Is THIS why NASA hasn’t returned to the Moon?

The walls are closing in for the perpetrators of Russiagate as the Trump administration continues to release documents, and Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) tells Glenn Beck that “you’re going to see indictments.” As the former attorney general of Missouri, Schmitt took the Left’s tyrannical actions to court, which he details in his new book, “The Last Line of Defense.” Now in Congress, he’s continuing the fight to bring the deep state to justice. Sen. Schmitt tells Glenn why people like Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, John Brennan, James Comey, and George Soros should beware. Plus, he gives an inside look at Dr. Fauci’s gain-of-function congressional hearing and Missouri v. Biden, the case he won against the deep state’s attempts to use social media companies to censor Americans. Schmitt also gives his take on whether President Trump can crack down on crime in cities like Chicago.