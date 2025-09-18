Morning Brief 2025-09-18

TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Peter Navarro
TOPIC: What happens when the American justice system is weaponized against you.
News...
Trump designates Antifa as terrorist organization
"I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION," Trump posted on Truth Social.
'The counteroffensive begins': Report exposes Soros' Open Society funding of alleged pro-terror leftist groups
Glenn Beck indicated that he would personally send the report to President Trump.
Education Secretary Linda McMahon Launches Nationwide Civics Push
"A country cannot survive if its values are forgotten by its people. More than ever, we need to restore the vitality of the American spirit, and this coalition will take bold steps to educate, inspire, and mobilize youth toward active and informed citizenship."
FBI sources alleged Biden stopped Burisma investigation ‘to protect the interests of Hunter,’ new docs show
Sen. Grassley released new FBI documents from multiple confidential sources claiming Joe Biden intervened in Ukraine to shield Burisma while Hunter was on the payroll — raising questions about bribes, foreign interference, and a years-long FBI cover-up.
Jim Jordan grills Kash Patel on all the things the FBI is not doing (anymore)
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan ran through a list of Biden-era FBI abuses — spying on parents, censoring speech, targeting pro-lifers — and Patel confirmed each has stopped.
Man tears down Trump sign, then opens fire on business owner in North Carolina
A man ripped down a pro-Trump banner outside a rafting company, then allegedly fired multiple shots at the owner after being confronted.
Florida man accused of threatening to 'personally' assure all conservatives are 'systematically erased'
"Her oppressors will suffer by my hand I promise," another alleged message read.
Wife and son helped father dismember man's body with a chainsaw after a lethal poker game, police say
Prosecutors say the son told police that his father had woken him up and asked him to "chop up" a body. The mother, when allegedly explaining her actions, said, "A wife got to do what she's got to do."
Charlie Kirk...
Glenn Beck Breaks Down Honoring Charlie Kirk — Placing Rush Limbaugh’s Golden Mic on His Desk
Guest-hosting "The Charlie Kirk Show," Beck shared the story he never got to tell Charlie in person.
House panel asks online forum CEOs to testify after Charlie Kirk assassination
A U.S. House committee on Wednesday asked the CEOs of online platforms Discord, Steam, Amazon-owned Twitch, and Reddit to testify at an October 8 hearing following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, citing the "radicalization of online forum users."
State Department cuts off radical trans group tied to Charlie Kirk assassin plot
Feds confirmed they're investigating Armed Queers SLC over possible links to Kirk's murder; the group’s ties to a State Department-funded NGO have now been severed as the agency scrambles to distance itself from the socialist militants.
Arizona bill would rename highway to honor Charlie Kirk
State Senate President Warren Petersen plans to rename Loop 202 after Charlie Kirk, calling his assassination an act of evil and urging Americans to carry on Kirk’s legacy of faith, patriotism, and bold conservative activism.
Nexstar And Sinclair, Two Largest Station Groups, Wield Influence In ABC Decision To Pull Jimmy Kimmel In Light Of His Charlie Kirk Comments
Their announcements on Wednesday come amid the furor over host’s comments about the suspect in Charlie Kirk’s assassination, with the chairman of the FCC, Brendan Carr, threatening some kind of FCC action.
Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘unprecedented’ rejection by broadcasters a ‘turning point’ in media, FCC chair Brendan Carr
“This action today by Nexstar and Sinclair, frankly, it’s unprecedented. I can’t imagine another time when we’ve had local broadcasters tell a national programmer like Disney that your content no longer meets the needs and the values of our community.”
Trump Absolutely Revels in Kimmel Suspension — Pushes NBC to Axe Jimmy Fallon Next
“Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED,” Trump wrote. “Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible.”
ABC airs ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ in ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ spot after late night show taken off air
Sinclair stations will play “a special in remembrance” of Charlie Kirk during the coveted time slot starting Friday.
Brian Stelter Aghast at ABC’s ‘Chilling’ Decision to Suspend Jimmy Kimmel
Stelter went on to say that “other station owners were probably also getting scared” and said the U.S. is now “less free” and this will have “a chilling effect.”
