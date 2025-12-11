Glenn Beck WARNS Democrats Will Return with VENGEANCE in 2026 | Glenn TV | Ep 473

America is entering a year of historic upheaval from Charlie Kirk’s assassination and the spiritual shock that followed, to Trump’s tariff revolution, China’s rare-earth war, collapsing energy grids, AI displacement, and the looming fights over Taiwan and Venezuela. Glenn sits down with BlazeTV hosts @deaceshow and @lizwheeler along with his head researcher Jason Buttrill, to break down the biggest stories of 2025. Plus, they each give their most explosive prediction for 2026 that could shape our politics, economy, national security, and civil rights in ways Americans have never experienced before.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: So let me go over what is -- what's happening with -- with CAIR.
You know, the Founding Fathers were obsessed over accountability.
Because they knew one thing. You know, they did. They must get suggestions from people on, you know, through tweets. They studied every single system of government.
Every single republic that survived. That didn't survive.
Why didn't it survive?
They studied all forms of government. They were trying to come up with something that could -- could set people free.
And they -- they worked really hard on putting our checks and balances in place, because they knew, once power slips into the shadows. They knew, once power slips into the shadows, once influence becomes unmoored from law, what rises is not a republic.
It's a machine. And that's what you're seeing right now. We're not living in a republic. We're living in a machine.
We -- I think we're staring at one of the largest unregulated political machines operating in the United States ever! Okay.
There have been a couple of groups that are doing sweeping investigations, two watchdog groups. One of them is NCRI and the Intelligent Advocacy Network.
And they have concluded now that the political arm of CAIR, he known as CAIR action, has been operating nationwide with no legal authority, to do the things it has been doing for years now.
They're not allowed to raise money. They've been raising money. Coordinating political campaigns.
Not allowed to do it. Endorsing candidates. Not allowed to do it, they're doing it. Mobilizing voters, shaping policy, functioning as a national advocacy network.
They don't have the legal authority to do any of it. And no one has said anything.
Now, according to the report, CAIR action doesn't just have a paperwork problem.
Investigators found, state by state, that it lacks the license, the registrations. The charitable authorizations, required to legally solicit money.
Excuse me. Or conduct political activity, in any of the 22 states in which it operates. Think of that!
I know how serious this is, because I remember what it took to get the license in each and every state, for Mercury One.
So we could operate. We could raise money. We could do things in those states. It's a lot of work. And if you don't do it, you go to jail. And they find out pretty quickly.
Okay?
22 states, they operate not one, zero legal authorization.
In Washington, DC, the city where CAIR action is incorporated, the department of licensing and consumer protection told investigators, they have no record of CAIR action ever obtaining the basic business license required to solicit funds or to operate.
Imagine how long would you last in business, especially if you were controversial.
How long would you remain in business, if you never had a business license?
You think somebody would figure that out?
In a sooner time than I don't know. A couple of decades!
This report means, that the organization if true, is engaging in unlicensed inner state solicitation.
It has exposed itself to allegations as serious as deceptive solicitation. Wire fraud and false statements to the IRS. These are big things.
And this is not political rhetoric.
Are these phrases written in black and white. In the law.
And by investigators. In California, one of CAIR's most active hubs. The state attorney general has said, the state attorney general of California has said, same pattern here!
The state of California, to say, yep. That's what's happening here.
CAIR action has never registered with California's charitable registry.
Never filed the required CT1 form. And has no authorization whatsoever to request donations. But they've been doing it in California anyway.
Fundraising, selling memberships. Issuing endorsements. Mobilizing voters. All of that has been done by CAIR action. There's no record of any license. Any permission, ever. Going to CAIR. From California. That's according to their attorney general.
Wow!
That's pretty remarkable, huh? How does that happen?
It's not just the coast. It is also happening to the Midwest, the South, the Mountain West. Every state hosting its own CAIR action fundraising page, complete with the donate now and become a member portal, despite no trace of the legal filings required to operate. That's bad!
Now, here's where the stakes rise.
Because CAIR action presents itself openly, as the political arm of CAIR National.
Investigators are now warning that any unauthorized fundraising or political activity.
