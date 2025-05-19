Undercover FBI Agent Battled a DEMONIC Underworld | Scott Payne | The Glenn Beck Podcast | Ep 257

“There are a lot of people out there who just don’t know how evil the world can be,” says Scott Payne, a retired undercover FBI agent who spent his career infiltrating violent motorcycle gangs and white supremacist groups. After growing up in a Christian home, he briefly fell into Satan worship until an encounter with a real demon sent him running back to his Baptist church. But that wasn’t his only face-off with a dark underworld in a career marked by burning Bibles, lighting crosses, and sacrificing goats, while undercover with the KKK and a new strain of young white supremacist chaos agents known as “accelerationists.” He and Glenn discuss George Floyd, Gretchen Whitmer's kidnapping, Aleksandr Dugin, and the humanitarian costs of an open U.S.-Mexico border. Scott reveals the connection between gangs, cults, extremism, and even radical jihad but says he remains an optimist through it all thanks to his family, the prayers of his wife, and his relationship with Jesus. In a time when so many don’t trust law enforcement or the FBI, Glenn asks Scott, “Is the FBI good or bad?” You’ll have to decide for yourself.
GLENN: Wow. All right. Well, what was on the last episode was another giant ship hitting another giant bridge.
STU: What is happening?
GLENN: Now -- now, I've never seen this in my lifetime. Okay? I mean, I'm 62. I've seen it happen now, two times, and it's been recently.
I don't know about you, but I think -- I think there's a problem. Now, what's happening?
Two ships. Two major American bridges, less than, what? A year and a half apart from each other?
STU: Uh-huh.
GLENN: Both ships lose power. Now, we've seen this happen before. We've seen other ships lose power. I'll get into that here in a second.
Recently, Baltimore. March 2024. Francis Scott Key bridge collapses into the river because a Singaporean cargo ship, the Dolly, loses propulsion, slams into the support column. Six workers are killed. The whole country watches in shock.
And you're like, wow! That doesn't happen.
Well, then again, on Saturday, it happens again. A Mexican Navy tall ship loses power while departing New York harbor.
It drifts straight into the Brooklyn Bridge. Two sailors die.
Dozens were injured. The mast shattered like match sticks. The Brooklyn Bridge, an icon of American resolve, shakes. But apparently, everything is okay!
Now, first of all, our condolences to all of those who were on the ship, that lost their lives or were injured.
We feel for you. That was an awful -- they were all standing there on the masts. Can you imagine standing there and going, we're not stopping. We're not stopping. I've got to get down. Then when the mast goes down, you saw them. They were all tangled in the ropes.
And they were just hanging there. Some of them upside down. It's nuts!
Okay. So the reason for that one, we're told.
Again, power.
Okay. Okay. Maybe once. Maybe twice.
Both on foreign vessels.
Both involved with high-profile American infrastructure. Now, we've been talking the last hour about trust. And I'm sorry. I just don't trust that this is -- if this is what it is. Then we should stop having computer systems run everything on these ships.
Okay? This is the only reason why -- you could say, well, no. We just put in these new computers, athat are running these ships, and nobody has ever seen computers run things like ships before.
And we don't know if they're safe and stable yet.
Then don't put them in the ship!
If there's a problem with that, why don't we know there's -- I can't use my phone an airplane.
Why?
Why?
Because the FAA couldn't come up with a reason, we had a plane crash.
I think it was in Long Island years ago.
And they were like, cell phones!
And we've been being told to turn off our cell phones and everything else.
Because it interferes with the navigation systems on the plane!
It does, what?
Excuse me?
What does it do?
Nobody believes that.
Nobody believes that.
Okay?
That is not true. Just not true. How come -- if you've ever flown in a private plane, they don't tell you that.
Is there something special in private planes that makes their super, super navigational systems so much better than it is on a commercial airliner?
No!
It's a lie. It's a lie. So what's wrong with these ships?
Do you remember the ship that also lost power, and then made like a loopedy-loop and then slammed into another ship, that was I think off the coast of Singapore?
Remember that? It happened like three, four years ago. It was this insane thing, where we lost power and navigation. I mean, it was two, like, large freighters. And I think it was a freighter and a Naval ship. And it just pounded into the Naval ship.
Well, we lost power, and lost navigation.
Okay. All right. There's something happening in the pit of my history section of my stomach that says, Hmm.
This isn't -- this isn't right. Warning bell. Okay? What history would tell me is these are shark bumps. Okay? Do you know what a shark bump is?
I worked with Anderson Cooper one time. And we were sitting, getting ready to -- he was doing his show on CNN. I was doing my show on CNN Headline News.
Which is strangely has better numbers now, than any show on CNN currently. But, anyway, so I'm getting ready to do my show on CNN Headline News.
And, and walks in.
And he was always very kind. You know, to me. And we had a nice relationship.
STU: Yeah. He always was.
GLENN: Yeah. And he said, what did you do this weekend?
And I said, I took my kids, I don't know. To the park or whatever.
I said, what did you do?
And he said, I went shark diving off the coast of Australia.
I was like --
STU: You get a lot of those weird stories.
GLENN: I was like, oh, okay.
I haven't done that. I said, why would you do that know.
He said, well, we were going to make a doc on it. And something happened. And he said -- you know, I justmented to be in the cage and have the sharks. You know, to see the sharks.
