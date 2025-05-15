Trump’s $600B Saudi deal shocks globalists and redefines U.S. power

President Trump's trip to Saudi Arabia was a game-changer, evoking the bold days of U.S. foreign policy at its finest.
Glenn was ecstatic as he covered Trump's historic visit on May 13, 2025, particularly praising the president's speech, which he compared to Reagan's iconic "Tear Down This Wall" address. The trip underscores Trump's vision to redefine America's global role, embracing a non-interventionist stance while prioritizing policies that benefit Americans. By rejecting the failed interventionist strategies of the past, Trump is putting America first with resounding clarity.
Economic and Diplomatic Wins
Glenn highlighted the $600 billion economic partnership Trump forged with Saudi Arabia as a cornerstone of the visit. This deal strengthens America's ties with the Saudi government and invests in long-term bilateral relations. It also signals a U.S. economy far more robust than critics feared amid earlier tariff concerns, showcasing stability and growth potential.
The visit further solidified diplomatic bonds between the two nations. Contrary to critics' predictions of allied backlash, Trump was warmly welcomed, complete with a mobile McDonald's truck stocked with his favorite meals. This reception cemented Saudi Arabia as a key economic partner, distancing both nations from Russian and Chinese influence and marking a significant victory for Trump and America.
Non-Interventionist Vision
In his powerful speech, Trump lambasted neocons and liberals for their interventionist nation-building policies, which he deemed abject failures. He praised Saudi Arabia as a model of prosperity achieved through self-determination, critiquing Western arrogance in dictating governance to complex, culturally distinct regions. To this end, Trump pledged to lift sanctions on Syria, paving the way for its renewal and prosperity.
Glenn drew parallels between Trump's stance and George Washington's principles, noting a return to foundational foreign policy. This anti-interventionist vision, Beck argued, aligns with the wisdom of America's founders, prioritizing sovereignty over meddling.
Isolating Iran, Stabilizing the Region
Trump's trip struck a decisive blow against Iran, with the president firmly demanding that Tehran abandon its nuclear ambitions while extending an olive branch for a brighter future. Glenn was very impressed by this dual approach, which pressures Iran while opening a path to diplomacy.
By pushing for Saudi-Israeli normalization, Trump aims to isolate Iran further, fostering a more stable Middle East. Glenn boldly predicted that these diplomatic masterstrokes should earn Trump "multiple Nobel Peace Prizes," heralding a new era of global alliances forged on strength and pragmatism.