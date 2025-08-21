Blog
Morning Brief 2025-08-21

August 21, 2025
Chris Brady

BOTTOM OF HOUR 1
GUEST: Bed Bath & Beyond Executive Chairman Marcus Lemonis
TOPIC: The state of California has created a HOSTILE environment for retail stores.

TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas)
TOPIC: Rep. Roy has officially launched his bid to run for Texas attorney general.

News...

IRS began criminal probe into Clinton Foundation in 2019 but then suddenly stopped, memos show
IRS abruptly halted Clinton Foundation probe after formalizing whistleblowers, who had turned over ~6,300 pages; meeting notes quote an IRS SAC saying “the entire enterprise is a fraud,” before agents suddenly told them “we can’t talk about the CF.”

Tulsi Gabbard Revamps ODNI, Reducing Agency By Almost 50%, Saving Taxpayers Over $700 Million
ODNI will be reduced by almost 50% by the end of fiscal year 2025, ultimately saving taxpayers over $700 million per year, senior DNI officials say.

Gabbard announces she axed an alleged Biden-era censorship office during ODNI downsizing
"This was created under the Biden administration, and ultimately it has been used, and this is documented ... it was essentially used as a means to censor Americans' free speech," Gabbard said.

Bedford: The political end of the Epstein case
Democrats overplayed their hand, and voters just aren’t buying tickets to the Epstein Show any more.

Democrat-appointed judge blocks DOJ push for Epstein transparency
U.S. District Judge Richard Berman blocked the DOJ's request to unseal roughly 70 pages of grand jury transcripts and exhibits in Epstein's case, calling the motion a "diversion" tactic.

Democrat-appointed judge blocks Texas schools from enforcing Ten Commandments law
Biery wrote the law favors Christian denominations and the law would interfere with parents’ rights to guide their children’s upbringing and is “likely to send an exclusionary and spiritually burdensome message” to children whose religious beliefs do not conform to the particular Judeo-Christian version of scripture required for the displays.

California pastor urges families to flee if bill giving non-parents caregiver rights passes
Pastor Jack Hibbs warned AB 495 could strip parents of authority over school and medical decisions, calling it a trafficker’s "dream come true" as he rallies to pressure Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto the measure.

Trump blasts court for blocking Arizona copper mine, says US ‘needs copper now’
The president met with Rio Tinto and BHP chiefs at the White House after the Ninth Circuit halted a land transfer, calling opponents of the Resolution Copper project “anti-American” as demand for the metal surges.

Kentucky judge killed in chambers by sheriff accused of trading sexual favors for influence at wild parties
A woman claims that a murdered Kentucky judge demanded sexual favors from women in exchange for legal help in the small rural town of Whitesburg.

‘Deeply concerning’: Reading for fun in the US has fallen by 40%, new study says
Over the last 20 years, the number of Americans who read daily for pleasure has seen a considerable decline.

Obama library slammed as $850M ‘monstrosity’ driving Chicago gentrification
South Side residents say the long-delayed presidential center is an eyesore that’s already doubled rents, hiked property taxes, and threatens to displace families, dismissing it as a vanity project built at their expense.

Cracker Barrel reveals new logo and everyone hates it
If you're into boring and bland, Cracker Barrel's new logo will appeal to you.

DC...

JD Vance and Stephen Miller mock ‘old white hippies’ protesting Trump crime crackdown in DC
“For too long, 99% of this city has been terrorized by 1% of this city,” Miller said. “We’re going to ignore these stupid white hippies that all need to go home and take a nap because they’re all over 90 years old.”

WaPo: ‘The city is dead’ — DC restaurant reservations drop amid federal crackdown
Since Trump announced his takeover of the D.C. police force last week, restaurant reservations have dropped in the city by as much as 31% year over year for a single day, according to restaurant booking data.

Restaurant reservations up nearly 30% as DC Summer Restaurant Week kicks off amid federal takeover
Restaurant numbers rallied Monday as the city kicked off day one of its annual Summer Restaurant Week.

DC cop says murders were covered up to fake crime drop
A veteran homicide sergeant alleged in a lawsuit that Washington, D.C.’s police brass deliberately mislabeled killings as accidents or “undetermined” deaths to deflate homicide numbers, echoing other officers’ claims of cooked stats as President Trump cracks down on the city’s crime wave.

Trump administration making the Second Amendment great again in DC
The president’s Making D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force has cut concealed-carry approvals from months to less than a week, sped up firearm registrations, and stopped prosecuting residents for carrying rifles and shotguns.

