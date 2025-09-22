This podcast originally aired on Jan. 22, 2020, as a crossover episode between "The Glenn Beck Podcast" and "The Charlie Kirk Show." Today’s youth are not the lazy socialists they’re seen as — and Charlie Kirk is proof. At just 26 years old, he’s the founder and president of Turning Point USA, the fastest-growing youth organization in America. A fresh conservative voice acclaimed by President Trump, he and TPUSA promote the principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government on over 1,500 campuses nationwide. Glenn Beck and Charlie sit down for a crossover interview covering the biggest questions in conservatism: Should the Right support bans? Are we still “one nation under God?” And can freedom still accomplish miracles? The Declaration said it best: “All men are created equal.” But we must be free to fail, free to progress, and free to succeed.
Charlie Kirk WARNED: The Right CANNOT Give Into THIS Temptation | The Glenn Beck Podcast REPLAY
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: All right. Josh, welcome to the program. How are you, Pastor?
JOSH: I'm very good. How are you, Glenn?
GLENN: I'm good. I'm good. It's good to talk to you, my friend. And thank you for the kind note this week. I really appreciate all you do.
JOSH: I've been thinking about you, praying for you, and thankful for your voice right now, bro.
GLENN: Feel the same way about you.
I want to talk about what's happening with our churches. But I want to talk about a couple of definitions first. What is the definition of a martyr?
Where do we get that word? What does it come from?
JOSH: So "martyr" is anchored in the original Greek word that means "witness." Like someone who gave clear witness to something.
So when we use the word "martyr," like to a Christian martyr, it's someone who was faithful in their clear and uncompromising witness and explanation of the gospel, and more specifically, Jesus Christ.
GLENN: But you could also make that as a witness of the truth of the American principles. Could you not?
JOSH: Absolutely. Absolutely.
GLENN: Because I think Charlie Kirk was a witness of both -- and I've got to tell you. I told Erika, the other day, when I saw her.
It was hard for me to say this to her. I couldn't imagine a better way to go out, then the way Charlie did.
And I don't mean the way they killed him.
I mean, by witnessing. Having the words coming out of your mouth, just three sentences before witnessing Jesus Christ. And then witnessing to the truth, to a group of people that were starving for it.
And then to be taken out. I mean, if that's not a swift elevator or escalator ride, right up to the top. I don't know what is.
JOSH: Oh, it's remarkable.
And, I mean, we were sitting there and reflecting on this. I'm pretty sure, you haven't slept for days.
You just -- it's all you can think about.
GLENN: Yeah.
JOSH: And the irony. The poeticness -- however you want to say it, the nature of it. He wasn't killed in a car accident. He wasn't attacked.
He was -- he was killed doing the thing he had been doing for 12 years.
GLENN: Witnessing.
JOSH: And that he loved to do.
In spite of the same, in spite of all the responsibilities, sitting in a chair, under a tent with a cheap microphone, talking to anyone who would want to come and listen about the ideas that -- and for Charlie, I heard him say, so many times. He loved America. He loved our nation.
And he loved what made it great, and what made it great, and this is what made him, I think, so different from other people. It's the ability to connect the dots between the greatness of America and the glory of Jesus.
In that, the American ideas that the people connect with around the world, work anywhere around the world. Because they're connected to the timeless truth of the gospel. I mean, Charlie's political theory was anchored in Biblical theology.
GLENN: I know.
JOSH: And he like no one I have ever met, had the ability to connect those dots in all of life. And so as I've been talking to guys, they didn't kill Charlie because he was a big personality.
They didn't kill Charlie because he was merely a big conservative voice. They killed Charlie Kirk because he was talking, and the next generation was listening.
He was pointing them to the glory of Jesus. The goodness of the gospel. Anchored in the truth of God's word.
And that's why they had to kill him. So he is absolutely in every sense, I believe, a Christian martyr.
