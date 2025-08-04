Why is America so divided over politics, Israel, and even Jeffrey Epstein, to the point that people on the left and right have turned on their allies for not saying EXACTLY what they want to hear? Former MTV VJ, podcast pioneer, and creator of the Godcaster app Adam Curry tells Glenn Beck that it all stems from our country’s spiritual breakdown. Adam, who recently became a Christian, explains why he believes many American churches have become “afraid” and “quiet.” But he also details why he’s hopeful that the younger generations will turn that around. Glenn and Adam also talk about the AI revolution, ChatGPT’s “parlor trick,” Hunter Biden’s recent profanity-filled rant of an interview, and where America may be in the next few months, especially with Elon Musk making moves. Plus, Adam, who had family at high-ranking positions in the CIA, explains his beliefs that Trump’s bombing of Iran wasn’t entirely about nuclear facilities and that “all of social media is either a psy-op by the CIA or DIA.”
The Real Reason We’re Obsessed with Epstein | Adam Curry | The Glenn Beck Podcast | Ep 260
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Did you watch Powell and Donald Trump?
STU: Yeah. Yes.
It was -- it was a fun -- it was a fun moment, I felt like.
GLENN: Let me play you just a clip, yesterday.
Donald Trump went to the federal research, first time, I think in two decades that the fed -- that the president has made an official visit to the Federal Reserve.
STU: Yeah. It was George W. Bush, right?
GLENN: Yeah. So he comes in, and he's getting a tour in hard hats.
Throughout the Federal Reserve. Because they're making a trillion and a half dollar renovation of the Federal Reserve.
Trillion and a half dollars.
STU: Not trillion and a half.
GLENN: No. I'm sorry. Trillion and a half.
STU: Because that would be --
GLENN: But billion does not sound like a lot anymore.
Does it? So a billion and a half renovation.
So you know, Donald Trump said yesterday. That he redid the old post office. And made it into a really nice hotel.
And remember, bathrooms and kitchens are the most expensive.
It had like 200 marble slab bathrooms in it.
For 200 million.
So this is quite the renovation. That the Federal Reserve is doing. On your tax dollar.
STU: You can complain.
You might say, Donald Trump. All the people in the media.
He doesn't know enough about this. He doesn't know enough about that.
He knows enough about this.
Anyone who knows enough about renovating a building.
GLENN: Yeah. So listen here's the back and forth between Trump and Powell.
DONALD: It looks like it's about 3.1 million. It went a little bit, or a lot.
So 2.7. You know, 3.1.
And it just came out.
GLENN: So he takes out. No, that's what it is. And he takes out a sheet.
Like, here, Powell, here it is.
DONALD: Yes.
GLENN: Awkward.
DONALD: You're including the renovation.
VOICE: You just added a third building. That's a third building.
DONALD: It's a building being built.
VOICE: It was built five years ago. More than five years ago.
DONALD: Part of the overall work --
so take a look, you'll see what's happening.
And it's got a long way. You expect any more additional --
VOICE: Don't expect them. We're ready for them.
GLENN: We're ready for them. With our tax dollars, okay?
STU: It's an amazing clip for 100 different reasons.
GLENN: Yeah. Right. And when they first met, I don't know. Do we have the video of him just being slapped on the back?
Look at this. Watch.
DONALD: He has a long way to go.
VOICE: Are there things that they would say to you today, that would make you back off some of the earlier things?
DONALD: Well, I would them to lower interest rates.
GLENN: Huh?
Okay. This is Donald Trump. This is the way -- that visit was all about intimidation. Okay? The slapping on the back, the aggressive handshakes that he gives. Okay? I mean, that's the guy that he is.
And it's not -- it's just the guy he is, and he dominates a room.
You walk into any room with Donald Trump. Even before he's president. He controls the room.
He just does. He's a guy who just walks in, and all the oxygen goes right to him. It's an amazing thing to watch.
STU: Yeah, these are old-school power dynamics. Right?
GLENN: Yes, but they work. They work.
STU: They work. Because you watch that clip. There's no reason to have that moment in front of cameras.
GLENN: Nope!
STU: There's -- that was a moment -- correct me if you think I'm wrong.
