Morning Brief 2025-08-25

No guests slated for today's show. Subject to change.
News...
DOJ during Trump's first term stymied, squashed probes on Comey, Clinton, Schiff, and Hunter Biden
The DOJ, FBI, and IRS in Trump's first term seemed to let a large number of Trump antagonists off the hook for their potential criminality.
Never Trumpers who cheered Mar-a-Lago raid melt down at search of Bolton’s house
The same voices that hailed the FBI’s raid on Trump now call the Bolton search “authoritarianism” and “intimidation,” highlighting their blatant double standard.
Reagan’s plan to scrap all ballistic missiles was buried by deep state
Newly declassified records show the Joint Chiefs and CIA quietly killed Reagan’s 1986 proposal to eliminate nuclear missiles, warning it was unsafe, costly, and unworkable despite his push for bold disarmament.
Ghislaine Maxwell was honored at a prestigious Clinton event years after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced
Years after she was publicly accused in civil lawsuits and the press of helping Jeffrey Epstein groom and sexually abuse minors, Ghislaine Maxwell was an honored guest at the prestigious Clinton Global Initiative conference in September 2013.
Trump ‘was never inappropriate with anybody,’ Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell told DOJ
Audio and transcripts of the interviews were released Friday as the Trump administration seeks to quash rampant speculation about Epstein, who was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell.
Cracker Barrel's long history of cozying up to left-leaning organizations exposed: Report
The company reportedly had "pronoun and transgenderism training" at its Nashville headquarters.
Trump taps Airbnb co-founder as first chief design officer
Joe Gebbia will lead a new National Design Studio under Trump’s “America by Design” initiative, tasked with modernizing federal digital services to be simple, efficient, and visually appealing.
California high-speed rail celebrates a new construction milestone
After 15 years and billions blown, the state’s “bullet train” is bragging about finishing ... an overpass.
California’s bullet train boondoggle drags on with skyrocketing costs
The state’s high-speed rail project, originally promised for $33 billion and completion by 2020, is now projected to cost as much as $128 billion with only partial service in the Central Valley by 2032 and no clear path to Los Angeles or San Francisco without massive new funding.
2 men claiming to be police shot, killed by homeowner, authorities say
The Houston homeowner killed the suspects who reportedly tried to serve a fake warrant.
Crime...
WaPo: Pentagon plans military deployment in Chicago as Trump eyes crackdown
The Pentagon has for weeks been planning a military deployment to Chicago as Trump says he wants to crack down on crime, homelessness, and illegal immigration, in a model that could later be used in other major cities, officials familiar with the matter said.
Trump ‘manufactured crisis’ to justify plan to send national guard to Chicago, leading Democrat says
House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, appearing on CNN’s "State of the Union," accused the U.S. president of “playing games with the lives of Americans.”
Chicago mayor threatens ‘riot’ if Trump sends help to curb violence
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is now implying his people will rise up against “tyranny” via riots and unrest against President Trump’s administration if he sends troops to Chicago to lower the crime rate.
Website tracking crime in Chicago
So far in Chicago this year, there have been 229 shot and killed to go along with 1,056 injured. In the last week, there have been 45 shot with eight homicides.
‘Stop Talking And Get To Work’: Trump Targets Top Dem Governor In Sunday Morning Scolding
"As President, I would much prefer that he clean up this Crime disaster before I go there for a 'walk.'"
DC dismantled in a week the homeless encampments California’s endured for decades
The president ordered a no-tolerance cleanup of more than 40 encampments in D.C., contrasting sharply with California, where years of lawsuits, taxes, and spending have only grown the homeless population.
Trump Says He Supports Expanding Concealed Carry to DC
"People have to be able to protect themselves."
Watchdog group says FBI undercounts incidents in which armed civilians stop active shooters
The CPRC review uncovered 561 incidents during the same period, with armed citizens stopping 202 of them, or 36%. CPRC said the percentage jumped to 52.5% when excluding shootings that occurred in “gun-free zones.”
Politics...
Trump blasts Senate 'blue slip' custom blocking his appointments
The president said Democrat senators are using the tradition to force him to nominate Democrats for judges and U.S. attorneys in states they control, urging Sen. Chuck Grassley to end the practice.
