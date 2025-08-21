Morning Brief 2025-08-21

BOTTOM OF HOUR 1
GUEST: Bed Bath & Beyond Executive Chairman Marcus Lemonis
TOPIC: The state of California has created a HOSTILE environment for retail stores.
TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas)
TOPIC: Rep. Roy has officially launched his bid to run for Texas attorney general.
News...
IRS began criminal probe into Clinton Foundation in 2019 but then suddenly stopped, memos show
IRS abruptly halted Clinton Foundation probe after formalizing whistleblowers, who had turned over ~6,300 pages; meeting notes quote an IRS SAC saying “the entire enterprise is a fraud,” before agents suddenly told them “we can’t talk about the CF.”
Tulsi Gabbard Revamps ODNI, Reducing Agency By Almost 50%, Saving Taxpayers Over $700 Million
ODNI will be reduced by almost 50% by the end of fiscal year 2025, ultimately saving taxpayers over $700 million per year, senior DNI officials say.
Gabbard announces she axed an alleged Biden-era censorship office during ODNI downsizing
"This was created under the Biden administration, and ultimately it has been used, and this is documented ... it was essentially used as a means to censor Americans' free speech," Gabbard said.
Bedford: The political end of the Epstein case
Democrats overplayed their hand, and voters just aren’t buying tickets to the Epstein Show any more.
Democrat-appointed judge blocks DOJ push for Epstein transparency
U.S. District Judge Richard Berman blocked the DOJ's request to unseal roughly 70 pages of grand jury transcripts and exhibits in Epstein's case, calling the motion a "diversion" tactic.
Democrat-appointed judge blocks Texas schools from enforcing Ten Commandments law
Biery wrote the law favors Christian denominations and the law would interfere with parents’ rights to guide their children’s upbringing and is “likely to send an exclusionary and spiritually burdensome message” to children whose religious beliefs do not conform to the particular Judeo-Christian version of scripture required for the displays.
California pastor urges families to flee if bill giving non-parents caregiver rights passes
Pastor Jack Hibbs warned AB 495 could strip parents of authority over school and medical decisions, calling it a trafficker’s "dream come true" as he rallies to pressure Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto the measure.
Trump blasts court for blocking Arizona copper mine, says US ‘needs copper now’
The president met with Rio Tinto and BHP chiefs at the White House after the Ninth Circuit halted a land transfer, calling opponents of the Resolution Copper project “anti-American” as demand for the metal surges.
Kentucky judge killed in chambers by sheriff accused of trading sexual favors for influence at wild parties
A woman claims that a murdered Kentucky judge demanded sexual favors from women in exchange for legal help in the small rural town of Whitesburg.
‘Deeply concerning’: Reading for fun in the US has fallen by 40%, new study says
Over the last 20 years, the number of Americans who read daily for pleasure has seen a considerable decline.
Obama library slammed as $850M ‘monstrosity’ driving Chicago gentrification
South Side residents say the long-delayed presidential center is an eyesore that’s already doubled rents, hiked property taxes, and threatens to displace families, dismissing it as a vanity project built at their expense.
Cracker Barrel reveals new logo and everyone hates it
If you're into boring and bland, Cracker Barrel's new logo will appeal to you.
DC...
JD Vance and Stephen Miller mock ‘old white hippies’ protesting Trump crime crackdown in DC
“For too long, 99% of this city has been terrorized by 1% of this city,” Miller said. “We’re going to ignore these stupid white hippies that all need to go home and take a nap because they’re all over 90 years old.”
WaPo: ‘The city is dead’ — DC restaurant reservations drop amid federal crackdown
Since Trump announced his takeover of the D.C. police force last week, restaurant reservations have dropped in the city by as much as 31% year over year for a single day, according to restaurant booking data.
Restaurant reservations up nearly 30% as DC Summer Restaurant Week kicks off amid federal takeover
Restaurant numbers rallied Monday as the city kicked off day one of its annual Summer Restaurant Week.
DC cop says murders were covered up to fake crime drop
A veteran homicide sergeant alleged in a lawsuit that Washington, D.C.’s police brass deliberately mislabeled killings as accidents or “undetermined” deaths to deflate homicide numbers, echoing other officers’ claims of cooked stats as President Trump cracks down on the city’s crime wave.
