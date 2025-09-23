Morning Brief 2025-09-23

No guests slated for today's show. Subject to change.
News...
Glenn Beck tops the list of top 10 pro-Israel Christians
According to the Jerusalem Post, prominent pro-Israel Christians include Glenn Beck, activist Laurie Cardoza-Moore, pastors Jack Hibbs, Jentezen Franklin, and Greg Laurie, televangelist Paula White, boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., faith adviser Dr. Johnnie Moore, author Douglas Murray, and influencer Brandon Tatum.
Trump signs order labeling Antifa ‘domestic terrorist organization’
The order says Antifa uses “illegal means to organize and execute a campaign of violence and terrorism nationwide” to accomplish its goals of overthrowing the government and law enforcement.
Andy Ngo: Antifa could soon be branded a foreign terror group
Officials within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence are working to establish Antifa’s international networks as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.
Man arrested for allegedly pointing laser at Marine One helicopter carrying President Trump near White House
The move posed a "danger" to both Marine One and everyone aboard the helicopter. It presented a risk of flash blindness and pilot disorientation and put Marine One at greater risk of a collision, the criminal complaint noted.
A Decade Of Left-Wing Violence: A Look At Four Primary Examples
The violence is real and is now showing up in myriad locations. Here are just a few of the most alarming examples.
National Archives displays full Constitution for first time
From Sept. 16 through Oct. 1, Americans can view all five pages of the original Constitution, plus every amendment, in a rare public exhibit ahead of the country’s 250th anniversary.
Trump risks judicial disaster with Taibleson pick
Rebecca Taibleson, nominated for the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, donated to ActBlue, Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign, and Kamala Harris’ 2015 Senate run. She is 42 years old. If confirmed, she could shape precedent against conservatives for decades. So why is he nominating her?
Witnesses say suspect in lethal country club attack yelled, 'Free Palestine!' — but officials deny 'hate-based' motive
"I would say that the evidence leads us to believe this was more likely Mr. Nadeau was simply trying to make a number of statements to create chaos in the moment."
Woman driving wrong way on freeway claims husband was driving, but quick-thinking police find hole in her story
Florida officers spun out the car driving the wrong way on I4 using a PIT maneuver, only to hear the slurring driver claim her husband was the one driving the car. A quick check showed she was alone, and after blowing more than twice the legal limit, she was cuffed for DUI.
Charlie Kirk...
‘Miraculous’: Glenn Beck reacts to Charlie Kirk’s memorial service
"This is what I’ve been praying for for 30 years."
'Charlie Kirk effect' in full force as voters register Republican in large numbers
The surge in GOP voter registrations strengthens Republican momentum in key swing states ahead of the 2026 midterms.
277,000 devices were geotagged around the Charlie Kirk memorial
Turning Point’s Andrew Kolvet confirms that 277,000 devices were tracked in and around State Farm Stadium for Charlie Kirk’s memorial service.
Sinclair canceled airing tribute to Charlie Kirk after ABC stations got violent threats: Report
Sinclair was facing “local threats directed at specific local ABC stations resulting from [the] ABC suspension."
Disney says Jimmy Kimmel show to return after just a few days' suspension
ABC said it suspended Kimmel because "we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive."
Sinclair says it will not air Jimmy Kimmel on its ABC affiliates
"Beginning Tuesday night, Sinclair will be pre-empting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming. Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return."
Man Arrested In Sacramento ABC Affiliate Station Shooting Vowed In Note Trump Officials Were 'Next,' Feds Say
During a search of Hernandez Santana’s home and vehicle, law enforcement discovered a weekly planner attached to his refrigerator. Under “Friday,” there was a handwritten note that read, “Do the Next Scary Thing.”
Keith Olbermann warns Scott Jennings that 'you're next'
The ex-MSNBC host unleashed a tirade over Jimmy Kimmel’s return that Jennings flagged to the FBI as a threat, with Olbermann deleting his posts after screenshots spread online.
Hillary Clinton says she'd never silence a comedian, gets roasted by meme-maker she tried to jail
Douglass Mackey reminded Clinton she had him arrested over a meme, calling out her hypocrisy after she claimed free speech for late-night hosts she likes while celebrating his now-overturned conviction.
Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers React to Jimmy Kimmel’s Return After ABC Lifts Suspension: 'Our Long National Late Nightmare Is Over'
The fellow leftists celebrated their fellow late-night host ahead of the return of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Tuesday night.
