Morning Brief 2025-09-12

Charlie Kirk...
Glenn Beck resurrects the 9-12 Project to support Charlie Kirk's family
Glenn Beck calls upon his dedicated audience to unite once more, as they did during the historic 9-12 Project, which rallied millions to restore faith, hope, and charity in challenging times.
Glenn Beck’s tribute to Charlie Kirk sparks the next phase for fearless leadership
“I’ve only felt this way one time before,” Glenn Beck says. “I had just signed a contract with Premiere Radio Networks, and my show was to begin on January 1, 2002. And then tragedy struck at the World Trade Center, and I was called and told, ‘You start tomorrow.’”
Charlie Kirk killer’s ammunition ‘engraved with pro-trans messages’
Three unused rounds were marked with writing, it is revealed, but official urges caution as wording could have been misread or misinterpreted.
FBI shares person of interest photos, offers $100,000 reward
“We are asking for the public’s help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University,” the FBI’s Salt Lake City field office said in an X post with the photos.
Trump to award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom
"Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty, and an inspiration to millions and millions of people," Trump said.
Bedford: Why Charlie Kirk’s assassination will change us in ways this generation has never seen
Reactions flooded in long into Wednesday night, following the public assassination of Charlie Kirk. Some were angry; others wept; some were numb; others, cautious; and still others openly celebrated. Few, however, grasped the scale of the personal intensity Americans felt.
Don't Lose Sight Of The People Most Affected By The Loss Of Charlie Kirk
In the shock and devastation of this moment, it's easy to lose sight of the fact that the people most affected by this will be Charlie Kirk's family.
Charlie Kirk’s Assassination Feels Different Because It Marks The Start Of A New Culture War
As sad as it is, an attack on someone like Trump was not a surprise. Kirk, on the other hand, was a fairly normal guy. Sure, he had influence, but he didn’t hold the same power as elected officials or bureaucrats. At the end of the day, he was a normal guy touting normal values and beliefs that many Americans share.
Read the powerful remembrance of Charlie Kirk from Turning Point USA: 'His legacy will endure'
"Charlie loved America, its people, its Constitution, its freedom, and the limitless good all of them have done for the world. But above all, Charlie lived every day with an overflowing love of the Christ he knew he would one day get to see."
The Last Person to Question Charlie Kirk
The last person to speak to Charlie Kirk before his assassination was a liberal TikToker with a small audience who disagreed with Mr. Kirk on just about everything — except for their shared belief in free speech and raw political debate.
'Experts' warn of 'vicious spiral' in political violence after Kirk killing
The assassination of Charlie Kirk could fuel a dangerous wave of political violence, experts warn, as U.Sed unrest nears historic levels.
Trump says he plans to attend Charlie Kirk's funeral in Arizona later this month
"They've asked me to go, and I think have an obligation to be there," Trump told reporters.
Video shows JD Vance helping to carry Charlie Kirk's casket onto Air Force Two
The vice president's family accompanied the friends and family of Kirk on the plane as it returned the remains to Phoenix.
Here's the Message That Was Radioed to Air Force Two Carrying Charlie Kirk As It Landed In Phoenix
"Welcome home Charlie, you didn't deserve it. May God bless your family."
News...
Fauci called back before Congress after his requests to ‘delete’ government emails uncovered by Sen. Rand Paul
Emails show Fauci told colleagues to erase messages following high-level calls on COVID's origins, contradicting his sworn testimony and prompting new demands for records, interviews, and possible prosecution.
Lawmakers launch bipartisan review of 9/11 Commission Report ahead of 25th anniversary
A House Intelligence panel led by Reps. Elise Stefanik and Josh Gottheimer will hold hearings and briefings to assess progress on intelligence reforms since 2004, aiming to update recommendations before next year’s 25th anniversary of the attacks.
Appeals court allows Trump administration to end Planned Parenthood's Medicaid funding
A U.S. appeals court panel permitted the Trump administration to withhold Medicaid funding from Planned Parenthood while related court cases proceed.
Alan Dershowitz says US should leave the United Nations
Dershowitz said he used to be a fan of the U.N. when he worked for United States Ambassador to the United Nations Arthur Goldberg. "I was a member of the United Nations Association," Dershowitz said. "But now it's become disturbing. It's become the Nazi propaganda military."
