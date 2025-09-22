Morning Brief 2025-09-22

No guests slated for today's show. Subject to change.
Charlie Kirk...
'I forgive him': Erika Kirk's powerful message to Charlie's alleged assassin
"Charlie passionately wanted to reach and save the lost boys of the West — the young men who feel like they have no direction, no purpose, no faith, and no reason to live. ... He wanted to save young men just like the one who took his life," Erika stated.
Video: Full broadcast of the Charlie Kirk Memorial
Trump addresses packed stadium for 'hero' Charlie Kirk's memorial service
"This is like an old-time revival, isn't it? An old-time revival," Trump said on stage before tens of thousands of people. "He devoted his life to converting young people to the conservative cause. How did he do? Take a look."
JD Vance: 'I have talked more about Jesus Christ in the past two weeks than my entire time in public life'
The vice president said Kirk’s unshakable faith guided his courage, his love of debate, and his vision that America’s best days are still ahead.
Tulsi Gabbard: ‘Everyone needs to be a warrior like Charlie’
“Charlie lived his life as a warrior, for truth and for freedom, every single day choosing to step into the arena armed with the Constitution, sparring for debate on the battlefield of ideas. Charlie lived what our founders envisioned. Freedom, the right to speak, even when we disagree.”
Charlie Kirk remembered as a leader who connected deeply with his followers
Many of the 200,000 people who showed up for Charlie Kirk’s remembrance service said they felt a deep personal connection to the conservative icon, lauding him as a thoughtful and approachable speaker of truth.
NY Times: For Erika Kirk, a Husband’s Life Cut Short by Violence He Seemed to Foresee
In an interview, the wife of the conservative activist Charlie Kirk said she had implored him to wear a bulletproof vest. But she sees divine work in his death.
- Archived version
Only 10% of Dems believe Kirk’s murderer had left-wing beliefs
Meanwhile 33% of Democrats think he was motivated by right-wing beliefs.
How a conspiracy theory about Charlie Kirk's killer being 'MAGA' spread online to Kimmel and beyond
All credible first-hand evidence points to Charlie Kirk's assassin being a leftist. That has not stopped prominent Democrats and media celebrities from trying to claim the shooter was a far-right "Groyper."
Bedford: Concrete action the feds, states, and citizenry can take right now to stop the madness
Wield power responsibly and legally, but firmly. We’re in a very dangerous place.
Charlie Kirk reached out to Van Jones for dialogue the day before his assassination
CNN’s Van Jones shared a final message from Kirk inviting him to a respectful conversation on crime and race, saying it showed Kirk sought debate, not division, in his last hours.
Trump spotted sitting with Elon Musk, shaking hands at Charlie Kirk memorial service after feud
Sunday marked the first time the two were seen together publicly since May.
Rolling Stone: Charlie Kirk Tribute Songs Are Racking Up Huge Numbers
The songs vary wildly in tone, message, and musical genre, but they all lament the state of America in the aftermath of Kirk's tragic death.
Crowdfunding surge shows America standing with Charlie Kirk’s family
GiveSendGo campaigns led by groups like TPUSA, Glenn Beck, and Tucker Carlson have raised over $5 million, turning grief into a nationwide outpouring of faith, generosity, and resolve to carry on Kirk’s legacy.
What Charlie Kirk meant to South Koreans
Days before his assassination, Kirk challenged and inspired Christian conservatives in Seoul.
News...
Jerusalem Post: 10 Christian Zionists — Glenn Beck, No.1
Glenn has been a vocal supporter of Israel for decades, citing his faith as a clear call to help God’s chosen people. His 2011 Restoring Courage rally in Jerusalem was a landmark event that brought together thousands of Christians to stand in solidarity with the Jewish state.
Man who tried to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh identifies as transgender, new docs show
The documents obtained by the Daily Wire show that Roske's defense attorneys notified the court that he now goes by "Sophie Roske" and that his legal team will use his preferred female pronouns.
Crazed gunman shouted ‘Free Palestine’ before opening fire and killing guest at Sky Meadow country club wedding: Witnesses
A crazed gunman shouted "Free Palestine" before he opened fire on a Nashua, New Hampshire, wedding reception and killed one guest — just as the bride and groom were about to start their first dance, according to witnesses.
The Economist cites a study by literal Antifa to talk about ‘right-wing violence’
The outlet leaned on research from Michael Loadenthal — an academic who has openly identified as militant Antifa — while ignoring leftist-led riots, arson, and assaults that don’t fit its narrative.
