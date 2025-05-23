The Trump resistance is expanding outward from the courts to the streets as Democrats have decided to make their latest phony stance all about ICE and deportations. In this episode, Glenn Beck breaks down the Left’s latest coordinated push to destabilize America. When Democrats lose elections, their strategy apparently isn’t to win back voters — it’s to storm ICE facilities, defend criminal illegal immigrants, and accuse law enforcement of brutality. While they champion open borders and compare themselves to Civil Rights heroes, they lose their minds over 59 white South Africans being admitted as refugees. It’s all about ideology, not compassion. Glenn outlines how the Left’s obsession with race and Marxist ideology, combined with the planning sessions of Democratic governors, is setting the stage for the Left’s next mass street action. Are we headed for another 2020-like summer of “mostly peaceful” riots? White House border czar Tom Homan joins “Glenn TV” to address dangerous rhetoric from Democrat leaders like Rep. Swalwell (Calif.) and Gov. Walz (Minn.), the debate over due process in deportations, the success of the administration's self-deportation program, and the case of the Brazilian American accidentally detained by ICE.
WARNING: The Sinister Plan to SABOTAGE Trump’s Deportations | Tom Homan | Glenn TV | Ep 433
Democrats in denial: The truth about genocide in South Africa
President Donald Trump presented evidence of genocide against white Boer farmers in South Africa during an Oval Office meeting with the country’s president. But yet, many Democrats and their allies in the Legacy Media are denying it’s a “real” genocide. Glenn Beck destroys this narrative and explains the second problem South Africa is having that’s just as dangerous.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Here's a bit of a Prager University video on South Africa.
VOICE: White South African farmers are being hunted from their land by black gangs. Facts. And I had a young son at the time, and he would sometimes have nightmares when the monsters would come at nighttime. But in South Africa, that is when the gangs come. And they work together, and they attack white farmers.
And some of the things that happened to white farmers, we don't talk about here. But the barbarity, it isn't just about burglary, which gets filed away as, this is torture. And the numbers of white farmers being killed is incredible. And because South Africans have expropriation without compensation, which basically means, we're taking your land. So I went and slept on the farms to feel the fear white people are -- are denied treatment, in hospitals, in South Africa.
It's an extreme situation that nobody --
GLENN: I'd like to get her on. This is a really bad situation. The reason why I want to play that for you, is because I believe there is genocide going on. But not to the numbers perhaps of what people think of genocide.
You know, CNN was like, there's only 1800 or 2000 white farmers that have been killed in the last few years.
I was like, oh, that's it. Okay. Okay.
At least we know what genocide is not.
Apparently, a couple thousand.
Genocide is a frame of mind.
You genocidal maniac. It's a frame of mind, that I will kill all of these people. For whatever reason.
These group of people. I think they should all die.
And if you take steps to do that, that's genocide.
You are trying to enact or help others enact genocide. Okay?
We'll get back to South Africa, and the -- what I believe is the genocide, just not the way you frame it.
6 million Jews. It's not that. But it is -- it's anti-racism. That's what it is.
You can't just not be a racist. You have to be an antiracist.
You have to hate the oppressor.
You have to do whatever you have to do. Because the oppressor is the evil one. And has to be stopped.
This is what's happening over in -- this is what's happening over in South Africa.
And it is a Marxist, racist ideology.
And it is destroying South Africa.
You know, you look at the 2000 white farmers. And I don't know if that number is entirely accurate.
But around 2,000 white farmers that have been killed.
Okay. That's a lot.
But they had 27 thousand murderers in that -- in that country.
Now, they're a country of 60,000. 65,000.
We're a nation of 350 million.
And we had 19,000 murders. Okay?
So think of the fear. That's a country completely out of control. And some of those were passions, and crimes of passion.
They were crimes of -- of burglary, perhaps. They were crimes just senseless, killing.
And some of them were genocide. Okay?
You don't dismiss genocide. And you don't dismiss a system that is producing 27,000 murders on average, every single year.
This is what happens. When a government starts to adopt all of the things that the left wants to us adopt. The antiracist point of view.
The let's not punish criminals. Socialist Marxist ideals.
Look at South Africa. That's what they want here. Now, they might say they don't. But, you know, they even say, you know.
I'm going to -- I'm going to put a bunch of bacon into my oven.
Because puppy dogs are going to pop out.
But you can believe whatever you want.
You can say whatever you want. But that's not going to happen. And I want you to look at the pattern here in America. Okay?
What are these -- they are -- the left now is defending murderers. Gang members.
Why? Because America is oppressive. They would rather have those guys returned safely, so they can -- I don't know. Go through trial. Or live here happily. Or I don't know.
They would rather have sanctuary cities that protect those people, than you!
How does -- that's not a winning strategy, for the next campaign.
It's just not. You know, going in and beating on police. I mean, just watch the video. You can say whatever you want about McIver. If you watch the video, you can see exactly what's going on. Okay?
