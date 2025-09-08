Morning Brief 2025-09-08

TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Justin Haskins
TOPIC: STUNNING: New poll reveals that over 50% of young Americans “would like to see a democratic socialist candidate win the 2028 presidential election.”
Crime...
Democrats and media stay quiet after career criminal with 14 arrests charged in refugee’s brutal train killing
A 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee was stabbed to death on a Charlotte light rail by a repeat offender, yet major outlets and local leaders downplayed the attack, with the city’s Democrat mayor thanking media for not sharing the disturbing surveillance video.
The Image That Killed the Democrats in 2026 and Beyond
A chilling image that may define the Democratic Party's downfall in upcoming elections.
Charlotte Mayor Uses Brutal Train Murder To Lecture About Mental Health Resources
The Democrat mayor made it clear that she was "not villainizing" mental health struggles.
Maryland deploys more law enforcement to Baltimore amid Trump’s threats to send troops
With President Donald Trump’s threat to send National Guard troops into Baltimore in the air, Maryland leaders said Friday that they will pour more of their own resources to further bring down crime in the state’s largest city.
Career criminal’s carjacking rampage leaves two dead and child fighting for life
A repeat offender in Minneapolis allegedly went on an armed carjacking spree, firing shots, terrorizing pedestrians, and leading police on a chase before slamming into another car, killing two women and critically injuring a 6-year-old boy.
News...
FBI probing whether its own agents obstructed or interfered with politically sensitive cases
Material evidence discovered in previously secret "prohibited access" case files raises concerns about FBI agents' abuse of authority or obstruction of investigations.
Prosecutor in Peter Navarro contempt case has donated thousands of dollars to Democrats
Peter Navarro was convicted by Biden's DOJ and has already served his time for allegedly refusing to comply with a subpoena from the January 6th Committee. The Trump adviser has appealed his conviction and is calling upon the Trump DOJ to explain why it has reversed it position on claims of executive privilege.
WaPo: Johnson backs off claim that Trump was an ‘FBI informant’ in Epstein case
House Speaker Mike Johnson on Sunday backed off his claim that Trump was an FBI informant in the case of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Former top model recalls bizarre encounter with Trump after Jeffrey Epstein made her dress like a sexy nurse: 'He was gracious'
"I had this white, wrap-over dress, and [Epstein] said, 'You look just like a nurse in that ... why don't we both go over to Donald's and you'll both look like nurses,'" Glyde recalled Epstein saying. At that time, Glyde thought it sounded like "a bit of fun."
Dearborn Heights’ Arabic Police Patch Snafu Is A Badge Of Surrender
Mayor Bill Bazzi announced Friday that the new Arabic police patch was not “official” — but didn’t rule out adopting such a badge of surrender in the future.
NYC’s Airbnb ban failed to lower rents or boost vacancies, report finds
New York promised its 2023 Airbnb ban would free up apartments and ease rents, but two years later, rents are higher than ever, vacancies are near zero, and the Big Apple’s housing crunch shows no signs of relief, according to a new report.
Politics...
Biden White House lawyers, DOJ were befuddled by autopen clemencies, emails show: 'He doesn’t review the warrants'
Emails reveal staff relied on verbal sign-offs and rushed paperwork to grant thousands of pardons, leaving confusion over whether Biden personally approved the warrants and how to apply them to violent offenders.
Senate GOP moves to break Schumer blockade on Trump nominees
Majority Leader John Thune is preparing to use the nuclear option to push through more than 100 stalled executive branch confirmations, ending seven months of Democrat obstruction that has left Trump’s administration historically understaffed.
Sen. Tim Kaine claims rights come from government, not God
At a Senate hearing, the Virginia Democrat called the belief in God-given rights “extremely troubling” and likened it to Iran’s theocracy — a stance directly contradicted by the Declaration of Independence and blasted by conservatives as a rejection of America’s founding principles.
CNN’s Scott Jennings says Trump is running the Democratic Party
Jennings argued Democrats have no message beyond opposing Trump, pointing to collapsing approval ratings, millions of lost voters, and a party still scrambling for a leader heading into 2028.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore claims he's not running for president in 2028
Moore says he’s focused on a second term in Annapolis and swears he won’t seek the presidency — the same line politicians always use before suddenly “reconsidering” once they’re safely re-elected.
