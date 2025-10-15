Morning Brief 2025-10-15

TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Peter Schweizer
TOPIC: The alleged foreign influences behind Zohran Mamdani’s campaign for mayor of New York City.
BOTTOM OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Dave "Heavy D" Sparks
TOPIC: “Heavy D” of the Diesel Brothers was ARRESTED over fines he was given over car modifications.
TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Chris Martenson
TOPIC: Are AI data centers the new oil?
News...
Trump honors Charlie Kirk with highest civilian honor
President Trump honored Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Tuesday, the day that would have been the conservative activist's 32nd birthday. Erika Kirk, Charlie's widow, accepted the award at the White House Tuesday afternoon on his behalf.
Glenn: Only Charlie could bring the legends … and me together.
'Deadass serious': FBI goes to Glenn Beck's home after he helped expose Antifa's terror network
The Trump administration appears keen to weaponize Glenn Beck's insights about leftist terrorists.
Barack Obama unironically says politics have no place in courts, DOJ
"We don't want kangaroo courts and trumped-up charges. We want our court system and our DOJ and FBI to be playing things straight and not meddling in politics."
Congress collected 30 million lines of phone data in Trump J6 probe, raising civil liberty concerns
More details continue to emerge about the collusion between Democrats in Congress and Biden's weaponized DOJ in targeting Trump.
Jim Jordan demands interview with Jack Smith
"Your misdeeds were so flagrant that the Justice Department's Office of Professional Responsibility confirmed to the Committee in November 2024 that it had opened an inquiry into the tactics of your office," he said.
Stefanik, Cotton urge Bessent to open funding probe on Council on American-Islamic Relations
Stefanik and Cotton urged the investigation in a joint letter, accusing CAIR 's executive director of previously leading the Islamic Association for Palestine, which they claimed authorities have identified as a propaganda front for Hamas.
Matt Walsh: An update on the shocking crime that Democrats don’t want you to know about
When Florida officials read what I wrote about Ronald Exantus, they ordered 24-hour surveillance that same day.
Elon Musk backs call to deploy federal troops to San Francisco, calls city a ‘drug zombie apocalypse’
Musk said sending in the feds is “the only solution at this point,” siding with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff’s earlier remarks about using the National Guard to restore order in crime-ridden San Francisco — even as Benioff scrambled to walk back his comments ahead of his company’s major conference.
Newsom vetoes California bill that would have fined social media for ‘offensive’ speech
Free-speech groups applauded Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for rejecting SB 771, a Democrat-backed measure that sought to punish platforms for hosting so-called hateful content, warning it would have gutted First Amendment protections and silenced political dissent online.
Mitt Romney speaks out after sister-in-law Carrie is found dead near Los Angeles parking garage
On Monday, a representative for the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department confirmed to People that a woman jumped or fell from a nearby parking structure. According to NBC Los Angeles, the garage is five stories and located next to a Hyatt Regency hotel.
Government Shutdown...
Trump says a very wealthy 'gentleman' offered to pay troops' wages through government shutdown
"I said, ‘Look, we're not going to need it. We're going to take care of our troops,'" he added. "But this was a position that's being forced upon us by Democrats."
Democrats’ shutdown just gave our enemies the green light
In a joint column, Reps. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) and August Pfluger (R-Texas) argue that Senate Democrats’ refusal to pass a clean funding bill has halted training, cut off pay for troops, and weakened U.S. readiness just as China, Russia, and Iran grow more aggressive.
Thune open to extending government funding deadline as Senate stalls on budget bill
Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) signaled he’s willing to push the Nov. 21 funding deadline further as the Senate repeatedly fails to pass the House-approved continuing resolution, saying more time is needed to complete the regular appropriations process.
Politics...
DOGE says that it has created $210 billion in taxpayer savings
Trump and Elon’s DOGE effort to reduce government costs, in conjunction with reducing the size of the workforce, fulfills — mostly — a campaign promise that many Americans were anxious to see implemented. The actual numbers can get complicated.
Millions of dollars are being spent in California on redistricting campaign commercials
As the California special election heats up in the weeks leading to voters saying yay or nay on Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s congressional redistricting effort, big money continues to fuel campaigns for and against it.
