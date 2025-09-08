Morning Brief 2025-09-08

Blog
TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Justin Haskins
TOPIC: STUNNING: New poll reveals that over 50% of young Americans “would like to see a democratic socialist candidate win the 2028 presidential election.”

Crime...

Democrats and media stay quiet after career criminal with 14 arrests charged in refugee’s brutal train killing
A 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee was stabbed to death on a Charlotte light rail by a repeat offender, yet major outlets and local leaders downplayed the attack, with the city’s Democrat mayor thanking media for not sharing the disturbing surveillance video.

The Image That Killed the Democrats in 2026 and Beyond
A chilling image that may define the Democratic Party's downfall in upcoming elections.

Charlotte Mayor Uses Brutal Train Murder To Lecture About Mental Health Resources
The Democrat mayor made it clear that she was "not villainizing" mental health struggles.

Maryland deploys more law enforcement to Baltimore amid Trump’s threats to send troops
With President Donald Trump’s threat to send National Guard troops into Baltimore in the air, Maryland leaders said Friday that they will pour more of their own resources to further bring down crime in the state’s largest city.

Career criminal’s carjacking rampage leaves two dead and child fighting for life
A repeat offender in Minneapolis allegedly went on an armed carjacking spree, firing shots, terrorizing pedestrians, and leading police on a chase before slamming into another car, killing two women and critically injuring a 6-year-old boy.

News...

FBI probing whether its own agents obstructed or interfered with politically sensitive cases
Material evidence discovered in previously secret "prohibited access" case files raises concerns about FBI agents' abuse of authority or obstruction of investigations.

Prosecutor in Peter Navarro contempt case has donated thousands of dollars to Democrats
Peter Navarro was convicted by Biden's DOJ and has already served his time for allegedly refusing to comply with a subpoena from the January 6th Committee. The Trump adviser has appealed his conviction and is calling upon the Trump DOJ to explain why it has reversed it position on claims of executive privilege.

WaPo: Johnson backs off claim that Trump was an ‘FBI informant’ in Epstein case
House Speaker Mike Johnson on Sunday backed off his claim that Trump was an FBI informant in the case of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Former top model recalls bizarre encounter with Trump after Jeffrey Epstein made her dress like a sexy nurse: 'He was gracious'
"I had this white, wrap-over dress, and [Epstein] said, 'You look just like a nurse in that ... why don't we both go over to Donald's and you'll both look like nurses,'" Glyde recalled Epstein saying. At that time, Glyde thought it sounded like "a bit of fun."

Dearborn Heights’ Arabic Police Patch Snafu Is A Badge Of Surrender
Mayor Bill Bazzi announced Friday that the new Arabic police patch was not “official” — but didn’t rule out adopting such a badge of surrender in the future.

NYC’s Airbnb ban failed to lower rents or boost vacancies, report finds
New York promised its 2023 Airbnb ban would free up apartments and ease rents, but two years later, rents are higher than ever, vacancies are near zero, and the Big Apple’s housing crunch shows no signs of relief, according to a new report.

Politics...

Biden White House lawyers, DOJ were befuddled by autopen clemencies, emails show: 'He doesn’t review the warrants'
Emails reveal staff relied on verbal sign-offs and rushed paperwork to grant thousands of pardons, leaving confusion over whether Biden personally approved the warrants and how to apply them to violent offenders.

Senate GOP moves to break Schumer blockade on Trump nominees
Majority Leader John Thune is preparing to use the nuclear option to push through more than 100 stalled executive branch confirmations, ending seven months of Democrat obstruction that has left Trump’s administration historically understaffed.

Sen. Tim Kaine claims rights come from government, not God
At a Senate hearing, the Virginia Democrat called the belief in God-given rights “extremely troubling” and likened it to Iran’s theocracy — a stance directly contradicted by the Declaration of Independence and blasted by conservatives as a rejection of America’s founding principles.

CNN’s Scott Jennings says Trump is running the Democratic Party
Jennings argued Democrats have no message beyond opposing Trump, pointing to collapsing approval ratings, millions of lost voters, and a party still scrambling for a leader heading into 2028.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore claims he's not running for president in 2028
Moore says he’s focused on a second term in Annapolis and swears he won’t seek the presidency — the same line politicians always use before suddenly “reconsidering” once they’re safely re-elected.

Zohran Mamdani runs ‘workers’ campaign with rich white elites
The socialist mayoral hopeful says he represents everyday New Yorkers, but his top advisers are mostly wealthy, Ivy League-educated activists from privileged backgrounds.