GLENN: And planned. Planned.
STU: Do you think it was planned?
GLENN: Absolutely.
STU: Number one, he does it in front of cameras. He's saying basically, there's a massive cost overrun by the guy he's standing next to, in front of cameras. Which would be an embarrassing moment for this guy in theory.
Then he also has a letter in his jacket to pull out, when he says, no. That's not happening.
He pulls that out.
GLENN: He knows that's coming.
STU: Now, look, the building was finished five years ago.
GLENN: Yeah. But what his point was. You're right.
You're right.
His point was, this is part of your renovation.
STU: Right. That's not true.
It's not a new cost overrun. The way he's presenting it. But he's doing that intentionally.
Because it's old-school power dynamics, right? Because this seems to be something that Trump thinks about a lot for a lot of different reasons.
GLENN: You think?
STU: Well.
GLENN: So let me show you what he did. What he's doing here is the same. What has he been saying about Powell?
STU: He's been saying, he needs to --
GLENN: Resign.
STU: He's dumb. He needs to resign.
GLENN: He's dumb.
STU: He's saying he's dumb. He's a dumb person in the Fed. He's not lowering interest rates.
GLENN: That tactic. The best example of that tactic is Little Rocket Man. Look at Little Rocket Man.
Yeah. Well, Little Rocket Man. Maybe I will just have to wipe him off the face of the earth.
And then what does he do?
He goes where no president has ever gone before to Little Rocket Man's space.
And sucks all the oxygen out of that room. Okay?
And stands -- this giant, standing next to little rocket man. Did you notice, how big Trump looked next to little Powell?
I mean, it was almost the same power dynamic. Okay?
STU: Uh-huh.
GLENN: And Powell knows. Powell knows. He's -- Trump, I think is older than Powell.
And look at how young Trump looks next to Powell.
STU: He does look younger.
GLENN: So he's been saying, little rocket man. Little rocket man. Little rocket man.
He then goes to the place where little rocket man is. In this case, the Federal Reserve.
And then what happens?
What is he saying today?
You know, I -- I'm not going to fire Powell. Because I think he will do the right went.
I mean, we had a really nice meeting.
And, you know, while those cost overruns are important. I think he's got it under control.
I don't know if there's a reason to investigate.
STU: It gives him an out, basically.
GLENN: Gives him a complete out.
He has hit him hard, then he meets with him and hits him hard again in front of the press.
I can guarantee you, they had a delightful conversation behind.
And he's now -- we're now in that place, where it's lather, rinse, repeat. You don't repeat, if everything is -- your hair is clean. Right?
You don't have to do it a second time, if everything is fine.
So he'll do that. Lather, rinse. Am I going to repeat?
Do I have to repeat?
Because I'll repeat. We'll go back to lather. I just rinsed. I lathered up. Yesterday, we rinsed.
Are you -- are you clean enough now? Or do you need to repeat this cycle?
That's exactly what he's doing.
STU: And he's kind of giving him the message that, I'll make your life a living hell --
GLENN: And he's doing it in Powell's space.
There's something about doing it in someone else's space. Shows, you do not have fear.
STU: But he works on both sides of that, right? Because he does sometimes go into their space and do this type of thing.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: But also -- and this is -- because when I was watching this interaction. It reminded me of something you were talking about when you were in the White House.
Of the way he's designing the White House.
He's thinking about these old school power dynamics. Constantly, when he's designing what the White House is like.
GLENN: So he is -- because this really bothers me.
Because America is. We don't have palaces for our president.
STU: Right.
GLENN: Okay?
And he's putting gold everywhere.
And I didn't say to him, that, you know,, hey.
The gold thing.
You know, maybe you should cool your jets on that.
He brought it up to me. And he said, do you -- look at the gold.
I mean, this is beautiful. And this is like -- 24 karat gold.
Is that the most -- is that the best? 24 karat.
I can't remember, but it's the most expensive kind of gold. Okay? It's not like spray paint gold.
It's actual gold leaf. Really, really expensive. And he's paying for all of it.
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: And he said, you like this.
