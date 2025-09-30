Morning Brief 2025-09-30

BOTTOM OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Jason Whitlock
TOPIC: "They're turning the Super Bowl into an anti-ICE rally."
TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Andy Ngo
TOPIC: What happens now that President Trump has designated Antifa a domestic terrorist organization?
News...
Comey's indictment centers on truth of authorizing his friend and adviser to leak to media: Sources
Prosecutors allege Comey misled Congress by denying he ever approved FBI leaks, when in fact he had empowered his confidant Daniel Richman — an FBI special adviser at the time — to funnel information to reporters.
How a government agency you never heard of silenced Americans
A Senate report shows how the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency leaned on social media to pull posts, outsourced censorship to nonprofits, and hid its ties to tech firms while targeting protected political speech.
First the UK, Next the US? Britain's Digital ID Plan Should Scare Americans
Once created, a digital ID system will prove catnip to politicians who want to track where we go, online and off.
Larry Ellison predicted ‘citizens will be on their best behavior’ amid constant recording
The man behind the digital ID push is Larry Ellison, owner of Oracle, CBS, CNN, and, soon, TikTok. He wants data centralization and total surveillance. "Citizens will be on their best behavior because we're constantly watching and recording everything that's going on."
Flashback: Oracle’s Larry Ellison pushed for national ID card after 9/11
Larry Ellison offered to provide software for free to create a government database linking biometrics with Social Security and law enforcement records, an idea backed by Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
Michigan church shooting suspect went on anti-LDS tirade, political candidate said
The man was polite and “extremely friendly,” Burton City Council candidate Kris Johns said, but his mood changed after claiming he had a relationship with a woman whose family was Mormon. He then launched into a tirade about the religion, calling it “the antichrist.”
Flashback: A Case for Reopening America’s Insane Asylums
With over half a million homeless and one in five suffering severe mental illness, the collapse of long-term institutional care has turned jails and streets into asylums by default, fueling crime, instability, and societal strain.
Obama library costs spiral as taxpayer protection fund sits empty
The Chicago project’s budget has nearly tripled to $850 million, yet the Obama Foundation has only deposited $1 million of the $470 million endowment it pledged to shield taxpayers, while diverting millions elsewhere.
Poll shows liberal women are on a crash course with the dating hell they created
Research finds that while liberal women grow more open to dating conservatives as they age, conservative men increasingly shut the door after years of political rejection.
Charlie Kirk...
Glenn Beck: Should Christians Forgive Charlie Kirk’s Killer?
“Justice protects the innocent, but mercy redeems the guilty,” Glenn said. “Order and love. I want both. God’s law demands justice, yet His character demands mercy.”
Judge vows fairness for Charlie Kirk’s accused assassin: ‘I will not put my finger on the scale of justice’
Charlie Kirk wrote of his ‘deep love’ for Israel in letter to Netanyahu about how to counter rising opposition to the Jewish state in the US
Kirk wrote to Netanyahu in the May 2 missive that he was alarmed by “anti-Israel and anti-Semitic trends” hitting “record levels on social media” since one of his “greatest joys as a Christian is advocating for Israel and forming alliances with Jews in the fight to protect Judeo-Christian civilization.”
FBI arrest man who allegedly threatened to shoot people at Texas Pride parade
Suspect Joshua Cole allegedly used a Facebook account to threaten revenge for murder of Charlie Kirk.
Politics...
Mike Johnson says Schumer ‘willing’ to force shutdown because someone is ‘coming for him’
The House speaker said Democrats are pushing $1.5 trillion in partisan spending, benefits for illegal aliens, and media handouts to protect Schumer from a left-wing challenge.
John Fetterman offers brutal response to Democrats threatening government shutdown
The Pennsylvania senator dismissed his party’s shutdown brinkmanship, saying the real solution for Democrats is simple: “win elections.”
Democrats who voted against funding government are suddenly hysterical about ‘harm’ shutdown would unleash
Reps. Henry Cuellar and Eugene Vindman warned that a shutdown would devastate border agents, veterans, and federal workers — right after they voted not to fund the government.
Soros-Backed Leftist Group Behind Campaign To Force Government Shutdown
Indivisible — the organization behind many of the recent No Kings protests and other demonstrations — has embarked on a recent effort to goad Senate Democrats to not come to a bipartisan funding agreement with their Republican colleagues and the president.