Zohran Mamdani runs ‘workers’ campaign with rich white elites
The socialist mayoral hopeful says he represents everyday New Yorkers, but his top advisers are mostly wealthy, Ivy League-educated activists from privileged backgrounds.
Secret Service spent $11 million on Hunter Biden travel detail
The security detail for Hunter cost nearly $11 million, including on travel, real estate, and expensive hotels.
Bill Maher mocks Cory Booker’s engagement photos: ‘An ad for prescription drugs’
Maher said the staged pictures looked less like romance and more like a TV ad for prescription drugs.
Economy...
Deliveries of packages from abroad see an 81% decline after Trump ends duty-free imports for low-value items
International postal exchanges are a backbone of cross-border e-commerce and small-business trade. Sudden operational changes that halt or limit parcel flows to the U.S. risk disrupting supply chains, delaying consumer goods, and imposing unexpected costs on merchants and shoppers.
Immigration...
Homeland Security raids Hyundai battery plant in Georgia, arrests 475 illegal workers
Federal agents seized nearly 500 foreign nationals at a Hyundai-LG construction site in what officials call the largest single-site enforcement action in HSI history.
Trump warns foreign firms to follow immigration law after Hyundai raid
After federal agents detained hundreds of South Korean nationals at a Georgia battery plant, Trump reminded investors they’re welcome to build in America — but must obey U.S. immigration rules and commit to training American workers.
ICE sets new deportation plan for Maryland Man
Federal emails reveal that Kilmar Abrego Garcia is now set to be sent to the small African nation of Eswatini after claiming fear of persecution in more than 20 countries.
WAR News...
Rand Paul rips JD Vance over Venezuelan drug boat strike
The Kentucky senator blasted the vice president for praising a military strike that killed 11 suspected traffickers, accusing him of glorifying executions without trial, while fellow Republicans fired back that Paul was defending cartel terrorists.
Trump Downplays Possible Regime Change In Venezuela; US Deploys Stealth Fighter Jets
The U.S. president is weighing options for further strikes, including potentially attacking suspected drug cartel targets inside Venezuela.
WaPo Editorial Board: In defense of the War Department
Euphemisms such as “defense” and “security” have a tendency for bureaucratic mission-creep.
Israel...
After Trump issues ‘last warning’ to Hamas, terror group says it’s ready to restart talks
In its response to Trump’s comments, Hamas said it was ready to immediately return to the negotiating table.
Iran increased stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium before Israeli attack, UN agency says
A confidential IAEA report says Tehran amassed over 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% — enough for multiple atomic bombs if refined further.
Ukraine - Russia...
Trump ready for ‘phase two’ of Russia sanctions over Ukraine conflict
Trump said on Sunday he is ready to move to a second phase of sanctioning Russia, the closest he has come to suggesting he is on the verge of ramping up sanctions against Moscow or its oil buyers over the war in Ukraine.
China...
China ‘stole data from every American’ in years-long hack
Experts fear Beijing-backed hackers have accessed information that stretches to the highest levels of politics and national security.
Chinese hackers impersonated senior US lawmaker as a way to influence trade talks
Fraudulent emails were sent to key players in the trade negotiations, including U.S. officials, business leaders, and trade policy experts.
Europe...
Snopes: 7 candidates from AFD party died in weeks leading up to local German elections
Rated True. But not to worry, all seven died of completely natural causes.
I Posted on X. The British Police Arrested Me.
An Irish comedian was detained by five armed officers at Heathrow, held in a cell, hospitalized for stress-induced high blood pressure, and banned from posting online — all over three posts on X that mocked men in women’s spaces.
Swedish gangs are recruiting teen girls as hitmen
Prosecutors say girls as young as 15 are now taking assassination jobs through encrypted apps, with hundreds charged in violent crimes last year as Sweden’s gang wars escalate into a national security crisis.
British magician hit with $579 fee for using rabbit in kids’ shows
A children’s entertainer was told by the Derby city council that he needs to pay a license fee usually charged to zoos and animal exhibitors.
South America...