She was assaulting police officers. And then she was trying to play victim. Because remember, that's what you do on the left. You make the other person the oppressor, and you the oppressed. So you get all the sympathy. And it's insane. And it's happening over and over and over again. Yet, the two Jews, last night, gunned down in the streets of Washington. Who were they? Pro-Hamas, Marxist communists. Okay.
You have something else going on. You also have the investigation into who is covering up for Joe Biden?
The auto-pen. Today, the news is, we have a -- listen to this.
A high, quote, high, high level democratic operative, that was involved in the campaign.
And involved with the White House.
That has come out now, as a confidential whistle-blower. To identify the three people that were not only guarding all of the secrets and keeping people away from the president.
Which was bad enough.
But this whistle-blower was now saying, they were making money on the signature machine.
The auto-pen.
Excuse me? You have a whistle-blower saying that. It will be turned over to the DOJ soon.
You will see these people tried. And hopefully, go to jail, if that evidence is true.
Today, you also have a story about the government knew, we now have a new report that is out. After an investigation.
That the government knew about the vaccine side effects. And the injuries that could happen, and they actively covered it up. You will see people, I think within the next two weeks.
You will see people marched in handcuffs because of that. The cover-up on the COVID.
You will see people marching in handcuffs, because of what happened to the White House. And that cover-up with the auto-pen.
You already saw McIver marching in handcuffs.
So there's two forces. This is what I want to tell you. There are two forces. One the United States government. Which is now the Justice Department. And the FBI.
Seemed to be moving in exactly the right direction.
You have ICE moving in the right direction.
And they are starting to enforce the law.
So what's that going to do to the other side?
The other side, these are Marxists, communists, antiracists. Radical revolutionaries.
Make no mistake. This is not your Democrat that you've known for years. That lives next door. These are radical revolutionary Marxists.
Communists.
Pro-Sharia law people. They do not want to live side by side with their neighbor. They do not want the American justice to be restored. They're looking for an entirely different justice. The kind of justice that you're now finding in South Africa.
And I'm sorry. But I'm not going to -- not on my watch.
Not on my watch. I don't think you're going to stand for it either.
But they're going to cause violence. What we have to do, is in every way possible, support the institutions that are moving in the right direction. Nobody is perfect. Nothing is perfect.
And I don't trust any of them -- the institutions right now. And I think George Washington would applaud me for that.
But that doesn't mean I want them all to go into a fiery furnace.
We have to have institutions, that we can trust. Or we have no civilization.
You know, Jonah Goldberg, you're pathetic. You're absolutely pathetic. He wrote something yesterday, about how me and Alex Jones are just, you know, all populist. And we're going to -- we're going to make sure that nobody believes in any institution.
That is exactly the opposite of what I am saying.
But we're -- we're under attack.
Voices like mine, saying this.
I'm under attack. Because people must have division.
I'm saying, do everything you can, to stop dividing.
Do everything you can. You've got to call, you've got to call a spade a spade.
You've got to say, that is evil. That is good. That is black. That is white.
You're a man. That's a woman.
You have to do that. But they're going to start get more and more violent in the next two or three years. Maybe it happens faster.
And they're going to use everything they can.
And they're going to also, they'll get into bed with anything that they can.
Do you know that the -- the push, for, you know, people standing up and, you know, protesting for these illegals, that are being -- do you know that China is funding a lot of that?
We just found that out today.
You think they have a pro-American. Pro-freedom agenda.
Had to. But these organizations don't care. They will take that money.
They don't care!
So we have to know who we are.
What we believe.
We have to know our Constitution.
We have to teach it to our family.
We have to stay calm. Be leaders. And you're only leaders if you're well informed.
Again, anybody who gets their news off of social media. The person who reads nothing, has a better education, than the people who only read social media.
Do not get your news from social media. You can get a dip. You can say, oh, wow. But then go in and investigate it.
Don't go in with the headlines.
Don't understand believe social media.
And as we saw yesterday. All the people who were saying, this is a conspiracy theory, about the whites and the farmers in South Africa.
They're all the same people that told you, there's nothing wrong Joe Biden.
So you have to decide what side you're on.
And what I know side you're on.
And, you know, somebody came to me, the other day. And they talked to me about you.
And they said, your audience -- and they know. Because they deal with audiences all over the country.
And they said, your audience is different than any other audience in America.
And I said, I know.
But how do you see it?
And they said -- they described it, exactly like I do.
You're the most honest, decent, kind, loving, true American that is not out for vengeance. But out for the American values!
You're the most polite. You still say please, thank you.
You still hold doors open for people.
You clean up after yourselves. You will have a big event in a park or something.
And you will clean up after yourself.
There is no group of people, I think, that's been assembled for broadcast, that is like this. And I -- I am honored to serve you, every day. Truly honored to serve you every day.
Things are going to get much, much better.
But it's going to be a hard slog, because I don't think the left is done. Because they're not -- they're not doing anything here that would lead to reelection.
