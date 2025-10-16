Blog
LatestArticlesVideos
Radio
LivePodcastSerialsStations
TV
Podcasts
The Glenn Beck ProgramThe Glenn Beck PodcastThe Beck Story
Fine Art
Real Estate
More
AboutCharityBooksSponsorsShopContact
SEARCH
Live Radio

©2024 MERCURY RADIO ARTS.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

TERMS OF USE | PRIVACY POLICY

Live

Glenn's Show Prep

Morning Brief 2025-10-16

October 16, 2025
Chris Brady

BOTTOM OF HOUR 1
GUEST: Megyn Kelly
TOPIC: Conservatives NEED to stick together in times like these.

BOTTOM OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Jack Ciattarelli
TOPIC: Will New Jersey elect its first Republican governor since 2018?

News...

Democrats panic over redistricting numbers with pivotal SCOTUS decision looming
If all states redistrict to the extent allowable, Republicans stand to gain more than Democrats.

Conservative SCOTUS justices appear skeptical about race-based redistricting
A Stacey Abrams group fears that a ruling in favor of Louisiana could cost Democrats scores of congressional seats.

Gorsuch gets NAACP lawyer to all but admit support for racial discrimination in redistricting
During Supreme Court arguments over Louisiana’s race-based congressional map, Justice Neil Gorsuch pushed attorney Janai Nelson to clarify whether states can intentionally use race in drawing districts — prompting her to acknowledge that race may be used “precisely” to remedy discrimination.

Ketanji Brown Jackson suggests black people can’t vote, compares them to the disabled
The Democrat-appointed justice suggested that race should be a consideration when drawing congressional districts because black people are systemically “disabled” and don’t have proper access to voting systems.

Teens who jumped, beat ex-DOGE staffer ‘Big Balls’ won't get jail time
Edward Coristine was left with a concussion and a broken nose after he and a female companion were jumped by “a group of 10 guys,” the ex-DOGE employee previously said.

Elon Must points out the obvious after 'Big Balls' attackers receive no jail time
"This was a racist verdict by a racist judge. The simple test to apply is if the races has been reversed, the White kids would be in prison. Equal justice for all!"

Wrist slaps for left-wing violence invite more attacks on conservatives
Left-wing violence receives legal cover from judges and political cover from politicians and commentators, sending one very loud message to their militants: Don’t stop.

Meet the radical lefty historian quietly influencing millions
Trump is a dictator. Charlie Kirk was assassinated by a far-right die-hard. The Supreme Court is ushering in an authoritarian takeover. If you get your news from Heather Cox Richardson, you might be nodding along in agreement.

Obama’s dour new Presidential Center is getting savaged on social media: ‘Death Star in Chicago’
Obama’s austere new presidential library is getting roasted with comparisons to the Death Star, garbage bins, and other domineering monoliths in a hilarious social media thread sparked by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Flashback: Clinton Presidential Library mocked as looking like a giant trailer
An Arkansas writer tore into the library’s New York designers for creating what he called a “giant friggin’ trailer park that can be seen from space,” arguing that the structure insults Arkansas under the guise of high-minded architectural symbolism.

Government Shutdown...

Democrat-appointed federal judge blocks Trump’s plan for mass federal layoffs amid shutdown
Judge Susan Illston, a Clinton appointee, issued a temporary restraining order, calling the president’s move politically motivated and “illegal.”

Senate tees up defense spending vote for Thursday amid government shutdown
Senate Democrats said their support for the Pentagon bill would depend on what measures Republicans attempt to attach to it.

Trump: Schumer is a ‘loser’ using the shutdown in a bid to ‘get relevance back’
"He’s always been sort of a loser — but an intelligent one."

Dems’ shutdown presser shows how their lawfare grift machine operates
Rather than work to reopen the government, Democrats used a Capitol Hill event to promote Democracy Forward — a $21 million nonprofit run by Marc Elias and former Biden officials — highlighting how party-aligned “nonprofits” profit from lawsuits targeting Trump’s agenda.

Democrats' bill would let federal workers skip paying rent during government shutdowns
The bill would also stay eviction and foreclosure proceedings for 30 days after a shutdown ends. Anyone who tries to carry out an eviction or foreclosure of a federal worker or contractor during that time would be guilty of a misdemeanor and subject to fines or even jail time.

