Blog
LatestArticlesVideos
Radio
LivePodcastSerialsStations
TV
Podcasts
The Glenn Beck ProgramThe Glenn Beck PodcastThe Beck Story
Fine Art
Real Estate
More
AboutCharityBooksSponsorsShopContact
SEARCH
Live Radio

©2024 MERCURY RADIO ARTS.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

TERMS OF USE | PRIVACY POLICY

Live

Glenn's Show Prep

Morning Brief 2025-08-25

August 25, 2025
Chris Brady

No guests slated for today's show. Subject to change.

News...

DOJ during Trump's first term stymied, squashed probes on Comey, Clinton, Schiff, and Hunter Biden
The DOJ, FBI, and IRS in Trump's first term seemed to let a large number of Trump antagonists off the hook for their potential criminality.

Never Trumpers who cheered Mar-a-Lago raid melt down at search of Bolton’s house
The same voices that hailed the FBI’s raid on Trump now call the Bolton search “authoritarianism” and “intimidation,” highlighting their blatant double standard.

Reagan’s plan to scrap all ballistic missiles was buried by deep state
Newly declassified records show the Joint Chiefs and CIA quietly killed Reagan’s 1986 proposal to eliminate nuclear missiles, warning it was unsafe, costly, and unworkable despite his push for bold disarmament.

Ghislaine Maxwell was honored at a prestigious Clinton event years after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced
Years after she was publicly accused in civil lawsuits and the press of helping Jeffrey Epstein groom and sexually abuse minors, Ghislaine Maxwell was an honored guest at the prestigious Clinton Global Initiative conference in September 2013.

Trump ‘was never inappropriate with anybody,’ Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell told DOJ
Audio and transcripts of the interviews were released Friday as the Trump administration seeks to quash rampant speculation about Epstein, who was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell.

Cracker Barrel's long history of cozying up to left-leaning organizations exposed: Report
The company reportedly had "pronoun and transgenderism training" at its Nashville headquarters.

Trump taps Airbnb co-founder as first chief design officer
Joe Gebbia will lead a new National Design Studio under Trump’s “America by Design” initiative, tasked with modernizing federal digital services to be simple, efficient, and visually appealing.

California high-speed rail celebrates a new construction milestone
After 15 years and billions blown, the state’s “bullet train” is bragging about finishing ... an overpass.

California’s bullet train boondoggle drags on with skyrocketing costs
The state’s high-speed rail project, originally promised for $33 billion and completion by 2020, is now projected to cost as much as $128 billion with only partial service in the Central Valley by 2032 and no clear path to Los Angeles or San Francisco without massive new funding.

2 men claiming to be police shot, killed by homeowner, authorities say
The Houston homeowner killed the suspects who reportedly tried to serve a fake warrant.

Crime...

WaPo: Pentagon plans military deployment in Chicago as Trump eyes crackdown
The Pentagon has for weeks been planning a military deployment to Chicago as Trump says he wants to crack down on crime, homelessness, and illegal immigration, in a model that could later be used in other major cities, officials familiar with the matter said.

Trump ‘manufactured crisis’ to justify plan to send national guard to Chicago, leading Democrat says
House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, appearing on CNN’s "State of the Union," accused the U.S. president of “playing games with the lives of Americans.”

Chicago mayor threatens ‘riot’ if Trump sends help to curb violence
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is now implying his people will rise up against “tyranny” via riots and unrest against President Trump’s administration if he sends troops to Chicago to lower the crime rate.

Website tracking crime in Chicago
So far in Chicago this year, there have been 229 shot and killed to go along with 1,056 injured. In the last week, there have been 45 shot with eight homicides.

‘Stop Talking And Get To Work’: Trump Targets Top Dem Governor In Sunday Morning Scolding
"As President, I would much prefer that he clean up this Crime disaster before I go there for a 'walk.'"

