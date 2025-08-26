Blog
Morning Brief 2025-08-26

August 26, 2025
Chris Brady

TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Darren Beattie
TOPIC: DOGE EXPOSES former Taliban member who was being funded by the U.S. Institute of Peace.

BOTTOM OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Peter Schweizer
TOPIC: Amid trade negotiations with China, President Trump says he'll allow 600,000 Chinese students to study in the U.S.

TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Claire Abernathy
TOPIC: How YOU can help stop the medical mutilation of children.

Did Democrats’ ‘nonpartisan’ voter outreach violate IRS rules?
Tax-exempt groups funneled hundreds of millions into registering voters assumed to lean Democrat, a practice IRS rules forbid if done in a partisan way. Wealthy donors exploited the setup to skirt campaign finance limits while writing off contributions as charitable tax breaks.

Wildfire relief cash diverted to progressive groups and illegal alien programs
FireAid raised $100 million for California wildfire victims, but much of the money went to activist nonprofits that exclude whites, fund BLM-style projects, or direct cash assistance to illegal aliens.

Soros-funded dark money group manufactures chaos at GOP senator’s town hall
Indivisible’s Cleveland chapter, bankrolled by Soros’ network, staged and paid activists to disrupt Sen. Bernie Moreno’s event with insults and staged protests.

10 most important revelations about the Obama-Biden era of weaponization
Declassified files show the Steele dossier shaped intel reports, Hillary Clinton approved the Russia smear, Adam Schiff allegedly greenlit leaks, and probes into Comey, Letitia James, and the Clinton Foundation were derailed.

Sorry, Not Sorry: Cracker Barrel Doubles Down On Unpopular Rebrand
On Monday, the chain issued a lengthy statement showcasing it has no intention to adhere to the wishes of its loyal customer base. In its non-apology, the company attempted to spin its PR disaster as nothing more than an episode demonstrating “how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel.”

Colorado Democrats move to fund Planned Parenthood with state Medicaid dollars
Lawmakers passed a $4.4 million bill to replace lost federal funding, ensuring abortion providers remain reimbursed through the state budget as the measure heads to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk.

Massachusetts pushes plan to track your driving miles
A new bill would let the state monitor mileage and push policies to cut how much people drive, laying the groundwork for per-mile taxes and travel limits.

Study finds men in high-power jobs or unemployed most likely to cheat
New research shows 18% of CEOs, surgeons, and top professionals admit infidelity, while one in five jobless men also stray. Women cheat less overall, but those in low-prestige jobs are most likely to be unfaithful.

Trump moves to end cashless bail across the country
Attorney General Pam Bondi will reportedly provide the president with a list of jurisdictions that have a cashless bail system.

Congress Probes DC Police Over 'Inaccurate and Intentionally Manipulated' Crime Stats
The Justice Department announced a similar probe last week amid Trump's crime crackdown in the nation's capital.

This is Chicago over the past 24 hours or so
A series of headlines of various crimes from Chicago on Monday.

CNN’s Scott Jennings Scoffs at Anchor’s Description of What ‘Conservatives’ Want: Not ‘High Murder Rates’
Jennings countered Jessica Dean by noting conservatives oppose skyrocketing crime and illegal immigration, arguing Trump’s move to send the National Guard to Chicago mirrors his successful crackdown in Washington, D.C.

WaPo: How an alcohol-fueled street fight turned into a conservative cause
It was certainly not the only alcohol-fueled fistfight to erupt in America that night, but a brawl outside a popular nightclub in Cincinnati has become a call to arms in conservative circles.

Suspect who allegedly sparked racially motivated Cincinnati brawl indicted on federal drug charges
Jermaine Mathews was indicted for conspiracy and intent to distribute “40 grams or more of fentanyl.”

Ukrainian refugee, 23, who fled war for safer life in US knifed to death by homeless career criminal in North Carolina
Iryna Zarutska had “recently arrived in the United States, seeking safety from the war and hoping for a new beginning,” according to a GoFundMe.

