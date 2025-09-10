Blog
LatestArticlesVideos
Radio
LivePodcastSerialsStations
TV
Podcasts
The Glenn Beck ProgramThe Glenn Beck PodcastThe Beck Story
Fine Art
Real Estate
More
AboutCharityBooksSponsorsShopContact
SEARCH
Live Radio

©2024 MERCURY RADIO ARTS.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

TERMS OF USE | PRIVACY POLICY

Live

Glenn's Show Prep

Morning Brief 2025-09-10

September 10, 2025
Chris Brady

No guests slated for today's show. Subject to change.

News...

Supreme Court agrees to consider whether most of Trump's tariffs are legal
The justices agreed to an expedited timeline to decide whether Trump can unilaterally impose sweeping tariffs using a law designed for emergencies.

Justice Barrett defends the Dobbs decision, admits she had to buy a bulletproof vest afterward
"It didn’t roll back rights. It didn’t render abortion illegal, unconstitutional, or anything else."

SCOTUS’ ICE ruling is the latest embarrassment for rogue lower courts
"Consistency and neutrality are hallmarks of good judging, and in my view, we abide by those enduring judicial values in this case by granting the stay."

How a lefty Soviet influence group formed a shadow government in prosecutor offices
The Wren Collective, backed by megadonors and rooted in a Cold War Soviet propaganda project, has quietly taken control of criminal justice policy in dozens of far-left DA offices — writing laws, directing prosecutions, and bypassing voters entirely.

DC mayor woos GOP as Trump’s police takeover nears an end
Bowser’s pledge to coordinate with federal law enforcement indefinitely, paired with welcoming the surge of federal officers who’ve worked alongside city police, appears to have satisfied the White House and a range of GOP lawmakers, including House Speaker Mike Johnson.

WaPo downplays DC crime drop after Trump crackdown brings results
Violent crime in D.C. plummeted following Trump’s federal takeover, but the Washington Post focused instead on lawsuits and fringe incidents while omitting stats showing carjackings down 96% and homicides down 67%.

Democrat-appointed judge throws out charges against 15 Michigan Trump electors
Judge Kristen Simmons said prosecutors failed to prove forgery or conspiracy and ruled the Republicans believed they were lawfully challenging the 2020 election results.

USPS honors William F. Buckley Jr. with new stamp, left melts down
The postal service rolled out a black-and-white Forever stamp for the National Review founder, hailing his role in shaping conservatism, while progressives erupted online calling him a racist, a bigot, and accusing him of using "fancy words as a substitute for logical thought."

Video of Muslim Cleric Harassing Local Businesses Has Abbott's Attention
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is weighing in on a video going viral of a Houston Muslim Cleric harassing business owners for selling alcohol and not following sharia law.

Cracker Barrel cancels renovations: 'You don't need to worry'
"Your Old Country Store Is Here to Stay: You've shared your voices in recent weeks not just on our logo, but also on our restaurants. We're continuing to listen. Today, we're suspending our remodels. If your restaurant hasn't been remodeled, you don't need to worry, it won't be."

Iryna Zarutska...

Family of murdered Ukrainian refugee demands justice after Charlotte train killing
Relatives of Iryna Zarutska blasted the city’s broken justice system, saying, "No family should have to go through this."

New footage of Ukrainian refugee's stabbing shows her horror in final moments of life
On Tuesday, Mass Live News published the full video of the murder of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee who was stabbed by a black man on a North Carolina train, then bragged about attacking the "white girl."

Trump DOJ takes action against violent thug accused of savagely murdering Ukrainian refugee
Attorney General Pam Bondi said the case underscored the consequences of “failed soft-on-crime policies” and vowed to seek the most aggressive punishment possible. “We will seek the maximum penalty for this unforgivable act of violence — he will never again see the light of day as a free man,” Bondi said.

