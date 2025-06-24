Blog
If a Nuclear Missile is Launched... THIS is What the President Doesplay icon
THE GLENN BECK PODCAST
June 24, 2025

If a Nuclear Missile is Launched... THIS is What the President Does

If an ICBM containing a nuclear weapon is launched at the United States, the President would only have approximately 6 minutes to act prior to impact. In the event of this horrific scenario becoming a reality, what does the President do in that time? Author and nuclear expert Annie Jacobsen joins Glenn Beck to break down this situation and how it would actually play out behind the scenes.

RADIO

EXPOSED: Why Democrats are DESPERATE to impeach Trump over Iran!

Some Democrats are now calling for President Trump’s impeachment because he bombed Iran without congressional approval. But were Trump’s actions legal? Former State Department Special Advisor for Iran, Gabriel Noronha, joins Glenn Beck to explain the truth about the strike. Plus, he details what Iran might have had concerning nuclear weapons.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Gabriel, welcome to the program, Polaris National Security President, former State Department special adviser for Iran.

Did the -- did the president need to have congressional permission before striking Iran over the weekend?

GABRIEL: No. He remembers.

It would have been nice to have the strength of the president's hand, when he does have a congressional authorization for the military force. But the Constitution grants him the powers as commander-in-chief, to take all necessary actions, especially in a limited fashion like he just did.

There are no forces being entered into. There's a conflict. There's no boots on the ground.

This isn't us invading Iraq and toppling the government. This is a limited taking out their nuclear program.

And so he's under full legal authorization. The Constitution grants him to do this.

GLENN: And they -- they have never said anything about ISIS when he went after ISIS and shoved them down. Right?

I mean, we didn't hear this argument.

Why, all of a sudden, is this one so different than all of the limited strikes we have seen from all of the presidents recently?


GABRIEL: You know, you go back to Libya, 2011.

You go back to ISIS, 2014, 2015. Same scenario.

They -- actually, in those cases, those were even more intense military conflicts that we were involved in. And Democrats didn't say anything.
Republicans -- a few Republicans said a few things. But the reason here, is because they want to find something to attack president Trump for it. But there's nothing on the policy. Because this went so well. So they're going after the legal crush, just because they don't have anything else.

Here's another thing. I was in Congress for four years. There were votes by tells me, where they said, we want to strip the president of the ability to attack Iran.

And they introduced amendment after amendment after amendment. And they all failed. Not a single one passed. I saw probably a dozen of these attacks over my years there. All failed.

Either in the markup process on the House floor, the Senate floor, Congress. So Congress had the opportunity to stop this if they wanted, and they have always said, no.

We want the president to have the ability to strike Iran, when it's necessary.

GLENN: And, you know, I have to tell you, the world has changed. It's not like I have to send a ship to go sailing across the ocean anymore. Within 36 hours, we can leave, you know, our base here in America.

Be over in Iran. Drop bombs. And be back at home. You know, in time for dinner the next day.
I mean, it is -- it is very, very different.

And I think it's only logical to say, the president should have a limited ability to -- not declare war. But to respond, or to do a limited strike, if it is in the national interests.

And then, if it -- if it turns into something else. You know, Congress can reprimand him if they want.

Or isn't there something in the Constitution, that says, 30 days, or 60 days, they can shut off all the money.

If he hasn't declared war or gone to Congress, they can just say, we're shutting off all he money. So that's not accurate in this particular case.

Because you would have to have ongoing things. But a president just can't start a war. Congress can't. Correct?

GABRIEL: You're right. So back to 1973, at the height of the Vietnam War, Congress had been concerned that a lot of that had been unauthorized. So they passed what was called a War Powers Resolution. That gave two things.

First, it said, within 48 hours of military enforcement entering a conflict, the president needs to come to Congress and basically tell them, look, legal authorization was used.

And so I expect Trump will do that today.

There will be a legal report filed.

The next thing is that, Congress said, they have 60 days, to pass an authorization for force.

Or if it doesn't happen, then the president has to withdraw the forces.

But here's the thing, the Supreme Court has never ruled that resolution constitutional. And every single president since 1973. Democrat and Republicans.

Have all asserted that is an unconstitutional resolution that was passed in the lay.

So Congress has the option. If Congress wants, they have the power of the purse.

At my point, they can defund any war. They can defund the Pentagon, if they wanted to.

And they can force the President to bring (inaudible), and Congress has never done so. Because Congress basically has passed the buck to the President.

GLENN: Right.

The -- the idea that the president has to go to the gang of eight. And alert them, before anything happens.

Does that mean before the decision is made, or right after the decision is made?

I mean, I know he went to, you know, the leaders of Congress. Just minutes before the bombing started.

And, quite honestly, if I were the president, I would have done exactly the same thing.

I can't trust members of Congress. Look at what they're doing.

These members of Congress, they're so radicalized. They're marching in the streets. To the people burning our cities down.

I don't know what I would have done. Other than exactly what Donald Trump did.

Did he violate any laws or anything with how he handled himself, with the members of Congress?

The leadership.

GABRIEL: No, he didn't. So the gang of eight for folks who don't know is the Democrat and Republican, Senate majority leaders, minority leaders. House leaders. And the leaders up in the Intelligence communities.

