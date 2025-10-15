Blog
Morning Brief 2025-10-15

October 15, 2025
Chris Brady

TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Peter Schweizer
TOPIC: The alleged foreign influences behind Zohran Mamdani’s campaign for mayor of New York City.

BOTTOM OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Dave "Heavy D" Sparks
TOPIC: “Heavy D” of the Diesel Brothers was ARRESTED over fines he was given over car modifications.

TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Chris Martenson
TOPIC: Are AI data centers the new oil?

News...

Glenn Beck joins Megyn Kelly LIVE — one night ONLY in Fort Worth!
On October 25, 2025, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, Glenn joins Megyn on her “Megyn Kelly Live" tour for a no-holds-barred conversation that promises laughs, surprises, and maybe even a few uncomfortable questions.

Trump honors Charlie Kirk with highest civilian honor
President Trump honored Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Tuesday, the day that would have been the conservative activist's 32nd birthday. Erika Kirk, Charlie's widow, accepted the award at the White House Tuesday afternoon on his behalf.

Glenn: Only Charlie could bring the legends … and me together.

'Deadass serious': FBI goes to Glenn Beck's home after he helped expose Antifa's terror network
The Trump administration appears keen to weaponize Glenn Beck's insights about leftist terrorists.

Barack Obama unironically says politics have no place in courts, DOJ
"We don't want kangaroo courts and trumped-up charges. We want our court system and our DOJ and FBI to be playing things straight and not meddling in politics."

Congress collected 30 million lines of phone data in Trump J6 probe, raising civil liberty concerns
More details continue to emerge about the collusion between Democrats in Congress and Biden's weaponized DOJ in targeting Trump.

Jim Jordan demands interview with Jack Smith
"Your misdeeds were so flagrant that the Justice Department's Office of Professional Responsibility confirmed to the Committee in November 2024 that it had opened an inquiry into the tactics of your office," he said.

Stefanik, Cotton urge Bessent to open funding probe on Council on American-Islamic Relations
Stefanik and Cotton urged the investigation in a joint letter, accusing CAIR 's executive director of previously leading the Islamic Association for Palestine, which they claimed authorities have identified as a propaganda front for Hamas.

Matt Walsh: An update on the shocking crime that Democrats don’t want you to know about
When Florida officials read what I wrote about Ronald Exantus, they ordered 24-hour surveillance that same day.

Elon Musk backs call to deploy federal troops to San Francisco, calls city a ‘drug zombie apocalypse’
Musk said sending in the feds is “the only solution at this point,” siding with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff’s earlier remarks about using the National Guard to restore order in crime-ridden San Francisco — even as Benioff scrambled to walk back his comments ahead of his company’s major conference.

Newsom vetoes California bill that would have fined social media for ‘offensive’ speech
Free-speech groups applauded Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for rejecting SB 771, a Democrat-backed measure that sought to punish platforms for hosting so-called hateful content, warning it would have gutted First Amendment protections and silenced political dissent online.

Mitt Romney speaks out after sister-in-law Carrie is found dead near Los Angeles parking garage
On Monday, a representative for the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department confirmed to People that a woman jumped or fell from a nearby parking structure. According to NBC Los Angeles, the garage is five stories and located next to a Hyatt Regency hotel.

Government Shutdown...

Trump says a very wealthy 'gentleman' offered to pay troops' wages through government shutdown
"I said, ‘Look, we're not going to need it. We're going to take care of our troops,'" he added. "But this was a position that's being forced upon us by Democrats."

Related: On average, the government paid nearly $7.4 billion each two-week pay period last year

Democrats’ shutdown just gave our enemies the green light
In a joint column, Reps. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) and August Pfluger (R-Texas) argue that Senate Democrats’ refusal to pass a clean funding bill has halted training, cut off pay for troops, and weakened U.S. readiness just as China, Russia, and Iran grow more aggressive.

Thune open to extending government funding deadline as Senate stalls on budget bill
Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) signaled he’s willing to push the Nov. 21 funding deadline further as the Senate repeatedly fails to pass the House-approved continuing resolution, saying more time is needed to complete the regular appropriations process.

Politics...