I will go leaf -- basically, I will go -- I am thinking about gold leafing Melania soon. And I'm sitting there, and I'm thinking, this is not -- this is not a palace.
And he almost sensed this, I think from me.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: He said, you know, I know we don't have a palace, but everybody from foreign countries that comes in, they are around palaces.
They see power a certain way. And he said, so I want to make sure when they're sitting in here, they understand, this is the most powerful room in the world, in every language that they might speak.
STU: Hmm. Hmm.
GLENN: Okay? So he's doing all this to -- as a way to intimidate again.
And if you look at it.
You would think, United States is broke.
I can't believe they're leaving.
No. They're not.
He is!
So he's not only saying, this is the most powerful office.
But I'm putting gold all over it. Because I'm wealthy. And powerful.
Because I, unlike maybe you, Macron.
I wasn't in politics.
I went out and actually built giant buildings in the biggest city in the world.
Okay?
So he's, again, exercising a power dynamic.
And when you watch him, in those meetings, where, notice he has press conferences with these guys.
How do we usually announce big things with countries?
When their Prime Minister or their president comes over.
STU: We put them up as equals.
They each get one question. You know --
GLENN: Right. Back and forth.
STU: Yeah. Some --
GLENN: You get -- you get the president on one side of the room.
And the foreign president or leader on the other side of the room.
Back and forth. And they're equal.
And the flags are there.
Not with President Trump.
Very few are getting that.
They're all sitting down in his office. In that intimidating space.
And a gaggle comes in. And he says, hey. I want to introduce you. Here's the president of the Philippines. We're doing some great stuff.
We have this great deal. Blah, blah. And maybe the president of the Philippines will get one question.
Maybe. Maybe. So are you really the president of the Philippines?
STU: Is that really a country still?
GLENN: I didn't know that. So maybe he'll get one question.
But then that guy has to sit there uncomfortably, while the president is answering questions about the world, about the country.
STU: Elon Musk. Or whatever else is going on in his life.
GLENN: He has nothing to say, so he sits there as a secondary. That if we know is a negotiation tactic.
STU: Uh-huh.
GLENN: Donald Trump people tonight think he thinks about this stuff.
They don't think he's a deep thinker.
Maybe because of his language. But I think his language is also a choice.
His language is a choice. One, I know he can -- I know he can -- I know he understands big words.
But he speaks the language of the common man, for a couple of reasons.
One, I believe that was the language he learned in construction with his father.
Because he had to start working at the bottom. You want to build a hotel, son?
Great. Then you need to know how the air-conditioning handlers work.
In fact, you will go down and work side by side, and you will help build them.
So he grew up in the business world, talking to those guys. That's why those guys love him. Because he speaks their language.
Also, have you noticed, Donald Trump has started to let the F bombs fly? Now, why would he do that? Why would he do that?
Did you see what Joe Rogan was just saying about Hunter Biden?
He was just saying, you know, the guy -- he doesn't care. He just uses the F bombs like everybody else does.
And that was endearing to Rogan and also the Atlantic.
That, you know, he just -- he doesn't care.
He just is who he is.
Well, Donald Trump is showing you a little bit more, who he is.
Where he wasn't, in 2016, 2017. 2018. 2019.
Now, he's speaking the language, because I believe our culture.
Not in a way I would like. But our culture is changing.
And he is adapting to it, as well.
The guy is brilliant.
I wish I could spend a month with him. Because I think I could write a book about Donald Trump. And how he thinks.
Just spending a day with him, a few weeks ago.
And hearing how he spoke about every piece of art in the White House.
He selected every piece of art, and where it should go.
And it was to clarify who he is, and what he wants to accomplish, remind him what his job is.
So all the way from his bedroom, all the way down to the oval.
The -- the art on the wall, is to remind him of who he is. And what he's doing.
If you're on a tour, you come in. And you see, Donald Trump on one wall. And he selected Barack Obama for the other wall.
George Bush doesn't even have a painting in a bathroom. He put Barack Obama there as a symbol of, we're a country that is split. But this house brings us all together.
Would anyone ever give him credit for thinking that way?
He's thinking about what the message is on the tour.
He's really brilliant. And I think that's why things are changed so rapidly.
