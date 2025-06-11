Blog
Glenn's Show Prep

Something EXCITING is coming...

June 11, 2025
Glenn Beck

CEO/Founder

Something exciting is coming... Be the first to receive updates by signing up for my newsletter HERE.

If you’ve watched the footage coming out of Los Angeles this week, then you know something’s wrong.

You feel it. You see the chaos. The organized protests that magically appear—funded and networked—hit the same cultural pressure points every time: violence in the streets, masked as justice. I’ve said this before, but I’ll say it again now with even more urgency: this isn’t organic. This is orchestrated.

When I first began formulating what would become TheBlaze in 2010, Barack Obama was surrounding himself with Marxist radicals.

These were people who spoke like revolutionaries and moved like Islamists: Bill Ayers, Valerie Jarrett, Cass Sunstein, CAIR, George Soros, Code Pink, the Tides Foundation, and someone who just came up again in yesterday’s news, Ron Gochez. I stood in front of those chalkboards and said, “Watch this. Watch how the socialists, the communists, the Islamists, and the anarchists would work together—not because they love each other, but because they share a common enemy: the West.”

Israel would be the first target, then Europe, then the cascading violence would reach our own shores. When I laid that out, not one single voice in mainstream media—left or right—engaged with it seriously. Not one host. Not one outlet. Nobody asked, “Wait, why would Glenn say that? Is there any truth in it? What’s the evidence?” Nothing. It was like screaming into a hurricane while standing completely alone.

This was before podcasts meant anything—before Rumble, before Substack.

This was when Netflix was still mailing movies to people. Not a single serious media personality was making an impact online because they weren’t online. I had just left Fox, and someone over there—someone I respected—looked me in the eye and said, “You’re not seriously going to do that online thing, are you? It’s a fad.”

Funny how a few short years later, they didn’t say that when Tucker left. Or when Megyn did. No one called it a fad then. But when I did it, everybody said my career was over. Truth be told, some nights, in the dark, I believed it too.

I pushed forward anyway because my goal was simple: create a safe haven. Not just a single place where voices could be heard or A platform for those who had spent their entire lives working to tell the truth, but were forced to play ball with corporate media and big government. What I wanted to start was a movement. Someone has to show others it can be done, and others will do it.

Look at the army of truth-tellers that has risen: TheBlaze, with people like Allie Beth Stuckey, Steve Deace, and Nicole Shannahan. Did you know that our current Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, started at TheBlaze? You have The Daily Wire, Megyn Kelly, Joe Rogan, Daily Caller, Tucker Carlson, Sean Ryan, Bari Weiss, and Dana Loesch—hundreds of independent creators, journalists, whistleblowers, and citizen investigators, all standing where there was once nothing but silence. Remember, the last election was not won by corporate debates, but by that “fad” called the internet and podcasts.

Thank You

To every person who supported us, who built this with us—I say this from the bottom of my heart: thank you. Mission accomplished. We used to say, “This is the network you’re building.” Now I can proudly say: look at what YOU built.

To be clear, this is not an ending. I’m not done—not even close—and neither is TheBlaze. I know some of their plans; TheBlaze will continue to grow and expand, just as I will. This is an expansion, not an ending.

Today, I’m announcing a new chapter—not a departure from our mission at TheBlaze, but an expansion of it.

While we’ve helped crack the back of corporate media, there’s another system just as broken, just as corrupted, just as dangerous: education.

We are going to do for American education what we did for legacy media.

This is not a new news network. This isn’t a Blaze 2.0. The Glenn Beck Radio Program will continue, stronger than ever. TheBlaze remains fearless and unshakable. What I’m building now is something new: a mission designed to spark a renaissance in how we teach and understand American history, civics, faith, and service.

Let me tell you—we are ready.

Since 2008, I’ve been quietly collecting rare documents and artifacts that tell the true story of America—the good, the bad, and the ugly. We need a place to find honest history, unfiltered and raw. In partnership with David Barton and WallBuilders, we now hold the largest private collection of early American founding documents in the world—from the Pilgrims through 1830. Only the Library of Congress and the National Archives hold more.

For the last three years, we’ve been digitizing it all, preserving it, and building systems and tools so you can access it directly—no gatekeepers, no ivory tower historians rewriting our past. Just you, the truth, and history that speaks for itself.

We have a team working day and night—literally. One team here, another on the other side of the planet, working while the first one sleeps—all toward one goal: putting this collection into your hands.

What I’m about to show you in the next few months will blow your mind. And yet, that’s just scratching the surface.

This is my next battle—and I’d like to enlist you to help me.

Something big is coming.