Could become CAIR's national responsibility as well.
So, in other words, the parent, CAIR itself, might be held responsible.
Meaning, this is want just a rogue subdivision.
This could implicate the entire National Organization of CAIR.
Now, this is happening at the same time it's coming under national scrutiny. It's also Texas.
And I think Florida have designated the group a foreign terrorist organization. Members of Congress are now asking the IRS, the Treasury, the Department of Education to investigate all of its partnerships, all of its financing, all of its influence operations. I mean, I think they're going to be in trouble.
How long have we been saying this?
But every time, I have pointed out anything about CAIR, I have been called an Islamophobe, which shuts everything down. That is a word, developed by people like CAIR, to shut people down, so you'll never look into them.
So what happens next?
First of all, the reports have to hold up.
Regulators now have an obligation. Not a choice. An obligation to act!
State attorneys general in these 22 states, they might pursue fines, injunctions, criminal referrals.
All of them need to take action!
The IRS, needs to take action. Investigate tax exempt fraud. Treasury Department may review foreign influence or money flow violations.
Anything coming from overseas.
Oh, I can't imagine it. They're so buttoned up, right now.
DC regulators may determine whether CAIR actions entire fundraising operation has been unlawful from the beginning.
But here's the deeper question. And it's not bureaucratic. This one is constitutional.
Can the United States tolerate an influence machine, that operates outside of the legal framework, designed to prevent corruption, foreign leverage, and untraceable money?
If I hear one more time, talking about how AIPAC has just got to be investigated. Fine. Investigate.
I'm not against it.
Investigate.
Why aren't you saying anything about CAIR?
It feels like it might be a tool in the hands of a foreign operation.
Why aren't you saying anything about this?
Because here it is! It's not like, hey. I wonder why.
This is it! This is it! This isn't about silencing CAIR. Muslim Americans are -- that are full citizens, they have every right to speak. Every right to vote. Every right to organize. Participate in public life. No question! They can disagree with me, all they want.
But no organization. None! Not mine. Not yours. Not theirs. None. Should operate a nationwide political network, in the shadows and be immune from all of the guardrails that every other group must follow!
That's called a fourth branch of government!
That's how a fourth branch goes.
By the way, CAIR has placed all kinds of people in our Department of Homeland Security. Et cetera, et cetera. This organization has done it!
This is -- you cannot have a fourth branch of government.
They must abide by the laws.
No -- you can't have a branch that nobody elected. Nobody oversees.
Nobody holds accountable.
We talked about this yesterday, on yesterday's podcast. So what needs to happen is total transparency. CAIR action has to release its filings. Its donor structure. Its compliance records, if they exist. Equal enforcement under the law. I don't want them prosecuted in special ways.
Look, if AIPAC is doing the same thing. AIPAC should be prosecuted exactly the same way.
I want it equal. I want constitutional rule.
If conservatives, if Catholics, pro-Israel, environmental, Second Amendment groups, if they have to comply by the state law, so does CAIR action.
And if CAIR action has to do it, so do the Second Amendment groups and environmentalists, and pro-Israel and conservative groups. The law cannot be selective. It can't be!
I don't know how that's controversial in today's world. But somehow or another, they will find a way.
The Feds have to review all of this. If the report is accurate, the IRS and the Treasury have to determine whether false statements or unlicensed interstate solicitations have occurred.
Americans deserve to know what exactly, who is influencing our elections. Who is shaping our policy? Who is raising money in their state?
Especially physical the organization claims political authority, that it doesn't legally possess.
Because history will teach us one unchanging lesson. When a republic stops enforcing its own laws, someone else will always step in to fill that vacuum because power abhors a vacuum!
Unregulated, political power abhors a free people. So while it's about CAIR, it's not about Muslim Americans. It's not about religion.
As always, at least on this program, we try to make it about the rule of law.
One standard for everyone or no standard at all!
And that more than anything, will determine whether or not our institutions remain worthy of the freedom and responsibility that we have entrusted to them.
GLENN: Okay. So President Donald Trump fired the federal trade commissioner Rebecca Slaughter. Federal Trade Commission is an administrative position. I mean, this is under -- the head of the federal trade commission is a cabinet member.
