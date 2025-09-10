Morning Brief 2025-09-10

No guests slated for today's show. Subject to change.
News...
Supreme Court agrees to consider whether most of Trump's tariffs are legal
The justices agreed to an expedited timeline to decide whether Trump can unilaterally impose sweeping tariffs using a law designed for emergencies.
Justice Barrett defends the Dobbs decision, admits she had to buy a bulletproof vest afterward
"It didn’t roll back rights. It didn’t render abortion illegal, unconstitutional, or anything else."
SCOTUS’ ICE ruling is the latest embarrassment for rogue lower courts
"Consistency and neutrality are hallmarks of good judging, and in my view, we abide by those enduring judicial values in this case by granting the stay."
How a lefty Soviet influence group formed a shadow government in prosecutor offices
The Wren Collective, backed by megadonors and rooted in a Cold War Soviet propaganda project, has quietly taken control of criminal justice policy in dozens of far-left DA offices — writing laws, directing prosecutions, and bypassing voters entirely.
DC mayor woos GOP as Trump’s police takeover nears an end
Bowser’s pledge to coordinate with federal law enforcement indefinitely, paired with welcoming the surge of federal officers who’ve worked alongside city police, appears to have satisfied the White House and a range of GOP lawmakers, including House Speaker Mike Johnson.
WaPo downplays DC crime drop after Trump crackdown brings results
Violent crime in D.C. plummeted following Trump’s federal takeover, but the Washington Post focused instead on lawsuits and fringe incidents while omitting stats showing carjackings down 96% and homicides down 67%.
Democrat-appointed judge throws out charges against 15 Michigan Trump electors
Judge Kristen Simmons said prosecutors failed to prove forgery or conspiracy and ruled the Republicans believed they were lawfully challenging the 2020 election results.
USPS honors William F. Buckley Jr. with new stamp, left melts down
The postal service rolled out a black-and-white Forever stamp for the National Review founder, hailing his role in shaping conservatism, while progressives erupted online calling him a racist, a bigot, and accusing him of using "fancy words as a substitute for logical thought."
Video of Muslim Cleric Harassing Local Businesses Has Abbott's Attention
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is weighing in on a video going viral of a Houston Muslim Cleric harassing business owners for selling alcohol and not following sharia law.
Cracker Barrel cancels renovations: 'You don't need to worry'
"Your Old Country Store Is Here to Stay: You've shared your voices in recent weeks not just on our logo, but also on our restaurants. We're continuing to listen. Today, we're suspending our remodels. If your restaurant hasn't been remodeled, you don't need to worry, it won't be."
Iryna Zarutska...
Family of murdered Ukrainian refugee demands justice after Charlotte train killing
Relatives of Iryna Zarutska blasted the city’s broken justice system, saying, "No family should have to go through this."
New footage of Ukrainian refugee's stabbing shows her horror in final moments of life
On Tuesday, Mass Live News published the full video of the murder of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee who was stabbed by a black man on a North Carolina train, then bragged about attacking the "white girl."
Trump DOJ takes action against violent thug accused of savagely murdering Ukrainian refugee
Attorney General Pam Bondi said the case underscored the consequences of “failed soft-on-crime policies” and vowed to seek the most aggressive punishment possible. “We will seek the maximum penalty for this unforgivable act of violence — he will never again see the light of day as a free man,” Bondi said.
Judge who released Charlotte light rail killer has history of addiction activism
Despite his violent criminal history, mental illness, and lack of a fixed address, Magistrate Judge Teresa Stokes let him go after his last arrest with no bond required. Even the attacker's mother has said the court system failed the community by releasing her son.
Charlotte mayor backpedals after downplaying brutal train stabbing
Facing outrage for initially portraying the accused killer as a victim, Mayor Vi Lyles now calls the murder of Iryna Zarutska a “tragic failure by the courts.”
Van Jones says there's 'no evidence' race was a factor in Charlotte stabbing, despite audio suggesting otherwise
“We don’t know why that man did what he did. ... For Charlie Kirk to say, ‘We know he did it because she’s white,’ when there’s no evidence of that, is just pure race-mongering, hate-mongering. It’s wrong.”
Politics...
White House floats four-month funding punt as shutdown fight heats up
The Trump administration’s memo to Congress requests extended SNAP funding, veterans’ services, and a January 2026 deadline, though House GOP leaders say a shorter extension into November is more likely.