It didn’t take long for JD Vance to dismantle Kristen Welker’s gotcha question on gerrymandering
Vance said Republicans are countering years of Democratic gerrymanders, citing Massachusetts where about 32% voted Republican yet the House delegation has zero GOP members, and argued Texas is simply leveling the field.
Dem Governor May Redistrict Lone GOP Rep Out Of His Seat To Make Maryland ‘More Fair’
“I want to make sure that we have fair lines and fair seats,” said Gov. Wes Moore.
Jeffries opens door to more Democratic redistricting: ‘Let’s see what comes next’
“Texas acted in a way to try and rig the congressional maps, so they could add a couple of different seats to the Republican column. California responded forcefully ... and we will continue to respond, when necessary, across the country.”
Republicans shift focus to states beyond Texas in redistricting fight
Texas kicked off the effort with a special session ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott, and now Republicans in Florida, Ohio, Indiana, and Missouri are moving to redraw maps that could add several new GOP seats to the House.
Democrats face their ‘David Duke moment’ in New York City
Just like Republicans once rejected the KKK’s David Duke, Democrats now face their own reckoning. But this time, the party is siding with the radical instead.
Mamdani raises over $1M in latest NYC fundraising haul, drowning out Cuomo, Adams
The communist candidate has raised half his money from out of state.
Mamdani fails to bench press 135 pounds at event
Photos showed the 33-year-old was unable to lift a bar loaded with what was said to be 135 pounds off the rack without help — and his two reps required full assistance from a smiling, large-biceped Men’s Day celebrant, photos showed.
Maher warns Democrats over Trump’s marijuana reform push
Maher said Trump’s move to consider reclassifying marijuana shows his knack for winning over passionate single-issue voters while Democrats focus on abstract themes.
Sen. Ted Cruz Endorses Rep. Chip Roy in 2026 Texas Attorney General Race
"There is no one better equipped to lead the Office of the Texas Attorney General, and I know that he will ferociously fight and protect the Lone Star State.”
Free Speech...
When military discipline crosses the civilian line
Maj. Jace Yarbrough was reprimanded after a 2021 speech in Hawaii, where he warned against politicization in the ranks, quoted Solzhenitsyn, and said "men can’t birth babies" and "boys shouldn’t be in girls’ locker rooms" — remarks made off-duty that the Air Force still punished, now at the center of his lawsuit.
Economy...
Trump gets bipartisan clobbering over Intel deal, but Bernie Sanders is on his side
Trump is getting clobbered from the left and the right for his decision to acquire a 10% stake in beleaguered chip maker Intel with $8.9 billion in taxpayer dollars. But he does have the support of the most progressive member of Congress, socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Powell indicates conditions ‘may warrant’ interest rate cuts as Fed proceeds ‘carefully’
While he noted that the labor market remains in good shape and the economy has shown “resilience,” he said downside dangers are rising. At the same time, he said tariffs are causing risks that inflation could rise again — a stagflation scenario that the Fed needs to avoid.
Home purchase cancellations happening at record rate, Redfin says
According to Redfin, more than 15% of home sales were canceled in July.
Immigration...
Maryland Man might be deported to Uganda: Report
Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported to El Salvador and later returned to the U.S., was reportedly told he could now be deported to Uganda.
ABC 'News': Immigrant families fear Trump's deportations as children return to school
Many of the nation’s school districts are returning to the classroom with immigrant families fearful of the Trump administration's targeting of undocumented migrants, according to educators, experts, and parents who spoke to ABC News.
COVID...
North Carolina Supreme Court lets bar owners pursue damages over COVID shutdowns
The court ruled that lawsuits from private bars and the NC Bar and Tavern Association can move forward, rejecting immunity claims and opening the door for businesses shuttered under Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper’s 2020 orders to seek compensation for unequal treatment compared to restaurants.
Ukraine - Russia...
After White House summit, European leaders split over troops to Ukraine as security pledge
The summit also cast a spotlight on the delicate balancing act between European leaders’ desire to stand behind Ukraine and to stay close to the U.S. president.
