Glenn's Show Prep

Morning Brief 2025-09-12

September 12, 2025
Chris Brady

BOTTOM OF HOUR 1
GUEST: John Solomon
TOPIC: What we know about the assassination of Charlie Kirk and the suspect.

TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Max Lucado
TOPIC: How we find light in a dark world.

Charlie Kirk...

Glenn Beck resurrects the 9-12 Project to support Charlie Kirk's family
Glenn Beck calls upon his dedicated audience to unite once more, as they did during the historic 9-12 Project, which rallied millions to restore faith, hope, and charity in challenging times.

Glenn Beck’s tribute to Charlie Kirk sparks the next phase for fearless leadership
“I’ve only felt this way one time before,” Glenn Beck says. “I had just signed a contract with Premiere Radio Networks, and my show was to begin on January 1, 2002. And then tragedy struck at the World Trade Center, and I was called and told, ‘You start tomorrow.’”

Charlie Kirk killer’s ammunition ‘engraved with pro-trans messages’
Three unused rounds were marked with writing, it is revealed, but official urges caution as wording could have been misread or misinterpreted.

FBI shares person of interest photos, offers $100,000 reward
“We are asking for the public’s help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University,” the FBI’s Salt Lake City field office said in an X post with the photos.

Trump to award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom
"Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty, and an inspiration to millions and millions of people," Trump said.

Bedford: Why Charlie Kirk’s assassination will change us in ways this generation has never seen
Reactions flooded in long into Wednesday night, following the public assassination of Charlie Kirk. Some were angry; others wept; some were numb; others, cautious; and still others openly celebrated. Few, however, grasped the scale of the personal intensity Americans felt.

Don't Lose Sight Of The People Most Affected By The Loss Of Charlie Kirk
In the shock and devastation of this moment, it's easy to lose sight of the fact that the people most affected by this will be Charlie Kirk's family.

Charlie Kirk’s Assassination Feels Different Because It Marks The Start Of A New Culture War
As sad as it is, an attack on someone like Trump was not a surprise. Kirk, on the other hand, was a fairly normal guy. Sure, he had influence, but he didn’t hold the same power as elected officials or bureaucrats. At the end of the day, he was a normal guy touting normal values and beliefs that many Americans share.

Read the powerful remembrance of Charlie Kirk from Turning Point USA: 'His legacy will endure'
"Charlie loved America, its people, its Constitution, its freedom, and the limitless good all of them have done for the world. But above all, Charlie lived every day with an overflowing love of the Christ he knew he would one day get to see."

The Last Person to Question Charlie Kirk
The last person to speak to Charlie Kirk before his assassination was a liberal TikToker with a small audience who disagreed with Mr. Kirk on just about everything — except for their shared belief in free speech and raw political debate.

'Experts' warn of 'vicious spiral' in political violence after Kirk killing
The assassination of Charlie Kirk could fuel a dangerous wave of political violence, experts warn, as U.Sed unrest nears historic levels.

Trump says he plans to attend Charlie Kirk's funeral in Arizona later this month
"They've asked me to go, and I think have an obligation to be there," Trump told reporters.

Video shows JD Vance helping to carry Charlie Kirk's casket onto Air Force Two
The vice president's family accompanied the friends and family of Kirk on the plane as it returned the remains to Phoenix.

Here's the Message That Was Radioed to Air Force Two Carrying Charlie Kirk As It Landed In Phoenix
"Welcome home Charlie, you didn't deserve it. May God bless your family."

Fauci called back before Congress after his requests to ‘delete’ government emails uncovered by Sen. Rand Paul
Emails show Fauci told colleagues to erase messages following high-level calls on COVID's origins, contradicting his sworn testimony and prompting new demands for records, interviews, and possible prosecution.

Lawmakers launch bipartisan review of 9/11 Commission Report ahead of 25th anniversary
A House Intelligence panel led by Reps. Elise Stefanik and Josh Gottheimer will hold hearings and briefings to assess progress on intelligence reforms since 2004, aiming to update recommendations before next year’s 25th anniversary of the attacks.

Appeals court allows Trump administration to end Planned Parenthood's Medicaid funding
A U.S. appeals court panel permitted the Trump administration to withhold Medicaid funding from Planned Parenthood while related court cases proceed.

Alan Dershowitz says US should leave the United Nations
Dershowitz said he used to be a fan of the U.N. when he worked for United States Ambassador to the United Nations Arthur Goldberg. "I was a member of the United Nations Association," Dershowitz said. "But now it's become disturbing. It's become the Nazi propaganda military."