And if the justices uphold Trump's firing of Slaughter, that will overturn a precedent that was horrible, that was set in 1935. Remember, 1935, we're flirting with fascism. You know, everybody thinks. Because they haven't seen the horrors of fascism yet.
Everybody thinks fascism is neat, blah, blah. So what they do is they say that this is an independent person. And the president can't fire them. Because they're, you know, an independent agency.
Well, wait. That would make a fourth branch of government. Our Constitution is really clear.
There is no such thing as a fourth branch of government. Right?
So that's what they're deciding. Now, here is Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is talking about how we really need to listen to the experts. Cut four.
VOICE: Because presidents have accepted that there could be both an understanding of Congress and the presidency. That it is in the best interest of the American people to have certain kinds of issues, handled by experts. Who, and I think you -- in your colloquy, Justice Kagan, have identified the fact that these boards are not only experts, but they're also nonpartisan. So the -- the seats are actually distributed in such a way, that we are presumably eliminating political influence because we're trying to get to science and data and actual facts, related to how these decisions are made.
And so the real risk, I think, of allowing non- -- of allowing these kinds of decisions to be made by the president, of saying, everybody can just be removed when I come in, is that we will get away from those very important policy considerations.
VOICE: We will get away from US policy considerations, and it will create opportunities for all kinds of problems that Congress and prior presidents wanted to avoid, risks that flow inevitably, just given human nature, the realities of the world that we live in.
GLENN: Okay.
Now, remember, what she's saying here is, we have to have experts.
We have to have experts. We have to have experts that don't really answer to anybody. Okay?
They're appointed. And then they're just there. This from a, quote, judicial expert, who cannot define a woman, because she's not a doctor.
She's not a scientist.
She needs an expert to define a woman.
That's how insane her thinking is. Okay?
Now, I would just like to ask the Supreme Court, when you want things run by experts, do you mean things like the State Department, or the counsel of foreign relations, that have gotten us into these endless war wars for 100 years?
Because these are the things that Woodrow Wilson wanted. He wanted the country run by experts.
Okay. So is it like the Council of Foreign Relations, that keep getting us into these endless wars.
Or is it more like the Fed, that directs our fiscal policy, that has driven us into $38 trillion of at the time. We have all powerful banks. That strangely all belong to the fed. And endless bailouts for those banks. Are those the experts that you're talking about?
Or are you talking about the experts that are doctors, that gave the country sterilizations, lobotomies, transgender surgeries. You know, or should we listen to the experts, like the ones that are now speaking in Illinois, to get us death on demand like Canada has, with their MAID assisted suicide, which is now the third largest killer in Canada. MAID, assisted suicide, third largest killer in Canada. Experts are saying, we now need it here, and they're pushing for it in Illinois. Or should we listen to the experts? And I think many of them are the same experts strangely, that brought us COVID. Yeah. That was an expert thing. They were trying to protect us. Because they need to do this for our protection. So direct from the labs in China with the help of the American experts like Fauci. We almost put the world out.
Should we listen to those guys?
Or the experts that brought us masking, and Home Depot is absolutely safe. But Ace Hardware wants to kill grandma. Which are the experts that we want? That we want to make sure that we have in our lives? That they don't answer, or can't be fired by anybody. Because I'm pretty full up on the experts, myself. I don't know.
But you're right. These experts would keep the president in check, and they would keep Congress in check. And you in check!
And the Supreme Court, which would be really great. You know, and you know who else they would keep in check? The people.
So, wow, it seems like we would just be a nation run by experts, and our Constitution would be out the window, because that's a fourth branch!
And if you don't believe me, that, you know, these experts never pay a price. Can you name a single expert?
Give me a name of an expert, that gave us any of the things that I just told you about.
Give me the name. I mean, give me the name of one of them. Give me the name of one of them that went to jail. Give me the name of one expert that has been discredited.
You know, where your name will be mud in this town. Do you know where that came from?
Your name is going to be mud. It's not M-U-D. It's M-U-D-D, that comes from Dr. Samuel Mudd. Okay? He was a docks man. He was an expert. He was that set John Wilkes Booth' broken leg. He made crutches. He let him stay there for a while. He claimed he didn't know him, but he did know him.
