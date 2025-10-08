Blog
Morning Brief 2025-10-08

October 08, 2025
Chris Brady

BOTTOM OF HOUR 1
GUEST: Kristen Waggoner
TOPIC: Is counseling free speech?

TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Jack Carr
TOPIC: Carr dives deep into the Vietnam War in "Cry Havoc," his new book from “The Terminal List" series.

News...

Controversial speakers must be welcomed on campuses and elsewhere
Glenn Beck will headline a Turning Point USA event at the University of North Dakota following Charlie Kirk’s death, as the university defends free expression and urges students to embrace civil debate instead of censorship.

The government finally uses the FACE Act on real thugs, not praying grandmas
After decades of one-sided prosecutions, the DOJ charged Islamist and communist agitators under the FACE Act for assaulting Jews outside a New Jersey synagogue.

Comey to be arraigned Wednesday in Virginia on charges stemming from grand jury indictment
Although the arraignment is highly anticipated, top Justice Department officials denied reports that law enforcement would be theatrical by arresting Comey and escorting him to the Virginia court.

FBI disbands ‘corrupt’ team used to spy on GOP senators
“We fired those who acted unethically, dismantled the corrupt CR-15 squad, and launched an investigation,” Kash Patel said. “Transparency and accountability aren’t slogans, they’re promises kept.”

Joe Biden’s team blocked CIA from distributing report on son Hunter’s Ukraine business dealings
Then-Vice President Joe Biden’s team intervened in February 2016 to prevent the CIA from disseminating an intelligence report to policymakers about the perceptions senior Ukrainian officials held about his son’s business dealings, newly declassified memos show.

More shady Hunter Biden dealings — this time in Romania
While Joe Biden was vice president, Hunter reportedly worked both as a lawyer and investor in a deal that could have given a Chinese state-linked firm control of property surrounding the U.S. embassy in Bucharest — yet another foreign influence scheme that quietly collapsed without consequence.

FBI corruption probe picked up evidence Bill Clinton paid through back door, GOP senator says
As part of a political corruption probe, the FBI obtained evidence that Clinton was being paid through a backdoor arrangement with an allied consultant, according to a 2017 document released Tuesday.

Pam Bondi tears into Democratic senator: 'I wish you loved Chicago as much as you hate President Trump'
Bondi testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where the attorney general ripped into Ranking Member Dick Durbin over the legality of deploying the Texas National Guard to Chicago.

Man with 200 explosives and leftist manifesto arrested outside Supreme Court event at church: Police
On Monday, after reviewing the bombs more carefully, police filed an affidavit from a bomb technician saying, “There were over 200 devices recovered from D-1’s tent ... the devices appeared to be fully functional.”

Matt Walsh: The case of the child killer released from prison just got even more insane
Kentucky officials say Ronald Exantus, who butchered a 6-year-old boy, was classified as a “nonviolent offender,” allowing his early release under a state law that lets brutal criminals walk free after serving a fraction of their sentences.

Government shutdown...

Republicans face pressure to consider Democrats’ health care demands as shutdown drags on
Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has reportedly circulated a “discussion draft” of a proposal that would include GOP pledges on an Obamacare deal.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene breaks with the GOP on Obamacare, calling to avoid premium hikes
Funding for Obamacare expires at the end of this year, and Democrats are pushing to have it extended, along with a select few Republicans, now including Greene.

Politics...

Dead canary in the Zoomer coal mine? Disillusion among key Trump backers spells danger ahead
Comedians and podcasters who helped Trump connect with young voters in 2024 — including Joe Rogan, Theo Von, Adin Ross, and Andrew Schulz — are now voicing regret and frustration over immigration raids, spending hikes, and broken promises, threatening GOP momentum with Gen Z heading into 2026.

Senate confirms more than 100 Trump nominees amid government shutdown
The Senate confirmed 107 of President Trump’s nominees in a single vote on Tuesday evening, significantly clearing the backlog of the president’s picks awaiting floor consideration.