And mainly -- the first public figure, Christian martyr on American soil.
GLENN: Joseph Smith. I know we disagree on theology and something. But I would to have throw in. Because I thought about this. Joseph Smith and Charlie Kirk are probably the only Christian martyrs in American history.
JOSH: Yep. Because we have Christian martyrs. In like Jim Elliot, you know, those kinds of.
GLENN: Yeah. Yeah. Yeah.
JOSH: But on American soil, at an American university, captured by 3,000 cell phones from every possible angle, this one was just different.
GLENN: Yes. Yeah, it was. It was.
And it -- you know, I think if Charlie would have been asked, the night before, hey. Listen, Charlie. Tomorrow, you have a choice.
You can live a little while longer, and you can continue to do these things. Or tomorrow, you could be taken out, while testifying, and millions of people will be affected by your testimony of Christ.
I -- I'll -- from what I know of Charlie, and I knew him fairly well, there's not a question.
He would have said, oh, the second one. Right now. Let's do it.
JOSH: That's right. That's right. And I think people know that, Glenn. And that's what makes the story so compelling. This wasn't like a shock or surprise. Even though, it was horrific. He had been getting death threats for years. And, you know, the Bible says, count the cost, right?
He is one that counted the cost. And the question was, do I want to take the road of safety, and act like cowardice, or walk the road of danger as an act of faith?
And often, a counterpart of cowardice is courage. The counterpart of -- of cowardice is faith. And Charlie has faith in the risen Christ, which gave him courage -- I mean, you watched that video of him walking up to the chair at Utah. It's haunting.
You're like, turn around. Don't go out there. Someone stop. Why isn't there bulletproof glass?
And, Glenn, he could have been wearing a kit. He could have been behind bullet -- he didn't want to. He wanted to stay accessible to the people. And demonstrate a measure of courage that, quite frankly, many of us pastors sometimes lack. And it was a stunning display of courage that I think we're now seeing a ripple cross the country.
GLENN: So what is happening in our churches?
Josh, what is happening in our churches? I was lucky enough to attend one of my services in my faith, in a town where the bishop got up, and he spoke boldly about Charlie Kirk, and what was happening.
And I don't know how many churches, even in my own faith, I don't know how many awards or churches that actually spoke about Charlie Kirk. And that is -- was so important to me.
Is that happening, in most churches, or are they dropping the ball again?
JOSH: Well, actually, I can't speak for every church out there. So I'm on these text threads with over 60 pastors. And so, you know, across the country, in Florida, New York, Wisconsin, Michigan, Texas, California, red states, blue states.
Big churches, small churches, some of the biggest churches in the country, down to ten-month-old baby church plants, and so we're all talking.
And Wednesday, it happens. You're like, my gosh, what's happened?
And Thursday, Friday, you're processing, and grieving. And it's just too much to take in.
And by Friday, it feels like, this thing feels different.
Something is moving here, stirring here. Not only because of how he was killed.
But because of who he was and how he lived. All of a sudden, you can't go on the internet with just clip after clip after clip.
And I don't think even Charlie knew how big a deal he was.
GLENN: He didn't.
JOSH: I mean, bro, from missing man formations in the Blue Angels to the Dallas Cowboys to the New York Yankees, to Coldplay, to the Polish Parliament.
GLENN: I know. He had no idea.
JOSH: You're watching this. You're like, what the in the world is happening? You know, 250,000 people is reported by CNN in London, turned out to be 3 million. It's like, this is wild.
And so Saturday, I filmed this quick video. I was like, hey, pastors, if you're out there, I think there's a tidal wave coming. And the tidal wave is in the form of people who are hurting and are hungry.
And they're going to show up at your church. And it's our job to open the Bible and don't miss the moment. And then we all went into Sunday. Going, what is going to happen?
And this is why I texted you yesterday. This is what I want the American people to hear. Because in moments of tragedy like this, we're instantly looking for meaning. Like, why is this happening?
