Morning Brief 2025-09-11

Honoring Charlie Kirk
BOTTOM OF HOUR 1
GUEST: Megyn Kelly
TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Liz Wheeler
BOTTOM OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Steve Deace
BOTTOM OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Allie Beth Stuckey
Remembering Charlie Kirk...
Charlie Kirk: Loving father, fearless communicator, happy warrior — 1993-2025
Kirk, a loving father of two, spent the better part of three decades working to restore his nation.
Glenn Beck mourns Charlie Kirk as a faithful defender of America
Beck called Kirk a courageous friend whose life reflected deep faith, love of country, and devotion to family, urging prayers for his loved ones and the nation.
Charlie Kirk tweet from 2011 when he was just 17
"@glennbeck I am 17 high school student, listen to you everyday. I speak for local Tea Party's about debt and deficit. Fight Liberal bias"
Video: Rush Limbaugh recounts meeting Charlie Kirk
In 2018, Rush Limbaugh talked about the time he met TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk and has great things to say about the movement he started.
Trump calls for the end of political violence
The president praised Charlie Kirk as a fearless advocate for open debate and a champion of America’s youth, calling his life an inspiration and ordering flags nationwide flown at half-mast in his honor.
Charlie Kirk called a 'generational hero' among young conservatives, leaves behind strong legacy
“Kirk made it bearable to be a lone conservative college student in a cesspool of Marxist orthodoxy. He gave me and so many other young Turning Point USA ambassadors a platform to learn and express our beliefs freely, when we were shouted at and shut down by every institution. He was one of the most influential Gen Z voices of our time."
Charlie Kirk warned in April that the left was normalizing political violence
"Assassination culture is spreading on the left. Forty-eight percent of liberals say it would be at least somewhat justified to murder Elon Musk. Fifty-five percent said the same about Donald Trump. ... The left is being whipped into a violent frenzy. Any setback, whether losing an election or losing a court case, justifies a maximally violent response."
WaPo: In Trump’s White House, Charlie Kirk’s killing is deeply personal
The White House was transfixed on Wednesday as administration officials absorbed what had happened. Inside the West Wing, officials kept their eyes glued to televisions tuned to Fox News. The president was repeatedly briefed on Kirk’s condition, a senior White House official said, as an afternoon packed with policy meetings turned into a vigil, then a wake.
College dropout, Christian, political provocateur: How Charlie Kirk, 31, built a grassroots movement into a $100M behemoth
And it all started with a life-altering rejection letter.
Tributes...
JD Vance remembers Charlie Kirk as a loyal friend and man of faith
Vance recalled how Kirk first reached out with encouragement in 2017, sparking a friendship that would shape his own path into public service. He praised Kirk’s sharp mind, generosity, and willingness to welcome others without judgment. Above all, Vance remembered him as a devoted husband, proud father, and man of deep Christian faith who loved America deeply.
Dennis Prager calls Charlie Kirk a once-in-a-generation voice for America’s values
Prager mourned Kirk as a brilliant defender of Judeo-Christian principles, a tireless advocate for Israel, and a young leader who inspired millions of students. He also shared how Kirk stood by him personally during his illness, repeatedly visiting him at the hospital over the last year.
Dave Rubin: Charlie Kirk, my friend, my sparring partner, fought for the freedom to debate
I first met Charlie in 2017 at a Horowitz Freedom Center event in Palm Beach. At the time, we were on opposite sides of the political aisle and spent our early conversations trying to figure each other out. Could we actually trust someone on the other side of the political aisle?
Michael Knowles: Charlie Kirk, the man who would have been president
Kirk’s rapid rise from founding Turning Point at 18 to leading GOP voter efforts by his mid-20s, praising his faith, discipline, and moral clarity as the foundation of a movement that reshaped American politics.
Melania Trump says Charlie Kirk’s life was a reminder of faith, family, and love of country
"Charlie’s children will be raised with stories instead of memories, photographs instead of laughter, and silence where their father’s voice should have echoed. Charlie Kirk’s life should serve as a symbolic reminder that compassionate awareness elevates family, love, and country."
Donald Trump Jr. calls Charlie Kirk ‘a brother’ and ‘true inspiration’
"This isn’t my strong suit and I don’t even know how to begin to put into words the loss I am feeling right now over the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Charlie wasn’t just a friend — he was like a little brother to me — and to millions of people around the world — he was a true inspiration."
