Glenn's Show Prep

Morning Brief 2025-09-11

September 11, 2025
Chris Brady

Honoring Charlie Kirk

BOTTOM OF HOUR 1
GUEST: Megyn Kelly

TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Liz Wheeler

BOTTOM OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Steve Deace

BOTTOM OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Allie Beth Stuckey

Remembering Charlie Kirk...

Charlie Kirk: Loving father, fearless communicator, happy warrior — 1993-2025
Kirk, a loving father of two, spent the better part of three decades working to restore his nation.

Glenn Beck mourns Charlie Kirk as a faithful defender of America
Beck called Kirk a courageous friend whose life reflected deep faith, love of country, and devotion to family, urging prayers for his loved ones and the nation.

Charlie Kirk tweet from 2011 when he was just 17
"@glennbeck I am 17 high school student, listen to you everyday. I speak for local Tea Party's about debt and deficit. Fight Liberal bias"

Video: Rush Limbaugh recounts meeting Charlie Kirk
In 2018, Rush Limbaugh talked about the time he met TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk and has great things to say about the movement he started.

Trump calls for the end of political violence
The president praised Charlie Kirk as a fearless advocate for open debate and a champion of America’s youth, calling his life an inspiration and ordering flags nationwide flown at half-mast in his honor.

Charlie Kirk called a 'generational hero' among young conservatives, leaves behind strong legacy
“Kirk made it bearable to be a lone conservative college student in a cesspool of Marxist orthodoxy. He gave me and so many other young Turning Point USA ambassadors a platform to learn and express our beliefs freely, when we were shouted at and shut down by every institution. He was one of the most influential Gen Z voices of our time."

Charlie Kirk warned in April that the left was normalizing political violence
"Assassination culture is spreading on the left. Forty-eight percent of liberals say it would be at least somewhat justified to murder Elon Musk. Fifty-five percent said the same about Donald Trump. ... The left is being whipped into a violent frenzy. Any setback, whether losing an election or losing a court case, justifies a maximally violent response."

WaPo: In Trump’s White House, Charlie Kirk’s killing is deeply personal
The White House was transfixed on Wednesday as administration officials absorbed what had happened. Inside the West Wing, officials kept their eyes glued to televisions tuned to Fox News. The president was repeatedly briefed on Kirk’s condition, a senior White House official said, as an afternoon packed with policy meetings turned into a vigil, then a wake.

College dropout, Christian, political provocateur: How Charlie Kirk, 31, built a grassroots movement into a $100M behemoth
And it all started with a life-altering rejection letter.

Tributes...

JD Vance remembers Charlie Kirk as a loyal friend and man of faith
Vance recalled how Kirk first reached out with encouragement in 2017, sparking a friendship that would shape his own path into public service. He praised Kirk’s sharp mind, generosity, and willingness to welcome others without judgment. Above all, Vance remembered him as a devoted husband, proud father, and man of deep Christian faith who loved America deeply.

Dennis Prager calls Charlie Kirk a once-in-a-generation voice for America’s values
Prager mourned Kirk as a brilliant defender of Judeo-Christian principles, a tireless advocate for Israel, and a young leader who inspired millions of students. He also shared how Kirk stood by him personally during his illness, repeatedly visiting him at the hospital over the last year.

Dave Rubin: Charlie Kirk, my friend, my sparring partner, fought for the freedom to debate
I first met Charlie in 2017 at a Horowitz Freedom Center event in Palm Beach. At the time, we were on opposite sides of the political aisle and spent our early conversations trying to figure each other out. Could we actually trust someone on the other side of the political aisle?

Michael Knowles: Charlie Kirk, the man who would have been president
Kirk’s rapid rise from founding Turning Point at 18 to leading GOP voter efforts by his mid-20s, praising his faith, discipline, and moral clarity as the foundation of a movement that reshaped American politics.

Melania Trump says Charlie Kirk’s life was a reminder of faith, family, and love of country
"Charlie’s children will be raised with stories instead of memories, photographs instead of laughter, and silence where their father’s voice should have echoed. Charlie Kirk’s life should serve as a symbolic reminder that compassionate awareness elevates family, love, and country."

Donald Trump Jr. calls Charlie Kirk ‘a brother’ and ‘true inspiration’
"This isn’t my strong suit and I don’t even know how to begin to put into words the loss I am feeling right now over the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Charlie wasn’t just a friend — he was like a little brother to me — and to millions of people around the world — he was a true inspiration."

Kai Trump reacts to death of ‘close family friend’ Charlie Kirk after Utah campus shooting
"No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us."

