FBI agent IMMEDIATELY went to Church after this

Who REALLY controlled the Biden White House?
Even the mainstream media now admits that President Biden didn’t run his own White House, at least in his last year. So, who WAS in control? Glenn Beck compares AI predictions to media reports, and the results are shocking …
Could this EVIL bill turn New York into a culture of DEATH?
"Are you part of a culture of death, or a culture of life?" Glenn Beck exposes a new lawmaker-approved bill in New York that puts death over life in the name of "compassion" amid the loneliness epidemic.
GLENN: When you look at everything that is going on. The choice in front of us is so clear. And it is so easy to make.
It's just, which do you just, life or death? Life or death? Are you part of a culture of death or life?
Are you fighting for life in all of its forms? Or are you fighting for death in all of its forms?
And it's really clear to see which side is which. It really is.
You know, isn't that what God said, when the Israelites went into the Promised Land.
Choose life!
Isn't that what lakai (phonetic) means? Delight, delight. I think it is. Choose life. I don't know. Everything I learned about Hebrew, I learned from fiddler on the roof.
But that's a different story. Not exactly true, but almost true.
True in this case! Anyway, you have to choose life!
And the left is becoming more and more about death! In every way. Today, the more enlightened left. I mean, the more enlightened they become, the more left the doctrine. The more barbaric it actually becomes.
We've seen it on the streets of LA, right?
Look at that. That's not about life. That's about destruction of everything. According to their doctrine, the left believes that the only -- you know, that -- that not doing a thing to police, illegal immigration.
Is the only solution to compassionate, you know, service.
You know, you just can't do anything about it. That way, we're compassionate. And we're loving. And we're handling the situation. Okay?
And you can't do anything about it. And if not, well, we're going to prove how compassionate and loving we are, through mob violence. And arson and theft. And assaulting officers. It doesn't make any sense. Let alone standing up for the people who have -- who have horribly raped 14-year-old children.
I don't understand. How are you doing that?
How is that choosing life at all?
Now, in New York, things are even worse. In the legislature, where the people's representatives have passed a bill to make it easier for people to kill themselves.
The US Surgeon General's office calls loneliness and isolation in America an epidemic. How many people do you know that have either killed themselves or have had their children almost kill themselves?
I don't think I can count them on two hands. My mother killed herself when I was a child, and she was the only one I had ever heard of doing that except at TV shows and movies.
Now it's an epidemic. Yet, New York is choosing to declare open season on anybody vulnerable.
This bill is assisted suicide. And it is dressed up as always, as compassion.
But it's not mercy. It is absolute madness.
It's now sitting on the governor's desk of New York. Kathy Hochul. Waiting for her signature to make it law. But this bill is an absolute nightmare.
It requires no waiting period, after the first -- after the person's first request to die.
So, in other words, hey, I've got some bad news for you. You have cancer. Oh, and it's probably untreatable. Oh. I just -- I just want to die. Okay.
No waiting period. Nurse, can we bring that in?
No waiting period. Somebody who has a term I believe diagnosis, one day, can be handed the lethal cocktail the very next day.
Unlike -- unlike other states that are at least nodding to some other health evaluations, you know. No. New York will just check, make sure that it's an informed decision. What you know they're saying? Right? You want to kill yourself? Yeah, I do.
Okay. Good. You're informed.
I mean, when people are staring death and depression in the face, despair and depression clouds everything. You don't make a decision, when you're like that. And as somebody who has had major depression when I was young, you -- it is insane!
It's insanity.
And as somebody who was older, who has -- I mean, this week, my back has been so bad.
I went to my doctor, and I said, I can't live this way. I just -- I can't walk.
I can barely breathe. I just can't live this way. And I didn't mean I want to kill myself.
But I understand how people can get there. I get that. But is that who we are? Is that as a society, is that who we are?
I mean, it's crazy. You know, since when is the left concerned about patience being informed.
They don't want a woman who is considering an abortion to see an ultrasound of their baby.
I don't know.
Is that informed consent?
One guy, he's a bio ethicist from Washington State.
He's tracked these laws down for 40 years.
New York bill.
The bill in New York.
It's probably the worst law of its kind in the US.
What a surprise, their last governor, was killing people in nursing homes.
The language that is in this bill. The lies are disgusting.
They call prescribing poison, a quote, medical practice.
And the poison is medication.
Now, listen to this: It also prohibits referring to this practice, as suicide.
Hmm!
In the worst part of this bill, and remember, we're talking about killing people.
This shows you how they know they're lying.