DOGE says that it has created $210 billion in taxpayer savings
Trump and Elon’s DOGE effort to reduce government costs, in conjunction with reducing the size of the workforce, fulfills — mostly — a campaign promise that many Americans were anxious to see implemented. The actual numbers can get complicated.

Millions of dollars are being spent in California on redistricting campaign commercials
As the California special election heats up in the weeks leading to voters saying yay or nay on Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s congressional redistricting effort, big money continues to fuel campaigns for and against it.

Local Democrats hosting fundraiser for candidate who fantasized about killing GOP lawmaker
The Stafford Democratic Committee is moving forward with a “Defending Democracy” fundraiser featuring attorney general candidate Jay Jones, despite reports that he texted about shooting a Republican legislator and wished death on the lawmaker’s children.

Democrats silent as NYC socialist candidate caught with foreign campaign donations
New York mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani reportedly accepted nearly $13,000 in potentially illegal foreign donations, but Democrat leaders who claimed “no one is above the law” during their crusade against President Trump have had nothing to say about the alleged election violations in their own ranks.

Indicted Letitia James is housing ‘fugitive’ grandniece in her Virginia home: Report
The New York attorney general’s grandniece, wanted in North Carolina for violating probation on assault and trespassing charges, has reportedly lived with her three children in James’ Norfolk property since 2020 while officially listed as an absconder.

Trump jokes about his beach body at White House event
"I'd like to be like Biden. I'd like to go to the beach. You know, my legs are not quite as thin as his." President Trump joked that he doesn't go to the beach because his "slightly larger" body would not "be appreciated" by others.

Immigration...

Dallas ICE facility shooter feared radiation exposure and thought he was 'allergic to plastic,' records show
The parents of the 29-year-old gunman who opened fire on a Dallas immigration facility in September told police their son was "completely normal" before he moved to Washington state and returned home several years ago, believing he had "radiation sickness" and was "allergic to plastic."

DHS reveals Mexican criminals have placed alleged bounties on ICE, Border Patrol officers
The plot includes a tiered bounty system that allegedly pays people $2,000 to gather information on ICE and Border Patrol officials, $5,000 to $10,000 to kidnap or attack officials, and up to $50,000 to assassinate high-ranking officials.

Rioters in Chicago hurl rocks at feds after illegal immigrant rams Border Patrol car
Federal agents were attacked with rocks and bottles after an illegal immigrant rammed their vehicle and tried to flee, forcing officers to use tear gas as the mob turned violent amid rising cartel-linked threats against U.S. agents in the city.

Records: Blue states can’t provide any evidence to defend anchor baby citizenship
Public records obtained by America First Legal show that states suing to block President Trump’s order ending birthright citizenship for children of illegal aliens have no data proving financial harm, revealing their lawsuit rests on political claims instead of evidence.

Trump administration revokes visas of foreigners who celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination
"Aliens who take advantage of America’s hospitality while celebrating the assassination of our citizens will be removed."

WAR News...

Trump announces another strike against 'narcoterrorist' vessel
"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking narcotics, was associated with illicit narcoterrorist networks, and was transiting along a known DTO route. The strike was conducted in International Waters, and six male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike. No U.S. Forces were harmed."

The government's anti-drone energy weapons you didn't know existed
Amid thousands of drone sightings along the East Coast, biotech entrepreneur Jake Adler revealed that the Pentagon has accelerated deployment of microwave and energy-based systems capable of neutralizing entire drone swarms, marking a major leap in low-cost defense technology.

Israel...

Netanyahu says Hamas must disarm or 'all hell breaks loose'
Netanyahu said he's hopeful for a peaceful next phase in the deal between Israel and Hamas, but noted President Trump's conditions are "very clear": Hamas must give up its arms and demilitarize, or "all hell breaks loose."

AP: Hamas reasserts control in a chaotic Gaza, posing a risk to the fragile ceasefire
As the Gaza ceasefire holds, Hamas security forces have returned to the streets, clashed with armed groups, and killed alleged gangsters in what the militant group says is an attempt to restore law and order in areas where Israeli troops have withdrawn.

Israel said to cancel planned Gaza sanctions as Hamas expedites return of dead hostages
The measures were announced Tuesday after Hamas initially only handed over the remains of four out of 28 dead hostages held in the Strip by Palestinian terrorists.