Ben Shapiro: The assassination of Charlie Kirk and the fight for America’s soul
Charlie was 18 years old when I met him at an event at the Breakers, the rather ritzy Palm Beach hotel that served as the gathering spot for the annual David Horowitz Freedom Center donor weekend. Charlie had just started an organization, and he was pitching me on it, an organization called Turning Point USA. I’d never heard of it, of course: He had just graduated high school, and the group had its seed donors but was still in its infancy.

Joe Biden comments on the assassination of Charlie Kirk
"There is no place in our country for this kind of violence. It must end now. Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones."

Barack Obama doesn't know what motivated the murder of Charlie Kirk, offers thoughts and prayers
"We don’t yet know what motivated the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, but this kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy. Michelle and I will be praying for Charlie’s family tonight, especially his wife Erika and their two young children."

George W. Bush honors Charlie Kirk, urges Americans to uphold civility
“Today, a young man was murdered in cold blood while expressing his political views. It happened on a college campus, where the open exchange of opposing ideas should be sacrosanct. Violence and vitriol must be purged from the political square. Members of other political parties are not our enemies; they are our fellow citizens. May God bless Charlie Kirk and his family, and may God guide America towards civility,” Bush said.

Bill Clinton says Charlie Kirk’s death demands renewed commitment to civil debate
"I’m saddened and angered by Charlie Kirk’s murder. And I hope we all go through some serious introspection and redouble our efforts to engage in debate passionately, yet peacefully. Hillary and I are keeping Erika, their two young children, and their family in our prayers."

Gavin Newsom condemns Charlie Kirk assassination as ‘sick and reprehensible’
"The best way to honor Charlie's memory is to continue his work: engage with each other, across ideology, through spirited discourse. In a democracy, ideas are tested through words and good-faith debate — never through violence."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Delivers Powerful Take on Charlie Kirk’s Murder
"Once again, a bullet has silenced the most eloquent truth teller of an era," RFK Jr.'s post read about Kirk. "My dear friend Charlie Kirk was our country's relentless and courageous crusader for free speech."

Netanyahu mourns Charlie Kirk as lion-hearted defender of faith and freedom
“A lion-hearted friend of Israel, he fought the lies and stood tall for Judeo-Christian civilization. I spoke to him only two weeks ago and invited him to Israel. Sadly, that visit will not take place. We lost an incredible human being. His boundless pride in America and his valiant belief in free speech will leave a lasting impact.”

Boris Johnson says Charlie Kirk was martyred for speaking common sense
"Charlie Kirk has been killed not for espousing extremist views — because he didn’t. He has been killed for saying things that used to be simple common sense. He has been killed because he had the courage to stand up publicly for reasonable opinions held by millions and millions of ordinary people both in the U.S. and Britain. The world has a shining new martyr to free speech."

Argentina’s Javier Milei Honors Charlie Kirk: ‘The Whole World Lost an Incredible Human Being’
Milei, who met Kirk during a visit to Florida shortly after his election to the presidency, praised Kirk as a “formidable spreader of the ideas of liberty and staunch defender of the West.”

Charlie Kirk’s pastor: ‘His life was secured eternally by his savior Jesus Christ’
“Charlie did not die however but instead he has begun to truly live. His life was secured eternally by His Savior Jesus Christ. This truth allowed Charlie to face every threat with courage because he didn’t fear death.”

Young conservative recalls how Charlie Kirk’s words set him on a path of purpose
"Charlie Kirk changed my life. I attended Turning Point USA's Young Black Leadership Summit in October 2018. I was 14 at the time but Charlie told me it didn't matter how young I was, I could fight alongside him in this movement," Chandler Crump wrote on X.

New York Yankees hold moment of silence in honor of Charlie Kirk
The New York Yankees held a moment of silence ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Detroit Tigers. The team displayed a photo of Kirk on their jumbotron ahead of the game with the message "remembering Charlie Kirk."

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker pays tribute to Charlie Kirk
"Thank you for your strong witness for Christ @charliekirk11. Thank you for pursuing truth and leading your family as a husband and father."

Former MLB star Curt Schilling remembers Charlie Kirk as a fearless voice for faith and freedom
He praised Kirk’s sharp mind, devotion to his family, and courage to engage in honest debate, calling him a man who stood boldly for Christ and America.

Mel Gibson comments on the assassination of Charlie Kirk
"The brutal murder of Charlie Kirk is nothing short of evil a cowardly attack on America’s very soul. Faith, family, freedom, the right to speak truth trampled by violence. My blood boils. Justice must be relentless and unforgiving."

