Glenn's Show Prep

Morning Brief 2025-09-26

September 26, 2025
Chris Brady

BOTTOM OF HOUR 1
GUEST: John Solomon
TOPIC: Former FBI Director James Comey has been INDICTED for obstruction and allegedly lying to Congress.

TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Carl Barney
TOPIC: Are you happy?

News...

DOJ preparing probes into Soros' Open Society Foundations following bombshell exposé by Glenn Beck, Ryan Mauro
Federal prosecutors have been directed to review evidence from a 95-page report alleging Open Society-funded groups have ties to domestic unrest and foreign terrorist affiliates, with potential charges ranging from wire fraud to material support for terrorism.

FBI had 275 plainclothes agents embedded in Jan. 6 crowds, congressional source says
Disclosure by the FBI to Congress answers a long-simmering question but does not reveal what the agents did that day.

Russia hoax conspirator James Comey indicted for obstruction, lying to Congress
A grand jury indicted former FBI Director James Comey on Thursday on two counts: false statements within the jurisdiction of the legislative branch and obstruction of a congressional proceeding.

Turley: James Comey is no pristine model of ethics, and now he’s staring down karma
Once celebrated for pursuing Trump and forcing Flynn’s prosecution, the ex-FBI chief stands indicted for false statements and obstruction after years of leaks, denials, and IG findings that he broke FBI rules.

‘Let’s have a trial’: Comey responds to indictment
"My family and I have known for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump, but we couldn’t imagine ourselves living any other way. We will not live on our knees, and you shouldn’t either."

Acting ICE director talks to Glenn Beck about deadly Dallas shooting investigation
Beck started the interview with a question about the rising tide of violence in the United States. Todd Lyon responded, "I've never seen anything like this in my career."

Trump says ‘radical left’ owns uptick in political violence
"The radical Left Democrats are causing this problem and it's — it gets worse. It gets worse."

White House: CNN promoted ICE-tracking app months before Dallas shooter used one
Karoline Leavitt blasted CNN for giving airtime to an app that shares ICE agents’ locations, after it emerged the Dallas shooter who attacked an ICE facility had used such an app.

Patel: FBI found 'high degree of pre-attack planning' in suspected Dallas ICE gunman's home
"Between 8/19-8/24, he searched apps that tracked the presence of ICE agents," FBI Director Kash Patel said.

MSNBC analyst says leftist violence will continue unless demands are met
Christopher O’Leary argued the Dallas ICE shooting was “predictable” and warned attacks won’t stop unless the right changes policies, effectively framing violence as leverage for the radical left.

Matt Taibbi: No, Things Aren't Worse Now on Speech. It's Not Even Close.
As Google becomes the latest company to admit to mass censorship, the mania over Jimmy Kimmel has morphed into a grotesque propaganda campaign.

Planned Parenthood could owe $1.8 billion in Medicaid fraud lawsuit
A $1.8 billion lawsuit brought by an anonymous activist and the state of Texas is seeking to recover money they say Planned Parenthood illegally took from Medicaid. The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Thursday in the case, Doe v. Planned Parenthood.

California man kills registered sex offender in brutal planned attack
Police say the suspect used the state’s Megan’s Law website to find his target, posed as an accountant to get close, and then carried out a premeditated stabbing while expressing no remorse and calling the murder “fun.”

Charlie Kirk...

Tim Allen says Charlie Kirk’s widow inspired him to forgive his father’s killer
The actor shared that Erika Kirk’s public act of forgiveness moved him to finally let go of a lifelong burden, writing, “I forgive the man who killed my father.”

Video: Dennis Prager publicly speaks for the first time since his accident ... for Charlie
"There's a saying among the timber workers in Oregon, 'You never know the height of a tree until it falls,' and that's the case with Charlie."

Charlie Sheen calls Charlie Kirk's death a 'seismic' blow to America's future
Kirk could’ve "easily" changed the course of American history, saying, "It was like a giant star in the night sky just went dark."

Politics...

White House dares Democrats with nuclear response to looming shutdown
"It has never been more important for the administration to be prepared for a shutdown if the Democrats choose to pursue one."