Something historic. Just like with TheBlaze, it won’t belong to me. It’ll belong to you: a movement to rekindle curiosity, restore critical thinking, and reignite belief in something higher than the chaos on our streets.

If you want to be part of this from day one, sign up for my newsletter.

Because if Los Angeles teaches us anything this week, it’s that the world we feared is here. But if history teaches us anything, it’s that ordinary people, led by truth, can still change everything.

Will you join me again on this venture?

Glenn Beck's 'No King but Christ' merch: Will faith STOP the chaos?

On Saturday, June 14, 2025 (President Trump's 79th birthday), the "No Kings" protest—a noisy spectacle orchestrated by progressive heavyweights like Randi Weingarten and her union cronies—will take place in Washington, D.C.

Thousands will chant "no thrones, no crowns, no king," claiming to fend off authoritarianism and corruption.

But let’s cut through the noise. The protesters' grievances—rigged courts, deported citizens, slashed services—are a house of cards. Zero Americans have been deported, Federal services are still bloated, and if anyone is rigging the courts, it's the Left. So why rally now, especially with riots already flaring in L.A.?

Chaos isn’t a side effect here—it’s the plan.

This is not about liberty; it's a power grab dressed up as resistance. The "No Kings" crowd wants you to buy their script: government’s the enemy—unless they’re the ones running it. It's the identical script from 2020: same groups, same tactics, same goal, different name.

But Glenn is flipping the script. He's dropping a new "No Kings but Christ" merch line, just in time for the protest. Merch that proclaims one truth: no earthly ruler owns us; only Christ does. It’s a bold, faith-rooted rejection of this secular circus.

Why should you care? Because this won’t just be a rally—it’ll be a symptom. Distrust in institutions is sky-high, and rightly so, but the "No Kings" answer is a hollow shout into the void. Glenn’s merch begs the question: if you’re ditching kings, who’s really in charge? Get yours and wear the answer proudly.

Truth unleashed: 95% say media’s excuses for anti-Semitism are a LIE

ELI IMADALI / Contributor | Getty Images

Glenn asked for YOUR take on the rising tide of anti-Semitism, and you delivered. After the Boulder attack, you made it clear: this isn’t just a news story—it’s a crisis the elites are dodging.

Your verdict is unmistakable: 96% of you see anti-Semitism as a growing threat in the U.S., brushing aside the establishment’s weak excuses. The spin does not fool you—95% say the media is deliberately downplaying the issue, hiding a cultural rot that’s all too real. And the government’s response? A whopping 95% of you call it a disgraceful failure, leaving communities exposed.

Your voices shatter the silence. Why should we trust narratives that dismiss your concerns? With 97% of you warning that anti-Semitism will surge in the years ahead, you’re demanding action and accountability. This is your stand for truth.

You spoke, and Glenn listened. Your bold response sends a message to those who’d rather ignore the problem. Keep raising your voice at Glennbeck.com—your input drives the fight for justice. Take part in the next poll and continue shaping the conversation.

Want to make your voice heard? Check out more polls HERE.

JPMorgan Chase CEO issues dire warning about America's prosperity

Win McNamee / Staff | Getty Images

Jamie Dimon has a grim forecast for America — and it’s not a recession. He sees a fragile nation drifting into crisis while its leaders fight over TikTok.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase — one of the most powerful financial institutions on earth — issued a warning the other day. But it wasn’t about interest rates, crypto, or monetary policy.

Speaking at the Reagan National Defense Forum in California, Dimon pivoted from economic talking points to something far more urgent: the fragile state of America’s physical preparedness.

We are living in a moment of stunning fragility — culturally, economically, and militarily. It means we can no longer afford to confuse digital distractions with real resilience.

“We shouldn’t be stockpiling Bitcoin,” Dimon said. “We should be stockpiling guns, tanks, planes, drones, and rare earths. We know we need to do it. It’s not a mystery.”

He cited internal Pentagon assessments showing that if war were to break out in the South China Sea, the United States has only enough precision-guided missiles for seven days of sustained conflict.

Seven days — that’s the gap between deterrence and desperation.

This wasn’t a forecast about inflation or a hedge against market volatility. It was a blunt assessment from a man whose words typically move markets.

“America is the global hegemon,” Dimon continued, “and the free world wants us to be strong.” But he warned that Americans have been lulled into “a false sense of security,” made complacent by years of peacetime prosperity, outsourcing, and digital convenience:

We need to build a permanent, long-term, realistic strategy for the future of America — economic growth, fiscal policy, industrial policy, foreign policy. We need to educate our citizens. We need to take control of our economic destiny.

This isn’t a partisan appeal — it’s a sobering wake-up call. Because our economy and military readiness are not separate issues. They are deeply intertwined.