Politics...

CNN data guru says Democrat hopes of flipping House are fading
"The GOP's chances, up like a rocket ... up from 17% to now a 37% chance."

AOC leaves door open for Schumer primary challenge
Says leaders need to talk more about "having air that’s drinkable."

Kamala Harris claims that 'some people' said she was ‘most qualified candidate in history’
The former vice president told podcaster Kara Swisher that “some people” called her the most qualified person ever to run for president. The “some people” Harris referenced might be, in fact, just one person — the person who ran as her running mate: Tim Walz.

Spanberger still sells merchandise with Jay Jones’ name despite attempts to distance campaigns
A “Spanberger-Hashmi-Jones” shirt and a bumper sticker were listed on the campaign store.

Nancy Pelosi — clutching the hand of an aide to walk — snaps at reporter asking about Capitol riot: ‘Shut up’
“I did not refuse the National Guard. The president didn’t send it. Why are you coming here with Republican talking points as if you are a serious journalist?” she fumed.

Economy...

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Trump's tariffs are causing problems for American manufacturers
The Georgia Republican said manufacturing companies have told her that while they broadly support Trump's goals, they're running into problems obtaining the goods they need from overseas.

Why ‘doorstep taxes’ are making Amazon, DoorDash deliveries more expensive
State and local governments are adding per-delivery fees to help fund big projects such as infrastructure, and at least one longtime New York City politician is hoping that under a Zohran Mamdani administration, NYC could be next.

Immigration...

Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for securing America’s border
Angel parents and families of fentanyl victims urged the Nobel Committee to award the prize to the president for bringing peace at home.

Los Angeles County declares ‘state of emergency’ over deportation raids
County leaders compared ICE operations to natural disasters, clearing the way for taxpayer aid to illegal aliens.

DOT pulls $40 million from California for ignoring English rules for truckers
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy cut federal safety funds after California refused to ensure that commercial drivers can read road signs or speak with law enforcement, calling it a basic safety issue and blaming Gov. Newsom for obstructing federal law.

Family visit to Camp Pendleton ended with ICE deporting Marine’s dad
Marine Corps recruiters have long promoted enlistment as a path to stability for families without legal immigration status, but experts say those assurances have eroded as federal authorities have moved to enforce existing laws more strictly.

WAR News...

Trump admits he authorized CIA operations in Venezuela, looking at land attacks in war with cartels
The admission comes after Trump directed the Department of War earlier this month to act against drug cartels as though it was in an "armed conflict" with such organizations.

B-52 bombers just flew for hours off Venezuela’s coast
The B-52 sorties are a major show of force aimed at Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro as U.S. forces further step up operations in the Caribbean.

Cracked windscreen forces War Secretary Pete Hegseth's plane to land in UK
Less than a month ago, Trump had to transfer from Marine One to a support helicopter after a hydraulic issue forced an unscheduled landing at a local airfield in England. In February a government plane carrying Secretary of State Marco Rubio had to turn back due to a crack in the window of the cockpit.

Israel...

US denies Hamas violating deal, is aiming to set up safe zone for Gazans fleeing group
Top Trump aides say only Hamas-free areas will be rebuilt, reveal countries offering to join postwar security force, stress Gazans won’t be forced to leave Strip during reconstruction.

Egypt seeks 10,000-person Palestinian force in Gaza as talks on Trump plan enter second phase
Egypt proposed an initial deployment of 1,000 security personnel trained in Jordan or Egypt, aiming to gradually expand the effort to enforce post-ceasefire security.

Permanent settlement in Gaza is far from secured, even after success of hostage release
Hamas’ actions after the Israeli withdrawal have created tensions amid the ceasefire and warning signs that the groups may fail to uphold its commitments.

Handcuffed, caged, thrown in a pit: Hostages’ families describe two years of hell
In the days since they were released from two years in brutal captivity, freed hostages have shared, through their families, harrowing details of their time in Gaza. The accounts paint a picture of starvation, suffering, and physical and psychological abuse.