Democrats Respond to Republican Charlie Kirk8's Murder By Denouncing Republicans
Rep. Ilhan Omar calls Kirk’s defenders "full of s**t" as Dems frame assassination as consequence of conservative speech.

Senate Republicans advance nuclear option to confirm key Trump nominees
The Senate has been gridlocked on the nominees after Democrats used various roadblocks to delay the confirmations earlier this year. Senate Republicans hoped to avoid using the partisan tactic but failed to find a bipartisan solution.

Democrats threaten shutdown unless GOP agrees to Obamacare and Medicaid demands
With a government funding deadline looming, Schumer and Jeffries say they won’t support a short-term deal unless Republicans agree to extend Obamacare subsidies and address Medicaid cuts — sparking warnings from House conservatives of a floor revolt.

Kamala Harris Slams Biden White House for Refusing to Tout Her 'Accomplishments'
Following in Hillary's footsteps, failed candidate blame others for personal shortcomings.

Report: Eric Adams’ job prospects in Trump admin all but dead as NYC mayoral race nears
“The only way he’ll offer Adams a gig would be if both (the mayor and Sliwa) got out of the race,” said a source with knowledge of Trump’s inner circle’s thinking.

Cuomo says he does not want President Trump to be involved in NYC mayoral race
“I don’t want him involved in anything with my race,” Cuomo said. “What Eric Adams chooses to do is up to Eric Adams. What Curtis Sliwa chooses to do is up to Curtis Sliwa.”

Wife of ex-Dem Sen. Menendez sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for couple's bribery scheme
Before she was sentenced, Nadine Menendez sobbed before the judge, calling her husband a manipulative liar. “I put my life in his hands, and he strung my [sic] like a puppet,” she said. “The blindfold is off. I now know he’s not my savior. He’s not the man I thought he was.”

Consumer prices rose at annual rate of 2.9% in August, as weekly jobless claims jump
The Labor Department reported a surprise increase in weekly unemployment compensation filings to a seasonally adjusted 263,000, the highest since October 2021.

Tariffs are slowly finding their way into consumer prices
From clothing to auto parts to electronics and more, tariffs are making everyday items cost more at a time when the labor market is looking increasingly fragile.

A Christian activist believed in me and in my Judaism, his name was Charlie Kirk
A campus encounter with Charlie Kirk sparked a journey that reshaped my faith, deepened my Jewish identity, and changed the course of my life.

Israeli security establishment said to believe Doha strike failed to kill targets
Amid growing pessimism within Israel, U.N. Security Council issues rare U.S.-backed joint statement expressing solidarity with Qatar and praising diplomatic efforts to end the Gaza war.

Netanyahu says ‘there will be no Palestinian state’
“We are going to fulfill our promise that there will be no Palestinian state; this place belongs to us,” Netanyahu said during a visit to the Ma’ale Adumim settlement in the West Bank, on the outskirts of Jerusalem, where thousands of new housing units would be added.

Canadians celebrating Charlie Kirk's assassination may be banned from US
American journalist Eric Daugherty posted to X: “Marco Rubio’s State Department will ban any foreigner from entering the country who celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk online, Deputy Secretary of State Chris Landau confirms.”

London police hunt for man suspected of smearing feces on synagogues, other Jewish sites
Cops say CCTV footage shows a single suspect behind the recent anti-Semitic vandalism, which is being investigated as religiously motivated criminal damage.

'It's the death of free speech!' Jay Leno expresses his shock at killing of Charlie Kirk
"This is a political assassination of a man I didn't necessarily agree with but I certainly enjoyed listening to. A lot of times you watch somebody like Charlie Kirk, it might enforce your beliefs more or it might change your mind. But at least it gets you thinking. At least you're thinking about what's going on."

Dave Rubin rips ‘hack’ Stephen King over ‘monstrous’ Charlie Kirk take
King claimed that Kirk "advocated stoning gays to death." Rubin, who is gay and was a longtime friend of Kirk, referred to King as "more monstrous than any of the characters you ever came up with" over one of King's X posts.

Comedy Central pulls ‘South Park’ episode mocking Charlie Kirk after assassination
Kirk himself called the segment “hilarious” and told fans he considered it a “badge of honor.” He also changed his X profile photo to an image of the Cartman wearing Kirk’s T-shirt. Kirk told Fox News at the time he had grown up watching "South Park" and considered the parody part of being in the public arena.

‘The View’ Reacts To Charlie Kirk Assassination: ‘Antithetical To Who We Are As Americans’
The liberal panel of women condemned the murder and stood up for free speech.

Jacobin: Charlie Kirk’s Murder Is a Tragedy and a Disaster
The assassination of Charlie Kirk threatens to embolden the far right and provide Donald Trump with a pretext for crushing dissent.

