What Happened to Hunter Biden? — Expert Analysis of His Life Story

Hunter Biden recently went on a bizarre, profanity-laden rant on the podcast “Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan” about everything from Democrats to President Trump’s deportation program. But his reason for wanting illegal immigrants in America was absolutely INSANE! Glenn Beck comments on this admission, as well as Hunter’s take on his father Joe Biden’s disastrous 2024 presidential debate.
GLENN: Let me talk to you a little bit about Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden is on a podcast, called channel five, with Andrew Callahan.
Now, I don't pretend to be up on the latest podcasts. But this is a show. I mean, I am -- I applaud his creativity.
I applaud his -- his nod to the past. In channel five. Has anybody watched this show?
I mean, how many views does it get, do you know, Stu?
STU: So I'm looking at this. I don't know this person that he's talking about.
This is me just looking at it, as we speak. I does seem like he has several million YouTube followers, so relatively big audience.
GLENN: Relatively big audience.
STU: Seemingly was -- so I think built a very big audience, then had what I would maybe say is a Me Too scandal.
GLENN: Okay.
STU: And had things kind of -- alcoholism.
Maybe things sort of fall apart for a while.
This is maybe -- and it came back.
GLENN: Good for him.
Good for him.
STU: Yeah. I don't know if it's good for him.
It doesn't seem like he's a hard-core leftist. But leans to the left.
GLENN: Good for him.
If he's an alcoholic. Had a crash. And he found a way to claw his way back out.
STU: You shouldn't be excited for him, on the left.
I was trying to give a full perspective of who he was.
GLENN: Yeah. So, anyway, so he was the one that did this Hunter Biden.
And it is absolutely and completely bizarre.
But what -- I mean, what else would you expect from -- from Hunter Biden?
Let me -- let's see.
Where should we start here, Stu?
Let's --
STU: It's all good, Glenn.
There's no wrong place to start with these clips.
GLENN: Okay. Let's start here. Let's start here.
Cut six. Hunter Biden on migrants.
VOICE: All these Democrats say, you have to talk about, and realize that people are really upset about illegal immigration.
(bleep) you. How do you think your hotel room gets clean? How do you think you have food on your (bleep) table.
Who do you think washes your dishes?
Who do you think does your fucking garden?
Who do you think is here by the (bleep) sheer just grit and will, that they figured out a way to get here. Because they thought they could give themselves and their family a better chance.
And he was somehow convinced all of us, that these people are the criminals?
White men in America are 45 more times likely to commit a violent crime than a Democrat.
The media is saying as well. Well, you have David Axelrod. And Rahm fucking Emanuel. Because we got to understand that these people are really mad.
GLENN: Oh. Sorry. We missed -- did we catch that in time?
STU: Yes. We did. Sorry, there's 847 F-bombs in there.
GLENN: Yeah. And we missed one. But you get the picture here of what he's talking about.
This one view I absolutely love. I absolutely love the fact that Democrats will take the point of view, that this is who cleans the hotel room. This is who washes your dishes. This is who you have, pick your food.
Like, I mean --
STU: I love it.
GLENN: The Democratic slogan should be, Democrats, helping you have cheap food since 1810.
(laughter)
STU: They've had this policy the whole time.
GLENN: They fought for it in the 1850s and '60s! We want cheap labor! I mean, it's crazy!
STU: It is hilarious. And coming from him.
Like who cleaned your hotel room? Considering what he's done to hotel rooms, I hope nobody. I hope he burns them down to the ground after he exits them. I don't know. Who takes all the bodily fluid out of the carpet fibers, Hunter? What are you thinking?
Oh, it's illegal immigrants.
We have to have them here, to clean the meth dust off the cabinets.
GLENN: Because it gives them dignity.
STU: Yes, I love it! This guy.
GLENN: Who is in there with the black light, trying to make sure they get every bit of soil out of the walls and everything else after I've been in? The legal immigrants.