Trump administration making the Second Amendment great again in DC
The president’s Making D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force has cut concealed-carry approvals from months to less than a week, sped up firearm registrations, and stopped prosecuting residents for carrying rifles and shotguns.
Politics...
Musk Hits Pause On New Party Launch While He Weighs Backing Vance In 2028
Trump has called Vance the "most likely" to succeed the president as the GOP nominee for the White House.
NYT data blows up media spin that Trump lacked a mandate
Despite weeks of pundits dismissing Trump’s 2024 win as no landslide, the Times now admits Democrats lost ground in every state that tracks party registration, with Republicans gaining 4.5 million voters since 2020.
Activists admit ‘nonpartisan’ voter registration schemes were always about boosting Democrats
A DNC member acknowledged that left-wing registration drives were designed to pad Democrat votes, not civic participation — a plan now unraveling as Trump makes gains with black and Latino voters.
Democrats can’t decide where to hold their 2028 convention
After a crushing defeat and sinking to a 35-year low in popularity, Democrats are scrambling to pick a convention site, torn between crime-ridden blue cities they already control and battleground states where voters have abandoned them in droves.
Trump administration mocks Newsom social media strategy in rare official White House meme press statement
Over the past week, Newsom's social media team has been heavily mocked for attempting to mimic Trump's distinctive and aggressive social media posting style. Their complete failure once again proves that the left can't meme.
I made memes for the White House. Here’s what I learned.
Our success came from echoing the humor, passion, and identity of a movement that was already alive. We did not invent the culture. We gave it a megaphone.
Adam Schiff launches legal fund as DOJ probes mortgage fraud claims
The California senator is accused of designating a Maryland house as his primary residence to dodge California taxes, while Trump blasted him as a “scam artist” and “crooked” in a Truth Social post.
Zohran Mamdani doubles down on pro-prostitution policies, praises ex-NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's decriminalization focus
“What I want to do is look at the ways in which the previous administration addressed this issue. I found that it created far more safety than what the current administration has done,” he told reporters.
Top Eric Adams adviser caught handing reporter a bag of chips stuffed with cash
Winnie Greco, a longtime adviser to NYC Mayor Eric Adams, gave a journalist a crumpled snack bag stuffed with bills before apologizing and calling it a cultural misunderstanding.
Redistricting...
Texas House Passes GOP Redistricting Bill Delayed by Runaway Democrats
The proposal to redraw Texas' congressional map is now off to the Republican-majority state Senate.
California Dems Can’t Stop Calling Their Gerrymandered Maps ‘Transparent’ — but Won’t Say Who Drew Them
"When I go to a restaurant, I don’t need to meet the chef," top California legislator says about new maps.
Obama defends Gavin Newsom's redistricting scheme to counteract 'gerrymandering' by Texas Republicans
"Over the long term, we shouldn't have political gerrymandering in America, just a fair fight between Republicans and Democrats based on who's got better ideas," Obama wrote on social media Wednesday. "But ..."
Chuck Todd calls Florida ‘worst gerrymandered state’ while defending Democrat maps
The former NBC/MSNBC political director claimed Florida outdoes Illinois in rigged districts and even argued that more gerrymandering may be needed to create competitive races.
Economy...
Fed split over rate cuts as labor market weakens and tariffs stoke inflation fears
Minutes from July’s meeting show two governors pushed to lower rates, the first such dissent in decades, while officials debated whether Trump’s tariffs risk higher prices even as job growth slows.
US soybean farmers plead with Trump to make purchase deal with China
"Due to ongoing tariff retaliation, our long-standing customers in China have and will continue to turn to our competitors in South America to meet their demand, a demand Brazil can meet due to significantly increased production since the previous trade war with China."
Sony to hike PS5 prices by $50 as a result of Trump's tariffs
The price of game systems generally drops over time. Microsoft had previously announced that it would raise U.S. Xbox prices by $80 to $100.
Target CEO to step down as sales plunge; leftists blame company for dropping DEI
Target stock has cratered 61% since 2021, with progressives insisting the problem is the company backing off woke policies.
Immigration / Border...
DHS corrects media using ‘undocumented immigrants’ in headlines
“Undocumented immigrant” is the immigration equivalent of “they/them.” DHS has no interest in the left’s open-borders pronouns. “Alien” is the technical legal term, and that is what DHS will use. “Illegal” is the only way to correctly describe lawbreakers.
