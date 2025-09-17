Blog
Glenn's Show Prep

Morning Brief 2025-09-17

September 17, 2025
Chris Brady

BOTTOM OF HOUR 1
GUEST: Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas)
TOPIC: The radical left’s coordinated attacks on America and the rule of law.

TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Ryan Mauro
TOPIC: President Trump must take action NOW against George Soros.

News...

FBI probe targeted nearly 100 Republican groups, including Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA
Newly released “Arctic Frost” files show the bureau swept up GOP organizations from the RNC to Trump PACs and TPUSA in a wide-ranging investigation launched after the 2020 election, which Sen. Chuck Grassley blasted as a partisan dragnet.

State Department dismantles Biden-era censorship office
The agency shut down the framework once known as the Global Engagement Center, admitting it had been weaponized to suppress American speech rather than counter foreign propaganda, with officials pledging a full transparency review of its activities.

Free-speech defenders clash with Bondi’s ‘hate speech’ crackdown: ‘Keep America free’
Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk stated in May 2024, "Hate speech does not exist legally in America. There's ugly speech. There's gross speech. There's evil speech. And ALL of it is protected by the First Amendment. Keep America free."

Supporters cheer as terrorism charges dropped in CEO murder case
A New York judge ruled the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson did not meet the legal definition of terrorism, prompting the accused killer’s backers to celebrate outside court with chants and dancing.

Georgia Supreme Court upholds disqualification of Fani Willis in get-Trump case
Any hopes Fulton County DA Fani Willis had of resuming her office’s lawfare against President Trump came crashing down on Tuesday after the Georgia Supreme Court rejected her motion to continue overseeing the case against the president and other Republicans.

Publishers Clearing House’s bankruptcy means ‘forever’ winners will no longer get paid
Some winners, who thought they’d never have to work again, are now finding themselves uncertain of how they’ll pay their bills.

Charlie Kirk...

'It's going to be really hard': Glenn Beck to fill in for his departed friend on 'The Charlie Kirk Show'
Glenn will host "The Charlie Kirk Show" on Wednesday and pay tribute to his assassinated friend.

Glenn Beck Compares Charlie Kirk To MLK Jr., Wants Streets Renamed For Him
“Make no mistake: Charlie Kirk was a civil rights leader as much as Martin Luther King,” Beck declared. “I’m waiting to see the first city that will make a Charlie Kirk Boulevard.” He specifically called on Phoenix, where Kirk’s Turning Point USA headquarters is located, to be the first.

Alderman in Mississippi town wants street named after Charlie Kirk
A town alderman in a north Mississippi town wants to name a city street after slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Glenn Beck, another conservative pundit, is pushing for cities to rename streets for Kirk in the wake of his death. The suggestion in Mississippi is one among many being floated across the U.S.

Alleged text messages between suspected Kirk killer and his transgender roommate obliterate leftist narrative
The text messages completely undermined a leftist narrative that had developed about the possible motive of the suspect. Many had tried to frame the assassin as a right-winger due to his family connections, but the alleged texts offer evidence in his own words.

FBI says Charlie Kirk assassin’s online network far larger than first reported
Director Kash Patel told senators the bureau is tracking “a lot more” people connected to the shooter’s internet chat group, as investigators uncover DNA evidence and political motives behind the murder.

NY Times: Trump Invokes Kirk’s Killing in Justifying Measures to Silence Opponents
In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s killing, Trump and his allies have laid out a broad plan to target liberal groups, monitor speech, revoke visas, and designate certain groups as domestic terrorists.

NY Times: After Kirk’s Killing, Obama Says the Nation Is in a ‘Political Crisis’
Speaking at an educational summit, Obama criticized Trump’s attacks on his political rivals in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

When words became ‘violence,’ bloodshed was inevitable
America once taught kids to brush off insults with resilience. But calling words “violence” opened the door to real bloodshed in Orem, Utah.