Poll shows 54% of voters say Trump is doing a better job than Biden
The latest Harvard CAPS/Harris survey puts Trump’s approval at 47%, with majority backing for 14 of 15 policies, especially on crime and immigration, though voters remain wary on inflation and tariffs.

NY Times: How the Electoral College Could Tilt Further from Democrats
Population growth in Texas, Florida, Utah, and Idaho is set to give Republicans at least seven more electoral votes after the 2030 census, while blue states like California, New York, and Illinois lose seats. That shift would wipe out most of Democrats’ current winning paths.

DNC kicks off summer meeting with land acknowledgment ritual
Democrats opened their Minneapolis gathering with a speech from a self-described “indigenous queer woman,” declaring America still lives in a system built to suppress Native culture.

Democrats told to ignore alien crime at summer meeting
"Most Americans are more worried about how are we going to address mental health issues, the visible homelessness that we see on streets, and how do we deal with mental health and other issues that drive the sort of random incidents that scare all of us."

DNC chair: Democrats need to stop playing by the rules
Ken Martin told Democrats to ditch fair play and “grow a damn spine,” while Keith Ellison bragged about suing Trump dozens of times, saying he'll keep up the lawfare campaign.

DNC agreed to pick up the tab for more than $20M of Kamala Harris campaign debt in ‘handshake deal’: Report
The Harris campaign spent $1.5 billion during the former vice president’s 15-week run.

WaPo: How Zohran Mamdani is teaching Democrats to lose
The socialist frontrunner for New York mayor is being hailed by the party’s left as a model to emulate, but his success risks convincing activists that doubling down on radical positions is the path to victory — a miscalculation that has burned Democrats before.

By his own logic, Schiff is inciting violence against the FBI by criticizing Bolton raid
The senator called the FBI’s search of Bolton’s home “retribution,” despite claiming Trump endangered agents by making similar remarks after the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Judge rules Utah's congressional map must be redrawn for the 2026 elections
The Utah Legislature will need to rapidly redraw the state’s congressional boundaries after a judge ruled Monday that the Republican-controlled body circumvented safeguards put in place by voters to ensure districts aren’t drawn to favor any party.

Trump's executive order to protect the US flag hits at heart of culture
When is free expression a call to incite violence? The executive order puts limits on a 1989 Supreme Court ruling protecting flag burning as free speech, potentially setting the stage for legal arguments over First Amendment rights and a possible redo in the nation's highest court.

Tariffs will lower deficits by $4 trillion over a decade, CBO says
Tariffs have generated so much tax revenue, so quickly, that it may now be hard to move away from them without finding another source of income for the government.

Trump fires Federal Reserve governor over mortgage fraud allegations — but she refuses to step down
The president removed Cook after a referral accused her of falsifying records to claim two primary residences, but she insists Trump has no authority to oust her, vows not to resign, and has hired Hunter Biden’s lawyer Abbe Lowell to fight the move.

Camping World CEO refuses to back down in giant American flag fights
Marcus Lemonis says lawsuits and government orders won’t make him lower the 120-foot flags, calling them his “love letter” to the country that gave him a chance as an immigrant.

Obama judge blocks Maryland Man from being deported
Kilmar Abrego Garcia, accused of human trafficking and having ties to MS-13, was nearly deported, but an Obama-appointed federal judge blocked his removal.

CNN Can’t Let ‘Maryland Man’ Narrative Go
"Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man who was unlawfully deported to El Salvador earlier this year, was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after turning himself in to a facility in Baltimore."

Supporters of illegal alien truck driver accused of killing 3 demand light sentence: 'Shame on your white injustice'
The petition backing Harjinder Singh features comments accusing America’s courts of racism, with some supporters calling the charges “white injustice” while pushing for alternatives like counseling or community service despite three deaths.