STU: I -- I -- as I do, I hope, the host of the program has no more Me Too, you know, failings.
And has its -- alcoholism go away.
I, of course, also --
GLENN: Alcoholism never goes away. I hate to be that guy. But go ahead.
STU: Yes. Yes.
There you go.
I hope he keeps it in remission, we will say.
And the same thing for Hunter. Though, I -- watching this interview, I -- I am starting to doubt whether he's going to be able to keep it in remission.
And maybe directly from a crackhouse.
GLENN: Yeah. I'm not sure he is in control, still.
That he's still in remission.
GLENN: Just looking at this, it seems he's back on crack.
That's just me. I'm not on the crackhouse with him.
No, I have evidence to support that complete belief.
GLENN: Just the crackhouse on the way to the interview.
STU: My impression is that in between the clips that we're watching, he's smoking crack.
That's my impression of the interview.
GLENN: Okay. All right.
STU: I'm just putting that out there.
That's allegedly. Not even, it's just an impression.
GLENN: All right. We have a quick commercial, that we want to share with you, from the democratic party.
STU: Oh.
GLENN: Go ahead. Roll it.
VOICE: To the hands that scrubbed my 7-bedroom DC home for $4 an hour so I don't have to, thank you.
To the hands that flip burgers to keep Americans fat and stupid so they'll keep voting for me, thank you.
And to the hands that smuggle cocaine into the country for the cartels, thank you! And Hunter Biden says, he's especially grateful.
To the hands that build our bridges, hurry the (bleep) up, my constituents have been waiting for this since 2023. And to the hands that clean the hotel, where I host Chinese businessmen for top secret meetings, thank you. I couldn't survive without your cheap labor.
I mean, we could -- the market would just raise wages. But if we can just take advantage of you, and secure more votes at the same time, why not?
GLENN: Right. Right.
STU: That's a great message.
GLENN: Vote for the Democrats.
I just -- it kills me.
STU: It is a really strange argument to be the humane side of the -- of the discussion. Right?
Like, that is how the media portrays it.
Like, we're the bad ones for saying, hey. You shouldn't be exploited.
You had been come across the border.
You shouldn't have coyotes bring you across the border.
And put you into essential slavery.
GLENN: And they could say, well, we want them to be illegal citizens.
No, you don't.
Because then they won't be cheap labor.
They won't be cheap!
STU: Well, they'll vote for them.
So I think they're conflicted on that.
GLENN: But it kills me.
Who is picking your food?
What you know the price of everything would be, if they didn't -- so you are for slavery.
We are negotiating the price. That's all we're doing here.
STU: Yes. That's the fact.
GLENN: It is. It clearly is.
By the way, you were talking about Biden and crack cocaine. Here he is, defending creak cocaine. Cut eight.
STU: It's actually great.
VOICE: The only difference between crack cocaine and cocaine is sodium bicarbonate and water and heat, literally. That's it.
VOICE: That's it.
VOICE: Those things are pretty much free if you go to a science store.
VOICE: Free. You can go to your neighborhood convenience store, and just get -- anyway, I don't want to tell people, how to make crack cocaine, but it literally is. Cocaine and baking soda.
VOICE: How difference is the experience?
VOICE: Oh, it's vastly, vastly different.
For real. I feel really reluctant to kind of have some euphoric suggestion.
I know you're not asking me to do that. Have some euphoric discussion about crack cocaine.
VOICE: No. It's kind of the opposite here.
VOICE: No, it's the exact opposite.
I'm saying I don't want to have the experience of some euphoric recall. That's how powerful crack cocaine is. Does crack cocaine make you act any differently? No. Is it safer than alcohol?
Probably. People think of crack as being dirty. It's the exact opposite.
When you're making crack, what you're doing is burning off all the impurities. So that it is refines the sodium bicarbonate which makes it smoke more. That's all.
GLENN: Oh!
