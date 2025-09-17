Morning Brief 2025-09-17

BOTTOM OF HOUR 1
GUEST: Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas)
TOPIC: The radical left’s coordinated attacks on America and the rule of law.
TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Ryan Mauro
TOPIC: President Trump must take action NOW against George Soros.
News...
FBI probe targeted nearly 100 Republican groups, including Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA
Newly released “Arctic Frost” files show the bureau swept up GOP organizations from the RNC to Trump PACs and TPUSA in a wide-ranging investigation launched after the 2020 election, which Sen. Chuck Grassley blasted as a partisan dragnet.
State Department dismantles Biden-era censorship office
The agency shut down the framework once known as the Global Engagement Center, admitting it had been weaponized to suppress American speech rather than counter foreign propaganda, with officials pledging a full transparency review of its activities.
Free-speech defenders clash with Bondi’s ‘hate speech’ crackdown: ‘Keep America free’
Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk stated in May 2024, "Hate speech does not exist legally in America. There's ugly speech. There's gross speech. There's evil speech. And ALL of it is protected by the First Amendment. Keep America free."
Supporters cheer as terrorism charges dropped in CEO murder case
A New York judge ruled the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson did not meet the legal definition of terrorism, prompting the accused killer’s backers to celebrate outside court with chants and dancing.
Georgia Supreme Court upholds disqualification of Fani Willis in get-Trump case
Any hopes Fulton County DA Fani Willis had of resuming her office’s lawfare against President Trump came crashing down on Tuesday after the Georgia Supreme Court rejected her motion to continue overseeing the case against the president and other Republicans.
Publishers Clearing House’s bankruptcy means ‘forever’ winners will no longer get paid
Some winners, who thought they’d never have to work again, are now finding themselves uncertain of how they’ll pay their bills.
Charlie Kirk...
'It's going to be really hard': Glenn Beck to fill in for his departed friend on 'The Charlie Kirk Show'
Glenn will host "The Charlie Kirk Show" on Wednesday and pay tribute to his assassinated friend.
Glenn Beck Compares Charlie Kirk To MLK Jr., Wants Streets Renamed For Him
“Make no mistake: Charlie Kirk was a civil rights leader as much as Martin Luther King,” Beck declared. “I’m waiting to see the first city that will make a Charlie Kirk Boulevard.” He specifically called on Phoenix, where Kirk’s Turning Point USA headquarters is located, to be the first.
Alderman in Mississippi town wants street named after Charlie Kirk
A town alderman in a north Mississippi town wants to name a city street after slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Glenn Beck, another conservative pundit, is pushing for cities to rename streets for Kirk in the wake of his death. The suggestion in Mississippi is one among many being floated across the U.S.
Alleged text messages between suspected Kirk killer and his transgender roommate obliterate leftist narrative
The text messages completely undermined a leftist narrative that had developed about the possible motive of the suspect. Many had tried to frame the assassin as a right-winger due to his family connections, but the alleged texts offer evidence in his own words.
FBI says Charlie Kirk assassin’s online network far larger than first reported
Director Kash Patel told senators the bureau is tracking “a lot more” people connected to the shooter’s internet chat group, as investigators uncover DNA evidence and political motives behind the murder.
NY Times: Trump Invokes Kirk’s Killing in Justifying Measures to Silence Opponents
In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s killing, Trump and his allies have laid out a broad plan to target liberal groups, monitor speech, revoke visas, and designate certain groups as domestic terrorists.
NY Times: After Kirk’s Killing, Obama Says the Nation Is in a ‘Political Crisis’
Speaking at an educational summit, Obama criticized Trump’s attacks on his political rivals in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.
When words became ‘violence,’ bloodshed was inevitable
America once taught kids to brush off insults with resilience. But calling words “violence” opened the door to real bloodshed in Orem, Utah.
Disgusted ex-Democrats registering Republican after Charlie Kirk murder: ’Evil is walking amongst us’
Freshly emancipated former Dems told the NY Post they were horrified by the assassination of Kirk — who they thought of as kind and reasonable — and further disgusted by the ghoulish celebration of his killing by many lefties.
America’s enemies want us at each other’s throats over Charlie Kirk — don’t take the bait
Perhaps most unsettling of all was Russian ultranationalist Aleksandr Dugin, who posted, with more than a hint of wish-casting, that Kirk’s death was “very much like the beginning of a civil war” and painting the Democratic Party as “America’s Ukraine” — that is, in his twisted telling, agents of insurrection.
