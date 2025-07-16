Chalkboard Breakdown: How George Soros & the 'Deep State' funnel YOUR money to radical groups

Blog
Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: There's a couple of things going on. There's a new democratic-leaning activist group, that has now raised more than $750 for mobile response teams.

Now, I know we just talked about Mercury One and their mobile response teams, you know, going -- trying to help find bodies here in Texas.

There's is to confront immigration and customs enforcement during raids in California.

Organization is save America movement.

It's asking for your donation, so its teams can follow ICE raids in real time.

The group began launching its first political ads and social media accounts in June in a fundraising web page.

It shows, they wanted to raise $1 million for the anti-ICE initiative. So far, I believe they have, yes.

$764,254.

Quote, ICE agents are raiding LA in masks without badges, names, or accountability. These ICE agents don't have names, or badges. Really?

Wow. And they wear masks. I wonder why they might wear masks.

You know, maybe it's because the people on the streets are also wearing masks.

Now, why would the people on the streets be wearing masks, Pat. I'm trying to figure that one out. Why would they be wearing masks?

PAT: Perhaps they don't want to be identified.

GLENN: Don't want to be identified. Why?

PAT: They're committing illegal acts.

GLENN: Yeah. Good. Good. Good.

And they know if they're identified, then the good guys will come and arrest them. But seeing that they think they're the good guys, and the police are the bad guys. Why would the police be wearing masks?

Because the police know the bad guys will identify them, and come get them and their children at night.

There's one that's on the righteous side. One that is not on the righteous side. I'm trying to remember which one is which.

So the Save America Movement is launching its liberty vans. Mobile response teams with cameras, chaplains. Now, I'm just trying -- I'm just trying to imagine the chaplains that might be going with them.

Chaplains, lawyers, and veterans. To show the world what's happening in our communities.

What is happening in the communities? I'm wondering.

Now, the group announced its steering committee on June 18th. That includes Erica Alexander. Dr. Reverend William Barber. Ryan Busse. Steve Smith. And Billy Ray. These -- at least Alexander and Barber have spoken at the Democratic National Convention. Alexander campaigned for a -- the -- for Hillary Clinton. She was, you know, campaigning for Hillary Clinton. And, by the way, Hillary Clinton was so popular. She lost.

Schmitt was also the cofounder of the anti-Trump Lincoln project before stepping down in 2021.

So this is just the usual suspects. Do you remember, Pat, when we were working at Fox? And we were doing all that research?

And, remember, we would look into these organizations. Like, well, same 12 people. Every time. Same 12 people.

It was like, there were only like 25 to 50 revolutionaries that were actually. And then none of these guys were revolutionaries.

All of these guys were all political figures, that were all orchestrating and funding everything.

It was the revolutionaries that would be like, yeah.

You go out and do that!

Yeah. I'm going to be here. I've got your back.

I've got your back.

You should go out and blow yourself up.

I mean, it's -- it's the same thing with the mullahs.

The mullahs aren't ever the ones going out.

They're never like, and I'm going to show you how much I believe in this.

I'm going out and blowing myself up.

No. No. It's the same thing with the DNC.

All of these people, all behind the scenes, they're using you.

They don't know how you don't see that.

They're using you.

And, again, on the other hand, I don't see how the Democrats don't see, no!

The radicals now are using you.

Now the radicals are in charge. And be afraid. Be very afraid.

Because they're going to come for you. Before they come for me.

You think they're going to eat us first.

But, I mean, we had this story. What was it last week?

Did you see the story where -- where Democratic politicians are now saying, they're afraid of their own constituents?

PAT: Yeah.

GLENN: Right?

PAT: Yeah.

GLENN: Their own constituents are saying, maybe you should die, so we can get some attention to our cause.

You know, we need some blood to be spilled for a real revolution.

And the democratic politician was like, wait. Wait.

Wait. My blood.


PAT: And they got a little taste of that, during the Palestinian Israeli situation. Because err where Democrats went, they were committing genocide. Because they supported Israel.

So they got a little taste of -- of how the left could turn on them.

GLENN: I -- too we need to go through Minneapolis?

I mean, look what happened in Minneapolis.

I mean, I don't know -- do I have this -- where is it?

There's a story today, on the Minneapolis -- okay. Yeah.

Here.