In fact, one of the reasons they proved it.
Is because when he pulled the boots off -- when he pulled both of his boots off, right there, in the back, you couldn't have missed it. It said "John Wilkes Booth."
He's like, I have no idea who he was.
Yeah. Well, you knew him in advance. This was a predetermined outpost where he could stay. It's clear you could know him.
The guy was still discredited, we still use his name today. Your name will be mud in this town.
And we think that it's like dirt, mixed with water kind of mud. No, it's M-U-D-D, Dr. Mudd. The expert that was so discredited, went to jail, paid for his part of the assassination of -- of Lincoln.
Give me the name of one of the experts in the last 100 years, that has brought us any of the trials and the tribulations. The things that have almost brought us to our knees. Give me the name of one of them. Can't!
Because once an expert class, they don't answer to anyone. So they never go to jail.
Wow! Doesn't that sound familiar. People never going to jail!
There's a rant that's going around right now, that I did in 2020. And everybody is like, see. He's talking about Pam Bondi.
No, no. I got to play this for you, a little later on in the program. But I want to get to the experts and what the Constitution actually says about that. Because you don't need my opinion. What you need are the actual facts. So you can stand up and say, yeah. I think Ketanji Brown Jackson is an idiot. Okay?
And she's really not an expert on anything. Especially the Constitution. You need the facts, on what the Founders said. Because the Founders would be absolutely against what they did in 1935.
Because that just -- what does it do?
It just sets up a fourth branch of government.
GLENN: By the way, it's never good when you consolidate power. It's never good.
And what is going on now, with this Netflix Warner Brothers paramount stuff, I don't care if Larry Ellison is a conservative or not.
No one should have that much power.
I did a show, gosh, four years ago. I don't even remember when I did it.
We looked it up. In the 1980s. 19 percent of American media was owned by over 50 companies.
Forty years later, 90 percent of the media is watched and controlled by six companies.
National Amusements, the Red Stone Family controls CBS, CMT, MTV, Nickelodeon, gaming and internet. Simon & Schuster Books. That's all one.
Disney, ABC, ESPN, History Channel, Marvel, Star Wars, video games and print.
TimeWarner controls CNN, Warner Brothers, HBO, Turner, video games, internet, and print media like TIME. Comcast, MSNBC, NBC.
CNBC, Telemundo, the Internet.
New Corp. Fox. National Geographic. Ton of others. Sony, with a ton of movies, music and more. The big six. They're valued at nearly $500 billion.
Now, this is something I put together five years ago. So I don't even know. This is probably not even valid even today.
And now we're talking about Netflix, Warner Brothers. Paramount, into all of these one giant corporation. It's wrong! It's wrong!
We can't keep putting all -- everything into the hands of just a few! It's what's killing us!
We've got to spread this around. We can't -- the government cannot okay mergers like this.
They're big enough he has
What happened -- what happened when the banks went under, or almost went under in '08. What did they say the problem was?
They said the banks are too big to fail.
Too big to fail.
Because they were providing all of the services, everybody needs. All the time. And there's only a handful of them.
So if they fall, then everything falls.
Right?
That was the problem. So what did we do to fix it?
We made them bigger!
We let them merge with other banks, and gobble up other things!
And started taking on the local banks.
And so now, your banks that were too big to fail. Are now even bigger. And their failure would be even worse!
What is wrong with us?
Seriously, we're not this stupid.
We're not this stupid.
I think we're just this comfortable.
We just think the experts have a plan. No. The experts don't have a plan.
Their plan is stupid. Their plan is to make it bigger.
Every time it fails. Make it bigger. Push it up.
Make it more global.
No. Haven't you seen what the entire world is like?
The entire world is over-leveraged. The entire world is on the edge.
The entire world is being redesigned.
So what do we do? We don't allow them to make things bigger! We need to start taking more individual and local control of things. They're making it bigger. Which will make the problem bigger. And make the problem so big, you won't be able to do anything about it, because all the experts. All of the heads. They'll all -- there will be six of them. And they will all be sitting in one room.