And I'm like, I could live my whole life, without ever doing that. And he said, and then when they pulled the cage up. I'm coming out. And he said, it was pretty wild when you're in the cage. And he said, then I see the captain of the ship, as the cage is coming up. He's getting ready to dive. And I said, what are you doing? And he said, I'm going to go dive and just be with the sharks for a minute.
Okay. What the hell is wrong with these people? All right. Maybe all the blood is constantly -- it can't get to their feet or something, coagulated in their head, because they're upside down?
What is wrong with you people? So he says, I would like to go with you. And he said, oh, this is only for experienced divers. And, and said, I'm an experienced diver. I got all my license and everything else.
And he was like, oh, okay. So come on. You can come with me.
Now, Anderson didn't have any of those things. He's not an experienced diver. This was his first time. He puts on everything, and he goes off the back of the ship with the -- the captain.
Just before they do that, the captain says, by the way, they're going to come up to you, and they're going to bump into you. Do not move. Because if you do, they'll eat you.
And he said, I'm sorry. What?
He said, don't move. They bump into things. To see the reaction. If you're just a floating, you know, bag of something they don't want to eat, it won't move.
But if you move, they'll eat you. He said okay.
All right. Now, this is, again, the time that I take off, you know, the -- the eye mask. And I'm like, okay.
Have a good time.
I'm staying here.
He goes down.
And the sharks do just that.
And he's -- I was sitting here and listening to him. And he was like, oh, you wouldn't believe what it's like, to have one of these great whites come up and bump you in the chest.
And I'm like, no. I can't imagine that. I may not have moved. But there would have been poop in the water everywhere, okay?
So that's what I get here.
So I think what's happening is these are shark bumps. These are, I don't know.
A, a country. Multiple countries. I don't know.
Can we collapse the navigational system on ships?
Can we cover it up enough, and can we take control of ships, and just let people in the upper end know, oh, boy.
Look what they're doing.
I think this is -- that's what this looks like.
This looks like the opening act to a war. A different kind of war.
But a war. That one we're not even allowed to call a war yet!
And what chills me the most is the silence on this.
The mainstream media. They didn't blink on this.
Government assures us, nothing to see here.
Same experts that tell you, that men can have babies. Are telling you, it's just a coincidence.
I'm sorry. Can you show me exactly how this is happening so many times?
Because maybe it is!
But if that's true, maybe we should stop with that kind of navigation system, on these ships! Maybe it's not ready for prime time!
And ideas it always seem to lose power and navigation right around an American bridge!
Right around a Naval ship. A US Naval ship. Or two US bridges.
Why -- why is that happening?
Now, there's a shipping giant, I guess it's Maersk. M-A-E-R-S-K. Right? Maersk. The shipping giant had its entire global system shut down by ransomware in 2017. Did you know that?
The Navy has had ships colliding multiple times since 2016. Again, what was blamed?
Steering loss, or loss of power. Ask the port of Los Angeles, which just last year, was under daily cyber attack from foreign adversaries. You don't need a missile to hit us anymore. You need somebody with a keyboard, and some bad code!
And let me ask you this: What kind of war doesn't even need a tent, just capability?
Because when infrastructure is digitized. When our bridges, our tugboats, our radar systems. Our engine controls, all depend on centralized code. It doesn't take a villain in a cape.
It takes a firmware update.
Or a rogue packet of data from a US bee sting. Remember, before 911, the intelligence community had over 40 separate warnings, that something big was coming. They just didn't connect the dots.
Well, we have several dots here, and they all seem to -- they all seem to lead to the same thing: power or steering loss.
Somebody should solve that, if it's a software, or a -- a hardware problem. Solve that.
How come I'm not hearing about that?
You can't just keep saying, yeah. That's a steering loss. And then we just accept it.
No, this is national security. Is anybody serious about national security? Anybody.
Now, I'm not saying that this was an attack. But this is -- this is exactly what it would look like, if it was.
This looks like a shark attack. Or a shark bump. Except, this time, the shark is seeing how you're going to move.
By us not moving, it makes that foreign shark. Or whoever might be doing it, more apt to eat us.
If we move and harden things, it makes them less apt to eat us.
So when a shark bump with a real shark bump. You don't move.
In this particular scenario, where it could be a foreign adversary, give is us a shark bump. You must move!
And I haven't -- I haven't seen anything, yet.
We need cyber forensics on all of those boats.
Independent experts. Not just the insurers or foreign governments.
Independent experts.
We need an immediate national audit of our port, bridge, and maritime infrastructure vulnerabilities.
So electromagnetic or cyber interference.
And we need -- we need people to at least start investigating the possibility of hybrid sabotage.
I believe we're being tested. Are we going to do the same thing with the 40 things that happened before 9/11.
And not connect the dots.
Or are we going to go, you know, it might not be that.
But we should be all over this.
GLENN: There was some unhinged leftists.
Now, that's a little redundant.
But some unhinged leftists were at the RFK hearing. Where he's -- he's talking to the House appropriations committee.
And some crazy protester erupted, you know, in just what they do.
And if you're watching TheBlaze. I want you to watch this. Or listening to it if you're on the radio.
(music)
(inaudible).
VOICE: It will come to order. Members of the audience, may I remind, disruptions will not be tolerated.
GLENN: I guess they were saying RFK lies, people die. I don't. Maybe it was about Hamas. Maybe it was about too many umbrellas. I don't --
STU: It was. Too many umbrellas.
