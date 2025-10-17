Morning Brief 2025-10-17

TOP OF HOUR 2
DOJ brings first Antifa-related terrorism charges in Texas ICE attack
As Alvarado police were issuing commands to a "black-clad figure," one accused Antifa member allegedly yelled, "Get to the rifles."
John Bolton indicted on 18 counts for mishandling classified information
The 76-year-old former Trump adviser was indicted by a grand jury on 18 counts related to mishandling classified information, eight counts of transmission of national defense information, and 10 counts of unlawful retention of NDI.
‘No Kings’ is the clown show covering for a coup
Now that Trump has deployed National Guard troops to stop violent leftist mobs from attacking ICE officers, Democrats and the left have decided to stage a sequel on Saturday.
'Optical illusion' swastika flags distributed to multiple congressional offices prompt investigation: Sources
Multiple sources tell Fox News that what appeared to be a swastika flag in Republican Ohio Rep. Dave Taylor’s D.C. office may actually be an American flag with a hidden pattern visible only on camera — an "optical illusion" similar to flags quietly delivered to dozens of congressional offices now under investigation.
Arc de Trump? President shows off model of Independence Arch, says "it's going to be really beautiful"
The president showed off a model of the arch at a White House dinner Wednesday night for a group of wealthy donors who are funding his White House ballroom project. The arch is supposed to be completed in time for the country's 250th anniversary celebration next year.
The great feminization is remaking society
As women have come to dominate universities, media, and law, institutions have shifted toward emotion and consensus over merit and competition — producing cancel culture, risk aversion, and a weakening of the rule of law.
FBI’s Kash Patel shuts down ‘conspiracy theories’ about Charlie Kirk: We only deal with facts
"The best thing we can do to honor my friend Charlie Kirk's life is to make sure that everyone involved is prosecuted to the full extent of the law."
Corporate donation platforms block conservative charities using SPLC ‘hate group’ list
Major workplace giving services like Benevity, Groundswell, and Millie use the far-left Southern Poverty Law Center’s blacklist to restrict donations to conservative and faith-based nonprofits such as Turning Point USA.
Bombshell audio: Biden privately praised Clarence Thomas’ ‘character’ while claiming to believe Anita Hill’s smears
“Judge, this is Joe Biden. I called to say congratulations and remind you [that] you have [inaudible] years to write the history books that say exactly what you are: a person of character,” Biden said. “Don’t let this part get you down. Congratulations. Enjoy it.”
IRS whistleblowers settle with DOJ over alleged retaliation in Hunter Biden probe
Agents Joseph Ziegler and Gary Shapley reached a confidential settlement with the Justice Department after claiming they were punished for exposing political favoritism in the Hunter Biden tax case, saying the deal includes compensation and DOJ training reforms to prevent future retaliation.
Florida teen accused of abduction hoax faces justice — and alleged ruse appears even more elaborate than initially thought
Deputies say 17-year-old Caden Speight faked his own abduction, shot himself in the leg, and staged evidence to claim he was attacked by Hispanic men. Investigators later found ChatGPT searches about blood collection and Mexican cartels, leading to multiple felony charges.
Senate departs Washington for three-day weekend without government funding deal
The Senate on Thursday afternoon adjourned for the week without a funding deal that would reopen the federal government, thereby pushing the ongoing government shutdown into a third week.
Democrats block legislation to pay troops during shutdown
The defense appropriations bill would fund the Department of War for the upcoming fiscal year and ensure that active-duty troops do not miss a paycheck during the shutdown. The measure also includes a military pay raise.
Sen. Jim Justice throws birthday bash for his bulldog amid shutdown
Babydog stole the spotlight in a pink tutu and birthday hat as hundreds of Hill staffers lined up for cake and photos during her sixth birthday celebration, offering a rare moment of levity during the government shutdown.
NY Post: Mamdani suffers awful showing in mayoral debate — but Cuomo still can’t bury Dem Socialist
If Mamdani did badly, Andrew Cuomo did worse. And an enjoyable Curtis Sliwa buried Cuomo even deeper.
NY Times: 7 takeaways from the first NYC mayoral debate
The Times cast Mamdani as the night’s aggressor and likely winner, saying Cuomo failed to land a decisive blow and Sliwa mostly played spoiler. Cuomo’s attacks fell flat, while Mamdani’s sharp counterpunches and command of the issues kept him firmly in control of the stage.