Disgusted ex-Democrats registering Republican after Charlie Kirk murder: ’Evil is walking amongst us’
Freshly emancipated former Dems told the NY Post they were horrified by the assassination of Kirk — who they thought of as kind and reasonable — and further disgusted by the ghoulish celebration of his killing by many lefties.

America’s enemies want us at each other’s throats over Charlie Kirk — don’t take the bait
Perhaps most unsettling of all was Russian ultranationalist Aleksandr Dugin, who posted, with more than a hint of wish-casting, that Kirk’s death was “very much like the beginning of a civil war” and painting the Democratic Party as “America’s Ukraine” — that is, in his twisted telling, agents of insurrection.

Debunking The Top 5 Lies The Left Is Spreading About Charlie Kirk After His Death
Here are some of the most egregious lies about Kirk.

Center-left writer with biggest following out of anyone spreads appalling lie about Charlie Kirk
“In fact, the alleged shooter was not someone on the left. The alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, is a young white man from a Republican, gun enthusiast family, who appears to have embraced the far right, disliking Kirk for being insufficiently radical,” Heather Cox Richardson falsely claimed.

Charlie Kirk’s Pastor Rebukes Candace Owens for Haunting Kirk Family with Conspiracy Theories
Owens has suggested that Kirk, a longtime supporter of Israel, was beginning to have “rational thoughts about Israel” in the months before his death and submitted that billionaire activist Bill Ackman made threats against Kirk as a result.

Texas Roadhouse fires manager after his wife called Charlie Kirk a 'Nazi'
Should someone be fired for comments made by their spouse?

George Zinn, elderly 'gadfly' who falsely claimed he shot Charlie Kirk, is hit with child porn charges
The bizarre twist was reported by the Utah County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday after police searched George Zinn's phone during an investigation following the scene he caused at the shooting.

Politics...

FBI Director Kash Patel slams Adam Schiff in US Senate during fiery confrontation
"You are the biggest fraud to sit in the United States Senate. You are a disgrace to this institution and an utter coward. I'm not surprised that you continue to lie from your perch and put on a show so you can go raise money for your charade. You are a political buffoon at best."

US House passes legislation targeting DC juvenile crime
The legislation targets the district’s problems with juvenile violence, lowering the “age of eligibility for juveniles to be transferred from juvenile court to felony court for certain violent crimes.” The bill lowers the age from 16 to 14. Nearly all House Democrats voted against the legislation.

‘Call the exterminator’: Signs demanding violence against Republicans posted in DC
The coordinated, repeatedly updated stickers — matching in style, font, and rhetoric — suggest an organized campaign and have raised alarm given recent incidents of political violence.

Trump teases holding a Republican midterms convention next year
"The Republicans are going to do a Midterm Convention in order to show the great things we have done since the Presidential Election of 2024," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Time and place to be determined. Stay tuned, it will be quite the Event, and very exciting!"

Tampon Tim running for a third term in Minnesota
The far-left governor was catapulted onto the national stage last year when Kamala Harris made one of the most baffling decisions in American political history, bypassing vastly superior candidates to select the dullard governor from Minnesota as her running mate.

Economy...

Mortgage rates drop to 3-year low ahead of Fed meeting
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage dropped 12 basis points from Monday to 6.13%.

Moody’s economist: US avoids recession if well-to-do ‘keep spending’
“As long as they keep spending, the economy should avoid recession,” Zandi continued, “but if they turn more cautious, for whatever reason, the economy has a big problem.”

Energy, chemical industries slam proposed rail merger
Trade groups from key sectors warned the Norfolk Southern-Union Pacific deal would raise costs, cut jobs, and harm supply chains, urging federal regulators to intervene.

Immigration...

Rubio puts visa holders who celebrated Charlie Kirk's death on high alert
"America will not host foreigners who celebrate the death of our fellow citizens," Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X. "Visa revocations are under way. If you are here on a visa and cheering on the public assassination of a political figure, prepare to be deported. You are not welcome in this country."