The Minneapolis -- the Minnesota assassin Vance -- what is it?

Bolter said neither his pro-life worldview, nor his support for Donald Trump were motivations behind the deadly June 14th shooting rampage.

That left a top Democratic lawmaker dead, and another seriously wounded. Now, he's pro-life.
And he's a supporter of Donald Trump. Yet, he worked for the Democrats.

PAT: Uh-huh.

GLENN: Appointed by two Democratic governors, I believe.

GLENN: Yeah. And I'm trying to -- I'm trying to make that fit.

You're a pro-lifer that also is a big supporter of Donald Trump.

And you go to work for Tim Walz?

I'm just -- I mean, I know sometimes Common Core math hurts with be when you try to think.

But this one is almost impossible. Even -- even, even -- if I say you're right, if you just show me how you got there.

I don't think I can show you that you're right on that one.

He said, his pro-life worldview. Or his deep, deep support for Donald Trump were not motivations.

I'm going to let you chew on that for a while.

That's his quote for prison.

He's waiting for trial.

And the New York Post. Did an interview with him.

He said, you're fishing.

And I can't talk about my case.

I'll say, it didn't involve either Trump or pro-life us stuff.

I'll just say, there's a lot of information that will come out in the future. That people willing look at.

And judge for themselves.

That goes back 24 months before the 14th.
If the governor ever lets that get out.

Now, wait a minute. Tim Walz is the governor. He faces possible federal grand jury indictment this week, after being charged with six felonies, stalking and murder-related counts of killing, of the Democratic lawmaker.

And, by the way, if you're really -- if you're really on the right. Why would you kill the lawmaker that just voted with the Democrats?

Or, I'm sorry, just voted with the Republicans. She actually took a hard line, and a very hard decision, she didn't want to.

But she said, I just feel like, it's the right thing for the state. And it's killing me to vote this way. But I feel I really have to.

And so she does. And then this guy goes and kills her? Because he's such a big conservative?
What? Any of this makes sense to you?

PAT: None. No.

None of it.

GLENN: During two 20-minute video visits with the Post, he said police have withheld key details from his handwritten letter, left by the alleged person in a getaway car. Let's see. Alleged person.

I think that's his wife. The letter which has not been released is addressed to FBI director Kash Patel. My wife and family had nothing to do with any of this.

Certain details of that letter were leaked out. That probably painted one kind of a picture, but a lot more important details that were in that letter were not leaked out.

He refused to elaborate, saying the withheld details related to things that were going on in Minnesota. Huh.

PAT: Hmm.

GLENN: I also made sure, when I was arrested, that they secured that letter.

I made the request. That they secure that letter, before it gets destroyed.

Because I was concerned somebody would destroy it.

Police found a handwritten note in the suspect's fake police SUV with a hit list of more than 50 Democrat officials from at least six states.

Police found other notes with directions to the Hortman home, and a list of websites used to gather information on the targets.

Asked by the Post how he felt about the shooting victims and their families.

He said, you can maybe ask, if someone believes that. And they love God. And they love their neighbor.

Allegedly, how they could be involved in a situation where some people were no longer here that were here before.

But I'll let you chew on that one too.

PAT: It's so bizarre.

GLENN: A little nuts. A little nuts.

PAT: Yeah. Yeah.

GLENN: The letter left behind for the FBI, also alleged that they claimed Tim Walz told him to murder Amy Klobuchar. And others. So he could run for US Senate.

Now, I can believe a lot of things about Tim Walz. But I don't believe --

PAT: You don't buy that? Huh.

GLENN: No. I don't buy that.

You can believe a lot of stuff about Tim Walz, but no. No. I'm not going to buy that one.

He would not discuss his views or relationship with Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee.

PAT: Hmm.

GLENN: Walz appointed Boelter to a four-year term on the governor's workforce development board in December of 2019.

And then the mark Dayton. The -- also tempted Minnesota governor. Appointed him to another board. The same kind of board in 2016.

So the guy has been working for --

PAT: Democrats.

GLENN: For a very, very long time.

But pay no attention to that. Pay no attention to that.

Democrats, you're fine.

Your base isn't about to rise up and kill you.

Remember warning about this?

We -- in 2008 and '9. I was like, you cannot get into bed with crazy radicals.

You can't. Crazy, being part of the word.

Radical, the other important word.