His captors were teachers, university lecturers, and doctors, Israeli hostage reveals
Former hostage Tal Shoham said civilians — including a first-grade teacher, lecturer, and doctor — helped Hamas hold Israelis captive, describing them as “brainwashed and full of hate” and confirming that ordinary Gazans were complicit in the Oct. 7 atrocities.

Released hostage in shock, would be killed if there had not been a deal, uncle says
After enduring starvation, torture, and constant fear during 738 days in Hamas captivity, Rom Braslavski remained remarkably selfless, rejoicing when other hostages were freed and never asking, “Why not me?”

‘Doctor Who’ star admits she had ‘Trump derangement syndrome,’ praises president for Gaza peace deal
British actress Frances Barber said she was “deeply moved” and now respects President Trump after his successful Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release, thanking him for securing freedom for all surviving captives.

Entertainment...

Mel Gibson's 'Resurrection of the Christ' casts new Jesus, Mary Magdalene
Shooting started last week at Rome’s Cinecittà Studios on the film, with its main ensemble having been entirely recast.

George Clooney criticizes Hollywood culture — now that he lives in France
Clooney revealed in an interview with Esquire that he did not want to raise his kids immersed in Hollywood culture, with their heads buried in technology and trying to avoid paparazzi.

Dramatic video shows moment Alec Baldwin rams head-on into tree in Hamptons car crash
Newsmax, which obtained the video, says it “contradicts” Baldwin’s contention that the truck cut him off, causing the crash. But the NY Post says the video arguably shows the garbage truck rolling through a stop before making a turn, giving Baldwin little time to slow down on a clearly wet and slippery road.

Media...

Understanding the Pentagon’s dispute with the media
The Washington Examiner is among more than 35 media outlets that have publicly said they will not sign the pledge. The reporters from those outlets will continue to cover the Department of War, but will do so from afar now. One America News Network is the only media outlet to publicly say it will sign it.

Pentagon press pool's main hang-up: Journalists confirming they 'understand' new policies
When the Department of War published the new policies earlier this month, the Pentagon Press Association and its allies raised only one issue with Hegseth’s staff, that reporters would likely refuse to sign any statement that they “understand” the contents of the new policies.

Supreme Court denies hearing appeal from Alex Jones against $1.4 billion judgment
The decision means Jones is out of options and must break out the checkbook and write a check for "one billion and four hundred million dollars and zero cents."

RFK Jr.’s wife Cheryl Hines clashes with Sunny Hostin over his qualifications as health secretary
The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actress defended her husband’s record on fighting corporate toxins after Hostin called him “the least qualified” health secretary ever, sparking a fiery debate on "The View" over his medical background and past vaccine claims.

Environment...

The United Nations is about to tax you
A new global climate tax would be the ultimate in taxation without representation.

Trump administration quietly canceled the nation’s largest solar project
Although the project was greenlit by the Biden administration, it remained controversial with some conservation groups and residents, who feared the sheer size of the solar arrays would impact critical desert wildlife habitat. Desert tortoises and Joshua trees live in the area that would be developed for the solar array.

LGBTQIA2S+...

Study finds transgender identification in nosedive among American students
The number of young Americans who identify as transgender has dropped by nearly half since peaking in 2023, an indication that the gender-identity trend is rapidly going “out of fashion,” according to a newly published survey of polling data.

Activists outraged after Gov. Abbott orders removal of Pride crosswalk and BLM mural
One resident said the act was a "breach" of "queer history."

Religion...

Study finds near-death survivors often face isolation, spiritual upheaval
A University of Virginia study found that nearly 70% of people who experienced a near-death event reported major spiritual changes and less fear of death, while many also struggled with loneliness, broken relationships, and finding support afterward.

Charles Murray: I thought I didn’t need God. I was wrong.
I spent decades dismissing religion as superstition. But the more I learned, the less my own certainty made sense.

Vatican Library grants Muslim scholars a prayer room
Fr. Giacomo Cardinali, vice prefect, said in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica that Muslim academics had requested a small area in which to pray, and the library had agreed. “Some Muslim scholars have asked us for a room with a carpet for praying, and we have given it to them,” he said.

AI...

Walmart teams with OpenAI to let shoppers buy products through ChatGPT
"For many years now, eCommerce shopping experiences have consisted of a search bar and a long list of item responses. That is about to change. There is a native AI experience coming that is multimedia, personalized, and contextual," Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said.

