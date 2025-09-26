Morning Brief 2025-09-26

BOTTOM OF HOUR 1
GUEST: John Solomon
TOPIC: Former FBI Director James Comey has been INDICTED for obstruction and allegedly lying to Congress.
TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Carl Barney
TOPIC: Are you happy?
DOJ preparing probes into Soros' Open Society Foundations following bombshell exposé by Glenn Beck, Ryan Mauro
Federal prosecutors have been directed to review evidence from a 95-page report alleging Open Society-funded groups have ties to domestic unrest and foreign terrorist affiliates, with potential charges ranging from wire fraud to material support for terrorism.
FBI had 275 plainclothes agents embedded in Jan. 6 crowds, congressional source says
Disclosure by the FBI to Congress answers a long-simmering question but does not reveal what the agents did that day.
Russia hoax conspirator James Comey indicted for obstruction, lying to Congress
A grand jury indicted former FBI Director James Comey on Thursday on two counts: false statements within the jurisdiction of the legislative branch and obstruction of a congressional proceeding.
Turley: James Comey is no pristine model of ethics, and now he’s staring down karma
Once celebrated for pursuing Trump and forcing Flynn’s prosecution, the ex-FBI chief stands indicted for false statements and obstruction after years of leaks, denials, and IG findings that he broke FBI rules.
‘Let’s have a trial’: Comey responds to indictment
"My family and I have known for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump, but we couldn’t imagine ourselves living any other way. We will not live on our knees, and you shouldn’t either."
Acting ICE director talks to Glenn Beck about deadly Dallas shooting investigation
Beck started the interview with a question about the rising tide of violence in the United States. Todd Lyon responded, "I've never seen anything like this in my career."
Trump says ‘radical left’ owns uptick in political violence
"The radical Left Democrats are causing this problem and it's — it gets worse. It gets worse."
White House: CNN promoted ICE-tracking app months before Dallas shooter used one
Karoline Leavitt blasted CNN for giving airtime to an app that shares ICE agents’ locations, after it emerged the Dallas shooter who attacked an ICE facility had used such an app.
Patel: FBI found 'high degree of pre-attack planning' in suspected Dallas ICE gunman's home
"Between 8/19-8/24, he searched apps that tracked the presence of ICE agents," FBI Director Kash Patel said.
MSNBC analyst says leftist violence will continue unless demands are met
Christopher O’Leary argued the Dallas ICE shooting was “predictable” and warned attacks won’t stop unless the right changes policies, effectively framing violence as leverage for the radical left.
Matt Taibbi: No, Things Aren't Worse Now on Speech. It's Not Even Close.
As Google becomes the latest company to admit to mass censorship, the mania over Jimmy Kimmel has morphed into a grotesque propaganda campaign.
Planned Parenthood could owe $1.8 billion in Medicaid fraud lawsuit
A $1.8 billion lawsuit brought by an anonymous activist and the state of Texas is seeking to recover money they say Planned Parenthood illegally took from Medicaid. The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Thursday in the case, Doe v. Planned Parenthood.
California man kills registered sex offender in brutal planned attack
Police say the suspect used the state’s Megan’s Law website to find his target, posed as an accountant to get close, and then carried out a premeditated stabbing while expressing no remorse and calling the murder “fun.”
Tim Allen says Charlie Kirk’s widow inspired him to forgive his father’s killer
The actor shared that Erika Kirk’s public act of forgiveness moved him to finally let go of a lifelong burden, writing, “I forgive the man who killed my father.”
Video: Dennis Prager publicly speaks for the first time since his accident ... for Charlie
"There's a saying among the timber workers in Oregon, 'You never know the height of a tree until it falls,' and that's the case with Charlie."
Charlie Sheen calls Charlie Kirk's death a 'seismic' blow to America's future
Kirk could’ve "easily" changed the course of American history, saying, "It was like a giant star in the night sky just went dark."
White House dares Democrats with nuclear response to looming shutdown
"It has never been more important for the administration to be prepared for a shutdown if the Democrats choose to pursue one."
A government shutdown could be a gift to the Trump administration
This isn't just standard furloughing: Trump has asked agencies to look at more permanent reductions in force, using this as an opportunity for agencies to ask themselves which services are truly essential and whether their activities are aligned with the administration's broader policy agenda.
