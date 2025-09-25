Morning Brief 2025-09-25

BOTTOM OF HOUR 1
GUEST: Todd Lyons, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director
TOPIC: What we know about the Dallas ICE facility shooting.
TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Megyn Kelly
TOPIC: Jimmy Kimmel’s “cancellation” was just a five-day vacation.
BOTTOM OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Dr. Jay Bhattacharya
TOPIC: How long has it been known that Tylenol might be unsafe for use during pregnancy?
News...
While media denied leftist violence after Kirk murder, 3 more left-wing attacks happened
On Wednesday, an apparently left-wing, “anti-ICE” shooter tried to kill ICE agents, and the media is already churning to psyop people into believing this person was actually on the right.
Dallas attack on ICE the latest in trend of assailants engraving bullets, weapons with 'messages'
“What you see is, this is an overt and covert effort to turn political dialogue into violence, and to talk about words being violence, and therefore violence as violence is somehow justified.”
NBC said ICE held a 5-year-old autistic girl to pressure her father to surrender. He had actually abandoned her while fleeing law enforcement.
Rep. Ilhan Omar promoted the false claim and used it as a call to "abolish ICE," while attacks on ICE agents have increased 1,000%.
NY Times: After Dallas Shooting, a Rush to Score Political Points Before the Facts Are In
No, the Times didn't call out the left-wing media for trying to claim the shooter was MAGA, instead the article focuses 100% on JD Vance saying the shooter was a leftist, with the Times saying there is no proof of that.
Dallas ICE facility shooter’s mom posted anti-gun rants on social media aimed at Texas GOP leaders
“Governor Abbott, Senator Cornyn, and Senator Cruz how does it make you feel that your action to open up gun laws is responsible for the killing of 21 more people?” the anti-ICE gunman’s mother wrote in a May 25, 2022, post.
Antifa’s origin story traced to communist-Stalinist group that aided Nazi rise to power
The U.S.-based Antifa movement has embraced the label and symbols of Germany's "Antifaschistische Aktion" — a communist group whose actions enabled the Nazis to take power.
Democrats claim Antifa does not exist after movement gets terrorist designation
"Trump is trying to suppress opposition by labeling anyone who dissents as a 'domestic terrorist,'" said Democrat Rep. Daniel Goldman.
Biden-appointed judge warns DOJ brass to stop talking about CEO murderer as a 'left-wing assassin'
“Future violations may result in sanctions, which could include personal financial penalties, contempt of court findings, or relief specific to the prosecution of this matter,” the judge wrote.
Gunman opens fire on secretive Air Force base home to Area 51
The unknown suspect "fired rounds" at the main gate of the site and was "behaving erratically." Security officers then "challenged the suspect who pointed his firearm at them." The alleged gunman was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Report: DOJ preparing to seek indictment against James Comey for lying to Congress
The extent of the charges is unclear, but one source said they appear to be related to testimony to Congress he made in Sept. 2020 about a leak of information to the Wall Street Journal.
Bridget Phetasy: I’m done with default illiberalism
I wasn’t red-pilled in a single moment. It was a slow, humbling process of admitting I wasn’t the “good guy,” that I wasn’t inherently on the moral side of history. Only through conversations with people I respected did I see it clearly.
Law firms exploiting illegal immigrants to file personal injury lawsuits, expert says
The problem is particularly prevalent in New York because of its expansive personal injury protection laws and a jury pool that awards sizable damages.
Baseball coach shot during pregame prayer with kids
According to police, the three suspects fired guns from a nearby pasture in the direction of the field. It is believed they were target shooting, as people at the stadium reported they had heard gunfire all weekend.
Charlie Kirk...
Glenn Beck, fellow conservatives remember Charlie Kirk
Glenn Beck urged youths to take responsibility, find hope, and reject the lie that external factors are holding them back. As Charlie Kirk stated, "Fall in love, get married, serve something higher."
'We are not afraid': Glenn Beck, Allie Beth Stuckey, and Alex Stein jump into the breach to complete Charlie Kirk's tour
Kirk was slain, but his friends have rallied to continue his campaign for Christ and country.
‘Unrepentant Liar’: Charlie Kirk’s Team Is Not Buying Jimmy Kimmel’s Crocodile Tears
Kimmel took most of the monologue to laud himself as a free speech hero and attack the Trump administration.