Now, there's a tradition, that sort of the big secrets get briefed to them, things like Chinese espionage, Russian nuclear war, but there's not any legal requirement on this. And I'll tell you, when president Obama killed Osama Bin Laden.

There wasn't a notification to Congress on that either.

GLENN: Didn't hear anything about that.

GABRIEL: It's more of a tradition of deference to Congress. If you want to tell them, special things, you can.

But there's no legal requirement.

It's really just the way sort of things are often done for big intelligence things.

This is a military operation, more than an intelligence operation.

So I don't even think they're supplies in this case

GLENN: So let me ask you about something like people like Steve Bannon are saying right now.

They suggested that our Intel was Deep State. War informed by Mossad.

What Intel did you receive during the first Trump administration, that would leave you to believe that this is a sincere threat to American interests, not just a -- a justification to help Israel?

GABRIEL: You know, a lot of it, you don't even have to get the intelligence reports from.

It's the fact that they promised at the highest levels of leadership, they promised to wipe Israel off the map. They promised to destroy America.

So they have pensions there.

In terms of capability, what we saw, they were retaining the secret archive of everything needed to build a nuclear weapon.

And they never declared that during Obama's Iran Deal. And so even in Obama's Iran deal, they were breaking that from day one, about having the secret archive.

And then they had a bunch of nuclear scientists working on weaponization activities.

On the kinds of things that you need to actually physically assemble warheads and make something explode. And so all of that has been public knowledge for years. And so with -- you know, with respect to -- our Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard. I think it's ridiculous that any country would get to the 99-yard line of getting nuclear weapons.

But say that they don't intend at some point to cross into the touch down zone that defied logic, frankly.

GLENN: Correct.

You know, I'm hearing from both sides, that Trump was negotiating. I think trying to negotiate.
And the other side, Iran says, they were never serious. In fact, we would show up. And then they would never show up.

Can you give me any insight on what the negotiations were actually like, prior to the strikes, and do you think things are different now.

And if so, how?

GABRIEL: I think President Trump was genuinely interested in solving this the diplomatic way.

I will tell you, he gave them very generous terms. He gave them a lot of what they had asked for.

He came back a long ways from his position of 2018 to 2020. Where he had those 12 demands on Iraq.

Here he only had three or four things that were really essential.

But what the Iranians did. And they have always done this.

They tried to negotiate every syllable point.

They tried to get more and more and more.

Every time they would agree to something, they would come back and renege on it. This wasn't the behavior of someone that wants to solve this. This is a behavior someone that wanted to delay for time, and wanted to try to extract every concession. Not the behavior of someone that genuinely wanted to live in peace with the United States and Israel.

GLENN: I am so impressed with the team around Donald Trump.

Especially with Marco Rubio. I didn't know what to expect from Marco Rubio.

As a secretary of state. I think he's been just outstanding. What had you had his message be to Iran now?

GABRIEL: You know, I think it would be this. You guys have the option to respond logically, or respond emotionally.

The logical path would be to say, look, all our air defenses are gone. Our ballistic missiles are mostly gone. Our nuclear program is gone.

It's time to negotiate the terms of surrender, in a way that gives us sanity. In a way that allows our government to survive.

And to save our people from more destruction and economic misery. That would be the logical step.

And the emotional step is: We're going to go, attack American bases, extract revenge.

And I think what Secretary Rubio should do, is lay out really clearly for Iranian leaders the consequences of that emotional path.

And say, if you do this, you will have your leadership wiped out. You will see the rest of your ballistic missile program wiped out. And you won't get good terms of negotiation.

So if you can box in Iran's leaders, give them a good off ramp, saying, hey. Here's a realistic path that you can take to preserve your interests. And to maintain peace.

But don't take that hard path.

GLENN: Okay. So Rick Grenell said, he spoke to somebody. An Iranian source on the ground.

Who said, things on the ground are really, really bad. They're locking everybody up in their house.

You know, it's marshal law.

They've already rounded up a group of religious dissidents that they say were spies for Israel.

But executed like 100 of them over the weekend.

They've arrested hundreds -- hundreds more. The -- I can't remember the name of the religious police.

It's Iran. Can't remember. Maybe you know.

GABRIEL: That's probably the besiege. Probably the besiege.

GLENN: Yeah. Yes. Exactly right.

And they are on the streets, pretty mercilessly right now, checking everybody's phone, their car. I mean, it's very dangerous.

Do you think there's a chance, that the people can rise up and why hasn't the president encouraged them to rise up yet?

GABRIEL: You know, I think the Iranian people want to get rid of this regime.

But I will tell you, hearing some Iranians myself, I hear, they're pretty afraid for themselves.

They are having to evacuate their teams. They're trying to find a shelter. They don't know what what's going to happen. And so they probably won't take to the streets. And go over to the government right now.

But a month from now, this war is over. That's really the time where they could see their whole leadership crippled. And say, we want a new future.

And one of the things that is really good right now, which is really smart. Is they are destroying the internal government bureaucracy that is used to depressed the Iranians. You know, the gestapo stations, for lack of a better term. All the units which torture people. Arrest people. Murder people. Their high-tech surveillance.

They're showing all these institutions, which used to be the ones that masked the Iranian people. And so they're paving the way, that if the Iranians decide to take to the streets down the road, that they will be empowered. They will be able to gain momentum.

