In a special unfiltered episode filmed at his mountain ranch, Glenn Beck hosts a gathering of 70 students to honor the legacy of Charlie Kirk just days after his atrocious assassination at Utah Valley University. Through rare artifacts — like Lincoln’s doorknob, a Tyndale Bible, and Jefferson’s draft of the Declaration of Independence — Glenn teaches students about faith, freedom, and America’s foundational principles. Drawing inspiration from these historical treasures, he urges the students to pick up Charlie’s torch to defend unalienable rights and spark a new Jesus revolution, even in the face of persecution.
From Lincoln to Charlie Kirk: Glenn Beck Calls on Teens to Continue the Fight | Glenn TV | Ep 457
Pastor ARRESTED in South Korea. Charlie Kirk wanted Americans to STAND UP!
One of Charlie Kirk’s final promises was to make sure the world knew the name of Pastor Sun Hyun-bo, who was arrested for speaking out against the new South Korean regime. Charlie was killed before he could fulfill that promise. But Charlie’s pastor, Rpb McCoy, joins Glenn Beck to call on America to pick up that torch.
GLENN: Pastor McCoy. Let me --ROB: Howdy.
GLENN: Let me, first of all, thank you for the effect you had on Charlie Kirk.
ROB: Oh.
GLENN: I know he was a sponge. This man lived his life and you were there to teach him so much and to help him on his way. And the -- the memorial service, it is a miracle I have prayed for, for 30 years. I've never seen anything like it, and you played a huge role in all of this. And I cannot thank you enough for what you've done.
ROB: Oh, well, Glenn, thank you. And all your listeners. I mean, America honored Charlie. And you're right, the man was a sponge. I mean, he would ask me a question about a specific theological issue. And then the next day, he would be an expert on it. And the longer you spent time with him, you would get stretch marks on your brain. He was a voracious reader. He was always learning. And he had such a tender heart for the things of God.
And it showed in everything he did. And the world is getting to see that part of him. Not the label that the left put on him. That's all being dismantled and dismissed. People were seeing him for who he really was. And it's a real awakening. It's exciting.
GLENN: So I'm going to put a picture up on the screen, Rob.
And it is a -- it's a picture with Charlie.
ROB: Yeah.
GLENN: And a pastor in South Korea.
ROB: Right.
GLENN: Can you tell the audience what is -- because you were there.
ROB: I was.
GLENN: What is happening?
ROB: So the pastor in the picture with Charlie is a man by the name of Pastor Son, who is ex-Korean Special Forces. He's married with three kids. You know, you can't fake good kids is what Charlie used to say. And his kids are amazing. His wife is amazing. And he pastors the largest church in Busan, South Korea. Has about 15,000 congregants. He's the only pastor to stay open during COVID.
They threatened him. They -- they tried to sue him into oblivion by lawfare. And then when they tried to enforce, you know, transgenderism and the whole alphabet soup on the church, he -- he stood in opposition. And millions of people marched in all five major cities, in South Korea, as a result of this man.
And so when this new regime took over, they -- they came right after Pastor Son, and we were in that picture, where you -- I'm in the room. I'm watching Charlie standing next to him.
Pastor Son said, "Later, I'll be arrested." And Charlie said to him, "If you're arrested, I can't speak on behalf of our government, but myself, if you're arrested, I'm -- I'm going to call the Secretary of State, if I -- and if he -- he answers, I'm going to -- I'm going to make sure he hears this." And he said, "I'll do everything I can to get a dent into this."
And Pastor Sol, he said, "Thank you." And he was so grateful to Charlie. And he was so grateful for him inspiring these youth to stand for -- for -- for freedom.
But, of course, you know, we landed on Monday, my phone blew up. And Pastor Sol was in prison.
Charlie called me, and he said, "Get me all the information in regards to what he's being charged with, and where he's being detained." I got it all to him. I got the videos.
And he said, "We're -- we're going to feature it on my program."
And, as you know, a bullet took our friend's life. And I just committed to Charlie in my own heart, I'm -- I'm going to support Pastor Sol. I'm leaving Thursday. I'm flying over to take his pulpit because he's in prison.
GLENN: Wow.