VOICE: You know, all of these actors, and people in the past. That talked about, they had a problem with cocaine. And free -- they're smoking crack.
VOICE: The straw on the stove, is the same thing?
VOICE: Not exactly. But close to it.
But it's a little bit different.
GLENN: What kind of conversation is this?
What world do I live in?
The former president's son talking about, you know, I don't want -- I don't want to make a case for crack cocaine. Let me make a case for crack cocaine.
STU: It's better than alcohol.
GLENN: I made it myself.
Just go to your 7-Eleven. What are you doing?
STU: You know, I was thinking Applebee's.
It should be serving crack more than margaritas.
GLENN: It's a lot safer.
It doesn't change your behavior at all.
Really? Really?
STU: It seems -- also, it's like -- I feel like the crack people, wait a minute. Yes, it does.
It absolutely does.
No one will buy our stuff.
GLENN: It doesn't have a brand. So they don't have lawyers.
I mean, if they had a brand and a trademark.
It was made crack by Pfizer.
They would be saying that, but they're not now.
Hello, Stu.
STU: Hey, Glenn. How is it going? Do you doo any crack today?
GLENN: I might have.
I just didn't know. Hey, it doesn't. It's better than alcohol.
STU: And it does not change your behavior. The number one thing, you need to know about crack is it does not change your behavior.
GLENN: Why would you take it, if it didn't change your behavior?
STU: Well, I think maybe it makes you feel better.
Again, this is not true.
In theory, if you had a thing that made you feel better but didn't change your behavior, that would be impossible.
GLENN: It would change your behavior. Because you feel better.
For instance, let's say you have really bad -- your legs are just riddled with arthritis. So they give you an opioid.
So you can deal with the pain.
Well, it changes your behavior.
STU: Right.
GLENN: Because you're not feeling the pain as much.
So you're like, I can do that. All right?
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: Crack cocaine. I can fly off the roof.
STU: Right.
GLENN: They will change your behavior, one way or another.
STU: Once you learn to master it though, it just makes you a better tipper to the prostitutes.
GLENN: Really? Now, I agree, for instance, alcohol.
STU: Uh-huh.
GLENN: Doesn't --
GLENN: Alcoholism doesn't really change your behavior at first.
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: At first.
It just makes you more honest.
STU: Right.
GLENN: If you're -- if you're an angry person underneath. You're going to be a very angry drunk. Okay?
If you're just a -- oh, I love you, kind of person.
That's what you turn into. Until the alcoholism part of it gets a hold of you, and then it owns you. And then you change your behavior. Because you're lying to everybody.
But at first, alcohol just loosens you up to be more of who you really are. Underneath. And takes away all of your inhibitions.
STU: That's what it's known for. Taking away your inhibitions. That tends to be negative after a while.
GLENN: And if you don't think that you would not sleep with somebody that you would really, really regret the next day, I would say, that's proof positive, alcohol changes your behavior.
STU: Beer goggles principle.
GLENN: Beer goggles. You wake up, like, what have I done?
That's changing your behavior.
STU: Yes. All of these substances change your behavior.
By the way, we think --
GLENN: By the way, what he's saying here is, I am that bad guy that sleeps with prostitutes.
STU: Again --
GLENN: He's a horrible guy.
STU: There's some truth spoken here.
But I will say, overwhelming the Whitney principle of crack being whack. It's not something we need to do in this country. It's still whack. Please believe it's whack. Don't listen to Hunter Biden.
Okay. Here's something else he said.
I want to play cut 12 first.
This is a flashback to his father, on the 2024 debate stage. Listen.
BIDEN: What's happening? I've changed in a way that now, we're in a situation where 40 percent fewer people are coming across the border illegally. It's better than when he left office. It's continuing to move until we get the total ban -- the total initiative, relative to what we're going to do with more Border Patrol. And more asylum officers.
VOICE: President Trump.
TRUMP: I really don't know what he said. I don't think he knows what he said either.
STU: That's the best moment of that debate.
