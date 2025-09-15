Morning Brief 2025-09-15

TOP OF HOUR 3
Charlie Kirk...
Glenn Beck: ‘Do not go gentle into that good night’: Remembering Charlie Kirk
Kirk’s horrific death challenges us to rise above fear and anger, to rebuild bridges where others build walls, and to fight for the America he believed in.
Erika Kirk's first speech since husband's assassination sparks massive TPUSA chapter surge nationwide
The organization received 18,000 new chapter requests after founder Charlie Kirk was killed at Utah Valley University.
TPUSA plans historic memorial for Charlie Kirk
"Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend," TPUSA wrote in a social media post announcing the event at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
Charlie Kirk's suspected assassin lived with trans-identifying lover
The two, who resided in an apartment in Saint George, Utah, had a "romantic relationship," Fox News reported. Several sources told Axios that investigators initially did not want the roommate's so-called gender identity to be leaked to the public since he was cooperating with investigators.
33 hours: How a fateful photo release led to the rapid capture of Charlie Kirk's assassin
Law enforcement experts praise FBI Director Kash Patel's insistence to release security footage of shooter before he was identified.
Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin joked with pals on Discord about how his image in FBI photo was his ‘doppelganger’
The alleged assassin flippantly joked with friends on Discord that his “doppleganger” was the one who shot the conservative activist after the feds released his photos while he was on the run, a report said.
Charlie Kirk assassination investigation widens to probe whether pro-trans, online groups knew in advance
Meanwhile, a slew of disturbing — though as yet unverified — social media posts about Kirk are raising questions about whether some people online may have known about the assassination before it happened on Sept. 10.
JD Vance hosting ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’ days after assassination: ‘Tribute to my friend’
Vice President JD Vance announced that he will be hosting “The Charlie Kirk Show” from the White House Monday to “pay tribute” to his slain friend.
Turley: Charlie Kirk wouldn't fire people who hated him, he'd win them over
We must not repeat the free-speech hypocrisy seen in the "Charlie" attack of a different decade.
Vandal Dressed As Suspected Assassin Tramples Charlie Kirk Memorial
Witnesses quickly took him to the ground, holding him until police were able to make an arrest.
After Kirk assassination, political left social media posts list 'next' targets
Those on the list include podcaster Joe Rogan, Elon Musk, J.K. Rowling, Ben Shapiro, and Matt Walsh, among others.
NY Times: Charlie Kirk’s Killing Has Left Other Political Influencers Reeling
“My security chief called me when this happened,” Glenn Beck of the Blaze told Megyn Kelly on Wednesday, adding that he had previously pressed Kirk on his level of protection. “Too many people in our position do not take security seriously.”
Matt Courtright: Charlie Kirk’s murder wasn’t just an attack on him — it was an attack on us all
If they knew me, if they knew I believe everything Charlie believed, would they kill me, too?
Chad Prather: Charlie Kirk's death hit harder because he stood for something eternal
The grief over Kirk’s death isn’t just personal — it’s spiritual. Charlie had become a symbol of bold truth in a fearful, compromised world, and his loss feels like a blow to something far bigger than politics.
Michael Knowles: The free marketplace of ideas is dead
Charlie Kirk’s assassination proves open debate is impossible when the left uses violence and mocks it afterward. We must reassert order by stigmatizing evil ideas and ostracizing those who celebrate political murder.
O’Keefe calls Kirk’s murder America’s turning point
James O’Keefe described Charlie Kirk as the most moral and genuine man he ever knew, saying his assassination must spark accountability in America. He warned that without justice for evil, more lives will be lost, and he urged citizens to fight for truth and the legacy Kirk left behind.
CNN: America awaits the fateful consequences of a horrific assassination
The horror of Charlie Kirk’s assassination added a dangerous and unpredictable catalyst to America’s toxic political reality. But it has not yet crystalized into hard policy responses by the Trump administration, leaving the country in limbo — on the brink of something potentially significant that is yet to be defined.
Newsday forced to apologize for ‘vile’ Charlie Kirk political cartoon
Newsday admitted it should have never printed the cartoon, which appeared in its Saturday paper and depicted an empty chair with a blood stain sitting at a tent labeled “Charlie Kirk” and “Prove me wrong.”