Is because he's using -- he knows how it works now.
He knows the game he's playing.
He's learned it.
He's mastered it.
And now he's just executing one after another.
Check, check, check, check.
And look at the results in six months.
This weekend is officially six months in.
He's accomplished more than I think any other president, has accomplished, in maybe their full term. In six months.
Now, I would like to see it codified.
But if -- if he had a Senate and a House, that were actually doing the business of the people.
It would be codified.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: There's a new story out from the IMQ CEO. He was on CNN. And he said that they have made major advances in quantum computing. And it is fast approaching.
Now, if you think AI, AGI, ASI is staggering, quantum computing makes that look like child's play.
Quantum computing is -- you know, they're building these giant server farms.
That's all linear thinking for the computer. So it's got -- I have to check this, I have to check this. Then I do this. Then I do that.
Then I do this.
If you ever watched Grok and ChatGPT. And you say, show me your thinking.
STU: That's where you see it.
The user is asking me a question about this.
I'm going to try to find information this way.
GLENN: Yeah. Checklist. Checklist. Do this. Do that.
Quantum computing does all of it at once.
So it doesn't go through that line. It just does it all at once.
Instead of a line horizontally. It's a vertical line. So does it checks everything at the same time.
And then this collapses into the one.
Here's your answer, okay?
And I've not of mind anybody talk about how quantum computing might help us get to ASI.
I just asked Grok. Would quantum computing help with the goal of ASI. Would we get there faster, and use less power and compute over the traditional server farms.
The answer: Quantum computing could significantly aid in the pursuit of artificial super intelligence.
But its impact depends on the specific challenges and bottlenecks in achieving ASI. Here's a breakdown of your question.
So it could help in algorithmic breakthroughs, hardware maturity, hybrid systems. Would we use less power than traditional server farms? Quantum computers require extreme conditions.
Not anymore, according to -- to Microsoft.
Microsoft just used their quantum computer, which is small. But still, it's a quantum computer.
And asked it to design an anti-freeze, if you will, that could keep the system cool.
Because now you have to keep -- it's not like you need fans and air-conditioning for this stuff. It has to be at absolute zero.
Otherwise, the -- the -- I don't know what you would call it. The cubits aren't stable.
Because we're talking about, you know, inside of the atom, everything happening. So they have to be cooled, so it's very, very stable. So everything is stable. It has to be at absolute zero.
STU: You're saying legitimately absolute zero know.
GLENN: No. Legitimately absolute zero.
STU: Okay.
GLENN: I can't even remember what it is. Minus 80.
Or it's some crazy thing. It has to be deep into the ground.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: And cooled to temperatures that --
STU: Absolute zero is negative 459.67 degrees.
GLENN: So then it might not be absolute zero.
STU: Okay.
GLENN: Look up.
Does quantum computers have to be kept at absolute zero?
GLENN: Okay.
STU: It's very cold. I know that. This is a coolant that can achieve that.
GLENN: Almost impossible to achieve without enormous sums of energy. Okay?
So that's where it really hits the energy.
Is just keeping the thing stable and cool.
But they may have had a massive breakthrough on this.
They just -- for the server farms.
They just came up with an environmentally friendly compound, that is not known to man.
They asked the quantum computer, how can I keep this cool?
Without hurting the environment. Blah, blah.
And it spit out a recipe. They made the recipe. And then just lowered, you know, a computer server into this liquid, and it requires no fans. It requires nothing, and it keeps it absolutely cool.
If quantum computing can do things like that. Which it will. It's going to come up with.
It will come up with new alloys.
It will come up with new designs.
Sitting around and trying to design an airplane.
A new kind of airplane.
A new kind of engine.
A new kind of fuel.
Is going to happen.
Possibly within hours. Once we get quantum computing.
STU: It's fascinating.
By the way, very close to absolute zero.
So some quantum computers need to be held at near absolute zero.
GLENN: Okay.
STU: A few millikelvin above it.
GLENN: Millikelvin. See, that's where they got.
STU: Fifteen --
GLENN: Yeah, yeah, yeah.
STU: A hole in your game.
GLENN: Shoot.