Leftist nonprofits scramble as Trump vows crackdown after Charlie Kirk assassination
Progressive groups circulated a joint letter warning against government “weaponization” after the president pledged to investigate left-wing networks, target funders like George Soros, and label Antifa a terrorist organization.
Trump pressures Pam Bondi over Democrat indictments
After firing Virginia prosecutor Erik Siebert for refusing to pursue charges, Trump publicly urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to act against figures like Letitia James and pressed her to install Lindsey Halligan to carry out prosecutions.
Ben & Jerry's co-founder melts down — quits progressive ice cream brand after rocky road clash with parent company
One of the far-left co-founders of Ben & Jerry's has quit, claiming that the ice cream maker has been "silenced" by the parent company.
US attorney refers Gavin Newsom X account to Secret Service after ominous Kristi Noem post
“We have zero tolerance for direct or implicit threats against government officials. I've referred this matter to [the U.S. Secret Service] and requested a full threat assessment.”
Politics...
Trump pushes back on Harris’ book claim he privately praised her as a 'tough, smart customer'
According to Harris' book, Trump also said: "I am going to be so nice and respectful. You are a tough, smart customer, and I say that with great respect. And you also have a beautiful name. I got used to that name, it’s Kamala."
Gen Z voter data shows warning signs for Democrats
Party registration numbers reveal a steep decline among young men — white and nonwhite alike — with Democrats losing ground they once held securely, raising alarms about the left’s ability to hold its future base.
Joe Manchin praises Trump’s border and crime crackdown
The former West Virginia senator told MSNBC that Democrats should admit their asylum policies failed and work with Trump on securing the border, while also welcoming his deployment of federal forces to curb crime in cities.
Joe Manchin ‘Stunned’ By AOC’s Charlie Kirk Rant: Dems ‘Are Getting Worse, Not Better’
"The Democratic Party has lost more than 160,000 Democrats that have basically left the party since the November election."
AOC positions herself for 2028 run as socialism takes deeper hold of Democrats
“Some former aides to [Sen. Bernie Sanders] see Ocasio-Cortez as an heir apparent who could expand his appeal beyond the party’s left wing,” Axios reports. “And immediately raise tens of millions of dollars in a presidential race.”
AOC’s ambitions can help America — by leading the left to the doom it deserves
We expect her ambition will serve the country well, if not quite in the way she thinks it would. It will force the Democratic Party to either finally quit playing footsie with the far left, or go all-in.
AOC claims House resolution honoring Charlie Kirk a reminder of 'segregation,' 'Jim Crow'
The former barmaid claimed the resolution "brings great pain to the millions of Americans who endured segregation, Jim Crow, and the legacy of that bigotry today."
Jasmine Crockett Says She’s The Real Victim Of Charlie Kirk’s Rhetoric
"So to me, just like we wanted to make sure that those Confederate relics were taken down, the idea of a new age relic being propped up."
‘Hurts My Heart’: Jasmine Crockett Pained That ‘Only Two Caucasians’ Voted Against Kirk Resolution
“One of the things I do want to point out that’s not been laid out, that honestly hurts my heart, is when I saw the no votes, there were only two Caucasians,” Crockett said. “For the most part, the only people that voted no were people of color.”
Ilhan Omar Doubles Down On Nasty Charlie Kirk Comments, Says Legacy Belongs In ‘Dustbin Of History’
Omar doubled down on earlier comments that disparaged Kirk and his supporters in the immediate wake of his assassination.
Report: Ilhan Omar DID marry her brother and said she would 'do what she had to do to get him "papers" to keep him in U.S.,' reveals Somali community leader
Omar told friends years ago that the man who went on to become her second husband was in fact her brother. And now, for the first time, one of those friends has come forward to reveal exactly how Omar and Ahmed Elmi scandalized the Somali community in Minneapolis.
Economy...
1 in 3 Americans Have No Emergency Savings: Survey
Forty-two percent said their savings wouldn’t help if they lost their job, an increasing fear given the perceived sluggishness of the U.S. labor market, the continued rise of artificial intelligence, and uncertainty introduced by new tariffs.
Trump to impose $100,000 fee per year for H-1B visas, in likely blow to tech
“If you’re going to train somebody, you’re going to train one of the recent graduates from one of the great universities across our land. Train Americans. Stop bringing in people to take our jobs,” Lutnick said.
