Morning Brief 2025-10-17

October 17, 2025
Chris Brady

TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Avi Loeb
TOPIC: Could the interstellar object 3I/Atlas be alien technology?

BOTTOM OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Eric Trump
TOPIC: The attacks on President Trump were attacks on America.

News...

DOJ brings first Antifa-related terrorism charges in Texas ICE attack
As Alvarado police were issuing commands to a "black-clad figure," one accused Antifa member allegedly yelled, "Get to the rifles."

John Bolton indicted on 18 counts for mishandling classified information
The 76-year-old former Trump adviser was indicted by a grand jury on 18 counts related to mishandling classified information, eight counts of transmission of national defense information, and 10 counts of unlawful retention of NDI.

‘No Kings’ is the clown show covering for a coup
Now that Trump has deployed National Guard troops to stop violent leftist mobs from attacking ICE officers, Democrats and the left have decided to stage a sequel on Saturday.

'Optical illusion' swastika flags distributed to multiple congressional offices prompt investigation: Sources
Multiple sources tell Fox News that what appeared to be a swastika flag in Republican Ohio Rep. Dave Taylor’s D.C. office may actually be an American flag with a hidden pattern visible only on camera — an "optical illusion" similar to flags quietly delivered to dozens of congressional offices now under investigation.

Arc de Trump? President shows off model of Independence Arch, says "it's going to be really beautiful"
The president showed off a model of the arch at a White House dinner Wednesday night for a group of wealthy donors who are funding his White House ballroom project. The arch is supposed to be completed in time for the country's 250th anniversary celebration next year.

The great feminization is remaking society
As women have come to dominate universities, media, and law, institutions have shifted toward emotion and consensus over merit and competition — producing cancel culture, risk aversion, and a weakening of the rule of law.

FBI’s Kash Patel shuts down ‘conspiracy theories’ about Charlie Kirk: We only deal with facts
"The best thing we can do to honor my friend Charlie Kirk's life is to make sure that everyone involved is prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

Corporate donation platforms block conservative charities using SPLC ‘hate group’ list
Major workplace giving services like Benevity, Groundswell, and Millie use the far-left Southern Poverty Law Center’s blacklist to restrict donations to conservative and faith-based nonprofits such as Turning Point USA.

Bombshell audio: Biden privately praised Clarence Thomas’ ‘character’ while claiming to believe Anita Hill’s smears
“Judge, this is Joe Biden. I called to say congratulations and remind you [that] you have [inaudible] years to write the history books that say exactly what you are: a person of character,” Biden said. “Don’t let this part get you down. Congratulations. Enjoy it.”

IRS whistleblowers settle with DOJ over alleged retaliation in Hunter Biden probe
Agents Joseph Ziegler and Gary Shapley reached a confidential settlement with the Justice Department after claiming they were punished for exposing political favoritism in the Hunter Biden tax case, saying the deal includes compensation and DOJ training reforms to prevent future retaliation.

Florida teen accused of abduction hoax faces justice — and alleged ruse appears even more elaborate than initially thought
Deputies say 17-year-old Caden Speight faked his own abduction, shot himself in the leg, and staged evidence to claim he was attacked by Hispanic men. Investigators later found ChatGPT searches about blood collection and Mexican cartels, leading to multiple felony charges.

Government Lockdown...

Senate departs Washington for three-day weekend without government funding deal
The Senate on Thursday afternoon adjourned for the week without a funding deal that would reopen the federal government, thereby pushing the ongoing government shutdown into a third week.

Democrats block legislation to pay troops during shutdown
The defense appropriations bill would fund the Department of War for the upcoming fiscal year and ensure that active-duty troops do not miss a paycheck during the shutdown. The measure also includes a military pay raise.

Sen. Jim Justice throws birthday bash for his bulldog amid shutdown
Babydog stole the spotlight in a pink tutu and birthday hat as hundreds of Hill staffers lined up for cake and photos during her sixth birthday celebration, offering a rare moment of levity during the government shutdown.

NYC...