They're not uniting with the average American. With these kinds of things. So what are they planning?
I think what all Marxists, antiracists, communists, and revolutionaries plan for every time.
Street action.
Whoopi’s outrageous question: Why Biden’s health scandal can’t be ignored
Whoopi Goldberg recently asked on “The View” why is it “important to know now” about President Biden’s cognitive and health declines while in office. Glenn Beck gives a fiery response, making the case that the American people MUST be told the truth.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: If I suspect does Donald Trump was incompetent. Or somebody else was running things.
Or we were being lied to in any way, shape, or form. I would be on the air, today. Telling you that.
And every journalist, worth their salt.
No, every American has that responsibility!
No matter what the cost. No matter that it's going to mean that Kamala Harris is in.
Nope, sorry.
You -- I believe in the American people. More than I believe in me. And certainly, more than I do some group of people, whose whole existence is to get a politician elected.
If the truth doesn't matter on this, then neither does your vote.
And if that is true, we do not have a republic at all.
We have something else.
He doesn't know it is. But something we were never, ever meant to be.
That is why all of this matters.
I mean, here's Whoopi, yesterday, on the View.
VOICE: So should anonymous sources, who talked to Tapper and spoke up about their concerns, while he was still in office. And my other question is: Why is this important to know now?
VOICE: Yeah.
STU: Yeah!
VOICE: It's insane.
You know, we've got a lot of stuff to be concerned about, at the moment.
GLENN: Okay. Stop. Stop. Stop.
You're in the hospital. You just found out that several patients were left to die by a certain doctor, but you don't know which doctor.
You're now in the hospital with the same thing that they have. And you -- you say, could I get the name of that doctor, that -- and they say, no. That's not important.
That is about them. They are already dead. Don't worry about it.
You would get out of that hospital!
Okay?
That's the situation.
You don't know who did what! You certainly cannot be treated or healed, when you have no idea, who was hiding the death of those patients and protecting, what? An incompetent doctor. No, thank you!
No. That hospital is not for me!
GLENN: So there's a -- there's a couple of things that all tie into what we were just talking about, with -- with Whoopi Goldberg saying, what difference does it make?
Now, why do we need to know who was running the White House?
Why? I mean, it's so insane. It's honestly like saying, all right! So the bank was robbed.
They got their money back through insurance policy. Everybody is made whole. Why does this matter?
Why are we still going after these bank robbers? Are you crazy? I mean, the logic just does not work anymore. For a lot of people.
Because ends justify the means. You cannot take the position that Whoopi Goldberg is held for so long, with -- and then say, wow.
You know, we should go after those people. We should look into that. Because that's a danger to the republic. And once you say that. Then you're like, wait a minute. I've been saying that Donald Trump was a danger to the republic. I denied all of this. What did I really believe now?
What side am I really on? What -- I don't have to like Donald Trump. But I do have to recognize my errors, and most people just can't do that.
And it is really sad. But that is what makes people leader. And then also makes people either leaders for the dark side. Or they just destroy themselves. Because the truth does matter.
And if you don't reconcile that in you. There's no way you can connect into the flow of life, for those of you listening in California.
There's a couple of things on this. Here's why it matters: Is anybody above the law?
We know that's against the law. And it matters, when it's happening. And after it's happening.
Okay?
You have a couple of people. You have the New York mayor.
Was arrested. For protest and charged with trespassing. By the US attorney for the district of New Jersey.
And she also arrested McIver. Who could be against MacGyver? Not that MacGyver. Congresswoman McIver. Now, it's on tape. They're seen pushing through guards, ICE guards.
This is not -- they were part of a protest, and they used that protest to storm the gates, to get past the guards.
That's not -- that's not doing your Constitutional duty. That's not. So why are we persecuting?
Because if you want to -- if you want to assemble peacefully in protest, I'm all for you.
I can despise what you're protesting for. But I'll stand with you.
Okay? Because you have that right to do it.
But you don't have the right to whip up a mob, and storm the gates.
You don't. That's where you're -- you're -- your constitutional rights stop right at that door.
Does it matter?
Yes. If we would have put people behind bars, who were looting Macy's. And burning cities down.
And we would have concentrated on the people, who actually believed that there was a problem with the police.
And wanted a real solution, if we would have listened to those peaceful protesters. And put the other protesters behind bars, we wouldn't be sitting in this situation.
Once you ignore something, you teach bad people, or even people who are just frustrated with the system, oh, well, if they can do it. I can do it too.
I mean, as soon as we stopped enforcing the law because of BLM. What happened to crime?
Do you think crime going up all over the country is for no reason whatsoever?
No. We stopped enforcing the law. We stopped arresting people for small crimes.
You know, now you can steal up to a thousand dollars. Well, what do you think happened?
Everybody went, well, I didn't steal a thousand dollars. I will know exactly what I'm going to steal. And I will take those things, and I can walk out. No harm, no foul.
That's why you lost your CVS, in many stores -- or, in many states all across the country.
