Morning Brief 2025-10-08

BOTTOM OF HOUR 1
GUEST: Kristen Waggoner
TOPIC: Is counseling free speech?
TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Jack Carr
TOPIC: Carr dives deep into the Vietnam War in "Cry Havoc," his new book from “The Terminal List" series.
News...
Controversial speakers must be welcomed on campuses and elsewhere
Glenn Beck will headline a Turning Point USA event at the University of North Dakota following Charlie Kirk’s death, as the university defends free expression and urges students to embrace civil debate instead of censorship.
The government finally uses the FACE Act on real thugs, not praying grandmas
After decades of one-sided prosecutions, the DOJ charged Islamist and communist agitators under the FACE Act for assaulting Jews outside a New Jersey synagogue.
Comey to be arraigned Wednesday in Virginia on charges stemming from grand jury indictment
Although the arraignment is highly anticipated, top Justice Department officials denied reports that law enforcement would be theatrical by arresting Comey and escorting him to the Virginia court.
FBI disbands ‘corrupt’ team used to spy on GOP senators
“We fired those who acted unethically, dismantled the corrupt CR-15 squad, and launched an investigation,” Kash Patel said. “Transparency and accountability aren’t slogans, they’re promises kept.”
Joe Biden’s team blocked CIA from distributing report on son Hunter’s Ukraine business dealings
Then-Vice President Joe Biden’s team intervened in February 2016 to prevent the CIA from disseminating an intelligence report to policymakers about the perceptions senior Ukrainian officials held about his son’s business dealings, newly declassified memos show.
More shady Hunter Biden dealings — this time in Romania
While Joe Biden was vice president, Hunter reportedly worked both as a lawyer and investor in a deal that could have given a Chinese state-linked firm control of property surrounding the U.S. embassy in Bucharest — yet another foreign influence scheme that quietly collapsed without consequence.
FBI corruption probe picked up evidence Bill Clinton paid through back door, GOP senator says
As part of a political corruption probe, the FBI obtained evidence that Clinton was being paid through a backdoor arrangement with an allied consultant, according to a 2017 document released Tuesday.
Pam Bondi tears into Democratic senator: 'I wish you loved Chicago as much as you hate President Trump'
Bondi testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where the attorney general ripped into Ranking Member Dick Durbin over the legality of deploying the Texas National Guard to Chicago.
Man with 200 explosives and leftist manifesto arrested outside Supreme Court event at church: Police
On Monday, after reviewing the bombs more carefully, police filed an affidavit from a bomb technician saying, “There were over 200 devices recovered from D-1’s tent ... the devices appeared to be fully functional.”
Matt Walsh: The case of the child killer released from prison just got even more insane
Kentucky officials say Ronald Exantus, who butchered a 6-year-old boy, was classified as a “nonviolent offender,” allowing his early release under a state law that lets brutal criminals walk free after serving a fraction of their sentences.
Government shutdown...
Republicans face pressure to consider Democrats’ health care demands as shutdown drags on
Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has reportedly circulated a “discussion draft” of a proposal that would include GOP pledges on an Obamacare deal.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene breaks with the GOP on Obamacare, calling to avoid premium hikes
Funding for Obamacare expires at the end of this year, and Democrats are pushing to have it extended, along with a select few Republicans, now including Greene.
Politics...
Dead canary in the Zoomer coal mine? Disillusion among key Trump backers spells danger ahead
Comedians and podcasters who helped Trump connect with young voters in 2024 — including Joe Rogan, Theo Von, Adin Ross, and Andrew Schulz — are now voicing regret and frustration over immigration raids, spending hikes, and broken promises, threatening GOP momentum with Gen Z heading into 2026.
Senate confirms more than 100 Trump nominees amid government shutdown
The Senate confirmed 107 of President Trump’s nominees in a single vote on Tuesday evening, significantly clearing the backlog of the president’s picks awaiting floor consideration.
On Oct. 7 anniversary, Mamdani accuses Israel of launching ‘genocidal war’
The NYC mayoral front-runner used the second anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attack to blast the Israeli government for launching a “genocidal war” in Gaza and argue the U.S. “has been complicit through it all” in a statement that drew scorn from both Republicans and Democrats.