In crazy radicals. They'll kill you!

When they don't think that you're taking this revolutionary -- revolution seriously enough, which is exactly what's happening.

ICE, they're now going out in the streets.

And they're -- they're shooting at ICE.

And they know that Donald Trump doesn't want them to do that. But you're on their side.

And let me see if anybody remembers where this line came from.

You betrayed the revolution. Oh, yeah. That's right. That's right. That's right.

Right at the gallows. I don't remember which country that was. Not the gallows. But guillotines.

You betrayed the revolution. That's what happens in revolutions. If you're not revolutionary enough for the most bloodthirsty, they come after you. And they come after you first!

That's what's coming, America.

What is happening -- and I will give you some other stories. What is happening on the streets right now, is a lead-up to serious, serious trouble on the streets. And a bloodbath on the streets.

Pray for our law enforcement.

Oh, no.

Don't even pray about that. Because what could possibly happen. If law enforcement decides, I'm not putting up with this anymore. Because the city will not support them.

What could possibly go wrong?

We have Elon Musk, and Grok four, and his robots all ready to go. He said last week, all I have to do now is download Grok four into the heads of my robots. And they will be able to take care of everything.

Wouldn't that be great?

We could have a robot police force.


PAT: That usually works out well. And all the documentaries I have seen, it works out really well.

GLENN: It always works out really well. Well, it didn't in iRobot. Remember?

PAT: Oh, that one document.

GLENN: Yeah. That one documentary.

But that's because, you know, they had m.-- you know, they had the four rules. Remember?

PAT: Yeah. Yeah.

GLENN: And the good news in RAI, we decided those four rules didn't need to be put in.

So we don't have those four rules in RAI, so I don't know why.

But probably wasn't going to work anyway.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Welcome to the Glenn Beck Program. More rains in Texas, which, I mean, Texas, I've never seen Texas this green, not this time of year.

Oh, my gosh, it's lush. It's beautiful here.

PAT: Yeah.

GLENN: Yesterday, I was down -- downtown in a place called Highland Park.

And I saw all these green ribbons around the tree.

And my first reaction was, yellow ribbon.

Who is?

And then my next reaction was like, all right. What does the green ribbon mean? And then I realized, oh, this is for all the loss of life here in Florida, in the last flood.

And J.P. Decker is with us now, who is -- runs Mercury One. And, hey, J., welcome.

J.P.: Thank you, it's good to be here.

GLENN: First time, J.P. ever -- we've known each other how long?

J.P.: Fourteen, fifteen years. Something like that. Low number there.

GLENN: Yeah, I know. I lose track of time. But you -- for the very first time, you wrote to me, on day one, and I said, what's happening with the floods?

And you said, we're just staying out of the way. What?

For the first time ever, since Mercury One has been doing this. He said, the state has this so buttoned up, we just want to stay out of the way.

So we were just feeding people.

J.P.: Yeah. We were working with our partners. We didn't want to get in the way of search-and-rescue.

As you were saying, the loss of life on this one, it was horrific. To see what these kids went through.

GLENN: Do you know what the loss of life was, Pat? Off the top of your head?
PAT: Last I saw was 129.

J.P.: Yeah, I think it's about 130, 140 now. And they're still missing...

PAT: Still missing over 100. 150.

J.P.: Over 100. It's horrific.

GLENN: It's horrific.

J.P.: And they just had flooding again, so that means everything moves down more.

That first week. We took a week, when it came down. Because we wanted to stay out of the way. There were too many people, with the loss of life. And the search-and-rescue.

GLENN: Is this our footage?

J.P.: This is some of the drone footage. What's amazing about this, that's not even the river. That's right next to the river.

GLENN: This was a runoff?

J.P.: Yeah. This is a runoff. What's interesting though, walking through this area, there's just regular locals. And probably people from all around Texas, just searching.

I mean, they brought their own shovels. They brought their own pickaxes. They're just trying to help --

GLENN: How do you search and stuff like -- you're washed down. And you were probably. I mean, bodies would be swept up in the logs.

J.P.: Yeah. Yeah.

GLENN: Silt.

J.P.: There's search-and-rescue teams from all over the country. And that's, again, we saw that in North Carolina.

GLENN: Look at that. If you happen to be watching on the Blaze, it's -- I mean, this is footage that Mercury One just brought back. And is that the runoff, or is that the river?

