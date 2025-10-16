Morning Brief 2025-10-16

BOTTOM OF HOUR 1
GUEST: Megyn Kelly
TOPIC: Conservatives NEED to stick together in times like these.
BOTTOM OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Jack Ciattarelli
TOPIC: Will New Jersey elect its first Republican governor since 2018?
News...
Democrats panic over redistricting numbers with pivotal SCOTUS decision looming
If all states redistrict to the extent allowable, Republicans stand to gain more than Democrats.
Conservative SCOTUS justices appear skeptical about race-based redistricting
A Stacey Abrams group fears that a ruling in favor of Louisiana could cost Democrats scores of congressional seats.
Gorsuch gets NAACP lawyer to all but admit support for racial discrimination in redistricting
During Supreme Court arguments over Louisiana’s race-based congressional map, Justice Neil Gorsuch pushed attorney Janai Nelson to clarify whether states can intentionally use race in drawing districts — prompting her to acknowledge that race may be used “precisely” to remedy discrimination.
Ketanji Brown Jackson suggests black people can’t vote, compares them to the disabled
The Democrat-appointed justice suggested that race should be a consideration when drawing congressional districts because black people are systemically “disabled” and don’t have proper access to voting systems.
Teens who jumped, beat ex-DOGE staffer ‘Big Balls’ won't get jail time
Edward Coristine was left with a concussion and a broken nose after he and a female companion were jumped by “a group of 10 guys,” the ex-DOGE employee previously said.
Elon Must points out the obvious after 'Big Balls' attackers receive no jail time
"This was a racist verdict by a racist judge. The simple test to apply is if the races has been reversed, the White kids would be in prison. Equal justice for all!"
Wrist slaps for left-wing violence invite more attacks on conservatives
Left-wing violence receives legal cover from judges and political cover from politicians and commentators, sending one very loud message to their militants: Don’t stop.
Meet the radical lefty historian quietly influencing millions
Trump is a dictator. Charlie Kirk was assassinated by a far-right die-hard. The Supreme Court is ushering in an authoritarian takeover. If you get your news from Heather Cox Richardson, you might be nodding along in agreement.
Obama’s dour new Presidential Center is getting savaged on social media: ‘Death Star in Chicago’
Obama’s austere new presidential library is getting roasted with comparisons to the Death Star, garbage bins, and other domineering monoliths in a hilarious social media thread sparked by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).
Flashback: Clinton Presidential Library mocked as looking like a giant trailer
An Arkansas writer tore into the library’s New York designers for creating what he called a “giant friggin’ trailer park that can be seen from space,” arguing that the structure insults Arkansas under the guise of high-minded architectural symbolism.
Government Shutdown...
Democrat-appointed federal judge blocks Trump’s plan for mass federal layoffs amid shutdown
Judge Susan Illston, a Clinton appointee, issued a temporary restraining order, calling the president’s move politically motivated and “illegal.”
Senate tees up defense spending vote for Thursday amid government shutdown
Senate Democrats said their support for the Pentagon bill would depend on what measures Republicans attempt to attach to it.
Trump: Schumer is a ‘loser’ using the shutdown in a bid to ‘get relevance back’
"He’s always been sort of a loser — but an intelligent one."
Dems’ shutdown presser shows how their lawfare grift machine operates
Rather than work to reopen the government, Democrats used a Capitol Hill event to promote Democracy Forward — a $21 million nonprofit run by Marc Elias and former Biden officials — highlighting how party-aligned “nonprofits” profit from lawsuits targeting Trump’s agenda.
Democrats' bill would let federal workers skip paying rent during government shutdowns
The bill would also stay eviction and foreclosure proceedings for 30 days after a shutdown ends. Anyone who tries to carry out an eviction or foreclosure of a federal worker or contractor during that time would be guilty of a misdemeanor and subject to fines or even jail time.
Politics...
CNN data guru says Democrat hopes of flipping House are fading
"The GOP's chances, up like a rocket ... up from 17% to now a 37% chance."
AOC leaves door open for Schumer primary challenge
Says leaders need to talk more about "having air that’s drinkable."