Because if you teach that, well, then, everybody will just capitalize on it. You have to teach the opposite.
Your actions matter to our society.
Now, yesterday, Jay Bhattacharya, hosted his first staff town hall meeting. Sorry, it was on Monday.
At the National Institute of Health. He's the NIH director. This is -- this is Fauci's old stomping ground. So he's holding a -- an open town hall. And he's taking questions. And he's answering questions. And there were 1200 submitted questions. He took the questions. Answered as many as he could.
It was on in public, and, you know, you could go there, and you could also watch it online.
And he said, if it's true that we sponsored research that caused the pandemic, then that's a different story. And if you look at the polls of the American people. That's what most people believe.
It is -- I'm quoting. It is possible, the pandemic was caused by research, conducted by human beings.
It is also possible that the NIH partially sponsored some of that research. Now, as soon as he said that, dozens of NIH officials got up and walked out of the room.
And his response was, it's nice to have free speech.
You're welcome, you guys. Free speech.
If it is true, that we sponsored research, that caused the pandemic, and if you look at the polls of the American people. That's what most people believe.
I've looked at the scientific evidence. And I believe it's true!
What we now have to do is make sure that we do not engage in research, that is posing any risk to human populations. They got up. Even though, the CIA, everybody.
Everybody is now coming to the conclusion, this was cooked up in the lab. Okay?
EcoHealth looks like it was involved.
EcoHealth was a recipient of cash from the NIH.
We know that Fauci covered things up, and was in bed with EcoHealth.
We know all of that stuff, right?
We know it! Is it -- do we have absolute truth?
No. But we have -- we have -- beyond -- I believe, beyond reasonable doubt.
Okay. But still, let's pursue that.
Let's find out.
I predict that you will start seeing arrests, on COVID.
You're going to start seeing arrests of people that covered up. That is essential.
Why?
Because you just hate science?
Why?
Because you're just for Donald Trump, and anybody who was against Donald Trump should go to jail?
No!
Listen to what he said. If it's true, we sponsored research that caused the pandemic. And I've looked at the scientific evidence, and I believe it is.
Notice he said, I believe. He didn't say, it is.
He said, I believe it is.
If it's true, what we have to do is make sure that we do not engage in research that's posing any risk to human populations.
That's why it matters! That's why this matters!
Because if you don't admit it, if you don't track down, how did this happen? You cannot prevent it from happening again. You can't save the republic by ignoring that the president wasn't in control of his faculties, or the government!
You can't ignore that, and save the republic!
You can't ignore the truth, that the NIH, most likely, but you don't move until you know, that they were involved in a cover-up, because they were funding things they weren't supposed to be funding.
But Fauci was so arrogant, that he thought it was okay for him to do.
You can't predict -- you can't prevent the next pandemic, if you don't fix what was -- was causing this pandemic. That's why it matters, Whoopi.
They're going after Andrew Cuomo now, over the nursing home deaths. Okay?
DOJ is opening up an investigation on that. Whether he goes to jail or not, Stu. I know he has an opinion on this.
Weather he goes to jail or not. Whether he's guilty of it, or not.
Has to be proven in a court of law. I have seen the evidence. We've talked about it before. To me, it looks very -- it looks beyond a reasonable doubt, to me.
But this is in the court of law.
It needs to be investigated. It needs to be tried, in open and fair court. And if he's guilty, he needs to go to jail. Why?
Why would you do that? Because you hate the Cuomos?
No, because I love people more!
And I don't people to be able to be killed in a nursing home, because they're expendable. They're old. It doesn't matter anyway.
I don't want that happening!
And you can't solve that, unless you put the people behind bars that encouraged that! Because they'll just do it again. And if they don't, somebody else will do it.
This is why yesterday Trump just unloaded.
On the New Jersey Democrat charged with, you know, storming the gates at ICE.
Give me a break. Did you see her? She was out of control, he said. Out of control.
She assaulted a federal agent outside a New Jersey ICE facility. The days of that crap are over. In this country.
We are going to have law and order.
That's all I want. I don't want vengeance.
I don't want anything done in anger.
I want the system to work. I want law, for all people, to be equal. And I want order. We do it the right way.
That's why he was asking for.
Why does it matter? Because you can't -- you can't have it, if you don't enforce it now.
This, by the way, is the reason why his approval ratings are surging. Did you see he's up again in the polls?
All of these things are connected.
All of our problems, I would say, I shouldn't say all of our problems.
Most of our problems are caused in our country, politically. Because we no longer care about the Constitution.
We don't even know what it is.
And I'm not talking about the politicians. They give lip service to that. They don't know it.
They don't care. It never comes up in conversation. I know. I've talked to senators.
I've talked to representatives, on both sides of the aisle.
They never talk about the Constitution when they're putting anything together. They don't care!
Okay? They think they know better.
Rules are different now.
But they're not. So there's two reasons, why we're in the situation, we're in. One, three.