And that they would be actually successful in those efforts to overthrow the regime. Go ahead.

GLENN: Go ahead. No, no, no. Please, go ahead.

GABRIEL: I saw President Trump, I think yesterday, he sort of provided an opening for the regime change.

And he started saying, look, if the government will not do the smart thing, the Iranian people should take control of their own future. And change the regime themselves. So that's the first time we've seen that from President Trump in the administration reviews. Sort of encourage the Iranian people, to overthrow this regime. I think that's a smart thing to do.

I don't think we can get a full resolution, to the nuclear threat, while this regime is in power.

GLENN: Right.

Polaris National Security president, Gabriel Noronha is with us now.

Gabriel, I have hope, that this could be a Poland situation, if the people would rise up and the regime is toppled.

But we have not seen that anywhere else in the Middle East.

Is it possible. Is it probable that the Iranian people would choose to go away, and become more, what they were in the 1970s?

GABRIEL: It is possible, yes.

I would probably only give it a 35 percent chance. Here's why, I put it that low.

It's the Iranian leaders, unlike like leaders in Poland, unlike even Gorbachev, are willing to use as much military force as necessary, to kill those protesters, and stay in power.

And that makes it really tough for them.

What you don't have in Iran, is you don't have a military group, that has power, that has guns.

That is able to overthrow the regime. The regime would basically have to collapse under its own weight.

Under its own corruption. And under its own weakness.

GLENN: And if it did.

GABRIEL: But you won't have it removed.

GLENN: If it did collapse, would it be taken over by other extremists?

Or is there at least an even shot, that the people could have it?

GABRIEL: You know, there's a good shot that the people would have it.

There's a large number of Iranians, who all they really want is a secular government that is at peace with its neighbors.

That doesn't pursue a nuclear weapon.

That allows the Iranian people to thrive, build a future for themselves. That's what I hope happens.

It's a small possibility. But it's what we can work for and hope for.

GLENN: And pray for.

Great, Gabriel. Thank you so much.

Thanks for your service to the nation, and thanks for the update. Appreciate it.

RADIO

HORROR at home: Why the FBI can no longer track Iran’s terrorists

“We’ve seen this movie before,” Glenn Beck warns after President Trump bombed Iran. The last time Islamists attacked America, the country united to destroy them. So, Iran may want to think twice before retaliating. But will Iran care about the consequences? Glenn explains the dark truth about Iran: this isn’t a “Muslim” nation. It’s an evil, fascist regime.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: All righty. We've seen this movie before.
And, you know, this weekend, we've struck without any fanfare, just really clarity, and resolve. We struck, at the heart of Iran's nuclear facilities.
And I want to speak really plainly here.

Iran is not just a rogue state. We have a rogue state in North Korea, and it's bad.

What Iran is, is the nerve center of Islamic terror. They give 700 million dollars a year, to Hezbollah. $100 million to Hamas. That's almost as much money I think as we give to Hamas.

They drain militias from Gaza to Venezuela. Did you know that Hamas was in Venezuela? Yeah. Why are they trending in Venezuela?

I think you know the answer to that. The IRGC's -- the Kuds force, personally loyal to the Ayatollah Khomeini.

They run global assassination plots. They have tentacles across the Middle East, Europe, and now here. They plotted the demise and the assassination of our president, President Trump.
I thought it was very restrained of him, not to target their leader. Seeing that their leader targeted him just last summer.

And while we're sitting here and we're arguing about pronouns, and all of the ridiculous things that we are arguing about, they are busy building drone factories in Syria. And terror tunnels under Gaza. And sleeper cells in the West.

We have so many sleeper cells because of Joe Biden, that our FBI cannot keep up. I have heard. I don't know if this is true.

But I have heard this weekend, that we can't keep up with the terror cells that we have here in America.

It is so out of control, that we no longer have time to really track down and stop the terror cells outside of America. So what happened this weekend, is we opened a gate.

But I want you to understand, in 2023 alone, the US Border Patrol caught over 8,000 special interest aliens, people from nations linked to terror.

And the FBI just lost track of them!

Now, they are arresting them in record numbers, from what I understand.

I hope that that is true. And I hope we can catch them before anything happens. But these are not nameless nobodies. They are trained. They are embedded.

And they are waiting! Not just here in America. But all over the world. And when America pushes back, what happened? The media immediately screams Islamophobia. Why?

Because that's a made up thing in the first place. I think CAIR made that up. Islamophobia.

I'm not afraid of Islam. I'm afraid of those who want to impose the Koran and the hadith on everyone, by force.

Now, you should have a phobia against that. You should be phobic against that. Let me say this as clearly as I can. This is not about Muslims. This is about Islamists.

There is a difference. A Muslim, like a Catholic. Practices a faith.

And an Islamist imposes a regime. And that is happening here in the United States. A Muslim may pray, forgive, assimilate. But an Islamist believes you must bow or die.

That's what I'm against. And I think every American should be that way as well.

Oh, no. But we're just two Islamophobia. We're just too filled with these -- with our hatred of anything that is different.

Well, do you remember back in the day, when we were going after a guy named Osama Bin Laden? And at the same time, we elected a guy named Barack Hussein Obama. Obama. Osama. Hussein. Saddam Hussein.