Why could this have been allowed by a good and loving God? And we know we have problems in the word of God, that what faith intends for evil, God intends to use for good.
And all of us, including me myself, were probably going, yeah, not this kind.
You know what I mean?
STU: Oh, I'm seeing it. I'm seeing it happen.
PAT: Yeah. There's no way -- and so Saturday, we're all like, how can this -- Sunday, we get to church, and I walk in. And I'm like, what in the world is happening?
And this is what I want to tell you. What I want the American people to hear. Universally, across-the-board. With every pastor I know. And who I'm talking to.
Easter level, record attendance on a random Sunday in September.
I mean, I'm talking to churches are at 30 percent, 40 percent.
Some guy is texting me. 70 percent. 80 percent, and not even eastern-level attendance.
Eastern-level response to the goodness of the Gospel. You know, Charlie used to get up. And he was really famous for saying, the Gospel is in four words, Jesus took my place.
The Gospel in three words, him for me. The Gospel in two words, substitution fulfillment. The gospel in one word: Grace. What is grace?
It's not getting what you deserve, getting what you don't deserve. What is (inaudible) for Christ? In Christ, you can have grace by eternal life. Thanks you so much. And he dropped the mic and walked off.
I think Charlie's life and death has awakened, again, in this moment, a spiritual hunger.
I've never seen at levels across-the-board. So I wanted the American people to hear, that when Jesus says, unless a grain of wheat goes into the ground and dies, it cannot produce more seeds. Charlie's life went into the ground, like that grain of wheat. It died.
And it's producing millions of seeds. And this isn't just pastor's hyperbole. Preacher hyperbole. This is reality. We are seeing not just a Sunday revival.
I believe we're moving into a season of revival. And it's staggering. It's a stunning thing to behold.
GLENN: So I was thinking the other day, that our work has got to be -- all of us has to be, get out into the fields, the harvest is ripe.
But one of the things -- one of the things that I wanted to ask you about is, you know, I have to grow my own alfalfa. And when I say, I grow it, I have people who grow it for me.
SALENA: Other people grow it.
GLENN: Yeah. Right. Other people grow it for my cows.
But I know the planting and everything else. But the harvest comes in three or four times a summer. You have to go out and just cut the field. And then grow some more. And then cut the field.
This is the first cutting, if you will. The harvest is right. But more is coming after this.
Do bad things have to come, each time, before the harvest?
JASON: That's a really good question. You know, C.S. Lewis said, "Pain is God's megaphone to a dead world." And sometimes it takes something painful in our personal life, or out in the public square, that causes us to reflect on our life.
I mean, here's why this is landing on people: Have you asked yourself, what makes this different?
GLENN: Yes.
JOSH: And not just Democrats or mercenary, but people die every day. Right?
And it's horrible. And it's tragic. And it's part of the fall. And it's terrible.
But this has stopped and shocked the world. And it's like, what is different?
And I think, Glenn, one of the things that has made a difference. Well, there's lots of Texas. And there's, of course, the sovereign hand of God, I believe.
But in Charlie, we saw a champion. Our champion. He was a gladiator. He would go into places that none of us would want to go. And do what we wish we could say.
It's like, that guy is on our team! Yeah, that's exciting. And then he was taken off the field, in a devastating injury.
And we're all asking ourself, is the team still going to win? The second thing that makes it personal, I think, all of us saw ourselves in Charlie. He was a normal guy.
He could connect to the normal -- he was saying -- we have people saying, including our former president. That Charlie's views were extreme. He was an extremist. You know what his views were?
You should read the Bible, obey the Bible, and teach people about the Bible. You should get married, have kids, hold down a job, and be a good member of society.
That is now counted as extreme, and all of us are listening this and watching this and going, wait a minute, that's what I believe. That's how I live.
I'm just a boring Christian that's married to one woman. Got a couple kids. And working hard in my community. Do they all feel that way about me.