Dimon isn’t alone in raising concerns. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has warned that China has already overtaken the U.S. in key defense technologies — hypersonic missiles, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence to mention a few. Retired military leaders continue to highlight our shrinking shipyards and dwindling defense manufacturing base.

Even the dollar, once assumed untouchable, is under pressure as BRICS nations work to undermine its global dominance. Dimon, notably, has said this effort could succeed if the U.S. continues down its current path.

So what does this all mean?

Christopher Furlong / Staff | Getty Images

It means we are living in a moment of stunning fragility — culturally, economically, and militarily. It means we can no longer afford to confuse digital distractions with real resilience.

It means the future belongs to nations that understand something we’ve forgotten: Strength isn’t built on slogans or algorithms. It’s built on steel, energy, sovereignty, and trust.

And at the core of that trust is you, the citizen. Not the influencer. Not the bureaucrat. Not the lobbyist. At the core is the ordinary man or woman who understands that freedom, safety, and prosperity require more than passive consumption. They require courage, clarity, and conviction.

We need to stop assuming someone else will fix it. The next crisis — whether military, economic, or cyber — will not politely pause for our political dysfunction to sort itself out. It will demand leadership, unity, and grit.

And that begins with looking reality in the eye. We need to stop talking about things that don’t matter and cut to the chase: The U.S. is in a dangerously fragile position, and it’s time to rebuild and refortify — from the inside out.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

James J. Hill’s Great Northern Railroad

Heritage Images / Contributor | Getty Images

On radio last week, Glenn discussed California’s bullet train project, which is a complete and total joke. Billions of dollars, decades in the making, and what do they have?

A hopeless boondoggle that’s become the poster child for government waste. Politicians just leaf-blowing your tax dollars into a black hole.

Rewind to the late 1800s, to a man named James J. Hill and his Great Northern Railroad – the polar opposite of California’s embarrassment. His story is about American grit, private enterprise, and it’s proof that when you keep the government’s hands off, you can get real results.

James J. Hill didn’t just build a railroad; he built a legacy that shames every federally funded train wreck of his era.

Picture this: it’s the 1870s, and railroads are the arteries of America’s growth. But most transcontinental lines, like the Union Pacific and Central Pacific, are swimming in federal cash through massive loans and land grants. They would get up to 20 square miles of land PER MILE of track, plus loans of $16,000 to $48,000 per mile, depending on the terrain. Naturally, those railroads were bloated, mismanaged, and built as fast as possible to grab the government subsidies. Since they got a pile of federal cash for every mile they completed, they often picked less efficient routes. The cheap and fast construction also meant the tracks were in constant disrepair and had to be re-laid. By the Financial Panic of 1893, they were bankrupt, bleeding money, and begging for bailouts.

Enter James J. Hill. This guy was different. He didn’t want Uncle Sam’s handouts. He spent three years researching the bankrupt St. Paul and Pacific Railroad, ensuring it could be profitable with strategic expansion. In 1878, Hill and his investment partners bought the SP&P with their own money. No federal loans, except for a single small land grant in Minnesota, that they needed to connect their line to the Canadian Pacific Railroad. Hill carefully used profits from this line to fund further expansion, avoiding excessive debt.

By 1893, the Great Northern Railroad stretched from Minnesota all the way to Seattle, built almost entirely with private capital. Why did Hill’s Great Northern become the gold standard? First, efficiency. Hill was obsessive. He scouted routes himself, picking paths like Marias Pass – the lowest crossing of the Rockies – saving millions of dollars by avoiding tunnels. His tracks had low grades, minimal curves, and were built to last.

Universal History Archive / Contributor | Getty Images

Second, Hill didn’t just build tracks; he built an economy. He attracted settlers by offering cheap fares, free seeds for their farms, and even programs that taught them better farming techniques. He invested in timber, ensuring that freight kept rolling. The result? His railroad always had plenty of customers, cargo, and cash flow. The federally funded lines, on the other hand, often ran through barren land, chasing land grants, not profits.

When the Panic of 1893 hit, the Great Northern line withstood the storm – it was one of only two Western railways NOT to go bankrupt.

Hill reinvested profits, kept debt low, and outmaneuvered the government’s new rate controls that crippled his competitors. By 1901, he controlled the Northern Pacific and Burlington lines, creating an empire that still exists today, part of a merger in the 1990s that created the BNSF Railway. That is the power of private enterprise – no government bloat, just hard work and vision.

James J. Hill’s Great Northern Railroad proves what happens when you let markets, not bureaucrats, drive progress. Hill’s legacy reinforces a vital truth: keep the government out, and let builders build. That’s the American way.