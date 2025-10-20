Blog
Morning Brief 2025-10-20

October 20, 2025
Chris Brady

No guests slated for today's show. Subject to change.

News...

No Kings protesters label fellow Democrats as Antifa in New York rally
Protesters participating in the No Kings demonstrations in New York City on Saturday were seen holding signs labeling several well-known Democrats and public figures as “Antifa,” including Gavin Newsom, Zohran Mamdani, Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Jimmy Kimmel.

Soros bankrolled groups behind anti-Trump No Kings protests
Fox News reports George Soros’ Open Society network funneled over $7 million to organizations linked to the No Kings demonstrations against President Trump.

Bernie Sanders, speaking at Soros-backed No Kings rally, says mega-billionaires have ‘hijacked’ economy
“This is about a handful of the wealthiest people on earth who, in their insatiable greed, have hijacked our economy and our political system in order to enrich themselves at the expense of working families throughout this country,” an unhinged Sanders yelled.

Leftist No Kings protests mocked on social media
While “millions” of leftists who refuse to accept the results of the 2024 election threw yet another hissy fit, social media users observed and did what they do best — mock the mockable and astutely tear apart their cause.

Video: Trump responds to No Kings in a way only he can
CNN (probably) labeled it as a deep fake and possibly AI generated. OK — actually we don't know how CNN covered it since that would mean having to watch CNN.

Biden's DOJ worried about ‘backlash’ toward Muslims after Oct 7, docs reveal
Internal emails show the DOJ focused on anti-Muslim “backlash” after Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre, meeting with Muslim and Arab activist groups while anti-Semitic attacks surged nationwide. Officials compared the climate to post-9/11 and prioritized outreach to pro-Palestinian groups.

Secret Service discovers hunting stand with direct sight line to Trump's Air Force One exit in Florida
The hunting stand appeared to have been set up "months ago," according to a law enforcement source cited by Fox News.

NYC Wikipedia conference halted when ‘non-offending pedophile’ storms stage, points gun at own head
A man allegedly clutched a loaded revolver to his head as he declared, “I’m a non-contact pedophile. I want to kill myself” — prompting WikiConference staff to quickly tackle and disarm him before cops took him into custody, sources said.

Masked intruders in Halloween costumes caught on camera threatening to kill Virginia woman during break-in attempt
“Specifically, they said, 'If you do not come out, we will come in.'"

Government shutdown...

Obamacare’s latest scandal is a $35 billion ghost story
A new study found millions of “phantom enrollees” in Biden’s expanded Obamacare program — people who never filed a single claim yet cost taxpayers $35 billion last year, fueling accusations of massive fraud as Democrats push to make the subsidies permanent.

Supreme Court, federal courts to run out of funding due to shutdown
“Federal judges will continue to serve, in accordance with the Constitution, but court staff may only perform certain excepted activities permitted under the Anti-Deficiency Act,” the office said in a statement.

NYC...

Mamdani campaigns with imam tied to World Trade Center bombing
The NYC mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani posed for campaign photos with Imam Siraj Wahhaj — an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 WTC bombing who once called for “jihad” on New York and preached death for gay men. Zohran praised him as a “pillar of the community.”

Mamdani Represents the Zeitgeist of the Militant Democrat Base. He’s a Dangerous Man.
Most Americans are undoubtedly tired of hearing about New York and the socialist currently leading the city’s mayoral race, but what happens in the Big Apple may unfortunately affect the whole country.

Andrew Cuomo’s desperate direct plea to NYC Republicans: Vote for me instead of ‘spoiler’ Sliwa to beat Zohran Mamdani
“Curtis cannot win,” Cuomo said. “Seventy percent of the voters are Democrats. ... There’s no poll that shows him close."

Politics...

Trump commutes sentence of former GOP Rep. George Santos
“Good luck George, have a great life!” Trump wrote. Democrats cheered the move of Trump commuting the sentence of a gay man who committed no violent crimes — oh wait, never mind, scratch that.

Tim Kaine claims he wouldn’t call for Republican to drop out over Jay Jones-style texts
Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine (D) insisted on Sunday that he would not call for a Republican to drop out of a political race if texts surfaced in which said Republican had advocated for the assassination of a political opponent.

Schwarzenegger: Newsom’s California redistricting push ‘a big scam’
“Prop 50 is a big scam ... it says that we should fight Trump because he’s a threat to democracy, but in the meantime, they want to go and tear up the Constitution in California, get rid of the independent commission that draws the district lines and take the power away from the people and give it back to the politicians.”

Newsom shuts down California highway, blames Trump
The Democrat governor blamed the Trump administration for his own decision to close parts of the Golden State’s interstate Saturday.

Michelle Obama's former chief of staff aborts Senate campaign amid scandal over hiring of criminal noncitizen
Jackie Norris' hopes of a Senate seat were ultimately dashed by bad instincts and a really bad hire.

Economy...

Conservative investors push major corporations to drop SPLC over Charlie Kirk assassination
Shareholders at eight major companies, including Amazon and Meta, filed resolutions demanding an end to using the SPLC’s “hate map,” which tagged Turning Point USA before Charlie Kirk’s murder.