And they will all be making the instigations. And with them, making those decisions will be all the heads of all the countries around the world, that you're not going to have a say in any of that. They're already trying to do it with the WEF.
But if -- if the Supreme Court says, no, experts matter. And the president can't fire them. You will not have any control over anything!
We're at this place, where we can back out. We can turn around.
We can do it.
It's not too late. But the hour is growing very late.
I don't know about you, I don't like being this.
Up to the edge, you know what I mean?
I would rather have lots of breathing room, between me and the edge of the cliff.
But we don't have that anymore.
Everything has to be done right.
And we have to pay attention.
And the worst thing we can do is make things bigger.
Dream big, think small.
GLENN: So something I worked on this weekend from Glenn AI. It is our first -- our first -- I don't know if I should even announce it. I'm sure, I will not be proud of it soon. But our first offering from Glenn AI. And you'll be able to get it tomorrow.
You know, I thought -- I was thinking about a song we did years ago. Called Ramahanukwanzmas.
And I was thinking, in the time that we did that -- Stu, do you remember the year?
Sara, is it marked on the recording? What year -- it's not? It happened in 2003, Stu, do you know?
STU: I have to look it up. I probably have some record of it.
GLENN: Yeah, really early. Yeah, really early on.
And it was -- it was just as this, you know, war on Christmas thing was happening. And we were making fun of political correctness. And, you know. I was listening to it.
And I thought, oh, my gosh. This is so early on, that we were using words that you just wouldn't even use now.
You know, we were mocking this -- this coming political correctness.
Not knowing how bad it was really going to get. So I wrote putting Christ back in Christmas.
Kind of like, you know, enough. Enough. Enough. We're putting the Christ back in Christmas because we don't care.
That era is over. It's over. But here's where it began. Twenty-five, 27 years ago. Listen to this.
GLENN: Wow. I mean, did I hear the word "queer" in there? Not in the way that you would you use it today. What were we thinking?
STU: That's the technical definition of the word, at least one of them.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: We think we used it appropriately. But, you know, I don't know. That was pretty -- like, I was looking quickly, like the YouTube there is a version of this, that if you remembered. When that song came out, we -- it played for a few years. And then some listener made an animation of the song.
And then it -- that animation was uploaded to YouTube, 17 years ago. And they called it a classic. Like, this is an animation of Glenn Beck's classic Christmas song.
So it's been a long time.
I don't know exactly how many years, but a lot of them.
It was before even the woke thing was a thing. What we were talking about was the precursor to the woke thing.
Which has now gone through so many different variations.
Where you had -- gosh, we must want to be politically correct. We should be able to say whatever we want.
And then you weren't able to say anything. And then you had, like, the George Floyd era, where you went to prison if you said anything then.
GLENN: I know. I know.
STU: Now we're on the other side of that.
And it's like, now everyone is saying everything sometimes to an extent that isn't necessarily -- necessarily appropriate.
Example of that, from over the weekend, was the Cinnabon story. Did you see this at all, Glenn?
GLENN: No, I didn't.
STU: The -- the woman working at Cinnabon, apparently has -- I think maybe Somalis come into the Cinnabon. I don't know. They get into some sort of argument. The phone turns on. They're filming her, as she tells them that she -- she calls him the N-word multiple times. And says that she's proud of being a racist.
And, you know, you might not be the shocked to hear that Cinnabon fired her for that. But see, I don't think that's cancel culture. Just so we can be clear.
GLENN: No. That's not cancel culture. No.
STU: No, I'm pretty sure it's difficult to employ someone calling customers of the store the N-word repeatedly, while working at the store.
GLENN: Right. And proud to be a racist. No. No, I don't.
STU: That's different. We lose track of these terms sometimes.
Now she's gone on to -- you know, one of these sites. I don't know if it's GoFundMe. But it's one of them, and people have put up, like, oh, gosh. She's been cancelled. Please help her.
And she's raised $100,000. It's like, you should not be rewarded for $100,000 for saying the N-word at Cinnabon.
GLENN: No, you should give that to rappers.
STU: Yes, somewhere again --
GLENN: Theater ones who should get the money for using the N-word.