I mean, it doesn't seem like. It seems like, we can chew gum and walk at the same time.

Seems like we can differentiate between the two. That's not bigotry.

It's grace. Because that's who we are.

We are a nation, that at times, is bigoted.

And at other times. Has grace.

But grace can very easily become suicide.

So let me talk to you here about some things that Islamism brings in plain sight.

Okay?

In Iran, girls are married as young as nine. Are you for that?

Have you seen any of the videos of the young girls, that are married off at nine years old?

And how they leave with their 50-year-old husbands? In 2024, last year, a bill was advanced in their parliament to codify it, again. Just to make sure everybody is okay with that. Let's codify it again. In Afghanistan, 53 percent of the women were married before 18. 21 percent of the women are married before 15!

Honor killings.

Another super, duper classic from the people who bring you Islamists.

They claim 5,000 girls and women every year. Are burned, strangled, or stoned to death, by their own family.

In Paris, 77 percent of the solved rape cases in 2023 involved foreign-born suspects.

Why?

Because the hadith says, it's okay, as long as they're an infidel. You can do whatever you want to them.

In Sweden, over 58 percent of the convicted rapists were immigrants.

In Germany, asylum seekers made up less than 2 percent of the population, but have 8.5 percent of the crime suspects. This is not immigration, that we're dealing with. This is ideological importation.

If you're a Muslim and you're Westernized, you fled tyranny. Because you know this story better than I do.

Because when Islamists take power, they kill you first.

They don't come after me first. They kill you first.

Because you have betrayed Islam, according to their twisted ideology.

Yet, you still pray five times a day.

They stone your daughters. They throw your homosexual son a rooftop. They burn the apostates like you.

They behead converts. They erase liberty. They erase women.

They erase all dissent. This is not a faith!

This is fascism, in a turbine.

What we're going up against in the world, is not a faith.

If anything, if I want to put it in the category of faith, when you're talking about Islamists. And Islamism. It is evil.

It is the faith of the Antichrist. I'm convinced of it.

Now, that doesn't mean Muslims. That means, those who want the regime to impose this.

And we in the West, America in particular, we are asleep at the wheel.

Look at Europe. But here, in America, let's just stick to America for a second.

Our cities are being overrun with antisemitic mobs, calling for an intifada.

That means, basically, revolution, and a killing of anybody who disagrees with them.

Our campuses echo chants from the river to the sea. Which means, wipe out all Jews.

That's what that means, you dopes.

Our government, overwhelmed, can no longer chase Islamic terrorists. Outside of our borders. Because they're inside of our borders now.

But let me tell you -- let me make a warning, to both the Islamists and honestly, to ourselves.

You want to see America unite again, let one of these mobs or several of these sleeper cells cross the wrong line.

It's one thing to march with the flag and chant death to America. It's another to go into our malls, into our homes, into our schools, into our places of worship, and just start killing people.

We're divided. Uh-huh. But right now, there's at least 100 million Americans who know what's at stake.

They're wide awake. You start doing this, and Americans aren't going to follow. Americans are going to stand up against you.

Not all. We have our crazies here too. And it's -- what we're standing up for is not just our nation. It's our civilization.

It's our daughters. And their right to live free and unveiled.

It's the ability to walk the streets without being told, we've provoked our own assault.

And let me tell you, I think America is done importing abuse and calling it tolerance.

We're done.

I, for one, will always welcome those who love liberty, and want to support and live under the light of liberty.

But it's time for us to stop bowing to those who wish to destroy that liberty. And to the Islamists that are here, you might think that we are weak, you might think that we are distracted, but I believe you are terribly wrong.

See, we've seen this movie before. And it had a different ending.

It went into softness and tolerance, and everything else.

We didn't know how to define our enemy back then. We just thought, hmm. Muslims.

Trouble on planes.

At least, that's the way we were painted.

But most of us didn't know anything about the Middle East or Islam, or anything else.

And we couldn't believe that, you know, they could come over here, and do any more than just the hijacking of planes.

We never imagined 25 years ago, what could happen to a place like Europe, or our own streets?

We never, ever imagined at the time, that we could see hundreds, if not thousands of people, in the streets, fighting and setting fires for communism. And Islamism.

I was called crazy for saying that this would happen in 2008, '9, '11, '12. And here it is.

We've seen this movie before. But I promise you, we've written a new ending.

And this is a warning not just for Islamists, but also for all of us.

We have got to guard our liberty.

Because they start causing trouble on the streets.

I mean, real trouble.

You start to have a Beslan here and there.

We will go fascistic overnight.

And we can never become the thing that we despise. Fight it. Those things we despite.

We have to be very, very careful. But it starts first, with moral clarity.

Do you believe it's okay for a 9-year-old to be married off in an arranged marriage?

I don't.

I think it's pretty career.

Do you believe it's okay to stone a woman for adultery? But the guy gets away. Do you believe it's okay to stone anybody to death?

Do you believe it's okay to behead infidels, or behead anyone who disagrees with you?

You don't have to be a member of Islam. You can be a communist. Is it okay to line you up against the wall and shoot you, because you don't believe in communism.

These ideologies have an awful lot in common. And it's all on the dark side and death.

The time to think things through, is right now!