J.P.: That is the river right there.

And right in that area, we are helping the little town because there were about 26 homes that were hit pretty hard by it. So we're helping that area provide, you know, the sheetrock and everything they need to kind of rebuild. But the day before we were in that neighborhood, about 200 yards away, they found two adults and a little 9-month-old.

PAT: Oh, jeez.

J.P.: And that's a week after that.

PAT: There's still 101 people missing. 132 confirmed dead and 101 missing. This is unbelievable.

J.P.: It's horrific.

And it's interesting, just talking with some of the locals, about what they're going through. And almost everyone said, we're Texans. We will get through it. And then when you -- we talked to all of our partners. And they said, this is unlike any disaster we've ever seen. Some of them have been doing it for 15, 20 years.

They said, the response from the administration helped us to be able to help them long-term.

And --

GLENN: You mean administration.

The state --

J.P.: The state and federal.

Because they sent the National Guard. But also the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard got there within no time.

We saw the story about the diver.

It's cool to see when administrations do the job. But we as Mercury One.

You know, we as Mercury One.

We always challenge. We were there, talking with people.

Last week, we kind of said, hey. We will need -- we challenged our donors, a million dollars.

When we say that, our people know, that we do not take admin costs.

It's not saying, hey, help us keep the lights on. To help people.

It's literally a million dollars to help people in the hill country.

As soon as we got to the hill country, we got a text from our team saying, within 48 hours, the donors raised a million dollars. And usually with that, we do have to pay credit card fees. But the donors chose to pay $25,000 of fees to go help these people. And I think that alone tells you, one, how amazing our donors are, but how amazing your listeners are. Because they believe and they trust what we're doing with the funds.

GLENN: I have to tell you, J.P., I am so proud of Mercury One.

And I'm so proud of what you have created. It's -- I mean, you were there, and you are the first in, the last out, every time.

J.P.: Yep.

GLENN: And it's just so good.

J.P.: It's so good to see -- to have a nonprofit where you can honestly say, we're going to help you. And we will be there.

And unfortunately, we kept hearing, as soon as the president left, which so glad he was there.

And a lot of the NGOs left. And as soon as the cameras left, they left. And so we kept hearing this from all of our partners.

And thank God, when we choose a partner, we go through a long dating period, and we make sure that they are vetted and taken care of.

But they're staying. We're staying for a long time.

I mean, I just got an update this morning. We're up to almost 150 homes, rebuilt in North Carolina. Our goal is 400 over the next two years.
And 100 percent of the funds that came in last year, go to help those people. And it's just so --

GLENN: Do we have the money for 400 houses?

J.P.: Because of the donors last year, we're very close to being able to cover all of it. So same thing with North Texas.

We will be there for a long time, helping to rebuild these homes. Even though, you're in the main area, the main town.

You see people kind of going about their business, going to a local store, buying some plants. But then you go right around the corner, and the destruction starts. And so the difference with North Carolina, the infrastructure was gone. And no one was coming in to help them.

Here, there's power in the buildings. The businesses are being run. It's the loss of life, and homes that are gone. There are so many mobile homes that are just destroyed. We talked to one mom that lost her husband.

And she and her kids are just living on a couch. So we're helping provide hotel rooms. We're also looking at helping to pay for the funerals of some of these kids. And some of these families.

Because they don't have the funds for it.

And, again, we're seeing that most people did not have flood insurance, in this area. And insurance companies have already denied a couple of people, that we've reached out to, which amazingly they responded that fast. And we're going to help.
We are going to help rebuild.

Because we want this area to be the hill country again. We don't want it to be anything else.
We don't want people to come in and take over the land, like we've seen some of that in Lahaina.

GLENN: You see that now in Los Angeles.

J.P.: Oh, Los Angeles is a nightmare.

GLENN: Oh, yeah, it's the state and city coming in.

And we told you that is going to happen.

That is your plan. That is a plan that was on the books.

PAT: Low-income housing in Pacific Palisades.

GLENN: Yeah, no, no, no.

But they're also -- they're also buying it up and preserving now, like exactly what they were doing in Lahaina. We said that was going to happen.

And we were like, we can't live there anymore.

J.P.: We need to build like a green space to make sure it's really taken care of.

GLENN: Wow.