Megyn Kelly schools student over his ‘blatant’ Charlie Kirk assassination ‘lie’ at Virginia Tech TPUSA event
“Well then you have no point. Then your point is utterly empty. ‘Contributing to the atmosphere?’ Let’s just be clear, he was motivated by leftist ideology.”
Sisters who trashed Charlie Kirk memorial begging for cash to pay legal bills after losing jobs
“My sibling and I are being doxxed online and my sibling was fired from their job,” Kaylee wrote in the GoFundMe, adding that their First Amendment rights were being violated.
Charlie Kirk could be placed on US currency under new House GOP proposal
Reps. Abe Hamadeh and August Pfluger want Treasury to authorize 400,000 silver dollars with Kirk's likeness.
Politics...
White House video trolling Biden at Presidential Walk of Fame goes viral online
The video ridicules the scandal related to autopen signatures of the prior administration.
Democrats Fume Over Kamala's 'Unhelpful and Divisive' Memoir
Kamala Harris' media blitz to promote her memoir isn't satisfying fellow Democrats, who call the book "unhelpful and divisive" and warn that she risks looking like a "sore loser," according to a Wednesday report.
Kamala Harris’ First Book Tour Appearance Disrupted by Gaza Protesters
At least three people in the audience at the New York event shouted at the former vice president about the situation in the Middle East, with Harris saying, "What is happening to the Palestinian people is outrageous, and it breaks my heart."
The Guardian: '107 Days' by Kamala Harris review — no closure, no hope
I don’t know if Harris found writing "107 Days" cathartic, but reading it certainly wasn’t. Instead, the book, which unfolds in strictly chronological order, is a frustrating slog. It seems likely to alienate her critics further and provides no closure or hope for her supporters.
The Observer: Kamala Harris has no lessons for the Democrats — or herself
In "107 Days," Harris is uninterested in the true causes of her defeat and unable to offer hope for her party’s future.
Devine: Kamala Harris blames Biden, Dems and everything but herself
The opening scene of Kamala Harris’ campaign memoir sums up the entire disaster of the Biden-Harris era: two selfish narcissists focused entirely on their own needs and insecurities, trapped together in an alliance with no regard for each other and no concern for the American people.
Kamala claims mole at Fox News leaked election night info to her team
She alleges that a “mutual friend” embedded in Fox News’ war room passed internal data to her campaign during election night.
Free speech...
We Just Got Proof Of A Huge Attack On Free Speech, And It Has Nothing To Do With Jimmy Kimmel
This is the most widespread and devastating campaign against free speech in modern times.
Google admits to choking conservative speech, offers zero compensation for damages
Alphabet told Congress it will reinstate some banned accounts but refused to make amends for years of deplatforming, demonetization, and censorship carried out under its COVID and election policies.
United Nations...
Trump demands probe into ‘triple sabotage’ at UN
The president cited an escalator failure, a dead teleprompter, and his speech audio being cut as deliberate acts, vowing to file a formal complaint with the U.N. secretary-general.
NY Times: How Trump Strikes Radically Different Tones in Public and Private
In the decade since Trump burst onto the political scene, world leaders have learned to get used to two versions of the American president. There is the public, bellicose Trump; and the private, in-person Trump, who is often conflict-averse and eager to accommodate in one-on-one or smaller interactions.
Middle East...
Trump envoy Witkoff expects Mideast ‘breakthrough’ in coming days
“We presented what we call the Trump 21-point plan for peace in the Mideast and Gaza. ... We’re hopeful, and I might say even confident, that in the coming days, we’ll be able to announce some sort of breakthrough.”
Over 20 Israelis injured in Houthi drone strike in Eliat
The drone strike injured a total of 22 civilians who were at a shopping center in the Israeli port city of Eilat.
Ukraine - Russia...
NY Post: Trump’s pro-Ukraine shift a ‘strategic move’ based on new intel showing Russian battlefield, economic losses
“It doesn’t signal any substantive policy change,” affirmed a source close to the administration. “It’s a clear and obvious negotiating tactic to push Russia.”
NY Times: With His Pivot on Ukraine, Trump May Be Washing His Hands of the War
President Trump has shown dwindling interest in mediating a peace accord, joining European “security guarantees” for Ukraine or providing aid and intelligence to the Ukrainians.
China...
War Department contractor warns China is way ahead, and 'we don't know how they're doing it'
EdgeRunner CEO Tyler Saltsman, whose company builds offline AI for the U.S. Space Force, said Beijing’s tech edge comes from ignoring copyright and pouring stolen data into its systems.