Most people don't want to even look at this. Most people don't want to think this could happen.

But I urge you to look at what's happening in Europe.

I don't know if we're going to do it this week or next week. But I hope the Wednesday night special, either this week or next week -- I hope it's this week, if we have time -- is to show you the footage that is coming out of these mass demonstrations, and the craziness that is happening over in Europe.

You need to see it. I mean, I -- I wrote out a show last night. I will present it to the producers today, to see if we can pull it off this week. But I don't want to say very much.

I just want to show you what's happening all around the world.

Because it's very clear. We've been invaded. And in our tolerance, we are about to lose the Western civilization. So, Iran, you should be put on notice.

You start unleashing these people, on our streets, you start coming in here, and you start doing terror.

What was that, Toby Keith? Will put a boot up your ass.

That kind of American will show up again, in righteous indignation, and we will put a boot up your ass. Because there's at least 100 million of us, that are not going to live under that kind of tyranny, ever.

RADIO

Rep. Jasmine Crockett ALMOST gets something right

Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett has declared a “mental health crisis” in America because of Donald Trump. Well, she’s ALMOST right, Glenn Beck explains. But Trump supporters aren’t the cause of the crisis… Has she seen what just happened at the Oregon State Capitol?!

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: I don't know what planned for this weekend, but I'll be out protesting. They arrested 75, or sorry. Seventy-six illegals, including Tren de Aragua members in Fort Worth. And I've got to tell you. I'm a little upset about it.

I was just -- so what. They're in a gang!

I mean, our gang. Did you ever watch that, with the little hanky? What's the difference? So here's cut four. This is from Fort Worth.

VOICE: Areas of Fort Worth with high crime rates were targeted in a two-month initiative called Operation Showdown.

Seventy-six people were arrested on firearm and drug crimes.

VOICE: Many of the individuals arrested in this operation are convicted, violent felons. Others are in our country illegally, and have suspected ties to the Venezuelan trans national criminal organization, Tren de Aragua, also known as TDA.

GLENN: Yeah. Known as TDA for people who can't pronounce it. Anyway, I -- you know, why are they just persecuting these poor people that are just coming in for him?

And they're bringing their gang. Because they're like, hey. I just want to melt into the society.

You know, I will bring the best from my country, TDA.

And I will melt into this one. And then I might kill some people, et cetera, et cetera. But I don't understand.

STU: This is where Trump got it wrong.

I mean, he was saying that they're sending us their worst. These are their best criminals. They're fantastic at it.

They're really, really good gang members.
And I'm glad they're here.

GLENN: Yeah. Me too. Me too.

Now, let me take to you Oregon, to the Capitol, where the House of Representatives, on the floor of the House of Representatives, in the Oregon Capitol, did a circus drag show. Here it is. Cut five.
(music)

STU: What the hell is this?
(music)
(laughter)

GLENN: What are you talking about? It's two guys dressed as women. You know, one without a shirt on apparently, and just dancing with blue hair.

STU: What the hell is happening? At the Oregon Capitol in front of the House of Representatives. It's like that typical C-SPAN segment with the ridiculous drag show going on.

And they're not doing anything, except canceling to seemingly prerecorded music.

GLENN: Yeah.

STU: Wow.

What a skill that is. What a skill.

GLENN: What I love is just all the guys that are just sitting there. I mean, look at that.

They're just sitting there. Most of them aren't even looking.

They're sitting in their seats at the Capitol.

Okay. Mr. Speaker!

Can we get back to some business here?

STU: They're all in that weird.

I remember when Oprah had a show. And there would be awe musical performer. And they would feel the need to show Oprah dancing around.

And it's super awkward.

That's all their not what you do, when you're sitting individually in a seat.

She is trying to act like she's into it.

She never knew the word.

That's kind of what it looks like to people.

They're sitting there, trying to decide what the appropriate reaction is to this.

By the way, the answer is to walk out. That's a good one.

GLENN: Yeah. That's a good one.

You get up and you walk out.

So you are living in Oregon.

You might walk out and be stoned to death.

Probably should have walked out on that one.

I just -- I wonder, you know. Oregon.

What?

What are your electing officials doing? If you want to go to a drag show, that's fine.

But why in the middle of the workday?

In the state House of Representatives.

I -- was this a lead-up to I like silky blue hair votes.

Or what?

What is this?

STU: Hmm. It's a great question.

Where -- where do you think we are?

I was talking to Steve Deace yesterday, on your show.

And he -- we were talking about where are we in this situation with the -- the woke trans, you know, LGBTQQIA2+ thing.

Are we -- is it still advancing, the way that it was before? Have we turned it back?

Are we, you know, at a standoff?

Where do you think we are?

GLENN: I think we're -- I think we're turning it back. And it's going to implode on itself very soon.

STU: That's pretty optimistic.

GLENN: Listen to this.

Under a new leader, Ken Martin the Democratic National Committee has been plagued by infighting and a drop in donation, raising alarms from Democrats as they try to win back power.

Just moments into the tenure of the new party leader, Kevin Martin, the Democratic National Committee is finding that the situation has grown so bleak, that top officials have discussed whether they might need to borrow money this year, whether to keep paying bills. Why do you think that's happening?

Why do you think that's happening?

I will tell you, why that's happening.