ROB: And I'm going to go there and contend. I don't care what do to me. If the world doesn't wake up. When you start raiding churches and imprisoning pastors -- and South Korea thinks that we can -- America will lose 36,224 US personnel to stop the Chinese from invading you and set that 38th Parallel, and you're going to do this? You're going to infringe on religious liberty?
Nah. Nah.
So I'm going over there.
GLENN: Well, I will tell you, that, you know, Build Up Korea was the event that Charlie was attending.
ROB: Yeah.
GLENN: And these people are amazing. It's a little TP USA over in Korea. And Mina Kim, who I know, you know, was in my office yesterday. And I made the same commitment to her that Charlie made.
ROB: Come on, I love it.
GLENN: And we're going to take care of her security. We are going to watch over here.
We are also -- I don't know how we're going to do this. But we need to raise a million dollars to just -- because they lost all sponsors. Everybody just walked away. Because everybody is afraid of this new regime. This new regime is really bad.
They've opened up the borders, and all these Chinese illegals are coming into decree. They're just destroying Korea and turning it over to the Chinese.
And it's becoming very, very anti-America. Not the people of South Korea. But the -- the government of South Korea. And they are attacking the churches because that's what communists do. They have to destroy the church.
And, you know, there's another story today in Europe, that you -- there are places now in Europe, you can't get to Bible Gateway.
You can't read the Bible online.
It's hate speech.
And they are -- they are closing down Scriptures.
In Europe, of all places.
This is sweeping the world!
And as I was talking to Mina. You know, because I didn't -- I wasn't paying attention what was happening in South Korea.
And I thought, they're surrounding us.
It's a noose. They are surrounding us.
And if America doesn't wake up. If the churches don't wake up. Because that's the only answer.
The only answer is God. At this point, that's it. And if the churches don't wake up, and start remembering their responsibility and -- and people don't start remembering who we actually are as Americans, it -- the whole world plunges into darkness.
ROB: Absolutely right.
Jonathan Mayhew, Eastern seaboard minister during the War of Independence. When they were all bagging on him saying, you know, you need to submit to King George because Romans 13 said, submit to all positions of authority appointed by God.
And he pointed out. He said, yeah, but they're there for our good, the Scripture says. And when they cease to do good, they cease to be the authority.
And he coined a phrase that inspired the War of Independence. He said, "This obedience to tyrants is obedience to God." And we just watched America restore probably another 50 years of liberty because of Charlie Kirk's efforts. Inspiring pastors and awakening them. And when they were telling us the truth was non-essential in California, Charlie stood by me when I defied the governor.
And it -- and when you saw that memorial service, on Sunday, now, I'm the first guy who came out. And I was asked to present the gospel. And give a call to Christ.
And I'm a minister by trade, Glenn. But now I need to run for office because all the politicians there, were preaching the gospel.
That's a direct influence of Charlie. When the church stands, good government happens with good people. And the largest Christian population in Asia is in Korea. And they have been influenced by these newly mouthed ministers in America, to just be compliant, and now they need to stand. Or they're going to lose everything.
And that's me and Kim. In a patriarchal society, this young woman stands. They call her Seabiscuit. She's tiny, but she's mighty. And she's standing and inspiring an entire generation. This was my third event. I'm the one who brought it to Charlie. Like, this girl is getting it done.
And she worked so hard. And every -- he said, this is the last thing. But every single one of -- of the sponsors of these companies --
GLENN: Every one.
ROB: -- were threatened. And churches too, they bailed on her. And they left her hanging in the wind as well. Bless you, Glenn, for doing that. I've been calling everybody I know to raise some money for her as well. And you're amazing.
GLENN: Well, if you care to give to this cause, I mean, she's on the hook for a million dollars.
ROB: Yeah.
GLENN: Because they pulled this thing off. And then no one wrote the checks.
And it's a very big deal. And she -- she sat in my office, and she said, "I'm going back next week, and I'm probably going to be arrested."
And I said, "Can we get you amnesty? Is there anything we can do? You know, let me call Washington and see if" -- she's like, "I can't. My family is there. They'll be persecuted." And she said, "And it's my country. And I've got to stand. So I'm going back."
And I'm -- you know, I have been looking for people of courage for a long time. Real courage. And Charlie was the biggest and best example. And they're starting to come out of the woodwork now. People --
ROB: Yeah.