GLENN: Too many umbrellas?
STU: Far too many umbrellas for sun and for rain?
What is that?
That's everything!
(laughter)
STU: I'm with them, frankly.
Too many.
GLENN: So we have -- so we have JFK -- or RFK.
Now, did you see if you were watching, did you see his reaction?
Watch again just the very beginning of it.
VOICE: RFK!
GLENN: Stop.
STU: He looks terrified. He looks like he's going to be shot.
STU: As a Kennedy, I can see that.
GLENN: Yeah. You don't do that to a Kennedy.
Now, here's what's crazy. These are radical leftists. Stu, when did people stop considering his radical leftist lifetime record?
STU: I don't know. That perplexes anyone on this one.
GLENN: He has been a radical leftist for a very long time.
STU: Yeah. I would think, there's probably examples of other hearings back in the day. Where people were doing that type of protest on his behalf. Right?
Not that he asked for it. But thinking they were aligned with him certainly on climate issues. And now, all of a sudden. I guess you get involved with Donald Trump, and everybody turns.
GLENN: Yeah. So let me go back to the testimony. Cut one, please.
VOICE: So do you agree with the cuts that are being proposed for Medicaid right now?
VOICE: Oh, the cuts. This is -- I don't know if you understand this. Or whether you're just mouthing, you know, the democratic talking points. The cuts to Medicaid are for fraud, waste, and abuse. And I'll tell you what that means. It means, because of DOGE, we were able to determine.
It's about 8 million people, what would be affected.
Because of DOGE, we were able to determine, that there were million people claiming Medicaid from multiple states. It's illegal. It's theft. You're not allowed to do that.
There are another million people that are collecting both you under Obamacare.
VOICE: That has nothing to do with --
GLENN: These are the only cuts that are being made for Medicaid.
VOICE: That's not true.
GLENN: It is. Another million illegal aliens.
We announced a law yesterday. Yesterday, they were not going to pay illegal aliens. Guess what Gavin Newsom did this morning?
He said, we'll take all the illegal aliens off the California Medicaid policy, because the feds aren't paying for them anymore. So the compassionate --
VOICE: Let me focus to you --
GLENN: It's incredible!
How no one is actually listening to facts anymore.
I mean, it's one thing, when you're not listening to facts, you know, from Donald Trump or Joe Biden.
Right? We can argue about facts all day. And we -- whatever.
This is RFK, arguing with Democrats about Medicaid, fraud, abuse, and he's saying, we're just taking people off that are illegally using Medicaid.
Who is against this?
Honestly, again, who is against this?
Now, Gavin Newsom is putting everybody on California aid. Excuse me, California?
How are you going to afford that? Every taxpayer, left, right, center, every taxpayer in California should be raising holy hell. Will they?
STU: No.
GLENN: No. They won't. They won't.
How are you going to pay for that?
Your state is going to collapse economically.
Now, you know why the Democrats are not worried about that, is because that's part of the plan!
That is Cloward and Piven.
Collapse and overwhelm, and collapse the system. And they -- they have already done it. They did it in New York City, back in the '70s. And New York City collapsed. Now they're doing it to states. And it's going to happen the same way.
And I'll be damned if I am going to send my taxpayer dollars to California, because you didn't have the balls or the brains to stand up. Not doing it.
I'm not doing it. Hey, dummy, only one of us is going to be right in the end, about your financial collapse. And everybody who can put two plus two equals four, down on a table, not seven. And even if you show me your work. But four, this is simple math.
You are going to collapse. Why am I going to pay for it?
You come to the United States of America. And you ask us to bail you out. And anybody in Congress, that is from my state, I will -- I will make it my mission to put you out on the street!
I will make it my mission, if you vote to bail California out. But we have to have California.
Do we? Do we?
Do we really?
Honestly, I'm not -- I didn't sign up for a suicide pact. I moved to Texas for a reason.
I didn't -- I didn't want to be a part of the suicide.
Well, no. They're committing suicide. So we all have to. What kind of cult are you in?
My gosh. And -- and look at what the Democrats are doing. Look at what the left is doing.
The left is becoming so incredibly radical, you had in Newark. You had, what was her -- what was her name?
The congresswoman. I wrote it down. Congresswoman, shoot. Something.
La Monica MacGyver.
This week on MacGyver. We assault ICE agents in Newark, New Jersey. So MacGyver went out.
Congresswoman goes out. And is pretty clear.
Assaults these officers. And tries to storm in, as part of oversight.
That wasn't oversight. That wasn't oversight.
You know what it really was? Pray setup.
Because I want you to play the AOC comment from a couple of days ago. Where she commented on this. Because Homan says -- in fact, play Homan first. No one is above the law. Listen to this.
VOICE: Did you want the Congresswoman, who was caught on camera, assaulting ICE agents, to be arrested for that?
VOICE: No one is above the law. (inaudible). We put our lives on the line for you. Be smart. The safety and security of -- some of the worst -- you can't destroy the city. I said day one, you can not support ICE. You can support Century City. Shame on you. But don't cross that line.
GLENN: Okay. So the government, you know, now the government that is sane, at least is saying, look, I don't care who you are. Right, left, pink, purple, black, white. It doesn't matter. You assault a police officer, you go to jail. But that's just something I've always grown up with.
STU: What about January 6th, Beck? January 6th. You didn't like those people go to jail.