Judge who released Charlotte light rail killer has history of addiction activism
Despite his violent criminal history, mental illness, and lack of a fixed address, Magistrate Judge Teresa Stokes let him go after his last arrest with no bond required. Even the attacker's mother has said the court system failed the community by releasing her son.

Charlotte mayor backpedals after downplaying brutal train stabbing
Facing outrage for initially portraying the accused killer as a victim, Mayor Vi Lyles now calls the murder of Iryna Zarutska a “tragic failure by the courts.”

Van Jones says there's 'no evidence' race was a factor in Charlotte stabbing, despite audio suggesting otherwise
“We don’t know why that man did what he did. ... For Charlie Kirk to say, ‘We know he did it because she’s white,’ when there’s no evidence of that, is just pure race-mongering, hate-mongering. It’s wrong.”

Politics...

White House floats four-month funding punt as shutdown fight heats up
The Trump administration’s memo to Congress requests extended SNAP funding, veterans’ services, and a January 2026 deadline, though House GOP leaders say a shorter extension into November is more likely.

Senate Republicans implement plan to push through federal nominees as shutdown looms
With just three weeks to go before the federal government runs out of money, Senate Republicans have taken steps toward a rule change that would at least allow them to navigate around Democratic roadblocks and push through a number of stalled federal nominations.

The Conservative Movement at a Crossroads
A shift from dissident to establishment has opportunities — and pitfalls.

How DSA candidates are using Democrat ballot lines to push a socialist rewrite of America
Young socialist-backed politicians are running for big-city mayoralties while their movement pushes to abolish the Senate, scrap the Electoral College, empty prisons, strip police of authority, and replace the Constitution with a “new socialist democracy.”

NYC voters favor Mamdani’s campaign rhetoric on Israeli-Palestinian conflict — poll
Survey says 46% of likely voters believe the harsh Israel critic handled the Middle East issue best during the primary campaign.

Mamdani for years used 4th of July to promote jihadists and rapper who 'worshipped' 9/11 hijacker
Zohran repeatedly used the 4th to tweet support for a rap group that praised Mohamed Atta and recorded songs honoring convicted Hamas funders.

Kamala Harris loses LAPD protection on top of losing Secret Service protection
“Mayor Karen Bass should tell Governor Newsom if he wants to curry favor with Ms. Harris and her donor base, then he should open up his own wallet because L.A. taxpayers should not be footing the bill for this ridiculousness,” the Los Angeles Police Protective League said.

Economy...

Jobs report slashed by 911,000, largest on record, after Biden-era numbers exposed as inflated
The revisions showed employment was overstated by nearly a million jobs during Biden’s term, adding to more than two million downward corrections over four years.

Middle East...

Catherine Herridge: Declassified files tie Saudi officials to 9/11 plot years earlier
FBI and CIA reports reveal two Saudi government employees may have acted as an advance team for the hijackers, shifting the timeline of planning back to 1998.

Trump criticizes Israel's strike inside Qatar but says taking out Hamas is a worthy goal
"Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation and close ally of the United States that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker peace, does not advance Israel or America’s goals. However, eliminating Hamas, who have profited off the misery of those in Gaza, is a worthy goal."

Doha strike a huge blow to Hamas and Qatar, opportunity for Israel ... if it succeeded
An attack on Hamas could bring more flexible leaders to the fore, with Egypt taking the central mediating role. And with Trump pushing to end the war, it could also give Netanyahu his victory image.

Ukraine - Russia...

Trump asks EU to levy up to 100% tariffs on China, India to punish rogue states for buying Russian oil
Trump on Tuesday asked the European Union to impose up to 100% tariffs on China and India for the rogue nations’ purchases of Russian oil to try to crank the economic pressure on the Kremlin, a well-placed source said.

Russia carrying out drone attack against Poland in ‘act of war,’ Republican lawmaker says
"Russia is attacking NATO ally Poland with Iranian shahed drones less than a week after President Trump hosted President Nawrocki at the White House," Rep. Joe Wilson wrote on X. "This is an act of war."