Howard Stern blasts ABC suspension of Jimmy Kimmel, cancels Disney+ subscription
“I feel obligated to say something, because s**t’s getting outta control,” said the former shock-jock turned Democrat activist.
Sarah McLachlan, Jewel cancel Disney premiere performances to support ‘free speech’ after Jimmy Kimmel suspension
McLachlan admitted that she “grappled” with attending the premiere because of the current “insidious erosion of women’s rights, of trans and queer rights, the muzzling of free speech.”
Politics...
Kamala Harris defends taxpayer-funded sex changes for illegal immigrants in prison
In her new memoir, Harris doubles down on her 2019 stance, saying she has no regrets and views herself as a "protector," while admitting Trump’s ad mocking her over it was politically effective.
Kamala Ruled Out Mark Kelly for VP to Avoid Attacks on His Military Record
Then she picked Tim Walz, who misrepresented his military record.
Top Biden Aide Slams President's Inner Circle: 'They Were Serving a Cult'
Michael LaRosa, a former aide to both Joe and Jill Biden, on Monday blasted Biden administration staffers for "serving a cult" and bullying anyone who deviated from their agenda.
CNN’s Enten Warns Democrats Are in Trouble Ahead of the Midterms
Enten said that even if voters don’t particularly like what Trump is doing, “They ain’t necessarily liking what Democrats are doing, and it ain’t just a referendum on one party.”
Warren says Obama muzzled her on economy, admits Trump won the middle class
Elizabeth Warren revealed Democrats blocked her from saying the economy was “rigged” in 2012, a failure she says let Trump seize the winning message that resonated with struggling Americans and flipped the political script.
Mamdani Lands Endorsement From Kamala Harris, His Biggest Yet
“I support the Democrat in the race,” Harris said during an interview with Rachel Maddow. She added of the Democratic Party, “We’ve got a big tent, and we’ve got a lot of stars.”
Muslim Zohran Mamdani supporter shocked over socialist's support of decriminalized prostitution
"Zohran would never ever sponsor a bill that would legalize prostitution as a Muslim brother, he would never ever do that."
Kids of Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden drove assistant to suicide with ‘sexually explicit’ behavior, homophobic slurs: Lawsuit
The children of the Democrat senator relentlessly tormented their mom’s personal assistant, driving him to commit suicide, a lawsuit claims.
Economy...
Supreme Court takes up dispute over Trump's authority to fire FTC member
Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, a member of the Federal Trade Commission, won't remain in office while the case is being litigated.
The White House Says It Blocked US Steel's Decision to Stop Processing Steel at Illinois Plant
White House said Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick delivered the message that President Trump would exercise his so-called “golden share” power that was a key element in the Trump administration's decision to allow Nippon Steel to buy out U.S. Steel.
Immigration...
White House says Biden’s FBI tried to entrap Tom Homan with bribe; ‘He never took the $50,000’
"You had FBI agents going undercover to try and entrap one of the president’s top allies and supporters, someone they knew very well would be taking a government position months later. Mr. Homan did absolutely nothing wrong.”
I’m the son of a Mexican immigrant. Democrats hate the America she loves.
The animating force of the American left is un-American and holds this nation in contempt.
End-of-the-world update...
‘RaptureTok’ — Why TikTok Predicts The End Of The World On Tuesday
Faithful TikTokers are confidently predicting that the end of the world will arrive on Tuesday, but why? Here’s the belief behind RaptureTok, explained.
NASA Considers Nuclear Weapons to Stop Asteroid Threatening Moon
A 197-foot asteroid has a 4% chance of hitting the Moon in December 2032. A lunar impact could increase micrometeoroid activity by 1,000 times, threatening Earth-orbiting satellites and astronauts. Scientists must act by 2028 to launch effective countermeasures.
Putin says Russia will stick to nuclear limits for one more year after treaty with US expires
The Russian leader said Moscow will honor New START restrictions until 2027 to avoid fueling an arms race, while warning that the deal’s future depends on Washington matching the restraint.
WAR News...
First F-47 now being built, will fly in 2028: US Air Force chief
The F-47's rapid development aims to counter growing Chinese military capabilities. The aircraft, which will replace the F-22 Raptor, will feature autonomous drone wingmen, advanced stealth, and automated systems to dominate future aerial combat.
