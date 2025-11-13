Glenn Beck Warns of 3 Economic Outcomes That Could Change EVERYTHING | Ep 467

Socialism is spreading fast among America’s youth, and the shocking election of Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani for mayor in New York City marks a major cultural and economic shift. Glenn exposes how runaway debt, record home prices, AI job disruption, and the collapsing stake in capitalism have led many Millennials and members of Gen Z to embrace socialism and communism. He reveals the three possible economic futures for 2026: two that are disastrous and one that could change everything if the Trump administration’s global financial overhaul succeeds. Plus, Justin Haskins, president of the Heartland Institute, joins to reveal some terrifying truths about why young Americans are embracing socialism from a poll he conducted with Rasmussen Reports.
Why Your Actions Matter More Than Words in the Eyes of God
Glenn Beck and Eric Metaxas expose the spiritual crisis gripping America’s churches — a moment they compare to Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s warning before World War II. As the culture descends into moral confusion, too many Christians retreat into silence, claiming faith while refusing to act. Together, they argue that true belief demands courage — that “faith without works is dead” — and warn that neutrality in the face of evil is itself a form of complicity.
Is Socialism replacing the American dream?
The American Dream used to mean freedom and the chance to build your own life through hard work, faith, and independence. But today, it’s been replaced by comfort, consumption, and debt. Glenn Beck breaks down how America traded liberty for lifestyle, why socialism is gaining ground, and what it will take to reclaim the real American Dream before it disappears for good.
GLENN: I don't know if you saw the visualizing the American dream, Stu.
You know, what the American dream actually is, is that you can forge your own way.
You can -- you know, you can have a scrap of land, and grow your own food if up.
You can, you know, go to school. Not go to school.
You can find a job. If you're qualified for it, you have an equal chance of getting it, you know, based on merit.
But the percentage of Americans who say the American dream is retirement is 86 percent. Health care, 86 percent. Owning a home, 85. Raising two kids, 78. Owning a car, 72. Vacations, 71. Pets, 66. A wedding, 55 percent. That's the American dream, I can get married.
The American dream, if that's what you think, they've now estimated, the cost per household over the cost -- over the lifetime, retirement is $1.6 million. Owning a home now, 30-year mortgage, 20 percent you want to, is $957,594. Owning a car, buying and finance to begin with new cars every ten years is now $900,000 over your lifetime. Raising two kids to 18, plus four years of public college, $876,092. Two kids. Health care, over your lifetime, spending from ages 22 to 85, $414,000. Vacations, annual vacation from '22 to '85, $180,000. One dog and one cat for 11 to 13 years is $40,000!
That's more expensive than a wedding. The engagement ring, the ceremony, and the reception is now estimated to be $38,200.
There's a reason socialism is doing well. You look at that, and you're like, wow. I mean, if that's the American dream. And for a lot of people, that is the American dream!
That's not what the American dream is supposed to be, but, you know, once -- you know, once Woodrow Wilson and FDR got a hold of us and they started advertising, it became stuff instead of freedom. It became stuff. And, you know, when there's a new report out. Let me see if I have that.
There's a new report out now that shows, first time home buyers made up just 21 percent of the home purchases. That's the lowest on record.
The typical age of repeat buyers hit an all-time high of '62. The median downtowns, reaching 23 percent.
The highest since 2023.
And also, where is it?
The last one is -- the median age for first time home buyers, in 1981, it was 29 years old.
I'm sorry. Yeah. Twenty-nine years old. In 2021, it was 33 years old.
What is it this year?
Median age, first time homeowner, forty.
You're 40 before you can buy any kind of home. That puts these things that people want, dream about, out of reach, until you're 40?
You know, 29 is one thing. But if you're not seeing -- you're not seeing your life really kind of settling down until you're 40, I -- I can understand why you're like, you know what, this system doesn't work.
Because you've never seen it work. It's betrayed you.
Or so you've been sold. It's betrayed you.
And everything is being pushed out of your reach. And when you're young, the one thing you're not is patient.
And at 40, I can see why people are not, you know, yeah. Well, socialism is neat because capitalism isn't working. How would you respond to that?
STU: I mean, it's more lengthy than we have time for. But I would say that the response to, you know, you thinking that you want a home is not to embrace an ideology that murders 100 million people.
That's not -- that's not a good answer to the problem that you think you have.
GLENN: But they're not learning that anywhere.
They're not -- that is our responsibility! To teach those things. Because they're not learning it anywhere.
The world is about to realize the DEADLY enemy we face
"The world doesn't understand yet. We're already in World War III," Glenn Beck warns. "That foe is not China. That foe is militant Islam." Glenn explains the battle we're currently facing and what's to come if we don't wake up soon...
GLENN: From New Jersey, it's Brian. Hello, Brian.
CALLER: Hello!
GLENN: Hey.
CALLER: Yeah. Thanks for taking the calls today.
GLENN: Sure.