Kelly Sadler: Charlie Kirk, a generational talent who will fuel generations to come
It was 2017, and I was at the White House at the time. We knew, as conservatives, we had a youth problem. Enter Charlie Kirk.

Editorials...

NY Post: Charlie Kirk was all about DEBATE — this killing is an attack on free speech itself
What makes this assassination so especially heinous is that Charlie Kirk was the furthest thing from a demagogue or firebrand.

NY Times: Charlie Kirk’s Horrific Killing and America’s Worsening Political Violence
Americans have lost some of our grace and empathy in recent years. We too often wish ill on our political opponents. We act as if people’s worth is determined by whether they identify as a Republican or a Democrat. We dehumanize those with whom we differ.

WaPo: Free speech and ‘assassination culture’
Witnesses describe lax security at the event in Utah, but why should heavy security have been needed? Kirk had every right to expect that he could make his comments without fearing for his safety.

Reason: Charlie Kirk Became a Media Titan Because He Wasn't Afraid of Disagreement
Kirk did not confine himself to the company of the already converted, and he seemed to enjoy venturing into the fray and arguing with liberals and leftists — the more of them at once, the better. Indeed, at the time of his death, Kirk was scheduled to debate the leftist commentator Hasan Piker.

News...

Manhunt for Charlie Kirk shooter expands after two people detained had no links to killing, FBI says
A manhunt for the killer of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk expanded late Wednesday, after authorities said two people who were detained and questioned about the shooting had been released because they did not have any links to the crime.

A Video Taken Just After the Shooting Captured Someone on a Nearby Roof
A man who attended the Charlie Kirk event was trying to get good footage to share with his friends.

NY Times: Maps, Video, and Photos: Where and When Charlie Kirk Was Fatally Shot
Here is a visual timeline of how the shooting unfolded.

Left reacts...

‘Ugliest Moment I’ve Ever Witnessed’: House Dems Object To Prayer For Charlie Kirk
Daily Mail reporter Jon Michael Raasch described the incident as “possibly the ugliest moment I’ve ever witnessed in politics.” About three dozen Democrats in total objected to having a spoken prayer, according to the outlet. “Pass some gun laws!” one yelled.

Video: Democrats in the House shout 'NOOO' for a moment of prayer for Charlie Kirk

Video: JB Pritzker blames Charlie Kirk being shot on President Trump and January 6th

Video: MSNBC guest speculates that Charlie Kirk shooting could have 'been a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration'

Video: MSNBC guest Matthew Dowd says Charlie Kirk had it coming
“You can’t stop with these awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and then not expect awful actions to take place.”
— Follow-up: Matthew Dowd Fired From MSNBC

Here Are The Demonic Reactions From Leftists To Charlie Kirk Assassination
The horrific news has been met with utter depravity and demonic responses from the left, with some of the most vile takes being found on the left-wing platform BlueSky.

Elizabeth Warren Invokes January 6th In Aftermath Of Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
Warren disputed that the political left is responsible for the shooting and accused Trump of having instigated violence. “Why don’t you start with the President of the United States and every ugly meme he has posted and every ugly word. He is the leader of an insurrection."

BBC: Killing of Trump ally lays bare America's bloody and broken politics
Charlie Kirk's killing is another episode of gun violence in America.

Wired: ‘War Is Here’ — The Far-Right Responds to Charlie Kirk Shooting with Calls for Violence
Prominent far-right figures and elected officials have called for vengeance following the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Sept. 11, 2001 - Terrorist attack in NYC... Glenn takes calls from listeners who are shocked and saddened... Now is the time for prayer and coming together... Glenn says 9/11 will be a defining day for his generation and will test America's greatness...

The dangerous lie: Rights as government privileges, not God-given

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

When politicians claim that rights flow from the state, they pave the way for tyranny.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) recently delivered a lecture that should alarm every American. During a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, he argued that believing rights come from a Creator rather than government is the same belief held by Iran’s theocratic regime.

Kaine claimed that the principles underpinning Iran’s dictatorship — the same regime that persecutes Sunnis, Jews, Christians, and other minorities — are also the principles enshrined in our Declaration of Independence.

In America, rights belong to the individual. In Iran, rights serve the state.

That claim exposes either a profound misunderstanding or a reckless indifference to America’s founding. Rights do not come from government. They never did. They come from the Creator, as the Declaration of Independence proclaims without qualification. Jefferson didn’t hedge. Rights are unalienable — built into every human being.

