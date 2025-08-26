Morning Brief 2025-08-26

TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Darren Beattie
TOPIC: DOGE EXPOSES former Taliban member who was being funded by the U.S. Institute of Peace.
BOTTOM OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Peter Schweizer
TOPIC: Amid trade negotiations with China, President Trump says he'll allow 600,000 Chinese students to study in the U.S.
TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Claire Abernathy
TOPIC: How YOU can help stop the medical mutilation of children.
News...
Did Democrats’ ‘nonpartisan’ voter outreach violate IRS rules?
Tax-exempt groups funneled hundreds of millions into registering voters assumed to lean Democrat, a practice IRS rules forbid if done in a partisan way. Wealthy donors exploited the setup to skirt campaign finance limits while writing off contributions as charitable tax breaks.
Wildfire relief cash diverted to progressive groups and illegal alien programs
FireAid raised $100 million for California wildfire victims, but much of the money went to activist nonprofits that exclude whites, fund BLM-style projects, or direct cash assistance to illegal aliens.
Soros-funded dark money group manufactures chaos at GOP senator’s town hall
Indivisible’s Cleveland chapter, bankrolled by Soros’ network, staged and paid activists to disrupt Sen. Bernie Moreno’s event with insults and staged protests.
10 most important revelations about the Obama-Biden era of weaponization
Declassified files show the Steele dossier shaped intel reports, Hillary Clinton approved the Russia smear, Adam Schiff allegedly greenlit leaks, and probes into Comey, Letitia James, and the Clinton Foundation were derailed.
Sorry, Not Sorry: Cracker Barrel Doubles Down On Unpopular Rebrand
On Monday, the chain issued a lengthy statement showcasing it has no intention to adhere to the wishes of its loyal customer base. In its non-apology, the company attempted to spin its PR disaster as nothing more than an episode demonstrating “how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel.”
Colorado Democrats move to fund Planned Parenthood with state Medicaid dollars
Lawmakers passed a $4.4 million bill to replace lost federal funding, ensuring abortion providers remain reimbursed through the state budget as the measure heads to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk.
Massachusetts pushes plan to track your driving miles
A new bill would let the state monitor mileage and push policies to cut how much people drive, laying the groundwork for per-mile taxes and travel limits.
Study finds men in high-power jobs or unemployed most likely to cheat
New research shows 18% of CEOs, surgeons, and top professionals admit infidelity, while one in five jobless men also stray. Women cheat less overall, but those in low-prestige jobs are most likely to be unfaithful.
Crime...
Trump moves to end cashless bail across the country
Attorney General Pam Bondi will reportedly provide the president with a list of jurisdictions that have a cashless bail system.
Congress Probes DC Police Over 'Inaccurate and Intentionally Manipulated' Crime Stats
The Justice Department announced a similar probe last week amid Trump's crime crackdown in the nation's capital.
This is Chicago over the past 24 hours or so
A series of headlines of various crimes from Chicago on Monday.
CNN’s Scott Jennings Scoffs at Anchor’s Description of What ‘Conservatives’ Want: Not ‘High Murder Rates’
Jennings countered Jessica Dean by noting conservatives oppose skyrocketing crime and illegal immigration, arguing Trump’s move to send the National Guard to Chicago mirrors his successful crackdown in Washington, D.C.
WaPo: How an alcohol-fueled street fight turned into a conservative cause
It was certainly not the only alcohol-fueled fistfight to erupt in America that night, but a brawl outside a popular nightclub in Cincinnati has become a call to arms in conservative circles.
Suspect who allegedly sparked racially motivated Cincinnati brawl indicted on federal drug charges
Jermaine Mathews was indicted for conspiracy and intent to distribute “40 grams or more of fentanyl.”
Ukrainian refugee, 23, who fled war for safer life in US knifed to death by homeless career criminal in North Carolina
Iryna Zarutska had “recently arrived in the United States, seeking safety from the war and hoping for a new beginning,” according to a GoFundMe.
Politics...
Poll shows 54% of voters say Trump is doing a better job than Biden
The latest Harvard CAPS/Harris survey puts Trump’s approval at 47%, with majority backing for 14 of 15 policies, especially on crime and immigration, though voters remain wary on inflation and tariffs.