Trump Floats Renaming Pentagon Back To ‘Department Of War’
A reporter told Trump that officially renaming the Department of Defense would require an act of Congress. Trump replied that he did not think it would, but regardless, he guessed that Congress would approve such a name change if Congress is needed. Sen. Mike Lee said he will introduce a bill to codify the name change.

Trump makes a bold push for global competitors to abandon nukes: 'The power is too great'
From the Oval Office, Trump urged Russia and China to give up their nuclear weapons, saying disarmament is a major goal of his administration and stressing that nuclear proliferation is too dangerous to continue.

Iranian official claims Israel assassinated president killed in 2024 helicopter crash
Mohammad Sadr, a member of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council, alleged Israel was behind the helicopter crash that killed then-Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, while also accusing Russia of betraying Tehran by sharing air defense intel with Israel.

Chinese companies buying up land across New Hampshire under scrutiny
Beijing-linked firms have snapped up sites "near" defense contractors and a Space Force base, including a $67 million Nashua property, sparking state investigations and new laws to block future foreign adversary purchases.

Trump Says He’ll Allow 600,000 Chinese Students To Study In US
“I hear so many stories [about how] we’re not going to allow their students. We’re going to allow their students to come in. We’re going to allow 600,00 students. It’s very important, but we’re going to get along with China,” Trump said.

US doubles down on support for envoy to France after anti-Semitism row
Ambassador Charles Kushner blasted Macron for failing to stop rising anti-Semitism and warning that recognizing a Palestinian state fuels extremism. France summoned him in protest, but the Trump administration doubled down, with Israel also accusing Paris of hypocrisy.

North Carolina mom of 8 goes viral for holding ponytail of Italian pickpocket for 1 hour
"I'm not stopping, kid. You are not getting away. I have eight kids, you don't get to me."

American tourist stabbed while defending women on German tram slams Europe's 'immigration problem'
John Rudat, 21, said one of his attackers was an illegal immigrant known to police and blasted Germany’s weak enforcement after the suspect was quickly released.

Australia expels Iranian ambassador after synagogue firebombing tied to Tehran
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed Iran’s Revolutionary Guard orchestrated two anti-Semitic attacks in Melbourne and Sydney.

Snoop Dogg joins the moral majority, slams kids' movie for lesbian theme
The rapper said he skips taking his grandkids to see movies after seeing "Lightyear," where a same-sex kiss scene left his grandson asking how two women could have a baby, blasting Hollywood for pushing adult themes on children.

Lil Nas X hit with 4 felony charges after arrest over bizarre behavior
He allegedly charged at police after walking in his underwear and putting a traffic cone on his head.

Sotomayor set to appear on ‘The View’ as new season kicks off
The leftwing Supreme Court Justice will appear on the daytime talk show on Sept. 9, one day following the program’s season premiere, Variety reported on Monday.

Media outlet runs puff piece on ex-Taliban official cut off by Trump admin
ProPublica portrayed Mohammad Qasem Halimi — once a Taliban protocol chief and minister — as a victim after his $132,000 U.S. contract was axed, but the Trump administration says taxpayer money should never fund former members of the regime that harbored 9/11 terrorists.

Bans on gas stoves come back as Democratic cities and states continue war on gas appliances
Colorado now requires cigarette-style warning labels on gas stoves, part of a broader blue-state push to restrict fossil fuel appliances despite studies finding no proven health risks.

The radical left is poisoning our schools — here's how we fight back
By teaching faith, integrity, responsibility, effort, and sacrifice, we empower American youth to make today better than yesterday — and to shape a future that honors the sacrifices of those who came before us.

NY Times: Why Experts Caution Against Pete Hegseth and RFK Jr.’s Fitness Challenge
“Pushing for such high numbers without the necessary strength foundation can quickly lead to poor form, overcompensation, and a high risk of injury, including serious muscle strains or tears.”