Kamala Harris claims that 'some people' said she was ‘most qualified candidate in history’
The former vice president told podcaster Kara Swisher that “some people” called her the most qualified person ever to run for president. The “some people” Harris referenced might be, in fact, just one person — the person who ran as her running mate: Tim Walz.
Spanberger still sells merchandise with Jay Jones’ name despite attempts to distance campaigns
A “Spanberger-Hashmi-Jones” shirt and a bumper sticker were listed on the campaign store.
Nancy Pelosi — clutching the hand of an aide to walk — snaps at reporter asking about Capitol riot: ‘Shut up’
“I did not refuse the National Guard. The president didn’t send it. Why are you coming here with Republican talking points as if you are a serious journalist?” she fumed.
Economy...
Marjorie Taylor Greene says Trump's tariffs are causing problems for American manufacturers
The Georgia Republican said manufacturing companies have told her that while they broadly support Trump's goals, they're running into problems obtaining the goods they need from overseas.
Why ‘doorstep taxes’ are making Amazon, DoorDash deliveries more expensive
State and local governments are adding per-delivery fees to help fund big projects such as infrastructure, and at least one longtime New York City politician is hoping that under a Zohran Mamdani administration, NYC could be next.
Immigration...
Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for securing America’s border
Angel parents and families of fentanyl victims urged the Nobel Committee to award the prize to the president for bringing peace at home.
Los Angeles County declares ‘state of emergency’ over deportation raids
County leaders compared ICE operations to natural disasters, clearing the way for taxpayer aid to illegal aliens.
DOT pulls $40 million from California for ignoring English rules for truckers
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy cut federal safety funds after California refused to ensure that commercial drivers can read road signs or speak with law enforcement, calling it a basic safety issue and blaming Gov. Newsom for obstructing federal law.
Family visit to Camp Pendleton ended with ICE deporting Marine’s dad
Marine Corps recruiters have long promoted enlistment as a path to stability for families without legal immigration status, but experts say those assurances have eroded as federal authorities have moved to enforce existing laws more strictly.
WAR News...
Trump admits he authorized CIA operations in Venezuela, looking at land attacks in war with cartels
The admission comes after Trump directed the Department of War earlier this month to act against drug cartels as though it was in an "armed conflict" with such organizations.
B-52 bombers just flew for hours off Venezuela’s coast
The B-52 sorties are a major show of force aimed at Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro as U.S. forces further step up operations in the Caribbean.
Cracked windscreen forces War Secretary Pete Hegseth's plane to land in UK
Less than a month ago, Trump had to transfer from Marine One to a support helicopter after a hydraulic issue forced an unscheduled landing at a local airfield in England. In February a government plane carrying Secretary of State Marco Rubio had to turn back due to a crack in the window of the cockpit.
Israel...
US denies Hamas violating deal, is aiming to set up safe zone for Gazans fleeing group
Top Trump aides say only Hamas-free areas will be rebuilt, reveal countries offering to join postwar security force, stress Gazans won’t be forced to leave Strip during reconstruction.
Egypt seeks 10,000-person Palestinian force in Gaza as talks on Trump plan enter second phase
Egypt proposed an initial deployment of 1,000 security personnel trained in Jordan or Egypt, aiming to gradually expand the effort to enforce post-ceasefire security.
Permanent settlement in Gaza is far from secured, even after success of hostage release
Hamas’ actions after the Israeli withdrawal have created tensions amid the ceasefire and warning signs that the groups may fail to uphold its commitments.
Handcuffed, caged, thrown in a pit: Hostages’ families describe two years of hell
In the days since they were released from two years in brutal captivity, freed hostages have shared, through their families, harrowing details of their time in Gaza. The accounts paint a picture of starvation, suffering, and physical and psychological abuse.
‘They demanded he convert to Islam’: Rom Braslavski's mother says son was alone for two years
She described him being shown selective footage to convince him his parents had given up on him and repeated efforts to induce him to fast during Ramadan or read the Quran in return for food and better conditions.
Greta Thunberg complains that Israeli guards stomped on her frog hat
Literally worse than Hitler.