Media...
Jimmy Kimmel shatters usual time slot ratings despite Nexstar, Sinclair blackouts
The show had 6.3 million viewers on Tuesday night, making it the most-watched regularly scheduled episode in the show’s more than 22-year history.
Flashback: Johnny Carson’s farewell sets late-night ratings record
NBC said his final “Tonight Show” drew an estimated 55 million viewers, surpassing Tiny Tim’s 1969 wedding episode, 45 million, as the most-watched late-night broadcast in history.
NBC Exonerating Radical Leftist Groups From Kirk Assassination Proves Their Own Culpability
“The reason I knew that you were about to say something that wasn’t true is that it started with ‘NBC News claims,'” the Federalist CEO Sean Davis quipped on "Gutfeld!" regarding an NBC headline claiming “no evidence” of ties between Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin and left-wing groups.
Roseanne Barr still has some things to get off her chest about ABC and Kimmel
“I got my whole life ruined, no forgiveness and all of my work stolen and called a racist for time and eternity ... for racially misgendering someone. It just shows how they think. It’s a double standard.”
Environment...
NY Times Mag: It Isn’t Just the US. The Whole World Has Soured on Climate Politics.
Climate activists were once venerated as moral authorities by heads of state and a broadly liberal mass media; now they are being given jail sentences stretching multiple years for the crime of merely planning protests that might block up commuter traffic or for throwing paint against plexiglass they knew would protect the artwork hung behind it — a victimless publicity stunt if ever there was one.
Trump Admin Halts More Taxpayer Cash Going Down ‘Green New Scam’ Drain
The Trump administration axed $13 billion in unobligated funds that were going to support what it terms former President Joe Biden’s “green new scam,” according to the Department of Energy.
$2.2 billion solar plant in California scheduled to be turned off after years of wasted money
In 2011, the U.S. Department of Energy under President Obama issued $1.6 billion in three federal loan guarantees for the project, and the secretary of energy, Ernest Moniz, hailed it as “an example of how America is becoming a world leader in solar energy.”
LGBTQIA2S+...
California schools refuse to play girls’ team with boy on roster
More than seven high schools have forfeited matches rather than face Jurupa Valley, where a male athlete competing as a girl has dominated volleyball and track, leaving opponents unwilling to take the court.
Democrat who spoke out on trans issue now getting primaried by bearded lady
It has flown under the radar a bit, but Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, one of the few in his party who has been outspoken against pro-trans activists, is getting challenged by a bearded woman who claims she's a man.
Education...
Flyers Posted on Georgetown's Campus Advertise New Extremist Group That 'Celebrates When Nazis Die'
The flyers, which aim to gauge interest in a "John Brown Club" chapter, also include the "Hey, fascist! Catch!" phrase Charlie Kirk's assassin inscribed on a bullet.
Florida board of education signs off on a charter school expansion inside traditional public schools
This year’s law loosens restrictions on where "schools of hope" can operate, allowing them to set up operations within the walls of a public school if the campus has underused or vacant facilities.
Health...
Tylenol tweeted in 2017 that pregnant women shouldn't take their products
"We actually don't recommend using any of our products while pregnant. Thank you for taking the time to voice your concerns today."
Autism has always existed. We haven’t always called it autism.
What looks like a surge in cases is largely the result of shifting definitions and reclassification in schools and medicine, with many children once labeled “intellectually disabled” or “emotionally disturbed” now recognized as autistic.
Sports...
Roger Goodell: NFL renegotiating TV deals 'could happen as early as next year'
The NFL can opt out of its TV contracts with NBC, CBS, Fox, and Amazon Prime Video after the 2029 season, and with ESPN after the 2030 season, but NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell thinks he has leverage with the TV partners to start asking for more money now.
Animals...
New ‘apex predator’ dinosaur fossil unearthed with remains of crocodile prey still in mouth
The species was seven meters long, weighing over 1,000 kg, which is complete gibberish, as no one knows what that means.
‘Very mean squirrel’ sends at least 2 people to the ER in California
Joan Heblack said she was walking in San Rafael when a squirrel seemingly came out of nowhere and attacked her leg, clawing and biting. “It clamped onto my leg. The tail was flying up here. I was like, ‘Get it off me, get off me!’” Heblack said.
Sept. 25, 2008 - Bush's speech on the bailout... Don't flirt with socialism... Prediction on the stock market... Arguments against the idiots... Glenn's plan... Country is at risk... Get involved...