CNN Scrubs Potential Trans Angle From Coverage Of Hunt For Charlie Kirk’s Assassin
"A range of phrases related to cultural issues were found scrawled on a rifle and ammunition found in the woods."

CBS host wonders when Republicans will accept ‘responsibility’ for people shooting at them
Morning host Nate Burleson used an interview with Kevin McCarthy to suggest Republicans’ words incite violence.

New CBS owner eyes CNN takeover, vows to fix left-wing media bias
David Ellison, the new boss behind CBS, is reportedly planning to buy Warner Bros. Discovery — parent of struggling CNN — after promising to root out bias at CBS and install a conservative ombudsman to police its news coverage.

Legacy ranchers fear solar industry razing farmland into ‘dust bowl’
Arizona cattlemen say green energy firms are outbidding them on leases, stripping the land bare for panels, and leaving once-productive ranchland barren under Biden-era subsidies.

University Of Michigan Professor Says Charlie Kirk’s Assassination Is ‘Solution’ To ‘Violent Rhetoric’
“Even if you believe violence isn’t the answer, it is a solution, especially to the violent conditions and violent rhetoric spewed by empowered people that create them.”

Florida Pledges To Hold Teachers ‘Accountable’ Who Celebrate Charlie Kirk’s Death
"Teachers are held to a higher standard as public servants and must ensure their conduct does not undermine the trust of the students and families they serve."

Health care inflation rises as patients, employers brace for biggest jump in health spending in 15 years
Large employers are projecting a 9% increase in overall health care spending for 2026 and a 12% increase when it comes to drug spending, fueled by high-priced cancer drugs and GLP-1s for weight loss.

OpenAI’s nonprofit parent company secures $100B equity stake while retaining control of AI giant
Tech company says nonprofit will become "one of most well-resourced philanthropic organizations in world."

A California bill that would regulate AI companion chatbots is close to becoming law
A new bill heading to Gov. Newsom’s desk would ban AI companions from engaging in sexual or suicidal conversations with minors and let users sue companies like OpenAI and Meta for violations.

Manhattan-sized interstellar object 3I/ATLAS now turning green as something is 'switched on' as it nears Sun
Scientists reported a dramatic rise in Cyanide and Nickel outgassing, which has changed the mysterious object’s color from red to green over the last two weeks.

United CEO says he expects struggling Spirit Airlines to go out of business
If Spirit folds, the biggest losers won’t be passengers — it’ll be those accounts on X that thrive by posting videos of people fighting on planes.

Trump Greeted with Chants of ‘USA!’ After Arriving at Yankee Stadium for 9/11 Anniversary Game
Before being greeted by the crowd, Trump was welcomed by the players and staff in the clubhouse, as he hailed the Steinbrenners “a great family.”

Stephen A. Smith Blasts Celebration Of Charlie Kirk’s Assassination: ‘Shame On You'
"But we live in a world where a few evil people are making us scared to love, scared to greet our neighbors. And we can’t just give lip service to tragedies like this and then move on 24 hours later like nothing happened. Something did happen."

NFL Holds Moment of Silence for Charlie Kirk Before Thursday Night Football
“The National Football League asks that you please join us in a moment of silent reflection, following the murder of Charlie Kirk,” the public address announcer said. “The NFL condemns all violence in our communities. It will take all of us to stop hate. Thank you.”

Sept. 12, 2012 - How the Obama administration has handled the protests at the US Embassy in Cairo... Explaining the Laffer curve to Obama... Obama ditches Netanyahu for David Letterman?... Which GB predictions have come true?...

'Rage against the dying of the light': Charlie Kirk lived that mandate

PHILL MAGAKOE / Contributor | Getty Images

Kirk’s tragic death challenges us to rise above fear and anger, to rebuild bridges where others build walls, and to fight for the America he believed in.

I’ve only felt this weight once before. It was 2001, just as my radio show was about to begin. The World Trade Center fell, and I was called to speak immediately. I spent the day and night by my bedside, praying for words that could meet the moment.

Yesterday, I found myself in the same position. September 11, 2025. The assassination of Charlie Kirk. A friend. A warrior for truth.

Out of this tragedy, the tyrant dies, but the martyr’s influence begins.

Moments like this make words feel inadequate. Yet sometimes, words from another time speak directly to our own. In 1947, Dylan Thomas, watching his father slip toward death, penned lines that now resonate far beyond his own grief:

Do not go gentle into that good night. / Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

Thomas was pleading for his father to resist the impending darkness of death. But those words have become a mandate for all of us: Do not surrender. Do not bow to shadows. Even when the battle feels unwinnable.