‘They demanded he convert to Islam’: Rom Braslavski's mother says son was alone for two years
She described him being shown selective footage to convince him his parents had given up on him and repeated efforts to induce him to fast during Ramadan or read the Quran in return for food and better conditions.

Greta Thunberg complains that Israeli guards stomped on her frog hat
Literally worse than Hitler.

Zohran Mamdani refuses call for Hamas to disarm as terror outfit slaughters Gazans in streets
Socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani repeatedly refused to say Hamas should disarm as part of the Trump-brokered ceasefire deal in Gaza, telling Fox News he does not "have opinions about the future" of the terrorist group.

World...

Trump says Modi assured him India will stop Russian oil purchases, but timeline unclear
″[Modi] assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big stop,” Trump said at the press briefing in the Oval Office. “Now we’ve got to get China to do the same thing.”

NY Times: China played its strongest card to get Trump’s attention. Will it work?
Xi Jinping’s need to project strength before a crucial meeting of Communist Party leaders may help explain why Beijing announced new rare-earth controls.

Chinese SIM farms are radicalizing Americans and destabilizing society, intel experts say
"There’s a chatbot that can pretend to be 27 personalities and is designed to groom you."

Candace Owens loses legal fight to enter Australia
The country’s highest court backed the government’s decision to deny her a visa over concerns she could “incite discord” in the community.

Entertainment...

Whitney Cummings defends performing at Riyadh Comedy Festival, says backlash 'is just racism'
"I don’t operate under, you know, the idea that every government and their people are the same. … You think that the people of Saudi Arabia and the Saudi government all [share the same values]? So you also believe that the Chinese government and the Chinese people are exactly the same? It’s just racism."

Reporter confronts Keira Knightley about playing role written by JK Rowling. She doesn’t seem to care much.
Asked about boycotts targeting Rowling, Knightley said she hadn’t heard of them, adding that “we’ve all got very different opinions” and should figure out “how to live together.”

Media...

Federalist editors reviewed the new Pentagon media rules, say they do not restrict press freedoms
Sean Davis and Mollie Hemingway said the new Department of War media access policy simply outlines procedures for credentialed reporters, stating it does not restrict coverage, require preapproval of stories, or force journalists to waive any constitutional rights — only that they acknowledge understanding the rules.

NBC News axes ‘diversity’ teams and slashes staff ahead of MSNBC split
About 150 employees are being cut as NBC ends its partnership with MSNBC, with entire race and gender “issue” teams eliminated.

Environment...

Obama judge tosses John Podesta-endorsed lawsuit claiming Trump's energy policies are killing children
Podesta's appearance as an "expert witness" was unable to salvage the case brought by 22 children against Trump.

LGBTQIA2S+...

Transgender athlete tries to dodge Supreme Court review of Idaho women’s sports case
Lindsay Hecox abruptly withdrew from competition and moved to dismiss the suit after SCOTUS agreed to hear Idaho’s defense of its women’s sports law, but Judge David Nye blocked the maneuver, calling it a manipulative attempt to avoid Supreme Court scrutiny.

California candidate manages to out-crazy Katie Porter, voices support for ‘gender-neutral’ Olympics
When asked directly why the sexes were separated in sport to begin with, Betty Yee acknowledged that there were physical differences between men and women — but did not alter her position that men should compete against women, so long as the men claim they're actually women.

AI...

Air Force bases to host AI data centers on unused land
The service has been studying potential locations to host AI data centers since early this year, following an executive order issued by President Trump in January that directed the secretary of defense to “identify suitable sites on military installations” for the infrastructure.

Pew: How people around the world view AI
More are concerned than excited about its use, and more trust their own country and the EU to regulate it than trust the U.S. or China.

Name of Nazi executioner in horrific WWII photo revealed using AI after 80 years of searching
Commonly known as the “Last Jew of Vinnitsa,” the pic remained a mystery for decades until now.

Travel...

Pro-Hamas hackers hijack airport loudspeakers across North America, spew anti-Trump, Netanyahu slurs — causing delays
Passengers at airports in Pennsylvania and British Columbia were stunned Tuesday when loudspeakers suddenly blasted pro-Hamas messages and slurs against President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Sports...