NY Times: How the Electoral College Could Tilt Further from Democrats
Population growth in Texas, Florida, Utah, and Idaho is set to give Republicans at least seven more electoral votes after the 2030 census, while blue states like California, New York, and Illinois lose seats. That shift would wipe out most of Democrats’ current winning paths.
DNC kicks off summer meeting with land acknowledgment ritual
Democrats opened their Minneapolis gathering with a speech from a self-described “indigenous queer woman,” declaring America still lives in a system built to suppress Native culture.
Democrats told to ignore alien crime at summer meeting
"Most Americans are more worried about how are we going to address mental health issues, the visible homelessness that we see on streets, and how do we deal with mental health and other issues that drive the sort of random incidents that scare all of us."
DNC chair: Democrats need to stop playing by the rules
Ken Martin told Democrats to ditch fair play and “grow a damn spine,” while Keith Ellison bragged about suing Trump dozens of times, saying he'll keep up the lawfare campaign.
DNC agreed to pick up the tab for more than $20M of Kamala Harris campaign debt in ‘handshake deal’: Report
The Harris campaign spent $1.5 billion during the former vice president’s 15-week run.
WaPo: How Zohran Mamdani is teaching Democrats to lose
The socialist frontrunner for New York mayor is being hailed by the party’s left as a model to emulate, but his success risks convincing activists that doubling down on radical positions is the path to victory — a miscalculation that has burned Democrats before.
By his own logic, Schiff is inciting violence against the FBI by criticizing Bolton raid
The senator called the FBI’s search of Bolton’s home “retribution,” despite claiming Trump endangered agents by making similar remarks after the Mar-a-Lago raid.
Judge rules Utah's congressional map must be redrawn for the 2026 elections
The Utah Legislature will need to rapidly redraw the state’s congressional boundaries after a judge ruled Monday that the Republican-controlled body circumvented safeguards put in place by voters to ensure districts aren’t drawn to favor any party.
Free speech...
Trump's executive order to protect the US flag hits at heart of culture
When is free expression a call to incite violence? The executive order puts limits on a 1989 Supreme Court ruling protecting flag burning as free speech, potentially setting the stage for legal arguments over First Amendment rights and a possible redo in the nation's highest court.
Economy...
Tariffs will lower deficits by $4 trillion over a decade, CBO says
Tariffs have generated so much tax revenue, so quickly, that it may now be hard to move away from them without finding another source of income for the government.
Trump fires Federal Reserve governor over mortgage fraud allegations — but she refuses to step down
The president removed Cook after a referral accused her of falsifying records to claim two primary residences, but she insists Trump has no authority to oust her, vows not to resign, and has hired Hunter Biden’s lawyer Abbe Lowell to fight the move.
Immigration/border...
Camping World CEO refuses to back down in giant American flag fights
Marcus Lemonis says lawsuits and government orders won’t make him lower the 120-foot flags, calling them his “love letter” to the country that gave him a chance as an immigrant.
Obama judge blocks Maryland Man from being deported
Kilmar Abrego Garcia, accused of human trafficking and having ties to MS-13, was nearly deported, but an Obama-appointed federal judge blocked his removal.
CNN Can’t Let ‘Maryland Man’ Narrative Go
"Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man who was unlawfully deported to El Salvador earlier this year, was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after turning himself in to a facility in Baltimore."
Supporters of illegal alien truck driver accused of killing 3 demand light sentence: 'Shame on your white injustice'
The petition backing Harjinder Singh features comments accusing America’s courts of racism, with some supporters calling the charges “white injustice” while pushing for alternatives like counseling or community service despite three deaths.
WAR News...
Trump Floats Renaming Pentagon Back To ‘Department Of War’
A reporter told Trump that officially renaming the Department of Defense would require an act of Congress. Trump replied that he did not think it would, but regardless, he guessed that Congress would approve such a name change if Congress is needed. Sen. Mike Lee said he will introduce a bill to codify the name change.
Trump makes a bold push for global competitors to abandon nukes: 'The power is too great'
From the Oval Office, Trump urged Russia and China to give up their nuclear weapons, saying disarmament is a major goal of his administration and stressing that nuclear proliferation is too dangerous to continue.
Israel...
Iranian official claims Israel assassinated president killed in 2024 helicopter crash
Mohammad Sadr, a member of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council, alleged Israel was behind the helicopter crash that killed then-Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, while also accusing Russia of betraying Tehran by sharing air defense intel with Israel.