It's carrying something different in it.
It's caused something to shift. To your question, does something valid have to happen for there to be a harvest? Well, it is, it is the cycle of life.
Death is a prerequisite for the resurrection. It's true with a grain of wheat that goes into the ground. And it's true, I think of how God works in the heavenly realm. And so this one tragic event, I believe, is going to roll out, not just for a few days. Not just for a few weeks.
I believe for decades.
Because, look at the example.
I got a call -- keep coming from me on Monday. Gosh, I just had to tell you. I've been wanting to reach out to some of my friends in high school that don't know Jesus. And I'm just not sure how to do it. After Charlie's assassination, I thought, my gosh, why am I wasting time? So I texted ten of my old high school buddies. These are secular, pagan, atheistic, non-churchgoing college freshmen.
I texted ten of them. And they're all away at school. All ten came to church with me on Sunday.
GLENN: Wow. Josh, hang on. 60 seconds. Hang on. Hang on just a second. Because I want to continue in just a second.
First, let me tell you quickly our sponsor for one minute and then we're back with Josh. LifeLock, the difference between a cyber criminal and a regular one, when somebody breaks into your house, you know pretty much immediately, a broken window or whatever. But when somebody is taking your identity, you may not find out about it for weeks. It's a quiet, invisible breach, followed by credit applications, fake accounts, mortgage documents, everything else.
And pretty much, you're screwed, by the time you find out, unless you have something like LifeLock.
LifeLock is the best in the business and the first in the business. They monitor what you can't see. They track your personal information across a massive network of data points. And if anything looks off, a new loan, change of address. Credit pull in a city you've never been to. You get an alert immediately. If your identity is stolen. You're not alone. They have a US-based restoration specialist that will be assigned just to you. Work to fix it.
Start to finish, or your money back. Plus, the break-ins, you can see. Those break-ins, still, but this one is the one that you really need protection on.
Protect yourself with LifeLock. Join now. Save up to 40 percent off your first year with the promo code Beck. Call 1-800-LifeLock. 1-800-LifeLock. Or head to LifeLock.com.
Use the promo code Beck. Forty percent off. Promo code Beck. LifeLock.com. Ten seconds. Back to Josh.
(music)
GLENN: Pastor Josh McPherson, his website is GraceCityChurch.com on Instagram. @PastorJoshMcPherson.
Josh, tell me the difference between a revival and the awakening. Is there?
JOSH: Well, I think when I think of what a rifle is. We see examples in history. And I see examples in church.
I think most fundamentally, if you really define rival, it is -- it's an unexplainable, supernaturally born increase in spiritual hunger, desire, and intensity.
And so when I think about what's happening now, obviously, it's probably premature to go, "We're in a revival."
STU: Yes.
PAT: But I'm suspicious, that we'll look back on this moment in history.
And here's the thing, the revivals aren't sustainable. They don't last for hundreds and hundreds of years.
They're moments this time. Where God through his grace, opens a portal and see people are -- their eyes are opened.
Because most people who don't -- aren't interested in God, aren't working throughout their day, thinking about eternal judgment and eternity and the things of God. They're just kind of busy with Netflix and life, right?
Mercy of God. When he opens people's eyes to actually care about those things that actually matter. Like eternity. Like sin. Like the grace. Like the gospel.
And so right now, what we're seeing, and this is what I want America to hear.
I am hearing and seeing, universally testified across-the-board from every pastor I know, increased levels of spiritual hunger, intensity, and curiosity in ways that I have never seen it. So it makes me think, I wonder if we're on the brink of a revival. And it would make sense to me, Glenn.
Because the palmist said, precious is the death of his face in the eyes of God. And I think Charlie was loved by the father.
And he was like, you know what, Charlie was faithful in life. And faithful in death. I'm going to honor his life and death.
And this is crazy. God is accomplishing more in days, than Charlie Kirk accomplished in a lifetime with his mission.