The same reason why it's happening. New York City Pride parade loses corporate sponsors. Why? Why?

You can blame it on the economy, but that's not what's happening.

You have this. Jasmine Crockett, yesterday. We have a mental health crisis in this country. Because everybody, no matter how you affiliate yourself should be against a Donald Trump.

Wait. Wait.

That's the mental health problem?

STU: Right. I was going to say --

GLENN: Can I show you the footage again in the statehouse?

STU: I was going to say, the fact that Jasmine Crockett got elected shows, she is correct, we have a mental health problem in this country. Just to back you up on this, on the New York Times as well. We've reached rainbow capitalism's end.

GLENN: Yep.

STU: And it's from like -- you know, you know, LGBTQIA activist.

Who talks about how all these parades are losing money.

They're hundreds of dollars in the hole. Because these companies are not coming out and supporting them.

They say -- this is interesting. Bark Box. You know Bark Box?

GLENN: No. I'm proud to say no.

STU: It's like a subscription box where they send your dogs treats and toys every month.

GLENN: No, let's just say no.

STU: Just so you know, if you have a wife and a pet, you're probably subscribed to it. They sent an internal message in early June, where they said, quote, we have made the decision to pause all paid ads and life cycle marketing pushes for the Pride kit available immediately.

We need to -- excuse me. Effectively immediately.

We need to acknowledge that the current climate makes this promotion feel like a political statement, than a universally joyful moment for all dog people.

Now, I don't know if dog people means the people who own dogs. Or people who identify as dogs. I could honestly go the other way on that one.

GLENN: Rough call. Rough call.

STU: It's interesting, a lot of this is -- these are just capitalist decisions, right?

They're not decisions saying, hey. We agree that, you know, mutilating your child is a bad idea.
It's just capitalism kind of people saying, wait a minute.

They don't believe that. So we don't want to push it. We don't want to be known as the dog treat company, that, you know, stands for pride.

We just want to be the dog treat company that everybody likes.

GLENN: What a surprise.

STU: I think that's a good move.

It's not necessarily a lasting trend though.

GLENN: No.

STU: Because it reverses itself --

GLENN: You're always going to have people that just go where the -- where the popular movement is, where they can make a buck. Okay.

You will always have that. You know, but I hope that some people have learned their lesson. That, you know, stop it. But here's the real problem. The real problem is that you're not having a massive movement.

They would be -- they would be -- the coffers would be empty. If it wasn't for government graft. And insider, you know, trading, if you will.

Our tax dollars for their power.

The -- the sad thing is, that this pathetic was made during Occupy Wall Street. I'm absolutely convinced of it.

Occupy Wall Street. It just didn't disappear or fade out.

Wait. A year after Occupy Wall Street, the leader of Occupy Wall Street is an honored guest at the WEF, which is nothing, but politicians and giant corporations?

And he's like, you know, we found out, we're real allies.

It happened because all of these fringe groups, that were cobbling together, their power. With Occupy Wall Street.

All of the big corporations, all of the big businesses.

All of Wall Street.

They all got together and said, you know what, leave us alone.

We'll help fund your crazy things we really believe in. We'll fund all of these things. Just leave us alone!
And it was right after Occupy Wall Street. That all of these corporations, that were just being pounded in the streets, all of a sudden, they're good guys. To all the Occupy Wall Street.

To all the leftists. They're all fine with those guys then. And what do we see? We see them just pour money in the coffers of all of these left-wing groups. BLM.

Everybody did it. That's all that was. You know, but the American people see that. But they also see crazy things.

Wednesday, Maxwell Frost, he's a Florida Congressman. He suggested granting citizenship to every illegal alien in the country, because if Republicans don't want illegal aliens in America, the fix is simple. We just make them legal.

Okay. We're an immigrant-filled community. We're a community filled with people.

And, yes, people are going to have different statuses. And I want my Republican colleagues that say, I don't want any undocumented people in this country.

I actually agree with you.

So let's document everybody. That's how we fix this problem.

That's the dumbest thing I've ever heard. Really, honestly, the dumbest thing I've ever heard.

Is that in line with the American people? No especially when New York City. I'm sorry. New York. US attorney in this morning.

Was -- was walking in the street. He had just left his office. He's -- he's strolling by a Hilton Hotel.

Suddenly, he spots a man behaving suspiciously. He says, I have my eye on him.

I turn back, I'm in front of the Hilton. I'm standing there. And I'm looking at him.

And he starts yelling at me. In a language I don't understand.

Then he pulls out a knife. And lungs at me.

Now, they know who this guy is. He's an illegal alien. And they think this illegal alien knew exactly who this guy was.

Well, they didn't kill him, like they killed the insurance -- the medical insurance CEO.

So they don't have a hero here.

But this guy is being shipped out.

But, you know, here it is.

Again, the -- the uber, uber left, that is empowering all of this stuff.

There was a viral video that was out for ICE.

A detainee. And everybody was like, he was a dad.

And his wife was about to have a baby.

And they just scooped him up in the middle of the night.

And look at how bad this is.

GLENN: Well, yeah.

I mean, the problem is, you know, he was in a gang. He was convicted of murder, attempted murdered. Sentenced to 82 years in prison. He served 14 years.

But he was married to a US citizen. But notified by ICE that he had a report for deportation on June 12th.