One, nobody notices the Constitution. Nobody is following it.
Two, nobody is listening to the sage advice of three presidents.
One, George Washington.
What was his farewell address about?
Don't get involved in these parties. These parties will kill you. They will figure it out. Don't overspend. Don't get involved in everybody else's affairs overseas. Be a friend to everybody. Now, if they attack you. We have to be strong.
But we're not involved in anybody else's business. Stay out of that business. Don't run up debt.
Well, they're -- all you have to do is listen to that guy. That one. Then we don't listen to Eisenhower, who said, okay. We have to do things now, to have a strong defense. So we will have a standing army now.
And because defense is now about nuclear weapons, we are going to have to have science, which means we will have to have education.
And so the money to education, to universities, to science. And to the military, has to be guarded by the American people.
Because the universities will train everybody to give what the government wants.
They won't be pursuing science anymore for science.
They will give it, what the government wants. So you will get the answers, the government wants.
Science will do the same thing. And the military will also start to promote foreign wars and wars of all kind. Because they want to sell weapons.
Warning. Do we listen to him?
No. No. Educational, scientific, and defense. All of them.
Sold out. And we don't really have any control. And the -- the last one, is Ronald Reagan.
Who said, within this generation. If we don't teach now, this is 1988. If we don't teach them now, the next generation will not be able to defend this country. Because they won't know our history. History is being lost.
It must be restored in schools and in our homes.
If we would have just listened to those three, and known the Constitution. We would not be any of these situations we are in now.
What do you say?
Let's listen to those three guys. Repair that. And learn the Constitution. That's what you can do as a citizen.
This tax could WIPE OUT your wealth before you know it
An insane leftist policy that has DESTROYED nations could be coming to YOUR state, Glenn Beck warns. Glenn dives into how unrealized gains taxes work and why they’re devastating. Australia is now installing them. Will a state like California be next?
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: All right. I want to tell you a story here: And it's not just a story. It is actually now happening. In Australia. And it could be coming to a state and a government near you, soon. So let me tell you a story. Let's just call him David. David is not a billionaire. He doesn't have a private jet. He doesn't sip rare wine, you know, or hedge currencies in the caymans, okay?
He's a builder. Literally. He bought some land, let's say, 25 years ago on the edge of town.
No one had ever heard of this town, let alone this area. He poured some concrete. He raised walls. He rented the space to small businesses. And over time, that dusty little outskirt, became a thriving community. He kept the land.
The equity grew.
But he never sold anything.
He just reinvested. He repaired. He paid property taxes. Maybe he developed houses on some of that land. He hired help. Well, today on paper, tasted is worth now $3 million. In real estate assets alone. Okay?
Is that guy a fat cat that's calling the shots that needs to pay their fair share? Or have they already paid their fair share. Because they're just like you. They started with had to go. They worked hard. They invested.
And now they have assets. It's not expendable.
But he's worth $300 million in real estate. Okay. Now, let me tell you the part of the story that goes a little dark. It's called unrealized gains tax. That paper value becomes a real rob.
Because the state now wants to tax him. Not on the money he's made.
They've already done that. But on the theoretical increase in the value of his properties.
Now, he hasn't sold them. He doesn't want to sell them.
But they're going to tax him. Because he's made a profit. But he hasn't. Because he hasn't sold them. It's all on paper, but he has to pay taxes on that profit that is unrealized, he doesn't have. And if his property values plummet the next day, they don't give him the money back.
He just doesn't have to pay any more taxes, because the value has gone down, so he doesn't have to worry about that.
This is not a hypothetical. This is what is happening in Australia right now. A 15 percent tax on unrealized capital gains, for accounts, exceeding $3 million. Okay.
Is there anybody in this audience, that has put money into Bitcoin? And you put maybe a thousand dollars into it, because you're not rich. You put a thousand dollars into it. You put $5,000 into it.
But you really, I mean, it was scary to put that money in.
And you left it alone.
And now, maybe you're approaching $3 million. Now, they're going to tax you when they take that money out, but this is in addition to that! They are going to tax you on the gains!
Not when you take it out. They're going to take you on the gains, that you haven't taken. So if it goes up to 109. And now, all of a sudden, you're in Australia. And that account is now worth $3 million. Guess what!
You now have to pay income tax on that account. So you have to -- what would you do?
What would you do? You just go to your magic money printing machine, that the government would do.
Or do you have to sell something? Maybe the property. Maybe some of the Bitcoin.
And then you never get that money back. If it goes back down, which it will -- if it goes back down, they won't pay you.
Wait a minute, I paid it -- $109,000, and now it's worth 80. Do I get any of my money back? Because I just lost money? No. Uh-uh. No.
Imagine those who lived in California. Who maybe their parents bought a house. And it was $5,000 in 1960.
They still have the house. They can barely afford the taxes on it now, to keep it.
Because it might be worth $3 million, it might be worth $5 million. But it was $5,000 when her parents bought it. And they haven't gone up in their status. They're not hobnobbing it with Bill Gates. They're just regular people, who happened to get on a house from their parents. And they did well with it.