GLENN: They have no idea what they started. I mean, I've never understood, darkness doesn't understand the light, more than I do right now. It just has no idea what it's doing.
ROB: Yeah. Well, we found out today, or at least I was reading yesterday, that YouTube has reinstated conservative accounts that they blocked. They just blocked Mina's account. They shut her down in Korea. They took down her YouTube, and they're trying to remove any ability for her to communicate with the masses. And for anyone who is going to donate, thinking you're wasting a million dollars, let me just tell you what your money went to.
First of all, you will keep a warrior alive, that will continue this fight, who is fearless. And secondly, the money that was already spent, inspired at least 5,000 Korean young people, those are the ones that you saw on the news. Chanting, I am Charlie Kirk.
They're ready to go all in. And if you're a believer.
GLENN: You have no idea.
Hang on just a second. America, you have no idea. You -- you thought that was a nice gesture.
And it was. It was so heartening to see that.
But you have no idea what those people risked.
ROB: Yeah. Yeah. That's exactly it. They're targeted.
GLENN: It's amazing. They're risking going to jail. Their family being persecuted. Just for standing with a candle saying, I am Charlie Kirk.
It's incredible what's happening.
ROB: And -- and I would say to anyone who has influence over the administration, and we're trying to get up the food chain. Charlie would have an easier job of this. I'm trying.
GLENN: I will help you. You tell me. You tell me what you need. I will help you, all that I can.
ROB: You know, I would just say, "President Trump, you gave Korea 15 percent tariffs. You know, if they're going to be raiding churches, and they're going to be imprisoning pastors and threatening the equivalent at Turning Point in Korea. I think 15 percent is way too low. Let's make them feel the pain. And, you know, we're not going to dictate their government, but we can dictate how they're going to do business with us. Make it hurt." So that's my thought.
GLENN: Pastor, can I call you next week when you're there? And can --
ROB: Yes. Yes. And yes again.
GLENN: Okay. Thank you so much for everything.
ROB: We're in this together, Glenn. You bless me more than you know. Thanks, brother.
GLENN: Okay. Thanks, brother. Appreciate it.
GLENN: All right. Welcome to the program. Okay. So, you know, it must be nice to be President Trump now. Because I don't think he has to put a lot of preparation into speeches anymore.
Because he -- he's just living it all the time. And so he's like, okay. We're going to talk about this now.
He must have driven up to the UN. Where are we now? UN.
Oh, yeah, I've got a few things to say to them.
He just walks and he's like, I don't really care. But, boy, did he say a lot, huh? Yeah. He said a lot.
STU: Yeah. He said a lot.
GLENN: Give me the highlights.
STU: All right. Let me go through this real quick. Basically started off with, we're the hottest country in the world. All of his accomplishments.
GLENN: Yeah, he are.
STU: He thanked El Salvador as I mentioned. Mentioned a bunch of countries that he's working with, Saudi Arabia, UAE. Talked about his trade deals.
Went on a big rant about how's ended seven unendable wars.
GLENN: So funny.
Well, didn't he -- is the point where he said, I don't even know what the UN is for. I've ended all these wars without any of you.
STU: Yes. Never even received a phone call from the UN to help.
That's when the teleprompter stopped working, and he told a story about the escalator not working halfway up, and he was excited because the First Lady is in great shape. And she didn't fall over on the escalator.
GLENN: But he was standing there for 20 minutes.
STU: No, he said -- no, by the way, I'm in great shape too. We're both in great shape. Yep. Then he asked what the purpose of the UN was.
Said, not living up to potential.
He said, everyone says he should get the Nobel Peace Prize for what he's done. Which I think there's certainly with the Abraham Accords.
GLENN: I think there's --
STU: There's an argument for it.
And he's tried. Again, I don't know -- the seven wars.
You know, you can quibble with that.
Very much, tried over and over again, to stop a bunch of these wars.
GLENN: He's affected seven.
In his term. I think he has stopped, what? Four?
STU: Well, I tried to type them as he was saying them.
He mentioned Cambodia, Thailand, Kosovo, Serbia, Congo, Rwanda, Pakistan, Israel, Iran, Ethiopia, and Azerbaijan.
Now, that's as much as I can get.
There's a couple I think I missed in there.
GLENN: It's a pretty big deal.