Local Democrats hosting fundraiser for candidate who fantasized about killing GOP lawmaker
The Stafford Democratic Committee is moving forward with a “Defending Democracy” fundraiser featuring attorney general candidate Jay Jones, despite reports that he texted about shooting a Republican legislator and wished death on the lawmaker’s children.
Democrats silent as NYC socialist candidate caught with foreign campaign donations
New York mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani reportedly accepted nearly $13,000 in potentially illegal foreign donations, but Democrat leaders who claimed “no one is above the law” during their crusade against President Trump have had nothing to say about the alleged election violations in their own ranks.
Indicted Letitia James is housing ‘fugitive’ grandniece in her Virginia home: Report
The New York attorney general’s grandniece, wanted in North Carolina for violating probation on assault and trespassing charges, has reportedly lived with her three children in James’ Norfolk property since 2020 while officially listed as an absconder.
Trump jokes about his beach body at White House event
"I'd like to be like Biden. I'd like to go to the beach. You know, my legs are not quite as thin as his." President Trump joked that he doesn't go to the beach because his "slightly larger" body would not "be appreciated" by others.
Immigration...
Dallas ICE facility shooter feared radiation exposure and thought he was 'allergic to plastic,' records show
The parents of the 29-year-old gunman who opened fire on a Dallas immigration facility in September told police their son was "completely normal" before he moved to Washington state and returned home several years ago, believing he had "radiation sickness" and was "allergic to plastic."
DHS reveals Mexican criminals have placed alleged bounties on ICE, Border Patrol officers
The plot includes a tiered bounty system that allegedly pays people $2,000 to gather information on ICE and Border Patrol officials, $5,000 to $10,000 to kidnap or attack officials, and up to $50,000 to assassinate high-ranking officials.
Rioters in Chicago hurl rocks at feds after illegal immigrant rams Border Patrol car
Federal agents were attacked with rocks and bottles after an illegal immigrant rammed their vehicle and tried to flee, forcing officers to use tear gas as the mob turned violent amid rising cartel-linked threats against U.S. agents in the city.
Records: Blue states can’t provide any evidence to defend anchor baby citizenship
Public records obtained by America First Legal show that states suing to block President Trump’s order ending birthright citizenship for children of illegal aliens have no data proving financial harm, revealing their lawsuit rests on political claims instead of evidence.
Trump administration revokes visas of foreigners who celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination
"Aliens who take advantage of America’s hospitality while celebrating the assassination of our citizens will be removed."
WAR News...
Trump announces another strike against 'narcoterrorist' vessel
"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking narcotics, was associated with illicit narcoterrorist networks, and was transiting along a known DTO route. The strike was conducted in International Waters, and six male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike. No U.S. Forces were harmed."
The government's anti-drone energy weapons you didn't know existed
Amid thousands of drone sightings along the East Coast, biotech entrepreneur Jake Adler revealed that the Pentagon has accelerated deployment of microwave and energy-based systems capable of neutralizing entire drone swarms, marking a major leap in low-cost defense technology.
Israel...
Netanyahu says Hamas must disarm or 'all hell breaks loose'
Netanyahu said he's hopeful for a peaceful next phase in the deal between Israel and Hamas, but noted President Trump's conditions are "very clear": Hamas must give up its arms and demilitarize, or "all hell breaks loose."
AP: Hamas reasserts control in a chaotic Gaza, posing a risk to the fragile ceasefire
As the Gaza ceasefire holds, Hamas security forces have returned to the streets, clashed with armed groups, and killed alleged gangsters in what the militant group says is an attempt to restore law and order in areas where Israeli troops have withdrawn.
Israel said to cancel planned Gaza sanctions as Hamas expedites return of dead hostages
The measures were announced Tuesday after Hamas initially only handed over the remains of four out of 28 dead hostages held in the Strip by Palestinian terrorists.
His captors were teachers, university lecturers, and doctors, Israeli hostage reveals
Former hostage Tal Shoham said civilians — including a first-grade teacher, lecturer, and doctor — helped Hamas hold Israelis captive, describing them as “brainwashed and full of hate” and confirming that ordinary Gazans were complicit in the Oct. 7 atrocities.
Released hostage in shock, would be killed if there had not been a deal, uncle says
After enduring starvation, torture, and constant fear during 738 days in Hamas captivity, Rom Braslavski remained remarkably selfless, rejoicing when other hostages were freed and never asking, “Why not me?”
