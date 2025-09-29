Morning Brief 2025-09-29

TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Jason Buttrill
TOPIC: Europe mandates digital ID in order for its citizens to be able to work.
News...
FBI lab report, contradictory witness statement inject fresh mystery in unsolved J6 pipe bomb case
The devices had destructive potential but never went off despite being reportedly planted 16 hours ahead of time set with one-hour timers. And one witness told investigators that at least one of the bombs may not have been planted the night before.
Left-wing terror attacks reach record highs in 2025
Violent plots planned or perpetrated by the far left in the U.S., as a percentage of all terrorist attacks and plots, hit a record high in the first half of 2025 and are on pace to reach a three-decade high, according to a study from the Center for Strategic & International Studies.
5 dead after gunman crashes truck into Michigan Mormon church and opens fire
The attacker, a Marine veteran, rammed his vehicle into a Grand Blanc Township chapel, shot congregants with a semiautomatic rifle, and set the building ablaze before being killed in a firefight with police.
North Carolina gunman with history of conspiracy lawsuits kills three after firing at restaurant from boat
Armed with a suppressed AR rifle, the suspect sprayed bullets into a crowded Southport eatery, killing three and wounding eight before fleeing by boat and being caught by the Coast Guard; records show he had filed bizarre conspiracy lawsuits earlier this year.
North Carolina gunman once escorted ‘American Idol’ star to Country Music Awards
In various lawsuits and a book he wrote about his combat history, he claimed he was the victim of friendly fire in a plot orchestrated by “LGBTQ White Supremacists” who wanted him dead for being a straight man.
Furious Elon Addresses Why He’s in New Epstein Files
Sky News ran the headline “Elon Musk and Prince Andrew Named in the Latest Epstein Files Release,” to which Musk responded, “Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED,” adding, “yet they name me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit.”
Ex-Soros Fund manager indicted, accused of abusing women in Manhattan ‘sex dungeon’
Howard Rubin and his longtime assistant face federal sex trafficking and bank fraud charges after prosecutors said they lured women — including former Playboy models — to a penthouse outfitted with restraints and shock devices.
Dearborn residents raise concerns about loudspeaker used by mosque for call to prayer
"The mosques in East Dearborn are at times waking us up at 5:30 a.m. with a call to prayer and, at other times, forcing us to listen to the prayer in our yard and in our own home."
Victor Davis Hanson: The US left’s hatred — of Trump and the right — has now gone global
Trump’s U.N. visit was marred by mysteriously timed malfunctions, from a stalled escalator to a failed teleprompter.
Grotesque Halloween display shows MAGA mannequins hanging by rope with Mexican flag flying above
Video of the grotesque mock execution shows two mannequins, a male and female, being hanged by rope beneath a small Mexican flag.
Boeing settles lawsuit on wrongful death claim related to deceased whistleblower
The settlement involves confidential provisions that address the retaliation lawsuit, with Barnett's mother agreeing to withdraw her allegation that Boeing played a role in her son's death.
FBI informant may have slayed 50 victims
A former FBI agent says a serial killer who doubled as an FBI informant for years manipulated agents into believing he was helping them, all the while preying on unsuspecting victims.
Politics...
The Hill: Shutdown fight leaves Democrats with no good options
Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought revealed in a memo days ago that the administration is planning mass firings of federal workers in the event of a shutdown, rather than just furloughing them as has been custom in the past. But Democrats are not taking the threat seriously.
Eric Adams drops out of New York City mayoral race
It could also put increased pressure on Curtis Sliwa, the Republican nominee, to drop out and clear the way for a one-on-one match up between Mamdani and Cuomo.
Mamdani’s Political Party Mourns Convicted Cop Killer Assata Shakur
A trio of House Democrats also paid homage to Shakur, who was on the FBI’s "most wanted terrorist" list.
Kamala Harris says one-hour flight to Rogan podcast ‘wasn’t feasible’
Harris writes she skipped the interview because Rogan’s team only offered 8:30 a.m., while Rogan says he told her camp he was willing to record at any time, day or night.
Missouri governor signs Trump-backed plan that could help Republicans win another US House seat
Gov. Mike Kehoe on Sunday signed into law a new U.S. House map designed to bolster Republican chances in next year’s congressional elections.