GLENN: Yeah. I will have another conversation with you, about the rule of law and due process. But that's for a different time.
Now, what are they doing?
Now AOC comes out with this warming.
VOICE: And now what DHS is trying to say. Again, they're using public intimidation. Because they know they can't come for us all. Then know they can't come for us all. And recently, what they said is that DHS is looking into arresting members of Congress. Who are showing up for their legal and constitutional obligation to conduct oversight.
If is breaking the law in this situation. It's not members of Congress.
It's the Department of Home Security.
It's people like Tom Homan, and Secretary Kristi Noem.
You lay a finger on someone -- on Representative Homan on representative -- or any of the representatives that were here, you lay a finger on them, we are going to have a problem. Because the people who are breaking the law. Are the people who are not abiding by it.
GLENN: Oh.
VOICE: And it is enshrined in the law, that members of Congress, who show up to ICE and CBP facilities are required to be granted access. Legally required to be granted access. And they legally cannot be inhibited from accessing these facilities, to conduct their constitutional obligation, to -- to investment and conduct oversight.
So if Kristi Noem wants to break the law.
That's on her.
GLENN: Okay.
STU: How can anyone take this person seriously?
GLENN: I know. I know.
STU: They just did a poll. Who was the face of the Democratic Party? She was number one. This complete moron, bartender from five years ago.
GLENN: Her.
STU: Is the face of the party now. Which, I mean, is perfectly just.
GLENN: It's reasonable.
STU: It should be.
GLENN: If you've been watching the Democratic Party, it's reasonable that she would be the leader now.
They're socialist. They're stupid. They're nothing, but activists.
They're nothing, but chosen puppets. For I don't know who is pulling all the strings on the democratic party. But that's who she is. She's just a little puppet. She's just a little chosen puppet. Hey. You know what, bartender, we can make you a star.
And we have that all backed up. We did a show on her, early on.
How she was selected.
How she was elected. I mean, she was selected. She's a little puppet.
It makes total sense. That she's the face of the Democratic Party.
GLENN: So Ben Cohen. Do you know who Ben Cohen is from Ben & Jerry's?
STU: Oh, yeah.
GLENN: Okay. He was removed yesterday from the hearing with Robert F. Kennedy about 15 minutes into the hearing.
You have it? Go ahead. Go ahead. There's that. The -- love that he's the face of ice cream. There he is.
VOICE: Members of the audience.
GLENN: And he is eventually removed. There he is. He's saying, Congress! Congress pays for bombs! Congress pays for bombs! They kill people.
VOICE: Members of the audience! Reminded, disruptions will not be permitted while the committee conducts its business. County police are asked to remove the individuals from the hearing room.
GLENN: That's -- I mean, let me have some ice cream right now. Let me get some of that. You know --
STU: So bizarre.
GLENN: So bizarre.
STU: And he's protesting RFK Jr. Who would be completely aligned with him, I think on this issue.
GLENN: Yes. On that issue. On a lot of issues. You know what, they just took some things out, because RFK is forcing them to take it out of their ice cream.
Ben & Jerry's stuff in their ice cream, that's not healthy for you according to RFK. That's -- I mean, that's amazing.
STU: Ice cream, typically not seen as a healthy food.
GLENN: No. No. No.
STU: Generally speaking.
GLENN: But their rocky road Rockefeller. With just a little bit of petroleum in it. Might have been a little bit too much. Might have been too much.
STU: You know, then you can choose not to eat it.
That's a wonderful thing you can do.
It's just strange the alignments here.
GLENN: I know.
STU: Did I -- this may be a fever dream, honestly, at this point.
I'm out on a limb with this.
But did Ben and Jerry go on with Tucker recently?
Is this a thing that occurred? People are saying yes. It's amazing the conversations that are happening on there right now.
I mean, like, look, it's good that you should be able to talk to people.
I'm sure Tucker does not agree with most of what Ben believes of Ben & Jerry's.
GLENN: Was Ben and Jerry on?
STU: I think it was only Ben.
GLENN: That's like having the cat from Tom and Jerry.
I don't know which one was the cat. Which one was the mouse?
STU: I think Tom was the cat, and Jerry was the mouse. So you want to have both the cat and mouse at the same time?
GLENN: Yeah, they're a team really.
STU: We'll get with their movie department.
GLENN: All right. Thank you. Here's a text you might get from your current wireless provider, if they knew more about you, and they were being honest.
Hey. It's not you, it's me.
Actually, it is you. You believe in freedom.
You think the Constitution is like, I don't know.
Good. I think it's a little problematic.
I need customers who share my values. You know, who hate cops and stuff like that. And want to kill babies. Anyway, I think maybe we should break up. That's what your cell phone company. That's what they would write to you.
They would break up.
Okay. Instead of dumping you. You should be dumping them. It's them, not you.
Okay? Do you want your money to go to causes like Planned Parenthood?
Because if you're with Verizon, they give that.
Patriot Mobile is the only cell phone company that actually believes in what you believe. Faith, family, freedom.
GLENN: Right now, SCOTUS is listening to arguments on birthright citizenship. The focus really is on the judge's power to block policies nationwide. That's got to stop. That just has to stop. But we'll see what the Supreme Court has to say.
STU: That's really the focus too. It's really not about birthright citizenship. From what I'm understanding. It's more about injunctions.
GLENN: Yeah. And it will be very narrow, on the injunctions, I think.