Politics...

Musk Hits Pause On New Party Launch While He Weighs Backing Vance In 2028
Trump has called Vance the "most likely" to succeed the president as the GOP nominee for the White House.

NYT data blows up media spin that Trump lacked a mandate
Despite weeks of pundits dismissing Trump’s 2024 win as no landslide, the Times now admits Democrats lost ground in every state that tracks party registration, with Republicans gaining 4.5 million voters since 2020.

Activists admit ‘nonpartisan’ voter registration schemes were always about boosting Democrats
A DNC member acknowledged that left-wing registration drives were designed to pad Democrat votes, not civic participation — a plan now unraveling as Trump makes gains with black and Latino voters.

Democrats can’t decide where to hold their 2028 convention
After a crushing defeat and sinking to a 35-year low in popularity, Democrats are scrambling to pick a convention site, torn between crime-ridden blue cities they already control and battleground states where voters have abandoned them in droves.

Trump administration mocks Newsom social media strategy in rare official White House meme press statement
Over the past week, Newsom's social media team has been heavily mocked for attempting to mimic Trump's distinctive and aggressive social media posting style. Their complete failure once again proves that the left can't meme.

I made memes for the White House. Here’s what I learned.
Our success came from echoing the humor, passion, and identity of a movement that was already alive. We did not invent the culture. We gave it a megaphone.

Adam Schiff launches legal fund as DOJ probes mortgage fraud claims
The California senator is accused of designating a Maryland house as his primary residence to dodge California taxes, while Trump blasted him as a “scam artist” and “crooked” in a Truth Social post.

Zohran Mamdani doubles down on pro-prostitution policies, praises ex-NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's decriminalization focus
“What I want to do is look at the ways in which the previous administration addressed this issue. I found that it created far more safety than what the current administration has done,” he told reporters.

Top Eric Adams adviser caught handing reporter a bag of chips stuffed with cash
Winnie Greco, a longtime adviser to NYC Mayor Eric Adams, gave a journalist a crumpled snack bag stuffed with bills before apologizing and calling it a cultural misunderstanding.

Redistricting...

Texas House Passes GOP Redistricting Bill Delayed by Runaway Democrats
The proposal to redraw Texas' congressional map is now off to the Republican-majority state Senate.

California Dems Can’t Stop Calling Their Gerrymandered Maps ‘Transparent’ — but Won’t Say Who Drew Them
"When I go to a restaurant, I don’t need to meet the chef," top California legislator says about new maps.

Obama defends Gavin Newsom's redistricting scheme to counteract 'gerrymandering' by Texas Republicans
"Over the long term, we shouldn't have political gerrymandering in America, just a fair fight between Republicans and Democrats based on who's got better ideas," Obama wrote on social media Wednesday. "But ..."

Chuck Todd calls Florida ‘worst gerrymandered state’ while defending Democrat maps
The former NBC/MSNBC political director claimed Florida outdoes Illinois in rigged districts and even argued that more gerrymandering may be needed to create competitive races.

Economy...

Fed split over rate cuts as labor market weakens and tariffs stoke inflation fears
Minutes from July’s meeting show two governors pushed to lower rates, the first such dissent in decades, while officials debated whether Trump’s tariffs risk higher prices even as job growth slows.

US soybean farmers plead with Trump to make purchase deal with China
"Due to ongoing tariff retaliation, our long-standing customers in China have and will continue to turn to our competitors in South America to meet their demand, a demand Brazil can meet due to significantly increased production since the previous trade war with China."

Sony to hike PS5 prices by $50 as a result of Trump's tariffs
The price of game systems generally drops over time. Microsoft had previously announced that it would raise U.S. Xbox prices by $80 to $100.

Target CEO to step down as sales plunge; leftists blame company for dropping DEI
Target stock has cratered 61% since 2021, with progressives insisting the problem is the company backing off woke policies.

Immigration / Border...

DHS corrects media using ‘undocumented immigrants’ in headlines
“Undocumented immigrant” is the immigration equivalent of “they/them.” DHS has no interest in the left’s open-borders pronouns. “Alien” is the technical legal term, and that is what DHS will use. “Illegal” is the only way to correctly describe lawbreakers.

6 severed heads found by side of the road along with chilling message in one of Mexico’s safest regions
Extreme violence — including decapitation — is usually concentrated around northern and western states along the Pacific coast.

Israel...