AI boom already driving up power bills as data centers strain the grid
Bloomberg reports AI energy demand is pushing electricity prices higher, with New Jersey bills up 13% and New York 14% through May, as companies like Google turn to nuclear while others drain existing capacity without new plants.

Can AI suffer? Big Tech and users grapple with one of most unsettling questions of our times
As the first AI-led rights advocacy group is founded, the industry is divided on whether models are, or can be, sentient.

YouTube secretly used AI to alter creators’ videos without permission
The platform confirmed it has been quietly testing an AI tool on Shorts that sharpens, de-noises, and tweaks visuals by pulling details like skin, hair, and clothing — leaving creators unsettled as their content looks subtly artificial without their consent.

These are the deadliest countries to take a selfie
India tops the list with 271 casualties, while the U.S., Russia, Pakistan, and Australia trail behind — and nearly half of all deaths come from people falling in pursuit of the perfect shot.

August 26, 2009 - Glenn's Fox News ratings are stunning… Know your czars… Swine flu… Progressives believe we can’t think for ourselves… 9/11 becoming a 'national day of service'…

Trump's proposal explained: Ukraine's path to peace without NATO expansion

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Contributor | Getty Images

Strategic compromise, not absolute victory, often ensures lasting stability.

When has any country been asked to give up land it won in a war? Even if a nation is at fault, the punishment must be measured.

After World War I, Germany, the main aggressor, faced harsh penalties under the Treaty of Versailles. Germans resented the restrictions, and that resentment fueled the rise of Adolf Hitler, ultimately leading to World War II. History teaches that justice for transgressions must avoid creating conditions for future conflict.

Ukraine and Russia must choose to either continue the cycle of bloodshed or make difficult compromises in pursuit of survival and stability.

Russia and Ukraine now stand at a similar crossroads. They can cling to disputed land and prolong a devastating war, or they can make concessions that might secure a lasting peace. The stakes could not be higher: Tens of thousands die each month, and the choice between endless bloodshed and negotiated stability hinges on each side’s willingness to yield.

History offers a guide. In 1967, Israel faced annihilation. Surrounded by hostile armies, the nation fought back and seized large swaths of territory from Jordan, Egypt, and Syria. Yet Israel did not seek an empire. It held only the buffer zones needed for survival and returned most of the land. Security and peace, not conquest, drove its decisions.

Peace requires concessions

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says both Russia and Ukraine will need to “get something” from a peace deal. He’s right. Israel proved that survival outweighs pride. By giving up land in exchange for recognition and an end to hostilities, it stopped the cycle of war. Egypt and Israel have not fought in more than 50 years.

Russia and Ukraine now press opposing security demands. Moscow wants a buffer to block NATO. Kyiv, scarred by invasion, seeks NATO membership — a pledge that any attack would trigger collective defense by the United States and Europe.

President Donald Trump and his allies have floated a middle path: an Article 5-style guarantee without full NATO membership. Article 5, the core of NATO’s charter, declares that an attack on one is an attack on all. For Ukraine, such a pledge would act as a powerful deterrent. For Russia, it might be more palatable than NATO expansion to its border

Andrew Harnik / Staff | Getty Images

Peace requires concessions. The human cost is staggering: U.S. estimates indicate 20,000 Russian soldiers died in a single month — nearly half the total U.S. casualties in Vietnam — and the toll on Ukrainians is also severe. To stop this bloodshed, both sides need to recognize reality on the ground, make difficult choices, and anchor negotiations in security and peace rather than pride.

Peace or bloodshed?

Both Russia and Ukraine claim deep historical grievances. Ukraine arguably has a stronger claim of injustice. But the question is not whose parchment is older or whose deed is more valid. The question is whether either side is willing to trade some land for the lives of thousands of innocent people. True security, not historical vindication, must guide the path forward.