6 severed heads found by side of the road along with chilling message in one of Mexico’s safest regions
Extreme violence — including decapitation — is usually concentrated around northern and western states along the Pacific coast.
Israel...
Microsoft employee protests lead to 18 arrests as company reviews its work with Israel's military
Police officers arrested 18 people at worker-led protests at Microsoft headquarters Wednesday as the tech company promises an “urgent” review of the Israeli military's use of its technology during the ongoing war in Gaza.
Ukraine - Russia...
Russia pushes new demands that could stall Trump-brokered Ukraine peace talks
After Trump secured Putin’s tentative agreement to meet Zelenskyy, Moscow is now insisting on veto power over Western security guarantees for Kyiv and reviving an old plan that would let Russia itself act as a guarantor.
Europe...
Macron: Why I had to sue US influencer Candace Owens
“They’re talking about the identity of the first lady of France, of a wife, mother and grandmother. … It’s a matter of defending my honour,” Macron claimed. But others say it’s exactly the move you’d expect from someone with something to hide.
British Police Arrest Man For Saying 'We Love Bacon' Outside Mosque
An officer wearing a red hat can be heard telling the young man that he has violated Section 5, a 1986 law that bans people from saying "threatening or abusive" words that disturb the "public order."
25% of working-age Brits are out of work. Why is the UK government paying millions to stay home?
A surge in long-term sickness claims, driven largely by claims of mental health issues, has pushed millions onto benefits that often pay more than low-wage jobs, leaving taxpayers with a £120 billion bill and trapping people in permanent dependency.
Entertainment...
Iconic actress Helen Mirren has a super hot take, says James Bond should be a man
Promoting her new film, Helen Mirren dismissed the idea of a female 007, saying her spy character might be “more realistic” but “not so much fun as Bond,” before adding, “I’m such a feminist, but James Bond has to be a guy. You can’t have a woman. It just doesn’t work.”
A Museum Filled With Legendary Movie Cars Closed And Is Selling Off Over 60 Cars
Colorado’s Rodz & Bodz, home to film-used classics like the AMC Pacer from "Wayne's World," the "Ghostbusters" Ecto-1, and even a "Jurassic Park" Explorer, has shut down again and this Friday is auctioning more than 60 cars and 400 pieces of movie memorabilia.
Media...
Fired ‘Mainstream’ Journalists Prove They Never Belonged on Television
Joy Reid is ranting about “mediocre white men” on Substack, Jim Acosta disgusted even liberals by interviewing an AI version of a dead school shooting victim, and John Harwood now charges $12 a month for peddling race-baiting columns — a fitting fall for once-“mainstream” hacks.
Mediate: The 5 Juiciest Fox News Revelations in Smartmatic’s Newly Unredacted Court Filing
A slew of private text messages from current and former Fox News hosts were made public after a judicial hearing officer unredacted parts of a motion filed by Smartmatic.
Environment...
Trump vows admin won't approve wind or solar: 'Days of stupidity are over'
Trump said his administration would not approve wind or solar projects, calling the alternative energy sources part of the "scam of the century!"
Study says Americans ignore dogs’ massive climate footprint
Researchers found most people underestimate the impact of owning meat-eating pets, with a single dog’s diet creating more emissions than many of the small lifestyle tweaks Americans obsess over like recycling or switching light bulbs.
AI...
Tech leader warns AI that ‘seems conscious’ could spark push for robot rights
A Microsoft AI executive argues new systems may soon mimic human consciousness so convincingly that people will demand legal protections for them, a shift he calls dangerous and distracting from protecting real human rights.
World’s First Female Robot ‘Could’ Get Pregnant & Birth Human Baby
Chinese scientists have reportedly unveiled plans for the world’s first humanoid robot capable of carrying a pregnancy to term. Led by Dr. Zhang Qifeng of Kaiwa Technology in Guangzhou, the project is reported to be in an advanced stage. The prototypes are slated for sale next year at around £10,000.
Science...
New moon discovered orbiting Uranus
Scientists estimate the diminutive world is just six miles in diameter, which could explain why even our most sensitive equipment has missed it until now.
Sports...
New PGA Tour boss promises sweeping changes, puts Tiger Woods in charge of overhaul committee
CEO Brian Rolapp says the tour will undergo a “holistic relook” at its competitive model, with Woods leading a panel that includes top players and sports executives to reshape professional golf’s future.