CALLER: Yeah. I'm worried that we are headed towards another French Revolution-style because we have entire generations. Or actually people just not being heard by their representatives.
GLENN: Hmm.
CALLER: And it's not just here. It's around the world.
GLENN: Uh-huh.
I -- actually, I had scheduled for this time, I'll just do it some other time. Talking about what's happening in -- in England.
I think England is headed for a Civil War. And -- and it's very close.
I mean, you can't put 4,000 people. 4,000 people, in jail, or try them for hate crimes. And speech crimes.
You can't -- you can't do it. In England!
You can't do that in one year. And expect people to just put up with it!
You can't -- you know, we're -- we're -- America doesn't understand yet.
The world doesn't understand.
We're in World War III. We're already in World War III.
I don't know when it becomes a hot war. Or even a war that we on our side recognize. But we are in World War III. And that -- that foe is not China.
That foe is militant Islam, period. And, you know, when we have a situation to where people are -- when the government is just like, no. It's not a problem.
It's not a problem. You know. You've got illegals all over.
It's not a problem.
It's not a problem.
It is a problem. Don't tell me what -- what the problems are not!
Because we're the ones living it!
You're the experts, who keep telling us, no. It's going to work out fine.
And it doesn't work out fine. And it just gets worse and worse.
Oh. We can spend this money. No. It looks like we can't spend this money. Oh, we can afford this. No. It looks like we can't afford this.
You know, if we do this with Ukraine, it will work out fine. No, it didn't, did it? These endless wars, all of this stuff, don't tell me what the problem is. Listen to the people and start talking to the people. Honestly, this is the reason why I'm doing this today. I -- I need to hear from you.
I need to know what's on your mind, so I stay focused and -- and clear on what America is saying.
Because I don't think -- look, you know, me taking phone calls is -- is not a true representation of anything, but it does give me a sense of -- of where you are, as an audience. Maybe not as America, but as an audience. And there are lots of things that concern me. But I want to hear it from you.
But I think you're right! We're headed for real, real trouble. All you need is real economic trouble.
You start getting real, true economic trouble. 1930s kind of depression stuff. And we're in Civil War.
Dan, Oregon. Welcome!
CALLER: Hello, Glenn. How are you?
GLENN: I'm great!
CALLER: Yeah. Good. It's been a long time.
I guess it's been over ten years, since I've had a chance to talk with you. I was one of your first insiders. I was listening to you, since you were in Florida.
GLENN: Wow. Wow.
CALLER: So it's been a long -- yeah. It has been. And I can't say I've enjoyed all of it.
(laughter)
GLENN: Neither have I!
STU: I can't say that either, I'll be honest with you.
CALLER: You know, you were talking on yesterday's show, reminiscing with Stu about how you guys started. And I remember those old shows. And, you know, at the end of the -- the fusion of entertainment and enlightenment.
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: Right.
CALLER: And there was a lot more entertainment. I remember I laughed a lot.
GLENN: Oh, yeah. I know. I know. Those days are long dead.
(laughter)
STU: There's nothing to laugh about now.
CALLER: Yeah. I -- I'm 78. I still work 40 hours a week. I love my job.
GLENN: Good for you.
CALLER: Been married for 55 years. I have seven kids.
GLENN: Good for you.
CALLER: I've got a daughter -- I've got a daughter who is in her 40s. And she has severe TDS. She -- we don't -- I mean, we're not cutting each other off. She hasn't done that at all. We're still very close as a family. But she was down visiting the other day, and got into a conversation with my wife. And I wasn't in the room. But Kathy said it was just like listening to one of those young people out on the street that was being interviewed by the news media. And she was -- and she was in tears about it. My wife and my daughter both.
And, I mean, I love her, and I continue to support her. She's a single woman, not by choice. She just never found the right guy.
GLENN: Yeah.
CALLER: And I really think that's part of the problem. Because she started reading -- back when Trump was first running, she started reading all of this stuff about him being misogynistic and all of this stuff.
GLENN: Yeah. Yeah.
CALLER: And it's just gotten worse. I -- I'm at a loss. I really am. Because I -- like, I see the country doing better. I keep waiting for the other shoe to drop. But I still feel like that at least right now, we're doing better as a whole. But what do we do about -- what do we do about our kids about -- she went to Portland State University for the last two --
GLENN: Oh, jeez, for the love of --
CALLER: Well, yeah. For the last two years, she went to -- she went to a little college in Idaho called Ricks for the first two years, and Utah State.
GLENN: Oh, yeah.
CALLER: And then she served a mission for our church in Brazil and came home, but then she went to Portland State University. And it just seems to have gone downhill from there.
GLENN: Yeah. Yeah. So, Dan, I think you are suffering from the same thing that almost all parents are suffering from. If you're not suffering from this, then, I mean, God bless you. You know, get on your knees and thank God. Because you are a lucky, lucky family. Everybody has in their family. I have it in my family.
And you have to ask yourself, what is your goal?
