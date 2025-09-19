Morning Brief 2025-09-19

TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Salena Zito
TOPIC: The "experts" have no idea how "profoundly impacted" some were over Charlie Kirk's death and the subsequent poor responses from around the country.
BOTTOM OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Peter Doran
TOPIC: Doran: "America's enemies want us at each other's throats over Charlie Kirk — don't take the bait."
TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Josh McPherson
TOPIC: A REVIVAL is coming.
BOTTOM OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Michael Malice
TOPIC: The radical left is more outraged by Jimmy Kimmel’s show being canceled than the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
News...
'Exactly what he wanted': Charlie Kirk's widow is taking over as CEO of Turning Point USA
"You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry. To everyone listening tonight across America: The movement my husband built will not die. It won't. I refuse to let that happen."
Senate unanimously passes touching resolution honoring Charlie Kirk
The resolution will make Kirk's birthday, Oct. 14, a national day of remembrance. The resolution also commends Kirk as a "champion of free speech, dialogue, and faith," recognizing the countless contributions he made in just 31 years.
House Democrats worry they're 'being totally set up' by resolution honoring Charlie Kirk
"Anything short of a unanimous vote for the resolution could be a messaging coup for Republicans," Axios reports.
Charlie Kirk vigils prompt physical and legal fights, as conservatives seek equal campus treatment
City says banning prayer from vendor space is constitutional. Young America's Foundation asks college leaders to sign "contract" pledging to welcome conservative speakers, allocate "appropriate security" without discriminatory fees.
Alleged Charlie Kirk assassin played ‘Furry Shades of Gay’ porn video games online: Report
Friends of the 22-year-old suspect said he engaged in the fringe “furry” subculture.
GOP-run Jan. 6 subcommittee goes after trove of data deleted by Pelosi-appointed committee
The new U.S. House Jan. 6 select subcommittee is putting on a full-court press to recover the documents, videos, transcripts, and other information its predecessor Democrat-run committee either discarded or otherwise failed to turn over for two successive GOP-led investigations.
Patel reveals FBI, NYPD prevented potential mass shooting at a NYC high school
Patel said the New York City operation was carried out after a tip was placed in the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center. The alleged target was the Benjamin Cardoso High School.
Shooter who killed 3 Pa. officers was accused of stalking ex, officials say
The man ambushed the officers when they arrived at a house where his ex-girlfriend’s mother said he had been peering in with binoculars, according to officials and court documents.
Politics...
Republicans hit nuclear option to confirm 48 Trump nominees at once and crush Democrat blockade
"We have tried to work with Democrats in good faith to batch bipartisan, noncontroversial nominees and clear them expeditiously, according to past precedent. Democrats have stood in the way at every turn."
Fetterman says Democrats should stop obsessing over Kimmel and avoid government shutdown
The Pennsylvania senator urged his party to drop talk of a government shutdown, warning it would be reckless and pledging to back a GOP stopgap funding bill instead.
Ex-Biden chief of staff called for post-debate cognitive test: Source
Jeff Zients told Congress that Biden’s memory lapses and indecision grew worse during his presidency, prompting him to urge a full medical workup after the 2024 debate.
Rashida Tlaib screams hysterically at hearing that the GOP are fascists
“Free DC! Free DC! And make sure you vote with your own voting card!”
Economy...
Canada and Mexico pledge closer ties amid Trump tariff pressure
Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Claudia Sheinbaum agreed to deepen cooperation on trade and security as both nations face heavy U.S. tariffs ahead of the 2026 USMCA review.
‘Self-care’ spending might explain why America is so deeply in debt
Trends like Gen Z’s “little treat” splurges reflect a national mindset of living beyond our means, echoing the government’s own runaway deficits.
Immigration...
Trump Administration Finds 25,000 Migrant Kids ‘Lost’ By Biden Admin
While some of the children were “fine” and hiding with their parents “because they didn’t want to be deported,” many others “were in sex trafficking” and “found in forced labor” conditions, where they were enslaved to “work ungodly hours, not going to school ... not being paid, being abused,” Homan said.
Boxcutter-Wielding Man Arrested For Rape Of Young Jogger Is Twice Deported Illegal Immigrant
The feds deported Ludvi Carias-Interiano twice during President Donald Trump's first term, but he snuck back in before brutal Connecticut attack.
Nearly A Dozen New York City Officials Arrested After Demanding Access To ICE Holding Cells
Federal officers arrested 11 Democratic elected officials in Lower Manhattan after they demanded access to Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding rooms.