A government shutdown could be a gift to the Trump administration
This isn't just standard furloughing: Trump has asked agencies to look at more permanent reductions in force, using this as an opportunity for agencies to ask themselves which services are truly essential and whether their activities are aligned with the administration's broader policy agenda.

Trump suggests Somali president ‘take back’ Rep. Ilhan Omar after she trashed Charlie Kirk’s legacy
“I met the head of Somalia, did you know that? And I suggested that maybe he’d like to take her back. And he said, ‘I don’t want her.'”

New poll finds stunning shift in New Jersey governor's race
An Emerson poll shows Republican Jack Ciattarelli tied with Democrat Mikie Sherrill at 43%, with the economy far outweighing all other issues among likely voters.

Ex-Democrat lawmaker sentenced for burglary spotted working at Dunkin’ Donuts
Former Minnesota State Sen. Nicole Mitchell was sentenced to 180 days on work release for an incident in 2024 when she broke into her stepmother Carol Mitchell’s home, clad in a black cat outfit, to steal her dad's ashes.

Economy...

US to impose massive new 100% tariff on branded, patented drugs unless firms build plants locally, Trump says
Trump announced Thursday that the U.S. will impose a 100% tariff on “all any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product” entering the country.

Trump announces a 25% tariff on trucks and a 30% tariff on furniture
Various tariffs that Trump has imposed have already boosted furniture prices considerably over the past year. Overall, furniture last month cost 4.7% more than in August 2024. Living room and dining room furniture in particular has grown more expensive — rising 9.5% over the past 12 months.

Trump says he'll use tariff revenue to bail out farmers
“We’re going to take some of that tariff money that we made, we’re going to give it to our farmers, who are, for a little while, going to be hurt until the tariffs kick into their benefit,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Immigration...

Trump admin reports 2 million illegal aliens 'removed or self-deported' from US in first 8 months
In less than 250 days, an estimated 1.6 million illegal immigrants have voluntarily self-deported, while 400,000 were removed by federal law enforcement, the DHS said this week, describing the situation as a "new milestone."

As the Obama's Turn...

Barack Obama’s humiliation ritual keeps getting worse
Barry revealed he had been “digging” himself “out of a hole” with his wife after two terms in the White House, while speaking in London. While the Obamas might think this is a charming, down-to-earth admission, it comes off as scripted and uncomfortable.

Obama says Trump’s Tylenol announcement was ‘violence against the truth’
Obama, while speaking in London, also said the U.S. is being “tested” by threats against free speech and the rule of law but called it a “clarifying moment” of what Americans should stand for.

WAR News...

Hegseth to meet with top brass after media hype over ‘rare urgent gathering’
The Washington Post painted Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s order for generals and admirals to convene as alarming, but Pentagon officials confirmed he will simply address senior leaders next week, with President Trump dismissing media spin as overblown.

Middle East...

Trump says he won’t allow Israel to annex West Bank
“I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. It’s not going to happen,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked to confirm reports that he assured Arab and Muslim leaders of that stance during a multilateral meeting held Tuesday on the U.N. General Assembly sidelines.

Tony Blair proposes he lead interim Gaza government: Report
Blair suggested a transitional Gaza government, with support from Trump allies, would bring post-war stability.

Trump’s Berlin Wall moment for the Muslim world
A wave of up to 27 Muslim nations could join the Abraham Accords, isolating Iran, sidelining Erdoğan, and flipping U.S. Muslim sentiment — while undercutting anti-Israel extremism spreading at home.

Erdogan stares daggers after Trump calls him out on rigged elections
At the White House, Trump pointed at Erdogan and quipped that the Turkish leader “knows about rigged elections better than anybody,” before shifting to trade, Russian oil, and Turkey’s past release of Pastor Andrew Brunson.

Europe...

'Dystopian nightmare': UK set for mandatory digital IDs under Starmer plan
Every working adult would need a government-issued digital ID to start a job or rent a home, a proposal critics warn will erode civil liberties and turn Britain into a “papers please” society.

Denmark considers NATO action after airports hit by drone 'hybrid attack'
A coordinated wave of drone incursions shut down multiple Danish airports this week, with officials pointing to a likely Russian-linked operation aimed at disruption and fear — prompting talk of invoking NATO’s Article 4.

China...