And it's the only asset they really have. But it's worth over $3 million.
Now, how will they pay that tax?
Because now, if it's $4 million.
I got to pay taxes on that. I have to pay 15 percent on that million dollars. Excuse me? I don't have that money! Well, all you have to do is sell your house. Now, let's just follow this logic here.
Consider who wins. Now, who is going to have to really pay this tax?
Is it going to be the ultra wealthy, with the teams of tax attorneys and offshore accounts?
Because they have the means to navigate around the taxes. No, no, no, no. This is going to hit the self-made man.
That's who this is going to hit. The self-made individual. The entrepreneur. The farmer. The small business owner.
They have built their wealth through hard work and prudent investment.
They have -- they have value in that land, that maybe their grandparents bought, and were farmers before them.
And they decided, you know what, I will stay in farming.
And they struggle every day. But now their land is worth over $3 million can. So now they have to pay 15 percent tax on that. In addition. Wait a minute. Wait a minute. Wait a minute. What? And it's assessed every year?
What? So who sells that?
Or who keeps that? What do they do. They have to sell it. Most likely. The average person. Or the entrepreneur. The person that is not the billionaire.
They will have to sell some of those assets, to be able to afford keeping it. To afford just staying in line. And, you know, not going to jail, because you didn't pay your taxes, to the sheriff of Nottingham.
So now you have to sell, and you have to sell at a distressed price.
Who wins?
Who wins?
Because you're forced to sell at a loss, to cover the tax bill. Guess who is standing there, ready to rake in your property?
The billionaires?
The large corporations?
The Bill Gates of the world, that wants more farmland. Hey, it's going for a song.
I can get this now!
That's who wins in this.
It destroys anybody from trying to get ahead!
It destroys them!
It is immoral.
But that's what's happening in Australia. So watch Australia burn itself to the ground!
It's going to start happening. This thing goes into effect, I think in July.
You watch.
Let's see how this works out for Australia.
Now, meanwhile, we have our own problems here. In Washington State, the Democrats who claimed they were all for adding jobs and clean energy.
Have now blocked a nuclear manufacturing plant.
Okay. Good.
If, you know, you work, you strike, it doesn't matter.
Employees now are required to pay union members not to work, if they're on strike.
And governor Ferguson signed the largest tax increase into state law with the passage of the biannual budget. Which he said, we can't -- we can't afford this.
We have to make cuts. We have to compromise. No. He just went for taxes. I mean, the election is over. Let's just go for taxes.
So what happened?
Well, they are already ranked 45 out of 50 states for business climate.
I mean, would you go work?
Would you go set up a new place in Washington State?
Would you start a business? Would you bring your business to Washington State? I wouldn't. I would get the hell out of there. In fact, I'm telling you right now, if you're in Washington State, get the hell out.
Because once they run out of all of this money that they're taxing from people, what they're going to do is say, oh, you're moving? You can't transfer that money out. You will have to pay an exit tax. And that sounds crazy. But it's going to happen. They will trap you and your money in that state.
Because they're already on that path. They already said, if there's another pandemic, they just passed a law in Washington State that says, you will have no right to your own health care. They will tell you what you have to put in your body, what you have to do. How you have to live. All they need is a medical emergency. Don't think they learned anything from COVID, other than how to control people.
So they are -- they just passed House bill 2081. It increases the Business & Occupation. The B&O tax.
This is a tax that taxes you on the gross. Okay? Which is crazy. If you're in business. You don't get that money. I'm being tax odd the gross. Wait a minute. Wait a minute.
I've got things I've got to pay out of that. Tax me on what I take. No, no, no, no. Not good enough for Washington State. We will tax you on the gross.
So if you've got a business, even if your business makes a loss, because you've got bills you're paying, and it's costing you more, you're taxed on what you take in.
Not your net. So even if you lose money, you still have to pay a gross income tax.
Oh, that will work out well.
And the state has just said, it will just be passed on to the consumer. Oh, well, that's even better for the people in Washington!
They also have a new gross surcharge of .5 percent on taxpayers, with the taxable income, over 250 million, which will expire on December 31st, 2029.
Because they're just in this little place now. Don't worry. This -- all these taxes. They're going to stay like this. They're not going to get any worse.
And they will expire anyway. So don't worry about it.
Then they put a massive sales tax expansion on, adding sales tax for the first time for IT services, custom website development, custom software. Security services.
Advertising services. Now need to charge customers, sales tax on every transaction. They also vetoed the removal. The governor did, of the tax preferences for community banks. Let's not help the community panic. No. Let's -- let's help the Fed, and the banks that make up the Fed. You know, the big ones like Citi and all of those banks.
Let's help them put the little banks out.
Okay. Then there's a new gross tax on storage units of almost 2 percent. Let's see. What else?
They increased the capital gains on assets sold. Valued over a million dollars. From seven to 9 percent.
