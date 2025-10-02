Morning Brief 2025-10-02

TOP OF HOUR 1
GUEST: Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.)
TOPIC: Bizarre new facts come to light in the January 6 pipe bomb case.
BOTTOM OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Pastor Rob McCoy
TOPIC: The jailing of pastors in South Korea should serve as a WARNING to America.
TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Keith Wilson
TOPIC: Is there a legal pathway for Alberta to break free from Ottawa’s far-left federal government?
News...
Bondi vows indictment against Comey is just the start in effort to 'end the weaponization'
James Comey has been indicted by a federal grand jury, and it sounds increasingly that this is just the beginning.
FBI cuts ties with ADL
Director Kash Patel blasted James Comey for embedding agents with the ADL and using its “hate group” labels to target Americans, declaring the bureau will no longer work with the left-wing group that recently branded TPUSA extremist.
ADL ends its 'Glossary of Extremism' after listing Charlie Kirk's TPUSA under 'extremism' and 'hate'
"At ADL, we always are looking for how we can and should do things better. That’s why we are moving to retire the Glossary effectively immediately. This will allow ADL to explore new strategies and creative approaches to deliver our data and present our research more effectively."
Flashback: ‘OK’ is now a hate symbol, the ADL says
What began as an online prank to bait the media into overreacting is now officially listed by the ADL as a white supremacist symbol.
WaPo: Mormons raise $200,000 for family of gunman who attacked their church
What readers are saying: "The comments overwhelmingly praise the LDS community for their financial and emotional support of the gunman's family, highlighting it as an inspiring act of true Christian values, forgiveness, and charity."
FBI sent 55 agents to the Capitol Jan. 6, none for ‘crowd control,’ former Chief Steven Sund says
Sund said he does not understand FBI Director Kash Patel’s assertion that 274 special agents were deployed to the Capitol primarily to do “crowd control.”
Calling MAGA ‘fascist’ is the smear of the century
Contrary to today’s rhetoric, fascism did not begin on the right. Mussolini himself was a Marxist. He and Antonio Gramsci broke with Leninist revolution but retained socialism’s collectivist core. Fascism emphasized nationalism, racial particularity, and the total authority of the state — summed up in the term “blood and soil.”
Antifa controls Portland streets for 100-plus nights; police told not to engage
If you have never seen Antifa at night, in their natural menacing environment, I’d describe it as a mental asylum meeting in a Batman movie. It’s almost hard to imagine these characters are real.
Planned Parenthood Closes Mammoth Houston Abortion Facility
“Prevention Park,” the 78,000-sqare-foot, stair-step tower once known as the largest Planned Parenthood facility in the Western hemisphere, permanently closed its doors Wednesday.
Trump’s commerce secretary reveals how Jeffrey Epstein made money
“That’s what his MO was, you know, get a massage, get a massage. And what happened in that massage room, I assume was on video. This guy was the greatest blackmailer ever,” Howard Lutnick said, adding, “Blackmail people. That’s how he had money.”
QAnon shaman sues Trump for $40 trillion
The lawsuit names Trump, Musk, Israel, T-Mobile, the Fed, IMF, World Bank, and Warner Bros., claims he is the rightful president, proposes minting a $40 trillion gold coin to erase U.S. debt, accuses the NSA of catfishing him, and alleges Hollywood stole his ideas for "The Dark Knight" and "Avatar."
A day at the multimillion-dollar government museum with no visitors
The Smithsonian's well-funded "Black Power" museum remains focused on leftist politics and race but has almost no demand.
Government shutdown...
Mass firings to begin 'in a day or two' over government shutdown, Trump official says
Russell Vought, the chief of the Office of Management and Budget, made the comments in a private call, according to Politico.
5 brutal consequences if Democrats continue government shutdown
Troops and DHS officers will work without pay, law enforcement task forces lose funding, veterans lose VA services, travel delays mount as TSA and FAA staff go unpaid, and key health care and nutrition programs lapse.
Democrats deny shutdown is about health care for illegal aliens — then one admits the truth
While Schumer insisted otherwise, Rep. Ro Khanna conceded the dispute involves billions flowing to cover noncitizens.
John Thune shares what ‘reasonable Democrats’ are telling him about shutdown
“People want an off-ramp. They want a way out of this box canyon that Chuck Schumer has marched them into,” Thune said, adding that moderates are quietly signaling they want the shutdown ended.