DC dismantled in a week the homeless encampments California’s endured for decades
The president ordered a no-tolerance cleanup of more than 40 encampments in D.C., contrasting sharply with California, where years of lawsuits, taxes, and spending have only grown the homeless population.

Trump Says He Supports Expanding Concealed Carry to DC
"People have to be able to protect themselves."

Watchdog group says FBI undercounts incidents in which armed civilians stop active shooters
The CPRC review uncovered 561 incidents during the same period, with armed citizens stopping 202 of them, or 36%. CPRC said the percentage jumped to 52.5% when excluding shootings that occurred in “gun-free zones.”

Politics...

Trump blasts Senate 'blue slip' custom blocking his appointments
The president said Democrat senators are using the tradition to force him to nominate Democrats for judges and U.S. attorneys in states they control, urging Sen. Chuck Grassley to end the practice.

It didn’t take long for JD Vance to dismantle Kristen Welker’s gotcha question on gerrymandering
Vance said Republicans are countering years of Democratic gerrymanders, citing Massachusetts where about 32% voted Republican yet the House delegation has zero GOP members, and argued Texas is simply leveling the field.

Dem Governor May Redistrict Lone GOP Rep Out Of His Seat To Make Maryland ‘More Fair’
“I want to make sure that we have fair lines and fair seats,” said Gov. Wes Moore.

Jeffries opens door to more Democratic redistricting: ‘Let’s see what comes next’
“Texas acted in a way to try and rig the congressional maps, so they could add a couple of different seats to the Republican column. California responded forcefully ... and we will continue to respond, when necessary, across the country.”

Republicans shift focus to states beyond Texas in redistricting fight
Texas kicked off the effort with a special session ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott, and now Republicans in Florida, Ohio, Indiana, and Missouri are moving to redraw maps that could add several new GOP seats to the House.

Democrats face their ‘David Duke moment’ in New York City
Just like Republicans once rejected the KKK’s David Duke, Democrats now face their own reckoning. But this time, the party is siding with the radical instead.

Mamdani raises over $1M in latest NYC fundraising haul, drowning out Cuomo, Adams
The communist candidate has raised half his money from out of state.

Mamdani fails to bench press 135 pounds at event
Photos showed the 33-year-old was unable to lift a bar loaded with what was said to be 135 pounds off the rack without help — and his two reps required full assistance from a smiling, large-biceped Men’s Day celebrant, photos showed.

Maher warns Democrats over Trump’s marijuana reform push
Maher said Trump’s move to consider reclassifying marijuana shows his knack for winning over passionate single-issue voters while Democrats focus on abstract themes.

Sen. Ted Cruz Endorses Rep. Chip Roy in 2026 Texas Attorney General Race
"There is no one better equipped to lead the Office of the Texas Attorney General, and I know that he will ferociously fight and protect the Lone Star State.”

Free Speech...

When military discipline crosses the civilian line
Maj. Jace Yarbrough was reprimanded after a 2021 speech in Hawaii, where he warned against politicization in the ranks, quoted Solzhenitsyn, and said "men can’t birth babies" and "boys shouldn’t be in girls’ locker rooms" — remarks made off-duty that the Air Force still punished, now at the center of his lawsuit.

Economy...

Trump gets bipartisan clobbering over Intel deal, but Bernie Sanders is on his side
Trump is getting clobbered from the left and the right for his decision to acquire a 10% stake in beleaguered chip maker Intel with $8.9 billion in taxpayer dollars. But he does have the support of the most progressive member of Congress, socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Powell indicates conditions ‘may warrant’ interest rate cuts as Fed proceeds ‘carefully’
While he noted that the labor market remains in good shape and the economy has shown “resilience,” he said downside dangers are rising. At the same time, he said tariffs are causing risks that inflation could rise again — a stagflation scenario that the Fed needs to avoid.

Home purchase cancellations happening at record rate, Redfin says
According to Redfin, more than 15% of home sales were canceled in July.

Immigration...