Victoria’s Secret Trying Best Not To Be Next Cracker Barrel
It’s not just Cracker Barrel returning to its roots — lingerie maker Victoria’s Secret is emphasizing its brand as “unapologetically sexy,” Victoria’s Secret CEO Hillary Super told the Wall Street Journal on Friday.
COVID...
CDC Changes COVID Vaccine Recommendations
New recommendations focus on individual decisions with doctor consultation instead of universal mandates.
WAR News...
National Review: Where Is Congress on Trump’s Lethal Military Strikes on Venezuelan Boats?
Even assuming he is correct that these are narco-terrorists, Trump has offered no justification under the Constitution and the laws of war.
WaPo Ed Board: A US return to Bagram isn’t a bad idea
What the Taliban wants most from the U.S. is recognition. The country’s seat at the United Nations is still held by the former government. The Taliban would also like to access $7 billion in assets frozen in the U.S. to boost its flagging economy.
Israel...
Canada, UK, and Australia recognize Palestinian state
“I have a clear message to those leaders who recognize a Palestinian state after the terrible massacre of October 7: You are giving a huge reward to terrorism. It will not happen. There will not be a Palestinian state west of the Jordan,’’ Netanyahu vowed.
US calls recognition of Palestinian state by allies ‘performative’
“Our focus remains on serious diplomacy, not performative gestures. Our priorities are clear: the release of the hostages, the security of Israel, and peace and prosperity for the entire region that is only possible free from Hamas.”
Saudis said to warn Israel move to annex West Bank would be a red line
Riyadh has conveyed a message to Israel that there will be “major implications in all fields” if it annexes any part of the West Bank, according to a Sunday report.
Hamas releases 'parting image' of 48 remaining captives, vowing that Israel will never see them again
The terror group mocked Israel with a propaganda photo of hostages seized in its October 7 massacre, tying each face to a long-dead pilot as IDF forces press toward Gaza City.
China...
Trump says Murdochs are potential TikTok deal partners
The remarks come as the specific details of the deal to save TikTok in the United States continue to be worked out by Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
Taiwan Determined To Defend Itself, President Says After Defense Events
The handbook gives vital information on how to stay safe, he said to an audience that included Western envoys to Taipei.
Europe...
UK conservatives worried about migration, free-speech issues turn to once fringe politico Robinson
Though a political outsider, Tommy Robinson now appears to be resonating with voters in the U.K. and worldwide concerned about such issues as migration that more traditional political leaders have so far failed to resolve.
Entertainment...
Angelina Jolie says she no longer recognizes America
At a film festival in Spain, the actress called today’s climate “very dangerous” for personal freedom and said she would tread carefully with her words, noting these are “very, very heavy times.”
Media...
Sinclair pulls Charlie Kirk tribute from ABC air, posts it online instead
The network giant scrapped plans to air a televised memorial after backlash over Jimmy Kimmel’s comments, choosing to stream the special on YouTube while keeping ABC’s late-night lineup intact.
Flashback: Jimmy Kimmel laughing about Donald Trump and conservatives being banned from all social media platforms
"All over the internet, [conservatives] are screaming about being silenced. They won't be silent about being silenced."
Ted Cruz compares FCC Chair Carr to mafia boss in Jimmy Kimmel warnings
“Look, I like Brendan Carr. He’s a good guy, he’s the chairman of the FCC. I work closely with him, but what he said there is dangerous as hell,” Cruz said.
Shots Fired At ABC Affiliate By Suspected Leftist After Network Pulls Jimmy Kimmel
The suspect's social media feed is reportedly "full of far-left rhetoric encouraging escalation."
Travel...
CBP officers at Florida airport discover human skull and bones in luggage, passenger claims ritual use
What began as a routine baggage check at Tampa International Airport ended with U.S. customs officers unwrapping something far darker — a foil-wrapped bundle of bones, including part of a human skull.
Animals...
Orcas sink tourist yacht off Portugal’s coast in latest attack
Since May 2020, researchers have documented hundreds of incidents of orcas ramming into boats near the Iberian peninsula, sparking several theories and research into the rise in the behavioral trend.
Sept. 22, 2010 - WaPo explains why Obama went to church... Hillary is promoting clean stoves... Global redistribution... We must be the best person we can be now... UK has misjudged the US... Glenn says that we are not Homer Simpsons...