Mamdani repeatedly accuses Israel of genocide in NYC mayoral debate
Zohran Mamdani, the leading candidate for New York City mayor, accuses Israel of genocide three times within a few minutes in a debate with his rivals, Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa.
Polls show close Virginia attorney general race between Miyares, Jones after text scandal
The latest Decision Desk HQ polling average has GOP Attorney General Jason Miyares and Democrat candidate Jay Jones tied with 46.4% support.
Jay Jones suffers debate night bruising over text messages fantasizing about shooting his GOP colleague
"If you were to apply to be a line prosecutor … you would not pass a background check," Virginia AG Jason Miyares tells Jones.
Virginia’s House speaker targets recipient of Jay Jones’ violent texts
Instead of calling for Jones to withdraw, Democrats try to oust woman they blame for his texts becoming public.
Joy Behar thinks Jones is a Republican, says GOP hasn’t denounced his violent texts
Behar falsely accused Republicans of ignoring Jay Jones’ threats to shoot a GOP lawmaker’s family before being corrected that Jones is a Democrat. She doubled down anyway, insisting only Democrats condemned the remarks despite GOP leaders publicly calling for him to quit the race.
Susan Collins challenger called himself a communist, white people 'racist' and 'stupid'
Maine Democrat Graham Platner, who is seeking his party's nomination to run against Sen. Susan Collins, called himself a "communist," claimed to own guns because he doesn't "trust the fascists to act politely," and accused "white rural America" of being racist and stupid.
Stacey Abrams’ New Georgia Project shutters after copping to illegal campaign activity
Voter registration charity once led by Sen. Raphael Warnock is no more following years of internal turmoil.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker pockets $1.4 million in Las Vegas gambling winnings
Under Pritzker, gambling has expanded significantly across the blue state. He signed legislation legalizing sports betting and authorized six new casinos.
Tariff surge helps shrink US deficit as debt payments hit record highs
The 2025 deficit fell slightly to $1.78 trillion, down 2.2% from last year, as Trump’s massive new tariffs drove a 142% jump in customs revenue. Despite record $1.2 trillion interest costs on the $38 trillion debt, Treasury officials say the deficit-to-GDP ratio dropped below 6% for the first time in three years.
PayPal’s crypto partner mints $300 trillion worth of stablecoins in ‘technical error’
PayPal says the tokens are always redeemable for U.S. dollars on a 1:1 basis.
Homan denies allegations that he took $50K from undercover Biden FBI agents
“I didn’t take $50,000 from anybody. I recused myself from any discussions of any contract or any monetary decisions like that, because I used to have a company that did consulting, so I cleared myself. Day one, what people don’t talk about is I took a significant, huge pay cut to come back and serve my nation, and I’m not enriching myself.”
Obama-appointed judge orders ICE officers in Chicago to wear body cameras
U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Illinois Sara Ellis said she was a “little startled” after seeing clashes between agents and the public on TV, the Associated Press reported. “I live in Chicago if folks haven’t noticed,” Ellis said. “And I’m not blind, right?”
Trump says there will be ‘no choice but to go in and kill’ Hamas if violence in Gaza doesn’t end
The president warned Thursday that continued bloodshed by Hamas would force an armed response, saying nearby allies could carry out the operation “under our auspices” if the terror group refuses to disarm under the peace plan it agreed to.
France, Britain, and US push UN plan for Gaza stabilization force
Western powers are finalizing a Security Council resolution to authorize an international mission in Gaza following the U.S.-brokered ceasefire. The proposed force would not be a U.N. peacekeeping operation but a multinational effort, with countries like Indonesia, Egypt, and the UAE in talks to contribute troops.
Israel shared intel on location of hostages’ bodies with mediators, official says
Turkey sends experts to Gaza in emerging multinational endeavor to locate hostages’ remains.
Hamas claims it can’t return remaining hostages’ bodies without equipment from Israel to clear rubble
The terror group insists it’s eager and willing to hand over the bodies ... but, you know, the Jews, they're to blame for the delay.
Israel freed prisoners, not hostages — there’s a difference
Calling criminals "hostages" is an insult to the innocent.