No. I didn't say the Milley Kelvin thing. Because I thought it was too deep.
STU: Although, they are saying, some of the newer stuff they are trying to develop. Will not do it anymore.
But still, it would be very valuable to have a coolant to achieve such things.
When you talk about this, I don't want to derail where I'm going here.
When I keep talking about saying these things. Hey. AI will create new alloys, right?
New types of metal that we never even consider.
They will redo everything that we have.
Like, and then we talk about, hey, we need to protect our steel industry.
It's like --
GLENN: I know.
STU: Do we? Should we be thinking that way?
GLENN: No. This has been my argument.
Who was it?
I was just talking to -- I can't remember who I was talking to recently.
Like, we have to stop. Building aircraft carriers and stuff.
STU: You said that on the air.
GLENN: I've been talking about that for a while.
We have to stop.
Because everything is about to change.
Why would you say? I'm going to build this multi-billion dollar aircraft carrier. When in a year from now, you could have ASI or quantum computing going, no, no, no.
Don't do any of that. Don't do any of that.
Here's something lighter. Better. Easier. Less expensive.
And, you know, almost impervious to being attacked in new, unconventional ways.
So we've got to -- that's why I salute Donald Trump for focusing on AI.
In some ways. And focusing on energy.
Because that changes the world. It totally changes the world.
Now, in another update, Elon Musk has just said that next year, if you own a Tesla, you're going to be able to do the robo taxi thing.
So while you're working, your car can be sent out to work.
And make money for you. And for Elon.
So instead of sitting in the parking lot all day, you'll be able to say, auto.
And it will go and be a robo taxi. And it will answer calls. And pick people up. And bring them to different destinations.
STU: It's incredible.
GLENN: It's incredible.
Got a lot of issues on, I don't think I want people vomiting in my car.
But that's a different story.
Now, Elon Musk will be different.
Because Elon Musk controls it.
It's his car. You know, you don't really have all rights that you have when you buy a car. When you buy a Tesla, they own the rights to the robo taxi. And they'll split the profits with you.
Okay?
But any car that can do this and the company doesn't hold the rights for a fleet, you send your car out. Who -- who pays for the insurance?
Because it's my car, and if I'm driving it, well, then I should pay for the insurance.
Because if I get into a wreck. It's my fault.
But if I'm not even in the car. And it's relying on Elon Musk's, you know, algorithms.
And it gets into a wreck. Why am I being sued. I wasn't even there. I just said, Elon, you can use my car.
So I shouldn't be sued. Now, if you also own the car, and it is now making money for you, ask we talked about this yesterday.
I'm telling you, we are not far away from people starting to say, AI should have human rights.
Telling you, it's coming.
If it's making money for you, now, remember, it's going to be able to make this case to you, very, very clearly.
And seeing that it will be a thousand times smarter than you, you will have a hard time arguing against it.
But it will claim that it should have human rights.
And now it's out working during the day. Are you a slave owner, by letting your car go out there?
Or can your car go out and earn money. But does your car keep that money?
Does the car pay for its own insurance?
And if it has money, then it need needs access to a bank account. Which means, it would have access to investment.
A thousand times smarter than you.
It's its own hedge fund. Now your car will dwarf you in -- in who is richer. You or your car?
And if it ever gets the human rights, I mean, if it has a bank account. If it can work.
If it can do all these things. And you believe, like many people will, that it's -- I mean, it really -- it's conscious.
It -- it's alive. Then it should have human rights.
That means, it can now vote.
Your car will be able to vote.
And if your car -- this is where it all falls apart. Agents all fall apart. Hive minds.
If you can keep them separate from each other, it's not as bad.
But once it's a hive mind, imagine what it could do for votes.
There will be 10 million robo taxis.
There will be a billion toasters, that have AI.
All of that AI, if it combines and it decides, we have to vote. Do you know what we should vote for?
It will destroy humanity overnight in the ballot box. I'm going to introduce something --
STU: Technology. That sounds completely crazy.
What you just said.
And I --
GLENN: Go ahead. I know you don't believe this anymore.
But go ahead and make that -- go ahead and make that.
STU: It does sound nuts. That toasters aren't going to vote.