‘Doctor Who’ star admits she had ‘Trump derangement syndrome,’ praises president for Gaza peace deal
British actress Frances Barber said she was “deeply moved” and now respects President Trump after his successful Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release, thanking him for securing freedom for all surviving captives.
Entertainment...
Mel Gibson's 'Resurrection of the Christ' casts new Jesus, Mary Magdalene
Shooting started last week at Rome’s Cinecittà Studios on the film, with its main ensemble having been entirely recast.
George Clooney criticizes Hollywood culture — now that he lives in France
Clooney revealed in an interview with Esquire that he did not want to raise his kids immersed in Hollywood culture, with their heads buried in technology and trying to avoid paparazzi.
Dramatic video shows moment Alec Baldwin rams head-on into tree in Hamptons car crash
Newsmax, which obtained the video, says it “contradicts” Baldwin’s contention that the truck cut him off, causing the crash. But the NY Post says the video arguably shows the garbage truck rolling through a stop before making a turn, giving Baldwin little time to slow down on a clearly wet and slippery road.
Media...
Understanding the Pentagon’s dispute with the media
The Washington Examiner is among more than 35 media outlets that have publicly said they will not sign the pledge. The reporters from those outlets will continue to cover the Department of War, but will do so from afar now. One America News Network is the only media outlet to publicly say it will sign it.
Pentagon press pool's main hang-up: Journalists confirming they 'understand' new policies
When the Department of War published the new policies earlier this month, the Pentagon Press Association and its allies raised only one issue with Hegseth’s staff, that reporters would likely refuse to sign any statement that they “understand” the contents of the new policies.
Supreme Court denies hearing appeal from Alex Jones against $1.4 billion judgment
The decision means Jones is out of options and must break out the checkbook and write a check for "one billion and four hundred million dollars and zero cents."
RFK Jr.’s wife Cheryl Hines clashes with Sunny Hostin over his qualifications as health secretary
The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actress defended her husband’s record on fighting corporate toxins after Hostin called him “the least qualified” health secretary ever, sparking a fiery debate on "The View" over his medical background and past vaccine claims.
Environment...
The United Nations is about to tax you
A new global climate tax would be the ultimate in taxation without representation.
Trump administration quietly canceled the nation’s largest solar project
Although the project was greenlit by the Biden administration, it remained controversial with some conservation groups and residents, who feared the sheer size of the solar arrays would impact critical desert wildlife habitat. Desert tortoises and Joshua trees live in the area that would be developed for the solar array.
LGBTQIA2S+...
Study finds transgender identification in nosedive among American students
The number of young Americans who identify as transgender has dropped by nearly half since peaking in 2023, an indication that the gender-identity trend is rapidly going “out of fashion,” according to a newly published survey of polling data.
Activists outraged after Gov. Abbott orders removal of Pride crosswalk and BLM mural
One resident said the act was a "breach" of "queer history."
Religion...
Study finds near-death survivors often face isolation, spiritual upheaval
A University of Virginia study found that nearly 70% of people who experienced a near-death event reported major spiritual changes and less fear of death, while many also struggled with loneliness, broken relationships, and finding support afterward.
Charles Murray: I thought I didn’t need God. I was wrong.
I spent decades dismissing religion as superstition. But the more I learned, the less my own certainty made sense.
Vatican Library grants Muslim scholars a prayer room
Fr. Giacomo Cardinali, vice prefect, said in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica that Muslim academics had requested a small area in which to pray, and the library had agreed. “Some Muslim scholars have asked us for a room with a carpet for praying, and we have given it to them,” he said.
AI...
Walmart teams with OpenAI to let shoppers buy products through ChatGPT
"For many years now, eCommerce shopping experiences have consisted of a search bar and a long list of item responses. That is about to change. There is a native AI experience coming that is multimedia, personalized, and contextual," Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said.
Goldman Sachs warns of looming layoffs as AI reshapes Wall Street giant’s operations
Despite reporting record profits, the firm told employees it will limit head count and cut some roles as part of its new “OneGS 3.0” overhaul, shifting toward AI-driven efficiency and automation that executives say will redefine how the bank operates.