Goldman Sachs warns of looming layoffs as AI reshapes Wall Street giant’s operations
Despite reporting record profits, the firm told employees it will limit head count and cut some roles as part of its new “OneGS 3.0” overhaul, shifting toward AI-driven efficiency and automation that executives say will redefine how the bank operates.

Oct 15, 2010 - Caller gives Glenn fashion advice... O'Reilly's appearance on 'The View'...The decline of the dollar... Obama doesn't take responsibility for any of his programs... The guys disagree on vaccinations for children...

Colorado counselor fights back after faith declared “illegal”

Drew Angerer / Staff | Getty Images

The state is effectively silencing professionals who dare speak truths about gender and sexuality, redefining faith-guided speech as illegal.

This week, free speech is once again on the line before the U.S. Supreme Court. At stake is whether Americans still have the right to talk about faith, morality, and truth in their private practice without the government’s permission.

The case comes out of Colorado, where lawmakers in 2019 passed a ban on what they call “conversion therapy.” The law prohibits licensed counselors from trying to change a minor’s gender identity or sexual orientation, including their behaviors or gender expression. The law specifically targets Christian counselors who serve clients attempting to overcome gender dysphoria and not fall prey to the transgender ideology.

The root of this case isn’t about therapy. It’s about erasing a worldview.

The law does include one convenient exception. Counselors are free to “assist” a person who wants to transition genders but not someone who wants to affirm their biological sex. In other words, you can help a child move in one direction — one that is in line with the state’s progressive ideology — but not the other.

Think about that for a moment. The state is saying that a counselor can’t even discuss changing behavior with a client. Isn’t that the whole point of counseling?

One‑sided freedom

Kaley Chiles, a licensed professional counselor in Colorado Springs, has been one of the victims of this blatant attack on the First Amendment. Chiles has dedicated her practice to helping clients dealing with addiction, trauma, sexuality struggles, and gender dysphoria. She’s also a Christian who serves patients seeking guidance rooted in biblical teaching.

Before 2019, she could counsel minors according to her faith. She could talk about biblical morality, identity, and the path to wholeness. When the state outlawed that speech, she stopped. She followed the law — and then she sued.

Her case, Chiles v. Salazar, is now before the Supreme Court. Justices heard oral arguments on Tuesday. The question: Is counseling a form of speech or merely a government‑regulated service?

If the court rules the wrong way, it won’t just silence therapists. It could muzzle pastors, teachers, parents — anyone who believes in truth grounded in something higher than the state.

Censored belief

I believe marriage between a man and a woman is ordained by God. I believe that family — mother, father, child — is central to His design for humanity.

I believe that men and women are created in God’s image, with divine purpose and eternal worth. Gender isn’t an accessory; it’s part of who we are.

I believe the command to “be fruitful and multiply” still stands, that the power to create life is sacred, and that it belongs within marriage between a man and a woman.

And I believe that when we abandon these principles — when we treat sex as recreation, when we dissolve families, when we forget our vows — society fractures.

Are those statements controversial now? Maybe. But if this case goes against Chiles, those statements and others could soon be illegal to say aloud in public.

Faith on trial

In Colorado today, a counselor cannot sit down with a 15‑year‑old who’s struggling with gender identity and say, “You were made in God’s image, and He does not make mistakes.” That is now considered hate speech.

That’s the “freedom” the modern left is offering — freedom to affirm, but never to question. Freedom to comply, but never to dissent. The same movement that claims to champion tolerance now demands silence from anyone who disagrees. The root of this case isn’t about therapy. It’s about erasing a worldview.

The real test

No matter what happens at the Supreme Court, we cannot stop speaking the truth. These beliefs aren’t political slogans. For me, they are the product of years of wrestling, searching, and learning through pain and grace what actually leads to peace. For us, they are the fundamental principles that lead to a flourishing life. We cannot balk at standing for truth.

Maybe that’s why God allows these moments — moments when believers are pushed to the wall. They force us to ask hard questions: What is true? What is worth standing for? What is worth dying for — and living for?

If we answer those questions honestly, we’ll find not just truth, but freedom.

