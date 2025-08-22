Morning Brief 2025-08-22

No guests slated for today's show. Subject to change.
Prosecutors secured evidence that Comey authorized classified leaks, but declined charges
Declassified bombshell FBI memo undercuts Comey's testimony to Congress and opens door to new conspiracy probe.
Taibbi: Nearly a Decade Later, the Unmasking Scandal Comes Full Circle
Newly released interview records allege House Intel Democrats sought to leak classified info and push unmasking of Trump associates in 2017, echoing claims Devin Nunes raised years ago that were dismissed as conspiracy theory but now look harder to deny.
In huge win for Trump, court throws out half-billion-dollar fraud penalty
Four judges on the five-member appeals court voted to let the fraud finding stand, but all found problems in the judge's handling of the case and two would have ordered a new trial. A fifth judge would have dismissed the case altogether, and all five judges would have voided the payout.
New York Case Against Trump Was Always A Ridiculous Pretext To Take Down His Campaign
The prosecution was the passion project of pit bull New York Attorney General Letitia James, who made a malicious campaign promise to sue Trump.
Supreme Court hands huge victory to Trump over DEI funding — John Roberts sides with leftist justices
Decision overturns lower court rulings that blocked cuts to $783M in DEI-related funding.
Trump Cleaning Up DC In One Week Proves Democrats Are Destroying Their Cities By Choice
After years of Democratic leaders claiming crime was unavoidable, the capital just recorded seven days without a homicide and saw major drops in carjackings, robberies, and violent crime following Trump’s crackdown.
Teens charged in violent carjacking of DOGE staffer 'Big Balls' released to caretakers on strict restrictions: 'School and home, that’s it'
A Biden-appointed judge ordered the 15-year-old suspects freed from detention.
Obama-appointed judge rules Alina Habba is not lawfully acting as US attorney for NJ
Two accused drug traffickers challenged Habba's authority.
Cincinnati museum rejects police museum over ‘social justice’ focus and gun displays
The Cincinnati Museum Center denied the police museum’s bid to relocate into Union Terminal, citing conflicts with its mission and opposition to firearms in exhibits, drawing backlash from law enforcement advocates.
Erik Menendez denied parole after decades in prison
In 1996, Erik and his brother Lyle Menendez were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, until their sentences were reduced by a judge to 50 years to life, making them eligible for parole under California's youth offender law because they were under the age of 26 when they committed their crimes.
Adults Refusing To Grow Up Have Taken Another Childhood Experience Hostage
At first, it was the onslaught of so-called “Disney adults” descending on the parks like locusts, driving up prices for families and demanding adult experiences to keep them coming back. But now they’ve come for the summer camps.
Senior staff defending Biden, directing autopen had remarkably little access to the president
The House Oversight Committee’s probe into former President Biden’s alleged mental decline and autopen authorizations uncovers evidence of a siloed White House.
Worst Political Spokesman in History: Ian Sams Repeatedly Touted Biden's Mental Fitness Despite Having Just TWO Interactions with Sleepy Joe
Ian Sams, the former "Grillary Clinton" apron model who served two years as a top spokesman for President Joe Biden and repeatedly touted his boss' mental fitness, had just two interactions with the addled octogenarian during his time in the White House.
Scott Jennings Triggers CNN Panel By Explaining Why Dems Are Bleeding Voters
“They seem to care more about illegal aliens than American citizens, violent criminals than law-abiding citizens, and the Palestinian flag more than the American flag. And when you take — when you take — when you take those positions on things like that, people tend to run to the other party.”
CNN analyst says Gavin Newsom's social media strategy is working because Dems want a 'fighter'
CNN political analyst Harry Enten said that Newsom was now the front-runner for the 2028 presidential nomination for Democrats. In June, polling showed the governor ranking behind Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Kamala Harris.
Gavin ‘Tough Guy’ Newsom Threatens GOP: ‘We’re Gonna Punch These Sons-Of-Bitc*es In The Mouth’
Newsom also offered this word salad: "Being judged not only to have lived but to be judged watching democracy slip from right out underneath us.”
