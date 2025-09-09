Morning Brief 2025-09-09

TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Justin Haskins
TOPIC: New poll shows that Gen Z leans more toward socialism than Millennials do.
News...
Trump blasts Sen. Tim Kaine for rejecting God-given rights
The Democrat senator claimed Americans’ rights come from government, not the Creator, comparing the Declaration’s language to Iran’s theocracy. Trump fired back, saying Kaine should be ashamed and vowing never to surrender God-given freedoms.
Trump to call on Americans to pray for nation as 250th birthday approaches: 'One Nation Under God'
The inspiring program calls on Americans to dedicate time every week to pray for the country and to underscore faith as central to the nation’s founding and future.
Poll: Gen Z's gender divide reaches beyond politics and into its views on marriage, children, and success
Gen Z men who backed Trump in 2024 rated having children at the top of a list of choices of how to define personal success. Gen Z women who backed Harris rated it second to last.
Annunciation shooting survivor Lydia Kaiser discharged from hospital
Twelve-year-old Lydia Kaiser has been released from Children's Minnesota after being shot at Annunciation School and Church on Aug. 27.
Democrats push alleged ‘birthday letter’ tying Trump to Epstein, White House calls it fake
House Oversight Democrats claim they uncovered a signed note from Trump to Epstein referencing a “wonderful secret,” but Trump and the White House say the document is fabricated.
Appeals Court Rules E. Jean Carroll’s $83 Million Verdict Against Trump Stands
AP reports the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Trump’s appeal of the defamation award, finding the “jury’s damages awards are fair and reasonable.”
New York AG jumps into Texas abortion fight
Letitia James is intervening in a Texas lawsuit against a New York clerk who refused to enforce a judgment on a doctor accused of mailing abortion pills to Texas. Ken Paxton says New York is ignoring the Constitution, while James argues Texas has no authority to impose its ban in her state.
Ex-Astronomer HR exec Kristin Cabot’s husband drops shocking twist after Coldplay kiss cam scandal
Andrew Cabot revealed he and Kristin Cabot were separated weeks before she was caught kissing former CEO Andy Byron at a concert, a viral moment that led both to resign from Astronomer and fueled speculation about her marriage.
Iran-Contra figures Oliver North and Fawn Hall secretly marry 40 years after scandal: Report
North reconnected with Hall last December, at the funeral for his late wife of 56 years.
Crime...
ICE Storm Hits Chicago: Trump Launches ‘Operation Midway Blitz’
“President Trump and Secretary Kristi Noem stand with the victims of illegal alien crime while Governor Pritzker stands with criminal illegal aliens.”
Resistance mounts in Chicago as city braces for potential National Guard deployment
"This administration has waged war on anybody in this country who is a threat to white supremacy. ... We are also literally standing in a moment where we are fighting about whether justice, equity, and, freedom will live or die in this generation," one moron said during Saturday's protest.
Journalists Pounce on Republicans for Noticing Crime
Republicans have done the unthinkable once again by noticing the senseless murder of an attractive young woman in Charlotte, N.C., and using it as an example to counter the Democratic view that crime is good and criminals are the real victims.
Trump torches media on Charlotte subway murder: 'Where is the outrage?'
The incident drew almost no coverage from legacy media outlets, despite the footage of the killing going viral on social media.
Fatal Charlotte stabbing highlights the failure of racial equity policies
A man with 14 prior arrests, including armed robbery and assault, was repeatedly released under reforms pushed by North Carolina’s 2020 racial equity task force — measures that emphasized pretrial release, decriminalizing public behavior, and bias training for judges.
Wikipedia editors are trying to scrub the record clean of Iryna Zarutska's slaughter
There is a battle under way at Wikipedia over whether to document a Ukrainian refugee's murder, allegedly by a career felon.
GoFundMe pulls horrific fundraisers for ex-con Decarlos Brown Jr. accused of murdering Ukrainian refugee on train
The platform deleted pages that sought money for Brown’s legal defense, calling him a victim of racism and the system.
Michael Brown witness Dorian Johnson shot dead near Ferguson
Johnson, whose "hands up, don’t shoot" claim fueled BLM protests after Brown’s 2014 death, was shot and killed over the weekend near the same location.
