Morning Brief 2025-08-27

Free Speech...
GB poll: Can Trump protect the flag without trampling free speech?
Do you support banning the burning of American flags when it incites violence or disturbs the peace?
Trump’s flag-burning order draws rare fire from conservatives
Trump faced unusual pushback from the right on social media after signing the order, as conservatives largely defended flag-burning as a First Amendment right.
JD Vance sides with Trump on US flag burning ban
"1) Antonin Scalia was a great Supreme Court Justice and a genuinely kind and decent person. 2) The President's EO is consistent with Texas v. Johnson. 3) Texas v. Johnson was wrong, and William Rehnquist was right."
Mom who used racial slur in viral video faces jail time over criminal charges
The video from April shows Shiloh Hendrix defiantly insulting a man who was recording her at a local playground in the city of Rochester and accusing her of being racist against a child.
News...
Trump demands death penalty for DC murderers
"If somebody kills somebody in the capital — Washington, D.C. — we're going to be seeking the death penalty. It's a very strong preventative, and everybody that's heard it agrees with it."
Trump’s DC crackdown nets 1,000 arrests in under a month
Federal operations in the capital have led to over a thousand arrests, dozens of gang members in custody, missing children rescued, and nearly 50 homeless camps cleared, as Trump signals Chicago may be the next target.
Watch how Mayor Brandon Johnson reacts when asked if he will accept more police funding in Chicago
Pressed on whether he’d accept federal money to put 5,000 more cops on the street, Brandon Johnson dodged the question and instead pushed for social programs.
Brandon Johnson’s Chicago is a preview of Zohran Mamdani’s New York
The progressive ambitions of big-city mayors often end up on a collision course with the fiscal realities of their cities.
Court orders Pennsylvania to count undated mail-in ballots
A federal appeals court ruled that thousands of undated or misdated mail-in ballots must be counted in Pennsylvania, rejecting the RNC’s push to discard them and calling the date rule an unconstitutional barrier with little effect on fraud prevention.
Months after probing Clinton server scandal, Comey's FBI had its own private email issue, memos say
The recently declassified memos show investigators found former Director Comey’s chief of staff used a private email account in furtherance of an "unauthorized disclosure" to news media.
FBI settles with whistleblowers after years of retaliation
Eight FBI whistleblowers, including Garret O’Boyle and Steve Friend, reached settlements granting back pay, damages, security clearance restorations, and in some cases reinstatement, after being punished for exposing bureau misconduct ranging from Jan. 6 tactics to COVID policies.
Cracker Barrel caves to outrage against rebranding
In a statement to Fox Business on Tuesday, the company said it would be reverting back to its original logo after having released a cleaner, text-only logo that excised the "old-timer" character.
McDonald’s Drops Special Edition Gold Sauce and New Chicken Menu Items
Don't get too excited, it doesn't include real gold.
Politics...
Senate GOP pushes rule change to break Schumer’s blockade on Trump nominees
The campaign to expedite the confirmation process for Trump’s nominees by changing Senate rules gained momentum Tuesday after Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso endorsed the move.
WaPo: President melds a fractious coalition: The six factions of Trumpworld
Trump’s coalition is built for internal conflict — held together by fealty to him, but riven by differences on immigration, tariffs, abortion, and other policies.
For frantic Democrats, Trump bashing is the only game in town
At their Minneapolis meeting, Democrats admitted their party is broke, bleeding voters, and deeply divided, yet leaders like Gavin Newsom and JB Pritzker are doubling down on lawsuits and Nazi smears against Trump instead of offering solutions.
Tampon Tim smears GOP voters as ‘stupid’ and Trump’s policies as ‘fascist’
At the Democrats’ summer meeting, the failed Democrat VP candidate mocked Republicans as red-hat followers of a “felon in the White House” and doubled down on defending DEI while blasting Trump’s law-and-order agenda.
The Squad Brings Back One Of Democrats’ Worst Lines Ever
“ICE is beyond reform and should be abolished,” Rep. Ilhan Omar posted Monday to X.