Fetterman rejects calls to switch parties but blasts Democrats’ rhetoric
"I'm not going to switch. I'm just going to be an independent voice in the Democratic Party. I'm not going to be afraid of people," he told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo.
Economy...
New law lets car buyers deduct up to $10,000 in auto loan interest
The One Big Beautiful Bill Act allows middle-class taxpayers to write off interest on new U.S.-assembled vehicles through 2028, offering real relief from high rates while phasing out federal EV subsidies.
Florida man arraigned in plot to bomb New York Stock Exchange
Harun Abdul-Hamid Yener faces charges of attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction, attempting to use an explosive device against a building in interstate commerce, threatening to murder federal law enforcement officers, and possession of child sexual abuse material.
Immigration...
Video Shows ICE Agents Shielded Detainees During Deadly Shooting
Detainees, who were shackled by the wrists and ankles, were moved swiftly down a hallway by ICE agents.
Bondi orders Justice Department to send federal agents to guard ICE facilities
Bondi’s order follows the death of one detainee and two others critically wounded in Wednesday’s shooting at a Dallas ICE facility.
Trump Admin Warns California: Stop Giving Illegal Aliens Commercial Licenses Or Lose Funding
Foreigners with illegal commercial licenses have been in five fatal crashes this year alone.
Dem Prosecutor Broke Law By Treating Illegal Aliens More Favorably Than Americans, Virginia AG Says
Virginia attorney general refers Soros-backed prosecutor to DOJ for investigation.
2 Houston-area baseball shooters’ immigration applications approved under Biden
DHS also says two of the men never should have been allowed into the country or been granted the immigration status they were by the Biden administration.
WAR News...
Reuters: Trump Says He Will Tell US Military Leaders 'We Love Them'
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth summoned senior U.S. military leaders from around the world for a meeting in Quantico on Tuesday — a rare gathering of the country's military leadership in one location.
Newsweek: Trump Contradicts Vance Over Hegseth’s Mystery Meeting with Top Generals
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Trump claimed the meeting of military officers, which is set to take place in Northern Virginia next week, was "a big story" after his VP called it "not unusual."
NBC: US preparing options for military strikes on drug targets inside Venezuela
U.S. military officials are drawing up options to target drug traffickers inside Venezuela, and strikes within that country’s borders could potentially begin in a matter of weeks, sources said.
Israel / Judaism...
Signs of optimism on Gaza peace plan emerge as Netanyahu meets with Witkoff, Kushner
Trump aides worked to secure Israel’s backing for a U.S.-brokered deal that has won initial Arab support, though disputes over Hamas’ disarmament and the Palestinian Authority’s role still loom.
Hamas slams US plans to appoint Tony Blair to Gaza, call him a war criminal
It follows a report in Israel's Haaretz quoting an Arab political source as saying the U.S. administration has drawn up a plan to appoint Blair to head a temporary administration in Gaza.
Israeli cycling team excluded from Italy event
The Jewish team is verboten, but not out of hate, no ... it's for their own protection.
Flashback 2023: New pogroms and old mob mentalities
At Cooper Union in New York, Jewish students were locked inside the library “for their own protection” as demonstrators outside pounded on the doors and chanted for the eradication of Israel.
Flashback 1938: Nazis burn synagogues, smash stores as German police watch
Owners of Jewish shops in many towns were taken into custody "for their own protection."
Ukraine - Russia...
US tells India that Russian oil curbs are key to trade deal progress
India defended its oil imports from Russia on economic grounds, claiming benefits and accusing Western nations of hypocrisy for continuing trade with Russia despite sanctions.
China...
Lawsuit claims baby monitors may be feeding data to Beijing
The 39-page lawsuit, filed in Nebraska state court, claims the company marketed its cameras as "private by design" and safe for places like children’s bedrooms, while concealing that the devices rely on a Chinese firm sanctioned by the U.S. over national security and human rights violations.
Europe...
New digital ID will be mandatory to work in the UK
Downing Street insists there’s “no requirement to carry it,” yet by 2029, every worker will need a government-issued digital ID to prove their right to earn a living — all, we’re told, just to tackle illegal immigration, because you know how much the progressive left hates illegal immigration.
Swiss voters approve plan for electronic ID cards
With all votes counted, 50.4% of those who voted said yes to the proposal, while 49.6% rejected it. The closeness of the ballot is a surprise. Opinion polls had suggested up to 60% backed digital IDs, which also had the approval of the Swiss government and both houses of parliament.