China...

Biden’s brother James hired ex-Secret Service agent to help Chinese business client, IG finds
Inspector general report reveals James Biden sought confidential info from a former Biden family bodyguard to check for FBI warrants against a CEFC official — contradicting his sworn testimony to Congress.

Europe...

Spain escalates against Israel with arms ban and genocide charge
Madrid accused Israel of genocide, cut military and settlement trade ties, and recalled its ambassador, prompting Israel’s foreign minister to slam Spain’s anti-Semitic history, sanction Spanish officials, and vow to raise the issue internationally.

Eli Lilly shrinks Mounjaro pen size after steep price hike
The company is reducing liquid in its prefilled pens after jacking prices by up to 170% in the U.K., blocking patients from drawing out an extra dose from leftover medication.

South America...

Maduro decrees Christmas will begin in October
Venezuela’s communist leader says the holiday will now start Oct. 1 to bring “joy,” finally catching up to Walmart and Target, who’ve been pushing Christmas earlier for decades.

Asia...

Nepal parliament set on fire, 19 killed after government tried to ban social media
In the weeks before the ban, a campaign spotlighting the lavish lifestyles of politicians' children and allegations of corruption had taken off on social media. When the government moved to ban 26 social media platforms, protests erupted with thousands of young people storming parliament on Monday.

The Forces Behind Nepal’s Explosive Gen Z Protests
A recent ban on social media brought young people to the streets, but they came filled with grievances that have built up over years.

Entertainment...

Michael Caine coming out of retirement for this role ...
The 92-year-old legend could’ve perhaps chosen a new take on "The Italian Job," a "Dark Knight" spinoff, perhaps "A Bridge Too Far" remake — instead he’s returning for a sequel to Vin Diesel’s 2015 bomb "The Last Witch Hunter."

A dead body has been found in the trunk of Billboard charting singer D4vd’s car
In fairness, who hasn't had this happen to them?

LGBTQIA2S+...

New FBI releases from the Tennessee Christian school shooter call out and depict demons
Under President Biden, the FBI attempted to keep the transgender murderer’s writings under wraps.

Founder of ‘evidence-based medicine’ admits he signed gender care letter without reading it
Dr. Gordon Guyatt, who pioneered the evidence-based medicine movement, denied ever calling child sex-change procedures “medically necessary” — until shown his own signature on a statement using that exact phrase, after which he conceded, “I was a dope.”

Education...

US test scores hit damning new lows in math, reading since COVID school closures, ‘nation’s report card’ shows
The National Assessment of Educational Progress — commonly referred to as the Nation’s Report Card — showed just 35% of high school seniors were proficient in reading, the lowest score since the assessment began in 1992.

Health...

Trump FDA announces major crackdown on ‘misleading’ pharma ads
“Drug companies spend up to 25% of their budget on advertising. Those billions of dollars would be better spent on lowering drug prices for everyday Americans.”

FDA commissioner questions need for hepatitis B shot for newborns
Dr. Marty Makary emphasized that he broadly supports vaccines, describing them as “tried-and-true,” but urged flexibility for families who prefer vaccine schedules in countries like Japan or Germany.

AI...

Trump's new AI Action Plan reveals our digital manifest destiny
The plan is a testament to the enduring belief that American leadership is allied with American technology, that to export one is to secure the other.

Tesla bull calls Musk’s $1T pay plan a bargain for investors
Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas says the record package aligns Musk with shareholders, arguing Tesla’s humanoid robot market could dwarf today’s global labor market.

Science...

Shocking radar footage shows Hellfire missile fired by US military bounce off UFO over ocean
The speeding object was paced by a 100-pound Hellfire air-to-ground round fired by an MQ-9 drone, which made contact and bounced right off, as shown in the radar footage from October 30, 2024.