GOP shutdown messaging seems to resonate with the public, for once
With the shutdown only one day in, pollsters have yet to freshly gauge public perception of the issue. But one reputable pollster, just ahead of the shutdown, revealed that the public opposed an explicitly Democratic-driven shutdown.
‘The View’ host warns Trump will absolutely use a shutdown to his advantage: ‘He’s got a plan’
Former White House official Alyssa Farah Griffin said Democrats miscalculated by triggering the shutdown, citing polls showing they’ll get more blame while Trump uses the standoff to strengthen his position.
‘A solemn promise’: Vance swears sombrero memes will stop if Hakeem Jeffries helps end shutdown
"And I've talked to the president of the United States about that."
Fewer than 200 tuned in to Hakeem Jeffries’s YouTube livestream blaming Republicans for shutdown
Jeffries’s livestream, billed as "Stop the Republican Shutdown," drew only 156 viewers about 90 minutes before the shutdown began. A second screenshot showed viewership sinking to just 93, roughly 20 minutes after the shutdown took effect.
Politics...
Democrats on all levels are mainstreaming socialism
In just 15 years, the percentage of Democrats viewing socialism favorably has gone from half to almost two-thirds. In contrast, over the same period, the percentage of Democrats who at least view capitalism “favorably” has fallen from 51% to just 42%.
Hillary who? New report suggests Biden had to be reminded who top Dems were
That same card also included a photo of actor Denzel Washington and a note reminding Biden that he was “one of the greatest actors of the 21st century.”
Tim Walz says he was too ‘nice’ to JD Vance in debate after Kamala bashes him in book
Walz said Kamala Harris was right to fault his “Minnesota nice” approach to the VP debate in her book, in which she pins her failed presidential run on him and others — but not herself.
Kamala seemingly makes embarrassing gaffe about trans people in new book
Harris wrote that 350 transgender people were murdered in the U.S. in 2024, but the number actually reflects global data, with fewer than 50 cases reported in America.
Mayor of Boca Raton: Beware, New York! The red flag is already raised. Start planning your escape now.
If the polls hold, New York is about to elect a mayor whose ideas will devastate the city. Cities have two choices: Reward work or punish it. Protect families or abandon them. Embrace freedom or slide to socialism. Mamdani’s New York would be the latter — and it’s a recipe for decline.
Courts...
Supreme Court denies Trump emergency motion to fire Lisa Cook from the Fed — for now
Trump appealed to the Supreme Court to allow him to fire Lisa Cook, a Federal Reserve governor, over allegations of mortgage fraud that she has denied. On Wednesday, the court denied the emergency appeal and said it would fully consider the case in January.
Massachusetts Judge Includes Anonymous Pro-Trump Note and Rambling Anti-Trump Commentary in Ruling Against Trump Administration
Judge William Young included several spelling and grammatical errors in his ruling in addition to quotes from his wife and rambling personal attacks against the president
Economy...
Elon Musk becomes first person in history to be worth over $500 billion
The accomplishment, which comes less than a year after he became the first person to be worth over $400 billion, occurred after Tesla shares closed with a 4% boost, adding approximately $9.3 billion to Musk’s fortune, Forbes reported.
Gold obliterates records, hits $3,895 on Wednesday
The shutdown of the U.S. government and softer-than-expected employment data reaffirmed investors' stance that the Federal Reserve would reduce interest rates at its upcoming meeting.
Immigration...
Vast fraud of Somali migrants, starting with Ilhan Omar, finally being exposed
This week, federal officials made an astounding announcement: Nearly half of all immigrants in greater Minneapolis were found to have committed some form of immigration fraud.
Maryland Man's final order of removal stands as judge denies motion to reopen his case
The Department of Homeland Security responded, posting on X: “With today’s ruling, Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s final order of removal stands. This MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, domestic abuser, and child predator will never be loose on American streets."
Let’s Track Every Lie Dems And Media Invented To Demonize Immigration Agents
The anti-ICE rhetoric touted by the left and its allies in the propaganda press has proved deadly and dangerous.
Trump administration launches Project Firewall to crack down on H-1B fraud
The Labor Department’s new plan boosts investigations, penalties, and bans for companies abusing visa rules, with Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer personally certifying cases to ensure American workers are put first.
Homeland Security arrests 800 illegal aliens in Chicago raids despite shutdown
Operation Midway Blitz swept up rapists, gang members, and repeat deportees as federal agents stormed Chicago-area hideouts of Tren de Aragua while protestors and rioters tried to block arrests.
WAR news...