Even when I write out the death certificate of a person who dies, through assisted suicide, you were only allowed to list the person's underlying condition or illness as the official cause of death. You cannot say it had anything to do with suicide or any medical aid in dying.
So if I have cancer, and I'm not going to treat it, and I just want to die.
If I have depression, I just want to die. I would die of depression or cancer.
You know what that does?
That hides the actual stats. It hides the crime. You won't be able to track, how bad is this getting?
They're trying to memory hole suicide. Making doctors lie about it. No!
Helping doctors lie about it.
I'm sorry. If you're a doctor. And you are going along with this. And you're not standing up. Where is your Hippocratic oath?
First, do no harm.
Are you kidding me?
Abortion, you excuse that. Now we're going to get on the other side and excuse that. And you don't even have to medically evaluate the person.
And then you cover it up. Wow!
New York State has been, you know, developing this culture of death, since 1970.
Three years before Roe vs. Wade they were doing it. More than half a century of month pro--choice messaging.
It greased the slippery slope. And we're now at the bottom of it.
According to the left, the compassionate thing, toward a pregnant woman is to allow her to kill her unborn child, that's just the short jump to assisted suicide being considered the compassionate way out for the terminally ill or mentally ill. After all, it's my body, my choice.
Right?
Dr. Lydia Dugdale, she's from the Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, New York City. She wrote an op-ed last month. And she said, this is not compassionate policy.
Instead of investing in the infrastructure of support for the lonely, the depressed, the disabled, and the poor. We just offered them a prescription for death. And we call it autonomy. But it's nothing, but abandonment. The art of dying well cannot be severed from the art of living well.
And that includes caring for one another, especially when it's hard, when it's inconvenient or costly. It's not enough to offer the dying control. We have to offer them dignity.
And not by affirming their despair. But by affirming their worth!
Life is worth it!
She went on to say, even when they're suffering.
Even when they're vulnerable. Even when they are in worldly terms, a burden, to anyone who has common sense, left in New York. And California.
I mean, you seemed to be outnumbered by barbarians. It must be an awfully hopeless feeling. I'm glad we can be there for so many of you today.
Just don't give up.
Don't give up.
You are not without hope.
As long as you're still in the fight.
So I live in New York. Call your governor's office.
Urge her to veto this evil bill of death.
Choose life! Do not give up on trying to salvage a culture of life. Because once you do, we're completely done. Choose life!
The REAL reason Democrats FUMED over Sen. Padilla arrest
Democratic Senator Alex Padilla was arrested after heckling DHS Secretary Kristi Noem during a press briefing, and his fellow Democrats are furious! But is this more “theatre” than anything? Glenn Beck breaks down the hysteria.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: You know, every show today, can talk about the theatrics of Senator Padilla. And senator Warren yesterday. But it takes the special podcast to introduce to masterpiece theater! Tonight, we present a spectacle so sublime, so stupendous, it shall sear itself into the annals of human history. Behold, America's greatest thespians. Nay! Titans of the stage. Senator Alex Padilla, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Senator Cory Booker. Prepare yourself for a torrent of theater, a deluge of tears, a veritable hurricane of histrionics.
First, witness Senator Alex Padilla as the poor, downtrodden, utterly helpless, yet inexplicably powerful senator from California. See him bum-rush the stage in a mostly peaceful, chaotic sort of way.
Then Senator Elizabeth Warren takes the stage, with her heart-wrenching monologue, which we've dubbed the trail of tears.
Watch as she channels the anguish of a thousand ancestors. Her voice trembling with the weight of a nation's sorrow.
Or possibly just a really bad day at the Capitol cafeteria. And finally, Senator Cory Booker unleashes the full outrage in our climactic opus, the Coming of a Tyrant. Feel the earthquake beneath his righteous fury.
Marvel as he roars defiance. His every move to the heart of despotism.
Or at least, the heart of anyone who forgets to mute a Zoom call. So dear audience, gird your loins. For an evening and episode of passion, pathos, and possibly a few pulled hamstrings. Because this is masterpiece theater! We join the action now in California, at a Kristi Noem press conference, and in the room, somewhere in the back, Senator Alex Padilla. Let's listen in!
VOICE: -- the burdensome leadership, that this governor and that this mayor have placed on this country, and what they have tried to insert into the city. So I want to say, thank you to every single person that has been able to do this.
VOICE: Senator Padilla.
I have questions for the Secretary.
Because the fact of the matter is, half the dozens -- that was on your -- on your --
GLENN: Okay. How dare them -- how dare them, indeed!