China...
Chinese companies buying up land across New Hampshire under scrutiny
Beijing-linked firms have snapped up sites "near" defense contractors and a Space Force base, including a $67 million Nashua property, sparking state investigations and new laws to block future foreign adversary purchases.
Trump Says He’ll Allow 600,000 Chinese Students To Study In US
“I hear so many stories [about how] we’re not going to allow their students. We’re going to allow their students to come in. We’re going to allow 600,00 students. It’s very important, but we’re going to get along with China,” Trump said.
Europe...
US doubles down on support for envoy to France after anti-Semitism row
Ambassador Charles Kushner blasted Macron for failing to stop rising anti-Semitism and warning that recognizing a Palestinian state fuels extremism. France summoned him in protest, but the Trump administration doubled down, with Israel also accusing Paris of hypocrisy.
North Carolina mom of 8 goes viral for holding ponytail of Italian pickpocket for 1 hour
"I'm not stopping, kid. You are not getting away. I have eight kids, you don't get to me."
American tourist stabbed while defending women on German tram slams Europe's 'immigration problem'
John Rudat, 21, said one of his attackers was an illegal immigrant known to police and blasted Germany’s weak enforcement after the suspect was quickly released.
Australia...
Australia expels Iranian ambassador after synagogue firebombing tied to Tehran
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed Iran’s Revolutionary Guard orchestrated two anti-Semitic attacks in Melbourne and Sydney.
Entertainment...
Snoop Dogg joins the moral majority, slams kids' movie for lesbian theme
The rapper said he skips taking his grandkids to see movies after seeing "Lightyear," where a same-sex kiss scene left his grandson asking how two women could have a baby, blasting Hollywood for pushing adult themes on children.
Lil Nas X hit with 4 felony charges after arrest over bizarre behavior
He allegedly charged at police after walking in his underwear and putting a traffic cone on his head.
Media...
Sotomayor set to appear on ‘The View’ as new season kicks off
The leftwing Supreme Court Justice will appear on the daytime talk show on Sept. 9, one day following the program’s season premiere, Variety reported on Monday.
Media outlet runs puff piece on ex-Taliban official cut off by Trump admin
ProPublica portrayed Mohammad Qasem Halimi — once a Taliban protocol chief and minister — as a victim after his $132,000 U.S. contract was axed, but the Trump administration says taxpayer money should never fund former members of the regime that harbored 9/11 terrorists.
Environment...
Bans on gas stoves come back as Democratic cities and states continue war on gas appliances
Colorado now requires cigarette-style warning labels on gas stoves, part of a broader blue-state push to restrict fossil fuel appliances despite studies finding no proven health risks.
Education...
The radical left is poisoning our schools — here's how we fight back
By teaching faith, integrity, responsibility, effort, and sacrifice, we empower American youth to make today better than yesterday — and to shape a future that honors the sacrifices of those who came before us.
Health...
NY Times: Why Experts Caution Against Pete Hegseth and RFK Jr.’s Fitness Challenge
“Pushing for such high numbers without the necessary strength foundation can quickly lead to poor form, overcompensation, and a high risk of injury, including serious muscle strains or tears.”
AI...
AI boom already driving up power bills as data centers strain the grid
Bloomberg reports AI energy demand is pushing electricity prices higher, with New Jersey bills up 13% and New York 14% through May, as companies like Google turn to nuclear while others drain existing capacity without new plants.
Can AI suffer? Big Tech and users grapple with one of most unsettling questions of our times
As the first AI-led rights advocacy group is founded, the industry is divided on whether models are, or can be, sentient.
YouTube secretly used AI to alter creators’ videos without permission
The platform confirmed it has been quietly testing an AI tool on Shorts that sharpens, de-noises, and tweaks visuals by pulling details like skin, hair, and clothing — leaving creators unsettled as their content looks subtly artificial without their consent.
Travel...
These are the deadliest countries to take a selfie
India tops the list with 271 casualties, while the U.S., Russia, Pakistan, and Australia trail behind — and nearly half of all deaths come from people falling in pursuit of the perfect shot.
August 26, 2009 - Glenn's Fox News ratings are stunning… Know your czars… Swine flu… Progressives believe we can’t think for ourselves… 9/11 becoming a 'national day of service'…