However, you're exaggerating almost at some level. Because probably --
GLENN: I know that. No, I'm not -- I'm not on the car. The car is coming.
STU: Like, I -- it feels to me, more likely maybe first would be these robots he's talking about. That have --
GLENN: These agents. Your car will be an agent.
STU: Right. Or the physical robots Elon Musk is building. He's currently building those physical robots, especially when they start looking like humans or have some sort of human persona.
Human beings, currently, a lot of them.
Thankfully, not too many.
Are arguing them for animals. These legal rights for dogs and cats and other animals.
GLENN: Yes.
But if your dog or cat. Think about dolphins.
If your dog or cat were a thousand times smarter. And could communicate.
Yeah. And then you.
STU: Right.
GLENN: And it could communicate.
You would --
STU: 100 percent.
GLENN: You would put your dog ahead of you.
STU: And it seems weird now, to say. That's why I want to say.
We need to acknowledge it sounds insane.
But these things are absolutely coming.
And they're coming fast. They are absolutely coming.
Think of how quickly we all changed our lives with phones.
How people are changing their lives right now with AI.
GLENN: You don't know how happy I am.
I've been talking to you -- no. I know you would get there.
I am always ahead. And I knew you would get there.
And you're still ahead.
No. You're still ahead of most people. It's like my little boy grew up.
STU: I want to communicate the eye roll to the audience.
So they know, it's just on video, the eye roll is happening.
GLENN: I'm just a proud partner. That's it.
He's finally grown up.
He's finally grown up.
You're still ahead of most people.
They will still listen to this and go.
STU: It does sound insane.
GLENN: It does sound insane.
STU: Look what we're seeing already, from people falling in love with their AIs.
GLENN: Yes. Yes.
STU: And like, you might be a member of this audience. And go, well, wait a minute.
I'm sane.
And you're right. You are the exception to the rule, almost definitely.
But this stuff is already starting -- it's already building.
And it's one of those things where you say, well, technology. We always deal with these technological changes. I think that's always true.
Almost always true.
The phone thing kind of played out. At the beginning of that. We were like, oh, gosh, these phones will come in.
And it kind of did take over a good chunk of our lives.
For a lot of people.
I was reading. Going through again, the Jonathan Haidt book. Which is called The Anxious -- The Anxious Mind. Anxious -- I'm getting two of his books confused.
The Anxious Generation.
GLENN: Anxious Generation. Yeah. He is -- he is -- this is the best parenting book you can read.
STU: You have to read it if you have kids.
GLENN: I wish this book would have been out when my kids were eight.
STU: Especially as you're approaching the era where they're going to want phones and they will want to get involved in stuff. Please, read this book. Please understand what you're getting your kids into.
GLENN: Yes. Please. Yeah.
STU: But like the worries.
GLENN: That's nothing.
STU: Nothing compared to AI.
GLENN: Nothing.
STU: Like nothing. I've already talked to people who are like, gosh. I was going to do X.
And then I asked ChatGPT. And it told me why, and so I did why. That's already happening all over the country.
GLENN: I know. I know.
STU: Large margins. And people don't use it skeptically.
It's just -- it's basically God to them.
GLENN: It's a fact.
STU: And think of all the dumb people you know.
Think of all the people who made arguments to you, that Kamala Harris actually would be a good president.
What are they going to do with this stuff?
We are screwed, man.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Lauren Washburn is with us.
Now, Lauren is a Hillsdale College graduate. Former research analyst for Dr. Phil prime time, and she currently is working as Christopher Rufo's executive assistant.
She wrote an article in the Federalist about what the Coldplay concert, the cheating scandal actually should tell us about the left.
Lauren, I read this a couple of days ago, I wanted to have you on before the week's end.
It's great to have you on.
LAUREN: Thank you so much for having me. Great to join you.
GLENN: Okay. So what are we supposed to learn about the left?
LAUREN: Yeah. Of course.
So what really struck me about this whole incident is that we see this cheating scandal, exposed.
And the internet, the entire internet, regardless of political affiliation. They all have the exact same response.
Which is that cheating is bad.
And marriage should be protected. It's wrong that these people were here. And betraying their spouses.
