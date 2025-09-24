Morning Brief 2025-09-24

BOTTOM OF HOUR 2
Glenn Beck joins TPUSA tour to honor Charlie Kirk
Join Glenn Beck at the University of North Dakota to honor Charlie Kirk's legacy and keep his mission alive with Turning Point USA.
The most important words of 2025: ‘I forgive you’
History will record Charlie Kirk's work. But it may be that his greatest legacy comes through his wife’s example.
House GOP eyes select committee to probe radical left groups after Kirk assassination
Led by Rep. Chip Roy, Republicans want subpoena power to follow the money behind Antifa, Soros-backed nonprofits, and extremist networks they say fuel political violence, with Trump vowing to treat Antifa as a major terrorist organization.
Biden DOJ partnered with abortion lobby to prosecute pro-lifers, emails reveal
Internal messages show Justice Department and FBI worked closely with the National Abortion Federation on FACE Act cases, jailing elderly Christians and pro-life activists while touting an “amazing relationship” with abortion industry leaders.
Jan. 6 subcommittee zeroes in on paid informants at the Capitol riot
Answers still missing: Chairman Loudermilk wants to know why and how many informants and federal agents were at the incident and whether they properly passed on intelligence to law enforcement.
Trump settles on downtown Miami for his presidential library
Trump’s future presidential library will be housed in downtown Miami at a location selected, in part, because of its proximity to the Freedom Tower, a landmark that played a significant role in helping Cuban refugees migrating to Florida.
North Carolina legislature passes ‘Iryna’s Law’ after refugee’s stabbing death
The North Carolina legislature gave final approval Tuesday to a criminal justice package that limits bail and seeks to ensure more defendants undergo mental health evaluations. The Republican-penned bill also could help restart executions in the state.
Attempted Trump assassin tries to stab himself in neck after guilty verdict
The man convicted of trying to assassinate Donald Trump on a Florida golf course caused a scene in the courtroom by trying to harm himself with a pen on Tuesday.
Rubio shuts down ABC’s Stephanopoulos on narrative that cutting foreign aid killed people
He argued the U.S. isn’t to blame for global tragedies, pointing instead to corrupt programs, wars blocking aid, and other nations refusing to contribute.
FBI says it found classified documents in John Bolton’s DC office
Court records show that records marked “secret” were seized from the office of Trump’s former national security adviser.
New Hampshire man accused of threats to kill GOP governor, Jews
Tristan Alexander Anderson allegedly made references to the “Israel deep state” and said Jews must die.
Peter Strzok, the FBI agent who sent anti-Trump texts, loses First Amendment case over his firing
A federal judge dismissed a long-running lawsuit from Strzok, who was fired from the FBI during Trump's first term.
Missouri woman is sentenced in brazen and blundering attempt to steal Graceland
Lisa Jeanine Findley was accused of posing as a bogus investor claiming rights to Elvis Presley's estate. She was sentenced to more than four years behind bars.
Bizarre twist revealed Coldplay kisscam pair — including wild claim about her husband
The ex-tech CEO and HR exec resigned after their viral embrace, with insiders insisting “there was no affair,” just inappropriate hugging — while also claiming the woman’s husband was on a date with another woman at the same concert.
‘Unacceptable and wrong’: Google admits caving to censorship pressure from Biden admin
The tech giant said, "The Biden admin wanted Americans censored for speech that did not violate YouTube’s policies."
Google to reinstate banned YouTube accounts censored for political speech
"Reflecting the Company’s commitment to free expression, YouTube will provide an opportunity for all creators to rejoin the platform if the company terminated their channels for repeated violations of COVID-19 and elections integrity policies that are no longer in effect," the lawyer representing Google wrote.
Conservative content said to go dark in Europe, as Google unites with right against EU censorship
Charlie Kirk podcast reportedly blocked on Apple Podcasts in the EU, Bible website can only be reached on VPNs as Google calls EU a global speech threat.
Britain’s crackdown on speech shows why America must defend the First Amendment
From comedians arrested for jokes to citizens jailed over tweets, Britain’s escalating censorship proves that once speech regulation begins there’s no going back — a warning for Americans to guard free expression at all costs.