Secret Service spent $11 million on Hunter Biden travel detail
The security detail for Hunter cost nearly $11 million, including on travel, real estate, and expensive hotels.

Bill Maher mocks Cory Booker’s engagement photos: ‘An ad for prescription drugs’
Maher said the staged pictures looked less like romance and more like a TV ad for prescription drugs.

Economy...

Deliveries of packages from abroad see an 81% decline after Trump ends duty-free imports for low-value items
International postal exchanges are a backbone of cross-border e-commerce and small-business trade. Sudden operational changes that halt or limit parcel flows to the U.S. risk disrupting supply chains, delaying consumer goods, and imposing unexpected costs on merchants and shoppers.

Immigration...

Homeland Security raids Hyundai battery plant in Georgia, arrests 475 illegal workers
Federal agents seized nearly 500 foreign nationals at a Hyundai-LG construction site in what officials call the largest single-site enforcement action in HSI history.

Trump warns foreign firms to follow immigration law after Hyundai raid
After federal agents detained hundreds of South Korean nationals at a Georgia battery plant, Trump reminded investors they’re welcome to build in America — but must obey U.S. immigration rules and commit to training American workers.

ICE sets new deportation plan for Maryland Man
Federal emails reveal that Kilmar Abrego Garcia is now set to be sent to the small African nation of Eswatini after claiming fear of persecution in more than 20 countries.

WAR News...

Rand Paul rips JD Vance over Venezuelan drug boat strike
The Kentucky senator blasted the vice president for praising a military strike that killed 11 suspected traffickers, accusing him of glorifying executions without trial, while fellow Republicans fired back that Paul was defending cartel terrorists.

Trump Downplays Possible Regime Change In Venezuela; US Deploys Stealth Fighter Jets
The U.S. president is weighing options for further strikes, including potentially attacking suspected drug cartel targets inside Venezuela.

WaPo Editorial Board: In defense of the War Department
Euphemisms such as “defense” and “security” have a tendency for bureaucratic mission-creep.

Israel...

After Trump issues ‘last warning’ to Hamas, terror group says it’s ready to restart talks
In its response to Trump’s comments, Hamas said it was ready to immediately return to the negotiating table.

Iran increased stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium before Israeli attack, UN agency says
A confidential IAEA report says Tehran amassed over 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% — enough for multiple atomic bombs if refined further.

Ukraine - Russia...

Trump ready for ‘phase two’ of Russia sanctions over Ukraine conflict
Trump said on Sunday he is ready to move to a second phase of sanctioning Russia, the closest he has come to suggesting he is on the verge of ramping up sanctions against Moscow or its oil buyers over the war in Ukraine.

China...

China ‘stole data from every American’ in years-long hack
Experts fear Beijing-backed hackers have accessed information that stretches to the highest levels of politics and national security.

Chinese hackers impersonated senior US lawmaker as a way to influence trade talks
Fraudulent emails were sent to key players in the trade negotiations, including U.S. officials, business leaders, and trade policy experts.

Europe...

Snopes: 7 candidates from AFD party died in weeks leading up to local German elections
Rated True. But not to worry, all seven died of completely natural causes.

I Posted on X. The British Police Arrested Me.
An Irish comedian was detained by five armed officers at Heathrow, held in a cell, hospitalized for stress-induced high blood pressure, and banned from posting online — all over three posts on X that mocked men in women’s spaces.

Swedish gangs are recruiting teen girls as hitmen
Prosecutors say girls as young as 15 are now taking assassination jobs through encrypted apps, with hundreds charged in violent crimes last year as Sweden’s gang wars escalate into a national security crisis.

British magician hit with $579 fee for using rabbit in kids’ shows
A children’s entertainer was told by the Derby city council that he needs to pay a license fee usually charged to zoos and animal exhibitors.

South America...

Bolivia’s defeat of socialism signals a continental realignment
After two decades of leftist dominance, Bolivians handed socialists a crushing loss as their candidate barely cracked 4%, collapsing under economic ruin and corruption while neighbors follow Argentina’s Milei toward free-market reforms.

Entertainment...

Why I made a romantic comedy about America's political divide
Erik Bork, known for "Band of Brothers," says comedy can “disarm” tension, so he wrote "The Elephant in the Room" — a story of a Biden voter and a Trump voter who fall for each other in December 2020 and must decide if love can survive the nation’s fiercest fault line.