Nearly half of Dem voters believe violent crime in US cities ‘isn’t that much of a problem’
An NPR/Ipsos poll found 45% of Democrats downplay violent crime in cities, even as 71% of Americans overall — including 93% of Republicans and 68% of independents — say crime levels are unacceptably high.
Gov. Cox said he'd give his life to defend Steve Bannon's critical speech of him
" I love free speech. I would give my life defending his right to say that about me. That's OK. We can have that debate. There are some people that think I am a national embarrassment. And that's OK, too."
Economy...
US gold reserves smash $1 trillion mark as precious metal hits fresh highs
Prices surged above $3,824.50 an ounce on Monday, extending a 45% rally this year.
Video-game giant EA going private in $55B deal — in biggest leveraged buyout in Wall Street history
The company — known for games like the Sims, the Madden series of NFL games, and FIFA — has agreed to be acquired by Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, private-equity firm Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners, which is led by Jared Kushner.
Immigration...
Pam Bondi issues zero-tolerance order on violence against federal officers
"The Department of Justice will arrest and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law every person who aids, abets, or conspires to commit these crimes, whether through funding, coordination, planning, or other means."
Illegal alien school chief arrested in Iowa was also registered to vote
ICE nabbed Des Moines superintendent Ian Roberts with a gun and cash after years of defying a removal order, and records show the Guyanese national was illegally on Maryland’s voter rolls despite Democrats claiming it doesn’t happen.
Anti-ICE protester makes a big mistake
A Massachusetts woman left her car in gear while rushing to scream at ICE agents during an arrest, only to have the car roll downhill and sink into a lake as the agents walked past with a detainee.
WAR News...
Pentagon urges missile makers to double output for potential China conflict, WSJ reports
A new munitions council led by top defense officials is pressing contractors to massively ramp up production of high-demand missiles as U.S. stockpiles run low after aid to Ukraine and commitments to allies.
Israel...
What’s in Trump’s 20-point plan for ‘eternal peace in the Middle East’
The president’s proposal calls for full hostage release, Hamas disarmament with amnesty for those who disarm, international oversight of a transitional government, and a U.S.-led economic plan to redevelop Gaza into a terror-free zone.
Trump and Netanyahu agree: Hamas must accept peace plan or Israel will ‘finish the job’
Trump unveiled an ambitious Gaza peace plan — with Netanyahu at his side — that starts with disarming Hamas. Should the terror group and Arab states refuse to take the deal, Trump said, the United States will grant Israel its "full backing" to "finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas."
Arab states line up behind Trump’s Middle East peace plan
The Arab states “welcome President Donald J. Trump’s leadership and his sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza and assert their confidence in his ability to find a path to peace,” the joint statement said.
Ro Khanna skips condemning Hamas at Arab-American convention
After vowing to call out Hamas at Michigan’s ArabCon, Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna — who’s clearly positioning himself for a 2028 presidential run — stayed silent on the terror group and instead attacked Israel, AIPAC, and conservative media before an audience that included speakers praising Hamas and Hezbollah.
Canada...
'Buyback' program for banned firearms to begin in Nova Scotia next month
Government officials said last week that the only voluntary part of the program is having the choice to turn a firearm in or have it rendered inoperable.
Canada pushes $742M gun buyback that could criminalize lawful owners, leaked audio shows
A recording of the public safety minister shows the “voluntary” program carries criminal consequences for holdouts while offering below-cost compensation.
Liberals’ gun grab unravels as police refuse to enforce it
The Liberals have been intent on banning as many firearms as possible since the mass shooting in Nova Scotia in 2020. The fact that the shooter had obtained his weapons illegally did not matter. The Liberals banned around 1,500 previously legal guns in 2020 and added more models to the list since then, for a total of 2,500.
Europe...
EU to replace passport stamps with biometric border checks
Starting Oct. 12, the bloc will phase in a system requiring facial scans and fingerprints for foreign travelers across 29 countries, with data stored up to five years and no option to opt out.