Charlie Kirk lived that mandate. He knew the cost of speaking unpopular truths. He knew the fury of those who sought to silence him. And yet he pressed on. In his life, he embodied a defiance rooted not in anger, but in principle.

Picking up his torch

Washington, Jefferson, Adams — our history was started by men who raged against an empire, knowing the gallows might await. Lincoln raged against slavery. Martin Luther King Jr. raged against segregation. Every generation faces a call to resist surrender.

It is our turn. Charlie’s violent death feels like a knockout punch. Yet if his life meant anything, it means this: Silence in the face of darkness is not an option.

He did not go gently. He spoke. He challenged. He stood. And now, the mantle falls to us. To me. To you. To every American.

We cannot drift into the shadows. We cannot sit quietly while freedom fades. This is our moment to rage — not with hatred, not with vengeance, but with courage. Rage against lies, against apathy, against the despair that tells us to do nothing. Because there is always something you can do.

Even small acts — defiance, faith, kindness — are light in the darkness. Reaching out to those who mourn. Speaking truth in a world drowning in deceit. These are the flames that hold back the night. Charlie carried that torch. He laid it down yesterday. It is ours to pick up.

The light may dim, but it always does before dawn. Commit today: I will not sleep as freedom fades. I will not retreat as darkness encroaches. I will not be silent as evil forces claim dominion. I have no king but Christ. And I know whom I serve, as did Charlie.

Two turning points, decades apart

On Wednesday, the world changed again. Two tragedies, separated by decades, bound by the same question: Who are we? Is this worth saving? What kind of people will we choose to be?

Imagine a world where more of us choose to be peacemakers. Not passive, not silent, but builders of bridges where others erect walls. Respect and listening transform even the bitterest of foes. Charlie Kirk embodied this principle.

He did not strike the weak; he challenged the powerful. He reached across divides of politics, culture, and faith. He changed hearts. He sparked healing. And healing is what our nation needs.

At the center of all this is one truth: Every person is a child of God, deserving of dignity. Change will not happen in Washington or on social media. It begins at home, where loneliness and isolation threaten our souls. Family is the antidote. Imperfect, yes — but still the strongest source of stability and meaning.

Mark Wilson / Staff | Getty Images

Forgiveness, fidelity, faithfulness, and honor are not dusty words. They are the foundation of civilization. Strong families produce strong citizens. And today, Charlie’s family mourns. They must become our family too. We must stand as guardians of his legacy, shining examples of the courage he lived by.

A time for courage

I knew Charlie. I know how he would want us to respond: Multiply his courage. Out of this tragedy, the tyrant dies, but the martyr’s influence begins. Out of darkness, great and glorious things will sprout — but we must be worthy of them.

Charlie Kirk lived defiantly. He stood in truth. He changed the world. And now, his torch is in our hands. Rage, not in violence, but in unwavering pursuit of truth and goodness. Rage against the dying of the light.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Glenn Beck resurrects the 9-12 Project to support Charlie Kirk's family

Glenn Beck is once again calling on his loyal listeners and viewers to come together and channel the same unity and purpose that defined the historic 9-12 Project. That movement, born in the wake of national challenges, brought millions together to revive core values of faith, hope, and charity.

Glenn created the original 9-12 Project in early 2009 to bring Americans back to where they were in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. In those moments, we weren't Democrats and Republicans, conservative or liberal, Red States or Blue States, we were united as one, as America. The original 9-12 Project aimed to root America back in the founding principles of this country that united us during those darkest of days.

This new initiative draws directly from that legacy, focusing on supporting the family of Charlie Kirk in these dark days following his tragic murder.

The revival of the 9-12 Project aims to secure the long-term well-being of Charlie Kirk's wife and children. All donations will go straight to meeting their immediate and future needs. If the family deems the funds surplus to their requirements, Charlie's wife has the option to redirect them toward the vital work of Turning Point USA.

This campaign is more than just financial support—it's a profound gesture of appreciation for Kirk's tireless dedication to the cause of liberty. It embodies the unbreakable bond of our community, proving that when we stand united, we can make a real difference.
Glenn Beck invites you to join this effort. Show your solidarity by donating today and honoring Charlie Kirk and his family in this meaningful way.

You can learn more about the 9-12 Project and donate HERE

The dangerous lie: Rights as government privileges, not God-given

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

When politicians claim that rights flow from the state, they pave the way for tyranny.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) recently delivered a lecture that should alarm every American. During a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, he argued that believing rights come from a Creator rather than government is the same belief held by Iran’s theocratic regime.