Franklin & Marshall College said it was looking for a new 'gender-neutral' mascot — and got absolutely torched
The Pennsylvania college scrapped its Ben Franklin and John Marshall mascots after students called them “cartoonish old white guys” and pushed for something “fun and gender-neutral.” Social media users suggested fitting replacements like the Snowflakes, the Sheep, or the Worms.

Oct 16, 2008 - Obama-McCain presidential debate... Joe the Plumber... Post-debate analysis from Stu... End of capitalism... Glenn talks with Steve Doocy about his new book, 'Tales from the Dad Side'... A farmer in the Oval Office...

Breaking point: Will America stand up to the mob?

Jeff J Mitchell / Staff | Getty Images

The mob rises where men of courage fall silent. The lesson from Portland, Chicago, and other blue cities is simple: Appeasing radicals doesn’t buy peace — it only rents humiliation.

Parts of America, like Portland and Chicago, now resemble occupied territory. Progressive city governments have surrendered control to street militias, leaving citizens, journalists, and even federal officers to face violent anarchists without protection.

Take Portland, where Antifa has terrorized the city for more than 100 consecutive nights. Federal officers trying to keep order face nightly assaults while local officials do nothing. Independent journalists, such as Nick Sortor, have even been arrested for documenting the chaos. Sortor and Blaze News reporter Julio Rosas later testified at the White House about Antifa’s violence — testimony that corporate media outlets buried.

Antifa is organized, funded, and emboldened.

Chicago offers the same grim picture. Federal agents have been stalked, ambushed, and denied backup from local police while under siege from mobs. Calls for help went unanswered, putting lives in danger. This is more than disorder; it is open defiance of federal authority and a violation of the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause.

A history of violence

For years, the legacy media and left-wing think tanks have portrayed Antifa as “decentralized” and “leaderless.” The opposite is true. Antifa is organized, disciplined, and well-funded. Groups like Rose City Antifa in Oregon, the Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club in Texas, and Jane’s Revenge operate as coordinated street militias. Legal fronts such as the National Lawyers Guild provide protection, while crowdfunding networks and international supporters funnel money directly to the movement.

The claim that Antifa lacks structure is a convenient myth — one that’s cost Americans dearly.

History reminds us what happens when mobs go unchecked. The French Revolution, Weimar Germany, Mao’s Red Guards — every one began with chaos on the streets. But it wasn’t random. Today’s radicals follow the same playbook: Exploit disorder, intimidate opponents, and seize moral power while the state looks away.

Dismember the dragon

The Trump administration’s decision to designate Antifa a domestic terrorist organization was long overdue. The label finally acknowledged what citizens already knew: Antifa functions as a militant enterprise, recruiting and radicalizing youth for coordinated violence nationwide.

But naming the threat isn’t enough. The movement’s financiers, organizers, and enablers must also face justice. Every dollar that funds Antifa’s destruction should be traced, seized, and exposed.

AFP Contributor / Contributor | Getty Images

This fight transcends party lines. It’s not about left versus right; it’s about civilization versus anarchy. When politicians and judges excuse or ignore mob violence, they imperil the republic itself. Americans must reject silence and cowardice while street militias operate with impunity.

Antifa is organized, funded, and emboldened. The violence in Portland and Chicago is deliberate, not spontaneous. If America fails to confront it decisively, the price won’t just be broken cities — it will be the erosion of the republic itself.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

URGENT: Supreme Court case could redefine religious liberty

Drew Angerer / Staff | Getty Images

The state is effectively silencing professionals who dare speak truths about gender and sexuality, redefining faith-guided speech as illegal.

This week, free speech is once again on the line before the U.S. Supreme Court. At stake is whether Americans still have the right to talk about faith, morality, and truth in their private practice without the government’s permission.

The case comes out of Colorado, where lawmakers in 2019 passed a ban on what they call “conversion therapy.” The law prohibits licensed counselors from trying to change a minor’s gender identity or sexual orientation, including their behaviors or gender expression. The law specifically targets Christian counselors who serve clients attempting to overcome gender dysphoria and not fall prey to the transgender ideology.

The root of this case isn’t about therapy. It’s about erasing a worldview.