This foundation stands worlds apart from Iran. Its leaders invoke God but grant rights only through clerical interpretation. Freedom of speech, property, religion, and even life itself depend on obedience to the ruling clerics. Step outside their dictates, and those so-called rights vanish.

This is not a trivial difference. It is the essence of liberty versus tyranny. In America, rights belong to the individual. The government’s role is to secure them, not define them. In Iran, rights serve the state. They empower rulers, not the people.

From Muhammad to Marx

The same confusion applies to Marxist regimes. The Soviet Union’s constitutions promised citizens rights — work, health care, education, freedom of speech — but always with fine print. If you spoke out against the party, those rights evaporated. If you practiced religion openly, you were charged with treason. Property and voting were allowed as long as they were filtered and controlled by the state — and could be revoked at any moment. Rights were conditional, granted through obedience.

Kaine seems to be advocating a similar approach — whether consciously or not. By claiming that natural rights are somehow comparable to sharia law, he ignores the critical distinction between inherent rights and conditional privileges. He dismisses the very principle that made America a beacon of freedom.

Jefferson and the founders understood this clearly. “We are endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights,” they wrote. No government, no cleric, no king can revoke them. They exist by virtue of humanity itself. The government exists to protect them, not ration them.

This is not a theological quibble. It is the entire basis of our government. Confuse the source of rights, and tyranny hides behind piety or ideology. The people are disempowered. Clerics, bureaucrats, or politicians become arbiters of what rights citizens may enjoy.

John Greim / Contributor | Getty Images

Gifts from God, not the state

Kaine’s statement reflects either a profound ignorance of this principle or an ideological bias that favors state power over individual liberty. Either way, Americans must recognize the danger. Understanding the origin of rights is not academic — it is the difference between freedom and submission, between the American experiment and theocratic or totalitarian rule.

Rights are not gifts from the state. They are gifts from God, secured by reason, protected by law, and defended by the people. Every American must understand this. Because when rights come from government instead of the Creator, freedom disappears.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

POLL: Is Gen Z’s anger over housing driving them toward socialism?

NurPhoto / Contributor | Getty Images

A recent poll conducted by Justin Haskins, a long-time friend of the show, has uncovered alarming trends among young Americans aged 18-39, revealing a generation grappling with deep frustrations over economic hardships, housing affordability, and a perceived rigged system that favors the wealthy, corporations, and older generations. While nearly half of these likely voters approve of President Trump, seeing him as an anti-establishment figure, over 70% support nationalizing major industries, such as healthcare, energy, and big tech, to promote "equity." Shockingly, 53% want a democratic socialist to win the 2028 presidential election, including a third of Trump voters and conservatives in this age group. Many cite skyrocketing housing costs, unfair taxation on the middle class, and a sense of being "stuck" or in crisis as driving forces, with 62% believing the economy is tilted against them and 55% backing laws to confiscate "excess wealth" like second homes or luxury items to help first-time buyers.

This blend of Trump support and socialist leanings suggests a volatile mix: admiration for disruptors who challenge the status quo, coupled with a desire for radical redistribution to address personal struggles. Yet, it raises profound questions about the roots of this discontent—Is it a failure of education on history's lessons about socialism's failures? Media indoctrination? Or genuine systemic barriers? And what does it portend for the nation’s trajectory—greater division, a shift toward authoritarian policies, or an opportunity for renewal through timeless values like hard work and individual responsibility?

Glenn wants to know what YOU think: Where do Gen Z's socialist sympathies come from? What does it mean for the future of America? Make your voice heard in the poll below:

Do you believe the Gen Z support for socialism comes from perceived economic frustrations like unaffordable housing and a rigged system favoring the wealthy and corporations?

Do you believe the Gen Z support for socialism, including many Trump supporters, is due to a lack of education about the historical failures of socialist systems?

Do you think that these poll results indicate a growing generational divide that could lead to more political instability and authoritarian tendencies in America's future?

Do you think that this poll implies that America's long-term stability relies on older generations teaching Gen Z and younger to prioritize self-reliance, free-market ideals, and personal accountability?

Do you think the Gen Z support for Trump is an opportunity for conservatives to win them over with anti-establishment reforms that preserve liberty?

Americans expose Supreme Court’s flag ruling as a failed relic

Anna Moneymaker / Staff | Getty Images

In a nation where the Stars and Stripes symbolize the blood-soaked sacrifices of our heroes, President Trump's executive order to crack down on flag desecration amid violent protests has ignited fierce debate. But in a recent poll, Glenn asked the tough question: Can Trump protect the Flag without TRAMPLING free speech? Glenn asked, and you answered—thousands weighed in on this pressing clash between free speech and sacred symbols.