Bolivia’s defeat of socialism signals a continental realignment
After two decades of leftist dominance, Bolivians handed socialists a crushing loss as their candidate barely cracked 4%, collapsing under economic ruin and corruption while neighbors follow Argentina’s Milei toward free-market reforms.
Entertainment...
Why I made a romantic comedy about America's political divide
Erik Bork, known for "Band of Brothers," says comedy can “disarm” tension, so he wrote "The Elephant in the Room" — a story of a Biden voter and a Trump voter who fall for each other in December 2020 and must decide if love can survive the nation’s fiercest fault line.
Professional wrestler reveals Taylor Swift put on a 3-hour private concert for his wife before she died of cancer
Former WWE star Jeff Jarrett said Swift, who once babysat his kids, performed an impromptu three-hour Christmas concert at his home after his wife was diagnosed with cancer in 2006.
Priscilla Presley's former business partners accuse her of 'pushing' Elvis 'to his death'
A $50 million lawsuit claims Priscilla placed a lien on Graceland in 1977 that pushed Elvis to his death and then later exploited control over his estate and Lisa Marie’s trust for financial gain.
Media...
Tucker Carlson Says He’d Apologize to Bin Laden’s Family
“Let me just say, I would be totally comfortable sharing condolences with Osama bin Laden’s family. I hate Osama bin Laden. On the other hand, if somebody dies, it’s OK to say I’m sorry to his family."
Environment...
Rising-sea hysteria debunked — but the ‘climate-change’ cult won’t care
Yet another much-predicted climate-change catastrophe turns out to be baseless: Worldwide sea levels are not rising any faster than a century ago.
LGBTQIA2S+...
New study reveals fewer Gen Z boys believe in 'gender equality'
Studies in the U.S. and Australia show young men are increasingly embracing traditional gender roles, with researchers pointing to the rise of the online manosphere and its influence through algorithms and viral content.
Health...
Trump Pushes Back On Florida Plan To End All School Vax Mandate
Trump said Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo’s plan was a “tough stance” and emphasized that some vaccines are “not controversial” and should generally be taken to protect children.
Bedford: The real RFK threat
The same politicians who have held office for decades while autism rates exploded and Americans got fatter and sicker were angry.
PJ Media: Why Washington’s Panic Over Kennedy Tells Us He’s Close to the Truth
Kennedy was grilled hard by the left and right for firing CDC Director Susan Monarez, tearing down the vaccine advisory board, canceling $500 million in mRNA contracts, and restricting shots for children and pregnant women.
Flashback: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Apologizes for Comparing Child Vaccinations to 'Holocaust'
He made the controversial remarks while speaking against a bill that would no longer allow parents to keep their children from getting vaccinated.
Kennedy to link Tylenol use in pregnancy to autism, report says
"We are using gold-standard science to get to the bottom of America’s unprecedented rise in autism rates," the spokesperson said.
Flashback: Psychiatrist who helped redefine autism admits that move sparked a 60-fold surge in diagnoses
Allen Frances, who oversaw revisions to psychiatry’s diagnostic manual, says the decision to greatly broaden the criteria for autism is the main cause for skyrocketing case numbers.
Religion...
Bishop slams Sen. Tim Kaine for denying God-given rights
Bishop Robert Barron blasted Sen. Tim Kaine after the Democrat compared belief in God-given rights to radical Islam, warning that such thinking hands government unchecked power.
Was Minneapolis school shooter demon-possessed?
Rick Burgess says there’s almost no doubt.
AI...
AI is not just ending entry-level jobs. It’s the end of the career ladder as we know it.
Postings for entry-level jobs in the U.S. overall have declined about 35% since January 2023, according to labor research firm Revelio Labs, with AI playing a big role.
AI Adoption Rate Trending Down for Large Companies
The bottom line is that the biweekly Census data is starting to show a slowdown in AI adoption for large companies.
The threat of 'superhuman' AI has sparked hunger strikes outside the offices of Anthropic and DeepMind
Two men, worried about the threat AI poses to humanity's future, are now on a hunger strike outside the offices of Anthropic and DeepMind.
Technology...
Undersea cables cut in the Red Sea, disrupting internet access in Asia and the Mideast
There has been concern about the cables being targeted in a Red Sea campaign by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, although the cause of the cut is unknown at the moment.