Maryland Man might be deported to Uganda: Report
Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported to El Salvador and later returned to the U.S., was reportedly told he could now be deported to Uganda.

ABC 'News': Immigrant families fear Trump's deportations as children return to school
Many of the nation’s school districts are returning to the classroom with immigrant families fearful of the Trump administration's targeting of undocumented migrants, according to educators, experts, and parents who spoke to ABC News.

COVID...

North Carolina Supreme Court lets bar owners pursue damages over COVID shutdowns
The court ruled that lawsuits from private bars and the NC Bar and Tavern Association can move forward, rejecting immunity claims and opening the door for businesses shuttered under Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper’s 2020 orders to seek compensation for unequal treatment compared to restaurants.

Ukraine - Russia...

After White House summit, European leaders split over troops to Ukraine as security pledge
The summit also cast a spotlight on the delicate balancing act between European leaders’ desire to stand behind Ukraine and to stay close to the U.S. president.

JD Vance: Russia Has Made ‘Significant Concessions’
"They’ve actually been willing to be flexible on some of their core demands. They’ve talked about what would be necessary to end the war. Of course, they haven’t been completely there yet, or the war would be over. But we’re engaging in this diplomatic process in good faith."

Trump sends letter to Ukraine on the country’s independence day
“The people of Ukraine have an unbreakable spirit, and your country’s courage inspires many. As you mark this important day, know the United States respects your fight, honors your sacrifices, and believes in your future as an independent nation.”

Canada...

'Another capitulation': Canada caves to Trump, dropping retaliatory tariffs
Canada announced on Friday that it will remove many of the retaliatory tariffs imposed on U.S. goods as a sign of goodwill aimed at resuming trade talks that have stalled.

More Americans applying for refugee status in Canada, shows data
Last year, 204 people filed refugee claims in Canada with the United States as their country of alleged persecution. This year, it's already at 245!

Europe...

Union Jack banned while Palestine flags fly — Britain’s flag wars intensify
A Birmingham council order to strip U.K. and English flags from lamp posts has sparked a grassroots backlash dubbed Operation Raise the Colours, with citizens hoisting Union Jacks nationwide while critics note Palestinian flags face no such restrictions.

Jews Hanging Posters of Israeli Hostages Hit with Paint Amid Clash at German Protest Camp
Pro-Israel activists were attacked while hanging posters of hostages on a fence at a left-wing encampment in Frankfurt, which hosts several pro-Palestinian organizations.

France summons US ambassador over anti-Semitism accusations
Paris blasted Charles Kushner’s letter to President Macron as unacceptable interference, saying France is fully mobilized against anti-Semitism and warning the claims damage trust between allies.

Denmark’s refugee experiment offers warning as US halts Gazan visas
A parliamentary review found over 60% of Palestinian refugees granted asylum in Denmark in 1992 ended up with criminal records or on welfare.

Entertainment...

Jussie Smollett Is Still Whining That He’s Innocent In New Netflix Documentary
The director said that the truth is "up to interpretation."

Environment...

Trump wants to turn Cold War plutonium into nuclear reactor fuel
The administration is preparing to offer 20 metric tons of surplus weapons-grade plutonium to U.S. power companies.

Education...

Former Colorado ‘counselor of the year’ accused of over 100 sex assaults on student
Police say Cassandra Poncelow abused a female student for years, hosting sleepovers and threatening suicide if exposed, before the victim recently came forward to reopen the case.

AI...

Creepy AI will look up teachers' info to predict what grade they'll give a paper
The new tool lets students plug in a professor’s name, school, and class details, then scours public information to get grading habits, spitting out personalized feedback and a predicted score before the assignment is submitted.

AI chatbots are reshaping how people speak without them realizing it
Researchers found words like "delve" and "meticulous" are overused by AI and creeping into human writing and even casual speech, showing how chatbot biases are bleeding into culture and subtly shifting language.

Technology...

This $199 Hacking Device Will Probably Let Thieves Steal Your Car
Combined with community-developed firmware, hackers can gain easy access to cars as new as the 2025 model year.