NYT Reporter: Charlie Kirk Became ‘A Symbol Of The Toxic Culture We’re In’
"Now, he said a lot of things that got a lot of people riled up, right? And that was part of his style."
Politico Turns to Anti-Semitic Streamer, Who Has Said America Deserved 9/11, to Bash Charlie Kirk on 9/11
"I don't think [Kirk] was ever debating for the purpose of finding the truth or from a position of intellectual curiosity," Piker told Politico on Thursday.
News...
Soros ‘should be put in jail,’ Trump says as he teases RICO investigation
Trump suggested on Saturday that George Soros should see jail time as his administration weighs a federal racketeering investigation into the Democratic mega-donor and his family.
White House requests $58 million to increase security for executive, judicial branches
The extra funds would be directed to the U.S. Marshals Service and would also include enhanced protection for Supreme Court justices.
Trump says the new White House ballroom will be 'a little bigger' than initially planned
The capacity for the new ballroom will be 900 people, which is nearly 40% larger than first described.
Wife of Minnesota assassination suspect files for divorce
Court records show the wife of the man accused in the June killings of Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband has filed for divorce. She has asked to seal the case and issued a statement saying she was blindsided and horrified by the massacre.
Hunter Biden wants arrest warrant for Overstock CEO in defamation case
Hunter filed a motion on Saturday calling for the arrest of former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne amid a defamation lawsuit for which Byrne has not appeared in court.
Politics...
Missouri Republicans Pass Map To Send ‘Additional MAGA Republican To Congress’
State Republicans sent a new congressional district map to the desk of Gov. Mike Kehoe on Friday. The map is expected to create one more Republican-favored congressional district in the deep-red state.
Bill Maher urges left to stop comparing Trump to Hitler
"First of all, a**holes, he's not Hitler. OK. An insult to everybody in the Holocaust, to begin with," Maher continued. "Second of all, calling somebody Hitler makes it a lot easier to justify things like assassination. Let's put a s**tload of that away, shall we?"
Fetterman: Democrats Should Stop Calling Trump an Autocrat
"I represent a state like Pennsylvania that keeps you honest, and you always can’t forget that a lot of Americans happen to disagree with you, that does not mean that they are fascists or now they want to shred the Constitution.”
Democratic donors balk at donating to Biden's presidential library
“I don’t believe a library will ever be built unless it’s a bookmobile from the old days,” said John Morgan, a major Biden fundraiser and longtime devotee.
Democrat senator rips party for refusing to endorse far-left NYC socialist candidate
Sen. Chris Van Hollen slammed Schumer, Jeffries, and other top Democrats as “spineless” for staying silent on Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral run, accusing the party of trimming its sails and avoiding bold stands. His public jab drew a sharp response from Jeffries’ camp: “Chris Van Who?”
9/11 Victim's Relative Takes Swipe at Mamdani While Calling on Politicians to Denounce 'Globalize the Intifada'
Officials who refuse to condemn the anti-Semitic phrase are "inviting another 9/11," the cousin of a slain firefighter says.
Kathy Hochul: Why I Am Endorsing Zohran Mamdani
My entire career, I have embraced the happy warrior, can-do spirit that meets any challenge undaunted. I and other New Yorkers have seen that in Mr. Mamdani.
Free speech...
Sweeping Trump crackdown on 'misleading' pharmaceutical ads is first in nearly 3 decades
“We are cracking down on drug ads to the maximum extent of our regulation while preserving First Amendment rights, because we do believe in the First Amendment,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary said.
California bill that fines Big Tech for pushing 'hateful content' sets stage for free speech fight
The state legislature passed California Senate Bill 771 Thursday night and is headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk. He has until Oct. 13 to sign it. If he does, it could create a messy, drawn-out legal battle with multibillion-dollar tech companies over what people can post on their platforms.
Economy...
$7 trillion ‘wall of cash’ worry is looming for investors once Fed interest rate cuts start
Investors who parked cash in money market funds and other high-yield savings accounts have benefited from the interest rate hikes of recent years.
Immigration...
Jasmine Crockett: ICE Is Acting Like ‘Slave Patrols’
The Democrat said ICE operates like slave patrols, claiming Trump's immigration enforcement lacks accountability and echoes racist roots of policing.