4 giants stirring: Are the world’s most dangerous supervolcanoes awakening simultaneously?
Yellowstone, Nevada’s McDermitt caldera, Italy’s Campi Flegrei, and the New Madrid Seismic Zone are all showing heightened seismic activity, raising fears of catastrophic eruptions or quakes with global consequences.

Scientists: Nothing to see here folks, the next Yellowstone super eruption will be a super borefest
After decades of hearing about a civilization-ending blast, scientists now insist the supervolcano would only ooze out slow-moving rock — and there's no need to panic.

Travel...

Royal Caribbean cruise passenger dives overboard to allegedly dodge $16,000 gambling debt
The man was rescued by a jet ski rider before being arrested onshore with multiple fake IDs, two phones, and nearly the exact amount of cash he owed the ship’s casino.

Sports...

Football fandom is one of America’s last great unifiers
A simple cheer between strangers can turn into lasting friendships and family traditions, and research shows fans enjoy stronger networks, higher life satisfaction, and a rare sense of community in today’s polarized culture.

Peyton Manning reveals he invited Pope Leo XIV to join Monday Night Football's 'ManningCast'
The "ManningCast" is known for celebrity appearances, tongue-in-cheek banter, and wild guest wishlists. But on Monday night, Peyton took it to a holy level: He showed viewers a handwritten invitation he'd sent to Pope Leo XIV, hoping to book him as a guest. It was part sincere gesture, part comedic highlight.

Sept. 10, 2001 - UN racism conference... Michael Jackson concert featuring Liz Taylor, Marlon Brando, and Whitney Houston... Rob Lowe played with nuclear launch codes at White House... Glenn's upcoming shark tank stunt at the Florida Aquarium...

Americans expose Supreme Court’s flag ruling as a failed relic

Anna Moneymaker / Staff | Getty Images

In a nation where the Stars and Stripes symbolize the blood-soaked sacrifices of our heroes, President Trump's executive order to crack down on flag desecration amid violent protests has ignited fierce debate. But in a recent poll, Glenn asked the tough question: Can Trump protect the Flag without TRAMPLING free speech? Glenn asked, and you answered—thousands weighed in on this pressing clash between free speech and sacred symbols.

The results paint a picture of resounding distrust toward institutional leniency. A staggering 85% of respondents support banning the burning of American flags when it incites violence or disturbs the peace, a bold rejection of the chaos we've seen from George Floyd riots to pro-Palestinian torchings. Meanwhile, 90% insist that protections for burning other flags—like Pride or foreign banners—should not be treated the same as Old Glory under the First Amendment, exposing the hypocrisy in equating our nation's emblem with fleeting symbols. And 82% believe the Supreme Court's Texas v. Johnson ruling, shielding flag burning as "symbolic speech," should not stand without revision—can the official story survive such resounding doubt from everyday Americans weary of government inaction?

Your verdict sends a thunderous message: In this divided era, the flag demands defense against those who exploit freedoms to sow disorder, without trampling the liberties it represents. It's a catastrophic failure of the establishment to ignore this groundswell.

Want to make your voice heard? Check out more polls HERE.

Labor Day EXPOSED: The Marxist roots you weren’t told about

JOSEPH PREZIOSO / Contributor | Getty Images

During your time off this holiday, remember the man who started it: Peter J. McGuire, a racist Marxist who co-founded America’s first socialist party.

Labor Day didn’t begin as a noble tribute to American workers. It began as a negotiation with ideological terrorists.

In the late 1800s, factory and mine conditions were brutal. Workers endured 12-to-15-hour days, often seven days a week, in filthy, dangerous environments. Wages were low, injuries went uncompensated, and benefits didn’t exist. Out of desperation, Americans turned to labor unions. Basic protections had to be fought for because none were guaranteed.

Labor Day wasn’t born out of gratitude. It was a political payoff to Marxist radicals who set trains ablaze and threatened national stability.

That era marked a seismic shift — much like today. The Industrial Revolution, like our current digital and political upheaval, left millions behind. And wherever people get left behind, Marxists see an opening.