Science...

190 years ago today, New Yorkers were told the moon was inhabited by Batman and zebras
On August 25, 1835, the New York Sun began publishing a six-part series claiming life was discovered on the moon, fooling readers with tales of bison, zebras, and bat-winged men before admitting it was all fabricated.

Travel...

British Airways Removes 20 Passengers After Heat Makes Plane Too Heavy
“Due to the unique nature of the airfield with a short runway, extreme temperatures affect air pressure, so aircraft weight must be reduced,” the statement said.

Sports...

ESPN promotes the biggest sports 'icons' — includes more WNBA players than NFL
The ad also omitted the most dominant golfer alive, Scottie Scheffler, prompting backlash as ESPN was mocked for its DEI-driven priorities.

Michael Jordan-Kobe Bryant Card Sells for $12.9M, Record for Most Expensive Card Ever
The final price narrowly eclipses the $12.6 million one bidder paid for a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card in 2022. This is also more than double the previous record for an NBA card ($5.2 million).

August 25, 2004 - Russian aircraft bombings in Moscow… A series of isolated incidents… Aftermath of Hurricane Charley… Fashion changes are tied to the presidency… Men and women can’t be best friends…

Trump's proposal explained: Ukraine's path to peace without NATO expansion

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Contributor | Getty Images

Strategic compromise, not absolute victory, often ensures lasting stability.

When has any country been asked to give up land it won in a war? Even if a nation is at fault, the punishment must be measured.

After World War I, Germany, the main aggressor, faced harsh penalties under the Treaty of Versailles. Germans resented the restrictions, and that resentment fueled the rise of Adolf Hitler, ultimately leading to World War II. History teaches that justice for transgressions must avoid creating conditions for future conflict.

Ukraine and Russia must choose to either continue the cycle of bloodshed or make difficult compromises in pursuit of survival and stability.

Russia and Ukraine now stand at a similar crossroads. They can cling to disputed land and prolong a devastating war, or they can make concessions that might secure a lasting peace. The stakes could not be higher: Tens of thousands die each month, and the choice between endless bloodshed and negotiated stability hinges on each side’s willingness to yield.

History offers a guide. In 1967, Israel faced annihilation. Surrounded by hostile armies, the nation fought back and seized large swaths of territory from Jordan, Egypt, and Syria. Yet Israel did not seek an empire. It held only the buffer zones needed for survival and returned most of the land. Security and peace, not conquest, drove its decisions.

Peace requires concessions

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says both Russia and Ukraine will need to “get something” from a peace deal. He’s right. Israel proved that survival outweighs pride. By giving up land in exchange for recognition and an end to hostilities, it stopped the cycle of war. Egypt and Israel have not fought in more than 50 years.

Russia and Ukraine now press opposing security demands. Moscow wants a buffer to block NATO. Kyiv, scarred by invasion, seeks NATO membership — a pledge that any attack would trigger collective defense by the United States and Europe.

President Donald Trump and his allies have floated a middle path: an Article 5-style guarantee without full NATO membership. Article 5, the core of NATO’s charter, declares that an attack on one is an attack on all. For Ukraine, such a pledge would act as a powerful deterrent. For Russia, it might be more palatable than NATO expansion to its border

Andrew Harnik / Staff | Getty Images

Peace requires concessions. The human cost is staggering: U.S. estimates indicate 20,000 Russian soldiers died in a single month — nearly half the total U.S. casualties in Vietnam — and the toll on Ukrainians is also severe. To stop this bloodshed, both sides need to recognize reality on the ground, make difficult choices, and anchor negotiations in security and peace rather than pride.

Peace or bloodshed?

Both Russia and Ukraine claim deep historical grievances. Ukraine arguably has a stronger claim of injustice. But the question is not whose parchment is older or whose deed is more valid. The question is whether either side is willing to trade some land for the lives of thousands of innocent people. True security, not historical vindication, must guide the path forward.