J.P.: But we helped in Los Angeles as well.

With generators to the local churches. And we're helping, because of what some of our donors did, rebuild some of those local churches, that were destroyed. And no insurance.

And not to say, no one is going to help them.

It's just, there's so many little stories, that we can tell for generations about what Mercury One has done.

GLENN: It's really an amazing thing.

And, you know, I'm amazed at how well the money is managed.

And how far you guys make this money go.

It is really remarkable.

J.P.: Takes an amazing team.

GLENN: Yeah. And I know we have some announcements coming.

And I'm really excited.

J.P.: Me too.

GLENN: Next year will be a really exciting year for Mercury One.

Thank you.

J.P.: Thank you.

GLENN: If you want to get involved, all you have to do is go to MercuryOne.org.

MercuryOne.org.

When there's a disaster, we're there.

And I will tell you, I don't know if either one of you know why I say, 100 percent goes -- when we raise something like this, it goes to whatever it is we're talking about.

You want to raise something. You want to give something now to Texas.

You go to the website.

And say, I want to help this disaster.

And it 100 percent goes there.

Do you know why that is?

To an what happened?

What gave me this idea years ago?

It was right after 911.

And it was a year after.

And remember all of the fundraisers of the Red Cross did.

St. Paul of these big shows.

And we raised all this money.

And I find out about a year later, that they spent I can't remember.

It was -- it was just around a million dollars, I think.

On a new phone system.


PAT: I remember that.

GLENN: You remember that? It was the Red Cross.

And I lost my mind.

Like, you're kidding me, right?

We stood in line, to give blood.

We gave money. We wanted to make sure it was going to the firefighters.

It was going to rebuild, whatever.

And you bought a new phone system with that money.

And it drove me out of my mind.

And I said, if I ever started a charity.

Actually, it wasn't even that.

It was, I want to find the charity that will guarantee me, that none of that crap comes out of the money I'm giving.

I'm not giving so you can get a new phone system. Raise that another way.

J.P.: It's still hard to find that kind of a nonprofit.

PAT: Oh, really hard. And anybody who does over 60 percent, is usually unusual. If 60 percent of your donation goes to where you intend for it to go and then 40 percent administration, that's unusual.

GLENN: Well, everything that we raise, right?

Can we say this? Right? Everything that we raise, when it is earmarked. We have a general fund. And we mark that clearly. That this is to keep the lights on.

But that's why we usually do these fundraisers. But everything -- everything goes right directly to the source.

PAT: Yeah.

GLENN: That's unheard of.

PAT: It's incredible.

GLENN: Thank you. Appreciate it.
It's MercuryOne.org. MercuryOne.org. And thank you, as an audience, you amaze me. You truly amaze me.

You give me so much hope.

That there are -- there's good, profound -- profound good left in this country.

And every day -- you know, I don't open up the mail and see the checks.

I do get a report, you know, every quarter when the board meets. And I see, it's not coming in, in -- you know, 100,000-dollar chunks. It's coming in, in ten, 20, 50, 100 dollar chunks.

People who are just -- they don't have the money to give big.

It's just so many people, just doing what they can. And I wish I could share -- I wish I could share that hope with you. I wish you could see what I see from my vantage point. It's remarkable what this audience really is.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Last night, Elon Musk is touting this -- this AI.

And all of the solutions.

And then he says.

Hmm. Probably three times.

Something like this.

And I'm quoting. This is one of them.

It's somewhat unnerving to have created intelligence that's greater than our own.

He then goes on to call it terrifying, twice.

Now, this is a man who has launched rockets, you know, into orbit.

Going to Mars.

And he says, twice!

You know, after he sees the results of it. He says, you know, it's really -- in a way, quite terrifying to see what it's doing.

But we just have to make sure that it remains good!

Oh, okay.

All right. Sure.

Now, the key point in the announcement was the mention of ARC-AGI.

I had never heard of ARC-AGI. I had no idea what it was. But I noticed AGI. And I went, uh-oh. That sounds important. So this is the gold standard. The bench mark testing for artificial general intelligence.

Okay.

As I've said before, AGI. Artificial General Intelligence is a machine that matches all human cognition, across all domains.

Reasoning, creativity.

Problem solving. Not just specialized tasks like playing Go or analyzing x-rays. Everything. For instance, Musk said by mid-next year to the latest end of next year, it will be able to create a full length movie, just from a text prompt.
And do it all at once!

