Is the GENIUS Act a back door to an authoritarian digital dollar?

“It’s a trap!”
Those three iconic words from Admiral Ackbar in Return of the Jedi have never felt more relevant. Except this time, the trap isn’t floating in deep space. It’s embedded in legislation quietly advancing through Congress. And unlike the Rebel Alliance, we don’t have cruisers standing by. We have our voices, our rights, and a limited opportunity to stop what could become one of the most dangerous financial transformations in modern history.
The GENIUS Act, short for the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act, is being promoted as a bipartisan step toward a more stable crypto landscape. But this bill could lay the foundation for a programmable digital currency. It would not be controlled by the people and would offer few real privacy protections. Instead, power could concentrate in a handful of elite financial institutions, operating under the heavy hand of government regulation and influence.
The Bait: Trust and Transparency
The GENIUS Act is pitched as a way to bring order and reliability to stablecoins. These blockchain-based digital tokens are tied to assets like the U.S. dollar. The bill provides a regulatory framework, requires full asset backing in dollars or Treasuries, and enforces anti-money laundering compliance.
Supporters call it a common-sense step forward. In reality, it would likely enable a tightly regulated network of private actors, deeply aligned with federal interests, to wield significant power over how digital dollars are used and accessed.
The Switch: A Digital Dollar in Disguise
If passed, the GENIUS Act could supercharge the stablecoin market. Currencies like USD Coin and Tether already have hundreds of billions in circulation. With the endorsement of Congress, that figure might rise to $2 trillion by 2028. Government analysts suggest half of that total could be invested in U.S. Treasuries. Citibank estimates the total could be $1.2 trillion by 2030. This would provide a powerful new stream of financing for Washington’s debt machine.
The bill mandates that stablecoins be backed by cash or government debt. Treasuries pay interest; cash does not. That financial reality creates an obvious incentive for stablecoin issuers to pour funds into Treasuries, deepening the federal government’s dependency on digital finance.
What we’re left with is a digital dollar in everything but name. It would be privately issued, publicly regulated, and deeply intertwined in government fiscal strategy.
Programmable Currency, Social Control
One of the most alarming features of this emerging system is programmability. Stablecoin developers would have the ability to encode conditions into the money itself. That includes restrictions on where, how, and by whom funds can be spent.
These controls wouldn’t be set by everyday users. They would be dictated by developers and institutions with global affiliations. Some of the top investors in stablecoins have already promoted the use of radical social credit scores, such as ESG. And while these institutions issuing stablecoins aren’t government officials, they often operate under regulatory pressure and in close alignment with the same bureaucratic agenda.
Do we really believe this power won’t be abused?
Privacy? Limited and Corporate
The GENIUS Act places stablecoin issuers under the Bank Secrecy Act. That requires certain financial disclosures and monitoring, though not necessarily full government access to individual transaction histories. The greater concern lies in what the companies themselves would know.
Under this regime, there are few privacy safeguards for consumers. The companies issuing stablecoins could track transactions, build profiles, and share information as needed to comply with government mandates—or, more troublingly, to serve political or social agendas.
Americans could wake up to find their purchases questioned, their behavior flagged, and their freedom to transact compromised. Not because Congress passed a law banning spending, but because a regulated corporation enforced a government-approved standard.
Wake Up, America
The GENIUS Act is not simply a measure to better regulate one part of the crypto industry. It could be the beginning of a new financial infrastructure designed to monitor, influence, and ultimately control the public.
This is how central bank digital currency might arrive in the United States. It might not come from the Federal Reserve, but through private issuers that are shaped, restrained, and quietly directed by federal regulators. These issuers are not elected. They are not accountable to you. Yet they could soon determine how your money functions.
The American people did not ask for this system. But if we fail to speak out now, we could soon be living in a financial world where compliance, not freedom, defines our economic rights.
This is not innovation. It is a digital snare, tightening with every page of this legislation. If we do not act, we may not get a second chance to stop it.
Glenn Beck is a nationally syndicated radio host and founder of Blaze Media. He is the author of multiple New York Times bestsellers and a passionate advocate for faith, freedom, and the Constitution. Justin Haskins is a New York Times bestselling author, senior fellow at The Heartland Institute, and president of the nonpartisan think tank Our Republic.