Minnesota Democrats strip socialist candidate of endorsement after botched vote count
Nearly 200 ballots were never tallied at the convention that handed Omar Fateh the nod over Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey; party leaders said the error meant a third candidate should have advanced, invalidating the entire process.
The media is all aflutter over socialism — but America isn't convinced
Centrist Democrats are poised to win entire purple states like Virginia, showing far wider appeal than NYC's Zohran Mamdani — but they get no media love.
White progressive in Virginia mocks black female governor candidate with water fountain taunt
"Hey Winsome, if trans can't share your bathroom, then blacks can't share my water fountain."
Kamala Harris Announces International Book Tour for New Memoir, '107 Days'
The tour was widely mocked on social media, with Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) calling it a "nationwide comedy tour."
Cracker Barrel stock falls 7% after new logo reveal
In an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America” this week, Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Felss Masino said the feedback she has seen has been “overwhelmingly positive.”
The Federalist: Cracker Barrel Is Dead, And Its Stupid Woke CEO Killed It With Gay Nonsense
Cracker Barrel is done. Woke executives killed it, wrapped the corpse in a rainbow flag, and then made it do a little puppet show in New York City for the entertainment of all their woke little friends.
NY Times: Cracker Barrel’s New Modern Logo and Aesthetic Become a Political Rorschach Test
The Cracker Barrel chain, evoking Southern style home cooking and hospitality, and long seen as a white-coded establishment that aligned with conservative social norms, has emerged as a lightning rod for identity politics.
Steak 'n Shake slams Cracker Barrel CEO for eliminating 'old-timer' from logo
"Heritage is what got Cracker Barrel this far, and now the CEO wants to just scrape it all away. At Steak 'n Shake, we take pride in our history, our families, and American values. All are welcome. We will never market ourselves away from our past in a cheap effort to gain the approval of trend seekers."
US business activity picks up in August, factories lead the way, survey says
Business activity accelerated in August, with new orders surging, lifting the economy’s growth pace, though companies also reported rising costs and passing along Trump’s tariffs to consumers.
US home sales rose in July as mortgage rates eased a bit and home prices grew more slowly
The figure topped the pace economists were expecting and were up 0.8% compared to July last year.
Trump may shift $2 billion from CHIPS Act into US mining projects
The administration is weighing redirecting chip factory funds into critical minerals production and processing, a move aimed at reducing dependence on China for key resources like lithium, gallium, and rare-earths.
Sanders sees eye to eye with Trump on Intel
There’s at least one senator supportive of President Trump’s negotiations to take a government stake in chip maker Intel: socialist Bernie Sanders.
Trump administration is reviewing all 55 million foreigners with US visas for any violations
The State Department said it was looking for indicators of ineligibility, including people staying past the authorized time frame outlined in a visa, criminal activity, threats to public safety, engaging in any form of terrorist activity, or providing support to a terrorist organization.
Rubio pauses worker visas for truck drivers after deadly Florida crash involving illegal immigrant kills 3
"The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on U.S. roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers," Rubio wrote.
Trump expands citizenship test to include 'good moral character,' consider 'positive contributions to society'
"Becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen means being an active and responsible member of society instead of just having a right to live and work in the United States."
Obama-appointed judge orders administration to stop sending illegal aliens to 'Alligator Alcatraz'
The judge additionally said all temporary fencing must be removed to give Native American tribe members access to the site.
Trump administration moves to block visas for Palestinian terrorists invited to Detroit conference
Officials say foreign speakers at the Aug. 29-31 People’s Conference for Palestine — including convicted terrorists and extremists tied to Hamas and anti-Israel groups — will be flagged for denial, as the event pushes for a global arms embargo on Israel.
UN-Backed Watchdog Set To Declare Famine in Gaza Amid Accusations of Flawed Data
Israeli ambassador accuses org of promoting Hamas propaganda and misusing data.
Vance says it’s up to Europe to provide Ukraine security guarantees, with Pentagon confirming US involvement will be ‘minimal’
Vice president says it will up to neighbor states to provide "lion’s share" of peacekeeping support to Kyiv if peace deal with Russia can be agreed.