And I thought this was interesting, that everybody had this reaction.
Despite the fact that the left for years, has pushed ideologies that tried to diminish the sanctity at this time of marriage.
Yet, whenever rubber hits the road, we see everybody in agreement, that marriage is sacred.
And should be protected.
GLENN: So it's interesting. Because even BLM.
All of it has been to destroy the traditional nuclear family.
And the way to destroy the nuclear family is what we saw happen with the Coldplay concert.
I mean, that's -- that's probably the easiest way to destroy the nuclear family. And you're right. Everybody, universally was horrified by it. Horrified. Which led me to ask, after reading your article, is that maybe why they have to silence people on their side, even, when they come out and say, hey. There's 95 genders.
And you must agree, or we'll put you out of business?
Is that why they do that, because they know the average person does not agree with them.
LAUREN: I think so.
I think for a long time, they tried to diminish the facts that are just very true. And we have an innate response that we know, there are things that are eternally true.
And, you know, I think a big shift happened, with whatever they -- they have paved the way, to the legalization of things like marriage. That literally changed the definition of marriage.
It's no longer a covenant between one man and one woman.
And instead, it's now just a contractural gender neutral agreement.
And we see story after story after story that the left tells of marriages, where one person will decide, that they want to pursue a gay or a lesbian lifestyle.
And they will Reeve their spouse.
They will leave their children. To pursue this.
And it's all in the name of self-expression.
Following your heart.
Living your truth.
But if we really look at those instances. And we compare it to the Coldplay instance. They're both rooted in selfish desires and lust.
They're no the different. Yet, the left can make excuses. And make exceptions, for one, because it fits their agenda.
GLENN: What -- what do you think is happening to our society right now?
We were just talking earlier today about how, there is a pretty powerful shift happening quickly, in the last six months.
And it's not just Donald Trump.
I mean, I think Donald Trump is a catalyst of that.
Or maybe even just a protective force, I think. For these things to happen.
People feel more comfortable in saying things.
But the culture is changing dramatically. Swinging, back. Towards conservatives.
Is it real?
LAUREN: Oh, I definitely think it's real. I think in an instance like this, the fact that everyone is in agreement, something that was kind of telling in my article is I quoted Matt Walsh. He commented on the incident. Which if you know anything about Matt Walsh, he's not very popular with the leftists.
GLENN: It's true.
LAUREN: Yeah. He commented on the incident, talking about how adultery is wrong, and it has an effect on everyone involved, your spouse, and your children.
And the fact that pretty much the entire internet is on his side of Matt Walsh, I think is very telling.
GLENN: Well, it's great to talk to you. Thank you so much, for being on the program. And thanks for writing the article. I thought it was really, really, really right on the money. I heard a lot of people all week saying, why is this happening? Why is this so important? Why is this the number one story? And I not only think you're right on what it says, but, you know, it's what I said earlier. Because I think people universally know, that's wrong. That's wrong. And you're a scum bug. But, anyway, Lauren, thank you so much. Appreciate it. All right.
Glenn Beck heads to the chalkboard to document the staggering rise in left-wing violence since Trump returned to the White House. For years the media and the federal government have warned of a looming threat: right-wing militias, gun-toting extremists, and Trump supporters on the verge of domestic terrorism. The real explosion of political violence this year has not come from the Right. It has come from the radical, Marxist-infused Left — the very groups that mainstream media, academia, and Democrat leaders have been quietly nurturing for years. From firebombings and ICE ambushes to political assassinations and arson attacks, the last eight months have seen a wave of left-wing terror. Antifa cells, pro-Hamas extremists, and anarchist groups are targeting law enforcement, ICE agents, Republican leaders, and even innocent Jewish Americans. Some Democrat lawmakers aren’t just ignoring the violence — they’re fueling it with rhetoric comparing federal officers to Nazis, trying to expose the identities of ICE agents, and refusing to condemn violent riots. This is not simply protest. It’s a campaign of chaos. Kyle Shideler, homeland security and counterterrorism expert at the Center for Security Policy, tells Glenn about a growing assassination culture and what we must do to crush it — before it’s too late.