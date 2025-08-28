Morning Brief 2025-08-28

No guests slated for today's show. Subject to change.
Glenn Beck...
Barricades, bureaucrats, and opium: Darren Beattie reveals to Glenn Beck what deep-staters tried to pull at USIP
The U.S. Institute of Peace acting president Dr. Darren Beattie told Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck on Tuesday about the melee that took place at his agency's headquarters during its takeover by the Department of Government Efficiency in March.
Glenn Beck: The Department of War would remind America what’s really at stake
Donald Trump emphasizes peace through strength, reminding the world that the United States is willing to fight to win. That’s beyond "defense."
Minneapolis...
Trans-identifying man with a ‘twisted mind’ said, ‘I want to die,’ before opening fire on Catholic Mass in Minneapolis
A hate-filled, 23-year-old male, who claimed to be transgender and said he had a “twisted mind” and wanted to die, opened fire on a full Annunciation Catholic Church in South Minneapolis on Wednesday, killing two children and injuring 17 while fulfilling “a final act that has been in the back of my head for years.”
‘Entitled, Penny-Sniffing K***s’: Minnesota Gunman Railed Against Jews In Journal
“If I will carry out a racially motivated attack, it would be most likely against filthy Zionist Jews,” the gunman wrote.
Minnesota governor ignored Catholic school security plea before deadly shooting
Gov. Tim Walz reportedly declined a 2023 request to fund security for nonpublic schools, despite an $18 billion budget surplus. Church leaders say Walz was warned of rising threats but chose not to act.
Democrat Minneapolis mayor issues unbelievable rebuke after shooting suspect is identified as trans
"I have heard about a whole lot of hate that's being directed at our trans community. Anybody who is using this as an opportunity to villainize our trans community or any other community out there has lost their sense of common humanity."
Tone-deaf Democrats lash out over prayers for Christians murdered in devastating Minnesota shooting
Jen Psaki, former press secretary for the Biden administration, managed to twist the atrocity into a political critique of the Trump administration while simultaneously dismissing prayers offered by Americans across the country.
Corporate Media Outlets Refer To Trans-Identifying Catholic School Shooter By Preferred Pronouns
The Washington Post, NBC News, the Daily Mail, and other outlets referred to the male shooter as a “she” and “her.”
News...
Establishment Reeling After Trump’s 7-Month War Against Deep State
Trump has fired or demoted more than 20 inspectors general since he took office, according to a New York Times report.
'We're watching you': Trump threatens George Soros and his 'group of psychopaths' with prosecution
"George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America," he wrote on Truth Social.
Bill Gates Cuts Off Dem Dark Money Network That He’s Given Millions To
The Gates Foundation called the move “a business decision that reflects our regular strategic assessments of partnerships and operating models.”
Bill Gates met with Trump to talk 'importance of US global health programs and health research'
Prior to Trump's second-term inauguration, the Microsoft co-founder said they had a "quite intriguing dinner."
Inside Jeffrey Epstein's Spy Industry Connections
The emails below, which have not been published elsewhere, paint a picture of Epstein as a man very eager to be at the nexus between private money and public surveillance.
Josh Hammer: Flag Burning Is Not Protected 'Speech'
The American flag is not a mere inanimate banner. It is the embodiment of our national identity, the collective sacrifice of generations, and the unity of otherwise-diverse peoples under shared principles and a shared polity.
Restoring Arlington Cemetery’s Reconciliation Monument Is Pivotal For American Greatness
The restoration of a monument in Arlington Cemetery may serve as the spiritual portal that brings America back to its origin in greatness.
14 arrested in largest Home Depot theft ring ever, officials say
The suspects are allegedly linked to 600 thefts at 71 different Home Depots, with losses exceeding $10 million across multiple Southern California counties, officials said.
Scooter-riding leftist lawyer allegedly spits on National Guard troops patrolling DC streets
The latest incident marks the second alleged attack on law-and-order officials.
Cheating husband used BDSM site to recruit unwitting accomplice in wife's murder, nanny says
Prosecutors allege Brendan Banfield tricked a man through a fetish site into a staged role-play, then used it as cover to kill his wife while having an affair with the family’s nanny.
Politics...
Democrat's shocking victory in Iowa raises alarm for GOP
Catelin Drey easily defeated her Republican opponent in a district Trump won by double digits less than a year ago.
Ex-Clinton adviser warns Democrats of dire midterm season: 'Elections have consequences'
Doug Sosnik, a political analyst and former adviser to President Bill Clinton, said that although certain factors would suggest Republicans are at a disadvantage going into 2026, Democrats are unlikely to actually seize the moment and secure significant wins.
Tariffs...
Mexico Latest in List of Countries Suspending Mail Packages to US Amid Trump Tariffs
Mexico’s postal service suspended package deliveries after the Trump administration scrapped the de minimis exemption that let goods under $800 enter duty-free. The change is expected to raise costs for American consumers and has already led other countries to pause shipments as well.
India Reels at Trump’s Highest Tariffs Yet
President Trump’s new tariffs, doubled to 50% after India’s Russian oil purchases, have halted U.S. orders for Indian textiles and garments, threatening millions of jobs. Prime Minister Modi announced a $28 billion relief plan while eyeing Japan and China as alternative trade partners.