North Korea's top officers abruptly pulled out of Russia — and what this could mean for Ukraine peace talks
Kim Jong Un welcomed home generals who oversaw Pyongyang’s 12,000-troop deployment in Kursk, a sign that Moscow feels secure enough to scale back visible North Korean involvement as negotiations move forward.
Russia Orders State-Backed MAX App Preinstalled on All Phones Starting Sept. 1
State media says accusations from Kremlin critics that MAX is a spying app are false, and you're ridiculous to even suggest that.
Trump, EU unveil trade deal slashing tariffs and boosting US energy sales
The agreement caps pharma and semiconductor tariffs at 15%, cuts auto duties nearly in half, and includes a pledge from Brussels to buy $750 billion in U.S. energy and invest $600 billion more in America.
Jack White melts down after White House calls him a ‘washed-up loser’
The ex-White Stripes frontman blasted Trump as a “low life fascist” in a two-page Instagram rant after communications director Steven Cheung mocked his stalled career and response to the Oval Office’s new gold décor.
Lil Nas X arrested while dancing in the street in his underwear with a traffic cone on his head
The rapper was hospitalized after police said he appeared to be overdosing and threw punches at officers, following a bizarre scene in Los Angeles caught on video.
Hulk Hogan's cause of death in question after shocking new surgery details emerge
A potentially massive error during one of his surgeries may have contributed to Hulk Hogan's death.
Apple TV+ hikes monthly subscription price for Apple users
Apple is raising the monthly cost of Apple TV+ by $3, marking the streaming service’s first price increase in nearly two years.
Trump administration opens national security probe into wind turbine imports
The Commerce Department is reviewing whether foreign-made turbines and parts pose risks, as most components are imported, a move that could justify tariffs beyond the 50% duties already imposed on their steel and aluminum content.
House Ed Committee Opens Investigation into Anti-Semitism at Nation's Largest Teachers' Union
Committee chairman Tim Walberg wrote in a letter to NEA leadership that he is "gravely concerned" about the union fostering anti-Semitism "among its members and in classrooms across the United States."
The Smithsonian’s absurd LGBTQ exhibit exposed
The Smithsonian's "LGBTQ+ History" includes "lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender, queer, transsexual, transvestite, mahu, homosexual, fluid, invert, urning, third sex, two sex, gender-bender, sapphist, hijra, friend of Dorothy, drag queen/king, and many other experiences."
German neo-Nazi uses gender law to enter women's prison
Questions are now being raised as to whether the neo-Nazi exploited a recent reform that made it significantly easier for people to alter their officially registered gender.
Altman teases GPT-6 as faster, adaptive, and ideologically customizable
OpenAI’s Sam Altman said GPT-6 will arrive sooner than the last model gap, with memory as its core feature — allowing ChatGPT to adapt to user quirks and preferences. He promised it will comply with Trump’s neutrality order, letting users push it left or right. Altman did not mention AGI.
The AI Bubble Paradox: Why OpenAI's $500 Billion Valuation Proves The Opposite
Even as Sam Altman admits investors may be overexcited, OpenAI is raising billions and planning multitrillion-dollar data center build-outs, echoing the dot-com frenzy of the 1990s but backed by real infrastructure and exploding adoption.
Is the AI bubble about to pop? Sam Altman is prepared either way.
"Someone will lose a phenomenal amount of money," says CEO while fundraising at record prices.
Bones of ancient child suggest humans could have interbred with Neanderthals earlier than thought
Modern humans and Neanderthals may have interacted 100,000 years earlier than previously thought.
Father of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown accused of stabbing a man in Las Vegas
According to TMZ, Quenton Marselles Brown admitted dinging the victim’s car with his door when he got out of his Lincoln Navigator. An argument ensued, and Brown stabbed the victim in the back and stomach, the website reported.
Zombie spiders are invading homes all over the world
Spiders infected with a fungus that turns them into “zombies” are now being discovered worldwide, with sightings reported in North America, Europe, and New Zealand.