Professional wrestler reveals Taylor Swift put on a 3-hour private concert for his wife before she died of cancer
Former WWE star Jeff Jarrett said Swift, who once babysat his kids, performed an impromptu three-hour Christmas concert at his home after his wife was diagnosed with cancer in 2006.

Priscilla Presley's former business partners accuse her of 'pushing' Elvis 'to his death'
A $50 million lawsuit claims Priscilla placed a lien on Graceland in 1977 that pushed Elvis to his death and then later exploited control over his estate and Lisa Marie’s trust for financial gain.

Media...

Tucker Carlson Says He’d Apologize to Bin Laden’s Family
“Let me just say, I would be totally comfortable sharing condolences with Osama bin Laden’s family. I hate Osama bin Laden. On the other hand, if somebody dies, it’s OK to say I’m sorry to his family."

Environment...

Rising-sea hysteria debunked — but the ‘climate-change’ cult won’t care
Yet another much-predicted climate-change catastrophe turns out to be baseless: Worldwide sea levels are not rising any faster than a century ago.

LGBTQIA2S+...

New study reveals fewer Gen Z boys believe in 'gender equality'
Studies in the U.S. and Australia show young men are increasingly embracing traditional gender roles, with researchers pointing to the rise of the online manosphere and its influence through algorithms and viral content.

Health...

Trump Pushes Back On Florida Plan To End All School Vax Mandate
Trump said Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo’s plan was a “tough stance” and emphasized that some vaccines are “not controversial” and should generally be taken to protect children.

Bedford: The real RFK threat
The same politicians who have held office for decades while autism rates exploded and Americans got fatter and sicker were angry.

PJ Media: Why Washington’s Panic Over Kennedy Tells Us He’s Close to the Truth
Kennedy was grilled hard by the left and right for firing CDC Director Susan Monarez, tearing down the vaccine advisory board, canceling $500 million in mRNA contracts, and restricting shots for children and pregnant women.

Flashback: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Apologizes for Comparing Child Vaccinations to 'Holocaust'
He made the controversial remarks while speaking against a bill that would no longer allow parents to keep their children from getting vaccinated.

Kennedy to link Tylenol use in pregnancy to autism, report says
"We are using gold-standard science to get to the bottom of America’s unprecedented rise in autism rates," the spokesperson said.

Flashback: Psychiatrist who helped redefine autism admits that move sparked a 60-fold surge in diagnoses
Allen Frances, who oversaw revisions to psychiatry’s diagnostic manual, says the decision to greatly broaden the criteria for autism is the main cause for skyrocketing case numbers.

Religion...

Bishop slams Sen. Tim Kaine for denying God-given rights
Bishop Robert Barron blasted Sen. Tim Kaine after the Democrat compared belief in God-given rights to radical Islam, warning that such thinking hands government unchecked power.

Was Minneapolis school shooter demon-possessed?
Rick Burgess says there’s almost no doubt.

AI...

AI is not just ending entry-level jobs. It’s the end of the career ladder as we know it.
Postings for entry-level jobs in the U.S. overall have declined about 35% since January 2023, according to labor research firm Revelio Labs, with AI playing a big role.

AI Adoption Rate Trending Down for Large Companies
The bottom line is that the biweekly Census data is starting to show a slowdown in AI adoption for large companies.

The threat of 'superhuman' AI has sparked hunger strikes outside the offices of Anthropic and DeepMind
Two men, worried about the threat AI poses to humanity's future, are now on a hunger strike outside the offices of Anthropic and DeepMind.

Technology...

Undersea cables cut in the Red Sea, disrupting internet access in Asia and the Mideast
There has been concern about the cables being targeted in a Red Sea campaign by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, although the cause of the cut is unknown at the moment.

Americans expose Supreme Court's flag ruling as a failed relic

Anna Moneymaker / Staff | Getty Images

In a nation where the Stars and Stripes symbolize the blood-soaked sacrifices of our heroes, President Trump's executive order to crack down on flag desecration amid violent protests has ignited fierce debate. But in a recent poll, Glenn asked the tough question: Can Trump protect the Flag without TRAMPLING free speech? Glenn asked, and you answered—thousands weighed in on this pressing clash between free speech and sacred symbols.