Portland to issue violation against ICE facility under siege by Antifa extremists
The Democrat mayor claims the center broke rules on detention limits and building upkeep, even as federal agents face constant blockades, vandalism, and riots at the site.
Small crowd protests immigration arrests in Los Angeles
Roughly 100 people gathered at MacArthur Park and the Federal Building on Mexican Independence Day to oppose federal operations targeting illegal aliens, far fewer than earlier demonstrations.
Indian activists threaten Texas business with ruin and worse after owner speaks out about H-1B invasion
The Dallas-area coffee shop owner has been targeted by a coordinated harassment campaign both online and at his business.
Israel...
Tony Blair’s US-backed proposal for ending the Gaza war and replacing Hamas
After receiving Trump’s blessing, the former British PM has been rallying international stakeholders to form a transitional authority to govern the Strip before it gets handed over to the PA.
Merz: Germany still to decide whether to back sanctions on Israel
Merz said Israel's actions in Gaza were not proportional to its stated goals.
Ukraine - Russia...
Trump: Putin has 'really let me down' on Ukraine peace efforts
"The one that I thought would be easiest would be because of my relationship with President Putin," Trump said Thursday. "But he's let me down."
China...
Congressional leaders brace for TikTok deal, warn Trump not to deviate from divestment law
As the president negotiates the contours of the deal between Washington and Beijing, lawmakers underscore requirements of the 2024 law requiring separation between China-based ByteDance and TikTok in the United States.
Europe...
Trump and Starmer strike $350 billion tech deal
The U.S.-U.K. agreement will fund AI, nuclear energy, and quantum computing projects, creating nearly 20,000 jobs and moving Britain off Russian nuclear fuel by 2028.
Trump’s Marine One makes emergency landing in UK: 'Abundance of caution'
The president transferred to a "support" helicopter, which was flying in formation and resumed the journey to meet up with Air Force One at Stansted.
'Jews not allowed' sign at German store sparks outrage
A shopkeeper in the northern German city of Flensburg is facing public outcry and police complaints after refusing to remove a sign banning Jews from his store.
UK cops show up at Trump-supporting cancer patient’s home to force her to apologize for ‘offensive’ Facebook post
Video shows an American cancer patient being questioned under Britain’s new Online Safety Act after someone claimed her post was “threatening,” though police later dropped the case without ever revealing what she wrote.
Major police operation as WWII bomb found in central Berlin
Thousands of people in central Berlin were ordered to evacuate on Thursday evening after an unexploded World War II bomb was discovered in the Spree River.
Entertainment...
‘Charlie Kirk Show’ Producer on ‘South Park’: ‘He Would Want the Episode Back Up’ on Comedy Central
“As someone who can speak with some authority on this, Charlie loved that he was featured in ‘South Park,'” Kolvet wrote on X. “He told me many times. He would want the episode back up.”
Coldplay singer asks 80,000 fans to 'send love' to 'Charlie Kirk's family' during final tour stop
Chris Martin's touching gesture inspired cheers from the crowd at London's Wembley Stadium.
Major celebrities release cringey pro-Palestine video
With overly dramatic stares, slow pauses, and scripted lines delivered like high school theater, the video tried hard to be powerful but landed squarely in cringe territory.
'Triumph of the Heart': An unflinching depiction of what it means to follow Christ
The movie tells the incredible true story of the Polish Catholic priest and newspaper publisher who would become Saint Maximilian Kolbe. Arrested and sent to Auschwitz in 1941, Kolbe volunteers to take the place of a prisoner condemned along with nine others to die in the camp's starvation cell.
Matthew McConaughey turned down $14.5 million during acting hiatus: ‘No more rom-coms’
“What I want to do is dramas, but Hollywood won’t offer me one, no matter how big a pay cut I take.”
Media...
Axios: Media's MAGA makeover
Trump-friendly billionaires are consolidating control over American media, steering legacy brands and social platforms in a new conservative direction.
Ben Shapiro: Glad Kimmel’s Gone. But Don’t Overreach.
The FCC should not be threatening action against ABC or its affiliates or Disney based on Jimmy Kimmel being a jackass.
Jimmy Kimmel refused to apologize after Charlie Kirk outrage: Report
Dozens of ABC affiliate stations called on him to apologize for his comments. According to reports, he refused and instead planned to double-down on attacking Trump and his supporters.