NY Post: Mamdani suffers awful showing in mayoral debate — but Cuomo still can’t bury Dem Socialist
If Mamdani did badly, Andrew Cuomo did worse. And an enjoyable Curtis Sliwa buried Cuomo even deeper.

NY Times: 7 takeaways from the first NYC mayoral debate
The Times cast Mamdani as the night’s aggressor and likely winner, saying Cuomo failed to land a decisive blow and Sliwa mostly played spoiler. Cuomo’s attacks fell flat, while Mamdani’s sharp counterpunches and command of the issues kept him firmly in control of the stage.

Mamdani repeatedly accuses Israel of genocide in NYC mayoral debate
Zohran Mamdani, the leading candidate for New York City mayor, accuses Israel of genocide three times within a few minutes in a debate with his rivals, Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa.

Politics...

Polls show close Virginia attorney general race between Miyares, Jones after text scandal
The latest Decision Desk HQ polling average has GOP Attorney General Jason Miyares and Democrat candidate Jay Jones tied with 46.4% support.

Jay Jones suffers debate night bruising over text messages fantasizing about shooting his GOP colleague
"If you were to apply to be a line prosecutor … you would not pass a background check," Virginia AG Jason Miyares tells Jones.

Virginia’s House speaker targets recipient of Jay Jones’ violent texts
Instead of calling for Jones to withdraw, Democrats try to oust woman they blame for his texts becoming public.

Joy Behar thinks Jones is a Republican, says GOP hasn’t denounced his violent texts
Behar falsely accused Republicans of ignoring Jay Jones’ threats to shoot a GOP lawmaker’s family before being corrected that Jones is a Democrat. She doubled down anyway, insisting only Democrats condemned the remarks despite GOP leaders publicly calling for him to quit the race.

Susan Collins challenger called himself a communist, white people 'racist' and 'stupid'
Maine Democrat Graham Platner, who is seeking his party's nomination to run against Sen. Susan Collins, called himself a "communist," claimed to own guns because he doesn't "trust the fascists to act politely," and accused "white rural America" of being racist and stupid.

Stacey Abrams’ New Georgia Project shutters after copping to illegal campaign activity
Voter registration charity once led by Sen. Raphael Warnock is no more following years of internal turmoil.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker pockets $1.4 million in Las Vegas gambling winnings
Under Pritzker, gambling has expanded significantly across the blue state. He signed legislation legalizing sports betting and authorized six new casinos.

Economy...

Tariff surge helps shrink US deficit as debt payments hit record highs
The 2025 deficit fell slightly to $1.78 trillion, down 2.2% from last year, as Trump’s massive new tariffs drove a 142% jump in customs revenue. Despite record $1.2 trillion interest costs on the $38 trillion debt, Treasury officials say the deficit-to-GDP ratio dropped below 6% for the first time in three years.

PayPal’s crypto partner mints $300 trillion worth of stablecoins in ‘technical error’
PayPal says the tokens are always redeemable for U.S. dollars on a 1:1 basis.

Immigration...

Homan denies allegations that he took $50K from undercover Biden FBI agents
“I didn’t take $50,000 from anybody. I recused myself from any discussions of any contract or any monetary decisions like that, because I used to have a company that did consulting, so I cleared myself. Day one, what people don’t talk about is I took a significant, huge pay cut to come back and serve my nation, and I’m not enriching myself.”

Obama-appointed judge orders ICE officers in Chicago to wear body cameras
U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Illinois Sara Ellis said she was a “little startled” after seeing clashes between agents and the public on TV, the Associated Press reported. “I live in Chicago if folks haven’t noticed,” Ellis said. “And I’m not blind, right?”

Israel...

Trump says there will be ‘no choice but to go in and kill’ Hamas if violence in Gaza doesn’t end
The president warned Thursday that continued bloodshed by Hamas would force an armed response, saying nearby allies could carry out the operation “under our auspices” if the terror group refuses to disarm under the peace plan it agreed to.

France, Britain, and US push UN plan for Gaza stabilization force
Western powers are finalizing a Security Council resolution to authorize an international mission in Gaza following the U.S.-brokered ceasefire. The proposed force would not be a U.N. peacekeeping operation but a multinational effort, with countries like Indonesia, Egypt, and the UAE in talks to contribute troops.