California Bill 771: $1M Fines for Social Media Amplifying 'Hateful' Content
A new bill is on Gavin Newsom's desk that will fine social media companies up to $1M per post for allowing speech that the state claims is hateful.
Trump's Approval Dips as Americans Worry About Economy, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
Only 35% of poll respondents approved of Trump's stewardship over the economy, and 28% gave him a thumbs up on his handling of their cost of living, with both readings slightly lower than in previous polls.
Gen Z voter data shows warning signs for Democrats
A report from Decision Desk HQ suggested that “Gen Z appears to be charting a different political course than Millennials” and noted that multiple indicators “point to substantial Republican gains among Gen Z.”
Kamala Harris Launches Book Tour, Reminds Everyone Why She Lost
"I love Joe Biden, and I also am very clear and have made a point about making it clear."
9 takeaways from Kamala Harris' new book
Harris rips Biden for undercutting her, calls out Democrats who ghosted her, admits regrets over debate blunders and skipping Joe Rogan, and hints at a 2028 run.
Trump administration blasts Ilhan Omar over 'vile lie' accusing ICE of using autistic child as bait
"ICE agents NEVER used a 5-year-old girl as 'bait.' The criminal illegal alien target — with previous arrests for domestic abuse and strangulation, among other charges — ABANDONED his own child in a car."
Secret Service to investigate whether Trump was sabotaged by UN staff
First the escalator broke down when Melania Trump stepped on it, then the president’s teleprompter stopped working. Were the glitches intentional acts of protest?
A death blow to globalism? Trump’s UN speech sets up a US pivot
President Trump’s speech to the United Nations General Assembly saw him excoriate the international body as ineffective and forecast Washington putting more distance between itself and the U.N.
Trump Blasts UN For ‘Funding An Assault On Western Countries’
The U.N. should pay back to the U.S. the money it spent on ushering unwelcome migrants across our borders illegally.
Trump strongly defends Christianity at UN: 'The most persecuted religion on the planet today'
During his address to the U.N., Trump highlighted the virtues of America ahead of the 250th anniversary of our country's independence on July 4th, 2026. One of the many virtues Trump pointed to was the American principle of religious liberty, which protects Christianity, the "most persecuted religion" in the world.
Trump Says There’s One ‘Prize’ He Values More Than Any Nobel Peace Prize
"What I care about is not winning prizes, it's saving lives. We're saving millions and millions of lives."
Trump Can Only Win Nobel If Gaza Conflict Stopped: Macron
"There is one person who can do something about it, and that is the U.S. president. And the reason he can do more than us, is because we do not supply weapons that allow the war in Gaza to be waged. We do not supply equipment that allows war to be waged in Gaza. The United States of America does."
Secret Service foils foreign-linked plot to disable NYC cellular network amid UN General Assembly
Agents uncovered more than 300 servers and 100,000 SIM cards tied to cartels and at least one hostile nation, a network capable of crippling cell towers as Trump and world leaders met in Manhattan.
Flashback: Khrushchev pounds UN desk with his shoe in 1960 outburst
After a Philippine delegate accused the USSR of swallowing Eastern Europe, the Soviet premier ripped off his loafer, waved it in the air, and hammered it on the table until the chamber erupted in chaos.
Trump says Ukraine can win back all of its territory taken by Russia
“After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation, and after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form,” Trump wrote.
Trump says NATO countries should shoot down Russian jets that violate airspace
"Do you think that NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if they enter their airspace?" a reporter asked. "Yes, I do," Trump replied.
Hegseth: Russian incursion into NATO airspace ‘unacceptable’
Last Friday, three Russian fighter jets entered Estonian airspace, an incident that the country’s top diplomat referred to as an “unprecedented and brazen intrusion.”
Canada still bent on seizing Freedom Convoy symbol ‘Big Red’
Having just endured the longest mischief trial in Canadian history, Chris Barber now faces the state-approved theft of his livelihood.