Jimmy Kimmel’s ratings were plummeting before ABC suspended him for Charlie Kirk comments
The advertiser-coveted 18-49 demo also cratered. Kimmel averaged only 129,000 viewers in that bracket in August.
NY Post: Jimmy Kimmel’s future at ABC was already up in air before Charlie Kirk uproar as contract came to close
The multi-millionaire late-night host had just months left on his deal with Disney and was set to start negotiations with bigwigs later this year. However, we’re told that ABC may have been getting ready to push him out after this season.
Kimmel raged against Trump and his ‘MAGA mouth-breathers’ almost every night for a year before ABC pulled him off air
The NY Post reviewed all of Kimmel’s monologues for the last 12 months so you don’t have to — and the findings were monotonous.
Democrats open congressional investigation into cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel's show
"We must condemn all political violence, but ..." Rep. Robert Garcia wrote on social media.
Greg Gutfeld Torches Jimmy Kimmel: ‘Even In Death, Charlie Keeps Winning Debates’
"The media is trying to make Jimmy Kimmel into their Charlie Kirk, as if getting fired is the same as getting fired upon."
Left fumes over Kimmel suspension while ignoring past cancellations
Outrage over ABC sidelining the comedian contrasts with years of silence when Roseanne Barr, Gina Carano, Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones, J.K. Rowling, Megyn Kelly, and Glenn Beck were all pushed out for their views.
6 Times Leftists Melting Down Over Jimmy Kimmel Were Happy To Deny Conservatives ‘Free Speech’
The left doesn’t really care about Kimmel or free speech, it’s just about exploiting a convenient storyline to keep their narrative of Trump-is-authoritarian alive.
Stephen Colbert declares, ‘Tonight we are all Jimmy Kimmel’
Colbert dramatically declared, “We are all Jimmy Kimmel,” during his Thursday night taping of “The Late Show” in a cringey monologue about ABC’s firing of his fellow late-night host.
Trump Admin Tricks Liberals Into Boycotting Disney
Users aired their ire under the hashtags “#BoycottDisney” and “#BoycottABCNetwork” on X and Bluesky, some posting proof of cancellation for their Disney Plus subscription. Prominent Democrat-aligned accounts urged their followers to support the boycott.
Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’ Star and Others Issue Call to Cancel or Boycott Disney+, Hulu, ESPN
Oh no, not the star of "She-Hulk," whoever they/them is.
Rosie O’Donnell delivers unhinged tirade about Trump after ABC suspends Jimmy Kimmel
“Now Trump gets to decide who tells late-night jokes,” she griped during a 20-minute drinking session at a pub in Ireland.
LGBTQIA2S+...
Trans-industrial complex trains new wave of radical doctors right under Trump admin’s nose
A multimillion dollar AMA Foundation program is recruiting and funding young physicians at elite universities to push child sex changes and DEI activism, even as Trump has moved to ban federal support for gender ideology.
Education...
Liberal arts college student cites Mao in video calling for more political assassinations after Charlie Kirk
"I don't think that everyone deserves the right to free speech. I think some people should be afraid to express their opinion in public."
University of California police get green light for more weapons
Regents approved requests for drones, pepper-ball rounds, and rifle ammo as campuses brace for future protests, despite faculty warnings that the buildup threatens free speech and student safety.
Health...
Scientists discover brain’s built-in mileage clock
Researchers found “grid cells” in rats fire at regular intervals like a step counter, and human tests showed the same mechanism — a breakthrough that could aid early Alzheimer’s detection.
AI...
EPA's Zeldin plans to 'meet this moment' to dominate Artificial Intelligence
"The United States needs to innovate faster and more comprehensively than our competitors in the development and distribution of new AI technology across every field and dismantle unnecessary regulatory barriers that hinder the private sector in doing so."
Google DeepMind claims ‘historic’ AI breakthrough in problem solving
Google claims it has made an artificial intelligence breakthrough akin to the Deep Blue computer defeating Garry Kasparov at chess in 1997 and an AI beating a human Go champion in 2016.
Which diseases will you have in 20 years? This AI accurately predicts your risks
Researchers have developed a generative AI model that uses large-scale health records to estimate how human health may change over time. It can forecast the risk and timing of over 1,000 diseases and predict health outcomes over a decade in advance.
Sept. 19, 2003 - Hurricane Isabel hits US... California governor vows to make California the most diverse state on earth... Democrats question the validity of voting machines... The future of manufacturing in America...