History shows that punitive measures or rigid insistence on territorial claims can perpetuate cycles of war. Germany’s punishment after World War I contributed directly to World War II. By contrast, Israel’s willingness to cede land for security and recognition created enduring peace. Ukraine and Russia now face the same choice: Continue the cycle of bloodshed or make difficult compromises in pursuit of survival and stability.

The loneliness epidemic: Are machines replacing human connection?

NurPhoto / Contributor | Getty Images

Seniors, children, and the isolated increasingly rely on machines for conversation, risking real relationships and the emotional depth that only humans provide.

Jill Smola is 75 years old. She’s a retiree from Orlando, Florida, and she spent her life caring for the elderly. She played games, assembled puzzles, and offered company to those who otherwise would have sat alone.

Now, she sits alone herself. Her husband has died. She has a lung condition. She can’t drive. She can’t leave her home. Weeks can pass without human interaction.

Loneliness is an epidemic. And AI will not fix it. It will only dull the edges and make a diminished life tolerable.

But CBS News reports that she has a new companion. And she likes this companion more than her own daughter.

The companion? Artificial intelligence.

She spends five hours a day talking to her AI friend. They play games, do trivia, and just talk. She says she even prefers it to real people.

My first thought was simple: Stop this. We are losing our humanity.

But as I sat with the story, I realized something uncomfortable. Maybe we’ve already lost some of our humanity — not to AI, but to ourselves.

Outsourcing presence

How often do we know the right thing to do yet fail to act? We know we should visit the lonely. We know we should sit with someone in pain. We know what Jesus would do: Notice the forgotten, touch the untouchable, offer time and attention without outsourcing compassion.

Yet how often do we just … talk about it? On the radio, online, in lectures, in posts. We pontificate, and then we retreat.

I asked myself: What am I actually doing to close the distance between knowing and doing?

Human connection is messy. It’s inconvenient. It takes patience, humility, and endurance. AI doesn’t challenge you. It doesn’t interrupt your day. It doesn’t ask anything of you. Real people do. Real people make us confront our pride, our discomfort, our loneliness.

We’ve built an economy of convenience. We can have groceries delivered, movies streamed, answers instantly. But friendships — real relationships — are slow, inefficient, unpredictable. They happen in the blank spaces of life that we’ve been trained to ignore.

And now we’re replacing that inefficiency with machines.

AI provides comfort without challenge. It eliminates the risk of real intimacy. It’s an elegant coping mechanism for loneliness, but a poor substitute for life. If we’re not careful, the lonely won’t just be alone — they’ll be alone with an anesthetic, a shadow that never asks for anything, never interrupts, never makes them grow.

Reclaiming our humanity

We need to reclaim our humanity. Presence matters. Not theory. Not outrage. Action.

It starts small. Pull up a chair for someone who eats alone. Call a neighbor you haven’t spoken to in months. Visit a nursing home once a month — then once a week. Ask their names, hear their stories. Teach your children how to be present, to sit with someone in grief, without rushing to fix it.

Turn phones off at dinner. Make Sunday afternoons human time. Listen. Ask questions. Don’t post about it afterward. Make the act itself sacred.

Humility is central. We prefer machines because we can control them. Real people are inconvenient. They interrupt our narratives. They demand patience, forgiveness, and endurance. They make us confront ourselves.

A friend will challenge your self-image. A chatbot won’t.

Our homes are quieter. Our streets are emptier. Loneliness is an epidemic. And AI will not fix it. It will only dull the edges and make a diminished life tolerable.

Before we worry about how AI will reshape humanity, we must first practice humanity. It can start with 15 minutes a day of undivided attention, presence, and listening.

Change usually comes when pain finally wins. Let’s not wait for that. Let’s start now. Because real connection restores faster than any machine ever will.

Exposed: The radical Left's bloody rampage against America

Spencer Platt / Staff | Getty Images

For years, the media warned of right-wing terror. But the bullets, bombs, and body bags are piling up on the left — with support from Democrat leaders and voters.