Israel shared intel on location of hostages’ bodies with mediators, official says
Turkey sends experts to Gaza in emerging multinational endeavor to locate hostages’ remains.

Hamas claims it can’t return remaining hostages’ bodies without equipment from Israel to clear rubble
The terror group insists it’s eager and willing to hand over the bodies ... but, you know, the Jews, they're to blame for the delay.

Israel freed prisoners, not hostages — there’s a difference
Calling criminals "hostages" is an insult to the innocent.

Ukraine - Russia...

Trump says he will again meet with Putin to discuss end of Ukraine war
“I believe great progress was made with today’s telephone conversation,” Trump wrote in a social media post, where he also suggested that last week’s breakthrough on a Gaza peace deal could create diplomatic momentum.

World...

China accuses US of ‘creating panic’ over rare-earth export controls
Beijing defended new limits on rare-earth exports as national security measures while signaling openness to trade talks with President Trump. The U.S. has warned of 100% tariffs if China doesn’t back down.

Elon Musk may be helping Tommy Robinson, prompting leftist British lawmaker to demand MI5 investigation
Robinson, who is facing trial for allegedly denying police access to his phone, says Elon Musk is backing his legal defense.

Entertainment...

Kathy Griffin claims Trump ‘stole’ 2024 election, blames Elon Musk for ‘buying votes’
The disgraced comedian alleged on her podcast that Trump’s re-election was illegitimate, accusing Elon Musk of paying voters and calling him a “professional Nazi.” Griffin, best known for her 2017 severed-head stunt, claimed Trump’s sweep of swing states was “suspicious.”

Taylor Swift fan accuses singer of selling Nazi-themed necklace in viral TikTok
A self-described “woke” fan claimed a necklace tied to Swift’s new album featured SS-style lightning bolts and an iron cross, calling it Nazi symbolism. The necklace was later removed from Swift’s merch site, though it’s unclear if it sold out or was taken down.

Ace Frehley, founding member of rock band KISS, dead at 74
He had reportedly been hospitalized on life support as of Thursday afternoon, after falling in his studio and suffering a brain bleed just a few weeks before his death.

Media...

Bari Weiss fires CBS News standards chief as first termination of her takeover: Report
Claudia Milne, who ran the division responsible for the moral, ethical, and legal implications of CBS programming since 2021, was reportedly on the team that banned reporters from using the term "transgender" when covering the Covenant shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, despite the shooter being transgender.

CNN is trying yet again with a new streaming service
The new service launches Oct 28. Will it last longer than 31 days this time?

Environment...

Trump administration rejects global carbon tax pushed by UN maritime body
Ambassador Mike Waltz said the U.S. will vote “hard no” on the International Maritime Organization’s proposed global carbon tax, warning it would raise prices and enrich China. President Trump called it a “Global Green New Scam Tax,” vowing the U.S. will not comply or fund the measure.

US regulators toss out rules requiring banks to prepare for climate change
Regulators are doing away with controversial regulations that required banks to plan for losses in the event of climate-related events, according to an announcement Thursday.

Education...

Harvard posts deficit of over $110 million as funding feud with Trump continues to sting
Harvard reported a nearly $113 million operating loss for the year ending June 30, 2025, compared to a $45 million gain for the prior fiscal year. Federal funding fell by around $58 million. Harvard's endowment generated an 11.9% return, up from 9.6% the prior year, bringing its value to $56.9 billion.

Science...

Scientists think they just caught dark matter in the act
A strange gamma-ray glow at the Milky Way’s core perfectly fits what Johns Hopkins researchers say would happen if dark matter particles were smashing into each other. If they’re right, it’s the first real glimpse of the invisible stuff holding the universe together.

AI...

US adversaries ramp up AI-powered cyberattacks and deception campaigns
Microsoft reports that Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea have sharply expanded their use of artificial intelligence to spread disinformation, clone officials, and launch cyberattacks on U.S. targets, with over 200 AI-driven incidents this year - ten times more than in 2023.