History shows that punitive measures or rigid insistence on territorial claims can perpetuate cycles of war. Germany’s punishment after World War I contributed directly to World War II. By contrast, Israel’s willingness to cede land for security and recognition created enduring peace. Ukraine and Russia now face the same choice: Continue the cycle of bloodshed or make difficult compromises in pursuit of survival and stability.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

The loneliness epidemic: Are machines replacing human connection?

NurPhoto / Contributor | Getty Images

Seniors, children, and the isolated increasingly rely on machines for conversation, risking real relationships and the emotional depth that only humans provide.

Jill Smola is 75 years old. She’s a retiree from Orlando, Florida, and she spent her life caring for the elderly. She played games, assembled puzzles, and offered company to those who otherwise would have sat alone.

Now, she sits alone herself. Her husband has died. She has a lung condition. She can’t drive. She can’t leave her home. Weeks can pass without human interaction.

Loneliness is an epidemic. And AI will not fix it. It will only dull the edges and make a diminished life tolerable.

But CBS News reports that she has a new companion. And she likes this companion more than her own daughter.

The companion? Artificial intelligence.

She spends five hours a day talking to her AI friend. They play games, do trivia, and just talk. She says she even prefers it to real people.

My first thought was simple: Stop this. We are losing our humanity.

But as I sat with the story, I realized something uncomfortable. Maybe we’ve already lost some of our humanity — not to AI, but to ourselves.

Outsourcing presence

How often do we know the right thing to do yet fail to act? We know we should visit the lonely. We know we should sit with someone in pain. We know what Jesus would do: Notice the forgotten, touch the untouchable, offer time and attention without outsourcing compassion.

Yet how often do we just … talk about it? On the radio, online, in lectures, in posts. We pontificate, and then we retreat.

I asked myself: What am I actually doing to close the distance between knowing and doing?

Human connection is messy. It’s inconvenient. It takes patience, humility, and endurance. AI doesn’t challenge you. It doesn’t interrupt your day. It doesn’t ask anything of you. Real people do. Real people make us confront our pride, our discomfort, our loneliness.

We’ve built an economy of convenience. We can have groceries delivered, movies streamed, answers instantly. But friendships — real relationships — are slow, inefficient, unpredictable. They happen in the blank spaces of life that we’ve been trained to ignore.

And now we’re replacing that inefficiency with machines.

AI provides comfort without challenge. It eliminates the risk of real intimacy. It’s an elegant coping mechanism for loneliness, but a poor substitute for life. If we’re not careful, the lonely won’t just be alone — they’ll be alone with an anesthetic, a shadow that never asks for anything, never interrupts, never makes them grow.

Reclaiming our humanity

We need to reclaim our humanity. Presence matters. Not theory. Not outrage. Action.

It starts small. Pull up a chair for someone who eats alone. Call a neighbor you haven’t spoken to in months. Visit a nursing home once a month — then once a week. Ask their names, hear their stories. Teach your children how to be present, to sit with someone in grief, without rushing to fix it.

Turn phones off at dinner. Make Sunday afternoons human time. Listen. Ask questions. Don’t post about it afterward. Make the act itself sacred.

Humility is central. We prefer machines because we can control them. Real people are inconvenient. They interrupt our narratives. They demand patience, forgiveness, and endurance. They make us confront ourselves.

A friend will challenge your self-image. A chatbot won’t.

Our homes are quieter. Our streets are emptier. Loneliness is an epidemic. And AI will not fix it. It will only dull the edges and make a diminished life tolerable.

Before we worry about how AI will reshape humanity, we must first practice humanity. It can start with 15 minutes a day of undivided attention, presence, and listening.

Change usually comes when pain finally wins. Let’s not wait for that. Let’s start now. Because real connection restores faster than any machine ever will.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Exposed: The radical Left's bloody rampage against America

Spencer Platt / Staff | Getty Images

For years, the media warned of right-wing terror. But the bullets, bombs, and body bags are piling up on the left — with support from Democrat leaders and voters.