Okay. So here he is. He's identified himself after he bum-rushes the podium for a live press conference. He comes in, bum-rushes. He is not wearing his Senate pin which would identify him. They have no idea if he's a senator or not.
I've never even heard of this clown. Certainly would not have recognized him.
He looks like someone you would find I don't know, sitting in the center of a Wendy's, you know, for a lunch. I don't know who this guy is.
And so they get him out of there, as they should.
I don't know if you know this. But this was his big stage debut. This was his moment!
But before Israel could strike in those waning moments of his fame, Elizabeth Warren takes the stage.
And here, in the episode, we call the Trail of Tears, she says this.
VOICE: When Senator Padilla had pushed, shoved, thrown to the -- handcuffed. Because he is asking questions, because he is engaging. In the very oversight that senators are supposed to engage in. Then what we're really talking about here is a Trump administration that just wants to shut down the ordinary functions of government.
VOICE: We went there to observe and ask questions.
GLENN: Oh, here's a bonus.
VOICE: And I watched with horror, on this video, seeing these agents grab my colleague, my fellow senator from California. Grab him.
GLENN: Oh.
VOICE: Push him out of the hearing. And I am -- I am shocked.
GLENN: Shocked!
VOICE: By far how we have descended in the first 140 days of this administration.
GLENN: Oh. Oh, my goodness. He's never seen this.
VOICE: House Padilla forcibly --
GLENN: Now Cory Booker.
VOICE: Before his executive. When does it stop?
GLENN: When! When, dare I ask!
VOICE: Attempt to kneel to his knees, violently. When does it stop!
GLENN: When!
(laughter)
VOICE: This is a crossroads.
GLENN: This is it.
VOICE: This is a day in which the character of his body will be defined.
GLENN: I say, dare I say a day which will live in infamy. I shall not boy, or even introduce myself. Or, you know, just I'll crash the press conference, and then just try to hijack it. That's you all I'm going to do. That's all I'm going to do.
How dare you stop me!
When did the Senate lose its decorum?
May I expect this now from the Congress?
Generally, we've always known there are a few clowns in Congress, but now the senators are all doing it.
STU: I mean, there's nobody better at it than Cory Booker though. You want to talk --
GLENN: He is good. He is good.
STU: Pathetic, in every single way. I love it.
GLENN: A titan of the stage.
(laughter)
STU: Glenn, now, you're -- you're a bit of a historian. You own a museum. Right?
You've been looking back at our history and throughout it. At any point in the Federalist Papers, or in our founding doctors, was there a path created for a senator to talk to a government official, other than interrupting a press conference?
Has anyone ever thought of a way for them to meet and discuss an issue of importance?
GLENN: No. No. No. It's in section two, subsection three.
STU: Okay.
GLENN: Of the Constitution.
STU: Right. From the back.
GLENN: Where they say, you've got questions. You've got questions.
You've got to storm the room.
You've just got to storm the room.
STU: Don't tell anyone you're coming. Don't announce yourself in advance.
Don't talk to security.
Hey. I have to talk to --
GLENN: Or if -- if you did say that.
And they said, sir, this is a closed press conference. She's not taking any questions. This is just a live broadcast.
You can wait for it. She will talk to you after.
And then you say, I have the right to storm the room!
STU: Now, I --
GLENN: How pathetic is it, that they only have this little -- they have this pathetic little 20-minute period, and now nobody is talking about it.
STU: Oh, I will say, the greatest party heard by the -- Israel's actions overnight, was not Iran.
But it was Alex Padilla's fundraising.
Because this was his big plan. This was his big moment in the sun.
He will take in millions of dollars, and get all this attention, and get all these MSNBC hits. And all the things that every senator seems to go to Washington for these days. Certainly, it's not making laws. And he was going to have this wonderful wave of attention. Instead, he remained the giant zilch, he remained yesterday.
He will remain a giant, pathetic, empty nothing of a senator. That I might note, you as a Radio Hall of Fame member and a person who follows this every day, did not even know who this was.
GLENN: I mean, it was kind of like, you know, this guy named Alex Padilla. Maybe. I don't know.
STU: Heard the name.
GLENN: He's a senator!
GLENN: Is that the --
STU: From where?
GLENN: Is that the ball club in Washington, DC?
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: No!
(laughter)
STU: It's incredible.
And that's who he is.
And it's funny. The successful version, I suppose all of this. Is Cory Booker.
Like he did this -- he did this, you know, big speech, a few months ago.
That, you know, everybody was -- was talking about.