Trump suggests Somali president ‘take back’ Rep. Ilhan Omar after she trashed Charlie Kirk’s legacy
“I met the head of Somalia, did you know that? And I suggested that maybe he’d like to take her back. And he said, ‘I don’t want her.'”
New poll finds stunning shift in New Jersey governor's race
An Emerson poll shows Republican Jack Ciattarelli tied with Democrat Mikie Sherrill at 43%, with the economy far outweighing all other issues among likely voters.
Ex-Democrat lawmaker sentenced for burglary spotted working at Dunkin’ Donuts
Former Minnesota State Sen. Nicole Mitchell was sentenced to 180 days on work release for an incident in 2024 when she broke into her stepmother Carol Mitchell’s home, clad in a black cat outfit, to steal her dad's ashes.
US to impose massive new 100% tariff on branded, patented drugs unless firms build plants locally, Trump says
Trump announced Thursday that the U.S. will impose a 100% tariff on “all any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product” entering the country.
Trump announces a 25% tariff on trucks and a 30% tariff on furniture
Various tariffs that Trump has imposed have already boosted furniture prices considerably over the past year. Overall, furniture last month cost 4.7% more than in August 2024. Living room and dining room furniture in particular has grown more expensive — rising 9.5% over the past 12 months.
Trump says he'll use tariff revenue to bail out farmers
“We’re going to take some of that tariff money that we made, we’re going to give it to our farmers, who are, for a little while, going to be hurt until the tariffs kick into their benefit,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
Trump admin reports 2 million illegal aliens 'removed or self-deported' from US in first 8 months
In less than 250 days, an estimated 1.6 million illegal immigrants have voluntarily self-deported, while 400,000 were removed by federal law enforcement, the DHS said this week, describing the situation as a "new milestone."
Barack Obama’s humiliation ritual keeps getting worse
Barry revealed he had been “digging” himself “out of a hole” with his wife after two terms in the White House, while speaking in London. While the Obamas might think this is a charming, down-to-earth admission, it comes off as scripted and uncomfortable.
Obama says Trump’s Tylenol announcement was ‘violence against the truth’
Obama, while speaking in London, also said the U.S. is being “tested” by threats against free speech and the rule of law but called it a “clarifying moment” of what Americans should stand for.
Hegseth to meet with top brass after media hype over ‘rare urgent gathering’
The Washington Post painted Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s order for generals and admirals to convene as alarming, but Pentagon officials confirmed he will simply address senior leaders next week, with President Trump dismissing media spin as overblown.
Trump says he won’t allow Israel to annex West Bank
“I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. It’s not going to happen,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked to confirm reports that he assured Arab and Muslim leaders of that stance during a multilateral meeting held Tuesday on the U.N. General Assembly sidelines.
Tony Blair proposes he lead interim Gaza government: Report
Blair suggested a transitional Gaza government, with support from Trump allies, would bring post-war stability.
Trump’s Berlin Wall moment for the Muslim world
A wave of up to 27 Muslim nations could join the Abraham Accords, isolating Iran, sidelining Erdoğan, and flipping U.S. Muslim sentiment — while undercutting anti-Israel extremism spreading at home.
Erdogan stares daggers after Trump calls him out on rigged elections
At the White House, Trump pointed at Erdogan and quipped that the Turkish leader “knows about rigged elections better than anybody,” before shifting to trade, Russian oil, and Turkey’s past release of Pastor Andrew Brunson.
'Dystopian nightmare': UK set for mandatory digital IDs under Starmer plan
Every working adult would need a government-issued digital ID to start a job or rent a home, a proposal critics warn will erode civil liberties and turn Britain into a “papers please” society.
Denmark considers NATO action after airports hit by drone 'hybrid attack'
A coordinated wave of drone incursions shut down multiple Danish airports this week, with officials pointing to a likely Russian-linked operation aimed at disruption and fear — prompting talk of invoking NATO’s Article 4.
Trump approves TikTok deal through executive order, Vance says business valued at $14 billion
The deal satisfies the requirements of a national security law requiring China-based ByteDance to sell TikTok’s U.S. operations or face an effective ban in the country, according to the executive order.
1 in 5 Americans now regularly get news on TikTok, up sharply from 2020
In the new Pew Research survey, 43% of adults under 30 say they regularly get news there.