For decades, the media and federal agencies have warned Americans that the greatest threat to our homeland is the political right — gun-owning veterans, conservative Christians, anyone who ever voted for President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden once declared that white supremacy is “the single most dangerous terrorist threat” in the nation.

Since Trump’s re-election, the rhetoric has only escalated. Outlets like the Washington Post and the Guardian warned that his second term would trigger a wave of far-right violence.

As Democrats bleed working-class voters and lose control of their base, they’re not moderating. They’re radicalizing.

They were wrong.

The real domestic threat isn’t coming from MAGA grandmas or rifle-toting red-staters. It’s coming from the radical left — the anarchists, the Marxists, the pro-Palestinian militants, and the anti-American agitators who have declared war on law enforcement, elected officials, and civil society.

Willful blindness

On July 4, a group of black-clad terrorists ambushed an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Alvarado, Texas. They hurled fireworks at the building, spray-painted graffiti, and then opened fire on responding law enforcement, shooting a local officer in the neck. Journalist Andy Ngo has linked the attackers to an Antifa cell in the Dallas area.

Authorities have so far charged 14 people in the plot and recovered AR-style rifles, body armor, Kevlar vests, helmets, tactical gloves, and radios. According to the Department of Justice, this was a “planned ambush with intent to kill.”

And it wasn’t an isolated incident. It’s part of a growing pattern of continuous violent left-wing incidents since December last year.

Monthly attacks

Most notably, in December 2024, 26-year-old Luigi Mangione allegedly gunned down UnitedHealth Group CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan. Mangione reportedly left a manifesto raging against the American health care system and was glorified by some on social media as a kind of modern Robin Hood.

One Emerson College poll found that 41% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 said the murder was “acceptable” or “somewhat acceptable.”

The next month, a man carrying Molotov cocktails was arrested near the U.S. Capitol. He allegedly planned to assassinate Trump-appointed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

In February, the “Tesla Takedown” attacks on Tesla vehicles and dealerships started picking up traction.

In March, a self-described “queer scientist” was arrested after allegedly firebombing the Republican Party headquarters in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Graffiti on the burned building read “ICE = KKK.”

In April, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s (D-Pa.) official residence was firebombed on Passover night. The suspect allegedly set the governor’s mansion on fire because of what Shapiro, who is Jewish, “wants to do to the Palestinian people.”

In May, two young Israeli embassy staffers were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. Witnesses said the shooter shouted “Free Palestine” as he was being arrested. The suspect told police he acted “for Gaza” and was reportedly linked to the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

In June, an Egyptian national who had entered the U.S. illegally allegedly threw a firebomb at a peaceful pro-Israel rally in Boulder, Colorado. Eight people were hospitalized, and an 82-year-old Holocaust survivor later died from her injuries.

That same month, a pro-Palestinian rioter in New York was arrested for allegedly setting fire to 11 police vehicles. In Los Angeles, anti-ICE rioters smashed cars, set fires, and hurled rocks at law enforcement. House Democrats refused to condemn the violence.

Barbara Davidson / Contributor | Getty Images

In Portland, Oregon, rioters tried to burn down another ICE facility and assaulted police officers before being dispersed with tear gas. Graffiti left behind read: “Kill your masters.”

On July 7, a Michigan man opened fire on a Customs and Border Protection facility in McAllen, Texas, wounding two police officers and an agent. Border agents returned fire, killing the suspect.

Days later in California, ICE officers conducting a raid on an illegal cannabis farm in Ventura County were attacked by left-wing activists. One protester appeared to fire at federal agents.

This is not a series of isolated incidents. It’s a timeline of escalation. Political assassinations, firebombings, arson, ambushes — all carried out in the name of radical leftist ideology.