STU: Really?
GLENN: Yeah. So we'll see. We'll see.
So welcome to the program. We're glad you're here. You know who is not here? Is Ben and Jerry.
STU: He's here in my heart. By that way, I mean the calcium buildup from all the heart disease I've seen from the company, over the years. Yeah. He's not here.
He was at that big hearing.
It's difficult to understand where anyone is anymore.
I feel like, this was easier back in the day.
Like, you can kind of -- heard Ben and Jerry, you knew, left. It was easy, right?
GLENN: Right. Right.
STU: Now --
GLENN: I miss the days when we could just put labels on people. It was easy.
STU: It was easy. It made things a little easier to keep track of.
You know, like some people would label anti-Semite, for example, on Ben and Jerry.
Over the years. That was a label that I thought was interesting.
You know, but it's -- he's now opposing RFK who, I mean --
GLENN: I think it's probably on Ben & Jerry's side on many things.
STU: On almost everything.
Right? There is some things RFK has obviously changed now, when it comes to the woke stuff.
Some of the censorship stuff.
Although, I think -- it could be wrong on this.
Ben might be one of those old school socialist types. That might even agree with us on some of the censorship stuff.
Maybe. Because part of the socialist movement in the United States, was kind of built on --
GLENN: Was.
STU: Right. Was built on the operation to the McCarthyism.
And so there was -- there's some ideological.
GLENN: Right. They were for that, when they were the ones being shut up.
Now that they're not the ones being told to shut up.
They are like, we have every right to tell you to shut up. Okay.
STU: Yeah. Let me ask you this though. Because he's also been embraced by some parts of the right.
And -- and, you know, like Tucker did an interview with him. That's not an embrace. You can talk to whoever you want to talk to. Right? There's nothing wrong with that. We've talked to people on the far, far left. Even much farther left, crazier than even Ben or Jerry over the years. I -- no problem with that.
As a journalist, you should do that. You know, Tucker talked to Vladimir Putin, right? So did Megan Kelly.
GLENN: Yeah, I would talk to America's biggest enemies.
STU: Yeah. How else do you know what held them up? You would ask tough questions. I'm sure Tucker did in the interview. But we are -- I've noticed this thing that we're doing.
And I'm a little concerned. Let me see if I can articulate this.
GLENN: Are you?
STU: Us on the right, the conservative side of the spectrum, find someone who has some crossover with us.
In some way. But is really a figure of the left. Okay?
And we kind of give -- saying, hey, come on over. We have got this thing. It's wonderful!
And then they sort of become part of the movement, and that's totally fine. Like, let me give you an example. Tulsi Gabbard.
I really like Tulsi Gabbard.
She's been on the show a bunch of times. She's in the administration right now. She's great. so this is not a criticism.
I'm glad Tulsi Gabbard has had this awakening over the years. I'm excited about that. But so she comes over. She's -- you know, she supported Bernie Sanders. Ran the Sander's campaign in Hawaii back in the day. Not that long ago.
But she's had a transition. She's come over, and obviously, in the Trump administration right now.
And so we look at that. And we say, hey. That's great. We brought someone from the left, over to our side.
And that's great, if that's what you're doing. If you're convincing someone on the left, to convert their ideas into something closer to your ideas.
That's a positive change. You're widening the tent in a way that we can all support.
But really, what Tulsi is doing, in the government right now, is she's being consistent with her old left-wing views on things like, you know, stopping wars and not -- you know, and being tough on intelligence issues in the government.
GLENN: Yeah. Because we woke up on that.
STU: Well, because we've changed.
GLENN: Right.
STU: And that's what I'm getting to here. What seems to be happening, is we're embracing things on the left. And it's not us changing their views into ours. It's us changing our views into theirs. And then embracing some of those people.
That's not necessarily bad if we were wrong the whole time. Right?
GLENN: Yeah, I don't think we were on the endless wars.
STU: Yeah. I mean, some of that I agree with. Right?
The phrasing of it, and maybe the -- the scope of it, maybe I'm not fully there. But generally speaking, I think, you know, we've definitely overstepped our bounds at times.
GLENN: A lot of times.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: I don't think that's improper to say.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: But, again, I look at the way that Trump handles it. And it's different than what Tulsi's vision of this is.
GLENN: Oh, no.
STU: Trump is tough on Iran.
GLENN: I think Trump is Ronald Reagan. I'll pound you into the sand. I will turn your sand into glass. Don't screw with us. But then he's like, we're buddies right now. So you don't want to be buddies? We'll be buddies.
STU: For example, this: His Syria move, I think, is fascinating. And I think -- I think the right move. I'm not 100 percent sure.
GLENN: Me too. I'm not 100 percent on anything.
STU: But like, I think it's worth taking a stab on this.
It's a new regime. The guy used to be literally in al-Qaeda. Okay?
GLENN: I know.
STU: However, maybe he's changed.
I think the chances of it are low. But why not pull that lottery ticket?
Because the downside is what we already had.
So give a shot. Give the guy a handshake. Say, hey, we will drop these sanctions. We're going to give you a chance to not turn yourself into the old regime.
GLENN: I think that's --
STU: I think that's the right approach.
GLENN: Nobody is ever turned by lectures.
STU: Yeah. Or like opponent's lectures in particular.
GLENN: Right. You turn people through love and understanding. And giving them the benefit of the doubt.
Until they prove you wrong.
STU: It's a great point.