For decades, the media and federal agencies have warned Americans that the greatest threat to our homeland is the political right — gun-owning veterans, conservative Christians, anyone who ever voted for President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden once declared that white supremacy is “the single most dangerous terrorist threat” in the nation.

Since Trump’s re-election, the rhetoric has only escalated. Outlets like the Washington Post and the Guardian warned that his second term would trigger a wave of far-right violence.

As Democrats bleed working-class voters and lose control of their base, they’re not moderating. They’re radicalizing.

They were wrong.

The real domestic threat isn’t coming from MAGA grandmas or rifle-toting red-staters. It’s coming from the radical left — the anarchists, the Marxists, the pro-Palestinian militants, and the anti-American agitators who have declared war on law enforcement, elected officials, and civil society.

Willful blindness

On July 4, a group of black-clad terrorists ambushed an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Alvarado, Texas. They hurled fireworks at the building, spray-painted graffiti, and then opened fire on responding law enforcement, shooting a local officer in the neck. Journalist Andy Ngo has linked the attackers to an Antifa cell in the Dallas area.

Authorities have so far charged 14 people in the plot and recovered AR-style rifles, body armor, Kevlar vests, helmets, tactical gloves, and radios. According to the Department of Justice, this was a “planned ambush with intent to kill.”

And it wasn’t an isolated incident. It’s part of a growing pattern of continuous violent left-wing incidents since December last year.

Monthly attacks

Most notably, in December 2024, 26-year-old Luigi Mangione allegedly gunned down UnitedHealth Group CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan. Mangione reportedly left a manifesto raging against the American health care system and was glorified by some on social media as a kind of modern Robin Hood.

One Emerson College poll found that 41% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 said the murder was “acceptable” or “somewhat acceptable.”

The next month, a man carrying Molotov cocktails was arrested near the U.S. Capitol. He allegedly planned to assassinate Trump-appointed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

In February, the “Tesla Takedown” attacks on Tesla vehicles and dealerships started picking up traction.

In March, a self-described “queer scientist” was arrested after allegedly firebombing the Republican Party headquarters in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Graffiti on the burned building read “ICE = KKK.”

In April, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s (D-Pa.) official residence was firebombed on Passover night. The suspect allegedly set the governor’s mansion on fire because of what Shapiro, who is Jewish, “wants to do to the Palestinian people.”

In May, two young Israeli embassy staffers were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. Witnesses said the shooter shouted “Free Palestine” as he was being arrested. The suspect told police he acted “for Gaza” and was reportedly linked to the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

In June, an Egyptian national who had entered the U.S. illegally allegedly threw a firebomb at a peaceful pro-Israel rally in Boulder, Colorado. Eight people were hospitalized, and an 82-year-old Holocaust survivor later died from her injuries.

That same month, a pro-Palestinian rioter in New York was arrested for allegedly setting fire to 11 police vehicles. In Los Angeles, anti-ICE rioters smashed cars, set fires, and hurled rocks at law enforcement. House Democrats refused to condemn the violence.

Barbara Davidson / Contributor | Getty Images

In Portland, Oregon, rioters tried to burn down another ICE facility and assaulted police officers before being dispersed with tear gas. Graffiti left behind read: “Kill your masters.”

On July 7, a Michigan man opened fire on a Customs and Border Protection facility in McAllen, Texas, wounding two police officers and an agent. Border agents returned fire, killing the suspect.

Days later in California, ICE officers conducting a raid on an illegal cannabis farm in Ventura County were attacked by left-wing activists. One protester appeared to fire at federal agents.

This is not a series of isolated incidents. It’s a timeline of escalation. Political assassinations, firebombings, arson, ambushes — all carried out in the name of radical leftist ideology.