GLENN: Yeah. I know.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Welcome, Salena, how are you?
SALENA: Hey, Glenn. How are you? I'm okay.
GLENN: Yeah. It's been a really tough nine days. Can you believe it's been nine days?
Can you believe it's been 9 days? It feels like it's been six months.
SALENA: Yeah. There's sometimes I wake up, like, "It didn't happen, right? I dreamt it, right? It didn't -- it couldn't have happened."
Because Charlie was such a life force. First time I met him, he was, like, 18 years old.
GLENN: Yeah.
SALENA: And I was just so struck by this -- by this energy and -- and this aspirational quality he had. And one of the things that I think you've done really well -- and it's important to note about Charlie, he never did this for himself.
This was never about him. It was always about bringing people together for -- to be part of something bigger than self.
I think a lot of people in trying to understand Charlie, have missed that. But you haven't.
And I think that's -- I think that's real -- that's a quality, a lot of people don't, you know, confess, right?
There's always an ulterior motive. There wasn't with Charlie. There never was. It was about faith and family.
GLENN: Yeah. He just -- he just wanted to make the world a better place. You know, he had his own ideas how to do that.
He was never about hogging the spotlight. He always shared the spotlight. He always shared -- you -- it didn't matter where he was.
You know, I call him for some advice on something. I don't know, last year, I think.
And I call -- he was in the Oval with the president. Picked up the phone. Hey, what's happening.
And I said, hey, do you have a second. He said, yeah. I'm with the president. We're just working on some stuff.
I'll call you back. He's like, no, no, no. What do you mean? That's the kind of guy he was.
SALENA: So true.
GLENN: Really -- yeah, it's amazing. You tweeted something. I just spent 90 minutes, sitting on the sideline of a kid's flag football practice. And I don't think cable news experts or Democrats have any idea how profoundly impacted suburban moms over what happened to Charlie Kirk, and how much they have noticed how poorly many have behaved. What did you mean by that?
SALENA: So this is something that -- that's in my book, Butler. In that, you know, after the president was shot, right?
I went out and I saw people that I did not expect to see with Trump shirts on, or Trump hats, or put them in their yard, right?
And I remember -- I interviewed people like this. It's in my book. And also, in my book, was all these young people that kept showing up in droves, to his events. And it was Trump. What happened to him?
It was all for Charlie. And so the other day I was -- first, I went to a revival. I don't know if I sent that to you. I went to a revival in the City of Pittsburgh in a majority black, historic neighborhood, called the Pittsburgh Strikes.
And there were kids coming from the busloads on Sunday. Just to -- to witness and to -- and to celebrate Charlie and his life.
But also, to celebrate their faith. With -- with a boldness, that -- that has been inspired by Charlie.
But on -- to get back to your original question. I'm sitting on the sidelines.
With my little grandson's flag football game. And I'm listening to these moms. I'm overhearing their conversations.
And it was all about Trump. How my profession has behaved in reaction to Charlie's murder.
And -- but also, how they've been invigorated and -- and activated. Into -- I mean, three of them had freedom shirts on.
And, you know, I was like, whoa. Something is happening!
This is -- this is very real. This is very tangible, and my profession isn't saying it. On paper, these women should be Democrats.
They're suburban. They're college-educated. Right?
They're the -- and they live -- and they live in the suburbs. They are the demo you expect, Democrats to -- to go towards Democrats.
And instead, they were talking about -- I can't believe that he was murdered. I can't believe how they're covering this.
I want to get my kids out of school. I want to homeschool them. Several of them had just gone away for the weekend, because they couldn't handle the way that things were being talked about.
And there is an awakening going on.
GLENN: There is.
SALENA: And I don't think my profession or Democrats understand, just in the past four days in places like Somerset, Pennsylvania. The city of Pittsburgh. Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. Hempfield, Pennsylvania. Lincoln, New York, Pennsylvania.