Senate Republicans implement plan to push through federal nominees as shutdown looms
With just three weeks to go before the federal government runs out of money, Senate Republicans have taken steps toward a rule change that would at least allow them to navigate around Democratic roadblocks and push through a number of stalled federal nominations.
The Conservative Movement at a Crossroads
A shift from dissident to establishment has opportunities — and pitfalls.
How DSA candidates are using Democrat ballot lines to push a socialist rewrite of America
Young socialist-backed politicians are running for big-city mayoralties while their movement pushes to abolish the Senate, scrap the Electoral College, empty prisons, strip police of authority, and replace the Constitution with a “new socialist democracy.”
NYC voters favor Mamdani’s campaign rhetoric on Israeli-Palestinian conflict — poll
Survey says 46% of likely voters believe the harsh Israel critic handled the Middle East issue best during the primary campaign.
Mamdani for years used 4th of July to promote jihadists and rapper who 'worshipped' 9/11 hijacker
Zohran repeatedly used the 4th to tweet support for a rap group that praised Mohamed Atta and recorded songs honoring convicted Hamas funders.
Kamala Harris loses LAPD protection on top of losing Secret Service protection
“Mayor Karen Bass should tell Governor Newsom if he wants to curry favor with Ms. Harris and her donor base, then he should open up his own wallet because L.A. taxpayers should not be footing the bill for this ridiculousness,” the Los Angeles Police Protective League said.
Economy...
Jobs report slashed by 911,000, largest on record, after Biden-era numbers exposed as inflated
The revisions showed employment was overstated by nearly a million jobs during Biden’s term, adding to more than two million downward corrections over four years.
Middle East...
Catherine Herridge: Declassified files tie Saudi officials to 9/11 plot years earlier
FBI and CIA reports reveal two Saudi government employees may have acted as an advance team for the hijackers, shifting the timeline of planning back to 1998.
Trump criticizes Israel's strike inside Qatar but says taking out Hamas is a worthy goal
"Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation and close ally of the United States that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker peace, does not advance Israel or America’s goals. However, eliminating Hamas, who have profited off the misery of those in Gaza, is a worthy goal."
Doha strike a huge blow to Hamas and Qatar, opportunity for Israel ... if it succeeded
An attack on Hamas could bring more flexible leaders to the fore, with Egypt taking the central mediating role. And with Trump pushing to end the war, it could also give Netanyahu his victory image.
Ukraine - Russia...
Trump asks EU to levy up to 100% tariffs on China, India to punish rogue states for buying Russian oil
Trump on Tuesday asked the European Union to impose up to 100% tariffs on China and India for the rogue nations’ purchases of Russian oil to try to crank the economic pressure on the Kremlin, a well-placed source said.
Russia carrying out drone attack against Poland in ‘act of war,’ Republican lawmaker says
"Russia is attacking NATO ally Poland with Iranian shahed drones less than a week after President Trump hosted President Nawrocki at the White House," Rep. Joe Wilson wrote on X. "This is an act of war."
China...
Biden’s brother James hired ex-Secret Service agent to help Chinese business client, IG finds
Inspector general report reveals James Biden sought confidential info from a former Biden family bodyguard to check for FBI warrants against a CEFC official — contradicting his sworn testimony to Congress.
Europe...
Spain escalates against Israel with arms ban and genocide charge
Madrid accused Israel of genocide, cut military and settlement trade ties, and recalled its ambassador, prompting Israel’s foreign minister to slam Spain’s anti-Semitic history, sanction Spanish officials, and vow to raise the issue internationally.
Eli Lilly shrinks Mounjaro pen size after steep price hike
The company is reducing liquid in its prefilled pens after jacking prices by up to 170% in the U.K., blocking patients from drawing out an extra dose from leftover medication.
South America...
Maduro decrees Christmas will begin in October
Venezuela’s communist leader says the holiday will now start Oct. 1 to bring “joy,” finally catching up to Walmart and Target, who’ve been pushing Christmas earlier for decades.
Asia...
Nepal parliament set on fire, 19 killed after government tried to ban social media
In the weeks before the ban, a campaign spotlighting the lavish lifestyles of politicians' children and allegations of corruption had taken off on social media. When the government moved to ban 26 social media platforms, protests erupted with thousands of young people storming parliament on Monday.