I searched for stories of trans contagion. Google AI lectured me with false propaganda
I tried searching for stories of kids peer-pressured into trans identities, and Google spat out unsolicited propaganda and falsehoods.

Technology...

Technology headlines from 2001: Computer virus disguised as sexy photos of Janet from 'Three's Company' fails miserably
An internet virus masquerading as a sexy picture of former "Three's Company" starlet Joyce DeWitt did not have its intended destructive result when few, if any, of its targeted victims worldwide even opened the email message.

Sports...

Former ESPN personality blasts Jaguars’ Travis Hunter for getting baptized on game day
Skip Bayless claimed the wide receiver was "checking out" after being baptized Sunday morning before Jacksonville’s matchup with Seattle, saying it showed a lack of focus. Hunter dismissed the criticism, saying, “Sunday. It’s God’s day. ... I changed my life over to become a better man.”

Oct 17, 2008 - Obama and Iranian caviar... Glenn chats with Scott Rasmussen... It's revealed on Drudge Report that Glenn is joining Fox News... Barack Obama's extreme pro-abortion record... Larry Burns from GM...

Antifa isn’t “leaderless” — It’s an organized machine of violence

Jeff J Mitchell / Staff | Getty Images

The mob rises where men of courage fall silent. The lesson from Portland, Chicago, and other blue cities is simple: Appeasing radicals doesn’t buy peace — it only rents humiliation.

Parts of America, like Portland and Chicago, now resemble occupied territory. Progressive city governments have surrendered control to street militias, leaving citizens, journalists, and even federal officers to face violent anarchists without protection.

Take Portland, where Antifa has terrorized the city for more than 100 consecutive nights. Federal officers trying to keep order face nightly assaults while local officials do nothing. Independent journalists, such as Nick Sortor, have even been arrested for documenting the chaos. Sortor and Blaze News reporter Julio Rosas later testified at the White House about Antifa’s violence — testimony that corporate media outlets buried.

Antifa is organized, funded, and emboldened.

Chicago offers the same grim picture. Federal agents have been stalked, ambushed, and denied backup from local police while under siege from mobs. Calls for help went unanswered, putting lives in danger. This is more than disorder; it is open defiance of federal authority and a violation of the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause.

A history of violence

For years, the legacy media and left-wing think tanks have portrayed Antifa as “decentralized” and “leaderless.” The opposite is true. Antifa is organized, disciplined, and well-funded. Groups like Rose City Antifa in Oregon, the Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club in Texas, and Jane’s Revenge operate as coordinated street militias. Legal fronts such as the National Lawyers Guild provide protection, while crowdfunding networks and international supporters funnel money directly to the movement.

The claim that Antifa lacks structure is a convenient myth — one that’s cost Americans dearly.

History reminds us what happens when mobs go unchecked. The French Revolution, Weimar Germany, Mao’s Red Guards — every one began with chaos on the streets. But it wasn’t random. Today’s radicals follow the same playbook: Exploit disorder, intimidate opponents, and seize moral power while the state looks away.

Dismember the dragon

The Trump administration’s decision to designate Antifa a domestic terrorist organization was long overdue. The label finally acknowledged what citizens already knew: Antifa functions as a militant enterprise, recruiting and radicalizing youth for coordinated violence nationwide.

But naming the threat isn’t enough. The movement’s financiers, organizers, and enablers must also face justice. Every dollar that funds Antifa’s destruction should be traced, seized, and exposed.

AFP Contributor / Contributor | Getty Images

This fight transcends party lines. It’s not about left versus right; it’s about civilization versus anarchy. When politicians and judges excuse or ignore mob violence, they imperil the republic itself. Americans must reject silence and cowardice while street militias operate with impunity.

Antifa is organized, funded, and emboldened. The violence in Portland and Chicago is deliberate, not spontaneous. If America fails to confront it decisively, the price won’t just be broken cities — it will be the erosion of the republic itself.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Colorado counselor fights back after faith declared “illegal”

Drew Angerer / Staff | Getty Images

The state is effectively silencing professionals who dare speak truths about gender and sexuality, redefining faith-guided speech as illegal.

