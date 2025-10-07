TikTok Is the New Tobacco | Jonathan Haidt Warns of a Generation Lost

Comedian Dave Chappelle recently made headlines for making controversial comments about Charlie Kirk and free speech while at the Riyadh Comedy Festival. Did he and other comedians sell out to Saudi Arabia by taking the gig, or is it just business? Comedian Bridget Phetasy joins Glenn to explain why she’s torn on this one…
GLENN: My good friend Bridget Phetasy, how are you?
BRIDGET: How are you?
First of all, just wanted to say, I'm so sorry, for your loss. You and Stu. And everybody at the Blaze. I know you're all --
GLENN: Well, thank you.
BRIDGET: It's not that far out. And I just wanted to say, I'm sorry.
GLENN: Yeah. Thank you. Thank you.
BRIDGET: But I'm good, you know. Life is crazy.
GLENN: I know. Every time I talk to you, something new has happened, where I'm like, that's not the Bridget I know. That's not the Bridget I know.
I'm anxious to hear, where you stand on this Riyadh Comedy Festival.
BRIDGET: Oh, it's so interesting, isn't it? It reminds me -- I just keep thinking of that Ricky Gervais monologue that he did years ago. Where he said, if ICE started a streaming service, you would call your agent.
(laughter)
I mean, he has more relevance every year, that monologue that he did.
GLENN: Yeah.
BRIDGET: And I don't know, I think the comedians got too much, too, rich. And maybe we all need to -- I mean, I'm not rich like that. But maybe comedians in general just need to go back to being viewed as kind of dumb losers again.
(laughter)
I think -- I think some of these guys are out over their skis a little bit. And they got really huge. And now, I don't know.
Maybe this is a challenge for them, to push the limits.
Because they can say whatever they want. In America. To going to Saudi. As a little dangerous. A little titillating.
GLENN: I don't know.
They all have to sign documents that they wouldn't make fun of religion. Wouldn't make of Saudi Arabia. Wouldn't make fun of the royal family, et cetera, et cetera. My thought on this is, if we went to these same comedians and said, hey, we'll pay you the same amount of money. We want to do a Washington, DC, Trump comedy, you know, weekend. Would these guys have signed the same exact thing?
BRIDGET: No.
GLENN: No. They wouldn't have. They wouldn't have. And everybody would have been out of their mind crazy on the left. Saying, look at, Donald Trump wants to shut people down. Wants to shut down -- you can't make fun of his family. What -- that's -- you've got -- none of these comedians would have done that. None of them.
BRIDGET: Yeah. It's -- I'm not. I wouldn't have done it. And I'm not wealthy. But there's really no amount of money that you could have paid me to do that. Only because, I think, if I'm -- first of all, if I'm somebody out there screaming women. And screaming about the rights of women. And what -- how we should be fighting for people, like the women in Saudi Arabia. Who have no real voice. Or as many rights as we do, then it would be very hypocritical for me to go stand on the stages. And say whatever I want.
I also think, they're not -- they're getting paid to legitimatize these people.
They're getting -- that's what they're getting paid. The quotes that are coming out of there. Every quote I see. I was like, wow. The Saudis got their money's worth.
Like, oh, the royals loved it. You know, it's just like, if you're trying to -- trying to justify your appearance in Saudi Arabia, the -- the quote, the royals were very happy is not great coming out of your mouth.
GLENN: Yeah. Yeah.
And you -- I love the fact. Again, Chappelle said, you know, what? America hasn't killed people. Yeah, the Saudi prince has killed people.
What? We haven't.
You know, please, give it a rest. Because you don't just write it off like that here in America.
You don't just, oh, yeah. So our government has just killed a few people. You won't. You will do it here, because ear getting a big paycheck.
BRIDGET: Yeah. I hear this argument a lot. How is this any different than the government. You can't fix that kind of stupid. I can't even -- I won't even deal with it. Because it's like listening to a 19-year-old in their first year of college who just smoked a bong. Okay. Saudi Arabia and America are the same. Tell me again about your anti-American thoughts. Like, all right.
Go live in Saudi Arabia then. Like, let me know how that works out for you. And when -- try making fun of the royal family. Try making fun of the journalists. Or -- or anything that they said that you can't make fun of.