The results paint a picture of resounding distrust toward institutional leniency. A staggering 85% of respondents support banning the burning of American flags when it incites violence or disturbs the peace, a bold rejection of the chaos we've seen from George Floyd riots to pro-Palestinian torchings. Meanwhile, 90% insist that protections for burning other flags—like Pride or foreign banners—should not be treated the same as Old Glory under the First Amendment, exposing the hypocrisy in equating our nation's emblem with fleeting symbols. And 82% believe the Supreme Court's Texas v. Johnson ruling, shielding flag burning as "symbolic speech," should not stand without revision—can the official story survive such resounding doubt from everyday Americans weary of government inaction?

Your verdict sends a thunderous message: In this divided era, the flag demands defense against those who exploit freedoms to sow disorder, without trampling the liberties it represents. It's a catastrophic failure of the establishment to ignore this groundswell.

Want to make your voice heard? Check out more polls HERE.

Labor Day began as a political payoff to Socialist agitators

JOSEPH PREZIOSO / Contributor | Getty Images

During your time off this holiday, remember the man who started it: Peter J. McGuire, a racist Marxist who co-founded America’s first socialist party.

Labor Day didn’t begin as a noble tribute to American workers. It began as a negotiation with ideological terrorists.

In the late 1800s, factory and mine conditions were brutal. Workers endured 12-to-15-hour days, often seven days a week, in filthy, dangerous environments. Wages were low, injuries went uncompensated, and benefits didn’t exist. Out of desperation, Americans turned to labor unions. Basic protections had to be fought for because none were guaranteed.

Labor Day wasn’t born out of gratitude. It was a political payoff to Marxist radicals who set trains ablaze and threatened national stability.

That era marked a seismic shift — much like today. The Industrial Revolution, like our current digital and political upheaval, left millions behind. And wherever people get left behind, Marxists see an opening.

A revolutionary wedge

This was Marxism’s moment.

Economic suffering created fertile ground for revolutionary agitation. Marxists, socialists, and anarchists stepped in to stoke class resentment. Their goal was to turn the downtrodden into a revolutionary class, tear down the existing system, and redistribute wealth by force.

Among the most influential agitators was Peter J. McGuire, a devout Irish Marxist from New York. In 1874, he co-founded the Social Democratic Workingmens Party of North America, the first Marxist political party in the United States. He was also a vice president of the American Federation of Labor, which would become the most powerful union in America.

McGuire’s mission wasn’t hidden. He wanted to transform the U.S. into a socialist nation through labor unions.

That mission soon found a useful symbol.

In the 1880s, labor leaders in Toronto invited McGuire to attend their annual labor festival. Inspired, he returned to New York and launched a similar parade on Sept. 5 — chosen because it fell halfway between Independence Day and Thanksgiving.

The first parade drew over 30,000 marchers who skipped work to hear speeches about eight-hour workdays and the alleged promise of Marxism. The parade caught on across the country.

Negotiating with radicals

By 1894, Labor Day had been adopted by 30 states. But the federal government had yet to make it a national holiday. A major strike changed everything.

In Pullman, Illinois, home of the Pullman railroad car company, tensions exploded. The economy tanked. George Pullman laid off hundreds of workers and slashed wages for those who remained — yet refused to lower the rent on company-owned homes.

That injustice opened the door for Marxist agitators to mobilize.

Sympathetic railroad workers joined the strike. Riots broke out. Hundreds of railcars were torched. Mail service was disrupted. The nation’s rail system ground to a halt.

President Grover Cleveland — under pressure in a midterm election year — panicked. He sent 12,000 federal troops to Chicago. Two strikers were killed in the resulting clashes.

With the crisis spiraling and Democrats desperate to avoid political fallout, Cleveland struck a deal. Within six days of breaking the strike, Congress rushed through legislation making Labor Day a federal holiday.

It was the first of many concessions Democrats would make to organized labor in exchange for political power.

What we really celebrated

Labor Day wasn’t born out of gratitude. It was a political payoff to Marxist radicals who set trains ablaze and threatened national stability.

Kean Collection / Staff | Getty Images

What we celebrated was a Canadian idea, brought to America by the founder of the American Socialist Party, endorsed by racially exclusionary unions, and made law by a president and Congress eager to save face.

It was the first of many bones thrown by the Democratic Party to union power brokers. And it marked the beginning of a long, costly compromise with ideologues who wanted to dismantle the American way of life — from the inside out.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Durham annex EXPOSES Soros, Pentagon ties to Deep State machine

ullstein bild Dtl. / Contributor | Getty Images

The Durham annex and ODNI report documents expose a vast network of funders and fixers — from Soros’ Open Society Foundations to the Pentagon.