Zohran Mamdani refuses call for Hamas to disarm as terror outfit slaughters Gazans in streets
Socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani repeatedly refused to say Hamas should disarm as part of the Trump-brokered ceasefire deal in Gaza, telling Fox News he does not "have opinions about the future" of the terrorist group.
World...
Trump says Modi assured him India will stop Russian oil purchases, but timeline unclear
″[Modi] assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big stop,” Trump said at the press briefing in the Oval Office. “Now we’ve got to get China to do the same thing.”
NY Times: China played its strongest card to get Trump’s attention. Will it work?
Xi Jinping’s need to project strength before a crucial meeting of Communist Party leaders may help explain why Beijing announced new rare-earth controls.
Chinese SIM farms are radicalizing Americans and destabilizing society, intel experts say
"There’s a chatbot that can pretend to be 27 personalities and is designed to groom you."
Candace Owens loses legal fight to enter Australia
The country’s highest court backed the government’s decision to deny her a visa over concerns she could “incite discord” in the community.
Entertainment...
Whitney Cummings defends performing at Riyadh Comedy Festival, says backlash 'is just racism'
"I don’t operate under, you know, the idea that every government and their people are the same. … You think that the people of Saudi Arabia and the Saudi government all [share the same values]? So you also believe that the Chinese government and the Chinese people are exactly the same? It’s just racism."
Reporter confronts Keira Knightley about playing role written by JK Rowling. She doesn’t seem to care much.
Asked about boycotts targeting Rowling, Knightley said she hadn’t heard of them, adding that “we’ve all got very different opinions” and should figure out “how to live together.”
Media...
Federalist editors reviewed the new Pentagon media rules, say they do not restrict press freedoms
Sean Davis and Mollie Hemingway said the new Department of War media access policy simply outlines procedures for credentialed reporters, stating it does not restrict coverage, require preapproval of stories, or force journalists to waive any constitutional rights — only that they acknowledge understanding the rules.
NBC News axes ‘diversity’ teams and slashes staff ahead of MSNBC split
About 150 employees are being cut as NBC ends its partnership with MSNBC, with entire race and gender “issue” teams eliminated.
Environment...
Obama judge tosses John Podesta-endorsed lawsuit claiming Trump's energy policies are killing children
Podesta's appearance as an "expert witness" was unable to salvage the case brought by 22 children against Trump.
LGBTQIA2S+...
Transgender athlete tries to dodge Supreme Court review of Idaho women’s sports case
Lindsay Hecox abruptly withdrew from competition and moved to dismiss the suit after SCOTUS agreed to hear Idaho’s defense of its women’s sports law, but Judge David Nye blocked the maneuver, calling it a manipulative attempt to avoid Supreme Court scrutiny.
California candidate manages to out-crazy Katie Porter, voices support for ‘gender-neutral’ Olympics
When asked directly why the sexes were separated in sport to begin with, Betty Yee acknowledged that there were physical differences between men and women — but did not alter her position that men should compete against women, so long as the men claim they're actually women.
AI...
Air Force bases to host AI data centers on unused land
The service has been studying potential locations to host AI data centers since early this year, following an executive order issued by President Trump in January that directed the secretary of defense to “identify suitable sites on military installations” for the infrastructure.
Pew: How people around the world view AI
More are concerned than excited about its use, and more trust their own country and the EU to regulate it than trust the U.S. or China.
Name of Nazi executioner in horrific WWII photo revealed using AI after 80 years of searching
Commonly known as the “Last Jew of Vinnitsa,” the pic remained a mystery for decades until now.
Travel...
Pro-Hamas hackers hijack airport loudspeakers across North America, spew anti-Trump, Netanyahu slurs — causing delays
Passengers at airports in Pennsylvania and British Columbia were stunned Tuesday when loudspeakers suddenly blasted pro-Hamas messages and slurs against President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Sports...
Franklin & Marshall College said it was looking for a new 'gender-neutral' mascot — and got absolutely torched
The Pennsylvania college scrapped its Ben Franklin and John Marshall mascots after students called them “cartoonish old white guys” and pushed for something “fun and gender-neutral.” Social media users suggested fitting replacements like the Snowflakes, the Sheep, or the Worms.