Middle East...
Qatar’s double-sided diplomacy crumbles in Israeli airstrike
Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Doha exposed Qatar’s fragile balancing act — sheltering terrorists while hosting U.S. forces — and signaled the collapse of Iran’s regional influence as Gulf alliances shift toward Saudi-led modernization.
As Hamas urges Gazans to stay put, its leaders are trying to flee Strip, says Israel
Israel asserted on Sunday that, even as Hamas has urged Palestinians to stay put in Gaza City while the IDF calls on them to evacuate, several of the terror group’s leaders have submitted requests for themselves and their family members to be allowed to exit the Strip.
Europe...
Over 100,000 rally in London to ‘Unite the Kingdom’
Tommy Robinson led Britain’s largest right-wing demonstration, with flags, speeches, and a video message from Elon Musk warning that the country faces destruction without resistance. The massive crowd signaled growing anger over immigration, culture, and government failure.
South America...
NY Times Opinion: Brazil Just Succeeded Where America Failed
On Thursday, the Brazilian Supreme Court did what the U.S. Senate and federal courts tragically failed to do: bring a former president who assaulted democracy to justice. In a historic ruling, the Supreme Court voted four to one to convict ex-President Jair Bolsonaro of conspiring against democracy.
Asia...
Report: North Korea executes citizens for sharing foreign films
A U.N. investigation based on escapee testimony reveals Kim Jong Un’s regime is expanding the death penalty, including for viewing or sharing foreign media, while forcing citizens into brutal labor camps and tightening surveillance to crush dissent.
Entertainment...
Parade: Kristin Chenoweth Surprises Fans With Bold Political Message About Charlie Kirk’s Death
According to Parade, it's apparently a "bold" move to condemn political assassinations.
Khloé Kardashian Likes Post Ripping Media For Role In Charlie Kirk Assassination
"The media can't wash their hands of this."
Paramount rejects Hollywood’s Israel boycott
Paramount condemned a pledge signed by nearly 4,000 film industry figures to shun Israeli institutions, warning that silencing artists based on nationality undermines peace and understanding.
Emmys: Stephen Colbert Gets Standing Ovation, Mourns His ‘Late Show’ Cancellation (Again)
Anyone paying attention to Colbert in the nearly two months since Paramount announced the end of his late night show has probably lost track of how many times he’s made some self-absorbed statement about its ending.
Media...
2 men arrested after incendiary device found under news media vehicle in Utah, authorities say
Police and fire department bomb squads responded Friday when a suspicious device was found under the vehicle parked near an occupied building. Investigators determined the bomb “had been lit but failed to function as designed.”
Education...
What Charlie Kirk’s assassination means for the future of campus speeches
Many fear that schools, where liberalism is the prevailing ideology, may be apprehensive toward providing a platform for disfavored speech, unwilling to contend with security challenges, or cave to pressure campaigns from far-left mobs.
Health...
Man has tooth implanted in eye to restore his vision
Brent Chapman can see again after doctors pulled out one of his teeth, flattened it, drilled a hole in it, placed a lens inside, and implanted the tooth in one of his eyes.
Religion...
Religious persecution rises as attacks hit closer to home
From the murder of Charlie Kirk to the Minneapolis Catholic school shooting, religious persecution has risen sharply worldwide. Reports show church attacks up 740% since 2018 and anti-Semitism surging worldwide, fueling warnings that faith communities must stand firm.
He Left Islam For Christianity. Now He’s Being Tortured In A Prison In Cairo.
Saeed Abu Mustafa now sits in a prison cell accused of “membership in a banned group.”
AI...
Politico: Trump loves AI, and the MAGA world is getting worried
Trump's White House is all-in on building powerful American artificial intelligence. The populist base is starting to push back.
Sports...
Several Teams Honor Charlie Kirk On NFL Sunday
Teams that held moments of silence for Kirk were the Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Jets.
NASCAR driver dedicates victory in Bristol to Charlie Kirk
"Most importantly, this week’s obviously been a very tough week. You know, there’s a lot on our minds. This one's for Charlie," Christopher Bell said after his victory at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday.
Dodgers relief pitcher pays tribute to Charlie Kirk on mound with personalized hat
A cross was also displayed on Blake Treinen's cap.