A revolutionary wedge

This was Marxism’s moment.

Economic suffering created fertile ground for revolutionary agitation. Marxists, socialists, and anarchists stepped in to stoke class resentment. Their goal was to turn the downtrodden into a revolutionary class, tear down the existing system, and redistribute wealth by force.

Among the most influential agitators was Peter J. McGuire, a devout Irish Marxist from New York. In 1874, he co-founded the Social Democratic Workingmens Party of North America, the first Marxist political party in the United States. He was also a vice president of the American Federation of Labor, which would become the most powerful union in America.

McGuire’s mission wasn’t hidden. He wanted to transform the U.S. into a socialist nation through labor unions.

That mission soon found a useful symbol.

In the 1880s, labor leaders in Toronto invited McGuire to attend their annual labor festival. Inspired, he returned to New York and launched a similar parade on Sept. 5 — chosen because it fell halfway between Independence Day and Thanksgiving.

The first parade drew over 30,000 marchers who skipped work to hear speeches about eight-hour workdays and the alleged promise of Marxism. The parade caught on across the country.

Negotiating with radicals

By 1894, Labor Day had been adopted by 30 states. But the federal government had yet to make it a national holiday. A major strike changed everything.

In Pullman, Illinois, home of the Pullman railroad car company, tensions exploded. The economy tanked. George Pullman laid off hundreds of workers and slashed wages for those who remained — yet refused to lower the rent on company-owned homes.

That injustice opened the door for Marxist agitators to mobilize.

Sympathetic railroad workers joined the strike. Riots broke out. Hundreds of railcars were torched. Mail service was disrupted. The nation’s rail system ground to a halt.

President Grover Cleveland — under pressure in a midterm election year — panicked. He sent 12,000 federal troops to Chicago. Two strikers were killed in the resulting clashes.

With the crisis spiraling and Democrats desperate to avoid political fallout, Cleveland struck a deal. Within six days of breaking the strike, Congress rushed through legislation making Labor Day a federal holiday.

It was the first of many concessions Democrats would make to organized labor in exchange for political power.

What we really celebrated

Labor Day wasn’t born out of gratitude. It was a political payoff to Marxist radicals who set trains ablaze and threatened national stability.

Kean Collection / Staff | Getty Images

What we celebrated was a Canadian idea, brought to America by the founder of the American Socialist Party, endorsed by racially exclusionary unions, and made law by a president and Congress eager to save face.

It was the first of many bones thrown by the Democratic Party to union power brokers. And it marked the beginning of a long, costly compromise with ideologues who wanted to dismantle the American way of life — from the inside out.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Durham annex EXPOSES Soros, Pentagon ties to Deep State machine

ullstein bild Dtl. / Contributor | Getty Images

The Durham annex and ODNI report documents expose a vast network of funders and fixers — from Soros’ Open Society Foundations to the Pentagon.

In a column earlier this month, I argued the deep state is no longer deniable, thanks to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. I outlined the structural design of the deep state as revealed by two recent declassifications: Gabbard’s ODNI report and the Durham annex released by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

These documents expose a transnational apparatus of intelligence agencies, media platforms, think tanks, and NGOs operating as a parallel government.

The deep state is funded by elite donors, shielded by bureaucracies, and perpetuated by operatives who drift between public office and private influence without accountability.

But institutions are only part of the story. This web of influence is made possible by people — and by money. This follow-up to the first piece traces the key operatives and financial networks fueling the deep state’s most consequential manipulations, including the Trump-Russia collusion hoax.

Architects and operatives

At the top of the intelligence pyramid sits John Brennan, President Obama’s CIA director and one of the principal architects of the manipulated 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment. James Clapper, who served as director of national intelligence, signed off on that same ICA and later joined 50 other former officials in concluding the Hunter Biden laptop had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation” ahead of the 2020 election. The timing, once again, served a political objective.