Politics...
Democrats Respond to Republican Charlie Kirk8's Murder By Denouncing Republicans
Rep. Ilhan Omar calls Kirk’s defenders "full of s**t" as Dems frame assassination as consequence of conservative speech.
Senate Republicans advance nuclear option to confirm key Trump nominees
The Senate has been gridlocked on the nominees after Democrats used various roadblocks to delay the confirmations earlier this year. Senate Republicans hoped to avoid using the partisan tactic but failed to find a bipartisan solution.
Democrats threaten shutdown unless GOP agrees to Obamacare and Medicaid demands
With a government funding deadline looming, Schumer and Jeffries say they won’t support a short-term deal unless Republicans agree to extend Obamacare subsidies and address Medicaid cuts — sparking warnings from House conservatives of a floor revolt.
Kamala Harris Slams Biden White House for Refusing to Tout Her 'Accomplishments'
Following in Hillary's footsteps, failed candidate blame others for personal shortcomings.
Report: Eric Adams’ job prospects in Trump admin all but dead as NYC mayoral race nears
“The only way he’ll offer Adams a gig would be if both (the mayor and Sliwa) got out of the race,” said a source with knowledge of Trump’s inner circle’s thinking.
Cuomo says he does not want President Trump to be involved in NYC mayoral race
“I don’t want him involved in anything with my race,” Cuomo said. “What Eric Adams chooses to do is up to Eric Adams. What Curtis Sliwa chooses to do is up to Curtis Sliwa.”
Wife of ex-Dem Sen. Menendez sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for couple's bribery scheme
Before she was sentenced, Nadine Menendez sobbed before the judge, calling her husband a manipulative liar. “I put my life in his hands, and he strung my [sic] like a puppet,” she said. “The blindfold is off. I now know he’s not my savior. He’s not the man I thought he was.”
Economy...
Consumer prices rose at annual rate of 2.9% in August, as weekly jobless claims jump
The Labor Department reported a surprise increase in weekly unemployment compensation filings to a seasonally adjusted 263,000, the highest since October 2021.
Tariffs are slowly finding their way into consumer prices
From clothing to auto parts to electronics and more, tariffs are making everyday items cost more at a time when the labor market is looking increasingly fragile.
Middle East...
A Christian activist believed in me and in my Judaism, his name was Charlie Kirk
A campus encounter with Charlie Kirk sparked a journey that reshaped my faith, deepened my Jewish identity, and changed the course of my life.
Israeli security establishment said to believe Doha strike failed to kill targets
Amid growing pessimism within Israel, U.N. Security Council issues rare U.S.-backed joint statement expressing solidarity with Qatar and praising diplomatic efforts to end the Gaza war.
Netanyahu says ‘there will be no Palestinian state’
“We are going to fulfill our promise that there will be no Palestinian state; this place belongs to us,” Netanyahu said during a visit to the Ma’ale Adumim settlement in the West Bank, on the outskirts of Jerusalem, where thousands of new housing units would be added.
Canada...
Canadians celebrating Charlie Kirk's assassination may be banned from US
American journalist Eric Daugherty posted to X: “Marco Rubio’s State Department will ban any foreigner from entering the country who celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk online, Deputy Secretary of State Chris Landau confirms.”
Europe...
London police hunt for man suspected of smearing feces on synagogues, other Jewish sites
Cops say CCTV footage shows a single suspect behind the recent anti-Semitic vandalism, which is being investigated as religiously motivated criminal damage.
Entertainment...
'It's the death of free speech!' Jay Leno expresses his shock at killing of Charlie Kirk
"This is a political assassination of a man I didn't necessarily agree with but I certainly enjoyed listening to. A lot of times you watch somebody like Charlie Kirk, it might enforce your beliefs more or it might change your mind. But at least it gets you thinking. At least you're thinking about what's going on."
Dave Rubin rips ‘hack’ Stephen King over ‘monstrous’ Charlie Kirk take
King claimed that Kirk "advocated stoning gays to death." Rubin, who is gay and was a longtime friend of Kirk, referred to King as "more monstrous than any of the characters you ever came up with" over one of King's X posts.