On Oct. 7 anniversary, Mamdani accuses Israel of launching ‘genocidal war’
The NYC mayoral front-runner used the second anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attack to blast the Israeli government for launching a “genocidal war” in Gaza and argue the U.S. “has been complicit through it all” in a statement that drew scorn from both Republicans and Democrats.

NYC Council candidate nicknamed ‘Sperminator’ fakes endorsements, news clips
Perennial New York City candidate and prolific sperm donor Jonathan Rinaldi is running on the Republican line, though he does not have the backing of the Queens Republican Party. He also claimed to have the endorsement of Andrew Cuomo, whose spokesman said, “I don’t even know who that guy is.”

Virginia...

Democrats stand by their man despite vicious texts wishing death on GOP rival and his kids
"I think it's a test for Virginia. It's now no longer right versus left in Virginia. This election's about, in my opinion, right versus wrong," Jones' opponent, Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares, told Glenn Beck on Tuesday.

Gun control zealots stand by ‘two bullets’ Jay Jones
Despite branding themselves champions of “gun safety,” Moms Demand Action and dozens of liberal groups are still backing Virginia AG candidate Jay Jones, keeping their endorsements live even after his violent rhetoric became public.

Tim Kaine calls Jay Jones ‘two bullets’ texts ‘indefensible,’ then defends him
The Democrat senator claimed to have a different perspective on Jones, noting that he has "known Jay since he was a teenager" and still supports Jones' bid for Virginia attorney general.

Jay Jones appears to have violated judge’s terms for reckless driving charge
The Virginia AG candidate used his own political PAC to satisfy court-ordered community service from a 2022 reckless driving case, despite state law requiring the work be done through a nonpolitical nonprofit.

Economy...

The government shutdown means there’s no September jobs report. Is that bad?
With the Bureau of Labor Statistics down to one employee, the Fed must set interest rates without its most important labor data, leaving economists and markets to guess the strength of the job market.

Ray Dalio says today is like the early 1970s and investors should hold more gold than usual
Dalio, founder of one of the world’s largest hedge funds, believes investors should allocate as much as 15% of their portfolios to gold.

Tesla prices Model Y SUV below $40,000, debuting more affordable vehicle
The new Model Y standard features a battery that gets 321 miles of estimated range on a full charge. The lower prices may help Tesla attract some buyers after the loss of $7,500 federal EV tax credits.

Immigration...

Julio Rosas: Inside the Portland ICE facility under siege by Antifa extremists
The day of my visit came after a federal judge put a temporary halt on the deployment of Oregon National Guardsmen. The facility had been prepared to receive the reinforcements, but now it was business as usual.

Conservative journalist Nick Sortor threatens lawsuit after arrest in Portland Antifa clash
Sortor is demanding an apology and investigation from Portland police, saying his arrest for defending himself against Antifa attackers was unconstitutional and politically motivated.

Suspected Latin Kings boss in Chicago accused of putting hit out on Border Patrol chief
Amid rising tensions in Illinois as Operation Midway Blitz carries on, law enforcement arrested suspected Latin Kings "ranking member" Juan Espinoza Martinez and charged him with a single count of murder for hire after he allegedly put a hit out on a Border Patrol chief, according to Fox News.

8 things Chicago has done to put illegal aliens first
Chicago's sanctuary city status dates all the way back to 1985, when Mayor Harold Washington signed an executive order that stated city workers could not ask people about their immigration status.

Durbin pushes debunked ‘zip-tied kids’ ICE hoax during DOJ hearing
Despite DHS confirming no children were zip-tied, Sen. Dick Durbin repeated the false claim to smear ICE, echoing a pattern of left-wing emotional hoaxes.

Church joins persecution of Texas business owner who criticized H-1B visas
After posting frustration over an Indian street festival and calling to end H-1B visas, small-business owner Daniel Keene was doxxed, banned from his gym for lacking “inclusivity,” and pushed out of his church after refusing to recant his immigration views.