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas demands UK pay trillions in reparations after recognizing Palestine
Keir Starmer's controversial decision to recognize a state of Palestine could lead to demands for the U.K. to pay more than £2 trillion in reparations to the country, legal experts have said.
South Korean Megachurch Pastor Who Defied COVID Lockdowns and Woke Laws Arrested and Jailed
He’s endured more than 20 lawsuits, a police raid on his church and home, and finally an arrest. Today, Pastor Hyun-bo Son resides in a prison cell. If it happened in North Korea, it would hardly be newsworthy. But this story takes place south of the 38th parallel.
Disney raises prices for streaming packages
The stand-alone Disney+ ad-supported plan will see a $2 increase to $11.99 per month, while the premium no-ads plan will jump $3 to $18.99 per month or get a $30 annual hike to $189.99 per year.
Jimmy Kimmel Returns, Addresses Charlie Kirk Comments In Teary Non-Apology
“I don’t think the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk represents anyone. I think this was a sick person who believed violence was a solution,” he said. Kimmel went on a rant about free speech, said it was “un-American” to take certain shows off the air.
Bedford: Disney made Jimmy Kimmel’s problems worse
Jimmy Kimmel returns to the air Tuesday night, six days and four shows after production was “indefinitely” suspended — and without a single problem actually solved.
Democratic lawmakers demand answers from TV station owners that pulled Jimmy Kimmel's show
ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" returns Tuesday night, but Nexstar and Sinclair are keeping the show off their affiliate stations.
Keith Olbermann offers apology for posting online threats against Scott Jennings
“I apologize without reservation to [Jennings]. Yesterday I wrote and immediately deleted 2 responses to him about Kimmel because they could be misinterpreted as a threat to anything besides his career. I immediately replaced them with ones specifying what I actually meant."
Choppy Seas: Greta Thunberg’s Flotilla Mutinies After ‘Queer Activist’ Joins Cause
"We were lied to about the identity of some of the participants," says local coordinator who abandoned ship.
TPUSA surges after Kirk memorial
The organization says chapter inquiries doubled to over 120,000, putting it close to having a presence on nearly every high school and college campus in America.
Oklahoma Superintendent Says Every High School in State Will Have a Turning Point USA Chapter
“We will be putting TPUSA on every high school campus in Oklahoma. Charlie Kirk inspired a generation to love America, to speak boldly, and to never shy away from debate. Our kids must get involved and active,” Oklahoma state superintendent Ryan Walters said in a news release.
Leftists gobble Tylenol because Trump admin said it may not be good for pregnant women
Numerous leftists and other critics of the administration proved memers prophetic by downing fistfuls of acetaminophen as a form of protest.
CNN: What pregnant people should know about acetaminophen
Pregnant people?
Bill Gates, RFK Jr. 'agreed to disagree' on vaccines, Gates says
"We agreed to disagree on some things about vaccines, but moved on to talk about areas that we would agree on," said Gates.
OpenAI’s first data center in $500B Stargate project is open in Texas, with sites coming in New Mexico and Ohio
The data center, which is being leased by Oracle, is one of the most notable physical landmarks to emerge from an unprecedented boom in demand for infrastructure to power AI. Over $2 trillion in AI infrastructure has been planned around the world, according to an HSBC estimate this week.
'Reliable' Al Jazeera Is Top Source for OpenAI and Google-Powered AI News Summaries on Israel and Gaza
The AI giants lean heavily on Al Jazeera as an authoritative source for news summaries on the Israel-Hamas war, even as they eschew overtly pro-Israel outlets.
Cubs' Matt Shaw Says Missing Game For Charlie Kirk's Memorial Was 'Really Important For Me'
Shaw also called Kirk "one of the biggest Cubs fans I've ever met" ... and said the 31-year-old would "text me after every game."
‘He treats everybody the same’ — Scottie Scheffler reveals dirty little secret about Donald Trump
The world’s top golfer said Trump calls after his wins and praised him for showing the same respect to caddies and cafeteria workers as he does to club presidents.
MLB will use robot umpires in 2026
Human plate umpires will still call balls and strikes, but teams can challenge two calls per game and get additional appeals in extra innings.