Debunking The Top 5 Lies The Left Is Spreading About Charlie Kirk After His Death
Here are some of the most egregious lies about Kirk.
Center-left writer with biggest following out of anyone spreads appalling lie about Charlie Kirk
“In fact, the alleged shooter was not someone on the left. The alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, is a young white man from a Republican, gun enthusiast family, who appears to have embraced the far right, disliking Kirk for being insufficiently radical,” Heather Cox Richardson falsely claimed.
Charlie Kirk’s Pastor Rebukes Candace Owens for Haunting Kirk Family with Conspiracy Theories
Owens has suggested that Kirk, a longtime supporter of Israel, was beginning to have “rational thoughts about Israel” in the months before his death and submitted that billionaire activist Bill Ackman made threats against Kirk as a result.
Texas Roadhouse fires manager after his wife called Charlie Kirk a 'Nazi'
Should someone be fired for comments made by their spouse?
George Zinn, elderly 'gadfly' who falsely claimed he shot Charlie Kirk, is hit with child porn charges
The bizarre twist was reported by the Utah County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday after police searched George Zinn's phone during an investigation following the scene he caused at the shooting.
Politics...
FBI Director Kash Patel slams Adam Schiff in US Senate during fiery confrontation
"You are the biggest fraud to sit in the United States Senate. You are a disgrace to this institution and an utter coward. I'm not surprised that you continue to lie from your perch and put on a show so you can go raise money for your charade. You are a political buffoon at best."
US House passes legislation targeting DC juvenile crime
The legislation targets the district’s problems with juvenile violence, lowering the “age of eligibility for juveniles to be transferred from juvenile court to felony court for certain violent crimes.” The bill lowers the age from 16 to 14. Nearly all House Democrats voted against the legislation.
‘Call the exterminator’: Signs demanding violence against Republicans posted in DC
The coordinated, repeatedly updated stickers — matching in style, font, and rhetoric — suggest an organized campaign and have raised alarm given recent incidents of political violence.
Trump teases holding a Republican midterms convention next year
"The Republicans are going to do a Midterm Convention in order to show the great things we have done since the Presidential Election of 2024," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Time and place to be determined. Stay tuned, it will be quite the Event, and very exciting!"
Tampon Tim running for a third term in Minnesota
The far-left governor was catapulted onto the national stage last year when Kamala Harris made one of the most baffling decisions in American political history, bypassing vastly superior candidates to select the dullard governor from Minnesota as her running mate.
Economy...
Mortgage rates drop to 3-year low ahead of Fed meeting
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage dropped 12 basis points from Monday to 6.13%.
Moody’s economist: US avoids recession if well-to-do ‘keep spending’
“As long as they keep spending, the economy should avoid recession,” Zandi continued, “but if they turn more cautious, for whatever reason, the economy has a big problem.”
Energy, chemical industries slam proposed rail merger
Trade groups from key sectors warned the Norfolk Southern-Union Pacific deal would raise costs, cut jobs, and harm supply chains, urging federal regulators to intervene.
Immigration...
Rubio puts visa holders who celebrated Charlie Kirk's death on high alert
"America will not host foreigners who celebrate the death of our fellow citizens," Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X. "Visa revocations are under way. If you are here on a visa and cheering on the public assassination of a political figure, prepare to be deported. You are not welcome in this country."
ICE receives more than 150K job applications as Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration continues
Six figure salaries, signing bonus of up to $50,000, student loan repayment and forgiveness, enhanced retirement benefits, and “administratively uncontrollable overtime” have been offered as incentives for prospective ICE agents.
Israel...
IDF begins major Gaza City ground offensive targeting Hamas
The Israel Defense Forces confirmed Tuesday that it had launched a long-expected major ground offensive in Gaza City.
Ukraine - Russia...
The Hill: Frustrated GOP senators blow steam on Russia — ‘sick of’ Trump, Vance ‘love affair’ with Putin
One Republican senator, who requested anonymity to comment candidly on the stalemate over the sanctions legislation, questioned whether Trump would ever come around to backing more military aid to Ukraine or slapping harsh sanctions on Russia.
China...