Democrats are radicalizing

This isn’t just the work of fringe agitators. It’s being enabled — and in many cases encouraged — by elected Democrats.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz routinely calls ICE “Trump’s modern-day Gestapo.” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass attempted to block an ICE operation in her city. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu compared ICE agents to a neo-Nazi group. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson referred to them as “secret police terrorizing our communities.”

Apparently, other Democratic lawmakers, according to Axios, are privately troubled by their own base. One unnamed House Democrat admitted that supporters were urging members to escalate further: “Some of them have suggested what we really need to do is be willing to get shot.” Others were demanding blood in the streets to get the media’s attention.

A study from Rutgers University and the National Contagion Research Institute found that 55% of Americans who identify as “left of center” believe that murdering Donald Trump would be at least “somewhat justified.”

As Democrats bleed working-class voters and lose control of their base, they’re not moderating. They’re radicalizing. They don’t want the chaos to stop. They want to harness it, normalize it, and weaponize it.

The truth is, this isn’t just about ICE. It’s not even about Trump. It’s about whether a republic can survive when one major party decides that our institutions no longer apply.

Truth still matters. Law and order still matter. And if the left refuses to defend them, then we must be the ones who do.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

America's comeback: Trump is crushing crime in the Capitol

Andrew Harnik / Staff | Getty Images

Trump’s DC crackdown is about more than controlling crime — it’s about restoring America’s strength and credibility on the world stage.

Donald Trump on Monday invoked Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, placing the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control and deploying the National Guard to restore law and order. This move is long overdue.

D.C.’s crime problem has been spiraling for years as local authorities and Democratic leadership have abandoned the nation’s capital to the consequences of their own failed policies. The city’s murder rate is about three times higher than that of Islamabad, Pakistan, and 18 times higher than that of communist-led Havana, Cuba.

When DC is in chaos, it sends a message to the world that America is weak.

Theft, assaults, and carjackings have transformed many of its streets into war zones. D.C. saw a 32% increase in homicides from 2022 to 2023, marking the highest number in two decades and surpassing both New York and Los Angeles. Even if crime rates dropped to 2019 levels, that wouldn’t be good enough.

Local leaders have downplayed the crisis, manipulating crime stats to preserve their image. Felony assault, for example, is no longer considered a “violent crime” in their crime stats. Same with carjacking. But the reality on the streets is different. People in D.C. are living in constant fear.

Trump isn’t waiting for the crime rate to improve on its own. He’s taking action.

Broken windows theory in action

Trump’s takeover of D.C. puts the “broken windows theory” into action — the idea that ignoring minor crimes invites bigger ones. When authorities look the other way on turnstile-jumping or graffiti, they signal that lawbreaking carries no real consequence.

Rudy Giuliani used this approach in the 1990s to clean up New York, cracking down on small offenses before they escalated. Trump is doing the same in the capital, drawing a hard line and declaring enough is enough. Letting crime fester in Washington tells the world that the seat of American power tolerates lawlessness.

What Trump is doing for D.C. isn’t just about law enforcement — it’s about national identity. When D.C. is in chaos, it sends a message to the world that America is weak. The capital city represents the soul of the country. If we can’t even keep our own capital safe, how can we expect anyone to take us seriously?

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

Reversing the decline

Anyone who has visited D.C. regularly over the past several years has witnessed its rapid decline. Homeless people bathe in the fountains outside Union Station. People are tripping out in Dupont Circle. The left’s negligence is a disgrace, enabling drug use and homelessness to explode on our capital’s streets while depriving these individuals of desperately needed care and help.

Restoring law and order to D.C. is not about politics or scoring points. It’s about doing what’s right for the people. It’s about protecting communities, taking the vulnerable off the streets, and sending the message to both law-abiding and law-breaking citizens alike that the rule of law matters.

D.C. should be a lesson to the rest of America. If we want to take our cities back, we need leadership willing to take bold action. Trump is showing how to do it.

Now, it’s time for other cities to step up and follow his lead. We can restore law and order. We can make our cities something to be proud of again.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.