Microsoft employee protests lead to 18 arrests as company reviews its work with Israel's military
Police officers arrested 18 people at worker-led protests at Microsoft headquarters Wednesday as the tech company promises an “urgent” review of the Israeli military's use of its technology during the ongoing war in Gaza.

Ukraine - Russia...

Russia pushes new demands that could stall Trump-brokered Ukraine peace talks
After Trump secured Putin’s tentative agreement to meet Zelenskyy, Moscow is now insisting on veto power over Western security guarantees for Kyiv and reviving an old plan that would let Russia itself act as a guarantor.

Europe...

Macron: Why I had to sue US influencer Candace Owens
“They’re talking about the identity of the first lady of France, of a wife, mother and grandmother. … It’s a matter of defending my honour,” Macron claimed. But others say it’s exactly the move you’d expect from someone with something to hide.

British Police Arrest Man For Saying 'We Love Bacon' Outside Mosque
An officer wearing a red hat can be heard telling the young man that he has violated Section 5, a 1986 law that bans people from saying "threatening or abusive" words that disturb the "public order."

25% of working-age Brits are out of work. Why is the UK government paying millions to stay home?
A surge in long-term sickness claims, driven largely by claims of mental health issues, has pushed millions onto benefits that often pay more than low-wage jobs, leaving taxpayers with a £120 billion bill and trapping people in permanent dependency.

Entertainment...

Iconic actress Helen Mirren has a super hot take, says James Bond should be a man
Promoting her new film, Helen Mirren dismissed the idea of a female 007, saying her spy character might be “more realistic” but “not so much fun as Bond,” before adding, “I’m such a feminist, but James Bond has to be a guy. You can’t have a woman. It just doesn’t work.”

A Museum Filled With Legendary Movie Cars Closed And Is Selling Off Over 60 Cars
Colorado’s Rodz & Bodz, home to film-used classics like the AMC Pacer from "Wayne's World," the "Ghostbusters" Ecto-1, and even a "Jurassic Park" Explorer, has shut down again and this Friday is auctioning more than 60 cars and 400 pieces of movie memorabilia.

Media...

Fired ‘Mainstream’ Journalists Prove They Never Belonged on Television
Joy Reid is ranting about “mediocre white men” on Substack, Jim Acosta disgusted even liberals by interviewing an AI version of a dead school shooting victim, and John Harwood now charges $12 a month for peddling race-baiting columns — a fitting fall for once-“mainstream” hacks.

Mediate: The 5 Juiciest Fox News Revelations in Smartmatic’s Newly Unredacted Court Filing
A slew of private text messages from current and former Fox News hosts were made public after a judicial hearing officer unredacted parts of a motion filed by Smartmatic.

Environment...

Trump vows admin won't approve wind or solar: 'Days of stupidity are over'
Trump said his administration would not approve wind or solar projects, calling the alternative energy sources part of the "scam of the century!"

Study says Americans ignore dogs’ massive climate footprint
Researchers found most people underestimate the impact of owning meat-eating pets, with a single dog’s diet creating more emissions than many of the small lifestyle tweaks Americans obsess over like recycling or switching light bulbs.

AI...

Tech leader warns AI that ‘seems conscious’ could spark push for robot rights
A Microsoft AI executive argues new systems may soon mimic human consciousness so convincingly that people will demand legal protections for them, a shift he calls dangerous and distracting from protecting real human rights.

World’s First Female Robot ‘Could’ Get Pregnant & Birth Human Baby
Chinese scientists have reportedly unveiled plans for the world’s first humanoid robot capable of carrying a pregnancy to term. Led by Dr. Zhang Qifeng of Kaiwa Technology in Guangzhou, the project is reported to be in an advanced stage. The prototypes are slated for sale next year at around £10,000.

Science...

New moon discovered orbiting Uranus
Scientists estimate the diminutive world is just six miles in diameter, which could explain why even our most sensitive equipment has missed it until now.

Sports...

New PGA Tour boss promises sweeping changes, puts Tiger Woods in charge of overhaul committee
CEO Brian Rolapp says the tour will undergo a “holistic relook” at its competitive model, with Woods leading a panel that includes top players and sports executives to reshape professional golf’s future.

August 21, 2012 - Is Obama lying about calling Romney a felon?... GB breaks down how unions work in Detroit... Bill O'Reilly pushes a new book... Rep. Todd Akin's rape comment... GB's 'Unelectable 2' coming to theaters... New Michael Vey book...