JD Vance: Russia Has Made ‘Significant Concessions’
"They’ve actually been willing to be flexible on some of their core demands. They’ve talked about what would be necessary to end the war. Of course, they haven’t been completely there yet, or the war would be over. But we’re engaging in this diplomatic process in good faith."
Trump sends letter to Ukraine on the country’s independence day
“The people of Ukraine have an unbreakable spirit, and your country’s courage inspires many. As you mark this important day, know the United States respects your fight, honors your sacrifices, and believes in your future as an independent nation.”
Canada...
'Another capitulation': Canada caves to Trump, dropping retaliatory tariffs
Canada announced on Friday that it will remove many of the retaliatory tariffs imposed on U.S. goods as a sign of goodwill aimed at resuming trade talks that have stalled.
More Americans applying for refugee status in Canada, shows data
Last year, 204 people filed refugee claims in Canada with the United States as their country of alleged persecution. This year, it's already at 245!
Europe...
Union Jack banned while Palestine flags fly — Britain’s flag wars intensify
A Birmingham council order to strip U.K. and English flags from lamp posts has sparked a grassroots backlash dubbed Operation Raise the Colours, with citizens hoisting Union Jacks nationwide while critics note Palestinian flags face no such restrictions.
Jews Hanging Posters of Israeli Hostages Hit with Paint Amid Clash at German Protest Camp
Pro-Israel activists were attacked while hanging posters of hostages on a fence at a left-wing encampment in Frankfurt, which hosts several pro-Palestinian organizations.
France summons US ambassador over anti-Semitism accusations
Paris blasted Charles Kushner’s letter to President Macron as unacceptable interference, saying France is fully mobilized against anti-Semitism and warning the claims damage trust between allies.
Denmark’s refugee experiment offers warning as US halts Gazan visas
A parliamentary review found over 60% of Palestinian refugees granted asylum in Denmark in 1992 ended up with criminal records or on welfare.
Entertainment...
Jussie Smollett Is Still Whining That He’s Innocent In New Netflix Documentary
The director said that the truth is "up to interpretation."
Environment...
Trump wants to turn Cold War plutonium into nuclear reactor fuel
The administration is preparing to offer 20 metric tons of surplus weapons-grade plutonium to U.S. power companies.
Education...
Former Colorado ‘counselor of the year’ accused of over 100 sex assaults on student
Police say Cassandra Poncelow abused a female student for years, hosting sleepovers and threatening suicide if exposed, before the victim recently came forward to reopen the case.
AI...
Creepy AI will look up teachers' info to predict what grade they'll give a paper
The new tool lets students plug in a professor’s name, school, and class details, then scours public information to get grading habits, spitting out personalized feedback and a predicted score before the assignment is submitted.
AI chatbots are reshaping how people speak without them realizing it
Researchers found words like "delve" and "meticulous" are overused by AI and creeping into human writing and even casual speech, showing how chatbot biases are bleeding into culture and subtly shifting language.
Technology...
This $199 Hacking Device Will Probably Let Thieves Steal Your Car
Combined with community-developed firmware, hackers can gain easy access to cars as new as the 2025 model year.
Science...
190 years ago today, New Yorkers were told the moon was inhabited by Batman and zebras
On August 25, 1835, the New York Sun began publishing a six-part series claiming life was discovered on the moon, fooling readers with tales of bison, zebras, and bat-winged men before admitting it was all fabricated.
Travel...
British Airways Removes 20 Passengers After Heat Makes Plane Too Heavy
“Due to the unique nature of the airfield with a short runway, extreme temperatures affect air pressure, so aircraft weight must be reduced,” the statement said.
Sports...
ESPN promotes the biggest sports 'icons' — includes more WNBA players than NFL
The ad also omitted the most dominant golfer alive, Scottie Scheffler, prompting backlash as ESPN was mocked for its DEI-driven priorities.
Michael Jordan-Kobe Bryant Card Sells for $12.9M, Record for Most Expensive Card Ever
The final price narrowly eclipses the $12.6 million one bidder paid for a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card in 2022. This is also more than double the previous record for an NBA card ($5.2 million).
August 25, 2004 - Russian aircraft bombings in Moscow… A series of isolated incidents… Aftermath of Hurricane Charley… Fashion changes are tied to the presidency… Men and women can’t be best friends…