And I think it ties back to my previous. The way we started this conversation.
Which is, a lot of people in our movement, are being won over to previous left-wing positions by new friends. And that is not bad, in and of itself.
But we've done it a lot lately.
And I'm concerned.
GLENN: So because I changed. Not because of Tulsi.
STU: No. But the movement has changed.
GLENN: The reason I liked Tulsi at first. Was I like the fact, that she was willing to stand up to her own machine. And say, no. You guys are wrong.
You guys are going down this fascistic route.
And I won't go there with you. You are changing all the rules.
You are not who you said you were.
That's why I originally liked her. Because she would take on her own people.
And that takes courage. So it shows you something about her character. Then when you get to know her, you realize, oh, we might disagree on taxes and everything else. But she loves the country. She loves and reveres the Constitution of the United States.
STU: Yep.
GLENN: If I could get you on the Bill of Rights, we don't have any differences too big to not be able to bridge.
STU: And, again, I don't think Tulsi is a problem.
GLENN: No. I don't.
STU: That's not what I'm saying.
But, you know, you have -- let's -- Tulsi is in DNI. You have RFK Jr. HHS. It's a big one. You know, you look at the way RFK approaches -- I mean, he -- I mean, he is awfully close to someone who -- like a Michael Bloomberg on public health issues.
This is something we -- now, he was kind of a Republican in New York at one point.
Obviously, it was something that I know we oppose. The audience loudly opposes, when he was trying to control what you eat. I think there's some differences.
I'm not saying there aren't any.
But, you know, going after food companies. And changing the way -- that's a change for -- if that's what the right is. That is a change for the right.
We were always in favor of people making their own choices. And having companies being able to produce the products within some guidelines.
GLENN: Yeah. As long as they're not killing people.
STU: Right. There are guidelines. There are guardrails, of course, to all of this.
But generally speaking, ours were wide. The left's were small. And now we've taken, the guy who was the voice of the left's view on those. RFK Jr. and put him in charge of the right's view of it.
Is that a good thing?
Maybe it's great. Maybe he's been completely right this whole time, and we should have been approaching things that way.
GLENN: I think if our society was not getting sicker and sicker and sicker. Then --
STU: There's reasons for all of this stuff.
GLENN: Right.
STU: But we should notice those things.
You know, he's a really -- I think big example of that. Because that is -- it's a massive change to the way that we've -- we've done these things.
Another one is trade. Peter Navarro ran as a Democrat over and over and over and over again.
On these trade whys.
Now, Donald Trump has been consists with these ideas since the day he was in the public eye.
GLENN: There's nobody who has been more outspoken on antitrade, up until recently, than me. And you.
You're still outspoken on it.
I think -- I think we have to give it a shot.
Because we're behind the eight ball here.
GLENN: Yeah. I don't like the policy.
I don't agree.
But again. It's separate from whether each individual one of these is right.
There's a lot of these.
And over time, I think, you can knowledge.
It will add up to a completely different formula.
It might be the right thing for us to do.
But we should notice each one of these changes, I think.
GLENN: And I think you're right on that.
But isn't this the same as -- I mean, you're not the same guy I met 30 years ago.
STU: Totally, we all change.
GLENN: We all change. And that's good. And we should notice when we change. Because we learn from. Wait. Why did I just change?
Did I change for the right reasons? Did something happen to me?
Is somebody around me, changing this? You do -- we do have to pay attention to the change.
But I think change is good.
STU: It can be.
You know --
GLENN: If it's -- if it's well thought out.
If it is still built on principles.
And evolving understanding. Not of truth.
But how to get to the truth. Like, I -- for instance, the foreign war thing.
I just know, right now. What we've been doing is not working. It's not going to make the world safer. Ever. Ever. Ever.
It's not.
STU: Sometimes, it has. Obviously, in previous wars. But, yes. I --
GLENN: The meddling of everybody.
STU: You can't control everybody.
GLENN: It just won't work.
And it's making things worse.
Now, pulling all the way back, and saying, you know what, we don't -- you know, we don't want to be involved in the rest of the world.
That doesn't sound good to me.
STU: Yeah. That's what Trump is doing.
GLENN: Right. But it might be the right thing.
I just know -- I know for sure, what we had been doing, doesn't work.
And I really believed in what we were doing.
Well, I believed in what I thought we were doing.
You know what I mean?
STU: For sure.
GLENN: And so we have to make changes. And changes in almost everything.
And as long as it's logical.
As long as you have really thought things out. As long as you're not just conforming.
You know, the really scary thing is when people begin to conform, for any other reason, other than logic.
I've reasoned this out. I've asked critical questions.
And I am sorry, I would love more information that might change me out of this position.
But this is where I find myself at.
And even if I'm uncomfortable, I have to stand here. Because this is my current understanding of what's best.
You know, and as long as you keep an open mind. And you're constantly seeking to have a better understanding, of deeper truths.
Then I think -- I think you're fine.
But, you know, one of the things we're going to face, especially with AI.
All of a sudden, we're going to conform.
Because Google would give you page after page after page after page of different information.
ChatGPT gives you one answer. And you just assume it's right.
They don't give you anything --
STU: That's got to be a fascinating development in our society.
GLENN: And it's already there.
STU: Oh, it totally is.
GLENN: You Googled, and you had to look at different things and everything else.
This is one answer. And I know it's right, because it came from AI. Very dangerous.