The loneliness epidemic: Are machines replacing human connection?

NurPhoto / Contributor | Getty Images

Seniors, children, and the isolated increasingly rely on machines for conversation, risking real relationships and the emotional depth that only humans provide.

Jill Smola is 75 years old. She’s a retiree from Orlando, Florida, and she spent her life caring for the elderly. She played games, assembled puzzles, and offered company to those who otherwise would have sat alone.

Now, she sits alone herself. Her husband has died. She has a lung condition. She can’t drive. She can’t leave her home. Weeks can pass without human interaction.

Loneliness is an epidemic. And AI will not fix it. It will only dull the edges and make a diminished life tolerable.

But CBS News reports that she has a new companion. And she likes this companion more than her own daughter.

The companion? Artificial intelligence.

She spends five hours a day talking to her AI friend. They play games, do trivia, and just talk. She says she even prefers it to real people.

My first thought was simple: Stop this. We are losing our humanity.

But as I sat with the story, I realized something uncomfortable. Maybe we’ve already lost some of our humanity — not to AI, but to ourselves.

Outsourcing presence

How often do we know the right thing to do yet fail to act? We know we should visit the lonely. We know we should sit with someone in pain. We know what Jesus would do: Notice the forgotten, touch the untouchable, offer time and attention without outsourcing compassion.

Yet how often do we just … talk about it? On the radio, online, in lectures, in posts. We pontificate, and then we retreat.

I asked myself: What am I actually doing to close the distance between knowing and doing?

Human connection is messy. It’s inconvenient. It takes patience, humility, and endurance. AI doesn’t challenge you. It doesn’t interrupt your day. It doesn’t ask anything of you. Real people do. Real people make us confront our pride, our discomfort, our loneliness.

We’ve built an economy of convenience. We can have groceries delivered, movies streamed, answers instantly. But friendships — real relationships — are slow, inefficient, unpredictable. They happen in the blank spaces of life that we’ve been trained to ignore.

And now we’re replacing that inefficiency with machines.

AI provides comfort without challenge. It eliminates the risk of real intimacy. It’s an elegant coping mechanism for loneliness, but a poor substitute for life. If we’re not careful, the lonely won’t just be alone — they’ll be alone with an anesthetic, a shadow that never asks for anything, never interrupts, never makes them grow.

Reclaiming our humanity

We need to reclaim our humanity. Presence matters. Not theory. Not outrage. Action.

It starts small. Pull up a chair for someone who eats alone. Call a neighbor you haven’t spoken to in months. Visit a nursing home once a month — then once a week. Ask their names, hear their stories. Teach your children how to be present, to sit with someone in grief, without rushing to fix it.

Turn phones off at dinner. Make Sunday afternoons human time. Listen. Ask questions. Don’t post about it afterward. Make the act itself sacred.

Humility is central. We prefer machines because we can control them. Real people are inconvenient. They interrupt our narratives. They demand patience, forgiveness, and endurance. They make us confront ourselves.

A friend will challenge your self-image. A chatbot won’t.

Our homes are quieter. Our streets are emptier. Loneliness is an epidemic. And AI will not fix it. It will only dull the edges and make a diminished life tolerable.

Before we worry about how AI will reshape humanity, we must first practice humanity. It can start with 15 minutes a day of undivided attention, presence, and listening.

Change usually comes when pain finally wins. Let’s not wait for that. Let’s start now. Because real connection restores faster than any machine ever will.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Exposed: The radical Left's bloody rampage against America

Spencer Platt / Staff | Getty Images

For years, the media warned of right-wing terror. But the bullets, bombs, and body bags are piling up on the left — with support from Democrat leaders and voters.

For decades, the media and federal agencies have warned Americans that the greatest threat to our homeland is the political right — gun-owning veterans, conservative Christians, anyone who ever voted for President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden once declared that white supremacy is “the single most dangerous terrorist threat” in the nation.

Since Trump’s re-election, the rhetoric has only escalated. Outlets like the Washington Post and the Guardian warned that his second term would trigger a wave of far-right violence.

As Democrats bleed working-class voters and lose control of their base, they’re not moderating. They’re radicalizing.

They were wrong.

The real domestic threat isn’t coming from MAGA grandmas or rifle-toting red-staters. It’s coming from the radical left — the anarchists, the Marxists, the pro-Palestinian militants, and the anti-American agitators who have declared war on law enforcement, elected officials, and civil society.

