Morning Brief 2025-10-03

TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Bridget Phetasy
TOPIC: Phetasy: “I’m done with default illiberalism.”
News...
FBI had three informants reporting Biden corruption in Ukraine, but no record of real investigation
Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley revealed three separate confidential sources tied Joe and Hunter Biden to Burisma money laundering schemes through Latvia, but FBI Director Patel says there’s no record the bureau ever tried to corroborate the evidence.
Unaccountable: The FBI’s strange refusal to fix key crime stat
Despite admitting past errors, the FBI continues to ignore dozens of cases where armed citizens stopped active shooters, leaving the public with skewed data that downplays defensive gun use and props up gun-free zone policies.
Data doesn’t lie: Political violence is an overwhelmingly left-wing problem
The rot in the so-called data pushed by leftist scholars studying political violence gets worse the deeper you dig.
FBI says its nationwide violent crime crackdown netted over 8,000 arrests in three months
The bureau conducted Operation Summer Heat from June 24 through September 20. Patel said the operation netted 8,629 arrests, and the seizure of 2,281 guns and 44,559 kilograms of cocaine. It also took 421 kilograms of fentanyl off the streets.
Mormons raise more than $330K for family of gunman who attacked LDS church in Michigan
"They will face financial hardship and psychological trauma as a result of this week's horrifying events."
12-year-old girl injured in horrific Minneapolis church shooting returns to school after 3 brain surgeries
Kaiser has been praised as a hero for protecting her friend during the shooting when she was injured. Two victims died, and another 23 were injured before the trans gunman killed himself.
Florida names highway after Charlie Kirk
Lake County commissioners unanimously approved renaming a stretch of Wellness Way near Orlando as Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway. Gov. Ron DeSantis praised the move, while TPUSA said it plans further dedications across the country.
Antifa whistleblower says group pushed members into violence and communism
An ex-member told Fox News he was recruited in high school, pressured into violent activism, and eventually left after facing threats and ostracization from within the now-terrorist-designated network.
‘Emergency’ naked bike ride plans underway after troops deployed to Portland
The organization, an offshoot of the World Naked Bike Ride group, made the announcement in an Instagram post on Wednesday, writing, “Emergency World Naked Bike Ride coming up in response to the militarization of our city. Plans are being worked on.”
Cracker Barrel parts with California-based firm behind logo, interior redesign
Restaurant chain Cracker Barrel on Thursday announced reorganizational and leadership changes that included dropping the consulting firm that was behind its controversial interior and logo changes.
Researchers are closer than ever to solving the Earhart mystery
Newly discovered aerial photos taken in 1938 of a mysterious anomaly on a remote island in the South Pacific provide “very strong” evidence that it may be Amelia Earhart’s missing plane, researchers claim.
Notorious 'South Hill Rapist' ordered released to group home
Kevin Coe, linked to dozens of assaults in Spokane in the late ’70s and ’80s, was unconditionally released despite never undergoing treatment, sparking outrage from victims and officials in Federal Way.
Woman accused of stealing motorized Publix shopping cart to drive herself to doctor appointment
The woman says she was just borrowing the cart and planned to return it — instead she was charged with grand theft.
Woman accused of trashing a Little Caesars, causing over $1,000 in damages after being told extra sauce would cost $1
Funny how the store pockets savings when you ask for less sauce, but suddenly it’s a surcharge if you want more.
Government shutdown...
Bedford: The dog that caught the car
Republicans played this role in 2013. Now, Democrats are learning the same lesson: Shutdowns don’t come with exits.
Yes America, Democrats really do want tax dollars for illegal immigrants
The Democrats' own proposal seeks to repeal the section of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that ends health care for aliens.
Aliens given parole instead of deportation now at center of Dems’ push for free health care
Biden’s DHS handed parole to millions of otherwise inadmissible aliens, and Democrats are blocking government funding to keep those same parolees eligible for federal benefits.
Trump mocks Democrats as shutdown hands him chance to slash agencies
"I can’t believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity," Trump added. "They are not stupid people, so maybe this is their way of wanting to, quietly and quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
WaPo: We asked 1,000 Americans who they blame for the shutdown
The Post’s poll finds significantly more Americans blame President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans for the shutdown than Democrats, though many say they are not sure.