Retired college professor killed in attack while walking dog in park
Police say 59-year-old Julie Schnuelle was found dead in Auburn’s Kiesel Park after an assault, and a 26-year-old man has been charged with capital murder and vehicle theft in connection with her killing.
Woman's butt dial voicemail exposes plot to help man dump a dead body
A Texas woman has been arrested for allegedly helping a man dispose of a flight attendant's body after a voicemail left via an accidental butt dial captured the pair chillingly discussing the cover-up.
Politics...
Democrats Now Like Socialism Much More Than Capitalism, New Poll Shows
Only 42% of Democrats said they have a positive view of capitalism, compared to 66% who asserted a positive view of socialism, Gallup found. Overall, 54% of Americans reported a positive view of capitalism, down from 60% in 2021 and marking the lowest level since Gallup began tracking the question in 2010.
Biden's autopen scandal is nothing short of a coup — and the culprits need to be held accountable
Thousands of offenders, including violent criminals, were granted clemency through an automated signature without proper vetting, raising alarms that unelected aides — not the president — were making life-and-death decisions behind closed doors.
Trump quietly boosts Vance’s political war chest ahead of 2028
President Trump has begun routing a portion of his fundraising haul to Vance’s political action committee, Working for Ohio, giving Vance both cash and access to Trump’s donor network.
Mamdani flounders with vague answers as NYC mayor race heats up
The socialist frontrunner dodged questions on school safety, policing, protests, and his pricey agenda during a public safety forum, offering word salad instead of specifics. Critics say the once-charismatic candidate is losing steam as voters demand concrete plans.
Jeffries taps Eric 'Honeytrap' Swalwell to lead Democrats on new House J6 panel
Jeffries also selected Reps. Jasmine Crockett of Texas and Jared Moskowitz of Florida to serve as the other two Democrats on the panel. House Speaker Mike Johnson gets final approval of all members.
Economy...
Supreme Court fight over Trump tariffs could put $1 trillion on the line
Lower courts say Trump overstepped in imposing sweeping tariffs, raising the possibility that importers could claw back up to $1 trillion in refunds. The administration is urging the high court to act quickly, warning repayment would be economically devastating.
Traders see a chance the Fed cuts by a half point
Traders see an 88% chance the Fed trims rates by a quarter point next week, with a slim possibility of a half-point cut.
Immigration...
Supreme Court lifts limits on sweeping ICE raids in Los Angeles
The Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration Monday to continue sweeping immigration raids in the Los Angeles area that target individuals based on broad criteria such as their occupation or whether they speak Spanish.
I Almost Had A Heart Attack Reading The New York Times' Sob Story About Mexicans Fed Up With US Tourists
On Monday, the New York Times lamented the effects of globalization and migration and how those dynamics have ruined Mexico City's cuisine and culture.
Viruses...
Charlamagne tha God says he regrets taking COVID shot after health issues
The leftist radio host revealed he has chest pain he never experienced before vaccination, admitting he now questions the push to take the jab while acknowledging why many Americans remain hesitant.
WAR News...
Team Vance fires back at Rand Paul for defending 'foreign terrorists' killed in drone strike
A source close to Vance told Blaze News that "hypocrites" like Paul are simply suffering from a "debilitating case of Trump derangement syndrome."
MSNBC guest claims 11% of US military are white supremacists
Former prosecutor Maya Wiley told viewers the armed forces face a looming “reckoning,” alleging significant extremist influence despite a Biden-era Pentagon-funded study found no widespread presence and said such cases are a tiny fraction of service members.
Israel...
Qatari PM urges Hamas to accept latest US-backed Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal
Qatari officials pressed Hamas political leaders to "respond positively" to the latest U.S.-proposed Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal.
'Israel is not committing genocide in Gaza,' UK government concludes
The new ruling differs significantly from the government's previous position, which was that only courts can decide whether or not Israel is committing genocide.
LA Holocaust museum deletes post saying ‘Never again can’t only mean never again for Jews’
Accused of equating Nazi genocide of Jews with the current Gaza war, the museum pledges to "do better" with vetting social media statements in the future.
Europe...
French prime minister toppled in confidence vote as debt crisis deepens
François Bayrou’s minority government collapsed after pushing $50 billion in cuts to tackle France’s soaring debt, leaving President Macron scrambling to pick a fifth prime minister in less than two years or risk another snap election.
Entertainment...