It Turns Out The Military’s Biden-Era Recruitment Crisis Was A Leadership Problem After All
For the first time in a long time, service members have leaders who actually give a damn about the mission and their well-being.
US deploys military assets to Middle East
The sudden deployment of dozens of KC-135 tankers comes amid a highly volatile regional environment. Similar large-scale military movements were observed just before the 12-day conflict involving Israel and U.S. strikes on Iran’s infrastructure and nuclear facilities.
Middle East...
Qatar’s journey from pariah to partner capped with new security guarantees from Trump
The guarantees may be a signal to Hamas leaders that they have a safe haven from Israel after disarming and vacating Gaza, if they accept the president’s peace deal. Will a promise from Hamas to disarm prevent a re-takeover of Gaza?
‘Are You Ready to Die for Qatar?’ Conservatives Rage over Trump Pledge to Defend Terror Sponsor
Trump signed an executive order — publicized on Wednesday — to give Qatar, the wealthy Gulf nation that has long hosted Hamas leadership, security guarantees backed up by the United States earlier this year.
Europe...
German police arrest Hamas operatives plotting terror attacks on Jews
Authorities seized an AK-47, pistols, and large amounts of ammunition from three suspects accused of preparing assassinations against Jewish institutions in Berlin just before Yom Kippur.
Telegram founder says he survived 2018 poisoning attempt
Pavel Durov revealed he collapsed with nerve-agent-like symptoms after a “strange neighbor” left something at his door, leaving him unable to walk for weeks. At that time, Durov said several countries, including Russia, were trying to ban the messenger app.
Entertainment...
Eric Clapton, Roger Waters join Ilhan Omar at pro-Palestinian gala in New York
At a $2,500-a-head Gramercy Theater fundraiser, Clapton played Cream hits on a Palestine-flag guitar, Waters railed against Zionism, and Omar took the stage to cheers of “Free Palestine,” capping a night of anti-Israel activism dressed up as music and peace.
Jane Fonda ties CNN to anti-Trump Hollywood group, and Dana Bash is all in
Hanoi Jane relaunched the Committee for the First Amendment with a new slogan dubbed “Creative Non-violent Non-cooperation” — or CNN — as she and Bash laughed about the group’s mission to oppose President Trump and fund leftist candidates.
Education...
Weingarten’s ‘fascism’ warning is a smokescreen to block school choice
In her new book, the teachers’ union boss labels reformers as fascists, distorts tragedies to push politics, and attacks Milton Friedman while ignoring failing schools — all to preserve union power and stop parents from choosing alternatives.
Love & marriage...
Church ban on cousin marriage helped shape Western civilization
Historians note that the Catholic Church’s prohibition of incestuous unions in the Middle Ages reshaped Europe by fostering stronger nuclear families, reducing genetic disorders, and encouraging trust and cooperation beyond kinship — advantages that fueled the West’s rise.
UK NHS consultant: Nothing wrong with guidance endorsing cousin marriage
“I think that people who practise cousin marriage can be well-supported by enhancing genetic literacy among the professionals and the population at large. I can’t believe that banning marriage within the family will help families who may choose to avoid state-sanctioned marriage institutions altogether."
Connecticut bans first-cousin marriages
Starting on Wednesday, Connecticut is banning first-cousin marriages. This is not a law that is on the books in every state. It is still legal in 16 stages.
Kamala Harris’ book reveals petty birthday squabble with husband
Harris wrote that she expected a special night during the campaign but instead fought with Emhoff after he repurposed a gift, ignored her towel request while watching baseball, and booked a drab hotel.
Health...
Walmart announces plan to eliminate synthetic food dyes from private label brands by 2027
While the company claims that 90% of the food items it sells are currently free of artificial colors, it says there are more than 1,000 products that will require reformulating and testing (i.e., prices will go up).
Sports...
ICE agents to patrol Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show
“We’re going to do enforcement everywhere. We are going to make Americans safe. That is a directive from the president. If you’re in this country illegally, do yourself a favor: Go home.”
Animals...
Lubbock suspect runs after drug-sniffing horse joke
A joke about a drug-sniffing horse appears to trigger a suspect who, instead of laughing the remark off, takes off running.
Alligator captured in Detroit
Two vigilante animal rescuers hauled a juvenile gator out of Belle Isle’s lagoon after weeks of strange sightings.
Oct. 2, 2009 - Pat at hospital due to incident with protester… David Letterman… The economy… Glenn's book tour... Glenn and Stu discuss Chicago losing 2016 Summer Olympics bid to Rio de Janeiro...