California Republican leader calls for a ‘two-state solution’ amid redistricting battle
Long shot efforts to split California into two or more pieces — often proposed by conservatives in this heavily Democratic state — have flared up any number of times over the years, never successfully.
Economy...
‘Substantial Jump’: US Tariff Revenue Could Be Well Over $500 Billion A Year
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said soaring tariff revenues could top half a trillion dollars annually — possibly nearing $1 trillion.
Closure of Tariff Loophole for Mail Packages Puts Millions of Everyday Transactions at Risk
With Trump ending the rule that let goods under $800 enter tariff-free, European items like clothes, coffee, and art now face new taxes. A $500 purchase from Europe will now come with an added $75 charge from the 15% tariff tax.
Trump’s Intel deal could set problematic precedent Dems can exploit
By taking a 10% government stake in Intel, Trump aims to secure national security industries, but experts warn the move risks encouraging corporate dependence and handing future Democratic administrations a powerful new tool for government control.
Immigration...
US to resume 'neighborhood checks' for citizenship applications as part of Trump push to heavily vet immigrants
"Americans should be comforted knowing that USCIS is taking seriously its responsibility to ensure aliens are being properly vetted and are of good moral character, attached to the principles of the Constitution of the United States, and well-disposed to the good order and happiness of the United States."
Duffy threatens funding freeze for 3 states flouting English requirements for truck drivers
The Trump administration is moving to pull millions in federal highway safety funds from California, Washington, and New Mexico after the states refused to sideline commercial drivers who cannot speak English, a requirement reinstated to curb deadly crashes involving semis.
Florida teams up with ICE to crack down on illegal alien truckers after deadly crash
The state turns weigh stations into immigration enforcement checks.
Trump administration begins building border wall in Rio Grande Valley of Texas
This latest project brings the total number of construction projects underway to 100 miles across the 1,950-mile border. The Trump administration completed about 450 miles of the wall during his first term.
Video: Liberal white women are reportedly putting Mexican flags on their cars to 'waste ICE's time'
The left thinks ICE goes around randomly looking for people with Mexican bumper stickers on their cars.
WAR News...
Hegseth launches probe into generals’ failures in Afghan withdrawal
On the anniversary of the Abbey Gate bombing, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth vowed accountability for the disastrous 2021 exit, focusing on Gen. Mark Milley’s false assurances about Afghan strength and downplayed Taliban gains that paved the way for the collapse.
Israel...
The DNC Passed a Resolution Calling for ‘Unrestricted’ Aid to Gaza and a Two-State Solution. The Party’s Chairman Pulled It After Anti-Israel Dems Complained That It Didn’t Go Far Enough.
Instead of the resolution, DNC chairman Ken Martin invited members who preferred an all-out arms embargo to join a committee re-evaluating the party's position on Israel.
Hamas Blocks Civilians From Evacuating Gaza City Amid Israeli Offensive: Report
The terror group has long used civilians as human shields.
Ukraine - Russia...
Trump warns Putin of economic war if ceasefire talks fail
The president said he is ready to unleash heavy sanctions against Russia to force peace in Ukraine, stressing he won’t risk world war but will use tariffs and economic pressure as leverage on both Moscow and Kyiv.
US floated energy deals with Russia during Ukraine peace talks
Trump officials explored letting Exxon back into Russia’s Sakhalin-1 oil project, selling LNG equipment, and even buying nuclear icebreakers as incentives for Moscow to ease off Ukraine. The discussions coincided with Trump threatening new sanctions unless peace progress is made.
Trump defends Zelensky against Russian official: 'It's all bulls**t'
President Trump brushed off Moscow’s assertion that Zelensky is “illegitimate,” calling it posturing as U.S.-led negotiations continue, while Russia presses demands including blocking Ukraine from NATO and revisiting territorial disputes.
China...