Trump approves TikTok deal through executive order, Vance says business valued at $14 billion
The deal satisfies the requirements of a national security law requiring China-based ByteDance to sell TikTok’s U.S. operations or face an effective ban in the country, according to the executive order.

1 in 5 Americans now regularly get news on TikTok, up sharply from 2020
In the new Pew Research survey, 43% of adults under 30 say they regularly get news there.

Entertainment...

Emma Watson says she won’t ‘cancel’ JK Rowling despite feud
The actress said she still values her bond with the "Harry Potter" author, acknowledging their differences but stressing that “no one is disposable.”

Alyssa Milano makes grandiose statement after getting breast implants removed
“Today I’m releasing those false narratives, the parts of me that were never actually parts of me. I’m letting go of the body that was sexualized, that was abused, that I believed was necessary for me to be attractive; to be loved; to be successful; to be happy.”

The next James Bond will be ‘an unknown’ British actor, according to a report
Director Denis Villeneuve plans to cast a little-known Brit in his late 20s or early 30s, shutting down most of the speculation around big-name contenders for 007.

Larry Wilcox claims 'egotistical' Erik Estrada got him fired from 'CHiPs'
Larry is the other guy in CHiPs.

Media...

Axios, NYT blame Republicans for noticing leftist motives of ‘anti-ICE’ shooter
Both outlets brushed past the Dallas gunman’s clearly inscribed bullets to instead accuse Trump and GOP leaders of politicizing the attack by pointing out its left-wing ideology.

Whoopi Goldberg says US should invoke 25th Amendment after Trump UN speech
While criticizing Trump on Ukraine, Goldberg said, "He had an opportunity to do so much more than he offered them, and they don’t consider him to be serious anymore, and I’m worried. What is the amendment, the 20—." The hens then repeatedly guessed at what amendment Goldberg was referencing.

Joy Behar says she agrees with Trump on James Comey
“You know what, I don’t like Comey. I agree with Trump on this one. I don’t like what he did to Hillary,” Behar said.

Health...

Democrat congresswoman formally moves to impeach RFK Jr.
Stevens, a known critic of Kennedy, said the recent dismissal is because of things like funding cuts for cancer research and combating addiction and because his spread of "conspiracies" is making the country less safe.

Audit finds less than half of $110B AIDS relief funds reached patients
Only 40% of U.S. global HIV/AIDS spending reached patients, while contractors spent over $30 billion on bloated paychecks and left-wing activism like “decolonizing development” and “Transgender Day of Remembrance.”

Katie Couric spoofs Sydney Sweeney's jeans ad with a colon cancer screening PSA
“Speaking of genes. Did you know that the majority of people who develop colon cancer are not genetically predisposed to the disease? That’s why doctors recommend everyone 45 and older get checked.”

AI...

Peter Thiel: Strict AI regulation will summon the Antichrist
In a four-part series of religious lectures in San Francisco, Peter Thiel has argued that the End Times are nigh and that a biblical Antichrist will come to Earth in the form of onerous government regulations placed on science, technology, and AI.

Executives urge workers to embrace AI — now
The risk with artificial intelligence isn't automation — it's hesitation. That was a key message from LinkedIn, Walmart, and OpenAI executives in Bentonville Thursday.

Trump admin reunites with Elon Musk in pursuit of AI dominance: 'Benefit of the country'
"Thanks to President Trump and his administration, xAI’s frontier AI is now unlocked for every federal agency empowering the U.S. government to innovate faster and accomplish its mission more effectively than ever before," Musk said.

App that pays users to record phone calls to train AI rockets to top of iOS charts
Neon offers to pay up to $0.30 a minute, to a max of $30 a day, to users who let it log and sell their phone conversations to train AI.

Science...

Million-year-old China skull challenges human evolution timeline
“This changes a lot of thinking because it suggests that by one million years ago, our ancestors had already split into distinct groups, pointing to a much earlier and more complex human evolutionary split than previously believed.”

Scientists discover marine life thriving on World War II explosives in the Baltic Sea
“We were prepared to see significantly lower numbers of all kinds of animals. But it turned out the opposite.”

Sports...