Trump says he will again meet with Putin to discuss end of Ukraine war
“I believe great progress was made with today’s telephone conversation,” Trump wrote in a social media post, where he also suggested that last week’s breakthrough on a Gaza peace deal could create diplomatic momentum.
China accuses US of ‘creating panic’ over rare-earth export controls
Beijing defended new limits on rare-earth exports as national security measures while signaling openness to trade talks with President Trump. The U.S. has warned of 100% tariffs if China doesn’t back down.
Elon Musk may be helping Tommy Robinson, prompting leftist British lawmaker to demand MI5 investigation
Robinson, who is facing trial for allegedly denying police access to his phone, says Elon Musk is backing his legal defense.
Kathy Griffin claims Trump ‘stole’ 2024 election, blames Elon Musk for ‘buying votes’
The disgraced comedian alleged on her podcast that Trump’s re-election was illegitimate, accusing Elon Musk of paying voters and calling him a “professional Nazi.” Griffin, best known for her 2017 severed-head stunt, claimed Trump’s sweep of swing states was “suspicious.”
Taylor Swift fan accuses singer of selling Nazi-themed necklace in viral TikTok
A self-described “woke” fan claimed a necklace tied to Swift’s new album featured SS-style lightning bolts and an iron cross, calling it Nazi symbolism. The necklace was later removed from Swift’s merch site, though it’s unclear if it sold out or was taken down.
Ace Frehley, founding member of rock band KISS, dead at 74
He had reportedly been hospitalized on life support as of Thursday afternoon, after falling in his studio and suffering a brain bleed just a few weeks before his death.
Bari Weiss fires CBS News standards chief as first termination of her takeover: Report
Claudia Milne, who ran the division responsible for the moral, ethical, and legal implications of CBS programming since 2021, was reportedly on the team that banned reporters from using the term "transgender" when covering the Covenant shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, despite the shooter being transgender.
CNN is trying yet again with a new streaming service
The new service launches Oct 28. Will it last longer than 31 days this time?
Trump administration rejects global carbon tax pushed by UN maritime body
Ambassador Mike Waltz said the U.S. will vote “hard no” on the International Maritime Organization’s proposed global carbon tax, warning it would raise prices and enrich China. President Trump called it a “Global Green New Scam Tax,” vowing the U.S. will not comply or fund the measure.
US regulators toss out rules requiring banks to prepare for climate change
Regulators are doing away with controversial regulations that required banks to plan for losses in the event of climate-related events, according to an announcement Thursday.
Harvard posts deficit of over $110 million as funding feud with Trump continues to sting
Harvard reported a nearly $113 million operating loss for the year ending June 30, 2025, compared to a $45 million gain for the prior fiscal year. Federal funding fell by around $58 million. Harvard's endowment generated an 11.9% return, up from 9.6% the prior year, bringing its value to $56.9 billion.
Scientists think they just caught dark matter in the act
A strange gamma-ray glow at the Milky Way’s core perfectly fits what Johns Hopkins researchers say would happen if dark matter particles were smashing into each other. If they’re right, it’s the first real glimpse of the invisible stuff holding the universe together.
US adversaries ramp up AI-powered cyberattacks and deception campaigns
Microsoft reports that Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea have sharply expanded their use of artificial intelligence to spread disinformation, clone officials, and launch cyberattacks on U.S. targets, with over 200 AI-driven incidents this year - ten times more than in 2023.
I searched for stories of trans contagion. Google AI lectured me with false propaganda
I tried searching for stories of kids peer-pressured into trans identities, and Google spat out unsolicited propaganda and falsehoods.
Technology headlines from 2001: Computer virus disguised as sexy photos of Janet from 'Three's Company' fails miserably
An internet virus masquerading as a sexy picture of former "Three's Company" starlet Joyce DeWitt did not have its intended destructive result when few, if any, of its targeted victims worldwide even opened the email message.
Former ESPN personality blasts Jaguars’ Travis Hunter for getting baptized on game day
Skip Bayless claimed the wide receiver was "checking out" after being baptized Sunday morning before Jacksonville’s matchup with Seattle, saying it showed a lack of focus. Hunter dismissed the criticism, saying, “Sunday. It’s God’s day. ... I changed my life over to become a better man.”