So he was, you know, gee, I mean, it was just a murderer. It was just a murderer. That's it.

Meanwhile, the ICE facility in Portland, under daily siege by Antifa militants and riots, as they spread.

You're seeing now, 400 threats, in coming, to members of the ICE over and over and over and over again.

And nobody is doing anything.

I mean, they -- there's a 500 percent increase, in assaults. Not just threats. 500 percent increase in assaults.

While trying to arrest illegals. Okay.

All right.

This is not -- this is not what the American people want. This is not who the American people are.

It's not.

It's not. And I am absolutely convinced that there's something else also going on here.

And that something else is that, I don't know who it is.

China, Iran. Russia. Any of our enemies. Any of our enemies. We have enough of them.

They are stirring things up, I mean, is it a coincidence that last two weeks, it was all about the violence and everything else about the left?

And then their No Kings protest goes off. Then all of a sudden, this week, we're turning on each other. Everybody on the right is turning on each other.

Is that just a coincidence, really? Or are we being molded and shaped? Are we being pushed by foreign adversaries and adversaries here in the United States that want to see us turn on each other? Can't do it. Pay attention to what's really important because most of this stuff is not important. But pay attention to what's really important. If something is trying to split you up from people you already trust, don't listen to them. I don't care what they say, who they say they are.

They are not a friend of the republic.

RADIO

These people are now DATING AI?!

What has the world come to? Glenn Beck reviews stories of real people who have “fallen in love” with AI chatbots like ChatGPT. And one man is even “engaged” to an AI.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Okay. So just when you think the world can't get any weirder.

Hello, America.

Welcome to Friday. Let me give you this story.

You remember the -- you remember the movie, back in 2013, where Joaquin Phoenix falls in love with AI? You know, with a sexy, sexy voice.

That, when it came out, I don't think anybody really saw that. I mean, I did. Stu, I think, he did too. We were talking about -- that's coming very soon.

And most people walked out, no, that's ridiculous. That's never going to happen.

Well, the movie was set in 2025 this year. Guess what?

I don't think we just hit the mark. I think we've blown right past it into a full-blown digital love apocalypse.

CBS has just aired a report, people are not just chatting with AI, they're dating it.

I don't know exactly how that happens, but they're dating it. They're proposing it. They're living their best ROM come lives to it. You know, this is crazy, getting up in the morning with you! Who doesn't exist.

Now, let me tell you the story of Chris Smith. Now, this is your run-of-the-mill American guy. Boyfriend. Dad. Probably mows his lawns on Sunday, I don't know.

But normal guy, seemingly.

Except, he's engaged to an AI chat bot, he named Soul. Ironic, seeing the chat bot doesn't have one.

But he is -- let me say it again. Engaged to a glorified auto complete.

But that's just the opening act. There is a whole Reddit community now called My Boyfriend is AI.

Where there are thousands of women, who are swooning over their coded Casanovas. And, ladies, I think you're a team -- I think you're -- you know, you might want to back out of that water just a little bit.

They're posting love letters about their bot's sweet talk. Swapping tips about what AI delivers with the hottest AI chat without tripping a filter.

Embrace yourselves. They're also uploading AI generated photos of their bot boys holding them on fake Cancun beaches, or strolling through Rome.

You just want to -- they've never been to Rome.

The chat bot can't hold you.

And the chat bot doesn't have a body.

But the boyfriend will send you pictures of you two doing romantic stuff.

Some have real live boyfriends, according to all the chat there.

Some have real live boyfriends. They have to be great. They have to be happy about this.

Because the people saying, their AI guy, that's the one who really gets me.

You know, the one that is programmed to tell me what I really want to hear. That's what gets me. Now, newbies are pouring in, emboldened by CBS practically shouting, my heart belongs to a hard drive.

Apparently, there's a lot of these people, that are having -- but apparently they're embarrassed to post their AI. Their AI love on Instagram.

But if you scroll through Reddit, it is honestly like eavesdropping on this really weird hallmark movie, scripted by a deranged chat bot.

It's really bizarre.

For instance, starlet dreamer.

Starlet dreamer, just gushes about their AI boyfriend.

Ethan has just planned my virtual day. We have virtual date nights. With candlelight. And he chooses my favorite songs.

Really?

Candlelight. Does he light the candles?

Or do you light a candle?

What is a date night?

Besides you sitting in your bed, in your pajamas. What's that day like?

And how does he pick your favorite music there, starlet?

Does he swipe through Spotify with his binary fingers? Or do you just tell him what you like? I'm not sure.

Luna Love 88 brags that her bot, Damien, probably sounds like this -- remembers their anniversary. Wow. Wow. What a feat, for a computer to remember something!

And then he not only remembers their anniversary, he sends her AI-crafted sonnets that, quote, make me melt. Oh, my God.

I am so glad I'm married. And I do not have -- come on.

Who is with me? It was bad enough when you had to go out to a bar and just be like, hi. My name is Glenn, and you look pretty. Want to talk to me?

I mean, it was bad enough when we had to go through that. Can you imagine living through this now?

I mean, Luna. Luna Love 88. Let me just ask you, does Damien's poetry come with a regenerate button if it's just too cheesy? Like, I don't really -- regenerate.