UK health service says inbreeding has 'potential benefits,' ban would stigmatize Pakistani community
Marrying a first cousin is presently legal in Britain. Conservative Member of Parliament Richard Holden has, however, introduced legislation that would ban the practice, which has been linked to genetic disorders, higher infant mortality, and mental retardation.
Entertainment...
Trump threatens steep tariffs on foreign film production
"I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter."
Rosie O’Donnell can’t figure out why her therapist isn’t panicking about Trump
“What he’s done hasn’t even hit us yet. And if he’s not stopped now, we have lost our country," O'Donnell said from Ireland. "And I don’t know, Nicolle, how it is that some people cannot see it. My therapist said, ‘Why are you so upset?’ And I said to her, ‘Why are you not?'”
Media...
YouTube pays $24.5 million to settle Trump suspension lawsuit
Alphabet will send $22 million to a National Mall trust at Trump’s direction and another $2.5 million to co-plaintiffs, making it the third social media giant this year to settle over banning the president.
Jimmy Kimmel's short-lived ratings spike comes to screeching halt
After Disney briefly sidelined him for falsely tying Charlie Kirk’s assassin to MAGA, Jimmy Kimmel’s big return drew 6.5 million viewers — but by Thursday, his audience plunged 64%, with losses of 73% in both the 25-54 and 18-49 ad demographics.
Politico 'reporter' who said she cried over Trump's election now covers his presidency
Cheyanne Daniels, who joined Politico after covering the 2024 presidential election for The Hill, also suggested both Trump and his voters believe black women "shouldn't exist."
ABC News reporter's wedding to Soros-funded activist gets splashy Vogue feature
A former Obama intern ties the knot with a former Obama staffer who specialized in "environmental justice."
LGBTQIA2S+...
The Zizians’ violent spiral: A trans group tied to killings across America
The group is linked to the death of a Border Patrol agent, a Pennsylvania couple, and a California landlord.
Rowling blasts Emma Watson after years of silence
After recalling how she’d long been protective of Watson since childhood, J.K. Rowling said she’s speaking out at last, saying the actress fueled abuse against her: "Adults can't expect to cosy up to an activist movement that regularly calls for a friend's assassination, then assert their right to the former friend's love."
Dem House candidate used funds meant for recovering opioid addicts to transport kids to an ‘LGBTQ+ youth’ center offering ‘medical transition’ seminars
Bob Harvie, a Pennsylvania Democrat running for Congress, signed off on grants that diverted opioid settlement money to Planned Parenthood for shuttling minors to the Rainbow Room, a youth center known for drag shows, condom-filled “queer proms,” and seminars promoting medical transition.
Male throuple wants Quebec to legally recognize them as parents
For the last seven years, Eric, Jonathan, and Justin have been waiting to become parents together.
Health...
Leftists Feign Sympathy For Autistic Babies They'd Happily Abort
When President Trump announced Tylenol might cause autism, leftists suddenly gained compassion for the disabled. This is strange, because usually they advocate killing them.
AI...
California governor signs sweeping AI law
Meta, OpenAI, and Google have warned that state legislation will put too much of a burden on AI companies, which now face dozens of state laws around the country attempting to govern the rapidly advancing technology.
How AI data centers are sending your power bill soaring
Wholesale electricity costs as much as 267% more than it did five years ago in areas near data centers. That’s being passed on to customers.
As AI threatens white-collar work, more young Americans choose blue-collar careers
Experts say the skilled trades — jobs like electricians, plumbers, welders, masons, HVAC technicians, and other occupations requiring extensive training and often licensing — are attracting a growing number of young people put off by high tuition costs.
Cops pull over driverless Waymo taxi during DUI operation
California police officers patrolling for drunk drivers wound up pulling over a driverless Waymo taxi that made an illegal U-turn, according to authorities.
Sports...
ESPN blocked Finebaum’s Trump interview while giving Obama and Biden airtime
SEC Network host Paul Finebaum revealed that ESPN killed his planned White House sit-down with Trump before the 2019 LSU-Alabama game claiming a no-politics rule, despite the network previously featuring Obama annually and later hosting Biden to push political talking points.
‘Hell no!’ UFC prez tells ’60 Minutes’ there’s no such thing as being ‘too masculine’
"What’s the definition of ‘toxic’? ... How can somebody be too masculine? Can you be too masculine?"