Brazil threatens US court fight over Trump’s new tariffs
Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said Brazil may challenge Trump’s 50% tariffs in American courts after Washington targeted Brazilian goods and sanctioned a Supreme Court justice overseeing Jair Bolsonaro’s trial. Haddad warned that U.S. “weaponization” of the dollar could weaken its global reserve status.
Macron wants EU to target US Big Tech after new Trump tariff threat
France doesn’t want the EU to take Trump’s bluster lying down.
Mexico set to hike tariffs on China to align with Trump trade push
President Claudia Sheinbaum’s 2026 budget plan includes higher tariffs on Chinese imports such as cars, textiles, and plastics to protect local industry and support Trump’s “Fortress North America” strategy.
Immigration...
Wisconsin Judge Will Stand Trial On Charges Of Helping Illegal Alien Flee From ICE
Even a far-left federal judge isn’t buying Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan’s claim she’s immune from criminal prosecution.
License-plate reader firm halts federal work after Democrats worry data might be helping Border Patrol
Flock Safety froze its DHS programs after Illinois Democrats objected to federal access, a sudden embrace of “privacy” concerns from the same party that routinely pushes surveillance, data tracking, and government monitoring when it suits its agenda.
Ukraine - Russia...
Russian ballistic missiles hit Kyiv in large-scale attack
Russia unleashed a sweeping aerial assault across Ukraine late Wednesday, pounding Kyiv with ballistic missiles and swarms of drones — killing at least three people and injuring several others.
Europe...
Civil War Is Coming To Britain
After viral footage showed a 12-year-old girl wielding a knife and hatchet against alleged harassers, police charged her while no adults were detained. The incident, combined with fresh reports of immigrant rape gangs preying on girls, has intensified claims that Britain’s leaders have abandoned their own citizens.
Musk blasts Europe’s migrant rape crisis: ‘Why are they allowing the rape of Europe?’
After fresh cases in France, the Netherlands, and Britain, Elon Musk warned that mass migration has fueled surging sexual violence across Europe and pledged to help fund legal action against officials who enabled grooming gangs and failed to protect victims.
South America...
Painting stolen by Nazis during WWII believed discovered in Argentine real estate listing
An 18th-century portrait stolen by the Nazis during WWII is believed to have resurfaced in the most unexpected place: hanging above a sofa in a coastal Argentinian home and discovered not by law enforcement or a museum, but spotted in a photo on a real estate website.
Entertainment...
Emma Willis opens up about life with Bruce Willis’ dementia
Bruce Willis’ wife revealed the actor no longer remembers details of their marriage but still recognizes his family through affection and connection. She said moving him to a separate home with full-time caregivers was her hardest decision, but it allows their daughters to have stability while keeping his world filled with love.
Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Explains Why She Sat With His Corpse A Month After He Died
Brooke Hogan spoke with Bubby the Love Sponge, saying she sat with Hulk at a funeral home in Florida and confirmed her father had not yet been cremated.
Puff Daddy scores win in court
A Los Angeles court dismissed claims from an aspiring artist who alleged Sean Combs drugged and assaulted him at a nightclub after-party. The case was one of over 100 filed against the rapper.
Media...
Pulitzer Board Can't Delay Trump Lawsuit, Florida Supreme Court Says
The ruling caps a string of losses for Pulitzer board in Russiagate lawsuit.
Report: Melania Trump ‘laughed’ at Vanity Fair offer, rejected magazine
Vanity Fair staffers flipping out at the prospect of first lady Melania Trump gracing the cover can rest easy. She’s not the slightest bit interested.
Education...
Beverly Hills Public School District Votes To Display Israeli Flags To Combat Anti-Semitism
The Beverly Hills Unified School District voted 3–2 to require Israeli flags be displayed at every campus and district site during the month of May.
Health...
United Nations Report: ‘Slavery’-Like Rent-A-Womb Industry Should Be Globally Banned
"Consent alone does not render surrogacy ethical. It is widely recognized that consent alone cannot justify human rights violations," the report says.
AI...
AI-linked job losses hit young workers, but productivity gains soften the blow
A Federal Reserve study shows higher unemployment in fields with heavy AI use, like software development, yet experts note AI is boosting productivity, especially for lower-skilled workers, making its long-term impact less dire than the headlines suggest.
Technology...
Smartphone study authors say phones should be regulated like alcohol and tobacco
Researchers behind a global study of 100,000 participants link phone ownership before age 13 to later mental health struggles and urge governments to impose bans, age limits, and penalties rather than leaving decisions to parents.
Science...
Manhattan-sized interstellar object is covered in a layer of CO2, shocking scientists, NASA images reveal
New Webb and NASA images show 3I/ATLAS, a 12-mile-wide body racing through the solar system, is spewing carbon dioxide at levels 16 times higher than expected while releasing little water or carbon monoxide. The anomaly has fueled speculation it may not be a naturally occurring comet.
The Bermuda Triangle mystery could be explained by this natural phenomenon, scientist claims
It's not swamp gas, just in case you thought that might be the answer.