WAR news...

Over 70% of Americans Back Trump's Strikes on Drug-Smuggling Boats: Poll
Support for destroying drug-smuggling boats appears strong across party lines, with 89% of Republicans, 67% of Independents, and 56% of Democrats expressing approval, according to the Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released Tuesday.

Israel...

Kushner, Witkoff will not leave Egypt without Hamas deal that frees Israeli hostages: Report
The Trump administration duo are expected to land in Egypt early Wednesday morning and sources said they will not leave the Middle Eastern country until Hamas agrees to release hostages and end its war with Israel.

October 7: The Blood, the Lies, and the Betrayal That Followed
Hamas understood something vital about modern warfare: Battles are fought not only with bullets but with stories. It learned to weaponize suffering, knowing that Western audiences would respond with emotion before reason.

New Footage Shows Hamas Terrorists — and Gazan Civilians — Kidnapping Israeli Women and Children on Oct. 7
The videos underscore the violence on the part of both terrorists and run-of-the-mill Gazans that spurred Israel's war against Hamas.

Anti-Israel protesters chant anti-Semitic slogan in NYC on 2-year anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack
Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters converged in Manhattan, screaming the anti-Semitic slogan “From the river to the sea” and wielding vile signs on the second anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack.

Israel's Christian friends have no qualms about standing by the Jewish people
Thousands of Christian pilgrims have arrived for the Feast of Tabernacles, showing no hesitation in supporting Israel during these trying times.

Greta Thunberg shares image of emaciated Israeli hostage in post protesting treatment of Palestinian prisoners
“The suffering of Palestinian prisoners is not a matter of opinion — it is a fact of cruelty and dehumanization. Humanity cannot be selective. Justice cannot have borders,” the post read.

Ukraine - Russia...

Former Russian newspaper publisher dies after falling from window
He is the latest Russian figure to die from falling out a window.

Canada...

Organ harvesting surges in woke dystopia pushing euthanasia as a cure for depression
Canada’s euthanasia program has become a "world leader" in organ harvesting, with 15,280 doctor-assisted suicide deaths reported in 2023 alone.

Europe...

UK’s digital dystopia is a warning for America — but some are treating it like a roadmap
As the U.K. launches its mandatory digital ID program and revelations surface of FBI surveillance on Trump allies, both governments appear to be normalizing an era of mass data tracking and political monitoring.

Entertainment...

Will Zach Bryan write a song about murdered women Laken Riley and Rachel Morin?
Country singer Zach Bryan has joined the chorus of radical left-wingers vilifying and demonizing the law enforcement officers who protect innocent Americans from the violent crimes of illegal immigrants.

Media...

Jimmy Kimmel nears pre-suspension viewership, sheds 85% of key viewers since hyped comeback show
On Thursday, Kimmel averaged 1.9 million viewers, shedding 71% of the audience that tuned in for the host’s return from suspension, with ratings in the key 25-54 demo down 85%.

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Suggests Trump Supporter Set South Carolina Judge’s House Ablaze — After Authorities Found ‘No Evidence’ of Arson
Wallace also let a former Biden official advance the false narrative at length.

Melania Trump posts victory against 'unverified claims' from book publisher
HarperCollins U.K. pulled a Prince Andrew biography from circulation after admitting it included “unverified claims” that Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania and Donald Trump. The first lady’s legal team said the defamatory story, echoed by Hunter Biden, spread to millions online.

Bob Ross paintings will be auctioned to support public TV stations after federal funding cuts
The auctions of the 30 paintings soon to be sold have an estimated total value of $850,000 to $1.4 million.

LGBTQIA2S+...

Liberal media, activists silent as Bari Weiss makes LGBTQ history at CBS News
Groups who claim to promote diversity and inclusion refuse to acknowledge lesbian trailblazer.

Supreme Court signals end to Colorado laws that push kids to transition
The court heard a First Amendment challenge to a law that bans so-called conversion therapy.