The state doesn’t grant real freedom — and it certainly isn’t defined by Colorado legislators. Real freedom comes from God. And the day we forget that, the First Amendment will mean nothing at all.

What our response to Israel reveals about us

JOSEPH PREZIOSO / Contributor | Getty Images

I have been honored to receive the Defender of Israel Award from Prime Minister Netanyahu.

The Jerusalem Post recently named me one of the strongest Christian voices in support of Israel.

And yet, my support is not blind loyalty. It’s not a rubber stamp for any government or policy. I support Israel because I believe it is my duty — first as a Christian, but even if I weren’t a believer, I would still support her as a man of reason, morality, and common sense.

Because faith isn’t required to understand this: Israel’s existence is not just about one nation’s survival — it is about the survival of Western civilization itself.

It is a lone beacon of shared values in the Middle East. It is a bulwark standing against radical Islam — the same evil that seeks to dismantle our own nation from within.

And my support is not rooted in politics. It is rooted in something simpler and older than politics: a people’s moral and historical right to their homeland, and their right to live in peace.

Israel has that right — and the right to defend herself against those who openly, repeatedly vow her destruction.

Let’s make it personal: if someone told me again and again that they wanted to kill me and my entire family — and then acted on that threat — would I not defend myself? Wouldn’t you? If Hamas were Canada, and we were Israel, and they did to us what Hamas has done to them, there wouldn’t be a single building left standing north of our border. That’s not a question of morality.

That’s just the truth. All people — every people — have a God-given right to protect themselves. And Israel is doing exactly that.

My support for Israel’s right to finish the fight against Hamas comes after eighty years of rejected peace offers and failed two-state solutions. Hamas has never hidden its mission — the eradication of Israel. That’s not a political disagreement.

That’s not a land dispute. That is an annihilationist ideology. And while I do not believe this is America’s war to fight, I do believe — with every fiber of my being — that it is Israel’s right, and moral duty, to defend her people.

Criticism of military tactics is fair. That’s not antisemitism. But denying Israel’s right to exist, or excusing — even celebrating — the barbarity of Hamas? That’s something far darker.

We saw it on October 7th — the face of evil itself. Women and children slaughtered. Babies burned alive. Innocent people raped and dragged through the streets. And now, to see our own fellow citizens march in defense of that evil… that is nothing short of a moral collapse.

If the chants in our streets were, “Hamas, return the hostages — Israel, stop the bombing,” we could have a conversation.

But that’s not what we hear.

What we hear is open sympathy for genocidal hatred. And that is a chasm — not just from decency, but from humanity itself. And here lies the danger: that same hatred is taking root here — in Dearborn, in London, in Paris — not as horror, but as heroism. If we are not vigilant, the enemy Israel faces today will be the enemy the free world faces tomorrow.

This isn’t about politics. It’s about truth. It’s about the courage to call evil by its name and to say “Never again” — and mean it.

And you don’t have to open a Bible to understand this. But if you do — if you are a believer — then this issue cuts even deeper. Because the question becomes: what did God promise, and does He keep His word?

He told Abraham, “I will bless those who bless you, and curse those who curse you.” He promised to make Abraham the father of many nations and to give him “the whole land of Canaan.” And though Abraham had other sons, God reaffirmed that promise through Isaac. And then again through Isaac’s son, Jacob — Israel — saying: “The land I gave to Abraham and Isaac I give to you and to your descendants after you.”

That’s an everlasting promise.

And from those descendants came a child — born in Bethlehem — who claimed to be the Savior of the world. Jesus never rejected His title as “son of David,” the great King of Israel.

He said plainly that He came “for the lost sheep of the house of Israel.” And when He returns, Scripture says He will return as “the Lion of the tribe of Judah.” And where do you think He will go? Back to His homeland — Israel.

Tamir Kalifa / Stringer | Getty Images

And what will He find when He gets there? His brothers — or his brothers’ enemies? Will the roads where He once walked be preserved? Or will they lie in rubble, as Gaza does today? If what He finds looks like the aftermath of October 7th, then tell me — what will be my defense as a Christian?

Some Christians argue that God’s promises to Israel have been transferred exclusively to the Church. I don’t believe that. But even if you do, then ask yourself this: if we’ve inherited the promises, do we not also inherit the land? Can we claim the birthright and then, like Esau, treat it as worthless when the world tries to steal it?

