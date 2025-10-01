Morning Brief 2025-10-01

TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Eric Trump
TOPIC: An unfiltered look inside the Trump family.
News...
LDS community raises $60K for Michigan shooter's family in act of forgiveness
"This morning with our burned down church still smoldering and four saints murdered, members of the Church of Jesus Christ raised $60K for ... checks notes ... the shooter's wife and children. Most donations are anonymous. Each Christian comment will make you cry more than the last."
Daughter of Mormon church shooting victim recalls coming face to face with gunman in intense moment of forgiveness: Letter
The daughter of a man killed in the grisly mass shooting at a Michigan Mormon church said she looked directly into the eyes of the gunman — and that she forgave him on the spot and was spared her life.
Training exercise or police diversion? Evidence leads Congress to explore new J6 pipe bomb theories
New documents raise questions about the FBI's pipe bomb timeline and how cellphone location data was “corrupted” after the bureau asked for it.
TSA abused watchlists to target Americans under Biden, DHS admits
An internal DHS probe found Biden-era TSA officials weaponized watchlists against citizens who opposed mask mandates or were tied to January 6, while exempting politically connected allies — prompting calls in Congress for full accountability and DOJ review.
Not only Tulsi: Three members of Congress also spied on in Quiet Skies program
New Senate documents show members of Congress, others placed under an intrusive surveillance for dubious reasons under now-defunct TSA program.
Black Lives Matter suing Soros-backed Tides Foundation over missing $33M
In a scathing lawsuit, Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation accuse the Tides Foundation of alleged “deceptive business practices” as well as “egregious mismanagement” of its money, while demanding its return.
Pro-life activist plans civil suit after DA Bragg ‘forgets’ to file charges in assault case
Savannah Craven Antao, who was punched while filming street interviews, says she’ll sue after Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office dropped the case due to a missed deadline, leaving her with medical bills and no criminal trial.
The Federalist’s guide to the 2025 Supreme Court term
From challenges to President Trump’s tariffs to the longstanding battle over race-based redistricting, the Supreme Court’s 2025-2026 term is shaping up to be as exciting as the last.
Christian baker takes fight to Supreme Court after California ruling forces her to design same-sex wedding cakes
The Supreme Court has previously sided with religious liberty but also weaseled out of making a definitive ruling, allowing harassment lawsuits against Christian business owners to continue.
Virginia man experiencing massive heart attack while driving crashes at cardiologist’s doorstep in ‘miracle’ stroke of luck
Jeff Geraci was driving home from a workout class last month when he suddenly stopped breathing, causing him to swerve over multiple lanes of traffic before hitting a sign and coming to a stop in a parking lot.
Illinois driver rams police car on purpose, says he was bored and hates cops
After smashing his Camaro into a squad car so hard it crushed another vehicle, the motorist told the officer he “needed a new car,” admitted to drinking and taking weed pills.
Government shutdown: Day 1...
Bedford: All you need to know about the shutdown
Surrender is inevitable. Democrats simply do not have any off-ramps from this fight. So what will they have gained?
Fact-check: Yes, US taxpayers fund health care for illegal aliens
Despite Democrat denials, studies show billions in federal and state dollars flow to cover medical services for illegal aliens, with FAIR estimating $66.4 billion in total annual expenditures and $23.1 billion tied to health care.
Shutdown or not, there’s no stopping Trump’s deportations
More than 19,000 of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s roughly 21,000 employees will work through a shutdown, according to a contingency plan released by the Department of Homeland Security.
National parks will remain mostly open in shutdown
The Trump administration plans to tap park fees to pay for skeleton crews of staff.
Could This Be the Best Government Shutdown Ever?
Take your opportunities for smaller government where you find them.
Politics...
Vance, Trump Jr. tighten ties to Charlie Kirk's group
The move further solidifies Vance's alliance with an organization that focuses on young voters ahead of what's widely expected to be the vice president's run for the White House in 2028.
Democrats’ Relentless Demonizing Paves Way For The Next Political Assassination
U.S. politics is a tinder box right now, and leftists like California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker keep striking matches.
Hillary Clinton blasts ‘white men of a certain religion,’ says they’re damaging America
“Two weeks after Charlie Kirk is assassinated, Hillary Clinton reminds everyone that white Christian men are dangerous and doing damage to America."