Emma Watson says she won’t ‘cancel’ JK Rowling despite feud
The actress said she still values her bond with the "Harry Potter" author, acknowledging their differences but stressing that “no one is disposable.”
Alyssa Milano makes grandiose statement after getting breast implants removed
“Today I’m releasing those false narratives, the parts of me that were never actually parts of me. I’m letting go of the body that was sexualized, that was abused, that I believed was necessary for me to be attractive; to be loved; to be successful; to be happy.”
The next James Bond will be ‘an unknown’ British actor, according to a report
Director Denis Villeneuve plans to cast a little-known Brit in his late 20s or early 30s, shutting down most of the speculation around big-name contenders for 007.
Larry Wilcox claims 'egotistical' Erik Estrada got him fired from 'CHiPs'
Larry is the other guy in CHiPs.
Axios, NYT blame Republicans for noticing leftist motives of ‘anti-ICE’ shooter
Both outlets brushed past the Dallas gunman’s clearly inscribed bullets to instead accuse Trump and GOP leaders of politicizing the attack by pointing out its left-wing ideology.
Whoopi Goldberg says US should invoke 25th Amendment after Trump UN speech
While criticizing Trump on Ukraine, Goldberg said, "He had an opportunity to do so much more than he offered them, and they don’t consider him to be serious anymore, and I’m worried. What is the amendment, the 20—." The hens then repeatedly guessed at what amendment Goldberg was referencing.
Joy Behar says she agrees with Trump on James Comey
“You know what, I don’t like Comey. I agree with Trump on this one. I don’t like what he did to Hillary,” Behar said.
Democrat congresswoman formally moves to impeach RFK Jr.
Stevens, a known critic of Kennedy, said the recent dismissal is because of things like funding cuts for cancer research and combating addiction and because his spread of "conspiracies" is making the country less safe.
Audit finds less than half of $110B AIDS relief funds reached patients
Only 40% of U.S. global HIV/AIDS spending reached patients, while contractors spent over $30 billion on bloated paychecks and left-wing activism like “decolonizing development” and “Transgender Day of Remembrance.”
Katie Couric spoofs Sydney Sweeney's jeans ad with a colon cancer screening PSA
“Speaking of genes. Did you know that the majority of people who develop colon cancer are not genetically predisposed to the disease? That’s why doctors recommend everyone 45 and older get checked.”
Peter Thiel: Strict AI regulation will summon the Antichrist
In a four-part series of religious lectures in San Francisco, Peter Thiel has argued that the End Times are nigh and that a biblical Antichrist will come to Earth in the form of onerous government regulations placed on science, technology, and AI.
Executives urge workers to embrace AI — now
The risk with artificial intelligence isn't automation — it's hesitation. That was a key message from LinkedIn, Walmart, and OpenAI executives in Bentonville Thursday.
Trump admin reunites with Elon Musk in pursuit of AI dominance: 'Benefit of the country'
"Thanks to President Trump and his administration, xAI’s frontier AI is now unlocked for every federal agency empowering the U.S. government to innovate faster and accomplish its mission more effectively than ever before," Musk said.
App that pays users to record phone calls to train AI rockets to top of iOS charts
Neon offers to pay up to $0.30 a minute, to a max of $30 a day, to users who let it log and sell their phone conversations to train AI.
Million-year-old China skull challenges human evolution timeline
“This changes a lot of thinking because it suggests that by one million years ago, our ancestors had already split into distinct groups, pointing to a much earlier and more complex human evolutionary split than previously believed.”
Scientists discover marine life thriving on World War II explosives in the Baltic Sea
“We were prepared to see significantly lower numbers of all kinds of animals. But it turned out the opposite.”
Report: UEFA set to vote to suspend Israel over war in Gaza
European soccer body UEFA is moving toward a vote to suspend its member federation Israel over the war in Gaza. A majority of the 20-member executive committee is expected to support any vote in favor of suspending Israeli teams from international play.
Tony Hawk skateboard from first 900 sells for $1.15M
Julien's Auctions, which handled the sale of the skateboard, said the final price was approximately double the presale estimate. Hawk landed the 900 during the X Games in San Francisco in June 1999.
Sept. 26, 2008 - America's financial crisis... World is about to change... Bush talks about the crisis... Has capitalism failed?... We suffer now so our children don't have to later...