Go -- go let me know how that works out for you.
And something more than the three days that you spent there -- I mean, a lot of it was -- it was -- it's like, oh. We -- they have McDonald's and Starbucks. This was some of the quotes coming from Bell. That I was kind of like, yeah. So this is like Tucker eating McDonald's in Russia.
Okay. We -- that doesn't mean that these places are the same.
GLENN: Yeah. Coca-Cola was -- Coca-Cola was served to the Nazis in Germany. Up until like 1942.
I mean, you know, and they were just like you. No. No. You're not. No, you're not.
That Coke bottle does not make you us.
BRIDGET: I don't know. I'm not sure what is going on. Again, I'm of many minds about this.
Because I have been at venture capitalist events, and the Saudis have been there. And I don't know. Why should Jared Kushner be allowed to make money with the Saudis and not the comedians.
GLENN: Right. That's kind of --
BRIDGET: Like you said in the opening. I mean, I think it's funny how much less the comedians got than the golfers. Pretty significantly. The golfers are getting tens of millions. The comedians are getting like hundreds of thousands to a million, to sell their soul out. And I don't know.
That's just -- that's also funny to me. I'm like, they offer the golfers a lot more than you guys.
GLENN: You know, the thing with -- you said it earlier. The hypocrisy. They don't understand. It's like they have -- they've never listened to that one of these things doesn't belong song on Sesame street.
With Jimmy Kimmel.
Listen to what Shane Gillis said about Jimmy Kimmel's return, listen.
VOICE: It's good to see everybody stick up for him, for free speech.
And I'm just glad they were all there for me back in the --
VOICE: I know.
VOICE: You know, he's my brother, in being cancelled now. You know, he was cancelled for 48 hours? Mine was a couple of years, but no big deal. What's the deal?
VOICE: Hold tight. Probably a very nice, kind of modern house on the hill in LA. Just sit there.
VOICE: You didn't see him, he didn't have to lay on a mattress in Queens, with two snarky roommates? That were like, did you write that apology?
Yeah. I could tell. What the (bleep).
BRIDGET: Oh, Shane, I love him so much. I just love him.
GLENN: I do.
BRIDGET: Yeah. I mean, look, I also feel. And I said this -- when it feels like the world is ending.
And everything is coming undone, I understand people just grabbing as much cash as they can. It's -- and look, some of these comedians were not hugely famous. And have been struggling for a long time. And like Shane mentions, you're sleeping on a mattress on the floor, for many, many years, before you even make it in comedy, if you even make it.
And so I don't know.
Like, get that bag. But you will have to hear about this forever.
This is -- this is going to -- there are people who I -- I don't think for some of these guys, it did real damage to their brand or whatever.
Some more than others.
STU: Bridget, I'm of two minds on this.
Because I get the criticism.
What we've been talking about. The stuff that Chappelle said, I don't like it. And I think it's kind of silly.
I also saw a lot of the pushback from the high-minded, I'm better than all of you people comedians.
BRIDGET: Yeah. I know.
STU: I saw David Cross did some of this. There's a bunch of people who did this.
GLENN: You're a big fan of David Cross.
STU: Oh, yeah. I'm a Mr. Show Junky from back in the day.
It's just like, okay. I get it. But I don't understand why there is a double standard for entertainers, in this world.
Like, you know, all sorts of American companies sell products, in these countries.
You know, as you mentioned tons of investors do business in Saudi Arabia.
And Saudi Arabia is if we know, this is not the Nazi regime.
We're not at war with them.
They're supposedly in some ways allies of ours.
And do the people of Saudi Arabia not get to laugh. Do they not get to go to comedy shows?
They can't have a festival in their country. Where people come and enjoy comedians? We've seen before.
GLENN: No. No.
Unless they're on giant bowing planes. That seemingly every resident owns one.
STU: Right. But we've seen cultural outreach like this before have positive influences.
Glenn and I were talking about this before off the air. And I checked it, Glenn, after we talked about it.
Billy Joel went over and did a concert in the Soviet Union. This was before the collapse. It was four years before the Soviet Union collapse.
GLENN: Was it really?
STU: I'm not saying that it's probably for had more high-minded than getting your bag.