Education...

Trump administration weighing sale of $1.6 trillion student loan portfolio to private market
“Unlike the previous administration, we are focused on ensuring the long-term health of the portfolio for the benefit of both students and taxpayers.”

Health...

California jury orders Johnson & Johnson to pay nearly $1 billion in talc cancer case
The family of Mae Moore, a California resident who died at age 88 in 2021, sued the company the same year, claiming J&J’s talc baby powder products contained asbestos fibers that caused her rare cancer.

AI...

'Swarms of killer robots': Former Biden official says US military is afraid of using AI
Mieke Eoyang, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy during the Biden administration, said current off-the-shelf AI models are poorly suited for use in the U.S. military and would be dangerous if implemented. Only with a former Biden official can you get that level of insight.

Daughter of Robin Williams calls AI videos of late actor 'disgusting' amid generative AI Wild West
"Please, just stop sending me AI videos of Dad. Stop believing I wanna see it or that I'll understand, I don't and I won't," she posted in an Instagram story.

Stand with Voddie Baucham’s family in this time of loss

In the quiet aftermath of a profound loss, the Christian community mourns the unexpected passing of Dr. Voddie Baucham, a towering figure in evangelical circles. Known for his defense of biblical truth, Baucham, a pastor, author, and theologian, left a legacy on family, faith, and opposing "woke" ideologies in the church. His book Fault Lines challenged believers to prioritize Scripture over cultural trends. Glenn had Voddie on the show several times, where they discussed progressive influences in Christianity, debunked myths of “Christian nationalism,” and urged hope amid hostility.

The shock of Baucham's death has deeply affected his family. Grieving, they remain hopeful in Christ, with his wife, Bridget, now facing the task of resettling in the US without him. Their planned move from Lusaka, Zambia, was disrupted when their home sale fell through last December, resulting in temporary Airbnb accommodations, but they have since secured a new home in Cape Coral that requires renovations. To ensure Voddie's family is taken care of, a fundraiser is being held to raise $2 million, which will be invested for ongoing support, allowing Bridget to focus on her family.

We invite readers to contribute prayerfully. If you feel called to support the Bauchams in this time of need, you can click here to donate.

We grieve and pray with hope for the Bauchams.

May Voddie's example inspire us.

From isolation to connection: Overcoming loneliness

Loneliness isn’t just being alone — it’s feeling unseen, unheard, and unimportant, even amid crowds and constant digital chatter.

Loneliness has become an epidemic in America. Millions of people, even when surrounded by others, feel invisible. In tragic irony, we live in an age of unparalleled connectivity, yet too many sit in silence, unseen and unheard.

I’ve been experiencing this firsthand. My children have grown up and moved out. The house that once overflowed with life now echoes with quiet. Moments that once held laughter now hold silence. And in that silence, the mind can play cruel games. It whispers, “You’re forgotten. Your story doesn’t matter.”

We are unique in our gifts, but not in our humanity. Recognizing this shared struggle is how we overcome loneliness.

It’s a lie.

I’ve seen it in others. I remember sitting at Rockefeller Center one winter, watching a woman lace up her ice skates. Her clothing was worn, her bag battered. Yet on the ice, she transformed — elegant, alive, radiant.

Minutes later, she returned to her shoes, merged into the crowd, unnoticed. I’ve thought of her often. She was not alone in her experience. Millions of Americans live unseen, performing acts of quiet heroism every day.

Shared pain makes us human

Loneliness convinces us to retreat, to stay silent, to stop reaching out to others. But connection is essential. Even small gestures — a word of encouragement, a listening ear, a shared meal — are radical acts against isolation.

I’ve learned this personally. Years ago, a caller called me “Mr. Perfect.” I could have deflected, but I chose honesty. I spoke of my alcoholism, my failed marriage, my brokenness. I expected judgment. Instead, I found resonance. People whispered back, “I’m going through the same thing. Thank you for saying it.”