STU: Israel Iran is a big example of this. Is the war over?
Again, the 12-day war is over.
First of all, we helped with giant bombs.
It wasn't exactly --
GLENN: Yes.
STU: I'm fine with all of this. I just think, you can quibble with some of the details. The bottom line though, he's been very involved in trying to stop wars. I would say, it's one of his most high -- highest priorities I would say, since he got into office again.
He mentioned, he was -- then he went into a big rant about how he was upset, he didn't get the UN construction job. Did mention that he gave up nice marble floors, instead of having to walk on terrazzo. You walk on terrazzo, do you realize that? You're walking on terrazzo.
GLENN: Did he actually say that? Oh, my gosh. That's so funny. Is that when the teleprompter was down?
STU: I don't know. That might have been on prompter.
Then he went to the Hamas. He said, hey. I don't know. Instead of giving into Hamas, and their demands, basically criticizing these countries. What was it? UK, and a couple others, that went in and said, we will recognize Palestinian statehood. Instead of giving into their demands, which we talked about how the hostages should be released. That was very strong.
Mentioned Russia. Said, if they don't enter the war, we'll hit them with all these tariffs.
GLENN: Did say the war with Israel and Gaza has to stop now. Now.
STU: He did say that.
And I think if you see that headline, you might indicate, oh, gosh, he's criticizing Israel. It seemed to me that he was much more saying, Hamas released the hostages.
GLENN: And then we can end it.
STU: And then we can end it. It should end immediately after that.
Talked about biological weapons. This is an interesting part. Said, he wanted the US to lead a process that will identify a mechanism for AI verification on biological weapons.
We'll see if this AI works. They say, it will be amazing. We'll see if it works. But he wanted to use that to try to stop biological weapons in some way. I'm not exactly sure the mechanism on that.
But that's kind of an interesting use of the technology, perhaps.
Went into a big thing about how the UN was supporting illegal immigration. They were funding it. They were bringing people across the borders.
GLENN: And they are. We proved that. We have the documents. With the UN logo at the bottom.
We have the documents to prove that.
STU: He said, the did he have the Western Europe is coming, if they don't act on their own borders.
GLENN: True.
STU: Mentioned false asylum claims, big problem. He said, we need to understand, yes, we have a big heart. But we have to solve this problem.
This is the one quote I took verbatim. Quote, I'm really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell. That's hard to disagree with.
GLENN: That again, that's going back to getting out of the car. Where are we?
I have a few things to say. They're going to hell.
STU: And bashed windmills.
GLENN: Oh, can't do it enough.
STU: Another one that was newsworthy. One thing you'll notice, people don't like taking big loads of drugs in boats anymore.
(laughter)
I mean, again, you could -- it's -- it's not the policy.
GLENN: Yeah. But I love it. Stylistically, it was a lot of fun. Whether you liked the policies or not.
GLENN: Again, I'm missing a really good time.
Even if you just really don't like the policies, it is a good time to have somebody to just say that kind of stuff at the UN.
I mean, nobody says -- no one says this stuff. No one.
STU: No.
GLENN: And it's kind of nice. You don't like me.
It goes back, honestly, do you remember when I said, if we get Obama, our president or next president is going to be a big guy who has got ketchup on his tie. And he will be like, did I just fart? I'm sorry. I just farted here for a minute.
And I was right. I was right.
He hasn't done the fart thing. But he is -- he is that guy. He just says it. And I actually appreciate it, because you know who he is. Like it or not, you know who he is.
STU: It's true!
And I -- he is very clear about that.
You know, I kind of wondered, as I was listening to him. Is this how all these UN speeches are?
GLENN: No.
STU: But I remember, we used to call them president Tom.
GLENN: Ahmadinejad.
STU: Yeah. Ahmadinejad. He would come in, and said, the apocalypse is coming. And we're hastening the return.
GLENN: Good night, everybody.
STU: Good night. We were like, wait. What the hell did he just say? Like, are they all just saying stuff like this?
Like, maybe it's like every one of these guys comes in and say everything they want. We just ignore all these other countries all the time. Maybe that's what --
GLENN: It could be. It could be.
Do you remember, I just remembered, remember I think it was. Was it Hugo Chavez, who said, was it George Bush?
I think it was George Bush. Where Hugo Chavez was speaking. And he said, it smells like sulfur in here.