Willful blindness

On July 4, a group of black-clad terrorists ambushed an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Alvarado, Texas. They hurled fireworks at the building, spray-painted graffiti, and then opened fire on responding law enforcement, shooting a local officer in the neck. Journalist Andy Ngo has linked the attackers to an Antifa cell in the Dallas area.

Authorities have so far charged 14 people in the plot and recovered AR-style rifles, body armor, Kevlar vests, helmets, tactical gloves, and radios. According to the Department of Justice, this was a “planned ambush with intent to kill.”

And it wasn’t an isolated incident. It’s part of a growing pattern of continuous violent left-wing incidents since December last year.

Monthly attacks

Most notably, in December 2024, 26-year-old Luigi Mangione allegedly gunned down UnitedHealth Group CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan. Mangione reportedly left a manifesto raging against the American health care system and was glorified by some on social media as a kind of modern Robin Hood.

One Emerson College poll found that 41% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 said the murder was “acceptable” or “somewhat acceptable.”

The next month, a man carrying Molotov cocktails was arrested near the U.S. Capitol. He allegedly planned to assassinate Trump-appointed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

In February, the “Tesla Takedown” attacks on Tesla vehicles and dealerships started picking up traction.

In March, a self-described “queer scientist” was arrested after allegedly firebombing the Republican Party headquarters in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Graffiti on the burned building read “ICE = KKK.”

In April, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s (D-Pa.) official residence was firebombed on Passover night. The suspect allegedly set the governor’s mansion on fire because of what Shapiro, who is Jewish, “wants to do to the Palestinian people.”

In May, two young Israeli embassy staffers were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. Witnesses said the shooter shouted “Free Palestine” as he was being arrested. The suspect told police he acted “for Gaza” and was reportedly linked to the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

In June, an Egyptian national who had entered the U.S. illegally allegedly threw a firebomb at a peaceful pro-Israel rally in Boulder, Colorado. Eight people were hospitalized, and an 82-year-old Holocaust survivor later died from her injuries.

That same month, a pro-Palestinian rioter in New York was arrested for allegedly setting fire to 11 police vehicles. In Los Angeles, anti-ICE rioters smashed cars, set fires, and hurled rocks at law enforcement. House Democrats refused to condemn the violence.

Barbara Davidson / Contributor | Getty Images

In Portland, Oregon, rioters tried to burn down another ICE facility and assaulted police officers before being dispersed with tear gas. Graffiti left behind read: “Kill your masters.”

On July 7, a Michigan man opened fire on a Customs and Border Protection facility in McAllen, Texas, wounding two police officers and an agent. Border agents returned fire, killing the suspect.

Days later in California, ICE officers conducting a raid on an illegal cannabis farm in Ventura County were attacked by left-wing activists. One protester appeared to fire at federal agents.

This is not a series of isolated incidents. It’s a timeline of escalation. Political assassinations, firebombings, arson, ambushes — all carried out in the name of radical leftist ideology.

Democrats are radicalizing

This isn’t just the work of fringe agitators. It’s being enabled — and in many cases encouraged — by elected Democrats.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz routinely calls ICE “Trump’s modern-day Gestapo.” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass attempted to block an ICE operation in her city. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu compared ICE agents to a neo-Nazi group. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson referred to them as “secret police terrorizing our communities.”

Apparently, other Democratic lawmakers, according to Axios, are privately troubled by their own base. One unnamed House Democrat admitted that supporters were urging members to escalate further: “Some of them have suggested what we really need to do is be willing to get shot.” Others were demanding blood in the streets to get the media’s attention.

A study from Rutgers University and the National Contagion Research Institute found that 55% of Americans who identify as “left of center” believe that murdering Donald Trump would be at least “somewhat justified.”

As Democrats bleed working-class voters and lose control of their base, they’re not moderating. They’re radicalizing. They don’t want the chaos to stop. They want to harness it, normalize it, and weaponize it.

The truth is, this isn’t just about ICE. It’s not even about Trump. It’s about whether a republic can survive when one major party decides that our institutions no longer apply.

Truth still matters. Law and order still matter. And if the left refuses to defend them, then we must be the ones who do.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

America's comeback: Trump is crushing crime in the Capitol

Andrew Harnik / Staff | Getty Images

Trump’s DC crackdown is about more than controlling crime — it’s about restoring America’s strength and credibility on the world stage.

Donald Trump on Monday invoked Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, placing the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control and deploying the National Guard to restore law and order. This move is long overdue.