This week, free speech is once again on the line before the U.S. Supreme Court. At stake is whether Americans still have the right to talk about faith, morality, and truth in their private practice without the government’s permission.

The case comes out of Colorado, where lawmakers in 2019 passed a ban on what they call “conversion therapy.” The law prohibits licensed counselors from trying to change a minor’s gender identity or sexual orientation, including their behaviors or gender expression. The law specifically targets Christian counselors who serve clients attempting to overcome gender dysphoria and not fall prey to the transgender ideology.

The root of this case isn’t about therapy. It’s about erasing a worldview.

The law does include one convenient exception. Counselors are free to “assist” a person who wants to transition genders but not someone who wants to affirm their biological sex. In other words, you can help a child move in one direction — one that is in line with the state’s progressive ideology — but not the other.

Think about that for a moment. The state is saying that a counselor can’t even discuss changing behavior with a client. Isn’t that the whole point of counseling?

One‑sided freedom

Kaley Chiles, a licensed professional counselor in Colorado Springs, has been one of the victims of this blatant attack on the First Amendment. Chiles has dedicated her practice to helping clients dealing with addiction, trauma, sexuality struggles, and gender dysphoria. She’s also a Christian who serves patients seeking guidance rooted in biblical teaching.

Before 2019, she could counsel minors according to her faith. She could talk about biblical morality, identity, and the path to wholeness. When the state outlawed that speech, she stopped. She followed the law — and then she sued.

Her case, Chiles v. Salazar, is now before the Supreme Court. Justices heard oral arguments on Tuesday. The question: Is counseling a form of speech or merely a government‑regulated service?

If the court rules the wrong way, it won’t just silence therapists. It could muzzle pastors, teachers, parents — anyone who believes in truth grounded in something higher than the state.

Censored belief

I believe marriage between a man and a woman is ordained by God. I believe that family — mother, father, child — is central to His design for humanity.

I believe that men and women are created in God’s image, with divine purpose and eternal worth. Gender isn’t an accessory; it’s part of who we are.

I believe the command to “be fruitful and multiply” still stands, that the power to create life is sacred, and that it belongs within marriage between a man and a woman.

And I believe that when we abandon these principles — when we treat sex as recreation, when we dissolve families, when we forget our vows — society fractures.

Are those statements controversial now? Maybe. But if this case goes against Chiles, those statements and others could soon be illegal to say aloud in public.

Faith on trial

In Colorado today, a counselor cannot sit down with a 15‑year‑old who’s struggling with gender identity and say, “You were made in God’s image, and He does not make mistakes.” That is now considered hate speech.

That’s the “freedom” the modern left is offering — freedom to affirm, but never to question. Freedom to comply, but never to dissent. The same movement that claims to champion tolerance now demands silence from anyone who disagrees. The root of this case isn’t about therapy. It’s about erasing a worldview.

The real test

No matter what happens at the Supreme Court, we cannot stop speaking the truth. These beliefs aren’t political slogans. For me, they are the product of years of wrestling, searching, and learning through pain and grace what actually leads to peace. For us, they are the fundamental principles that lead to a flourishing life. We cannot balk at standing for truth.

Maybe that’s why God allows these moments — moments when believers are pushed to the wall. They force us to ask hard questions: What is true? What is worth standing for? What is worth dying for — and living for?

If we answer those questions honestly, we’ll find not just truth, but freedom.

The state doesn’t grant real freedom — and it certainly isn’t defined by Colorado legislators. Real freedom comes from God. And the day we forget that, the First Amendment will mean nothing at all.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

What our response to Israel reveals about us

JOSEPH PREZIOSO / Contributor | Getty Images

I have been honored to receive the Defender of Israel Award from Prime Minister Netanyahu.

The Jerusalem Post recently named me one of the strongest Christian voices in support of Israel.

And yet, my support is not blind loyalty. It’s not a rubber stamp for any government or policy. I support Israel because I believe it is my duty — first as a Christian, but even if I weren’t a believer, I would still support her as a man of reason, morality, and common sense.