The law does include one convenient exception. Counselors are free to “assist” a person who wants to transition genders but not someone who wants to affirm their biological sex. In other words, you can help a child move in one direction — one that is in line with the state’s progressive ideology — but not the other.

Think about that for a moment. The state is saying that a counselor can’t even discuss changing behavior with a client. Isn’t that the whole point of counseling?

One‑sided freedom

Kaley Chiles, a licensed professional counselor in Colorado Springs, has been one of the victims of this blatant attack on the First Amendment. Chiles has dedicated her practice to helping clients dealing with addiction, trauma, sexuality struggles, and gender dysphoria. She’s also a Christian who serves patients seeking guidance rooted in biblical teaching.

Before 2019, she could counsel minors according to her faith. She could talk about biblical morality, identity, and the path to wholeness. When the state outlawed that speech, she stopped. She followed the law — and then she sued.

Her case, Chiles v. Salazar, is now before the Supreme Court. Justices heard oral arguments on Tuesday. The question: Is counseling a form of speech or merely a government‑regulated service?

If the court rules the wrong way, it won’t just silence therapists. It could muzzle pastors, teachers, parents — anyone who believes in truth grounded in something higher than the state.

Censored belief

I believe marriage between a man and a woman is ordained by God. I believe that family — mother, father, child — is central to His design for humanity.

I believe that men and women are created in God’s image, with divine purpose and eternal worth. Gender isn’t an accessory; it’s part of who we are.

I believe the command to “be fruitful and multiply” still stands, that the power to create life is sacred, and that it belongs within marriage between a man and a woman.

And I believe that when we abandon these principles — when we treat sex as recreation, when we dissolve families, when we forget our vows — society fractures.

Are those statements controversial now? Maybe. But if this case goes against Chiles, those statements and others could soon be illegal to say aloud in public.

Faith on trial

In Colorado today, a counselor cannot sit down with a 15‑year‑old who’s struggling with gender identity and say, “You were made in God’s image, and He does not make mistakes.” That is now considered hate speech.

That’s the “freedom” the modern left is offering — freedom to affirm, but never to question. Freedom to comply, but never to dissent. The same movement that claims to champion tolerance now demands silence from anyone who disagrees. The root of this case isn’t about therapy. It’s about erasing a worldview.

The real test

No matter what happens at the Supreme Court, we cannot stop speaking the truth. These beliefs aren’t political slogans. For me, they are the product of years of wrestling, searching, and learning through pain and grace what actually leads to peace. For us, they are the fundamental principles that lead to a flourishing life. We cannot balk at standing for truth.

Maybe that’s why God allows these moments — moments when believers are pushed to the wall. They force us to ask hard questions: What is true? What is worth standing for? What is worth dying for — and living for?

If we answer those questions honestly, we’ll find not just truth, but freedom.

The state doesn’t grant real freedom — and it certainly isn’t defined by Colorado legislators. Real freedom comes from God. And the day we forget that, the First Amendment will mean nothing at all.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Glenn Beck joins Megyn Kelly LIVE — One night ONLY in Fort Worth!

Get ready for sparks to fly. For the first time in years, Glenn will come face-to-face with Megyn Kelly — and this time, he’s the one in the hot seat. On October 25, 2025, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, Glenn joins Megyn on her “Megyn Kelly Live Tour” for a no-holds-barred conversation that promises laughs, surprises, and maybe even a few uncomfortable questions.

What will happen when two of America’s sharpest voices collide under the spotlight? Will Glenn finally reveal the major announcement he’s been teasing on the radio for weeks? You’ll have to be there to find out.

This promises to be more than just an interview — it’s a live showdown packed with wit, honesty, and the kind of energy you can only feel if you are in the room. Tickets are selling fast, so don’t miss your chance to see Glenn like you’ve never seen him before.

Get your tickets NOW at www.MegynKelly.com before they’re gone!

What our response to Israel reveals about us

JOSEPH PREZIOSO / Contributor | Getty Images

I have been honored to receive the Defender of Israel Award from Prime Minister Netanyahu.

The Jerusalem Post recently named me one of the strongest Christian voices in support of Israel.

And yet, my support is not blind loyalty. It’s not a rubber stamp for any government or policy. I support Israel because I believe it is my duty — first as a Christian, but even if I weren’t a believer, I would still support her as a man of reason, morality, and common sense.