So, in other words, it will say, create a movie, and you just explain the Godfather.

It will do the casting. It will do the writing. It will do the filming, if you will. It will -- score the music, and it will happen that fast.

Almost in realtime. We are nowhere near the computational power now, to do that separately.

But this will do it all at once. It will make a movie with all of it, simultaneously.

So the arc AGI system is the benchmark on how close we are to AGI. Remember, scary things happen at AGI.

Terrifying things happen at ASI. ASI could be a matter of hours, or days after we hit AGI.

Grok 4 scored 16.2 percent on the ARC-AGI scale.

Why is that important? You're like, well, only 16 percent away.

Because last time, it barely broke 8 percent.

And that -- they took that test, last time with Grok three.

And it took us forever to get to 8 percent.

Now, what is it? A year later.

We're at 16 percent. Remember, these things are not linear. The next time, we could be at 32, we might be at 64.

We are on the verge. This is the last year of -- I can't believe I'm saying this. Of normalcy. Okay?

This year is -- we're going to look back at this year, probably two years ago, gosh, remember the good old days, when everything was normal.

And you could understand everything.

This is how close we are!

Everything you and I talked about last night, Stu, about what we're doing in January, make -- put -- does it make it even more critical that that happens like, oh, I don't know.

Right now.

STU: Yeah. For sure.

GLENN: You are going to need to know your values, your ethics, your rights.

You are going to need to know absolutely everything.

Now, Grok 4 is not true AGI yet.

It lacks the full autonomy and the generalized reasoning of a human mind. But it is the closest that we've come.

It's a system that can adapt, innovate, at a level that outpaces specialized AIs by a wide margin.

This is a milestone. This is not a destination, but it's something that should jolt everybody awake. So here's what's coming over the next six months. By December 2025, that's this Christmas!

December 2025, he believes, Musk, that Grok 4, will drive breakthroughs in material sciences.

So, in other words, imagine a new -- brand-new alloy, that is lighter than aluminum. Stronger than steel.

And it revolutionizes aerospace and everything else, or a drug that halts Alzheimer's progression, tailored to a person's DNA.

Grok will drive breakthroughs through material science. So brand-new materials that nobody has ever thought of.

Pharmaceuticals that we never thought could be made.

And chemical engineering, putting together chemicals that no man has ever thought.

That's going for happen by December.

Imagine a chemical compound that makes carbon capture, economically viable. The climate change stuff, that's over.

It will be over.

Because this will solve that! These are not fantasies.

This is Grok 4.

Musk said something that he never thought. He believes that within the next year, by 2027, Grok 4 will uncover new physical laws.

So that will rewrite the understanding -- our understanding of the entire universe.

That there will come -- like there's gravity. Hey, you know what, there's another law here that you never thought of. Wait. What?

That, he says, will come by 2027. This is going to accelerate human discovery, at an unprecedented scale.

I told you, at some point. I said, by 2030. It might be a little earlier than that.

Things will be happening at such a fast rate, you won't be able to keep up with them.

And it will accelerate to the point to where you won't even understand what all of this means.

Or what the ramifications are!

Are you there yet?


Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: The president is giving a -- a press conference right now. Very severe tariffs coming on Russia, if no Ukraine cease-fire deal is within 50 days. He's also sending weapons to Ukraine via NATO.

Which I don't know if that makes it better, does it, Jason?

JASON: No. It's basically the same thing.

GLENN: I guess it's not -- we know they're not going to be sold into corruption.

It won't go to some Nazi.

JASON: Right.

GLENN: That's an upgrade.

JASON: It's actually a very good point.

Because there was no transparency at all.

GLENN: None.

JASON: Just talk about chain of custody. I saw, was it Lindsey Graham over the weekend, talking about he was expecting an announcement today?

I don't know if this was what it is or not.

GLENN: Yeah. I think it is.

JASON: We all know at the core what President Trump is about.

Which is stopping war. Which is not having it happen.

I've seen a lot of negotiating power shifting in his corner.

Especially after the-Israel thing.

GLENN: Yes.

JASON: He's definitely got the -- I don't know. It's hard to describe his negotiating.
Or the way he does foreign policy. It's almost like shock. Shock --

GLENN: It's Overton window.