NATO Increases Baltic Presence As Mystery Drones Swarm Denmark
A NATO spokesperson said they would not provide details on which countries were contributing the extra assets.
Denmark Bans Drone Flights After Fresh Sightings At Military Bases
Drone sorties earlier this week forced Denmark to shut airports, including a nearly four-hour closure of Copenhagen Airport on Monday.
Africa...
Bill Maher says slaughter of Christians in Nigeria being ignored because 'the Jews aren't involved' in the killing
"They are systematically killing the Christians in Nigeria. They've killed over 100,000 since 2009. They've burned 18,000 churches. This is so much more. These are the Islamists, Boko Haram. This is so much more of a genocide attempt than what is going on in Gaza," he said.
Entertainment...
Best-selling #MeToo memoir beloved by elites might hinge on made-up memories
Amy Griffin’s "The Tell" drew glowing endorsements from Oprah and Gwyneth Paltrow, but her rape claims were recalled under MDMA with no evidence, raising doubts about whether the abuse ever happened.
Ice Cube's tour bus was 'firebombed' in Portland, many online think it was related to Antifa
Online speculation, which isn't backed up by anything at this point, is that Antifa attacked it thinking it was an ICE bus. Meanwhile, an Ice Cube spokesperson downplayed the attack as "random vandalism." But not to worry, Portland authorities are investigating and will surely get to the bottom of it.
Riyadh Comedy Festival Draws Fire over Human Rights Watch Condemnation, Pete Davidson and Bill Burr Set to Perform
Marc Maron says “from the folks that brought you 9/11” as Atsuko Okatsuka reveals censorship demands.
Bruce Springsteen calls for Trump to be impeached, again
The elderly left-wing activist said he “absolutely couldn’t care less" what Trump thinks about him, as he ranted about Trump for the umpteenth time.
Media...
Sinclair ends Jimmy Kimmel ban
"In our ongoing and constructive discussions with ABC, Sinclair proposed measures to strengthen accountability, viewer feedback, and community dialogue, including a network-wide independent ombudsman."
MacIntyre: Violence gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back
Threats shut down tributes; bullets restore careers. Each victory teaches radicals the same lesson: Blood buys power.
Education...
Professor at elite college belongs to offshoot of leftist gun club celebrating violence at Georgetown: Group
A UNC Chapel Hill professor belongs to Redneck Revolt, a gun club that opposes capitalism and joins armed protests against right-wing demonstrators.
Former teacher, ex-clown accused of murdering wife drops dead moments before sentencing
James Paul Anderson collapsed in a Houston courtroom just before a judge could hand down a 35-year prison term, after witnesses say he ingested a substance and became violently ill.
Health...
California to let doctors anonymously mail abortion pills under new law
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation allowing providers to send abortion drugs without revealing their identity and ensuring access to mifepristone even if federal approval is revoked.
Trump derangement syndrome comes for heralded off-label autism treatment after president endorses
The chemo side-effect drug has long been used to treat autism, with quickly observed improvements and little risk to children, but it's not a moneymaker. A Trump endorsement prompts CBS to change the old story from promising to skeptical.
Religion...
Russell M. Nelson, oldest president of the LDS Church, dies at age 101
Nelson served as an apostle beginning in 1984 and became the church's leader in 2018. His ministry spanned more than 30 countries and U.S. territories. He was also an internationally recognized heart surgeon who helped develop an artificial heart and lung machine.
AI...
AI can now create working viruses in lab tests
Stanford researchers used an AI model to design new bacteriophages that successfully killed E. coli, sparking warnings that the same technology could just as easily be weaponized for bioterror.
Sports...
Serena Williams showed off cotton art piece in Florida home before NYC hotel comments
Williams once praised a Radcliffe Bailey sculpture featuring cotton in her Miami mansion but later posted an Instagram video from a New York hotel where she panned a cotton plant decoration, saying it “doesn’t feel great.”
Bad Bunny revealed as Super Bowl 2026 halftime performer
“Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL,” Mr. Bunny wrote.
Sept. 29, 2008 - Bailout bill... Big mistake... No one is telling us the truth... Glenn talks with Newt Gingrich, Ron Paul, Jim DeMint... Spending beyond our needs... Dismantling the free market system... Remembering our values...