Report: UEFA set to vote to suspend Israel over war in Gaza
European soccer body UEFA is moving toward a vote to suspend its member federation Israel over the war in Gaza. A majority of the 20-member executive committee is expected to support any vote in favor of suspending Israeli teams from international play.

Tony Hawk skateboard from first 900 sells for $1.15M
Julien's Auctions, which handled the sale of the skateboard, said the final price was approximately double the presale estimate. Hawk landed the 900 during the X Games in San Francisco in June 1999.

Sept. 26, 2008 - America's financial crisis... World is about to change... Bush talks about the crisis... Has capitalism failed?... We suffer now so our children don't have to later...

The West is dying—Will we let enemies write our ending?

Harvey Meston / Staff | Getty Images

The blood of martyrs, prophets, poets, and soldiers built our civilization. Their sacrifice demands courage in the present to preserve it.

Lamentations asks, “Is it nothing to you, all ye that pass by?”

That question has been weighing on me heavily. Not just as a broadcaster, but as a citizen, a father, a husband, a believer. It is a question that every person who cares about this nation, this culture, and this civilization must confront: Is all of this worth saving?

We have squandered this inheritance. We forgot who we were — and our enemies are eager to write our ending.

Western civilization — a project born in Judea, refined in Athens, tested in Rome, reawakened in Wittenberg, and baptized again on the shores of Plymouth Rock — is a gift. We didn’t earn it. We didn’t purchase it. We were handed it. And now, we must ask ourselves: Do we even want it?

Across Europe, streets are restless. Not merely with protests, but with ancient, festering hatred — the kind that once marched under swastikas and fueled ovens. Today, it marches under banners of peace while chanting calls for genocide. Violence and division crack societies open. Here in America, it’s left against right, flesh against spirit, neighbor against neighbor.

Truth struggles to find a home. Even the church is slumbering — or worse, collaborating.

Our society tells us that everything must be reset: tradition, marriage, gender, faith, even love. The only sin left is believing in absolute truth. Screens replace Scripture. Entertainment replaces education. Pleasure replaces purpose. Our children are confused, medicated, addicted, fatherless, suicidal. Universities mock virtue. Congress is indifferent. Media programs rather than informs. Schools recondition rather than educate.

Is this worth saving? If not, we should stop fighting and throw up our hands. But if it is, then we must act — and we must act now.

The West: An idea worth saving

What is the West? It’s not a location, race, flag, or a particular constitution. The West is an idea — an idea that man is made in the image of God, that liberty comes from responsibility, not government; that truth exists; that evil exists; and that courage is required every day. The West teaches that education, reason, and revelation walk hand in hand. Beauty matters. Kindness matters. Empathy matters. Sacrifice is holy. Justice is blind. Mercy is near.

We have squandered this inheritance. We forgot who we were — and our enemies are eager to write our ending.

If not now, when? If not us, who? If this is worth saving, we must know why. Western civilization is worth dying for, worth living for, worth defending. It was built on the blood of martyrs, prophets, poets, pilgrims, moms, dads, and soldiers. They did not die for markets, pronouns, surveillance, or currency. They died for something higher, something bigger.

MATTHIEU RONDEL/AFP via Getty Images | Getty Images

Yet hope remains. Resurrection is real — not only in the tomb outside Jerusalem, but in the bones of any individual or group that returns to truth, honor, and God. It is never too late to return to family, community, accountability, and responsibility.

Pick up your torch

We were chosen for this time. We were made for a moment like this. The events unfolding in Europe and South Korea, the unrest and moral collapse, will all come down to us. Somewhere inside, we know we were called to carry this fire.

We are not called to win. We are called to stand. To hold the torch. To ask ourselves, every day: Is it worth standing? Is it worth saving?

The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it. Pick up your torch. If you choose to carry it, buckle up. The work is only beginning.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Stop coasting: How self-education can save America’s future

Joe Raedle / Staff | Getty Images

Coasting through life is no longer an option. Charlie Kirk’s pursuit of knowledge challenges all of us to learn, act, and grow every day.

Last year, my wife and I made a commitment: to stop coasting, to learn something new every day, and to grow — not just spiritually, but intellectually. Charlie Kirk’s tragic death crystallized that resolve. It forced a hard look in the mirror, revealing how much I had coasted in both my spiritual and educational life. Coasting implies going downhill. You can’t coast uphill.