The most embarrassing Democrat reactions to government shutdown
In the span of just a few days, they've delivered a series of over-the-top performances.
Bernie Sanders blames ‘megalomaniac’ Trump for shutdown and predicts mass death
"Well, you’ve got a president who is acting in an unprecedented way — who is a megalomaniac, who wants more and more power for himself and his oligarchic friends. And I want everybody to understand that ... one of the key aspects of this whole shutdown debate is the Senate rules."
White House briefing room plays nonstop meme loop during shutdown
The White House played a loop of different memes on Thursday in the briefing room mocking congressional Democrats over the shutdown. The memes feature various slogans, including, "Don't be dumb. Fund the government."
Economy...
Trump floats sending $1K or $2K tariff rebate checks to Americans
Trump told the OAN television network that tariff revenues are just now starting to kick in and that he would be spending some of that revenue on paying down the federal debt. But he said other parts of the revenue could go to Americans.
Biden judge rules SEC case against Elon Musk must remain in Washington, DC
Musk said that he was too busy to properly defend himself in D.C., and asked for the case be moved closer to his home in Austin. The Biden-appointed judge rejected the request and said that Texas judges have heavier case loads than she does, which means she can oversee the case with "reasonable alacrity."
I went to El Salvador to see if the country really gave up on Bitcoin
The government may have bowed to the IMF by ending tax payments in crypto, but from McDonald’s to beach shacks, Bitcoin is still used more widely there than anywhere else on earth.
Intel stock is up 50% over the last month, putting US stake at $16 billion
The Trump administration negotiated an $8.9 billion investment in Intel common stock in August.
Immigration...
Apple removes ICE tracking apps from its online store over law enforcement safety concerns
The removal comes shortly after the suspect in a shooting at a Dallas ICE facility last month allegedly researched the app before the Sept. 24 shooting. The suspect, who allegedly intended to target ICE agents, killed two detainees.
Illegal migrant school chief’s sordid past revealed: Sex, lies, and DEI payouts
Former colleagues claimed to the Post that Roberts was a sketchy figure and pathological liar. They said they felt he was hired because of his DEI bona fides — and claimed once on the job, he did little work.
ICE agents targeted in car attacks during Chicago crackdown on illegal aliens
Two illegal immigrants allegedly rammed vehicles into officers during Operation Midway Blitz, which has led to over 900 arrests, as assaults on ICE surge more than 1,000%.
Middle East...
Hamas slated to respond ‘positively’ to Trump Gaza plan, but request changes: Report
It’s not clear whether the U.S. will be willing to discuss Hamas’ proposed amendments, as U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff refused to do so the last time the terror group responded with a “Yes, but.”
Hamas military chief rejects Trump’s ceasefire plan, aims to keep fighting: Report
The terror chief, who holds the fate of the 48 hostages in his hands, called on negotiators in Qatar to reject the deal, reportedly telling the team that he plans to continue the war with Israel.
Gazan civilians urge Hamas to accept Trump’s disarmament-for-ceasefire deal
Interviews show widespread support in Gaza for the president’s plan to end the war by disarming Hamas and freeing hostages, with residents saying the terror group has dragged them through “hell.”
Europe...
Manchester synagogue attacker named as British citizen of Syrian descent
Two people were killed and four others were injured in the car and knife attack, which took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.
British Jewish leaders lament that Manchester attack was only a matter of time
U.K. chief rabbi and Board of Deputies of British Jews call on country’s leadership to take more aggressive action against anti-Semitism.
Asia...
Kim Jong Un ordered emergency crackdown on ‘anti-socialist’ breast augmentation surgeries: Reports
Pyongyang City’s Ministry of Public Safety issued the emergency orders against the “rotten capitalist” implants with perpetrators facing harsh sentences in the dictatorship’s labor camps, U.K. outlet Metro reported.
Entertainment...
Disney’s image tanks among Republicans, Democrats after Jimmy Kimmel controversy
Polling shows views of Disney and Disney+ dropped to multiyear lows after the company yanked Kimmel’s show over his Charlie Kirk remarks, angering both parties while also rolling out new subscription increases.