Our pain is universal. Everyone struggles with self-doubt and fear. Everyone feels, at times, like a fraud. We are unique in our gifts, but not in our humanity. Recognizing this shared struggle is how we overcome loneliness.

We were made for connection. We were built for community — for conversation, for touch, for shared purpose. Every time we reach out, every act of courage and compassion punches a hole in the wall of isolation.

You’re not alone

If you’re feeling alone, know this: You are not invisible. You are seen. You matter. And if you’re not struggling, someone you know is. It’s your responsibility to reach out.

Loneliness is not proof of brokenness. It is proof of humanity. It is a call to engage, to bear witness, to connect. The world is different because of the people who choose to act. It is brighter when we refuse to be isolated.

We cannot let silence win. We cannot allow loneliness to dictate our lives. Speak. Reach out. Connect. Share your gifts. By doing so, we remind one another: We are all alike, and yet each of us matters profoundly.

In this moment, in this country, in this world, what we do matters. Loneliness is real, but so is hope. And hope begins with connection.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.


Revealed: The quiet architect behind Trump’s war on Big Gov’t

Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images

Trump’s OMB chief built the plan for this moment: Starve pet programs, force reauthorization, and actually shrink Washington.

The government is shut down again, and the usual panic is back. I even had someone call my house this week to ask if it was safe to fly today. The person was half-joking, half-serious, wondering if planes would “fall out of the sky.”

For the record, the sky isn’t falling — at least not literally. But the chaos in Washington does feel like it. Once again, we’re watching the same old script: a shutdown engineered not by fiscal restraint but by political brinkmanship. And this time, the Democrats are driving the bus.

This shutdown may be inconvenient. But it’s also an opportunity — to stop funding our own destruction, to reset the table, and to remind Congress who actually pays the bills.

Democrats, among other things, are demanding that health care be extended to illegal immigrants. Democratic leadership caved to its radical base, which would rather shut down the government for such left-wing campaign points than compromise. Republicans — shockingly — said no. They refused to rubber-stamp more spending for illegal immigration. For once, they stood their ground.

But if you’ve watched Washington long enough, you know how this story usually ends: a shutdown followed by a deal that spends even more money than before — a continuing resolution kicking the can down the road. Everyone pretends to “win,” but taxpayers always lose.

The Vought effect

This time might be different. Republicans actually hold some cards. The public may blame Democrats — not the media, but the people who feel this in their wallets. Americans don’t like shutdowns, but they like runaway spending and chaos even less.

That’s why you’re hearing so much about Russell Vought, the director of the United States Office of Management and Budget and Donald Trump’s quiet architect of a strategy to use moments like this to shrink the federal bureaucracy. Vought spent four years building a plan for exactly this scenario: firing nonessential workers and forcing reauthorization of pet programs. Trump talks about draining the swamp. Vought draws up the blueprints.

The Democrats and media are threatened by Vought because he is patient, calculated, and understands how to leverage the moment to reverse decades of government bloat. If programs aren’t mandated, cut them. Make Congress fight to bring them back. That’s how you actually drain the swamp.

Predictable meltdowns

Predictably, Democrats are melting down. They’ve shifted their arguments so many times it’s dizzying. Last time, they claimed a shutdown would lead to mass firings. Now, they insist Republicans are firing everyone anyway. It’s the same playbook: Move the goalposts, reframe the narrative, accuse your opponents of cruelty.

We’ve seen this before. Remember the infamous "You lie!” moment in 2009? President Barack Obama promised during his State of the Union that Obamacare wouldn’t cover illegal immigrants. Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) shouted, “You lie!” and was condemned for breaching decorum.

Several years later, Hillary Clinton’s campaign platform openly promised health care for illegal immigrants. What was once called a “lie” became official policy. And today, Democrats are shutting down the government because they can’t get even more of it.

This is progressivism in action: Deny it, inch toward it, then demand it as a moral imperative. Anyone who resists becomes the villain.