The results paint a picture of resounding distrust toward institutional leniency. A staggering 85% of respondents support banning the burning of American flags when it incites violence or disturbs the peace, a bold rejection of the chaos we've seen from George Floyd riots to pro-Palestinian torchings. Meanwhile, 90% insist that protections for burning other flags—like Pride or foreign banners—should not be treated the same as Old Glory under the First Amendment, exposing the hypocrisy in equating our nation's emblem with fleeting symbols. And 82% believe the Supreme Court's Texas v. Johnson ruling, shielding flag burning as "symbolic speech," should not stand without revision—can the official story survive such resounding doubt from everyday Americans weary of government inaction?

Your verdict sends a thunderous message: In this divided era, the flag demands defense against those who exploit freedoms to sow disorder, without trampling the liberties it represents. It's a catastrophic failure of the establishment to ignore this groundswell.

Want to make your voice heard? Check out more polls HERE.

Labor Day EXPOSED: The Marxist roots you weren’t told about

JOSEPH PREZIOSO / Contributor | Getty Images

During your time off this holiday, remember the man who started it: Peter J. McGuire, a racist Marxist who co-founded America’s first socialist party.

Labor Day didn’t begin as a noble tribute to American workers. It began as a negotiation with ideological terrorists.

In the late 1800s, factory and mine conditions were brutal. Workers endured 12-to-15-hour days, often seven days a week, in filthy, dangerous environments. Wages were low, injuries went uncompensated, and benefits didn’t exist. Out of desperation, Americans turned to labor unions. Basic protections had to be fought for because none were guaranteed.

Labor Day wasn’t born out of gratitude. It was a political payoff to Marxist radicals who set trains ablaze and threatened national stability.

That era marked a seismic shift — much like today. The Industrial Revolution, like our current digital and political upheaval, left millions behind. And wherever people get left behind, Marxists see an opening.

A revolutionary wedge

This was Marxism’s moment.

Economic suffering created fertile ground for revolutionary agitation. Marxists, socialists, and anarchists stepped in to stoke class resentment. Their goal was to turn the downtrodden into a revolutionary class, tear down the existing system, and redistribute wealth by force.

Among the most influential agitators was Peter J. McGuire, a devout Irish Marxist from New York. In 1874, he co-founded the Social Democratic Workingmens Party of North America, the first Marxist political party in the United States. He was also a vice president of the American Federation of Labor, which would become the most powerful union in America.

McGuire’s mission wasn’t hidden. He wanted to transform the U.S. into a socialist nation through labor unions.

That mission soon found a useful symbol.

In the 1880s, labor leaders in Toronto invited McGuire to attend their annual labor festival. Inspired, he returned to New York and launched a similar parade on Sept. 5 — chosen because it fell halfway between Independence Day and Thanksgiving.

The first parade drew over 30,000 marchers who skipped work to hear speeches about eight-hour workdays and the alleged promise of Marxism. The parade caught on across the country.

Negotiating with radicals

By 1894, Labor Day had been adopted by 30 states. But the federal government had yet to make it a national holiday. A major strike changed everything.

In Pullman, Illinois, home of the Pullman railroad car company, tensions exploded. The economy tanked. George Pullman laid off hundreds of workers and slashed wages for those who remained — yet refused to lower the rent on company-owned homes.

That injustice opened the door for Marxist agitators to mobilize.

Sympathetic railroad workers joined the strike. Riots broke out. Hundreds of railcars were torched. Mail service was disrupted. The nation’s rail system ground to a halt.

President Grover Cleveland — under pressure in a midterm election year — panicked. He sent 12,000 federal troops to Chicago. Two strikers were killed in the resulting clashes.

With the crisis spiraling and Democrats desperate to avoid political fallout, Cleveland struck a deal. Within six days of breaking the strike, Congress rushed through legislation making Labor Day a federal holiday.

It was the first of many concessions Democrats would make to organized labor in exchange for political power.

What we really celebrated

Labor Day wasn’t born out of gratitude. It was a political payoff to Marxist radicals who set trains ablaze and threatened national stability.

Kean Collection / Staff | Getty Images

What we celebrated was a Canadian idea, brought to America by the founder of the American Socialist Party, endorsed by racially exclusionary unions, and made law by a president and Congress eager to save face.

It was the first of many bones thrown by the Democratic Party to union power brokers. And it marked the beginning of a long, costly compromise with ideologues who wanted to dismantle the American way of life — from the inside out.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.