Keep listening to Kamala, Democrats
Just as Democrats have done on virtually every other major issue — crime, immigration, bureaucratic waste — they’re positioning themselves to do the most counterproductive thing possible.
GOP leads generic ballot for 2026 midterms: Poll
On a generic ballot, 46% of registered voters said they would back the GOP in a recent Napolitan News Service survey. A further 45% backed the Democrats. Democrats enjoy a notable enthusiasm advantage.
Economy...
Defiant American Eagle CEO hits back at woke mob outrage over Sydney Sweeney ad as company boasts 1M new customers
“You can’t run from fear,” CEO Jay Schottenstein told the Wall Street Journal. “We stand behind what we did.”
Immigration/border...
The race-hustling illegal running Des Moines schools indicts the entire system
Democrats are protesting Des Moines Superintendent Ian Roberts’ arrest by ICE because he indicts the entire public school system they control.
Majority of Americans support deportations despite non-stop negative media campaign
The Siena/New York Times poll found that 54% of respondents supported deportation, while only 43% opposed it, for a net approval rating of 11%.
DHS blasts New York Times for false claim that Trump immigration raids targeted US citizens
Homeland Security says no Americans were deported or detained for status, only for obstructing or assaulting agents, rejecting the Times’ report that painted ICE operations as sweeping up citizens in Trump’s crackdown.
Cartel leader tells CNN that Trump’s crackdown has made their lives difficult
"You heard that cartel boss say that his job is getting tougher. And because of that, officials say cartels are now charging much more to get migrants across. ... A lot of migrants simply cannot afford that."
WAR News...
Trump tells top brass military’s first mission is defending homeland from ‘invasion within’
In a landmark Quantico address, the president vowed to keep America’s forces the most lethal on earth, reverse woke policies, and refocus strength on protecting the homeland before foreign adventures.
Hegseth declares war on woke military policies
"No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses. No more climate change worship. No more division, distraction, or gender delusions. No more debris," Hegseth added. "As I said before and will say again, we are done with that s**t."
‘The View’ Hosts Can’t Deduce Why Military Leaders Might Need To Be In Top Physical Shape
Complaining that Hegseth’s remarks described a “very retro vision for our armed forces,” co-host Joy Behar demanded to know why Hegseth was “obsessed with fat?” “And fitness?” co-host Sunny Hostin added.
Flashback: Nearly 70% of active service members are overweight, report finds
Defense Department data shows that the obesity rate has more than doubled over the past decade, from 10% to roughly 21%. At the same time, more than half of young Americans now qualify as obese, and it’s the No. 1 disqualifier for recruiting prospects.
Israel...
Trump says Hamas has ‘3 or 4 days’ to respond to Gaza plan or ‘pay in hell’
A day after unveiling the proposal alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump told reporters as he departed the White House that Israeli and Arab leaders have accepted the plan and “we’re just waiting for Hamas.”
Dozens of Ships in Greta Thunberg's Flotilla 'Secretly Owned by Hamas,' Israeli Foreign Ministry Says
Newly discovered documents connect Hamas to two key organizers of Greta Thunberg's Global Sumud Flotilla and reveal that dozens of the fleet's boats are owned by the terror group, Israel's Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday.
China...
China tests ‘triple-nuclear strike’ experiment that multiplies destructive power
Army scientists simulated three near-simultaneous nuclear blasts, finding they create craters twice as large and devastation far beyond single-warhead designs, signaling a new threat to hardened bunkers and regional security.
Philadelphia raises Chinese communist flag over city hall for CCP’s National Day
What else would you expect from a city so deranged they'd cheer the dastardly Eagles?
Canada...
Shocking links to Antifa inside Canada’s military
Mark Carney’s Liberal government appears to be employing Antifa extremists inside federal institutions — even within our national defense system.
Europe...
The world’s first carbon border tax will soon go live — shaking up global trade
The European Union is less than three months away from launching its carbon levy — the world’s first large-scale border tax on carbon-intensive goods.
Blogger arrested for sharing anti-Hamas meme online, says cops didn't know about October 7
The man confirmed that although the meme contained offensive references to Palestine and Islam, officers in the interview at the station appeared preoccupied with the part directed at Hamas.