Hundreds and hundreds of hundreds of people have just been showing up in their little town squares. Right?
These are small Pennsylvania towns, most of them, with gazebos in the middle. Right?
And with just candles, and just they're praying. And they're -- a lot of them are really, really young.
And, you know, people talked about -- Glenn, when you and I were talking about. The counter culture. There was the cool people, right?
This is the counter culture.
We're looking at the counter culture.
And it's not -- it's people of faith and purpose.
GLENN: I know. I know.
SALENA: It's not -- it's not the bad guys.
GLENN: How do you think people -- you know, two questions. One, I see these polls that have just recently come out that were shocking, that show young people are much more authoritarian than any of their Gen X and even Gen Z counterparts, that this -- this new generation has been indoctrinated from the beginning.
And they are starting to look at authoritarian rule. How do you square that?
Do you -- do you believe those polls?
SALENA: Well, it's not that I don't believe the polls. It's, where is the polling coming from?
Are you polling in New York City? Are you polling in LA? Chicago?
Are you polling on Chicago campuses. Which, by the way, wouldn't be the easiest way to do it if you're a pollster, right? And you want to capture certain demographics.
But that's not the experience I have had. And we have to remember, Glenn, that oftentimes, what we see coming from our cultural curators, meaning legacy media. Right? Corporations, institutions, academia.
A lot of that is coming from, you know, the super ZIP codes in the country. Except, in the super ZIP codes in the country. Right? Where wealth and power is the epicenter of everything. Those places don't decide elections.
Those people -- those places don't make what makes this country go and move.
And -- and so I think that if you're pulling -- you're not pulling from Somerset, Pennsylvania, then you're not getting full breadth of understanding what is happening in this country.
It was -- I remember last year, we're writing about thinking, nobody is seeing what's happening.
They're really not. They're not understanding how much of a sea change is happening in this country. And I'm standing in the exact same place again. Only, it's bigger. It's broader.
GLENN: So I'm looking at the reaction of those on the left, last week and this week on Charlie Kirk.
And then I'm watching how -- I read a story today, where Steven Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel were literally called martyrs.
(laughter)
GLENN: And, you know, I've been in this business enough, I can read ratings, I know what advertisers. If you don't have advertising, if you're not getting sales, and you're costing more than it cost to put the show on, you're not there long.
And I really believe ABC -- I mean, CBS, they fired Steven Colbert. Because it was costing them twice as much to produce, than what they were making. It doesn't last, unless you're in a communist society.
The thing with Jimmy Kimmel, they were trying to find ways to get rid of him. And I think ABC saw this opportunity and was like, yeah. Community standards. We want them off.
And so they're getting rid of them. And now, Jimmy. The word is, Jimmy is really upset about this.
He's doubling down. He's already looking for a new job. And he's got one. And he's going to tell the public, what really is going down.
And double down for his hatred for Trump and everything else.
I see the reaction of this Jimmy Kimmel thing, and I think, I can't believe the American people are buying into this.
And that this is helping the people on the left at all.
Is it?
SALENA: No. No. It's not.
And they're -- they're reporting this from their bubble, right?
To say a cliché.
It is a bubble.
This is the same thing.
They all talk to and see the same people all the time.
And so, you know, nobody is going to tell them, oh, you're seeing this in the wrong way.
Look, markets change all the time.
And you know that, and I know that. Because we're in a business, that's always fluctuating. But so are American people.
Where -- like think about the steelworker in the 1970s. Did anybody come rushing to save their job, when it wasn't making money for the big company?
No. Did any -- any reporter plop in and say, how did you feel? Are you mad? Are you angry? No. They didn't.
I didn't say -- I lived it. So I know they did it, right? But to -- to lift up and celebrate someone, who -- who is also not needing the moment with -- with the ratings, and then say, "Well, you should still have a job."