GLENN: Now, maybe we as babies can figure out 8647.
Now, I don't know, Stu, if you saw the James Comey tweets yesterday.
STU: Yes, I did. Well, I mean, when you say, his tweets. He took a picture of it.
A shell formation, that he found on the beach.
GLENN: He was just walking by.
STU: And shells in the sand.
GLENN: Unbelievable!
I mean, I'm sorry. But I'm not a baby with my little innocent eyes.
There's no evidence -- we should -- there's no way that that's -- that he just stumbled across that. And he was like, oh, this is a cool sea shell formation.
I don't really know what it means. It's political of something.
So I will put it up on Instagram.
STU: That's obviously not true.
GLENN: That's what he said!
STU: Well, it kind of played it off that way. He said, oh, look what I found. Like either he did it himself, which is the most likely.
GLENN: No, no, no. But he came back.
Can somebody find the response?
Because he came back later, and reposted on it. Said, yeah. I posted early a picture of some shells, I saw today on the beach walk, which I just assumed was a political message.
I didn't realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me, but I oppose violence of any kind.
So I took the post down.
So he's saying, I just stumbled across this.
I took a picture of it.
STU: Right.
GLENN: The baby was an actual formation.
I mean, he knows somebody did it.
But I knew it had to have some political meaning.
Do you post something that you know has some political meaning?
Without saying, does anybody know what this means?
I mean, you didn't even post it, and say that.
STU: It's a very bad idea. Particularly if you happen to be the former head of the FBI.
GLENN: FBI! So he doesn't know what 86 means.
STU: Okay. We should set that up.
You know, I could walk you through this, Glenn.
As a former proud veteran of Chili's, where 86 means like you don't want cheese on the burger. That normally comes with cheese.
You're like the burger, 86 cheese.
Meaning, you killed the cheese off the burger.
Now, it also could mean, remove the choose.
I don't know that it's --
GLENN: Right. It has several --
STU: Always violent.
GLENN: It has several meanings. Eighty-six the cheese.
Which means get rid of the cheese. But it also has roots, back during the bootleg time.
Now, I've heard this story.
I looked for it. I couldn't find it anywhere.
I heard this story from somebody who was a wandering historian of New York.
And I don't remember what place it is.
But it had -- it was a bootleg club.
And during problems. And it was on a block.
And the basement went the entire city block.
Okay?
And so it was bootlegs and gambling underneath. And the cops only knew about the front entrance.
And so they would say, 86 it!
It's the cops. Which meant, the address on the other side, was 86.
So it meant, use that door!
Get out. Use that door.
Don't go through the front door. Eighty-six. It's the cops.
STU: Interesting.
GLENN: Okay?
So get out. When the soda
GLENN: And that takes on a whole different meaning today, doesn't it?
Soda jerk used to mean people in the drugstores that would pull the fountain down. And it would be called a soda jerk, and they had their own lingo. They had shoot one, draw one. They had shoot one in red.
You should know this.
If you're going up to a soda jerk. Shoot one in red. What does that mean?
STU: I don't know.
GLENN: It means, give me the Coke, but I want cherry Coke.
Shoot one in red. Okay? So they would pull the soda, and they would pour cherry soda in.
So echo was a repeat order.
And 86 meant, we're all out of it. Okay?
So it's, get out. Vacate.
We're all out, or kill the cheese.
Okay? So those are the meanings. But if I'm on the beach and I say -- and I see 8647, and I'm the former FBI director. I'm like, what does -- I know what 47 means. What does 86 mean?
STU: Of course, Trump 47 of the United States.
GLENN: Of course it does.
STU: Now, adding on to this, you're not only the FBI director, former -- you're, of course, an opponent of the president, who has been pretty clear over the years.
Also, I don't know if anyone notices. That president has almost been killed multiple times recently.
GLENN: Right.
STU: Right. So there's an added thing where you have to be really careful around this particular person, who took a bullet on stage.
And almost got killed with his golf club. Right?
GLENN: I mean, look at how delicate we are today!
And the left used to be so -- on the Kennedys with Robert F. Kennedy. Robert F. Kennedy.
I mean, I don't know if there's, you know, somebody out trying to kill him. I just assume this is a Kennedy. All Kennedys, somebody is out there to kill them.
STU: It does seem that way.
GLENN: It does seem that way, but you would never say 86 RFK. You would never -- just because we're decent people, but when it comes to Donald Trump. And I'll bet you now, with RFK too, it wouldn't be bad to say 86 RFK, in some circles.
They would be fine with killing them.
STU: Well, first of all, yes.
It's probably true in some circles. There's an entire Hamas wing of the party.
GLENN: But I mean American. American, you know, leftist circles.
They don't care. Ends justify the means.
STU: They're awful people.
I will say, it's possible, that he didn't mean that in that way.
GLENN: No. It could have been get out of 47.
STU: I want him out of office.
I'm sure, it will be his defense. I mean, one of the other things that's the new left-wing past time.
GLENN: As you're talking, I just can't. I can't look at you now. Because I always see you as a baby.
STU: I have very innocent eyes.
GLENN: I just want to gobble your cheeks up.
STU: That's why I'm eating more.
Get those cheeks up nice and plump.
The new left-wing pastime on Twitter today and on social media is to search for all of the conservatives, that did tweet, 8646 at some point during the Biden presidency.
GLENN: They weren't the former FBI director!