Video: Jimmy Kimmel celebrates Tucker Carlson getting fired from Fox in 2023
Video: Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin compares Kimmel and other late night 'comedians' to 'Modern Thomas Paines'
Keith Olbermann proves once again why he's a piece of trash
"Burn in hell, Sinclair. Alongside Charlie Kirk."
Flashback: AOC Cheers Carlson’s Firing: ‘Deplatforming Works’
“Deplatforming works, and it is important, and there you go, good things can happen,” she said.
Flashback: NY Times columnist Charles Blow dismisses idea of ‘cancel culture’
In 2020, Mr. Blow argued that so-called cancel culture is just accountability, saying public figures face consequences for their actions and shouldn’t complain when organized dissent threatens their influence.
Politics...
Four Republicans join Democrats to block censure of Ilhan Omar over Kirk comments
Nancy Mace blasted GOP colleagues Mike Flood, Jeff Hurd, Tom McClintock, and Cory Mills after they voted with Democrats against censuring Omar for reposts blaming Charlie Kirk for his own assassination.
Kamala Harris reveals her ‘first choice’ for running mate wasn’t Tim Walz: Book
Buttigieg “would have been an ideal partner — if I were a straight white man,” Harris wrote. “But we were already asking a lot of America: to accept a woman, a Black woman, a Black woman married to a Jewish man,” she continued.
Senate Republicans clear path to confirm Trump nominees in bulk
GOP senators cut the threshold to advance sub-Cabinet picks from 60 votes to a simple majority, setting up quick confirmation of dozens of Trump appointees after a prolonged period of Democratic obstruction.
House Republicans Vote to Give More Tariff Power to Trump
Republicans passed a resolution that prevents Congress from ending the national emergency Trump is using to impose tariffs until March 31.
Hakeem Jeffries Faces Progressive Revolt for Holding Out on Mamdani Endorsement
"Is this a leader that truly represents me, or will this leader discard me when people think I'm too progressive?"
Economy...
Here are 5 key takeaways from the Fed’s big interest rate decision
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday delivered on a widely anticipated quarter percentage point interest rate cut that will take its benchmark down to a target range of 4%-4.25%, its lowest in nearly three years.
Cracker Barrel stock falls as company reports mixed earnings after rebrand controversy
The chain posted weaker-than-expected profits and projected lower 2026 revenue, sending shares down 10% in after-hours trading.
Immigration / Border...
Trump Revives 12-Question Citizenship Test That Biden Said Created ‘Barriers’ For Immigrants
"English and civics knowledge is essential to showing an alien’s commitment to fulfill the rights and responsibilities of U.S. citizenship."
Deported illegal alien with DUIs charged in NYC teen’s murder
ICE sources say Edwin Cruz-Gomez, a Honduran national deported in 2005 and repeatedly arrested for drunk driving, was ignored by Biden-era enforcement priorities before allegedly killing 16-year-old Jhoanny Gomez-Alvarez in Queens.
American cocaine now cheap and pure as ever thanks to new Mexican drug lord
Cocaine is flooding the U.S. again at record purity and low cost as traffickers shift from fentanyl to coke, with use soaring nationwide despite military and law enforcement crackdowns.
Israel...
The MAGA Youth Are Still Pro-Israel, Free Beacon-Echelon Insights Poll Shows
They may be listening to anti-Israel influencers, but they are mostly unpersuaded.
Bernie Sanders: Israel is committing genocide in Gaza
The far-left socialist senator said for the first time on Wednesday that Israel is committing “genocide” in its war against Hamas.
Jewish and Christian worshipers sing and pray at Temple Mount in memory of Charlie Kirk
The group, led by a former Likud MK who survived an assassination attempt, worships openly on the Temple Mount in remembrance of the slain conservative influencer: "We are here to pray."
Israeli anti-missile laser system 'Iron Beam' ready for military use this year
A low-cost, high-power laser-based system aimed at destroying incoming missiles has successfully completed testing and will be ready for operational use by the military later this year, Israel's Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Europe...
Trump’s UK state visit honors US-UK alliance as Britain roils with censorship and unrest
President Trump’s historic visit came amid mass protests, rising support for Farage, and outrage over free speech crackdowns — including arrests for anti-migrant posts and flag bans. At a pro-British rally, speakers mourned Charlie Kirk and slammed censorship, while Trump focused on deepening trade ties with the U.K.