Kaine claimed that the principles underpinning Iran’s dictatorship — the same regime that persecutes Sunnis, Jews, Christians, and other minorities — are also the principles enshrined in our Declaration of Independence.

In America, rights belong to the individual. In Iran, rights serve the state.

That claim exposes either a profound misunderstanding or a reckless indifference to America’s founding. Rights do not come from government. They never did. They come from the Creator, as the Declaration of Independence proclaims without qualification. Jefferson didn’t hedge. Rights are unalienable — built into every human being.

This foundation stands worlds apart from Iran. Its leaders invoke God but grant rights only through clerical interpretation. Freedom of speech, property, religion, and even life itself depend on obedience to the ruling clerics. Step outside their dictates, and those so-called rights vanish.

This is not a trivial difference. It is the essence of liberty versus tyranny. In America, rights belong to the individual. The government’s role is to secure them, not define them. In Iran, rights serve the state. They empower rulers, not the people.

From Muhammad to Marx

The same confusion applies to Marxist regimes. The Soviet Union’s constitutions promised citizens rights — work, health care, education, freedom of speech — but always with fine print. If you spoke out against the party, those rights evaporated. If you practiced religion openly, you were charged with treason. Property and voting were allowed as long as they were filtered and controlled by the state — and could be revoked at any moment. Rights were conditional, granted through obedience.

Kaine seems to be advocating a similar approach — whether consciously or not. By claiming that natural rights are somehow comparable to sharia law, he ignores the critical distinction between inherent rights and conditional privileges. He dismisses the very principle that made America a beacon of freedom.

Jefferson and the founders understood this clearly. “We are endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights,” they wrote. No government, no cleric, no king can revoke them. They exist by virtue of humanity itself. The government exists to protect them, not ration them.

This is not a theological quibble. It is the entire basis of our government. Confuse the source of rights, and tyranny hides behind piety or ideology. The people are disempowered. Clerics, bureaucrats, or politicians become arbiters of what rights citizens may enjoy.

John Greim / Contributor | Getty Images

Gifts from God, not the state

Kaine’s statement reflects either a profound ignorance of this principle or an ideological bias that favors state power over individual liberty. Either way, Americans must recognize the danger. Understanding the origin of rights is not academic — it is the difference between freedom and submission, between the American experiment and theocratic or totalitarian rule.

Rights are not gifts from the state. They are gifts from God, secured by reason, protected by law, and defended by the people. Every American must understand this. Because when rights come from government instead of the Creator, freedom disappears.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

POLL: Is Gen Z’s anger over housing driving them toward socialism?

NurPhoto / Contributor | Getty Images

A recent poll conducted by Justin Haskins, a long-time friend of the show, has uncovered alarming trends among young Americans aged 18-39, revealing a generation grappling with deep frustrations over economic hardships, housing affordability, and a perceived rigged system that favors the wealthy, corporations, and older generations. While nearly half of these likely voters approve of President Trump, seeing him as an anti-establishment figure, over 70% support nationalizing major industries, such as healthcare, energy, and big tech, to promote "equity." Shockingly, 53% want a democratic socialist to win the 2028 presidential election, including a third of Trump voters and conservatives in this age group. Many cite skyrocketing housing costs, unfair taxation on the middle class, and a sense of being "stuck" or in crisis as driving forces, with 62% believing the economy is tilted against them and 55% backing laws to confiscate "excess wealth" like second homes or luxury items to help first-time buyers.

This blend of Trump support and socialist leanings suggests a volatile mix: admiration for disruptors who challenge the status quo, coupled with a desire for radical redistribution to address personal struggles. Yet, it raises profound questions about the roots of this discontent—Is it a failure of education on history's lessons about socialism's failures? Media indoctrination? Or genuine systemic barriers? And what does it portend for the nation’s trajectory—greater division, a shift toward authoritarian policies, or an opportunity for renewal through timeless values like hard work and individual responsibility?

Glenn wants to know what YOU think: Where do Gen Z's socialist sympathies come from? What does it mean for the future of America? Make your voice heard in the poll below:

Do you believe the Gen Z support for socialism comes from perceived economic frustrations like unaffordable housing and a rigged system favoring the wealthy and corporations?

Do you believe the Gen Z support for socialism, including many Trump supporters, is due to a lack of education about the historical failures of socialist systems?

Do you think that these poll results indicate a growing generational divide that could lead to more political instability and authoritarian tendencies in America's future?

Do you think that this poll implies that America's long-term stability relies on older generations teaching Gen Z and younger to prioritize self-reliance, free-market ideals, and personal accountability?

Do you think the Gen Z support for Trump is an opportunity for conservatives to win them over with anti-establishment reforms that preserve liberty?