I get it Bridget. But isn't there a weird double standard when it comes to entertainers. That they're supposed to somehow, I don't know. Change the entire regime's mind-set before they take a weekend gig.
I don't understand it?
BRIDGET: I -- I -- like I said, I'm of many minds about this.
Because I think that some of this -- that's all absolutely true.
And I don't -- I don't blame really any of these people for taking the money and going. At the same time, you also have to understand that you are a useful idiot who is being used by a regime. That's -- but understand that!
It's fine.
I don't think it's the same -- here's why I don't think it's the same as doing business.
Because businesspeople are smart enough to be behind closed doors. And do all of this stuff.
In Park City. And secretive events. Where they all fly in on their private jets.
GLENN: Right. Right.
BRIDGET: And entertainers. Their face is their brand.
Their jokes are their brand. Same with the golfers. Ultimately, you're an athlete. But you're also an entertainer. And I think that's why they get held to this unfair double standard.
Because they're actually quite poor, compared to everyone else around them.
These are court jesters for the king.
Literally. Literally.
GLENN: Well, I will tell you, I will tell you, that the Jewish state, could have put on a comedy festival. And paid them the same amount of money. I'll bet you, almost all of those comedians would have turned it down.
Because it's Israel.
They would never -- they would never do it for -- for Donald Trump.
The government said, we will put on a comedy festival for the 250th anniversary. But you can't make fun of religion or the founding or the Donald Trump family.
They would never, ever. They would cry bloody murder on that. And the last thing is.
BRIDGET: I know.
GLENN: I'm really sick of everybody else taking our culture and then giving us theirs.
We seem to be taking all of the Saudi culture.
You know, we're -- go ahead.
Go to little Somalia.
I don't want that culture.
I don't want it.
You can keep that culture.
You want to borrow some of ours. That's great. That's it difference between Billy Joel.
He went over.
Because they were starving for our culture. They wanted to be more like this. They keep sending us all their crap. Saying, you take it. No. You keep your stuff.
I would like to keep ours. All right. More with Bridget in just a second.
Bridget Phetasy, she is a Spectator contributing editor and columnist. Host of Walk-ins Welcome and The Dumpster Fire.
And just a dear, dear friend that I just absolutely love.
Bridget, what's happening in your life?
What is the thing that is -- that's grabbing your attention or, you know, you feel compelled to share?
VOICE: Man, the -- the rise -- there's so much.
I'm really concerned about this kind of rise of anti-Semitism, that's kind of what I'm -- I think most obsessed with these days, and it seems to be getting worse.
And I find it to be so crazy, that it's like, a supernatural force.
So that's grabbed my attention. The charlie Kirk thing was another -- I was laughing before I came on. Because I was thinking -- every time -- every time I talked to Glenn. I'm like a little bit more red pill.
And so I'm a little bit more to the right.
GLENN: I know.
BRIDGET: And I'm not sure the center is hold. This is another thing that I've been thinking a lot about. And want to write about.
GLENN: What does that mean?
BRIDGET: I just don't -- I haven't been able to articulate it, which is why I think I want to write about it.
But I don't get this -- relationships that I've had even in my family, that have managed to be okay through Trump, not Trump. Trump. You know, the past decade, really.
Are starting to fray. And people that I love, because I'm either pretty openly pro-Israel. Or because I'm also now more openly pro-Republican.
At least, yeah.
I think the center. I think the center right is the new right.
It's the new -- I think the center right is the new center.
I think it used to be the center left.
And I feel like it's shifted right.
But it does feel like two Americas -- the Charlie thing made that pretty evident to me.
That there seemed to be kind of the two Americas are really moving apart from one another. More and more.
And I'm seeing, kind of the way centrists are trying to frame these things. And they're just -- they're having a hard time, because it's not -- there's two versions of America, that people seem to be trying to grapple with.
And I find that building something with family, there's one that's more patriotic.
More family-oriented. More -- more religious-oriented.
And the left, I'm not exactly sure what they stand for, at the moment.
Ask it does seem like it's more destructive.
And I think more and more people are seeing that. And feeling that.
GLENN: Bridget, always good to talk to you. God bless you. Have a great weekend. Stay safe. Bridget Phetasy,