James Comey, then FBI director, presided over Crossfire Hurricane. According to the Durham annex, he also allowed the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server to collapse after it became entangled with “sensitive intelligence” revealing her plan to tie President Donald Trump to Russia.

That plan, as documented in the annex, originated with Hillary Clinton herself and was personally pushed by President Obama. Her campaign, through law firm Perkins Coie, hired Fusion GPS, which commissioned the now-debunked Steele dossier — a document used to justify surveillance warrants on Trump associates.

Several individuals orbiting the Clinton operation have remained influential. Jake Sullivan, who served as President Biden’s national security adviser, was a foreign policy aide to Clinton during her 2016 campaign. He was named in 2021 as a figure involved in circulating the collusion narrative, and his presence in successive Democratic administrations suggests institutional continuity.

Andrew McCabe, then the FBI’s deputy director, approved the use of FISA warrants derived from unverified sources. His connection to the internal “insurance policy” discussion — described in a 2016 text by FBI official Peter Strzok to colleague Lisa Page — underscores the Bureau’s political posture during that election cycle.

The list of political enablers is long but revealing:

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who, as a former representative from California, chaired the House Intelligence Committee at the time and publicly promoted the collusion narrative while having access to intelligence that contradicted it.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), both members of the “Gang of Eight” with oversight of intelligence operations, advanced the same narrative despite receiving classified briefings.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, exchanged encrypted text messages with a Russian lobbyist in efforts to speak with Christopher Steele.

These were not passive recipients of flawed intelligence. They were participants in its amplification.

The funding networks behind the machine

The deep state’s operations are not possible without financing — much of it indirect, routed through a nexus of private foundations, quasi-governmental entities, and federal agencies.

George Soros’ Open Society Foundations appear throughout the Durham annex. In one instance, Open Society Foundations documents were intercepted by foreign intelligence and used to track coordination between NGOs and the Clinton campaign’s anti-Trump strategy.

This system was not designed for transparency but for control.

Soros has also been a principal funder of the Center for American Progress Action Fund, which ran a project during the Trump administration called the Moscow Project, dedicated to promoting the Russia collusion narrative.

The Tides Foundation and Arabella Advisors both specialize in “dark money” donor-advised funds that obscure the source and destination of political funding. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was the biggest donor to the Arabella Advisors by far, which routed $127 million through Arabella’s network in 2020 alone and nearly $500 million in total.

The MacArthur Foundation and Rockefeller Foundation also financed many of the think tanks named in the Durham annex, including the Council on Foreign Relations.

Federal funding pipelines

Parallel to the private networks are government-funded influence operations, often justified under the guise of “democracy promotion” or counter-disinformation initiatives.

USAID directed $270 million to Soros-affiliated organizations for overseas “democracy” programs, a significant portion of which has reverberated back into domestic influence campaigns.

The State Department funds the National Endowment for Democracy, a quasi-governmental organization with a $315 million annual budget and ties to narrative engineering projects.

The Department of Homeland Security underwrote entities involved in online censorship programs targeting American citizens.

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

The Pentagon, from 2020 to 2024, awarded over $2.4 trillion to private contractors — many with domestic intelligence capabilities. It also directed $1.4 billion to select think tanks since 2019.

According to public records compiled by DataRepublican, these tax-funded flows often support the very actors shaping U.S. political discourse and global perception campaigns.

Not just domestic — but global

What these disclosures confirm is that the deep state is not a theory. It is a documented structure — funded by elite donors, shielded by bureaucracies, and perpetuated by operatives who drift between public office and private influence without accountability.

This system was not designed for transparency but for control. It launders narratives, neutralizes opposition, and overrides democratic will by leveraging the very institutions meant to protect it.

With the Durham annex and the ODNI report, we now see the network's architecture and its actors — names, agencies, funding trails — all laid bare. What remains is the task of dismantling it before its next iteration takes shape.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

The truth behind ‘defense’: How America was rebranded for war

PAUL J. RICHARDS / Staff | Getty Images

Donald Trump emphasizes peace through strength, reminding the world that the United States is willing to fight to win. That’s beyond ‘defense.’