Because faith isn’t required to understand this: Israel’s existence is not just about one nation’s survival — it is about the survival of Western civilization itself.

It is a lone beacon of shared values in the Middle East. It is a bulwark standing against radical Islam — the same evil that seeks to dismantle our own nation from within.

And my support is not rooted in politics. It is rooted in something simpler and older than politics: a people’s moral and historical right to their homeland, and their right to live in peace.

Israel has that right — and the right to defend herself against those who openly, repeatedly vow her destruction.

Let’s make it personal: if someone told me again and again that they wanted to kill me and my entire family — and then acted on that threat — would I not defend myself? Wouldn’t you? If Hamas were Canada, and we were Israel, and they did to us what Hamas has done to them, there wouldn’t be a single building left standing north of our border. That’s not a question of morality.

That’s just the truth. All people — every people — have a God-given right to protect themselves. And Israel is doing exactly that.

My support for Israel’s right to finish the fight against Hamas comes after eighty years of rejected peace offers and failed two-state solutions. Hamas has never hidden its mission — the eradication of Israel. That’s not a political disagreement.

That’s not a land dispute. That is an annihilationist ideology. And while I do not believe this is America’s war to fight, I do believe — with every fiber of my being — that it is Israel’s right, and moral duty, to defend her people.

Criticism of military tactics is fair. That’s not antisemitism. But denying Israel’s right to exist, or excusing — even celebrating — the barbarity of Hamas? That’s something far darker.

We saw it on October 7th — the face of evil itself. Women and children slaughtered. Babies burned alive. Innocent people raped and dragged through the streets. And now, to see our own fellow citizens march in defense of that evil… that is nothing short of a moral collapse.

If the chants in our streets were, “Hamas, return the hostages — Israel, stop the bombing,” we could have a conversation.

But that’s not what we hear.

What we hear is open sympathy for genocidal hatred. And that is a chasm — not just from decency, but from humanity itself. And here lies the danger: that same hatred is taking root here — in Dearborn, in London, in Paris — not as horror, but as heroism. If we are not vigilant, the enemy Israel faces today will be the enemy the free world faces tomorrow.

This isn’t about politics. It’s about truth. It’s about the courage to call evil by its name and to say “Never again” — and mean it.

And you don’t have to open a Bible to understand this. But if you do — if you are a believer — then this issue cuts even deeper. Because the question becomes: what did God promise, and does He keep His word?

He told Abraham, “I will bless those who bless you, and curse those who curse you.” He promised to make Abraham the father of many nations and to give him “the whole land of Canaan.” And though Abraham had other sons, God reaffirmed that promise through Isaac. And then again through Isaac’s son, Jacob — Israel — saying: “The land I gave to Abraham and Isaac I give to you and to your descendants after you.”

That’s an everlasting promise.

And from those descendants came a child — born in Bethlehem — who claimed to be the Savior of the world. Jesus never rejected His title as “son of David,” the great King of Israel.

He said plainly that He came “for the lost sheep of the house of Israel.” And when He returns, Scripture says He will return as “the Lion of the tribe of Judah.” And where do you think He will go? Back to His homeland — Israel.

Tamir Kalifa / Stringer | Getty Images

And what will He find when He gets there? His brothers — or his brothers’ enemies? Will the roads where He once walked be preserved? Or will they lie in rubble, as Gaza does today? If what He finds looks like the aftermath of October 7th, then tell me — what will be my defense as a Christian?

Some Christians argue that God’s promises to Israel have been transferred exclusively to the Church. I don’t believe that. But even if you do, then ask yourself this: if we’ve inherited the promises, do we not also inherit the land? Can we claim the birthright and then, like Esau, treat it as worthless when the world tries to steal it?

So, when terrorists come to slaughter Israelis simply for living in the land promised to Abraham, will we stand by? Or will we step forward — into the line of fire — and say,

“Take me instead”?

Because this is not just about Israel’s right to exist.

It’s about whether we still know the difference between good and evil.

It’s about whether we still have the courage to stand where God stands.

And if we cannot — if we will not — then maybe the question isn’t whether Israel will survive. Maybe the question is whether we will.