STU: This just might be what's going on at the UN.
It might be a great show we never watched.
It's like a Netflix show, we missed the entire series.
Maybe it's great.
GLENN: We should go back and look at that. We might be missing a great comedy show. It will get us all killed.
Brigitte Macron to present evidence in lawsuit over gender identity
French First Lady Brigitte Macron has sued Candace Owens for claiming she is transgender – and she plans to prove she’s a woman by presenting “photographic and scientific evidence” to a US court. Glenn and Stu review this unexpected story and ask: what kind of evidence …?!
GLENN: Okay. So here's the latest, Stu. And I want to -- strangely, it's from Yahoo News. And I only say that, because we're going to be talking about a yahoo in a minute, I think.
The French first lady, Brigitte Macron, will prevent -- will present, quote, photographic and scientific evidence in a US court to counterclaims that she is a male. What scientific evidence would prove it?
Because we've been told nothing proves that you are a woman. Nothing. It's a choice.
So maybe she actually has chromosomes. But she's chosen now to be a woman. But she was choosing to be a man before. I don't know. I don't know.
It's very complex. I'm not a biologist. I don't know.
And photographic evidence. I mean, I don't want to dwell on this.
But when you're looking at a picture. At least in my mind, it would sound a little like, oh, my gosh. Hello. Hello.
In there. Hello. I mean, I don't want to -- I'm glad you didn't get that joke, Stu. Because it's really sick. It's really --
STU: Hmm. I'm sorry, I'm focus odd something else.
GLENN: Yeah. So, anyway, so I don't know what photographic evidence that would be. And you said to me, earlier.
Maybe as a child, well, that would be child porn.
STU: No. I was not suggesting, they put naked pictures of her as a child.
GLENN: But what kind of --
STU: Pictures of her, as a child doing female things in female clothes.
GLENN: Little boys can do that on top.
STU: Yeah. But they didn't really do much of that. Seventy-five years ago.
GLENN: Have you seen pictures of like, I don't know. The Vanderbilts. Or even Winston Churchill. They used to dress little boys as girls. They used to do it all the time.
STU: I don't know what -- I know you're -- I know you were already begging for the Macron photographs, obviously. So I don't know what kind of tastes you have.
GLENN: Let me out of here. Help me. Let me out of here. Anyway.
STU: Yeah. No. But I think that the -- I think people -- I could be wrong on this.
GLENN: Okay.
STU: The phrase I keep seeing used. Could you read it again?
GLENN: Yeah. Will present photographic and scientific evidence.
STU: I think, now, I could be wrong on this.
Let me state my theory of this, of what's happening here.
People are ignoring the word and here.
Okay?
So there are two categories. There's some scientific evidence of some -- I don't know.
GLENN: How dare you bring up chromosomes.
STU: And there's photographic evidence, which is different.
They're not scientific photos, showing, what you might -- yeah. Yahoo News.
They are -- they're not going to show naked photos of Macron. I don't think anyone would show up to the trial.
I think the trial would have a lower audience than Kimmel, if that's what they were --
GLENN: That's not possible. That's not possible.
Even with naked pictures Of the First Lady of France. I put that to the test. I say that's scientifically impossible.
STU: I think what they're going to do is just present photos, again, of her -- .
GLENN: Yeah, yahoo.
STU: Not naked photos.
Stop. Why do you go to that?
GLENN: Because even that doesn't prove anything. Because you can cut it off. Tuck it in.
Whatever. I don't know what -- we have been told that it is all about your choice. Your body parts. Nothing. Nothing -- nothing according to the left would prove that you're a woman. Nothing would!
STU: Right. Well, they don't even know what it is. There's no way to prove it, if you don't know. Unless you're a biologist.
GLENN: Right.
STU: Sometimes, seems like a biological association --
GLENN: Which at his.
STU: Which you're not supposed to. But whatever.
GLENN: Yeah. Is it possible that -- that Candace isn't going down some crazy town road on this?
She's actually trying to prove the point. You just told us, you can't prove a man or a woman. What are you doing in court? You can't prove it.
STU: Yeah. I think this is fascinating. And could have actual effects here. In theory, if you can prove you're a woman by these types of things, doesn't it all fall apart?