NYC Council candidate nicknamed ‘Sperminator’ fakes endorsements, news clips
Perennial New York City candidate and prolific sperm donor Jonathan Rinaldi is running on the Republican line, though he does not have the backing of the Queens Republican Party. He also claimed to have the endorsement of Andrew Cuomo, whose spokesman said, “I don’t even know who that guy is.”
Virginia...
Democrats stand by their man despite vicious texts wishing death on GOP rival and his kids
"I think it's a test for Virginia. It's now no longer right versus left in Virginia. This election's about, in my opinion, right versus wrong," Jones' opponent, Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares, told Glenn Beck on Tuesday.
Gun control zealots stand by ‘two bullets’ Jay Jones
Despite branding themselves champions of “gun safety,” Moms Demand Action and dozens of liberal groups are still backing Virginia AG candidate Jay Jones, keeping their endorsements live even after his violent rhetoric became public.
Tim Kaine calls Jay Jones ‘two bullets’ texts ‘indefensible,’ then defends him
The Democrat senator claimed to have a different perspective on Jones, noting that he has "known Jay since he was a teenager" and still supports Jones' bid for Virginia attorney general.
Jay Jones appears to have violated judge’s terms for reckless driving charge
The Virginia AG candidate used his own political PAC to satisfy court-ordered community service from a 2022 reckless driving case, despite state law requiring the work be done through a nonpolitical nonprofit.
Economy...
The government shutdown means there’s no September jobs report. Is that bad?
With the Bureau of Labor Statistics down to one employee, the Fed must set interest rates without its most important labor data, leaving economists and markets to guess the strength of the job market.
Ray Dalio says today is like the early 1970s and investors should hold more gold than usual
Dalio, founder of one of the world’s largest hedge funds, believes investors should allocate as much as 15% of their portfolios to gold.
Tesla prices Model Y SUV below $40,000, debuting more affordable vehicle
The new Model Y standard features a battery that gets 321 miles of estimated range on a full charge. The lower prices may help Tesla attract some buyers after the loss of $7,500 federal EV tax credits.
Immigration...
Julio Rosas: Inside the Portland ICE facility under siege by Antifa extremists
The day of my visit came after a federal judge put a temporary halt on the deployment of Oregon National Guardsmen. The facility had been prepared to receive the reinforcements, but now it was business as usual.
Conservative journalist Nick Sortor threatens lawsuit after arrest in Portland Antifa clash
Sortor is demanding an apology and investigation from Portland police, saying his arrest for defending himself against Antifa attackers was unconstitutional and politically motivated.
Suspected Latin Kings boss in Chicago accused of putting hit out on Border Patrol chief
Amid rising tensions in Illinois as Operation Midway Blitz carries on, law enforcement arrested suspected Latin Kings "ranking member" Juan Espinoza Martinez and charged him with a single count of murder for hire after he allegedly put a hit out on a Border Patrol chief, according to Fox News.
8 things Chicago has done to put illegal aliens first
Chicago's sanctuary city status dates all the way back to 1985, when Mayor Harold Washington signed an executive order that stated city workers could not ask people about their immigration status.
Durbin pushes debunked ‘zip-tied kids’ ICE hoax during DOJ hearing
Despite DHS confirming no children were zip-tied, Sen. Dick Durbin repeated the false claim to smear ICE, echoing a pattern of left-wing emotional hoaxes.
Church joins persecution of Texas business owner who criticized H-1B visas
After posting frustration over an Indian street festival and calling to end H-1B visas, small-business owner Daniel Keene was doxxed, banned from his gym for lacking “inclusivity,” and pushed out of his church after refusing to recant his immigration views.
WAR news...
Over 70% of Americans Back Trump's Strikes on Drug-Smuggling Boats: Poll
Support for destroying drug-smuggling boats appears strong across party lines, with 89% of Republicans, 67% of Independents, and 56% of Democrats expressing approval, according to the Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released Tuesday.
Israel...
Kushner, Witkoff will not leave Egypt without Hamas deal that frees Israeli hostages: Report
The Trump administration duo are expected to land in Egypt early Wednesday morning and sources said they will not leave the Middle Eastern country until Hamas agrees to release hostages and end its war with Israel.
October 7: The Blood, the Lies, and the Betrayal That Followed
Hamas understood something vital about modern warfare: Battles are fought not only with bullets but with stories. It learned to weaponize suffering, knowing that Western audiences would respond with emotion before reason.