1,800 actors and filmmakers vow to boycott Israeli movie industry
The letter signed by Mark Ruffalo, Emma Stone, Javier Bardem, Olivia Colman, and other top figures pledges not to work with Israeli institutions "implicated in genocide and apartheid."
Trump praises West Point for scrapping Tom Hanks award ceremony
The academy canceled its plan to honor Hanks with the Sylvanus Thayer Award, citing a renewed focus on preparing cadets, and Trump applauded the move as a rejection of “woke” award recipients.
SNL alum Kate McKinnon opens up about 'geographic tongue' diagnosis: 'It's gross'
"Your tongue sheds in patches and looks like an atlas," McKinnon explained.
Media...
Meet the CBS News Bias Monitor, a Former Conservative Think Tank Leader
Kenneth Weinstein, the former president and CEO of the conservative-leaning Hudson Institute, will serve as CBS News' ombudsman, investigating any complaints about bias from employees and viewers, the network reported Monday.
Left melts down over reports Bari Weiss could take top job at CBS News
Paramount CEO David Ellison is reportedly close to buying Weiss’ Free Press for up to $200 million and installing her at CBS, sparking outrage from left-wing media figures who denounce her anti-woke, pro-Israel stance.
Lachlan Murdoch secures control of family's media empire upon death of Rupert Murdoch
The new agreement consolidates the media empire, which includes Fox News, the New York Post, and the Wall Street Journal, under Lachlan in exchange for $1.1 billion buyouts to Elizabeth, James, and Prudence Murdoch.
Watch Norah O’Donnell’s Justice Barrett ‘Interview’ To Understand How The Media Lie
From beginning to end, O’Donnell treated her "interview" with Justice Barrett as an opportunity to try and discredit the Supreme Court.
Greta's great adventure...
Boat carrying Greta Thunberg toward Gaza is 'firebombed by drone' off African coast
A dramatic video posted by fellow activist Yasemin Acar showed the aftermath of the incident, as she declared: "The family boat has been officially attacked – a drone came right above it, released a bomb, and it exploded, and the boat was on fire." No one was hurt, and the boat reportedly only incurred minor damage.
‘No drones’ detected after Gaza aid flotilla says hit: Tunisia national guard
Reports of a drone are “completely unfounded,” the national guard said in a statement on its official Facebook page, suggesting that the fire may have been caused by a cigarette onboard.
Related: Greta releases smash new music video
Odd choice given her message, but you can’t deny it’s catchy.
Education...
McMahon calls for overhaul of higher education on Hillsdale tour stop
Education Secretary Linda McMahon said colleges must toughen academic standards, restore truth and history to classrooms, and focus on producing leaders, arguing the federal bureaucracy alone cannot fix America’s broken university system.
Religion...
Trump donates family Bible to Museum of the Bible
"The Bible is also an important part of the American story," he said. "That's why I'm delighted to announce that just moments ago, I personally delivered the Trump family Bible."
AI...
Engineers create AI chip that runs on light instead of electricity
The new chip can perform AI tasks up to 100 times more efficiently than today’s processors, a breakthrough that could slash the massive electricity demand of advanced models and help protect strained power grids.
OpenAI says it has found why AI chatbots hallucinate and the surprising fix to stop it
The AI giant says it has finally got to the bottom of why large language models make things up, and it's not because they're forgetful or fanciful. It's because they've been trained to bluff.
Science...
Blockbuster UFO hearing to feature ‘firsthand’ witnesses
Congress will hear direct testimony from veterans and investigators about encounters with unexplained craft, as lawmakers push new whistleblower protections and demand answers on alleged secret UAP programs.
Possible atmosphere identified around Earth-like exoplanet
A team of researchers has identified a possible atmosphere around an Earth-sized planet. They say liquid water, in the form of a global ocean or icy expanse, might exist on its surface.
Sports...
WNBA accused of trying to block sale keeping Connecticut Sun from leaving state
The Mohegan tribe, which owns the Sun, is considering a $325 million deal that would keep the team in Connecticut, but the WNBA has pushed its own lower $250 million offer so it can relocate the franchise.
Sept. 9, 2003 – The war on terror... Terri Schiavo... Mainstream media continues to show its bias... New publicly funded New York City high school for LGBTQ students... California governor wants to give illegal aliens driver’s licenses...