'It's Easier to Talk Here Than It Is in America': Dave Chappelle Takes Shots at US from Saudi-Censored Riyadh Festival
American comics cashed big Saudi checks after signing gag orders barring jokes about the kingdom. Some, like Shane Gillis, declined.
Media...
Gallup poll shows Americans’ trust in media hits record low
Fewer than three in 10 Americans say they trust newspapers, TV, or radio to report fairly, with GOP confidence collapsing to single digits after years of legacy outlets pushing debunked hoaxes.
CNN and MSNBC collapse to record ratings lows
CNN averaged 538,000 primetime viewers with 87,000 in the key demo, while MSNBC pulled 802,000 primetime viewers with 66,000 in the demo — its lowest since 1998.
Bari Weiss to lead CBS News as part of major Paramount Skydance shakeup
Weiss — a 41-year-old former New York Times opinion writer who has built the Free Press into a buzzworthy site with a contrarian bent — is expected to be named to the top post in a Monday announcement, although the talks are in flux and the timing could change.
LGBTQIA2S+...
Emails show evidence gender transition providers for kids hid what they do, misled journalists
Leaked communications show UCSF and CHLA removed pediatric surgery info after Tucker Carlson’s questions, concealed that a 9-year-old was on puberty blockers in an NIH study, and withheld negative mental-health findings to protect the industry.
Kash Patel fires FBI agent trainee for displaying gay pride flag
The FBI employee was fired on the first day of the government shutdown as President Trump threatened more terminations.
Would-Be Kavanaugh Assassin Should Be Let Off Easy Because He Identifies As Transgender, Family Says
"Sophie has so much to offer the word," Roske's sister insists, "and I ask that you allow her to live that out fully."
Education...
Newsom threatens to cut state funding for schools that accept Trump’s academic compact
The California governor vowed to strip billions from universities that sign the president’s plan requiring merit-based admissions and hiring.
Student-run show at Biden’s alma mater under fire for ‘special thanks’ to ‘Charlie Kirk’s killer’
The University of Delaware’s campus TV network inserted the reference into comedy show credits before removing it.
Health...
Trump administration approval of new abortion drug infuriates the right
The FDA has little latitude to reject generic versions of approved drugs, but that hasn’t stopped an outrcry from abortion opponents.
How I Drank My Way to Sobriety
It’s called the Sinclair Method, and it flips abstinence-based recovery on its head: Instead of never touching alcohol, you keep drinking, but first take an opioid blocker.
Iranian ‘Uranus Star’ bottled water banned after killing 2
Two people died in Oman after drinking the Iranian bottled water brand, leading authorities to recall it nationwide and halt all bottled water imports from Iran.
Religion...
Pope blesses ice at ‘climate justice’ event as Christians face slaughter worldwide
Instead of addressing growing persecution of Christians, Pope Leo joined left-wing activists and Arnold Schwarzenegger at a Vatican climate conference steeped in Gaia-style rituals and U.N. talking points.
AI...
Gavin Newsom loves AI satire now!
Thank goodness that judge struck down the legislation he supported.
China trials 'energy-saving' underwater data centers
"Underwater facilities can save approximately 90% of energy consumption for cooling."
College student trash-talks ChatGPT after allegedly confessing to mass vandalism
Minutes after smashing 17 cars, the student typed out a sloppy confession to ChatGPT, even asking if campus cameras would catch him. When the AI urged him to stop, he lashed out with profanities — messages police later found on his phone and used as evidence.
Sports...
Jon Gruden wins bid to keep lawsuit against NFL in open court
The Nevada Supreme Court denied the league’s attempt to force the case into private arbitration, rejecting the NFL’s push to keep the email-leak dispute behind closed doors.
Wrestler hauls 700-ton ship with teeth, then drags two more totaling 1,150 tons
“I pulled them both, thanks to God, to prove to my friends and the whole world that God blessed me by being the strongest man in the world,” Ashraf Mahrous proclaimed.
Oct. 3, 2008 - Glenn and Stu discuss Palin-Biden VP debate... Relax, don't freak out... Pat Gray calls in... Guest Stanley Kurtz on the Obama-Bill Ayers connection... Guest Kelsey Grammer...