STU: It's a very fair point.
That's why -- I've never seen 8647.
Never seen that.
STU: I haven't seen it either. Apparently, people didn't post it during that term.
GLENN: Okay. But who are they? Look, we all have the crazy person that lives on our street.
Growing up, oh, he's the crazy Jim down the street. Kids, stay away from crazy Jim.
We all had the neighbor who was like, you know what, and I'll tell you what else is happening right now, that nobody knows. And you're like, okay.
All right.
STU: There are some conservative influencers, that just didn't like Biden. That tweeted it.
Not wanting him dead, but wanting him -- probably removed from office.
GLENN: Removed.
STU: All that being said, none of them, as you point out, were people who were the former FBI director.
Number one. None of them also were talking about a president that had almost been assassinated multiple times recently.
Right?
I mean, those two areas, I think are a massive distinction. Particularly, the first one.
I mean, even if, you know, the -- the -- someone had tried to assassinate. God forbid, we hope that they never do.
Joe Biden. When he was in office.
And you tweeted that after -- I mean, it will be insensitive. And probably a really bad idea.
GLENN: Yes. And a waste of time.
Almost redundant.
STU: Yeah. Just wait --
GLENN: He's almost.
STU: Yeah. He is -- his health isn't particularly strong, as you know.
However, beyond that, being the director of the FBI, means that you are constantly processing a stream of threats against the executive.
GLENN: Yes. Yes.
STU: And the fact that you would be in there, thinking that's appropriate. Knowing that obviously what 86 could mean. It doesn't necessarily mean that. But it could mean that.
GLENN: Honestly, when I saw it. I didn't think he meant kill him. I thought he was saying, get him out. Get him out.
That's what 86 means to me.
So cancel him, whatever.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: However, again, when you're the FBI. Former FBI director. You have a little more responsibility.
STU: It's massively irresponsible. And he should just come out and apologize for it.
GLENN: And not saying I randomly saw these shells. They washed up on the beach like that. I guess. I don't know who did it. And I thought it might be political, so I posted it.
Nobody believes that!
STU: Yeah, another thing is, if you're the former FBI director, maybe never post anything on social media.
I don't know. Do something that is supposed to be important.
I just don't understand people with this nonsense.
GLENN: When we come back. I want to tell you, Kash Patel's take on this.
And when he tweeted that, in just a second. First, Lear Capital. When you go back to 2008 and buy gold, would you? Of course you would. Of course you would.
A lot of people would. Back then, gold was over a thousand dollars an ounce. Then the meltdown came. The bailouts. The trillions in debt. And the gold, it nearly tripled in value.
Everyone has hindsight. A lot of times, it's 2020. But the question is: Do you have any foresight?
Look around, the debt is worse! The dollar is weaker. The spending is insane. The riots on the streets, all over the world are getting worse and worse and worse.
Stick some of your requirement market. Or your requirement into the market that is swinging like a pendulum.
But then make sure you that he come bet, and have some gold or silver.
Please, if you have been thinking of moving some of that gold or silver into gold, don't wait for that crisis.
It's why Lear Capital is here. They will help you understand your options. Whether that's gold IRA or physical delivery. You just, don't -- you can't go back to 2008, but you can choose wisely going forward. Please, call Lear Capital today.
At 800-957-GOLD. Get your free $4200 gold repot, and when you call, 800-957-GOLD.
Make sure you ask them about getting up to $15,000 with free gold or silver with a qualifying purchase. That's 800-957-GOLD. Lear Capital.
Ten-second station ID.
(music)
GLENN: Here's Tulsi Gabbard.
VOICE: Are you buying that the former FBI director didn't know what 86 Trump meant?
VOICE: Absolutely not, Jesse.
That is a ridiculous and insane statement to make. Certainly, within this context, but especially coming from a guy, who is the former director of the FBI.
A guy who spent most of his career prosecuting mobsters, and gangsters.
People who know and execute other humans, and use this exact lingo of 86.
This is the guy who is issuing a hit on President Trump. The president that the American people voted for.
We the American people cannot take this lightly.
Whatever your politics. We cannot allow people to get by without being held accountable, for this kind of public call to assassinate the president of the United States.
The rule of law says, people like him, who issued direct threats against the president of the United States, essentially issuing a call to assassinate him, must be held accountable under the law.
GLENN: You know, I never -- stop, stop. Stop.
You know, you know, I never -- she's not only beautiful, she talk pretty too.
I never thought of it that way.
He's a guy that has been prosecuting gangsters.
And they do say, hey, Nikki no eyes.
I think needs to be eighty-sixed, you know what I mean?
That is the language of assassination in the mob.
And this guy has spent his whole life prosecuting the mob.
I take back what I say, where I thought. He just probably thought. No!
He's at least smart enough to know, that in some circles, that does mean kill!
And you would never do that! You would never, ever, ever, ever do that.
I wouldn't. Would you?
If you knew something meant, in some powerful circles, kill that person.
STU: Of course not. Of course not.
GLENN: Right. Right. But it has innocent verbiage if you were a soda jerk.
STU: Yeah. It does. It does.
GLENN: It does. But if you're the FBI director and you're not working, prosecuting soda.
GLENN: But the people who know what 86 means. I don't -- I guess -- you know what, she's right.
I don't give him a break.
I don't give him a break.
I was giving him a break just a few minutes ago.
But I think Tulsi is right.