So you don't want to sell your home, better do it quickly. Larger estates, if you have something, $9 million, or up the tax rate now is going from 20 percent to 35 percent capital gains.
What has Washington done for you?
What has the state of Washington done that deserves that increase alone? I'm not talking about your property taxes.
Your state income taxes. But now they're going to take 35 percent of what you've made on your home.
Oh, okay.
Okay. Hmm. It's going to work out well for them.
Meanwhile, California, the Democrats there won't rule out new taxes to pay for health care, for undocumented immigrants.
What are you, crazy. Yes. The answer is yes.
Why do you think gold is going up in price? Why do you think Bitcoin is going up in price?
Why do you think that anything that is outside of this corrupt system is going up in price?
Because the whole world knows, this is not going to last. Now, let me take to you China. And show you what's happening in China, because they're having another problem in China, because they've been doing all these games for longer than we have.
And at which bigger scale. And it's not working there. So let me tell you what the people of China are now doing. Tell me this is not something that you could see happening all around the world.
GLENN: Okay. There's something new in China called rat people. Is it the hybrid of rats and people from the Wuhan lab?
Possibly, that could be coming too. But that is not what this is. These are people who have decided to leave the rat race. Because no matter how they work, they can't ever get ahead. And so they're saying, why would I work?
Why would I work?
They're called netizens. Rat people.
Netizens. Meaning, you're on the net. You're not really citizens. You're more just on the net. And so what are they doing? They're not socializing. They're not leaving their house. They're staying in their house.
Let me give you a blogger, who identifies as a rat person. She starts by explaining, she wakes up at 11:00 a.m. Pretends to be productive by ordering coffee and browsing her phone. Remember, China is watching your phone. At 2:00 p.m. she goes back to sleep. By 5:00 p.m. she gets up, uses the bathroom, collects the coffee delivery left on her doorstep. 6:00 p.m. she has her coffee while watching videos on her phone. 7:00 p.m. she checks her dinner options on her phone and orders takeout. 9:00 p.m. she has her first meal of the day.
One guy said, I have been a -- a rat man now, for five years. I don't socialize at all.
Hmm. This might be exactly what the World Economic Forum said would come. And they would have to, just keep these people entertained on the internet or drug them, because they will be useless eaters. Ah, that's always good. So what is happening? These are people, that basic Gen X-ers. That are like, you can't get ahead.
This is ridiculous! And so they've given up. They think, I don't want to work hard. Because it won't make any difference.
I'm getting out of the rat race. And rat people, the -- the act -- official Chinese language is that they're lying flat. And they say, they're just -- they're not going to do it. Because they can't buy. They can't buy a house.
They can't buy anything nice.
They can't buy anything.
Just, I'm giving up on all of that.
Because my life will always change. Now, China is pushing back on this. As you can imagine, the Chinese Communist Party doesn't like that, because you have a duty to the state to earn. You want to talk about useless eaters. Boy, watch what happens to these rat people. Youth day, which was May 4th. Oh, like May Day. Anyway, there was an article in the Communist Chinese people's daily.
And the -- president, President Xi told young adults, that they have to move to the countryside now, to work and support the party's version of modernization.
So you're going to move whether you like it or not.
And you'll be working. Whether you like it or not. And, you know, you owe it to the country, and to the party, to work.
So we'll make sure that you work.
Now, one person who spoke to the paper, here in America. That, you know, it's The Epic Times, that did not want to give their name. They said a whole generation of young people is babbling for limited opportunities.
Despite the fierce competition, hope is dwindling. That's why everybody chooses now to lie flat, become a rat person. Official data shows, unemployment rate for the 16 to 24-year-old age group in cities is 16.5 percent. But that doesn't include individuals who are enrolled in school, or who have stopped looking for work.
Now, listen to this part: Graduates are now securing positions within the local or state government and any public sector. Jobs are popular there, now, because they have security.
And they earned about $553 a month.
The government grows, as businesses die!
Did These Republicans Just Doom Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill?
Glenn Beck has had ENOUGH of Republicans in Congress who can’t seem to find enough spending to cut. Glenn and Stu break down every Republican faction that’s opposing Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill.” Some want more spending. Others want to cut, cut, cut! But it’s time for Congress to come together and DO THE RIGHT THING!
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: So now, Stu.
Bring me up-to-date, on what is happening today. This morning. In Washington.
STU: Yes. This is your chance.
GLENN: With the big, beautiful bill.
STU: Your chance to play Mike Johnson here, Glenn. For a moment.
See if you can solve these problems. Because I will say, the criticisms are just.
But also, it's pretty hard to solve.
So the current House count is 220, to 213. That means, you can lies four Republicans. From your vote. That would bring -- you would be underwater, if you would lose four.
So that's all you can do stop there are four different the groups, that are holding up the bill, right now.
GLENN: Okay.
