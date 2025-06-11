Something exciting is coming... Be the first to receive updates by signing up for my newsletter HERE.
If you’ve watched the footage coming out of Los Angeles this week, then you know something’s wrong.
You feel it. You see the chaos. The organized protests that magically appear—funded and networked—hit the same cultural pressure points every time: violence in the streets, masked as justice. I’ve said this before, but I’ll say it again now with even more urgency: this isn’t organic. This is orchestrated.
When I first began formulating what would become TheBlaze in 2010, Barack Obama was surrounding himself with Marxist radicals.
These were people who spoke like revolutionaries and moved like Islamists: Bill Ayers, Valerie Jarrett, Cass Sunstein, CAIR, George Soros, Code Pink, the Tides Foundation, and someone who just came up again in yesterday’s news, Ron Gochez. I stood in front of those chalkboards and said, “Watch this. Watch how the socialists, the communists, the Islamists, and the anarchists would work together—not because they love each other, but because they share a common enemy: the West.”
Israel would be the first target, then Europe, then the cascading violence would reach our own shores. When I laid that out, not one single voice in mainstream media—left or right—engaged with it seriously. Not one host. Not one outlet. Nobody asked, “Wait, why would Glenn say that? Is there any truth in it? What’s the evidence?” Nothing. It was like screaming into a hurricane while standing completely alone.
This was before podcasts meant anything—before Rumble, before Substack.
This was when Netflix was still mailing movies to people. Not a single serious media personality was making an impact online because they weren’t online. I had just left Fox, and someone over there—someone I respected—looked me in the eye and said, “You’re not seriously going to do that online thing, are you? It’s a fad.”
Funny how a few short years later, they didn’t say that when Tucker left. Or when Megyn did. No one called it a fad then. But when I did it, everybody said my career was over. Truth be told, some nights, in the dark, I believed it too.
I pushed forward anyway because my goal was simple: create a safe haven. Not just a single place where voices could be heard or A platform for those who had spent their entire lives working to tell the truth, but were forced to play ball with corporate media and big government. What I wanted to start was a movement. Someone has to show others it can be done, and others will do it.
Look at the army of truth-tellers that has risen: TheBlaze, with people like Allie Beth Stuckey, Steve Deace, and Nicole Shannahan. Did you know that our current Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, started at TheBlaze? You have The Daily Wire, Megyn Kelly, Joe Rogan, Daily Caller, Tucker Carlson, Sean Ryan, Bari Weiss, and Dana Loesch—hundreds of independent creators, journalists, whistleblowers, and citizen investigators, all standing where there was once nothing but silence. Remember, the last election was not won by corporate debates, but by that “fad” called the internet and podcasts.
Thank You
To every person who supported us, who built this with us—I say this from the bottom of my heart: thank you. Mission accomplished. We used to say, “This is the network you’re building.” Now I can proudly say: look at what YOU built.
To be clear, this is not an ending. I’m not done—not even close—and neither is TheBlaze. I know some of their plans; TheBlaze will continue to grow and expand, just as I will. This is an expansion, not an ending.
Today, I’m announcing a new chapter—not a departure from our mission at TheBlaze, but an expansion of it.
While we’ve helped crack the back of corporate media, there’s another system just as broken, just as corrupted, just as dangerous: education.
We are going to do for American education what we did for legacy media.
This is not a new news network. This isn’t a Blaze 2.0. The Glenn Beck Radio Program will continue, stronger than ever. TheBlaze remains fearless and unshakable. What I’m building now is something new: a mission designed to spark a renaissance in how we teach and understand American history, civics, faith, and service.
Let me tell you—we are ready.
Since 2008, I’ve been quietly collecting rare documents and artifacts that tell the true story of America—the good, the bad, and the ugly. We need a place to find honest history, unfiltered and raw. In partnership with David Barton and WallBuilders, we now hold the largest private collection of early American founding documents in the world—from the Pilgrims through 1830. Only the Library of Congress and the National Archives hold more.
For the last three years, we’ve been digitizing it all, preserving it, and building systems and tools so you can access it directly—no gatekeepers, no ivory tower historians rewriting our past. Just you, the truth, and history that speaks for itself.
We have a team working day and night—literally. One team here, another on the other side of the planet, working while the first one sleeps—all toward one goal: putting this collection into your hands.
What I’m about to show you in the next few months will blow your mind. And yet, that’s just scratching the surface.
This is my next battle—and I’d like to enlist you to help me.
Something big is coming.
Something historic. Just like with TheBlaze, it won’t belong to me. It’ll belong to you: a movement to rekindle curiosity, restore critical thinking, and reignite belief in something higher than the chaos on our streets.
If you want to be part of this from day one, sign up for my newsletter.
Because if Los Angeles teaches us anything this week, it’s that the world we feared is here. But if history teaches us anything, it’s that ordinary people, led by truth, can still change everything.
Will you join me again on this venture?