JASON: They don't really know what to expect.

I think this is feeding into that. I think that's part of it.

We know Trump is not wanting to go to war.

But now Vladimir Putin is not so sure.

So I think this is the president testing the waters here. Letting that, you know, what he's done, especially with Iran and Israel.

Let that speak for itself.

And see --

GLENN: This is one of the things that kills me about the critics of Donald Trump.

The ones who like him.

I heard all kinds of people saying, oh, now, look, we're going to go to war. Do you really think that's what Donald Trump is doing.

Do you really think he spent his whole life talking about two things.

His hatred for foreign war. And his love for tariffs.

That's been a lifetime ruse, just so he could get in, and then bring us to war?

He -- he is doing everything he can to stop this war.

You -- you saw it in the frustration he had, what was it?

A week ago. Where he let the F bomb go be into the reporters with his he's going into Marine One.

He just thinks, this is just stupid. This is just stupid in Israel and Hamas and Iran. And also, with Ukraine and Russia.

But he's got to -- you know, you -- peace through strength.

He's not going to send, you know, a pallet of cash to our enemy.

Not going to be like, hey, Glenn, you're Putin. Look what showed up on your tarmac. A trillion dollars, and expect that to work.

It's not going to work. It's not going to work.

He knows that has to be tough.

And that's what's got to happen.

I don't like sending arms to Ukraine. I guess I'm better with them going to NATO.

But then NATO will give them to Ukraine.

And what difference does that make. And I don't understand that one.

I will tell you, he is meeting with the NATO secretary general of the White House right now.

And he's talking about this.

And, you know, you've got to give the guy some credit on being a negotiator.

GLENN: Oh. Absolutely.

He's -- he set all of this up, through how he's dealt with all of our situations that has come before this one.

He's actually in a very, very good position. He's shown that he's willing to -- not only willing to -- but prefers to go to the negotiating table.

He tried to force Vladimir Putin, which he did a little bit. Got some concessions.

But they did something that they have not done since Russia invaded Ukraine. They sat down and talked.

GLENN: Yeah.

JASON: If anything, he should get credit for that right there.

But now, since this is not really working.

He's also showing, that he's willing to get tough.

He's willing to say, okay.

Fine, that's not working.

This has to work. Now the Russians will have to weigh these two things.

I don't want to see a B2 flying over some area. Any time in the near future.

No one wants to see that.

Maybe we should start looking at this negotiating thing a little bit more.

Now, all of the options appear to be on the table. And that's a good thing. The confusion is a good thing on the Russian side.

GLENN: So there's a lot of talk about, you know -- from our side.

On Donald Trump, and he's really -- and I've got to tell you. I don't see it this way.

I see Pam Bondi making some bad. And, you know, maybe I'm signaling her out, unfairly.

I don't think so. But maybe I am.

I see a real problem on that. Real problem.

And that's not a problem they can't correct. They just have to do it.

But I see, you know, now people are saying, see, he's just getting us into a foreign war.

You really -- maybe it's just me.

You don't understand what this guy is doing.

And, quite honestly, tell me one thing that is easy for him to solve?

How is he going to solve -- how do you solve the immigration thing?

How do you solve that?

He's already solved.

Nobody is coming in.

He solved that. Now he's got to fight with these kangaroo courts, all over the country. Where the Supreme Court said with be you can't do it.

You're still doing it.

You're dealing with actual Marxists and communists. Who are funded by our own government, in some cases. Who are putting radicals on the streets to burn things down. And to cause havoc and chaos.

You have -- you have people now in the press who would rather take down Donald Trump, and start a -- some sort of a ground war against ICE, by using video of children running from ICE, most likely not because of ICE. But because they were trying to escape. They were there without any parents.

They were there, as individual children.

God only knows what these people have -- what these kids have gone through.

And they were working illegal in the pot fields.

So I mean, it's bad enough, California. You have pot fields.

On top of that, now you have children.

You know, picking the pot fields for you?

And you're still standing with the communist radicals?

I mean, what do you do?

What do you do?

I mean, it's easy for an authoritarian. They say, he's an authoritarian.

He's, you know, Mussolini, he's Hitler. No, Hitler would have had all of this taken care of a long time ago. Trains would have been running on time by this point.