STU: We start with SALT. The SALT deduction people. Okay? This is theoretically the easiest one to solve. There's six of them. Six people in that group. The SALT deduction, if you don't know, is if you're in, like, one of these high-tax blue states, you have a chance to deduct the money that you're paying to the state government in in state taxes, out of your federal tax bill. Basically, it's an extra deduction for those states.
You know, of course, Republicans are like, well, wait a minute. We're just incentivizing blue states to raise taxes, because you get to create this tee deduction.
Of course, if you live in this state, you're paying federal taxes on money that you didn't even get. You had to just give to the state government.
So you don't understand why blue states might have a problem with it.
So these are generally speaking, Republicans in states like California and New York.
They want to get that deduction raised. Right now, it's at a 10,000-dollar limit for your SALT deduction.
They want to get it to 30, reported this morning, maybe up to $40,000.
So that's the fight there.
Now, the ways you can get rid of that problem is you can either try strong arm them, and have Donald Trump come in and kind of yell at them. And say, hey, what the hell are you guys doing?
And try to get them to just give up on that deduction.
I will say, they all ran on trying to get that deduction back.
So it's a difficult thing for them to do. But you can kind of just strong arm them. There's only six. So you just get a couple of them. You might be okay there. The other thing you can do is give in to their claims. Right? You can just raise that deduction. That will make the deficit a little worse.
But that is what they're offering right now, is to just raise this deduction to as high as $40,000 from where it is now, to $10,000.
Okay. That's step number one. The next group is the group that probably most people in the audience. And you, would fall into, Glenn.
Which are deficit hawks. Okay? People who are saying, wait a minute. This bill sucks. You guys didn't go far enough cutting spending.
GLENN: Chip Roy.
STU: Chip Roy is in this group, exactly. He's probably the main example of it.
But there's 31 in this group.
So think of what that means with the SALT deduction group, we just talked about. You can't give them this extra deduction, because there's already 31 people in this much larger group who are saying, wait a minute, you already didn't do enough on the deficit. You can't give more. So you have those people.
Now, how do you solve that group?
Of course, that group, you would go and you would say, okay. We will cut more.
Right? We will make sure that more of these programs will go away. We will go after these programs and cut even more.
So you will want to please that group, you might get those 31. But you probably lose the six from the SALT group. Okay?
GLENN: So far, I can compromise enough to get all of them.
STU: Okay. That's good.
GLENN: But I know we're not done with the groups.
STU: Right. Do you want to go through how you would do that between those two groups, or do you want to wait until the end?
GLENN: Yeah. Just real quick, I'll say, I'll give you a partial bid of what you want. I might give you 15,000, instead of, you know, ten.
We're going to come up a little bit, but you have to understand where the country is.
But I want you to join these guys in demanding cuts, across-the-board. Green new deal. Gone. Gone.
STU: Hmm. Okay.
GLENN: Back to 2018 spending.
That's what we should all be standing for.
Okay. All right. Introduce the next one.
STU: The next one. You just mentioned the Green New Deal.
Well, guess what, there's a group of Republicans who are trying to protect some of the Green New Deal/Inflation Reduction Act. The group size there is 14.
And the reason why, you're saying, why would Republicans be defending Joe Biden's terrible bill?
And they're not defending all of it. But they are defending parts of it.
GLENN: No. They're defending the parts that come into their districts. That's what's happening.
STU: Exactly right. Exactly right.
GLENN: And those are the ones -- those would be the ones that I, as president, would use the bully pulpit and say, America, let them know enough is enough. This is bad for America.
Might be good for them. But it's bad policy. It was a bad bill.
And we can't afford it!
STU: So that is the -- the balancing act with that group.
For example, there's a lucid. One of the car companies.
The electric car companies.
They had a big -- they were going to get a benefit out of the Inflation Reduction Act. They expanded their factory in Arizona. The Congressman for that area is like, hey, we've had a bunch of new jobs.
You know, this is a company that is trying to grow the economy in my community. And now we will change the law. That's unfair to them, and unfair to the people who got hired.
GLENN: Yeah, it was a giant -- it was a giant mistake, made by the last administration, we're not going to continue --
STU: Uh-huh. Yeah. Uh-huh.
And that's understandable. Like you don't want to continue that. Right. It's got to stop.
GLENN: Stop.
STU: Again, I'm totally with you on this stuff. I'm just trying to explain how the dynamics are. The last group are the group --
GLENN: Right. I know. I know.
STU: That made the difference, when it came to the election in 2024. The reasons why Republicans have the House majority right now are because they won a bunch of moderate districts in New York.
And California.
So there's 12 in this group. And those are the ones that say, actually we don't want what they call cuts to Medicaid.
They don't want to reduce the spending. We're in these moderate districts, and we're on the borderline. And if we do these things, we're going to lose these seats, and we're not going to be in the majority anymore. Obviously, 2022, a major concern here. You've got 12 of them there. Now, of course, these are people in direct opposition to the deficit hawks, we talked about earlier.
GLENN: I personally would go all George Washington on those guys.