President Donald Trump made headlines this week by signaling a rebrand of the Defense Department — restoring its original name, the Department of War.

At first, I was skeptical. “Defense” suggests restraint, a principle I consider vital to U.S. foreign policy. “War” suggests aggression. But for the first 158 years of the republic, that was the honest name: the Department of War.

A Department of War recognizes the truth: The military exists to fight and, if necessary, to win decisively.

The founders never intended a permanent standing army. When conflict came — the Revolution, the War of 1812, the trenches of France, the beaches of Normandy — the nation called men to arms, fought, and then sent them home. Each campaign was temporary, targeted, and necessary.

From ‘war’ to ‘military-industrial complex’

Everything changed in 1947. President Harry Truman — facing the new reality of nuclear weapons, global tension, and two world wars within 20 years — established a full-time military and rebranded the Department of War as the Department of Defense. Americans resisted; we had never wanted a permanent army. But Truman convinced the country it was necessary.

Was the name change an early form of political correctness? A way to soften America’s image as a global aggressor? Or was it simply practical? Regardless, the move created a permanent, professional military. But it also set the stage for something Truman’s successor, President Dwight “Ike” Eisenhower, famously warned about: the military-industrial complex.

Ike, the five-star general who commanded Allied forces in World War II and stormed Normandy, delivered a harrowing warning during his farewell address: The military-industrial complex would grow powerful. Left unchecked, it could influence policy and push the nation toward unnecessary wars.

And that’s exactly what happened. The Department of Defense, with its full-time and permanent army, began spending like there was no tomorrow. Weapons were developed, deployed, and sometimes used simply to justify their existence.

Peace through strength

When Donald Trump said this week, “I don’t want to be defense only. We want defense, but we want offense too,” some people freaked out. They called him a warmonger. He isn’t. Trump is channeling a principle older than him: peace through strength. Ronald Reagan preached it; Trump is taking it a step further.

Just this week, Trump also suggested limiting nuclear missiles — hardly the considerations of a warmonger — echoing Reagan, who wanted to remove missiles from silos while keeping them deployable on planes.

The seemingly contradictory move of Trump calling for a Department of War sends a clear message: He wants Americans to recognize that our military exists not just for defense, but to project power when necessary.

Trump has pointed to something critically important: The best way to prevent war is to have a leader who knows exactly who he is and what he will do. Trump signals strength, deterrence, and resolve. You want to negotiate? Great. You don’t? Then we’ll finish the fight decisively.

That’s why the world listens to us. That’s why nations come to the table — not because Trump is reckless, but because he means what he says and says what he means. Peace under weakness invites aggression. Peace under strength commands respect.

Trump is the most anti-war president we’ve had since Jimmy Carter. But unlike Carter, Trump isn’t weak. Carter’s indecision emboldened enemies and made the world less safe. Trump’s strength makes the country stronger. He believes in peace as much as any president. But he knows peace requires readiness for war.

Names matter

When we think of “defense,” we imagine cybersecurity, spy programs, and missile shields. But when we think of “war,” we recall its harsh reality: death, destruction, and national survival. Trump is reminding us what the Department of Defense is really for: war. Not nation-building, not diplomacy disguised as military action, not endless training missions. War — full stop.

Chip Somodevilla / Staff | Getty Images

Names matter. Words matter. They shape identity and character. A Department of Defense implies passivity, a posture of reaction. A Department of War recognizes the truth: The military exists to fight and, if necessary, to win decisively.

So yes, I’ve changed my mind. I’m for the rebranding to the Department of War. It shows strength to the world. It reminds Americans, internally and externally, of the reality we face. The Department of Defense can no longer be a euphemism. Our military exists for war — not without deterrence, but not without strength either. And we need to stop deluding ourselves.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.