D.C.’s crime problem has been spiraling for years as local authorities and Democratic leadership have abandoned the nation’s capital to the consequences of their own failed policies. The city’s murder rate is about three times higher than that of Islamabad, Pakistan, and 18 times higher than that of communist-led Havana, Cuba.

When DC is in chaos, it sends a message to the world that America is weak.

Theft, assaults, and carjackings have transformed many of its streets into war zones. D.C. saw a 32% increase in homicides from 2022 to 2023, marking the highest number in two decades and surpassing both New York and Los Angeles. Even if crime rates dropped to 2019 levels, that wouldn’t be good enough.

Local leaders have downplayed the crisis, manipulating crime stats to preserve their image. Felony assault, for example, is no longer considered a “violent crime” in their crime stats. Same with carjacking. But the reality on the streets is different. People in D.C. are living in constant fear.

Trump isn’t waiting for the crime rate to improve on its own. He’s taking action.

Broken windows theory in action

Trump’s takeover of D.C. puts the “broken windows theory” into action — the idea that ignoring minor crimes invites bigger ones. When authorities look the other way on turnstile-jumping or graffiti, they signal that lawbreaking carries no real consequence.

Rudy Giuliani used this approach in the 1990s to clean up New York, cracking down on small offenses before they escalated. Trump is doing the same in the capital, drawing a hard line and declaring enough is enough. Letting crime fester in Washington tells the world that the seat of American power tolerates lawlessness.

What Trump is doing for D.C. isn’t just about law enforcement — it’s about national identity. When D.C. is in chaos, it sends a message to the world that America is weak. The capital city represents the soul of the country. If we can’t even keep our own capital safe, how can we expect anyone to take us seriously?

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

Reversing the decline

Anyone who has visited D.C. regularly over the past several years has witnessed its rapid decline. Homeless people bathe in the fountains outside Union Station. People are tripping out in Dupont Circle. The left’s negligence is a disgrace, enabling drug use and homelessness to explode on our capital’s streets while depriving these individuals of desperately needed care and help.

Restoring law and order to D.C. is not about politics or scoring points. It’s about doing what’s right for the people. It’s about protecting communities, taking the vulnerable off the streets, and sending the message to both law-abiding and law-breaking citizens alike that the rule of law matters.

D.C. should be a lesson to the rest of America. If we want to take our cities back, we need leadership willing to take bold action. Trump is showing how to do it.

Now, it’s time for other cities to step up and follow his lead. We can restore law and order. We can make our cities something to be proud of again.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

POLL: Can Trump make D.C. great again?

Drew Angerer / Staff | Getty Images

For years, Washington, D.C., has been a symbol of everything wrong with big government—riddled with crime, manipulated stats, and soft-on-crime policies that let gangs terrorize innocent citizens while the elite turn a blind eye. Now, President Trump is stepping up, deploying federal agents after a savage attack on a hero like Edward Coristine, vowing no more "Mr. Nice Guy" as he promises to jail criminals, clear out the homeless encampments, and restore order just like he sealed the border. This isn't just a crackdown; it's a reclamation of our capital from the chaos liberals have unleashed.

Glenn has already covered this on his radio show, exposing how legacy media and Democrats twist crime numbers. They claim that there was a 35% drop in crime while ignoring FBI data showing only a 10% decline, and murders are still sky-high compared to pre-pandemic days. Trump's policies draw parallels to the 1990s, when Congress took control and turned things around, proving that strong leadership can counteract progressive failures. With Democratic mayors crying "power grab" in failing cities like Chicago and Baltimore, it's clear: Trump's bold move is a lifeline for liberty, not a threat. Our capital should be a shining example of America, where leaders can work in peace and foreign representatives can see what this nation stands for without fearing for their lives.

Our nation's heart is at risk from the gaslighting establishment that benefits from disorder, absurdly framing Trump's actions as a "military takeover." Is this the leadership America needs, or will we let the swamp dictate the narrative?

Glenn wants to know what YOU think: Can we trust the media's spin? Should Trump expand this fight? Make your voice heard in the poll below:

Do you support President Trump's deployment of federal agents to crack down on D.C. crime?

Do you believe liberal media and Democrats are manipulating crime stats to undermine Trump's efforts?

Is Trump's plan to jail criminals and relocate the homeless a necessary step to restore order in our capital?

Do you see Democratic policies as the root cause of rising violence in cities like D.C., Chicago, and Baltimore?

Should Trump extend this federal intervention to other failing blue cities to protect American liberty?