So, when terrorists come to slaughter Israelis simply for living in the land promised to Abraham, will we stand by? Or will we step forward — into the line of fire — and say,

“Take me instead”?

Because this is not just about Israel’s right to exist.

It’s about whether we still know the difference between good and evil.

It’s about whether we still have the courage to stand where God stands.

And if we cannot — if we will not — then maybe the question isn’t whether Israel will survive. Maybe the question is whether we will.

America’s moral erosion: How we were conditioned to accept the unthinkable

MATHIEU LEWIS-ROLLAND / Contributor | Getty Images

Every time we look away from lawlessness, we tell the next mob it can go a little further.

Chicago, Portland, and other American cities are showing us what happens when the rule of law breaks down. These cities have become openly lawless — and that’s not hyperbole.

When a governor declares she doesn’t believe federal agents about a credible threat to their lives, when Chicago orders its police not to assist federal officers, and when cartels print wanted posters offering bounties for the deaths of U.S. immigration agents, you’re looking at a country flirting with anarchy.

Two dangers face us now: the intimidation of federal officers and the normalization of soldiers as street police. Accept either, and we lose the republic.

This isn’t a matter of partisan politics. The struggle we’re watching now is not between Democrats and Republicans. It’s between good and evil, right and wrong, self‑government and chaos.

Moral erosion

For generations, Americans have inherited a republic based on law, liberty, and moral responsibility. That legacy is now under assault by extremists who openly seek to collapse the system and replace it with something darker.

Antifa, well‑financed by the left, isn’t an isolated fringe any more than Occupy Wall Street was. As with Occupy, big money and global interests are quietly aligned with “anti‑establishment” radicals. The goal is disruption, not reform.

And they’ve learned how to condition us. Twenty‑five years ago, few Americans would have supported drag shows in elementary schools, biological males in women’s sports, forced vaccinations, or government partnerships with mega‑corporations to decide which businesses live or die. Few would have tolerated cartels threatening federal agents or tolerated mobs doxxing political opponents. Yet today, many shrug — or cheer.

How did we get here? What evidence convinced so many people to reverse themselves on fundamental questions of morality, liberty, and law? Those long laboring to disrupt our republic have sought to condition people to believe that the ends justify the means.

Promoting “tolerance” justifies women losing to biological men in sports. “Compassion” justifies harboring illegal immigrants, even violent criminals. Whatever deluded ideals Antifa espouses is supposed to somehow justify targeting federal agents and overturning the rule of law. Our culture has been conditioned for this moment.

The buck stops with us

That’s why the debate over using troops to restore order in American cities matters so much. I’ve never supported soldiers executing civilian law, and I still don’t. But we need to speak honestly about what the Constitution allows and why. The Posse Comitatus Act sharply limits the use of the military for domestic policing. The Insurrection Act, however, exists for rare emergencies — when federal law truly can’t be enforced by ordinary means and when mobs, cartels, or coordinated violence block the courts.

Even then, the Constitution demands limits: a public proclamation ordering offenders to disperse, transparency about the mission, a narrow scope, temporary duration, and judicial oversight.

Soldiers fight wars. Cops enforce laws. We blur that line at our peril.

But we also cannot allow intimidation of federal officers or tolerate local officials who openly obstruct federal enforcement. Both extremes — lawlessness on one side and militarization on the other — endanger the republic.

The only way out is the Constitution itself. Protect civil liberty. Enforce the rule of law. Demand transparency. Reject the temptation to justify any tactic because “our side” is winning. We’ve already seen how fear after 9/11 led to the Patriot Act and years of surveillance.

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / Contributor | Getty Images

Two dangers face us now: the intimidation of federal officers and the normalization of soldiers as street police. Accept either, and we lose the republic. The left cannot be allowed to shut down enforcement, and the right cannot be allowed to abandon constitutional restraint.

The real threat to the republic isn’t just the mobs or the cartels. It’s us — citizens who stop caring about truth and constitutional limits. Anything can be justified when fear takes over. Everything collapses when enough people decide “the ends justify the means.”

We must choose differently. Uphold the rule of law. Guard civil liberties. And remember that the only way to preserve a government of, by, and for the people is to act like the people still want it.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.