GLENN: Oh, everybody.
STU: And, you know, it's on the heels of his 2 percent presidential run.
Effort. Which was impressive as well.
Back in the day. I think he has a huge future, as well.
Elizabeth Warren. Kind of a trail of tears, that we saw there.
(laughter)
GLENN: There's no acting involved in that.
STU: I know.
GLENN: She was just going into her kitchen, to grab herself a beer. And her husband will pop in.
Unexpectedly.
Hey. Whoa, whoa. Hey, husband.
You want a brew? (
STU: The fascinating part of this, obviously, they're bad at governance. But they're also bad at this.
Is there not convincing people, that anyone could take seriously, even if they tried?
GLENN: Well, they are -- all they are, now, is just story line.
They are just telling a story. You're watching a play.
When you're watching the Democrats and the left now. It is nothing, but a play.
What are they doing?
They're getting rid for the big no kings thing on -- on Saturday.
Right? All over the country. No kings.
He's a tyrant. He's a king. So they've been planning this one for a while.
So what do they do this week?
They make sure he's acting like a tyrant in Los Angeles.
Then they say, he's acting like a tyrant. Because he's scooping people in the middle of the night.
Then he's acting like a tyrant, because he has a giant missile parade, and nobody does that.
Nothing.
Nobody, but North Korea does that. And then this. They storm in. They know that they're going to be pushed back. They're hoping to be pushed back. And why?
What do they get out of it?
They all run to the -- run to the social media boxes. But, oh, my God.
He's a tyrant. He's a tyrant. That's all they're doing.
Is they're setting this up for him to be a tyrant. It's not working.
I mean, I'm not buying it.
There's really stupid people in the country, that look at that and go, I think those are real tears, coming from that squaw.
I think those are real squaw-like tears. By the way, I heard the New York Times, the Daily, with Michael Barbaro, wow!
They did the whole thing on the missile parade. Stu, you've got to listen to this. It will drive you out of your mind!
(laughter)
So this is what they said. They said, first, it was a bad idea. Why did he do this?
We're talking to expert on parades, on the missile parade. Why would he do this?
GLENN: Well, a lot of people are upset. Because no democracy does this. Only dictators. Well, actually, I will get to that here in a second. But we don't do these things.
And except -- except for Wilson, FDR, Eisenhower, JFK's inauguration, none during Vietnam, and then after the Gulf War with George W. Bush.
But we haven't done these things. We just don't do them. We never had.
Also, I would like to point out, the VFW and the foreign legion every year, and thousands of parades all around the country. But they don't usually have tanks.
But it's a really bad idea, because it's also Trump's birthday. You know, now it takes them almost eight minutes, before they also say, and it's the army's 250th birthday.
They never say, and, by the way, we're going into the 250th anniversary.
Of America. But it's just Trump's birthday. And then they say, it's a bad idea.
Because Washington, DC, is a dangerous place.
And people could get hurt.
Dangerous?
Since when is Washington, DC, dangerous to the New York Times?
Are you racist? My gosh, it's safe. And the new socialist mayor, who defunded the police and painted BLM on the streets has that city running like a top.
It's completely safe.
But then, it was too expensive.
You can't do that military parade. Because it's too expensive
Yeah. $45 million, it is.
My problem is, you won't cut anything from the budget.
Even the corruption. So how am I going to take you seriously about the budget?
And then my favorite, which is what they started with.
They said, Trump got this idea.
Because he was over in France. I can't explain France.
But no democracy does this.
This is just dictators.
We don't ever do this.
You know, Republicans, sorry.
Republics, or democracies.
You know, they don't have these military.
And they went on and on and on.
About how it doesn't happen. Except for our closest cousin. England.
Every year. I know because I got caught in it, last year.
Oh, jeez.
They have something called trooping the color.
And that's it official birthday celebration of the king or the queen.
And one of the oldest military traditions in the UK.
And they -- they have all these guys. Military.
And they do all these drills. And they march out into -- it's not even on his birthday. His birthday is, I don't even know.
In the fall. Is in a complete sham.
They don't have any missiles.
They have been dragging the troops out there. So prince Charles can stand there all day. And look at them and go, yep. Those are my boys!
Okay. So you do it in England. Then you also do it in France. They have been doing it. Bastille day.
Military parade.
Then you also do it in India. Didn't know that. Did you know that? They do it in India.
And they also do it in another democracy as well. I'm trying to remember which one it is.
So it doesn't just happen in North Korea. Uh-huh.
Shoot!
I guess they were wrong on all fronts, New York Times.