Democrats are radicalizing

This isn’t just the work of fringe agitators. It’s being enabled — and in many cases encouraged — by elected Democrats.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz routinely calls ICE “Trump’s modern-day Gestapo.” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass attempted to block an ICE operation in her city. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu compared ICE agents to a neo-Nazi group. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson referred to them as “secret police terrorizing our communities.”

Apparently, other Democratic lawmakers, according to Axios, are privately troubled by their own base. One unnamed House Democrat admitted that supporters were urging members to escalate further: “Some of them have suggested what we really need to do is be willing to get shot.” Others were demanding blood in the streets to get the media’s attention.

A study from Rutgers University and the National Contagion Research Institute found that 55% of Americans who identify as “left of center” believe that murdering Donald Trump would be at least “somewhat justified.”

As Democrats bleed working-class voters and lose control of their base, they’re not moderating. They’re radicalizing. They don’t want the chaos to stop. They want to harness it, normalize it, and weaponize it.

The truth is, this isn’t just about ICE. It’s not even about Trump. It’s about whether a republic can survive when one major party decides that our institutions no longer apply.

Truth still matters. Law and order still matter. And if the left refuses to defend them, then we must be the ones who do.

America's comeback: Trump is crushing crime in the Capitol

Andrew Harnik / Staff | Getty Images

Trump’s DC crackdown is about more than controlling crime — it’s about restoring America’s strength and credibility on the world stage.

Donald Trump on Monday invoked Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, placing the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control and deploying the National Guard to restore law and order. This move is long overdue.

D.C.’s crime problem has been spiraling for years as local authorities and Democratic leadership have abandoned the nation’s capital to the consequences of their own failed policies. The city’s murder rate is about three times higher than that of Islamabad, Pakistan, and 18 times higher than that of communist-led Havana, Cuba.

When DC is in chaos, it sends a message to the world that America is weak.

Theft, assaults, and carjackings have transformed many of its streets into war zones. D.C. saw a 32% increase in homicides from 2022 to 2023, marking the highest number in two decades and surpassing both New York and Los Angeles. Even if crime rates dropped to 2019 levels, that wouldn’t be good enough.

Local leaders have downplayed the crisis, manipulating crime stats to preserve their image. Felony assault, for example, is no longer considered a “violent crime” in their crime stats. Same with carjacking. But the reality on the streets is different. People in D.C. are living in constant fear.

Trump isn’t waiting for the crime rate to improve on its own. He’s taking action.

Broken windows theory in action

Trump’s takeover of D.C. puts the “broken windows theory” into action — the idea that ignoring minor crimes invites bigger ones. When authorities look the other way on turnstile-jumping or graffiti, they signal that lawbreaking carries no real consequence.

Rudy Giuliani used this approach in the 1990s to clean up New York, cracking down on small offenses before they escalated. Trump is doing the same in the capital, drawing a hard line and declaring enough is enough. Letting crime fester in Washington tells the world that the seat of American power tolerates lawlessness.

What Trump is doing for D.C. isn’t just about law enforcement — it’s about national identity. When D.C. is in chaos, it sends a message to the world that America is weak. The capital city represents the soul of the country. If we can’t even keep our own capital safe, how can we expect anyone to take us seriously?

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

Reversing the decline

Anyone who has visited D.C. regularly over the past several years has witnessed its rapid decline. Homeless people bathe in the fountains outside Union Station. People are tripping out in Dupont Circle. The left’s negligence is a disgrace, enabling drug use and homelessness to explode on our capital’s streets while depriving these individuals of desperately needed care and help.

Restoring law and order to D.C. is not about politics or scoring points. It’s about doing what’s right for the people. It’s about protecting communities, taking the vulnerable off the streets, and sending the message to both law-abiding and law-breaking citizens alike that the rule of law matters.

D.C. should be a lesson to the rest of America. If we want to take our cities back, we need leadership willing to take bold action. Trump is showing how to do it.

Now, it’s time for other cities to step up and follow his lead. We can restore law and order. We can make our cities something to be proud of again.