ICE receives more than 150K job applications as Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration continues
Six figure salaries, signing bonus of up to $50,000, student loan repayment and forgiveness, enhanced retirement benefits, and “administratively uncontrollable overtime” have been offered as incentives for prospective ICE agents.

Israel...

IDF begins major Gaza City ground offensive targeting Hamas
The Israel Defense Forces confirmed Tuesday that it had launched a long-expected major ground offensive in Gaza City.

Ukraine - Russia...

The Hill: Frustrated GOP senators blow steam on Russia — ‘sick of’ Trump, Vance ‘love affair’ with Putin
One Republican senator, who requested anonymity to comment candidly on the stalemate over the sanctions legislation, questioned whether Trump would ever come around to backing more military aid to Ukraine or slapping harsh sanctions on Russia.

China...

Trump celebrates TikTok deal as Beijing suggests US app would use China’s algorithm
One of the major questions is the fate of TikTok’s powerful algorithm that helped the app become one of the world’s most popular sources of online entertainment.

Europe...

London mayor: Trump ‘perhaps done the most to fan the flames of divisive, far-right politics’
“We must unite to take on the reactionary populists and nativists who are exploiting economic concerns, the atomisation of modern life and a growing distrust of political and media institutions — something we have seen in countries across Europe and, of course, in the U.S.,” the far-left mayor wrote.

Entertainment...

Michael Keaton says there was 'irony' in Charlie Kirk's shooting
"In the end, shooting people will never answer anything, and the irony that he was killed with a gun is unbelievable," the left-wing activist said.

Robert Redford had to fight off women — including co-stars Jane Fonda and ‘infatuated’ Barbra Streisand: Sources
Glenn has repeatedly spoken about similar struggles he endured throughout his career.

Dismembered body found in singer D4vd’s abandoned Tesla ID’d as teen girl
D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, found himself at the center of the gruesome find after authorities linked the impounded, Texas-plated Tesla back to him. Burke has been cooperating with police as he continued his world tour.

Media...

TV anchor resigns after tearful Charlie Kirk tribute allegedly leads to suspension
An Illinois news anchor says she was punished after she told viewers in the “nonpartisan tribute” on Friday that it is “OK” for people to grieve Kirk’s death and to “lean on your neighbors, speak up for what you believe in, I don’t care what it is.”

ABC News reporter Matt Gutman blasted for hailing 'very touching' texts between Charlie Kirk suspect and trans lover
"It was very touching in a way that I think many of us didn't expect. A very intimate portrait into this relationship between the suspect's roommate and the suspect himself, with him repeatedly calling his roommate, who is transitioning, calling him 'my love,' and 'I want to protect you my love.'"

CNN fact-checkers missing as misinformation swirls around Charlie Kirk assassination
Daniel Dale and Donie O’Sullivan, who built careers targeting Trump and conservatives, have gone silent while false quotes and misleading claims about Kirk’s murder spread unchecked across social media and left-wing outlets.

CNN analyst crushed by online backlash for bizarre claim about suspect in Charlie Kirk killing
"To date, from what we know, there is no dominant political ideology. Instead it's a stew of irony, violence, gaming fetish, and Discord."

LGBTQIA2S+...

Massachusetts moves to strip Christian family of foster license over refusal to say boys can be girls
You will say 2+2=5, you will comply.

Democrat senator inadvertently makes the point that men and women are different
Sen. Mazie Hirono, who has long pushed to let men into women’s sports and locker rooms, complained to FBI Director Kash Patel that women struggle with pull-ups because of “physiological differences,” only to be told that doing one pull-up is hardly “harsh” and is necessary for agents chasing criminals.

Maryland school threatens girls with punishment for objecting to boys in restrooms
Anne Arundel County schools posted rainbow-clad signs warning girls not to “discriminate” against boys roaming their bathrooms, prompting a federal complaint for violating Title IX.

Education...

Florida college announces campus Charlie Kirk statue
The New College of Florida said in a post on social media platform X that it will honor Kirk's legacy and "incredible" work with the statue, which will be privately funded by "community leaders."

AI...