Because faith isn’t required to understand this: Israel’s existence is not just about one nation’s survival — it is about the survival of Western civilization itself.

It is a lone beacon of shared values in the Middle East. It is a bulwark standing against radical Islam — the same evil that seeks to dismantle our own nation from within.

And my support is not rooted in politics. It is rooted in something simpler and older than politics: a people’s moral and historical right to their homeland, and their right to live in peace.

Israel has that right — and the right to defend herself against those who openly, repeatedly vow her destruction.

Let’s make it personal: if someone told me again and again that they wanted to kill me and my entire family — and then acted on that threat — would I not defend myself? Wouldn’t you? If Hamas were Canada, and we were Israel, and they did to us what Hamas has done to them, there wouldn’t be a single building left standing north of our border. That’s not a question of morality.

That’s just the truth. All people — every people — have a God-given right to protect themselves. And Israel is doing exactly that.

My support for Israel’s right to finish the fight against Hamas comes after eighty years of rejected peace offers and failed two-state solutions. Hamas has never hidden its mission — the eradication of Israel. That’s not a political disagreement.

That’s not a land dispute. That is an annihilationist ideology. And while I do not believe this is America’s war to fight, I do believe — with every fiber of my being — that it is Israel’s right, and moral duty, to defend her people.

Criticism of military tactics is fair. That’s not antisemitism. But denying Israel’s right to exist, or excusing — even celebrating — the barbarity of Hamas? That’s something far darker.

We saw it on October 7th — the face of evil itself. Women and children slaughtered. Babies burned alive. Innocent people raped and dragged through the streets. And now, to see our own fellow citizens march in defense of that evil… that is nothing short of a moral collapse.

If the chants in our streets were, “Hamas, return the hostages — Israel, stop the bombing,” we could have a conversation.

But that’s not what we hear.

What we hear is open sympathy for genocidal hatred. And that is a chasm — not just from decency, but from humanity itself. And here lies the danger: that same hatred is taking root here — in Dearborn, in London, in Paris — not as horror, but as heroism. If we are not vigilant, the enemy Israel faces today will be the enemy the free world faces tomorrow.

This isn’t about politics. It’s about truth. It’s about the courage to call evil by its name and to say “Never again” — and mean it.

And you don’t have to open a Bible to understand this. But if you do — if you are a believer — then this issue cuts even deeper. Because the question becomes: what did God promise, and does He keep His word?

He told Abraham, “I will bless those who bless you, and curse those who curse you.” He promised to make Abraham the father of many nations and to give him “the whole land of Canaan.” And though Abraham had other sons, God reaffirmed that promise through Isaac. And then again through Isaac’s son, Jacob — Israel — saying: “The land I gave to Abraham and Isaac I give to you and to your descendants after you.”

That’s an everlasting promise.

And from those descendants came a child — born in Bethlehem — who claimed to be the Savior of the world. Jesus never rejected His title as “son of David,” the great King of Israel.

He said plainly that He came “for the lost sheep of the house of Israel.” And when He returns, Scripture says He will return as “the Lion of the tribe of Judah.” And where do you think He will go? Back to His homeland — Israel.

Tamir Kalifa / Stringer | Getty Images

And what will He find when He gets there? His brothers — or his brothers’ enemies? Will the roads where He once walked be preserved? Or will they lie in rubble, as Gaza does today? If what He finds looks like the aftermath of October 7th, then tell me — what will be my defense as a Christian?

Some Christians argue that God’s promises to Israel have been transferred exclusively to the Church. I don’t believe that. But even if you do, then ask yourself this: if we’ve inherited the promises, do we not also inherit the land? Can we claim the birthright and then, like Esau, treat it as worthless when the world tries to steal it?

So, when terrorists come to slaughter Israelis simply for living in the land promised to Abraham, will we stand by? Or will we step forward — into the line of fire — and say,

“Take me instead”?

Because this is not just about Israel’s right to exist.

It’s about whether we still know the difference between good and evil.

It’s about whether we still have the courage to stand where God stands.

And if we cannot — if we will not — then maybe the question isn’t whether Israel will survive. Maybe the question is whether we will.