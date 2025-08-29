Morning Brief 2025-08-29

No guests slated for today's show. Subject to change.
News...
These are all the mass shootings committed by trans people in the US
The latest case occurred on Wednesday at a Catholic Church and school in Minneapolis.
Motive Of Trans Shooter Who Killed Christians Is Not A ‘Mystery’
When the truth is right in front of them, clear as day, you can bet on the corporate media ignoring it as an expression of fealty to "transgender" ideology.
RFK Jr. investigating whether Minneapolis church shooting may have been sparked by gender transition drugs
He said the drugs involved had been linked to side effects related to violence.
Don’t Say Trans: How Mainstream Media Outlets Referred to Minneapolis Transgender School Shooter
"FBI Director Kash Patel identified the shooter as male. Legal documents requesting a name change for Westman say she identified as female," NBC reports.
Wikipedia editors clash over pronouns, deadnaming in Minneapolis school shooting entry
Wikipedia editors fought over whether to use the attacker’s birth name and his actual sex, with others citing “deadnaming” rules in favor of accuracy.
Gavin Newsom Mocks Prayer After Catholic School Shooting
Newsom mocked prayer on Thursday after Karoline Leavitt defended the power and importance of prayer for people of faith.
Bedford: Attacks against American Catholics and churches are out of control
America has recorded over 520 attacks on Catholic churches since 2020, fueled by a culture of abortion extremism and open anti-Christian hate.
We finally have an idea why John Bolton is in hot water
The FBI raided Bolton’s Maryland home and D.C. office over allegations he sent classified national security documents to family members on a private email server while serving as Trump’s national security adviser.
DC will convict praying pro-lifers but not activists who assault immigration officials
A frail 77-year-old grandmother is serving prison time for praying outside an abortion clinic, while a DOJ staffer who struck a federal officer with a Subway sandwich walked free after a D.C. grand jury refused to indict. The double standard highlights how politics, not justice, rules the capital’s courts.
‘Undercover’ Spy At Center Of WSJ Sob Story Is Actually A Public CIA Russia Hoaxer
The hit piece blasting Tulsi Gabbard for outing omnipresent CIA agent Julia Gurganus is filled with falsities.
Former CDC official used term 'pregnant people' in resignation letter
During his long social media post, he accused President Trump of trying to erase the transgender community.
Worse than Antifa: Inside the new breed of ultra-extremist groups dedicated to chaos, violence — and even alleged murder
Experts who track domestic terrorism and extremist movements say Antifa has lost its spark. But experts warn that could be a dangerous thing, as the vacuum has given way to even more fringe and violent offshoots that are coalescing in the Marxist ether. And we’re only beginning to see the deadly fallout.
‘Looks cleaner than it has in years’: Reporter blown away by Trump’s cleanup success at Union Station
After Trump’s federal takeover of D.C. police and Union Station, reporters noted the landmark is safer and cleaner, with over 1,200 arrests and 135 guns seized in the citywide crackdown on crime.
Florida cracked down on 'billboard lawyers' — and is reaping the rewards
Gov. Ron DeSantis took away the tricks that made rampant lawsuits so profitable — and now, auto insurance rates are falling there for the first time in years.
Hurricane Katrina 20-year anniversary...
Flashback: Global Storm Warning
“Sea-level rise and increased storm intensity are no longer abstract, long-term issues but are associated with horrific pictures seen on television every evening,” says Christopher Flavin, president of the Worldwatch Institute. Yes, the Bush administration and its right-wing allies will continue to deny that global warming exists and resist cutting carbon emissions.
Flashback: Hurricane Katrina's real name is global warming
In 2000, big oil and big coal scored their biggest electoral victory yet when George W. Bush was elected president — and subsequently took suggestions from the industry for his climate and energy policies.
Flashback: Forecaster theory of mobsters causing Katrina labeled ridiculous
Meteorologist Scott Stevens, a veteran of KPVI-TV in Pocatello, says Japan's Yakuza mafia used a Russian-made electromagnetic generator to cause Hurricane Katrina in a bid to avenge itself for the Hiroshima atomic bomb attack and that the technology will soon be wielded again to hit another U.S. city.
Fire Ant Survival During Hurricane Katrina
During the flood that followed Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, golf-sized balls of shimmery copper could be seen floating on the surface of the water. These balls were fire ants. By using air bubbles and interlocking their bodies, they are able to create a "raft" that has the ability to stay afloat for MONTHS.
- Pictures from other fire ant 'rafts' from other storms
Politics...
Trump scraps $5B in foreign aid in rare ‘pocket rescission’
President Trump is moving to cancel nearly $5 billion in congressionally approved foreign aid and peacekeeping spending in a rare “pocket rescission,” the Post has learned — making use of a legally debated maneuver that hasn’t been done in 48 years.
These are the outrageously radical DSA-NYC policies Zohran Mamdani refuses to say he rejects
Newly unearthed platforms from the DSA's New York City chapter paint a shocking picture of the potential radical shift in policies in the Big Apple if Mamdani is elected as mayor in November.
GOP lawmaker introduces bill barring illegal aliens from 'sabotaged' census
Rep. August Pfluger introduced the COUNT Act to codify Trump’s order requiring only U.S. citizens be included in the census, arguing Democrats used illegal aliens to tilt congressional representation. Pfluger says Biden’s approach cost Texas a seat and created a “constitutional crisis.”