California's Tech Regulations Could Strangle AI Innovation for the Whole Country
Federalism works best when state-level policy experiments stay contained.

AI could boost UK economy by 10% in 5 years, says Microsoft boss
Microsoft says its new $30 billion investment in the U.K.'s AI sector — its largest outside of the U.S. — should significantly boost Britain's economy in the next few years.

Technology...

Taliban chief orders internet blackouts, calling the web the ‘root of all evil’
The emerging policy threatens to disrupt government services that had moved online in recent years and to stall humanitarian operations in Afghanistan.

Travel...

United chief declares death of low-cost ‘screw the customer’ model
United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby torched ultra-budget carriers at an industry event, predicting Spirit’s collapse and blasting the low-fare, high-fee model: “You can’t have a business model that customers hate ... that’s predicated on ‘screw the customer.’”

Sports...

Charlie Kirk’s death seems to spark great reawakening among professional athletes
In the wake of Kirk’s murder, it is increasingly apparent that athletes are no longer as afraid to express views that might anger the left. Although that does not necessarily mean they are conservative, it is a welcome change.

Sept. 17, 2004 - Voter harassment... Stu's wife has her car keyed after placing a Bush bumper sticker on it... Interview with a man who had Bush signed ripped out of his daughter's hand... More-On Trivia: Dallas vs. Cleveland...

Civics isn’t optional—America's survival depends on it

JEFF KOWALSKY / Contributor | Getty Images

Every vote, jury duty, and act of engagement is civics in action, not theory. The republic survives only when citizens embrace responsibility.

I slept through high school civics class. I memorized the three branches of government, promptly forgot them, and never thought of that word again. Civics seemed abstract, disconnected from real life. And yet, it is critical to maintaining our republic.

Civics is not a class. It is a responsibility. A set of habits, disciplines, and values that make a country possible. Without it, no country survives.

We assume America will survive automatically, but every generation must learn to carry the weight of freedom.

Civics happens every time you speak freely, worship openly, question your government, serve on a jury, or cast a ballot. It’s not a theory or just another entry in a textbook. It’s action — the acts we perform every day to be a positive force in society.

Many of us recoil at “civic responsibility.” “I pay my taxes. I follow the law. I do my civic duty.” That’s not civics. That’s a scam, in my opinion.

Taking up the torch

The founders knew a republic could never run on autopilot. And yet, that’s exactly what we do now. We assume it will work, then complain when it doesn’t. Meanwhile, the people steering the country are driving it straight into a mountain — and they know it.

Our founders gave us tools: separation of powers, checks and balances, federalism, elections. But they also warned us: It won’t work unless we are educated, engaged, and moral.

Are we educated, engaged, and moral? Most Americans cannot even define a republic, never mind “keep one,” as Benjamin Franklin urged us to do after the Constitutional Convention.

We fought and died for the republic. Gaining it was the easy part. Keeping it is hard. And keeping it is done through civics.

Start small and local

In our homes, civics means teaching our children the Constitution, our history, and that liberty is not license — it is the space to do what is right. In our communities, civics means volunteering, showing up, knowing your sheriff, attending school board meetings, and understanding the laws you live under. When necessary, it means challenging them.

How involved are you in your local community? Most people would admit: not really.

Civics is learned in practice. And it starts small. Be honest in your business dealings. Speak respectfully in disagreement. Vote in every election, not just the presidential ones. Model citizenship for your children. Liberty is passed down by teaching and example.

Samuel Corum / Stringer | Getty Images

We assume America will survive automatically, but every generation must learn to carry the weight of freedom.

Start with yourself. Study the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and state laws. Study, act, serve, question, and teach. Only then can we hope to save the republic. The next election will not fix us. The nation will rise or fall based on how each of us lives civics every day.

Civics isn’t a class. It’s the way we protect freedom, empower our communities, and pass down liberty to the next generation.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

'Rage against the dying of the light': Charlie Kirk lived that mandate

PHILL MAGAKOE / Contributor | Getty Images

Kirk’s tragic death challenges us to rise above fear and anger, to rebuild bridges where others build walls, and to fight for the America he believed in.