STU: Yes, exactly.
GLENN: We've learned that how many times.
STU: I feel like we -- sometimes, when society makes a really bad call over a long period of time, people get angry and want to push back against that appropriately.
And that keeps extending itself until it's no longer an appropriate pushback against that bad thing.
It's just its own bad thing.
And I don't know. Maybe we should realize that.
GLENN: So when was the last time you watched a Charlie brown Christmas?
STU: It's a great question.
Probably last year. Or the year before.
I haven't watched it this year, yet.
GLENN: Yeah. I watched it last night. With my eldest daughter Mary.
And we watched it. And we've been talking about watching it for a while. We watched it last night. The night before dinner.
And you think that, oh. Simpler times.
Simpler times.
Look at, the gospel of Luke is in that.
Right?
Doesn't anyone know the real meaning of Christmas?
I do, Charlie Brown. That was not -- nobody thought that that special was going to work. Did you know this? The Charlie Brown Christmas. They thought was slow, boring, and way too sad.
And no child was going to -- was going to embrace it.
Coca-Cola went to CBS and said, I -- you want to talk about, it's all a giant syndicate, you know.
Coca-Cola went to CBS and said, we want a Christmas special to advertise in.
And so they went to this guy, Lee Mendelson, who had just done a documentary on Charles Schultz. And they had become friends with Charles Schultz.
And he said, you know. Would you do a Christmas thing?
And he said, I don't know.
I'll do it.
And so they went back and forth.
And the animator said that we have to have real children voices.
And I want to use a really sparse soundtrack. I just want to -- I mean, want to make the music really important.
So we went to the -- the jazz band, to do the Charlie Brown Christmas stuff.
And Charles Schultz said, I'll only do it if we include the gospel of you Luke. And CBS said, we can't put the gospel of Luke in there.
I mean, that's -- that's a bridge too far. Back in, what? 1964 or '65.
So the year -- I think it's the year after I'm born, it airs. So they're making this, while my mom is pushing me out. They're making the Charlie Brown Christmas. Okay?
And it was controversial back then, to put the Christmas story in.
They finish it. They expect it to last one year. Everybody at CBS is like, just don't tell Coca-Cola. Nobody is going to watch this thing. And it turned out to be, you know, a huge, huge blockbuster.
It ran for I think 35 years. Every single year. They only played it once. I remember as a kid, tonight is Charlie Brown.
Tonight is Charlie Brown. Don't forget. Tonight is Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer. And Frosty the Snowman. As a kid, it was the -- that's all you talked about on those days, on Christmas.
In the Christmas season. You would say, how many days until Charlie Brown. Don't forget. Watch it tonight. And we watched it for 35 years. On CBS.
Then it -- in 2001, it moved to ABC. And now it's on Apple TV. And they have all the peanut stuff.
But I was thinking as I watched last night, how much money has this made?
And who has you all that money?
Who got you all that money?
Who are still paying for these? It had to be a fortune. A fortune.
STU: Worth every penny.
Think about that. The exposure to -- like, you're rooting for the kid, talking about God!
Like what is that -- what an incredible dynamic, that played out.
It is unbelievable watching it. And how out of place that particular thing feels, in a way.
Because, you know, as you note, the sort of sparseness of the production of it.
The whole thing just stops. And there's that long walk to the stage, before he goes into the speech. It is really -- it totally draws can't attention.
GLENN: It was slowly in the 1960s. They say it was too slow in the 1960s.
So imagine -- I mean, that's why we feel it today. Imagine what our kids think about this. Oh, God. I watched three TikTok videos by the time Linus said there was something. And he said, turn on the lights!
It was like, it's crazy. It's crazy.
STU: It really is an amazing thing. And it has a way of drawing your attention in.
It's so sparse. And reasonable medical probability like, the pacing of it is so awkward. And especially in that moment. You can't help, but kind of lean in.
You know, you're like, wait. What's he about to say? Then he just goes into like, reading the Bible. It is -- it is an amazing moment in American television history. And thank God it exists! I mean, it is something that probably is introduced, you know. A ton of kids to this stuff for the first time.