GLENN: It's the best moment of any debate of all time.
Okay. So, remember, that's who he's talking about.
Listen to what Hunter Biden said about that moment. Cut 13.
VOICE: He knew exactly what happened in that debate. He flew around the world. Basically, the mileage that he could have flown around the world three times. He's 81 years old. He's tired as (bleep). Give him an Ambien to get to sleep. He gets on the stage and then looks like he's a deer in the headlights.
STU: Wait.
GLENN: Wait. They gave him Ambien?
I mean, we were all talking about maybe crack cocaine, to keep him peppy. You know what I mean?
You wouldn't be like, he's got a debate. How can we get him to perform at his best, most clear, Ambien.
STU: Yeah. And, well, crack wouldn't make sense.
Because it doesn't change your behavior.
But Ambien does.
So crack is now less potent than Ambien. Which is a fascinating development.
Well, I mean, I guess if you want to be super kind to his comments.
Is he saying, essentially like, he didn't get a lot of sleep. He had to get that to sleep through the night. They're not saying that they gave it to him before the debate, are they?
GLENN: If you remember right, Rick Perry had just gotten out of back surgery. And they had him on -- I don't know. Oxicoden or whatever.
And he was at the debate. And he's like, I've got to take the painkillers. It's killing me.
Or I won't make it standing here the whole time. He takes it. He makes one mistake. Nobody says, the guy just got out of back surgery.
STU: Right.
GLENN: I mean, really? He was on Ambien. Well, those are poor choices.
STU: And the other part about this.
Because they have tried the beginning of that excuse before, which was, he was flying all around the worlds.
And he did have a trip.
But it was several days before the debate.
He got back, like before the debate.
It wases like he landed and went to the studios.
Right?
GLENN: Right expect Trump had to be doing.
STU: Trump --
GLENN: Trump does it all the time.
STU: He has energy no matter what.
It's just a ridiculous excuse.
If you can't own the debate being bad.
How can anyone trust you on your opinion on crack changing your behavior.
I feel like he's not even all that reliable.
Even on crack.
GLENN: Right.
STU: That's the one thing he knows a lot about.
GLENN: You are so right, Stu.
STU: Gosh, so disappointing.
GLENN: Now, back to his dad. Why did the Dems lose? Cut nine!
VOICE: I will tell you, why we lost the last election.
We lost the last election. Because we did want remain loyal to the leader of the party.
That's my position.
We had the advantage of an incumbency. We had the advantage of an incredibly successful administration.
STU: Stop.
VOICE: And the Democratic Party literally melted down.
GLENN: Wait.
STU: No. They melted down, because everything was going terribly.
Then their guy got on stage. And almost fell over in the middle of a debate. Ambien or no Ambien, it's over at that point.
STU: Right. I mean, it's not an indefensible point to say that what they did to get rid of him was terrible.
GLENN: No, it was a coup!
I would go further. What they did is most likely illegal and unconstitutional.
STU: Maybe. I think --
GLENN: Well, they did the movie from Office.
STU: Right. They didn't remove him from office. And he -- they did go through a process. Again, they made the process up.
They're the Democrats. It's their own party. They can choose whoever they want. They don't to have let anyone vote.
GLENN: Oh, they won't. At some point.
STU: Yeah, they're working back toward that right now. So I don't know --
GLENN: For a good portion of the people. Not voting. Democrat since 1810.
(laughter)
STU: They have a great couple of slogans.
GLENN: We do. We got a couple of shirts, that I think need to be made.
STU: I do -- I -- the change to Harris, I think probably helped them in the actual election results. I think they probably held a Senate seat, maybe.
GLENN: Oh, yeah.
STU: That they would have lost.
I think they may have won. You know, I think they were closer than they would have been if Biden were the candidate.
But that being said, you -- they destroyed any credibility, they had to their voters, by allowing them to elect a person and then forcing them out. And there has to be a price to pay for that, I think long-term.