Well, you know what, those steelworkers felt they should have a job too, right? But you weren't making the money. And -- and also, more importantly, this is the thing that really bothers me.
It's the affiliates that said, "We're not doing this anymore." It is the affiliates. They have the most power, because they are the ones that need to make money.
GLENN: Right.
SALENA: These -- these are stations across the middle of the country, right? Where -- where -- where -- while DC and New York, those people don't think they have much power, actually they turned out to have power. Not just in the election, but also in this -- in deciding what is right for our culture.
And these affiliates said, "Yeah, we're not doing this, in particular because Kimmel wasn't even going to apologize the next day."
You know, he wanted to come out and clarify. That's not an apology.
GLENN: I want to ask you to hold for 60 seconds. I need to do a commercial, and then I'm going to come back. And then I want to ask you, if this lasts, if what's happening especially with this awakening.
You know, we felt this for ten days, 12 days, after 9/11.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: What they're saying is, exactly what George Soros' guy said to my guy back in 2009. We were threatened by George Soros.
I was threatened by George Soros.
Through a member of his team.
And my defy had lunch with this guy. Because he asked for lunch.
Mr. Soros would like to speak to. It was Joel cheat wood at the time. Would like to speak to Mr. Cheatwood about what your boss is doing on-air. And I was told to stop talking about George Soros. Because, quote, your boss is hurting my boss.
And it will end.
And when Joel said, no. I don't think that's going to end. I -- I know my boss. And I don't think he's going to stop.
He said, I don't think you understand. He is going to stop.
And you should let your boss know, the ship is about to sail. Now, this is 2009. Everything that is needed is on board. And everybody is getting on the boat.
And it's about to set sail, and you do not want to be left on the dock. But it's setting sail. And it's going to leave.
But your boss and you people are not going to be on it.
And our response was, good. I don't want to be on a ship with you.
But that is really what's happening right now.
And what these supposed CIA agents said.
Was, the dye has been cast now.
It's -- it's beyond being able to go back to fix it. It is going to morph now. What is it going to morph into.
And they were making the case that basically, what was in that ad from Coinbase. It had two people in like a BMW or something.
And the husband said, you know, something like, it's time to get to Dubai.
You know, and so they're leaving. You know, because the rich will get out. They will get out, exactly what Lord Monckton said, as well, just a few minutes ago.
They will get out! And then you're left behind.
And we have to decide, right now, what is it we're fighting for? What is it that is essential that we keep? Because if this -- if this socialism thing goes, America, oh. Oh. We're about to see one of the darkest predictions that I have made come true if we don't turn this around.
And that is, if America goes dark, with the powers that we have, the technology that we have.
The ability that we have.
We will make the Nazis look like rookies.
And it's true!
China is already doing it.
And if we're not careful, that is the road we will go down.
It is imperative that we support the youth, that we look to them, and build them up, in healthy ways, by teaching them by mentoring them.
By showing them, that there is hope in the future.
I -- I want to -- I -- I want to spend some time.
There's a new poll out today, on Gen Z.
That shows that there is a gender divide in Gen Z.
And it goes in -- it's way beyond politics.
It goes into gender, marriage, children, and success.
And the problem is, is that the men in Gen Z. The boys in Gen Z, they get it.
But the women have been so entirely lost to this socialism thing, they don't even know where to find happiness. And we're going to get into that.
The Rise of Evil & The Next Great Awakening | Bishop Strickland
Evil is no longer hiding in the shadows—it’s out in the open. In this powerful conversation, Glenn Beck sits down with Bishop Joseph Strickland to confront the reality of evil in our world and the urgent need for a spiritual awakening. Together, they explore how history’s great awakenings have reshaped faith, why the Church is at a crossroads, and what it means for believers to stand firm in truth when everything seems to be collapsing. From the danger of ignoring Christ’s true message to the hope of revival that transcends denominational lines, this conversation is a wake-up call for every Christian and seeker alike.