I’ve only felt this weight once before. It was 2001, just as my radio show was about to begin. The World Trade Center fell, and I was called to speak immediately. I spent the day and night by my bedside, praying for words that could meet the moment.

Yesterday, I found myself in the same position. September 11, 2025. The assassination of Charlie Kirk. A friend. A warrior for truth.

Out of this tragedy, the tyrant dies, but the martyr’s influence begins.

Moments like this make words feel inadequate. Yet sometimes, words from another time speak directly to our own. In 1947, Dylan Thomas, watching his father slip toward death, penned lines that now resonate far beyond his own grief:

Do not go gentle into that good night. / Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

Thomas was pleading for his father to resist the impending darkness of death. But those words have become a mandate for all of us: Do not surrender. Do not bow to shadows. Even when the battle feels unwinnable.

Charlie Kirk lived that mandate. He knew the cost of speaking unpopular truths. He knew the fury of those who sought to silence him. And yet he pressed on. In his life, he embodied a defiance rooted not in anger, but in principle.

Picking up his torch

Washington, Jefferson, Adams — our history was started by men who raged against an empire, knowing the gallows might await. Lincoln raged against slavery. Martin Luther King Jr. raged against segregation. Every generation faces a call to resist surrender.

It is our turn. Charlie’s violent death feels like a knockout punch. Yet if his life meant anything, it means this: Silence in the face of darkness is not an option.

He did not go gently. He spoke. He challenged. He stood. And now, the mantle falls to us. To me. To you. To every American.

We cannot drift into the shadows. We cannot sit quietly while freedom fades. This is our moment to rage — not with hatred, not with vengeance, but with courage. Rage against lies, against apathy, against the despair that tells us to do nothing. Because there is always something you can do.

Even small acts — defiance, faith, kindness — are light in the darkness. Reaching out to those who mourn. Speaking truth in a world drowning in deceit. These are the flames that hold back the night. Charlie carried that torch. He laid it down yesterday. It is ours to pick up.

The light may dim, but it always does before dawn. Commit today: I will not sleep as freedom fades. I will not retreat as darkness encroaches. I will not be silent as evil forces claim dominion. I have no king but Christ. And I know whom I serve, as did Charlie.

Two turning points, decades apart

On Wednesday, the world changed again. Two tragedies, separated by decades, bound by the same question: Who are we? Is this worth saving? What kind of people will we choose to be?

Imagine a world where more of us choose to be peacemakers. Not passive, not silent, but builders of bridges where others erect walls. Respect and listening transform even the bitterest of foes. Charlie Kirk embodied this principle.

He did not strike the weak; he challenged the powerful. He reached across divides of politics, culture, and faith. He changed hearts. He sparked healing. And healing is what our nation needs.

At the center of all this is one truth: Every person is a child of God, deserving of dignity. Change will not happen in Washington or on social media. It begins at home, where loneliness and isolation threaten our souls. Family is the antidote. Imperfect, yes — but still the strongest source of stability and meaning.

Mark Wilson / Staff | Getty Images

Forgiveness, fidelity, faithfulness, and honor are not dusty words. They are the foundation of civilization. Strong families produce strong citizens. And today, Charlie’s family mourns. They must become our family too. We must stand as guardians of his legacy, shining examples of the courage he lived by.

A time for courage

I knew Charlie. I know how he would want us to respond: Multiply his courage. Out of this tragedy, the tyrant dies, but the martyr’s influence begins. Out of darkness, great and glorious things will sprout — but we must be worthy of them.

Charlie Kirk lived defiantly. He stood in truth. He changed the world. And now, his torch is in our hands. Rage, not in violence, but in unwavering pursuit of truth and goodness. Rage against the dying of the light.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Glenn Beck resurrects the 9-12 Project to support Charlie Kirk's family

Glenn Beck is once again calling on his loyal listeners and viewers to come together and channel the same unity and purpose that defined the historic 9-12 Project. That movement, born in the wake of national challenges, brought millions together to revive core values of faith, hope, and charity.