The Forces Behind Nepal’s Explosive Gen Z Protests
A recent ban on social media brought young people to the streets, but they came filled with grievances that have built up over years.
Entertainment...
Michael Caine coming out of retirement for this role ...
The 92-year-old legend could’ve perhaps chosen a new take on "The Italian Job," a "Dark Knight" spinoff, perhaps "A Bridge Too Far" remake — instead he’s returning for a sequel to Vin Diesel’s 2015 bomb "The Last Witch Hunter."
A dead body has been found in the trunk of Billboard charting singer D4vd’s car
In fairness, who hasn't had this happen to them?
LGBTQIA2S+...
New FBI releases from the Tennessee Christian school shooter call out and depict demons
Under President Biden, the FBI attempted to keep the transgender murderer’s writings under wraps.
Founder of ‘evidence-based medicine’ admits he signed gender care letter without reading it
Dr. Gordon Guyatt, who pioneered the evidence-based medicine movement, denied ever calling child sex-change procedures “medically necessary” — until shown his own signature on a statement using that exact phrase, after which he conceded, “I was a dope.”
Education...
US test scores hit damning new lows in math, reading since COVID school closures, ‘nation’s report card’ shows
The National Assessment of Educational Progress — commonly referred to as the Nation’s Report Card — showed just 35% of high school seniors were proficient in reading, the lowest score since the assessment began in 1992.
Health...
Trump FDA announces major crackdown on ‘misleading’ pharma ads
“Drug companies spend up to 25% of their budget on advertising. Those billions of dollars would be better spent on lowering drug prices for everyday Americans.”
FDA commissioner questions need for hepatitis B shot for newborns
Dr. Marty Makary emphasized that he broadly supports vaccines, describing them as “tried-and-true,” but urged flexibility for families who prefer vaccine schedules in countries like Japan or Germany.
AI...
Trump's new AI Action Plan reveals our digital manifest destiny
The plan is a testament to the enduring belief that American leadership is allied with American technology, that to export one is to secure the other.
Tesla bull calls Musk’s $1T pay plan a bargain for investors
Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas says the record package aligns Musk with shareholders, arguing Tesla’s humanoid robot market could dwarf today’s global labor market.
Science...
Shocking radar footage shows Hellfire missile fired by US military bounce off UFO over ocean
The speeding object was paced by a 100-pound Hellfire air-to-ground round fired by an MQ-9 drone, which made contact and bounced right off, as shown in the radar footage from October 30, 2024.
4 giants stirring: Are the world’s most dangerous supervolcanoes awakening simultaneously?
Yellowstone, Nevada’s McDermitt caldera, Italy’s Campi Flegrei, and the New Madrid Seismic Zone are all showing heightened seismic activity, raising fears of catastrophic eruptions or quakes with global consequences.
Scientists: Nothing to see here folks, the next Yellowstone super eruption will be a super borefest
After decades of hearing about a civilization-ending blast, scientists now insist the supervolcano would only ooze out slow-moving rock — and there's no need to panic.
Travel...
Royal Caribbean cruise passenger dives overboard to allegedly dodge $16,000 gambling debt
The man was rescued by a jet ski rider before being arrested onshore with multiple fake IDs, two phones, and nearly the exact amount of cash he owed the ship’s casino.
Sports...
Football fandom is one of America’s last great unifiers
A simple cheer between strangers can turn into lasting friendships and family traditions, and research shows fans enjoy stronger networks, higher life satisfaction, and a rare sense of community in today’s polarized culture.
Peyton Manning reveals he invited Pope Leo XIV to join Monday Night Football's 'ManningCast'
The "ManningCast" is known for celebrity appearances, tongue-in-cheek banter, and wild guest wishlists. But on Monday night, Peyton took it to a holy level: He showed viewers a handwritten invitation he'd sent to Pope Leo XIV, hoping to book him as a guest. It was part sincere gesture, part comedic highlight.
Sept. 10, 2001 - UN racism conference... Michael Jackson concert featuring Liz Taylor, Marlon Brando, and Whitney Houston... Rob Lowe played with nuclear launch codes at White House... Glenn's upcoming shark tank stunt at the Florida Aquarium...