Last night, my wife and I re-engaged. We enrolled in Hillsdale College’s free online courses, inspired by the fact that Charlie had done the same. He had quietly completed around 30 courses before I even knew, mastering the classics, civics, and the foundations of liberty. Watching his relentless pursuit of knowledge reminded me that growth never stops, no matter your age.

The path forward must be reclaiming education, agency, and the power to shape our minds and futures.

This lesson is particularly urgent for two groups: young adults stepping into the world and those who may have settled into complacency. Learning is life. Stop learning, and you start dying. To young adults, especially, the college promise has become a trap. Twelve years of K-12 education now leave graduates unprepared for life. Only 35% of seniors are proficient in reading, and just 22% in math. They are asked to bet $100,000 or more for four years of college that will often leave them underemployed and deeply indebted.

Degrees in many “new” fields now carry negative returns. Parents who have already sacrificed for public education find themselves on the hook again, paying for a system that often fails to deliver.

This is one of the reasons why Charlie often described college as a “scam.” Debt accumulates, wages are not what students were promised, doors remain closed, and many are tempted to throw more time and money after a system that won’t yield results. Graduate school, in many cases, compounds the problem. The education system has become a factory of despair, teaching cynicism rather than knowledge and virtue.

Reclaiming educational agency

Yet the solution is not radical revolt against education — it is empowerment to reclaim agency over one’s education. Independent learning, self-guided study, and disciplined curiosity are the modern “Napster moment.” Just as Napster broke the old record industry by digitizing music, the internet has placed knowledge directly in the hands of the individual. Artists like Taylor Swift now thrive outside traditional gatekeepers. Likewise, students and lifelong learners can reclaim intellectual freedom outside of the ivory towers.

Each individual possesses the ability to think, create, and act. This is the power God grants to every human being. Knowledge, faith, and personal responsibility are inseparable. Learning is not a commodity to buy with tuition; it is a birthright to claim with effort.

David Butow / Contributor | Getty Images

Charlie Kirk’s life reminds us that self-education is an act of defiance and empowerment. In his pursuit of knowledge, in his engagement with civics and philosophy, he exemplified the principle that liberty depends on informed, capable citizens. We honor him best by taking up that mantle — by learning relentlessly, thinking critically, and refusing to surrender our minds to a system that profits from ignorance.

The path forward must be reclaiming education, agency, and the power to shape our minds and futures. Every day, seek to grow, create, and act. Charlie showed the way. It is now our responsibility to follow.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Glenn Beck joins TPUSA tour to honor Charlie Kirk

Joe Raedle / Staff | Getty Images

If they thought the murder of Charlie Kirk would scare us into silence, they were wrong!

If anything, Turning Point will hit the road louder than ever. On Monday, September 22, less than two weeks after the assassination, Charlie's friends united under the Turning Point USA banner to carry his torch and honor his legacy by doing what he did best: bringing honest and truthful debate to Universities across the nation.

Naturally, Glenn has rallied to the cause and has accepted an invitation to join the TPUSA tour at the University of North Dakota on October 9th.

Want to join Glenn at the University of North Dakota to honor Charlie Kirk and keep his mission alive? Click HERE to sign up or find more information.

Glenn's daughter honors Charlie Kirk with emotional tribute song

MELISSA MAJCHRZAK / Contributor | Getty Images

On September 17th, Glenn commemorated his late friend Charlie Kirk by hosting The Charlie Kirk Show Podcast, where he celebrated and remembered the life of a remarkable young man.

During the broadcast, Glenn shared an emotional new song performed by his daughter, Cheyenne, who was standing only feet away from Charlie when he was assassinated. The song, titled "We Are One," has been dedicated to Charlie Kirk as a tribute and was written and co-performed by David Osmond, son of Alan Osmond, founding member of The Osmonds.

Glenn first asked David Osmond to write "We Are One" in 2018, as he predicted that dark days were on the horizon, but he never imagined that it would be sung by his daughter in honor of Charlie Kirk. The Lord works in mysterious ways; could there have been a more fitting song to honor such a brave man?

"We Are One" is available for download or listening on Spotify HERE