Entertainment...
Netflix faces boycott calls after Musk cancels subscription over transgender show, creator’s vile rant on Charlie Kirk
Elon Musk blasted Netflix for pushing transgender content at kids and pointed to show creator Hamish Steele’s online comments mocking Kirk’s assassination, prompting many users to cancel their accounts in protest.
Chunk wins Alaska’s Fat Bear Week crown
Bear 32, known as Chunk, was finally named the winner of Fat Bear Week after being awarded as the runner-up for the past two years in the contest between select bears at Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska.
Media...
Look At NYT Coverage Of Comey, Trump Indictments To See How The Propaganda Machine Operates
When Trump was indicted and had the full weight of the weaponized justice system thrown at him, the Times hailed it as necessary to preserve the rule of law. When Comey is indicted, however, suddenly it’s the entire justice system itself that is at threat.
Christianity Today has taken over $1 million from major Planned Parenthood funder
Records show the Hewlett Foundation, a top financier of abortion and left-wing causes, has poured money into Christianity Today since 2022, raising alarms that the magazine is drifting from its pro-life roots and reshaping its message to fit progressive priorities.
LGBTQIA2S+...
Officials delayed release of information on trans-identifying Minneapolis school shooter
The medical examiner waited more than a month to confirm the attacker’s identity while details on the murdered children were released immediately, fueling criticism over why the shooter’s trans status was withheld.
Education...
UPenn Provost Resigns After Boosting Social Media Post Likening Charlie Kirk to ‘Hitler Youth’
The left-wing climate scientist and political activist Michael Mann resigned on Tuesday from his post as vice provost at the University of Pennsylvania.
Hundreds of Northwestern Students Refuse to Watch Anti-Semitism Training Video
The school adopted the mandatory training following Trump executive order on combating anti-Semitism.
Health...
'TrumpRx' website to offer discounted drugs as part of landmark Big Pharma deal
Trump announced that Pfizer would be heavily discounting some of its "most popular medications" and that all new medications introduced in the U.S. markets would be sold at the "reduced Most Favored Nation cost."
Trump has Oval Office crowd rolling after off-the-cuff COVID crack
In the middle of outlining plans to cut drug prices, RFK Jr. sneezed, causing the president to say, ”God bless you, Bobby. I hope I didn’t just catch COVID just there.” After a brief pause as laughter began to erupt around the room, he added, “Do you have a Paxlovid? Paxlovid? GIVE ME A PAXLOVID, IMMEDIATELY!”
Religion...
Pastor says he was blocked from airport chapel during Muslim-led service
At Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, a Southern Baptist pastor was denied entry to a taxpayer-funded chapel during Muslim prayers.
AI...
Trump doubles funding for AI-enabled pediatric cancer research
Trump signed an executive order doubling the current federal budget for research into childhood cancer using artificial intelligence, building on a 2019 initiative he established to create a data system to collect, standardize, and share information on every child diagnosed with cancer in the United States.
Hollywood is fuming over a new ‘AI actress’
“Tilly Norwood” looks like a young woman with wavy brown hair and clear skin, who, since February, has posted on Instagram much like any other Gen Z influencer. She’s pursuing an acting career — and recently posted about doing “screen tests” in hopes of landing a gig.
Science...
'Massive' comet hurtling toward us is larger than previously thought: 'It could change everything for us'
Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb and his team believe that the celestial passerby, which is comprised mostly of carbon dioxide, could potentially be an alien probe that was sent to conduct reconnaissance on Earth — possibly with hostile intentions.
Sports...
Charlie Kirk assassination inspires famed ESPN commentator to run for Senate — as a conservative
Paul Finebaum explained that while hosting his ESPN show the day Kirk was killed, he spent four hours numb, talking about things that “didn’t matter,” and the emptiness convinced him to think about a Republican Senate bid in Alabama.
Axios: NFL fields MAGA fury over Bad Bunny halftime show
Super Bowl halftime performers are selected by the NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation, an entertainment group founded by Jay-Z.
2 trained hawks stolen from SoFi Stadium during LA Rams game
The beloved hawks' falconer, Charles Cogger, is “struggling” after the loss of the two birds.