New Footage Shows Hamas Terrorists — and Gazan Civilians — Kidnapping Israeli Women and Children on Oct. 7
The videos underscore the violence on the part of both terrorists and run-of-the-mill Gazans that spurred Israel's war against Hamas.
Anti-Israel protesters chant anti-Semitic slogan in NYC on 2-year anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack
Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters converged in Manhattan, screaming the anti-Semitic slogan “From the river to the sea” and wielding vile signs on the second anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack.
Israel's Christian friends have no qualms about standing by the Jewish people
Thousands of Christian pilgrims have arrived for the Feast of Tabernacles, showing no hesitation in supporting Israel during these trying times.
Greta Thunberg shares image of emaciated Israeli hostage in post protesting treatment of Palestinian prisoners
“The suffering of Palestinian prisoners is not a matter of opinion — it is a fact of cruelty and dehumanization. Humanity cannot be selective. Justice cannot have borders,” the post read.
Ukraine - Russia...
Former Russian newspaper publisher dies after falling from window
He is the latest Russian figure to die from falling out a window.
Canada...
Organ harvesting surges in woke dystopia pushing euthanasia as a cure for depression
Canada’s euthanasia program has become a "world leader" in organ harvesting, with 15,280 doctor-assisted suicide deaths reported in 2023 alone.
Europe...
UK’s digital dystopia is a warning for America — but some are treating it like a roadmap
As the U.K. launches its mandatory digital ID program and revelations surface of FBI surveillance on Trump allies, both governments appear to be normalizing an era of mass data tracking and political monitoring.
Entertainment...
Will Zach Bryan write a song about murdered women Laken Riley and Rachel Morin?
Country singer Zach Bryan has joined the chorus of radical left-wingers vilifying and demonizing the law enforcement officers who protect innocent Americans from the violent crimes of illegal immigrants.
Media...
Jimmy Kimmel nears pre-suspension viewership, sheds 85% of key viewers since hyped comeback show
On Thursday, Kimmel averaged 1.9 million viewers, shedding 71% of the audience that tuned in for the host’s return from suspension, with ratings in the key 25-54 demo down 85%.
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Suggests Trump Supporter Set South Carolina Judge’s House Ablaze — After Authorities Found ‘No Evidence’ of Arson
Wallace also let a former Biden official advance the false narrative at length.
Melania Trump posts victory against 'unverified claims' from book publisher
HarperCollins U.K. pulled a Prince Andrew biography from circulation after admitting it included “unverified claims” that Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania and Donald Trump. The first lady’s legal team said the defamatory story, echoed by Hunter Biden, spread to millions online.
Bob Ross paintings will be auctioned to support public TV stations after federal funding cuts
The auctions of the 30 paintings soon to be sold have an estimated total value of $850,000 to $1.4 million.
LGBTQIA2S+...
Liberal media, activists silent as Bari Weiss makes LGBTQ history at CBS News
Groups who claim to promote diversity and inclusion refuse to acknowledge lesbian trailblazer.
Supreme Court signals end to Colorado laws that push kids to transition
The court heard a First Amendment challenge to a law that bans so-called conversion therapy.
Education...
Trump administration weighing sale of $1.6 trillion student loan portfolio to private market
“Unlike the previous administration, we are focused on ensuring the long-term health of the portfolio for the benefit of both students and taxpayers.”
Health...
California jury orders Johnson & Johnson to pay nearly $1 billion in talc cancer case
The family of Mae Moore, a California resident who died at age 88 in 2021, sued the company the same year, claiming J&J’s talc baby powder products contained asbestos fibers that caused her rare cancer.
AI...
'Swarms of killer robots': Former Biden official says US military is afraid of using AI
Mieke Eoyang, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy during the Biden administration, said current off-the-shelf AI models are poorly suited for use in the U.S. military and would be dangerous if implemented. Only with a former Biden official can you get that level of insight.
Daughter of Robin Williams calls AI videos of late actor 'disgusting' amid generative AI Wild West
"Please, just stop sending me AI videos of Dad. Stop believing I wanna see it or that I'll understand, I don't and I won't," she posted in an Instagram story.
Oct. 8, 2009 - 'Dancing with the Stars'… Obama’s promise to put bills online… Madeleine Albright jewelry… It’s going to be harder and harder for you to speak out… Radicals in the White House… We are under the microscope…