In a column earlier this month, I argued the deep state is no longer deniable, thanks to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. I outlined the structural design of the deep state as revealed by two recent declassifications: Gabbard’s ODNI report and the Durham annex released by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

These documents expose a transnational apparatus of intelligence agencies, media platforms, think tanks, and NGOs operating as a parallel government.

The deep state is funded by elite donors, shielded by bureaucracies, and perpetuated by operatives who drift between public office and private influence without accountability.

But institutions are only part of the story. This web of influence is made possible by people — and by money. This follow-up to the first piece traces the key operatives and financial networks fueling the deep state’s most consequential manipulations, including the Trump-Russia collusion hoax.

Architects and operatives

At the top of the intelligence pyramid sits John Brennan, President Obama’s CIA director and one of the principal architects of the manipulated 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment. James Clapper, who served as director of national intelligence, signed off on that same ICA and later joined 50 other former officials in concluding the Hunter Biden laptop had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation” ahead of the 2020 election. The timing, once again, served a political objective.

James Comey, then FBI director, presided over Crossfire Hurricane. According to the Durham annex, he also allowed the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server to collapse after it became entangled with “sensitive intelligence” revealing her plan to tie President Donald Trump to Russia.

That plan, as documented in the annex, originated with Hillary Clinton herself and was personally pushed by President Obama. Her campaign, through law firm Perkins Coie, hired Fusion GPS, which commissioned the now-debunked Steele dossier — a document used to justify surveillance warrants on Trump associates.

Several individuals orbiting the Clinton operation have remained influential. Jake Sullivan, who served as President Biden’s national security adviser, was a foreign policy aide to Clinton during her 2016 campaign. He was named in 2021 as a figure involved in circulating the collusion narrative, and his presence in successive Democratic administrations suggests institutional continuity.

Andrew McCabe, then the FBI’s deputy director, approved the use of FISA warrants derived from unverified sources. His connection to the internal “insurance policy” discussion — described in a 2016 text by FBI official Peter Strzok to colleague Lisa Page — underscores the Bureau’s political posture during that election cycle.

The list of political enablers is long but revealing:

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who, as a former representative from California, chaired the House Intelligence Committee at the time and publicly promoted the collusion narrative while having access to intelligence that contradicted it.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), both members of the “Gang of Eight” with oversight of intelligence operations, advanced the same narrative despite receiving classified briefings.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, exchanged encrypted text messages with a Russian lobbyist in efforts to speak with Christopher Steele.

These were not passive recipients of flawed intelligence. They were participants in its amplification.

The funding networks behind the machine

The deep state’s operations are not possible without financing — much of it indirect, routed through a nexus of private foundations, quasi-governmental entities, and federal agencies.

George Soros’ Open Society Foundations appear throughout the Durham annex. In one instance, Open Society Foundations documents were intercepted by foreign intelligence and used to track coordination between NGOs and the Clinton campaign’s anti-Trump strategy.

This system was not designed for transparency but for control.

Soros has also been a principal funder of the Center for American Progress Action Fund, which ran a project during the Trump administration called the Moscow Project, dedicated to promoting the Russia collusion narrative.

The Tides Foundation and Arabella Advisors both specialize in “dark money” donor-advised funds that obscure the source and destination of political funding. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was the biggest donor to the Arabella Advisors by far, which routed $127 million through Arabella’s network in 2020 alone and nearly $500 million in total.

The MacArthur Foundation and Rockefeller Foundation also financed many of the think tanks named in the Durham annex, including the Council on Foreign Relations.

Federal funding pipelines

Parallel to the private networks are government-funded influence operations, often justified under the guise of “democracy promotion” or counter-disinformation initiatives.

USAID directed $270 million to Soros-affiliated organizations for overseas “democracy” programs, a significant portion of which has reverberated back into domestic influence campaigns.

The State Department funds the National Endowment for Democracy, a quasi-governmental organization with a $315 million annual budget and ties to narrative engineering projects.

The Department of Homeland Security underwrote entities involved in online censorship programs targeting American citizens.

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

The Pentagon, from 2020 to 2024, awarded over $2.4 trillion to private contractors — many with domestic intelligence capabilities. It also directed $1.4 billion to select think tanks since 2019.

According to public records compiled by DataRepublican, these tax-funded flows often support the very actors shaping U.S. political discourse and global perception campaigns.