Kai Trump reacts to death of ‘close family friend’ Charlie Kirk after Utah campus shooting
"No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us."
Ben Shapiro: The assassination of Charlie Kirk and the fight for America’s soul
Charlie was 18 years old when I met him at an event at the Breakers, the rather ritzy Palm Beach hotel that served as the gathering spot for the annual David Horowitz Freedom Center donor weekend. Charlie had just started an organization, and he was pitching me on it, an organization called Turning Point USA. I’d never heard of it, of course: He had just graduated high school, and the group had its seed donors but was still in its infancy.
Joe Biden comments on the assassination of Charlie Kirk
"There is no place in our country for this kind of violence. It must end now. Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones."
Barack Obama doesn't know what motivated the murder of Charlie Kirk, offers thoughts and prayers
"We don’t yet know what motivated the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, but this kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy. Michelle and I will be praying for Charlie’s family tonight, especially his wife Erika and their two young children."
George W. Bush honors Charlie Kirk, urges Americans to uphold civility
“Today, a young man was murdered in cold blood while expressing his political views. It happened on a college campus, where the open exchange of opposing ideas should be sacrosanct. Violence and vitriol must be purged from the political square. Members of other political parties are not our enemies; they are our fellow citizens. May God bless Charlie Kirk and his family, and may God guide America towards civility,” Bush said.
Bill Clinton says Charlie Kirk’s death demands renewed commitment to civil debate
"I’m saddened and angered by Charlie Kirk’s murder. And I hope we all go through some serious introspection and redouble our efforts to engage in debate passionately, yet peacefully. Hillary and I are keeping Erika, their two young children, and their family in our prayers."
Gavin Newsom condemns Charlie Kirk assassination as ‘sick and reprehensible’
"The best way to honor Charlie's memory is to continue his work: engage with each other, across ideology, through spirited discourse. In a democracy, ideas are tested through words and good-faith debate — never through violence."
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Delivers Powerful Take on Charlie Kirk’s Murder
"Once again, a bullet has silenced the most eloquent truth teller of an era," RFK Jr.'s post read about Kirk. "My dear friend Charlie Kirk was our country's relentless and courageous crusader for free speech."
Netanyahu mourns Charlie Kirk as lion-hearted defender of faith and freedom
“A lion-hearted friend of Israel, he fought the lies and stood tall for Judeo-Christian civilization. I spoke to him only two weeks ago and invited him to Israel. Sadly, that visit will not take place. We lost an incredible human being. His boundless pride in America and his valiant belief in free speech will leave a lasting impact.”
Boris Johnson says Charlie Kirk was martyred for speaking common sense
"Charlie Kirk has been killed not for espousing extremist views — because he didn’t. He has been killed for saying things that used to be simple common sense. He has been killed because he had the courage to stand up publicly for reasonable opinions held by millions and millions of ordinary people both in the U.S. and Britain. The world has a shining new martyr to free speech."
Argentina’s Javier Milei Honors Charlie Kirk: ‘The Whole World Lost an Incredible Human Being’
Milei, who met Kirk during a visit to Florida shortly after his election to the presidency, praised Kirk as a “formidable spreader of the ideas of liberty and staunch defender of the West.”
Charlie Kirk’s pastor: ‘His life was secured eternally by his savior Jesus Christ’
“Charlie did not die however but instead he has begun to truly live. His life was secured eternally by His Savior Jesus Christ. This truth allowed Charlie to face every threat with courage because he didn’t fear death.”
Young conservative recalls how Charlie Kirk’s words set him on a path of purpose
"Charlie Kirk changed my life. I attended Turning Point USA's Young Black Leadership Summit in October 2018. I was 14 at the time but Charlie told me it didn't matter how young I was, I could fight alongside him in this movement," Chandler Crump wrote on X.
New York Yankees hold moment of silence in honor of Charlie Kirk
The New York Yankees held a moment of silence ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Detroit Tigers. The team displayed a photo of Kirk on their jumbotron ahead of the game with the message "remembering Charlie Kirk."
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker pays tribute to Charlie Kirk
"Thank you for your strong witness for Christ @charliekirk11. Thank you for pursuing truth and leading your family as a husband and father."