Middle East...
Trump to present Arab leaders with US plan to end Gaza war
Leaders and senior officials from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia, and Pakistan will participate in the meeting with the U.S. president.
France leads group of European nations recognizing Palestinian state at UN summit
The U.K., Australia, Canada, and Portugal made their own announcements recognizing Palestine a day earlier.
Pessimism over two-state solution challenges Europe's effort to recognize Palestine sovereignty
Most Israelis and Palestinians are pessimistic that the two states could ever co-exist, and perhaps emboldened by U.K. and France's acquiescence, Palestinians are increasingly supportive of armed resistance.
Spain’s prime minister sparks outrage over alleged nuclear threat against Israel
"Spain, as you know, doesn’t have nuclear bombs, aircraft carriers, or large oil reserves. We alone can’t stop the Israeli offensive. But that doesn’t mean we won’t stop trying. Because there are causes worth fighting for, even if winning them isn’t in our sole power."
US bars Iran's diplomats from shopping at Costco without permission
Stores like Costco have been a favorite of Iranian diplomats posted to and visiting New York because they are able to buy large quantities of products not available in their economically isolated country for relatively cheap prices and send them home.
Europe...
Brigitte Macron to provide photographic evidence proving she is a woman
“It is a process that she will have to subject herself to in a very public way. But she’s willing to do it. She is firmly resolved to do what it takes to set the record straight.”
Candace Owens escalates lawsuit by demanding medical exam for France’s first lady
Owens said she will seek Brigitte Macron’s medical records and force an independent examination during discovery.
Entertainment...
Rob ‘Meathead’ Reiner Says Dems Should Impose ‘Rules’ Before Talking To Republicans
"Let’s say we’re gonna have that argument. You’re gonna talk to somebody and you have a point of view, the other person has a point of view. Before you have the exchange, you have to agree on certain facts!”
Media...
Jonathan Karl says Charlie Kirk murder was ‘not political’
On ABC’s "This Week," Karl claimed Kirk’s assassination wasn’t political, then contradicted himself by noting some celebrated the murder because of what Kirk stood for — a framing meant to downplay the obvious political nature of the crime.
Education...
Seattle-area students plan walkout to celebrate October 7 Hamas massacre
The walkout is promoted as a way to honor Oct. 7 as part of the “heroic Palestinian resistance” and a “great achievement for the Palestinian liberation movement.”
The left closed schools, failed kids — and now sues to block choice
The first National Assessment of Educational Progress report since the pandemic shows American high school seniors graduating in 2024 performed worse than their 2019 peers in both math and reading.
Religion...
Charlie Kirk’s martyrdom is bringing people to Christ, and the church should be ready
Overflowing services, soaring Bible sales, and a spike in searches for churches show a revival stirring, but pastors warn lasting change will only come through discipleship and grounding in the gospel.
AI...
Elon Musk's xAI launches ultra-fast, ultra-cheap version of Grok 4
Grok 4 Fast lowers computational costs by up to 98% while maintaining similar accuracy levels to the normal version of Grok 4. The model ranked first on key industry search and coding benchmarks.
AI artist Xania Monet lands $3M record deal
Mississippi poet Talisha Jones secured a multimillion-dollar contract for her AI-generated R&B persona Xania Monet, coming on the heels of the artist’s music debuting on Billboard’s charts and racking up 10M streams in the U.S. last week.
Technology...
Google Promises Change After ‘Abuse List’ Labeled GOP Emails ‘Dangerous’
Gmail sent Republican fundraising emails to spam while allowing Democrat fundraising emails to pass through.
Sports...
MLB Rookie Reportedly Ditched Game To Honor Charlie Kirk
Chicago Cubs rookie Matt Shaw was given a rare exemption by his team to attend the memorial of Charlie Kirk, multiple team and league sources told the Athletic, "on condition of anonymity to talk freely about a sensitive matter."
Potpourri...
A look at Woolworth's counter menu from April 23, 1959
The most expensive item on the menu was a corned beef dinner, featuring corned brisket of beef, steamed cabbage, fresh carrots and peas, parsley boiled potato, warm cloverleaf roll and butter, for 70 cents.
Sept. 23, 2009 - Can America survive 4 years of Obama?... We’re not too late, America is awakening… Obama at the UN… Sarah Palin speech… GOP is going to implode… Guest Erick Erickson from Red State…