Trump Welcomed To Windsor Castle With Royal Carriage Procession For Unprecedented Visit
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump were treated to full royal honors in the United Kingdom on Wednesday, riding by carriage to Windsor Castle and welcomed by King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Catherine, Princess of Wales.
Entertainment...
HBO Max Announces Series Dramatizing Hamas’ Oct. 7 Terror Attack On Israel
The limited series will include "seven emotionally gripping and artistically interwoven narratives of love, courage, sacrifice, and survival."
Clint Eastwood's prediction for which actor will be a legend 'in 100 years'
Director Cameron Crowe revealed in a wide-ranging interview with the New York Times that Eastwood once told him his prediction for who will be a legend 100 years from now: Tom Cruise.
Media...
Alan Dershowitz Explains Why Trump’s Media Lawsuits Are Set Up To Fail In US Courts
“In the United States, he would have to prove not only that there were factual misstatements, not opinion, but factual misstatements, but that they were made with malice, that is, they were made with reckless disregard for the truth,” Dershowitz said.
Embarrassment For MSNBC, CNN As Upstart NewsNation Wins Out In Primetime Ratings
The flailing liberal networks fell short in the coveted 25-54 age demographic.
CA legislature passes bill creating news subsidies to be overseen by the state's governor
“Just like the Washington Post doesn’t run negative stories about Jeff Bezos — because he owns and funds it — Governor Newsom and the Legislature are creating the same conflict of interest with this new fund,” said Republican state Assemblymember David Tangipa.
Environment...
Biden Climate Adviser John Podesta Appears as 'Expert Witness' in Lawsuit Alleging Trump's Energy Policies Are Killing Children
Podesta's testimony defended green energy industry, which he directed billions to as Biden WH official.
LGBTQIA2S+...
Founder of pro-gun LGBTQ group investigated in Charlie Kirk shooting is radical trans leftist who advocated violence
The Justice Department is investigating posts by Ermiya Fanaeian, who also founded a local chapter of the CCP-backed Party for Socialism and Liberation.
Can We Finally Admit The T In LGBT Stands For Terrorism?
The perpetrators of these heinous tragedies and those who cheer them on couldn’t be any clearer as to what their motivation is or who their targets are.
Education...
Three-quarters of Jewish students worldwide hide their religious identities — survey
Some 78% of Jewish students now conceal their religious identity and 81% hide their Zionist identity on campus, according to a survey of 1,727 students in more than 60 countries.
Health...
Rand Paul grills former CDC chief on child vaccine mandates
At a Senate hearing, Paul argued the COVID shot shows no statistical benefit for children and pressed officials to justify giving infants hepatitis B and 6-month-olds the COVID vaccine, saying recommendations aren’t backed by science.
AI...
AI supports dishonesty in humans, making it easier for users to cheat with an accomplice
A new study found people were far more likely to lie and cheat when assisted by AI than when working with other humans, showing how machines create moral distance and make unethical behavior feel easier and less personal.
AI CEO says technology ‘moving very quickly,’ could soon replace more jobs
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei doubled down on his warning that artificial intelligence could soon cause mass unemployment, even as the technology’s current capabilities lag behind many predictions.
Mark Zuckerberg unveils $799 Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses
“These are glasses with the classic style that you’d expect from Ray-Ban, but they’re the first AI glasses with a high resolution display and a fully weighted Meta neural band,” Zuckerberg said.
Travel...
Spirit CEO says struggling airline will slash flights, braces employees for more job cuts
CEO Dave Davis told staff the carrier will slash November flights and shrink capacity by 25% as it negotiates with unions and lessors, warning more job losses are likely as the airline struggles to stabilize.
Sports...
FBI boss shocks Capitol with brazen display of soccer loyalty
As FBI Director Kash Patel lit into lawmakers on Capitol Hill, the real shock came from his neck — a Liverpool F.C. tie, forcing patriotic Americans to watch the FBI’s top cop openly side with the global menace of soccer over real football.
Sept. 18, 2012 - Worldwide tensions... Why Washington fears us... Would the death of the GOP be a good thing?... Obama’s presidency by the numbers... The real story behind what happened in Benghazi...