He's not. He's doing everything he can constitutionally. And, I mean, tell me the thing that is going on his way.

We wouldn't have to -- we wouldn't -- he wouldn't have had to waste his time, today, on Ukraine. In Russia.

He wouldn't have to waste his time on Iran, and Israel.

Had Biden not screwed both of those places up!

He's been working on other things.

Look how much time it's taken. And they love it. They love it.

And they love it, that we're tearing each other apart.

It's hard. You have to question these things. But you have to question them in a way, that you're not tearing them apart. And I don't know how to do that. I don't know if I'm doing a really good job or a bad job.

I don't know if, you know, you perceive me as a giant sellout. Or, you know, too tough.

I have no idea. No idea.

I don't really care. Because I'm just saying what I believe to be the right thing.

But the one thing I don't want to do is cause more problems. Because look at the problems, that the left is causing. And, no, we were not paying attention to it. We're not paying attention to it. We've got Mamdani.

Who is -- is -- he might be the next -- he's a communist! They're shooting themselves if the foot, over and over and over again.

I don't know. I don't know.

I don't -- I mean, you know, we talked earlier about, there are some things that we can do.
That we should be doing.

VOICE: I think that you always said to me way back when I started doing this job. When I was just -- came on with the chief researchers.

When you were finally -- if you're stuck, just start following the money.

GLENN: Yeah.

VOICE: That will tell you so much.

I feel like right now, we are stuck with the Epstein thing. Whether it's because of chain of custody.

Whether it's because it's been 15 years. Whatever it is.

I think that's something that a special counsel. And a grand -- a grand jury focused on weaponization of government, as a whole, so Russia-gate. Everything. I think a lot of the Epstein stuff will come out with that. I think if you just started following the money just on the Epstein stuff.

We can block out a lot of the other things that seem suspicious. Let's say the intelligence connections. Things like that. That we can't prove.

We probably will never prove.

We all think are there. Let's not go there for now. Let's just concentrating on following the money.

That could lead us to the intelligence connections.

That could lead us to a lot of the other things. Look at Epstein's financial network, for instance. It is a maze.

This is not how things are supposed to go. Offshore Shell companies?

These are facts. Offshore Shell companies in places like Bermuda, where we get money coming in by the millions. Then we get black. They're black coming in. They're black going out.

Why is that, Glenn?

Isn't that something that our financial experts, nerds can say, wait a minute. Let's focus on that. Maybe that will lead us --

GLENN: Yeah. The question to the Treasury, were there any warnings from banks. Because banks were supposed to warn. That's what happened with Hunter Biden.

Remember, there were 80 some.

Or 180 some warnings to the treasury, from banks, saying, this looks like money laundering.

I would like to know from the treasury.

Were there any warnings on that?

Because with that many offshore accounts.

That's what those are for.

You know, it's either sheltering money against taxes, or something really nefarious is going on.

Money is going in and out, that shouldn't be going in and out.

And where is this money coming from?

And where is this money going to?

JASON: Yeah. Banks that were supposedly. Turning a blind eye to some of these transactions.

Maybe we look at some of those.

What about the charities. This is another thing.

I want to put some of these things -- maybe we can share it on Wednesday, on TV show.

Just the money alone. Is just a total mine screw.

It's insane. But like charities. Why were major billionaires, going to Epstein, to then funnel money.

Not -- I don't want to say funnel money.

But to have Epstein do major contributions to some of these charities.

Why?

Why would major billionaires. After Epstein has already been outed through a case.

What was that?

2008. 2009.

He's already been outed as this person. Which you then go to this guy. And then say, let's funnel money into some of these charities.

Why?

Unless you're trying to hide money. Unless you're trying to direct it many ways.

Again, these are tangible things that you can follow. This is money!

It tells a story. We can follow it. Now, why isn't the mainstream media concentrating on that?

Why isn't the New York Times saying, Bermuda?

There's money. And show companies in Bermuda.

The US Virgin Islands.

This makes no sense.

This is like cypress. And gangsters. And Ukraine. For crying out loud.

GLENN: Which they also didn't cover.

JASON: It's right there. Which they didn't cover. Come on, guys!

GLENN: I know. I know.

Well, we'll cover it, on the Wednesday night special.

Don't miss it. This Wednesday. Only Blaze TV.

And my YouTube channel. YouTube.com/GlennBeck.