Not just domestic — but global

What these disclosures confirm is that the deep state is not a theory. It is a documented structure — funded by elite donors, shielded by bureaucracies, and perpetuated by operatives who drift between public office and private influence without accountability.

This system was not designed for transparency but for control. It launders narratives, neutralizes opposition, and overrides democratic will by leveraging the very institutions meant to protect it.

With the Durham annex and the ODNI report, we now see the network's architecture and its actors — names, agencies, funding trails — all laid bare. What remains is the task of dismantling it before its next iteration takes shape.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

The truth behind 'defense': How America was rebranded for war

PAUL J. RICHARDS / Staff | Getty Images

Donald Trump emphasizes peace through strength, reminding the world that the United States is willing to fight to win. That’s beyond ‘defense.’

President Donald Trump made headlines this week by signaling a rebrand of the Defense Department — restoring its original name, the Department of War.

At first, I was skeptical. “Defense” suggests restraint, a principle I consider vital to U.S. foreign policy. “War” suggests aggression. But for the first 158 years of the republic, that was the honest name: the Department of War.

A Department of War recognizes the truth: The military exists to fight and, if necessary, to win decisively.

The founders never intended a permanent standing army. When conflict came — the Revolution, the War of 1812, the trenches of France, the beaches of Normandy — the nation called men to arms, fought, and then sent them home. Each campaign was temporary, targeted, and necessary.

From ‘war’ to ‘military-industrial complex’

Everything changed in 1947. President Harry Truman — facing the new reality of nuclear weapons, global tension, and two world wars within 20 years — established a full-time military and rebranded the Department of War as the Department of Defense. Americans resisted; we had never wanted a permanent army. But Truman convinced the country it was necessary.

Was the name change an early form of political correctness? A way to soften America’s image as a global aggressor? Or was it simply practical? Regardless, the move created a permanent, professional military. But it also set the stage for something Truman’s successor, President Dwight “Ike” Eisenhower, famously warned about: the military-industrial complex.

Ike, the five-star general who commanded Allied forces in World War II and stormed Normandy, delivered a harrowing warning during his farewell address: The military-industrial complex would grow powerful. Left unchecked, it could influence policy and push the nation toward unnecessary wars.

And that’s exactly what happened. The Department of Defense, with its full-time and permanent army, began spending like there was no tomorrow. Weapons were developed, deployed, and sometimes used simply to justify their existence.

Peace through strength

When Donald Trump said this week, “I don’t want to be defense only. We want defense, but we want offense too,” some people freaked out. They called him a warmonger. He isn’t. Trump is channeling a principle older than him: peace through strength. Ronald Reagan preached it; Trump is taking it a step further.

Just this week, Trump also suggested limiting nuclear missiles — hardly the considerations of a warmonger — echoing Reagan, who wanted to remove missiles from silos while keeping them deployable on planes.

The seemingly contradictory move of Trump calling for a Department of War sends a clear message: He wants Americans to recognize that our military exists not just for defense, but to project power when necessary.

Trump has pointed to something critically important: The best way to prevent war is to have a leader who knows exactly who he is and what he will do. Trump signals strength, deterrence, and resolve. You want to negotiate? Great. You don’t? Then we’ll finish the fight decisively.

That’s why the world listens to us. That’s why nations come to the table — not because Trump is reckless, but because he means what he says and says what he means. Peace under weakness invites aggression. Peace under strength commands respect.

Trump is the most anti-war president we’ve had since Jimmy Carter. But unlike Carter, Trump isn’t weak. Carter’s indecision emboldened enemies and made the world less safe. Trump’s strength makes the country stronger. He believes in peace as much as any president. But he knows peace requires readiness for war.

Names matter

When we think of “defense,” we imagine cybersecurity, spy programs, and missile shields. But when we think of “war,” we recall its harsh reality: death, destruction, and national survival. Trump is reminding us what the Department of Defense is really for: war. Not nation-building, not diplomacy disguised as military action, not endless training missions. War — full stop.

Chip Somodevilla / Staff | Getty Images

Names matter. Words matter. They shape identity and character. A Department of Defense implies passivity, a posture of reaction. A Department of War recognizes the truth: The military exists to fight and, if necessary, to win decisively.

So yes, I’ve changed my mind. I’m for the rebranding to the Department of War. It shows strength to the world. It reminds Americans, internally and externally, of the reality we face. The Department of Defense can no longer be a euphemism. Our military exists for war — not without deterrence, but not without strength either. And we need to stop deluding ourselves.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.