GLENN: It all falls apart. Believe me, she's old enough. It's all falling apart, long ago.
STU: But I think the photos they're talking about, her in childhood, as a little girl, doing little girl things. Which was -- even, you're right today, pretty common, that people just randomly dressed themselves, their kids up in different genders.
GLENN: Online, right now, look up, photos of -- paintings and photos of like Winston Churchill as a kid. I'm telling you, they dressed them.
They would dress little boys in the day, like girls. I don't know why. But they did!
STU: But maybe they did it, right?
GLENN: Yeah, yeah.
STU: Did she live basically her entire life as a girl? All indications are yes. Right? All indications, as far as I know.
GLENN: Because she chose early.
STU: I mean, that's --
GLENN: You're telling me that there's an age. She could have come out two years old, and saying, I am a girl.
STU: Are you presenting the argument or an argument? I think you're just arguing for no reason.
GLENN: I am arguing their argument.
STU: Yes, that is their argument. It will always come up with something.
GLENN: And it will slip and slide, no matter which way you want to go, they'll find it.
STU: We also -- I don't know. This whole gender thing sort of draws attention away from.
I mean, you've talked about this. The history here between these two.
GLENN: Oh, it's --
STU: It's very strange, is it not?
GLENN: Here's what she is. I think she's a woman. I can't believe I'm saying this. I think she's a woman. I think she's pretty clear she's a woman. An ugly woman, but she's a woman.
STU: I will say, there are women -- there are women, that are women, that kind of look --
GLENN: Manly.
STU: Like men, right?
GLENN: Yeah. That's true. That's true.
STU: I don't even see her as an example of that.
GLENN: She leaves an enormous handprint on the side of his face. Now, that could mean because he's so very small. I'm not sure.
STU: It could be.
GLENN: But, you know, I -- you know, she's -- she's -- here's the thing. She's a child predator. That's what she is.
She was a child predator. She wasn't into pedophilia.
I don't remember what the actual -- we should look this up.
STU: I don't want to search for the terms, you're asking me to search for.
GLENN: Yeah, I know, but it's a weird thing. Because I saw it in some French -- only in the French news would they have this. That's not to be confused with pedophilia.
Pedophilia is this, underage prepubescent, she likes post-prepubescent, underage children.
So she likes them at like 13.
STU: There's always an itch. Always an itch.
GLENN: There's always a loophole too.
So, anyway, that's what she was doing. And when his parents said, stop it. She was a 44-year-old teacher. He was like 14.
Imagine that! And she said, you will never stop our love. We love each other. And they're like, stay away from our son.
They pulled him out of school. They moved across France, to get away. And she still went back to him. And he went back to her.
So it's just a beautiful French love story, which the French should never be able to define love. And apparently, a woman. But --
STU: They've got some interesting traditions over there, I'll say that. Apparently, we have some as well. And so does the UK. Is this Winston Churchill as a child?
Is that what we have?
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: There we go.
GLENN: That's not the most feminine one of it.
STU: You've looked at a lot of these photos, haven't you?
GLENN: No. I just for some reason, I don't remember what it was.
STU: What kind of rabbit hole did you go down? What's kind of weird things are you doing? This is what happens when he's at the ranch too long.
We need to get internet out of that ranch. Who knows what this guy is searching for when he's up there by himself.
GLENN: I was in -- I don't remember where I was, I was in museum or some like, I don't know. The Vanderbilt house or something.
STU: Sure.
GLENN: And I saw this picture of this girl. And I was like, which daughter is this?
And they're like, for. That's Cornelius. And I'm like, the guy?
Long hair, dress, whole thing. Boots. You know, the little buttoned boots and stuff like that. And I was like, what? What was happening in this family?
They were like, oh, no, that's the way it was. People didn't think pictures of little boys were cute. So they would dress them up. This is it is explanation. I don't know if this part's true. They would dress them up as little girls because they thought, little girls are cute, and they would have little pictures of little girls.
But they were actually little boys, their sons on the walls. And I was like, okay. Well, glad I didn't live at those days.
STU: That's interesting. You were so interested in this, you did an on-site visit to check it out.
GLENN: It was just -- look -- look, the exhibit was called little boys dressed as little girls in the 1800s. What's wrong with that? I didn't know. What? That's weird all of a sudden?