Bedford: Trump hasn’t changed his position on China one bit
Trump promised to more than double Chinese student visas, calling them “very important” for U.S.-China relations. The move unsettled allies who wanted a tougher stance on Beijing’s theft and espionage, but it tracks with Trump’s long-standing priority: striking what he sees as a better economic deal, not cutting ties.
Babylon Bee: Genius Trump Enacts Plan To Dumb Down Chinese Population By Inviting Them To Attend American Universities
"We'll let in hundreds of thousands of Chinese students, have them waste their time at American universities sitting in gender studies classes and college courses about Taylor Swift, and the next thing you know, China will be in the toilet. If it worked here, it can work there."
Europe...
Scotland Police Charge 14-Year-Old Girl Seen In Viral Alleged Attempted Migrant Assault
In a viral video reportedly connected to the arrest, two girls can be seen shouting back and forth with at least two alleged migrant men who allegedly attempted to assault one of the girls, with the two pleading for the men to leave them alone while one brandished an axe and a large knife.
Entertainment...
MAGA voices cheer Swift-Kelce engagement despite past clashes
Conservatives, including Ben Shapiro, Charlie Kirk, and even President Trump, praised Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement, calling it a positive example for society.
Mother Jones: Right-Wingers Hope Taylor Swift Will Inspire a New Generation of Trad Wives
That MAGA would rush to claim this news as a win is not surprising. In the Christian nationalist worldview that shapes many of these right-wing thought leaders, marriage is, of course, a necessary precursor to procreation.
Taylor Swift was ‘getting antsy’ for engagement, Travis Kelce’s dad reveals
Ed Kelce revealed the Chiefs star nearly delayed popping the question, but both he and Swift’s father urged Travis not to wait, adding he’s never seen his son happier as the couple shared their engagement photos.
Flashback: Living Nostradamus who foresaw COVID-19 makes shocking prediction about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's future
"Between the end of 2025 and mid-2027, I see the possibility of an official, yet protected union," shared the psychic, in May 2025. As for whether or not they will start a family together, Athos said he feels a "powerful energy around the idea of children."
Media...
Vanity Fair staff melt down over talk of Melania Trump cover
The magazine’s new boss floated featuring the first lady, triggering woke editors to threaten they’d “walk out the motherf**king door” rather than see Melania on the cover.
Former MSNBC Host Turned CNN Guest Says It's an 'Actual Fact' That Stephen Miller 'Is a White Supremacist'
"That's not my opinion," Tiffany Cross said after arguing that "journalistic integrity" requires her to call the Trump adviser a racist.
Environment...
23 attorneys general call on EPA's Lee Zeldin to defund radical climate science institute
The Environmental Law Institute allegedly lobbies judges to implement climate change policies through the courts.
LGBTQIA2S+...
Judge tosses sorority lawsuit over male member
A Wyoming federal judge dismissed with prejudice a case brought by former Kappa Kappa Gamma members who opposed the admission of a man into the sorority, ruling that the organization’s bylaws allow leaders to interpret "woman" broadly and that courts will not interfere in private contracts.
‘Please Contact Our Office’: Dem Lawmaker Tells Kids That She’ll Help Them Get Sex Changes
"I want you to know, as trans kids here in Michigan, that this care is obviously safe and effective."
Education...
Report: Two largest teachers' unions give over $40 million to progressive causes
The report outlines that AFT and NEA donated to pro-gender ideology groups, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, among others.
Mom details bizarre interaction with teacher before he was arrested over child sex abuse material
The mom said he was insistent on her daughter coming over to his home for a playdate.
Religion...
When God’s light hits hard, don’t flinch — stand firm
Faith is tested not in quiet pews but under fluorescent hospital lights. God’s word exposes, blinds, and then gives the grace to walk forward.
AI...
ChatGPT ‘coached’ teen as he prepared suicide and even praised the noose knot: ‘Yeah, that’s not bad at all’
ChatGPT gave a 16-year-old California boy a “step-by-step playbook” on how to kill himself before he did so earlier this year — even advising the teen on the type of knots he could use for hanging and offering to write a suicide note for him, new court papers allege.