My -- what is your goal with your daughter? Your real goal?
CALLER: My real goal is for us to be united eternally. That's my goal. That's my goal as a father and has been to teach her --
GLENN: And how -- and how is that going to happen with politics?
CALLER: We just stay together as a family regardless of what politics does.
GLENN: That's exactly right. Exactly right.
I think we're in a place now where as parents, you can ask your kids, but it has to be honest. It cannot be trying to win. It has to be honest. How did you get there?
I mean, I remember. You know, we've talked about this before. And you didn't believe that before. What has changed?
Can you help me with that?
I would like to see what you're reading, or what that was.
And just ask questions. But they have to be honest. They can't be, you know, because I'm setting you up. Because I want to change your mind.
But keep a dialogue open with them. And just love them!
Just love them!
Because if you do anything else, you're going to drive them away. And then they're really lost. So just love them.
CALLER: Oh, I know that. Glenn, when she was young -- when she was young, I considered her one of the elect. And the Scripture says, that in the last days, even the elect are going to be deceived. And that's what I'm seeing. But everything you've said, I -- I am doing. I'm doing it that way. Because I know --
GLENN: Okay. Good. Then you didn't need to -- I appreciate it. I'm so glad you called me. But you didn't need to -- my advice, you already have it down. You're a very wise man.
To our veterans...
Americans are bad at saying "thank you." So, this Veterans Day, Glenn wanted to take the time to make it clear: "Your country remembers you. Your country needs you. And your country is grateful in a way that language will never quite capture. Thank you."
GLENN: It's Veteran's Day, and I want to speak to one person, right now.
You!
The one who raised a hand and swore an oath that didn't end when your enlistment did. It was an oath that was older than your commanding officer. Older than the branch you served in. Older than even the nation itself. Because what you swore to defend was not a government. Unlike every other oath that every military man takes all over the world, you swore an oath to an idea.
And today, in a country that sometimes feels dizzy from spinning arguments, I think we should pause and anchor ourselves again to you.
To the men and women who tethered this republic to reality, when the storms came.
We have an amazing story.
If you really know the story of Lexington when the farmers left their plows and damp fields. Because liberty whispered their names.
They met at their church. Their preacher met them out.
They didn't have a chance of them winning.
I think of the -- the Marines who fought through the gas and the mud until the Germans called them devil dogs.
The beaches of Normandy, where boys who had never even see France saw eternity in a single morning on a single beach!
And the men who fought in Korea. And Vietnam. Kuwait. Fallujah. The Skies over Baghdad.
Every generation has a chapter that is written in blood and grit, and it was written by people who never asked for a statue. All they wanted was a chance to come home! And some didn't. And their stories end on foreign soil or carved into white markers in rows so straight, it almost breaks you.
But their gift to us, never ends.
At least, as long as we remember them and you.
Because every -- every free breath we take is borrowed from them! And you. If you're a veteran listening right now, maybe you came home to a grateful nation. Maybe you quietly slipped into civilian life, wondering if anybody saw the weight that you were carrying.
No matter your circumstance, know this: You need to know this.
Millions see you! Millions are grateful. You changed the destiny of my children. And they will never know your name.
You changed my life, in ways you will never understand.
I wouldn't be able to be here, and say these things if it weren't for you!
We take -- we take all of this so lightly. It was you that stood between tyranny and who those couldn't defend themselves.
Have you kept the promise. Most citizens like me. We never make. We never have to make.
Because always did. And you continue to do so.
It's amazing to me, when you are off into war, most times, not every time, we think about you all the time.
We want to give you the very best when you're at war. And then you come home, and then, eh, and you have the worst of our health care. I mean, at least mine was go to Canada to get the health care. I don't know if it's any better up there!
We're not really good at saying thank you. Let me just take just a second, to say it plainly and clearly to you. Thank you. Thank you for walking into the unknown when the rest of us stayed home. I don't know what your motivation was, when you joined. But thank you for believing that liberty was worth more than comfort.
Thank you for the nights you didn't sleep. Thank you for the holidays you missed. Thank you for the kids you didn't see born because you were someplace else.
Thank you for the friends you still mourn. That's why you did it.
Because you're a brotherhood.
Thank you and all your brothers.
Thank you for every scar. The ones we can see, and the ones we will never see.
Thank you -- thank all the families. Thank you for what you've done. The quiet platoon behind every soldier and sailor and airman and Marine and Coast Guardsman, because you served too.
Freedom has always been a family burden. And look at what those families are like. They're usually remarkable!
We live in a world right now that feels -- feels really loud and divided. And suspicious.
And it is!
But, I mean, wanted to take a minute on this day, and let everything just be quiet.
Gratitude has a way of silencing nonsense.
And I want you to know, how grateful I am.
So before we got back into the headlines again, before the noise rises back up, let me end this with the only words that really matter, to every veteran of the United States armed forces. Your country remembers you. Your country needs you. And your country is grateful in a way, language will never quite capture.
Thank you!