Former Yankee Mark Teixeira launches Texas congressional run
The former All-Star first baseman announced he’s running in Texas’ 21st district, pledging to defend Trump’s America First agenda after Rep. Chip Roy vacated the seat to run for attorney general.
Leftist dark money group secretly paid influencers up to $8,000 a month
WIRED revealed that the Sixteen Thirty Fund, a Democrat-aligned dark money network run through Arabella Advisors, funded a secret program paying influencers thousands monthly to push progressive content while hiding their ties.
Economy...
White House touts lowest Labor Day gas prices since 2020
The average gas price across the country is predicted to be $3.15 per gallon, according to Gas Buddy — which is a notable 14 cents lower than in 2024.
Trump’s Opportunity Zones 2.0 aims to help low-income areas become economically productive
Helping disadvantaged areas help themselves out of poverty: The goal is to spur economic development in economically distressed areas by offering tax incentives for investors to reinvest capital gains into designated low-income census tracts.
End of US Low-Value Package Tariff Exemption Is Permanent, Trump Officials Say
The U.S. tariff exemption for package shipments valued under $800 ends permanently on Friday. Shippers can opt to pay a flat duty of $80 to $200 per package depending on the country of origin, Trump administration officials said.
Fed governor Lisa Cook's record is a reminder of 2020's social justice insanity
Cook was a loud participant in the 2020 cancel-culture wave — calling for the ouster of a University of Chicago economist who criticized Black Lives Matter and claiming such speech inflicted “real pain.” Her record highlights how deeply woke orthodoxy infected institutions at the height of that cultural madness.
Immigration...
White House clarifies position on Chinese students after MAGA backlash against 600,000 figure
"President Trump isn't proposing an increase in student visas for Chinese students. The 600K references two years' worth of visas. It's simply a continuation of existing policy," the statement reads.
Trump targets 'forever' students gaming America's visa system
"For too long, past administrations have allowed foreign students and other visa holders to remain in the U.S. virtually indefinitely, posing safety risks, costing [an] untold amount of taxpayer dollars, and disadvantaging U.S. citizens."
WAR News...
A general and an admiral turned down last-minute chances to keep Taliban out of Kabul
Missed chances, tragic outcomes: A U.S. general turned down an offer from the Taliban allowing the U.S. to secure Kabul, and a U.S. rear admiral nixed a proposal by Afghan generals that might have kept Kabul out of the hands of the Taliban. Both decisions are little-known but had devastating consequences.
Federal judge allows families of 9/11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia
The judge denied Saudi Arabia's motion to dismiss the 20-year-old lawsuit.
Israel...
‘We Are Fighting the Jews, Not Zionism,’ Says Palestinian Activist Hailed in Mainstream Media Reports As ‘Hero’
Ahed Tamimi, who rose to prominence as a teenager when she slapped an Israeli soldier on camera, has also praised Adolf Hitler and promised to drink the blood of Jewish civilians.
Microsoft Fires Radical Anti-Israel Employees Who Stormed President's Office
Tech giant delayed firing one staffer arrested at another anti-Israel disruption last week.
Entertainment...
Leftists Melt Down Over ‘Gay Icon’ Gloria Gaynor Being A Republican Donor
The 'I Will Survive' singer donated $22,000 in support of GOP candidates between 2023 and 2024.
Khloe Kardashian flaunts banned stem cell treatment in Mexico
The reality star told her 301 million followers she underwent a “muse stem cell” procedure — illegal in the U.S. — to boost recovery, fight inflammation, and slow aging, praising a Mexican clinic for administering the controversial treatment.
Pauly Shore shares emotional update after pancreatic tumor scare
The comedy star said a routine full-body scan uncovered a benign tumor lurking in his pancreas for possibly 20 years. After successful surgery, Shore urged fans to get checked, warning, “You want to find it before it finds you.”
‘Gangnam Style’ K-pop star PSY accused of illegally obtaining prescription drugs
“Gangnam Style” was the first video to ever reach one billion views on YouTube. It then became the first video to reach two billion views on the platform in 2014.
Media...
Fox News’ John Roberts Hospitalized with ‘Severe' Malaria After ‘Uncontrolled Shivering' On-Air
“I had been hurting from the top of my head to the tip of my toes,” he tells PEOPLE.
Environment...
Car color could be raising temperatures in cities, study shows
A new study reveals parked dark-colored vehicles in Lisbon raise local air temperatures by 3.8°C compared to nearby asphalt, while white vehicles reflect up to 85% of sunlight. With cars covering 10% of city roads, their heat contribution significantly impacts urban warming.
Science...
Ancient Crocodile 'Hypercarnivore' Discovered — And It Ate Dinosaurs
Scientists have unearthed Kostensuchus atrox, a 70-million-year-old crocodile relative in southern Patagonia. The 11.5-foot-long predator weighed 550 pounds and possessed over 50 serrated teeth, capable of hunting medium-sized dinosaurs.
August 29, 2005 - Hurricane Katrina makes landfall... Superdome roof partially blown off... Cindy Sheehan... Hollywood says it's going to make better movies... Fire ants, oil slicks on fire, dangers faced in New Orleans...