SAUL LOEB / Contributor | Getty Images

Stand firm

This shutdown isn’t just about spending. It’s about whether we’ll keep letting progressives rewrite the rules one crisis at a time. Trump’s plan — to cut what isn’t mandated, force programs into reauthorization, and fight the battle in the courts — is the first real counterpunch to decades of this manipulation.

It’s time to stop pretending. This isn’t about compassion. It’s about control. Progressives know once they normalize government benefits for illegal immigrants, they never roll back. They know Americans forget how it started.

This shutdown may be inconvenient. But it’s also an opportunity — to stop funding our own destruction, to reset the table, and to remind Congress who actually pays the bills. If we don’t take it, we’ll be right back here again, only deeper in debt, with fewer freedoms left to defend.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

U.K. forces digital IDs on workers—Is the U.S. next in line?

OLI SCARFF / Contributor | Getty Images

From banking to health care, digital IDs touch every aspect of citizens’ lives, giving the government unprecedented control over everyday actions.

On Friday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stood at the podium at the Global Progressive Action Conference in London and made an announcement that should send a chill down the spine of anyone who loves liberty. By the end of this Parliament, he promised, every worker in the U.K. will be required to hold a “free-of-charge” digital ID. Without it, Britons will not be able to work.

No digital ID, no job.

The government is introducing a system that punishes law-abiding citizens by tying their right to work to a government-issued pass.

Starmer framed this as a commonsense response to poverty, climate change, and illegal immigration. He claimed Britain cannot solve these problems without “looking upstream” and tackling root causes. But behind the rhetoric lies a policy that shifts power away from individuals and places it squarely in the hands of government.

Solving the problem they created

This is progressivism in action. Leaders open their borders, invite in mass illegal immigration, and refuse to enforce their own laws. Then, when public frustration boils over, they unveil a prepackaged “solution” — in this case, digital identity — that entrenches government control.

Britain isn’t the first to embrace this system. Switzerland recently approved a digital ID system. Australia already has one. The World Economic Forum has openly pitched digital IDs as the key to accessing everything from health care to bank accounts to travel. And once the infrastructure is in place, digital currency will follow soon after, giving governments the power to track every purchase, approve or block transactions, and dictate where and how you spend your money.

All of your data — your medical history, insurance, banking, food purchases, travel, social media engagement, tax information — would be funneled into a centralized database under government oversight.

The fiction of enforcement

Starmer says this is about cracking down on illegal work. The BBC even pressed him on the point, asking why a mandatory digital ID would stop human traffickers and rogue employers who already ignore national insurance cards. He had no answer.

Bad actors will still break the law. Bosses who pay sweatshop wages under the table will not suddenly check digital IDs. Criminals will not line up to comply. This isn’t about stopping illegal immigration. If it were, the U.K. would simply enforce existing laws, close the loopholes, and deport those working illegally.

Instead, the government is introducing a system that punishes law-abiding citizens by tying their right to work to a government-issued pass.

Control masked as compassion

This is part of an old playbook. Politicians claim their hands are tied and promise that only sweeping new powers will solve the crisis. They selectively enforce laws to maintain the problem, then use the problem to justify expanding control.

If Britain truly wanted to curb illegal immigration, it could. It is an island. The Channel Tunnel has clear entry points. Enforcement is not impossible. But a digital ID allows for something far more valuable to bureaucrats than border security: total oversight of their own citizens.

The American warning

Think digital ID can’t happen here? Think again. The same arguments are already echoing in Washington, D.C. Illegal immigration is out of control. Progressives know voters are angry. When the digital ID pitch arrives, it will be wrapped in patriotic language about fairness, security, and compassion.

But the goal isn’t compassion. It’s control of your movement, your money, your speech, your future.

We don’t need digital IDs to enforce immigration law. We need leaders with the courage to enforce existing law. Until then, digital ID schemes will keep spreading, sold as a cure for the very problems they helped create.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.