Trump celebrates TikTok deal as Beijing suggests US app would use China’s algorithm
One of the major questions is the fate of TikTok’s powerful algorithm that helped the app become one of the world’s most popular sources of online entertainment.
Europe...
London mayor: Trump ‘perhaps done the most to fan the flames of divisive, far-right politics’
“We must unite to take on the reactionary populists and nativists who are exploiting economic concerns, the atomisation of modern life and a growing distrust of political and media institutions — something we have seen in countries across Europe and, of course, in the U.S.,” the far-left mayor wrote.
Entertainment...
Michael Keaton says there was 'irony' in Charlie Kirk's shooting
"In the end, shooting people will never answer anything, and the irony that he was killed with a gun is unbelievable," the left-wing activist said.
Robert Redford had to fight off women — including co-stars Jane Fonda and ‘infatuated’ Barbra Streisand: Sources
Glenn has repeatedly spoken about similar struggles he endured throughout his career.
Dismembered body found in singer D4vd’s abandoned Tesla ID’d as teen girl
D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, found himself at the center of the gruesome find after authorities linked the impounded, Texas-plated Tesla back to him. Burke has been cooperating with police as he continued his world tour.
Media...
TV anchor resigns after tearful Charlie Kirk tribute allegedly leads to suspension
An Illinois news anchor says she was punished after she told viewers in the “nonpartisan tribute” on Friday that it is “OK” for people to grieve Kirk’s death and to “lean on your neighbors, speak up for what you believe in, I don’t care what it is.”
ABC News reporter Matt Gutman blasted for hailing 'very touching' texts between Charlie Kirk suspect and trans lover
"It was very touching in a way that I think many of us didn't expect. A very intimate portrait into this relationship between the suspect's roommate and the suspect himself, with him repeatedly calling his roommate, who is transitioning, calling him 'my love,' and 'I want to protect you my love.'"
CNN fact-checkers missing as misinformation swirls around Charlie Kirk assassination
Daniel Dale and Donie O’Sullivan, who built careers targeting Trump and conservatives, have gone silent while false quotes and misleading claims about Kirk’s murder spread unchecked across social media and left-wing outlets.
CNN analyst crushed by online backlash for bizarre claim about suspect in Charlie Kirk killing
"To date, from what we know, there is no dominant political ideology. Instead it's a stew of irony, violence, gaming fetish, and Discord."
LGBTQIA2S+...
Massachusetts moves to strip Christian family of foster license over refusal to say boys can be girls
You will say 2+2=5, you will comply.
Democrat senator inadvertently makes the point that men and women are different
Sen. Mazie Hirono, who has long pushed to let men into women’s sports and locker rooms, complained to FBI Director Kash Patel that women struggle with pull-ups because of “physiological differences,” only to be told that doing one pull-up is hardly “harsh” and is necessary for agents chasing criminals.
Maryland school threatens girls with punishment for objecting to boys in restrooms
Anne Arundel County schools posted rainbow-clad signs warning girls not to “discriminate” against boys roaming their bathrooms, prompting a federal complaint for violating Title IX.
Education...
Florida college announces campus Charlie Kirk statue
The New College of Florida said in a post on social media platform X that it will honor Kirk's legacy and "incredible" work with the statue, which will be privately funded by "community leaders."
AI...
California's Tech Regulations Could Strangle AI Innovation for the Whole Country
Federalism works best when state-level policy experiments stay contained.
AI could boost UK economy by 10% in 5 years, says Microsoft boss
Microsoft says its new $30 billion investment in the U.K.'s AI sector — its largest outside of the U.S. — should significantly boost Britain's economy in the next few years.
Technology...
Taliban chief orders internet blackouts, calling the web the ‘root of all evil’
The emerging policy threatens to disrupt government services that had moved online in recent years and to stall humanitarian operations in Afghanistan.
Travel...
United chief declares death of low-cost ‘screw the customer’ model
United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby torched ultra-budget carriers at an industry event, predicting Spirit’s collapse and blasting the low-fare, high-fee model: “You can’t have a business model that customers hate ... that’s predicated on ‘screw the customer.’”
Sports...
Charlie Kirk’s death seems to spark great reawakening among professional athletes
In the wake of Kirk’s murder, it is increasingly apparent that athletes are no longer as afraid to express views that might anger the left. Although that does not necessarily mean they are conservative, it is a welcome change.