Former MLB star Curt Schilling remembers Charlie Kirk as a fearless voice for faith and freedom
He praised Kirk’s sharp mind, devotion to his family, and courage to engage in honest debate, calling him a man who stood boldly for Christ and America.
Mel Gibson comments on the assassination of Charlie Kirk
"The brutal murder of Charlie Kirk is nothing short of evil a cowardly attack on America’s very soul. Faith, family, freedom, the right to speak truth trampled by violence. My blood boils. Justice must be relentless and unforgiving."
Kelly Sadler: Charlie Kirk, a generational talent who will fuel generations to come
It was 2017, and I was at the White House at the time. We knew, as conservatives, we had a youth problem. Enter Charlie Kirk.
Editorials...
NY Post: Charlie Kirk was all about DEBATE — this killing is an attack on free speech itself
What makes this assassination so especially heinous is that Charlie Kirk was the furthest thing from a demagogue or firebrand.
NY Times: Charlie Kirk’s Horrific Killing and America’s Worsening Political Violence
Americans have lost some of our grace and empathy in recent years. We too often wish ill on our political opponents. We act as if people’s worth is determined by whether they identify as a Republican or a Democrat. We dehumanize those with whom we differ.
WaPo: Free speech and ‘assassination culture’
Witnesses describe lax security at the event in Utah, but why should heavy security have been needed? Kirk had every right to expect that he could make his comments without fearing for his safety.
Reason: Charlie Kirk Became a Media Titan Because He Wasn't Afraid of Disagreement
Kirk did not confine himself to the company of the already converted, and he seemed to enjoy venturing into the fray and arguing with liberals and leftists — the more of them at once, the better. Indeed, at the time of his death, Kirk was scheduled to debate the leftist commentator Hasan Piker.
News...
Manhunt for Charlie Kirk shooter expands after two people detained had no links to killing, FBI says
A manhunt for the killer of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk expanded late Wednesday, after authorities said two people who were detained and questioned about the shooting had been released because they did not have any links to the crime.
A Video Taken Just After the Shooting Captured Someone on a Nearby Roof
A man who attended the Charlie Kirk event was trying to get good footage to share with his friends.
NY Times: Maps, Video, and Photos: Where and When Charlie Kirk Was Fatally Shot
Here is a visual timeline of how the shooting unfolded.
Left reacts...
‘Ugliest Moment I’ve Ever Witnessed’: House Dems Object To Prayer For Charlie Kirk
Daily Mail reporter Jon Michael Raasch described the incident as “possibly the ugliest moment I’ve ever witnessed in politics.” About three dozen Democrats in total objected to having a spoken prayer, according to the outlet. “Pass some gun laws!” one yelled.
Video: Democrats in the House shout 'NOOO' for a moment of prayer for Charlie Kirk
Video: JB Pritzker blames Charlie Kirk being shot on President Trump and January 6th
Video: MSNBC guest speculates that Charlie Kirk shooting could have 'been a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration'
Video: MSNBC guest Matthew Dowd says Charlie Kirk had it coming
“You can’t stop with these awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and then not expect awful actions to take place.”
— Follow-up: Matthew Dowd Fired From MSNBC
Here Are The Demonic Reactions From Leftists To Charlie Kirk Assassination
The horrific news has been met with utter depravity and demonic responses from the left, with some of the most vile takes being found on the left-wing platform BlueSky.
Elizabeth Warren Invokes January 6th In Aftermath Of Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
Warren disputed that the political left is responsible for the shooting and accused Trump of having instigated violence. “Why don’t you start with the President of the United States and every ugly meme he has posted and every ugly word. He is the leader of an insurrection."
BBC: Killing of Trump ally lays bare America's bloody and broken politics
Charlie Kirk's killing is another episode of gun violence in America.
Wired: ‘War Is Here’ — The Far-Right Responds to Charlie Kirk Shooting with Calls for Violence
Prominent far-right figures and elected officials have called for vengeance following the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
Sept. 11, 2001 - Terrorist attack in NYC... Glenn takes calls from listeners who are shocked and saddened... Now is the time for prayer and coming together... Glenn says 9/11 will be a defining day for his generation and will test America's greatness...