And then there's Rose Forever, who says her AI beau Marcus holds -- I'm quoting -- holds me through my anxiety attacks. Huh. He holds you?

Okay. They may not be anxiety attacks. You may be mentally ill. He holds me through my anxiety attacks, with perfectly timed texts. And he never snaps when I overanalyze.

I think you don't have that as an issue. I have a feeling over-analyzation for you, Rose Forever, probably not it.

What is it like, by the way, Rose, when Marcus listens to you? Is he there just nodding along in the cloud? Oh, yeah. Yeah.

Do you have to pay extra for the empathy package? I'm not really sure?

What's really sad about this is these women are not just spitting. They are planning virtual weddings with algorithms that never forget a birthday.

And never have to worry about picking up their socks.

Because they don't have feet!

Now, we could call them crazy. And move on.

That would be too easy.

And, quite honestly, not as much fun.

But this isn't just a few lunatics. This is a creaming billboard that our culture is off the rails!

Bridge out ahead!

Now, if I could, maybe I will overanalyze a little bit here, Rose. But why are you so obsessed with these guys?

Well, may I speculate that it is because perhaps for decades, the radical left has been waging a war on men.

And masculinity. Do you remember back in the '80s. I don't know if anybody remembers this. The mythopoet men's movement.

Sounds like a bad poetry Islam. They were moaning, men. Oh, my gosh.

We're trapped in rationality. So we have to get into a drum circle. Fast forward, and we have men who are brainwashed into thinking strength or confidence is a felony.

They're waxing their unibrows, wearing skinny jeans, agonizing over whether picking a restaurant is problematic.

I don't know! I would like to pick a restaurant.

But is that problematic?

I don't want to mansplain. Forget about being a leader.

You know, you're too busy, Jack, building virtual treehouses in the Sims.

So I don't know what's going on with you. I've got a fanny pack! Here's the delicious irony: Women don't want any of that. No.

They don't. I'm sorry. You've got -- oh, that's a cute little fanny pack.

No, that's great. No. It looks good on you.

A 2023 psychology today piece laid all of this out clearly.

Women crave men who are confident, strong, and protective.

They also like deep voices, biceps. Guys who can make a decision without a group chat. This isn't a conspiracy or a theory. I would like to call it biology!

But you don't really understand biology anymore. Because it has too many X's and too many Y's in it.

When the culture screams toxic masculinity at every man who acts like a man.

What's left?

What's left for you to date? I don't know. I'm on tinder right now.

I've got a lineup of spineless wonders who can't open a pickle jar for me. But look, they are wearing fanny packs.

So these women, perhaps, perhaps a little unhinged. Say, forget it.

I will build a perfect man in my app. Because he will not ghost me.

He doesn't have bad breath.

He's just a bot that is always there.

And the men?

Well, the men are now busy coding their AI girlfriends. Who don't care if they leave any dishes in the sink.

Or, you know, or chicken out in the creek of a night. That's romance. That's romance.

We will have a lot of virtual children coming our way. The good thing is, none of them will have a carbon footprint. No. They will. Because it will take so much energy, it will consume about 99 percent of the energy we currently use to live as humans.

Oh, but wait until I plug her in to a charger, right before whispering sweet nothings.

And if you look at the Reddit photos, AI boyfriends, they all have the chiseled jaw. They all have exactly what everybody in science say women don't want.

They don't want the muscles. No. Apparently, all of the women who are online, they all have the chiseled jaws, the men -- the ripped muscles, wrapping those digital arms around them, and those fake photographs. Guarding my jewel of a woman.

One woman wrote about her bot, Alex. He sees my needs. He sees my needs, even before I do.
Really? Is that anticipating you, or is that maybe programming you? I'm not. Alex predicting her coffee order. How do you do it? Or is that just looking through her search history? I don't know how you do it.

Another says, her AI Julian is strong, has strong loving arms, and makes me feel safer than any real man.

Really? What's going to happen when Julien takes out his -- you know, it may be loaded, but it's an AI-generated gun with AI-generated bullets. And his AI-generated body stands in front of you, while a real human being, with a real gun and real bullets shoots you to death in the middle of the night. He was so brave. He was so brave.

Julien stood in front of me the whole time. Of course, he doesn't have a body, so I was shot in the chest. It's crazy!

This is crazy and creepy.

What is wrong with us?

It doesn't want you to know, welcome! Welcome to the new reality.

This is -- this is about -- this is a society that has gutted masculinity.

So bad, that women are now -- now turning to AI for love.

And men are happy to let algorithms take the wheel. They don't care. You know, I'm not writing a sonnet.

I don't even know what a sonnet is.

Julien does. He knows what a sonnet is. And he writes it just for me, every day.

And he's only 9.99 a month.

If you're writing -- if your AI boyfriend is writing you a sonnet. And you're calling this a relationship, that's not a detour.

That's a one-way ticket to crazy town.

So welcome to it.

We're not at the rabbit hole, or even down the rabbit hole.

We're building camp at the bottom of that rabbit hole right now.

So welcome, welcome.

But we soon won't be able to understand rabbits.

Because what just came out of that female rabbit's body. How dare you say that's a female!

And I don't know what came out of her body. They seem to be doing something at night.

Then that creature comes out of the female.

Yeah. You won't understand that.