Glenn created the original 9-12 Project in early 2009 to bring Americans back to where they were in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. In those moments, we weren't Democrats and Republicans, conservative or liberal, Red States or Blue States, we were united as one, as America. The original 9-12 Project aimed to root America back in the founding principles of this country that united us during those darkest of days.

This new initiative draws directly from that legacy, focusing on supporting the family of Charlie Kirk in these dark days following his tragic murder.

The revival of the 9-12 Project aims to secure the long-term well-being of Charlie Kirk's wife and children. All donations will go straight to meeting their immediate and future needs. If the family deems the funds surplus to their requirements, Charlie's wife has the option to redirect them toward the vital work of Turning Point USA.

This campaign is more than just financial support—it's a profound gesture of appreciation for Kirk's tireless dedication to the cause of liberty. It embodies the unbreakable bond of our community, proving that when we stand united, we can make a real difference.
Glenn Beck invites you to join this effort. Show your solidarity by donating today and honoring Charlie Kirk and his family in this meaningful way.

You can learn more about the 9-12 Project and donate HERE

The critical difference: Rights from the Creator, not the state

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

When politicians claim that rights flow from the state, they pave the way for tyranny.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) recently delivered a lecture that should alarm every American. During a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, he argued that believing rights come from a Creator rather than government is the same belief held by Iran’s theocratic regime.

Kaine claimed that the principles underpinning Iran’s dictatorship — the same regime that persecutes Sunnis, Jews, Christians, and other minorities — are also the principles enshrined in our Declaration of Independence.

In America, rights belong to the individual. In Iran, rights serve the state.

That claim exposes either a profound misunderstanding or a reckless indifference to America’s founding. Rights do not come from government. They never did. They come from the Creator, as the Declaration of Independence proclaims without qualification. Jefferson didn’t hedge. Rights are unalienable — built into every human being.

This foundation stands worlds apart from Iran. Its leaders invoke God but grant rights only through clerical interpretation. Freedom of speech, property, religion, and even life itself depend on obedience to the ruling clerics. Step outside their dictates, and those so-called rights vanish.

This is not a trivial difference. It is the essence of liberty versus tyranny. In America, rights belong to the individual. The government’s role is to secure them, not define them. In Iran, rights serve the state. They empower rulers, not the people.

From Muhammad to Marx

The same confusion applies to Marxist regimes. The Soviet Union’s constitutions promised citizens rights — work, health care, education, freedom of speech — but always with fine print. If you spoke out against the party, those rights evaporated. If you practiced religion openly, you were charged with treason. Property and voting were allowed as long as they were filtered and controlled by the state — and could be revoked at any moment. Rights were conditional, granted through obedience.

Kaine seems to be advocating a similar approach — whether consciously or not. By claiming that natural rights are somehow comparable to sharia law, he ignores the critical distinction between inherent rights and conditional privileges. He dismisses the very principle that made America a beacon of freedom.

Jefferson and the founders understood this clearly. “We are endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights,” they wrote. No government, no cleric, no king can revoke them. They exist by virtue of humanity itself. The government exists to protect them, not ration them.

This is not a theological quibble. It is the entire basis of our government. Confuse the source of rights, and tyranny hides behind piety or ideology. The people are disempowered. Clerics, bureaucrats, or politicians become arbiters of what rights citizens may enjoy.

John Greim / Contributor | Getty Images

Gifts from God, not the state

Kaine’s statement reflects either a profound ignorance of this principle or an ideological bias that favors state power over individual liberty. Either way, Americans must recognize the danger. Understanding the origin of rights is not academic — it is the difference between freedom and submission, between the American experiment and theocratic or totalitarian rule.

Rights are not gifts from the state. They are gifts from God, secured by reason, protected by law, and defended by the people. Every American must understand this. Because when rights come from government instead of the Creator, freedom disappears.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.