Comedy Central pulls ‘South Park’ episode mocking Charlie Kirk after assassination
Kirk himself called the segment “hilarious” and told fans he considered it a “badge of honor.” He also changed his X profile photo to an image of the Cartman wearing Kirk’s T-shirt. Kirk told Fox News at the time he had grown up watching "South Park" and considered the parody part of being in the public arena.
Media...
‘The View’ Reacts To Charlie Kirk Assassination: ‘Antithetical To Who We Are As Americans’
The liberal panel of women condemned the murder and stood up for free speech.
Jacobin: Charlie Kirk’s Murder Is a Tragedy and a Disaster
The assassination of Charlie Kirk threatens to embolden the far right and provide Donald Trump with a pretext for crushing dissent.
CNN Scrubs Potential Trans Angle From Coverage Of Hunt For Charlie Kirk’s Assassin
"A range of phrases related to cultural issues were found scrawled on a rifle and ammunition found in the woods."
CBS host wonders when Republicans will accept ‘responsibility’ for people shooting at them
Morning host Nate Burleson used an interview with Kevin McCarthy to suggest Republicans’ words incite violence.
New CBS owner eyes CNN takeover, vows to fix left-wing media bias
David Ellison, the new boss behind CBS, is reportedly planning to buy Warner Bros. Discovery — parent of struggling CNN — after promising to root out bias at CBS and install a conservative ombudsman to police its news coverage.
Environment...
Legacy ranchers fear solar industry razing farmland into ‘dust bowl’
Arizona cattlemen say green energy firms are outbidding them on leases, stripping the land bare for panels, and leaving once-productive ranchland barren under Biden-era subsidies.
Education...
University Of Michigan Professor Says Charlie Kirk’s Assassination Is ‘Solution’ To ‘Violent Rhetoric’
“Even if you believe violence isn’t the answer, it is a solution, especially to the violent conditions and violent rhetoric spewed by empowered people that create them.”
Florida Pledges To Hold Teachers ‘Accountable’ Who Celebrate Charlie Kirk’s Death
"Teachers are held to a higher standard as public servants and must ensure their conduct does not undermine the trust of the students and families they serve."
Health...
Health care inflation rises as patients, employers brace for biggest jump in health spending in 15 years
Large employers are projecting a 9% increase in overall health care spending for 2026 and a 12% increase when it comes to drug spending, fueled by high-priced cancer drugs and GLP-1s for weight loss.
AI...
OpenAI’s nonprofit parent company secures $100B equity stake while retaining control of AI giant
Tech company says nonprofit will become "one of most well-resourced philanthropic organizations in world."
A California bill that would regulate AI companion chatbots is close to becoming law
A new bill heading to Gov. Newsom’s desk would ban AI companions from engaging in sexual or suicidal conversations with minors and let users sue companies like OpenAI and Meta for violations.
Science...
Manhattan-sized interstellar object 3I/ATLAS now turning green as something is 'switched on' as it nears Sun
Scientists reported a dramatic rise in Cyanide and Nickel outgassing, which has changed the mysterious object’s color from red to green over the last two weeks.
Travel...
United CEO says he expects struggling Spirit Airlines to go out of business
If Spirit folds, the biggest losers won’t be passengers — it’ll be those accounts on X that thrive by posting videos of people fighting on planes.
Sports...
Trump Greeted with Chants of ‘USA!’ After Arriving at Yankee Stadium for 9/11 Anniversary Game
Before being greeted by the crowd, Trump was welcomed by the players and staff in the clubhouse, as he hailed the Steinbrenners “a great family.”
Stephen A. Smith Blasts Celebration Of Charlie Kirk’s Assassination: ‘Shame On You'
"But we live in a world where a few evil people are making us scared to love, scared to greet our neighbors. And we can’t just give lip service to tragedies like this and then move on 24 hours later like nothing happened. Something did happen."
NFL Holds Moment of Silence for Charlie Kirk Before Thursday Night Football
“The National Football League asks that you please join us in a moment of silent reflection, following the murder of Charlie Kirk,” the public address announcer said. “The NFL condemns all violence in our communities. It will take all of us to stop hate. Thank you.”