Trump extends auto parts rebate for domestic makers, slaps new 25% tariff on imported trucks
The moves come at a delicate moment for the auto industry as consumers are enduring sticker shock. According to Kelley Blue Book, buyers of new autos spent an average of $50,080 in September, the highest average on record. New auto prices have increased 3.6% from a year ago.

Treasury chief slams IMF and World Bank for climate and social ‘mission creep’
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the IMF and World Bank have strayed from their core missions by pouring resources into climate and gender agendas, urging them to refocus on financial stability and end aid to China — echoing Trump’s call for tougher scrutiny of Beijing’s policies.

US egg prices crash 86% since March highs
The price of a dozen eggs has fallen to $1.15 per dozen.

Immigration...

Small Pennsylvania town faces chaos as migrant-staffed meat plant collapses
The Biden-Harris open-border labor model that replaced local American workers with cheap foreign labor has imploded. Charleroi’s largest employer, Fourth Street Foods, is shutting down after defaulting on $90 million in loans, leaving hundreds of mostly Haitian migrants jobless and on the verge of losing legal status.

Flashback: A Pennsylvania town is thriving with Haitian immigrants — and is the latest target of Republican hate
Despite a revitalization, Donald Trump wrongfully claimed Charleroi is "virtually bankrupt" with "massive crime."

Don Lemon calls for 'black people, brown people' to take up arms against ICE
"Go out in your place where you live and get a gun legally. Get a license to carry legally, because when you have people knocking on your door and taking you away without due process as a citizen, isn't that what the Second Amendment was written for?"

Massachusetts woman charged with threatening to kill federal agents while interfering with immigration arrest
"Terrill allegedly yelled, ‘Charlie Kirk died, and we love it. ... We’re coming for you, gonna kill you.’ The incident was captured on agents’ body-worn cameras and allegedly on Terrill’s mobile telephone," the attorney’s office said.

War on drugs...

Trump says Venezuelan leader Maduro 'doesn't want to f**k around with the United States'
Trump confirmed a NY Times report that Maduro had offered the U.S. a huge stake in the country's oil, gold, and other natural resources to try to end U.S. actions taken against the country. "You know why? Because he doesn't want to f**k around with the United States."

Trump shares video of airstrike on 'drug-carrying submarine'
"It was my great honor to destroy a very large DRUG-CARRYING SUBMARINE that was navigating towards the United States on a well known narcotrafficking transit route,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump cuts off aid to Colombia, blasts president for fueling drug trade
President Trump announced an immediate end to U.S. aid and subsidies to Colombia, accusing President Gustavo Petro of enabling the country’s booming cocaine industry and warning he’ll “close up the killing fields” if Petro doesn’t act.

Israel...

Trump says Gaza ceasefire still in effect after attack on IDF troops, Israeli strikes
Two IDF soldiers were killed in the attack and three others were injured, leading Israel to respond with a wave of intense strikes against what it said were 20 Hamas targets across the Palestinian enclave.

Hamas official says group won’t disarm, defends public executions
Senior Hamas leader Mohammed Nazzal told Reuters on Friday that the terror group could not commit to disarming and defended the public execution of opponents in Gaza, saying they were “exceptional measures” taken during war.

Hamas may be planning attack on Palestinian civilians, US says
"Should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire," the State Department said.

Bill Maher asks where ‘keffiyeh-wearing college kids’ went as Hamas is ‘shooting everybody’
Maher has repeatedly criticized American activists he sees as excusing or overlooking Hamas abuses while focusing their ire on Israel.

Ukraine - Russia...

Trump says both Ukraine and Russia should declare victory after meeting with Zelenskyy
"I told him, as I likewise strongly suggested to President Putin, that it is time to stop the killing, and make a DEAL! Enough blood has been shed, with property lines being defined by War and Guts. They should stop where they are. Let both claim Victory, let History decide!"

Kremlin pitches Musk on ‘Putin-Trump’ tunnel from Russia to Alaska
A Russian investment envoy proposed that Elon Musk and the Boring Company build a “Putin-Trump” tunnel connecting Alaska and Russia through the Bering Strait.

Europe...

Europe caves to the mob’s veto, policing Jews instead of protecting them
The decision to ban Israeli soccer fans from a match — like the cancellations of Jewish cultural events across Europe — marks a growing trend of authorities surrendering to violent threats. Under the guise of “safety,” Jews are being told to stay home, echoing an ugly history of isolating them “for their own protection.”

Jewish man claims he was arrested after his Star of David ‘antagonized’ protesters
A spokesperson for the Met said the claim that he had been arrested for wearing the Star of David was "not true" and that he had instead "repeatedly breached public order conditions that were in place to keep opposing protest groups apart."

Paris launches huge manhunt after priceless Napoleonic jewels stolen from the Louvre
A gang of masked criminals raided Paris’ Louvre Museum in broad daylight, scaling the walls with a freight elevator and stealing nine priceless treasures — including Napoleon III’s £100 million Eugénie Crown — before escaping on scooters in just seven minutes. French authorities have launched a massive manhunt.

Prince Andrew gives up his royal titles in fallout from Jeffrey Epstein scandal
Britain's Prince Andrew will not use his royal titles, including the Duke of York, any longer, he said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace Friday.

Entertainment...

Warner Bros Discovery rejects Hollywood boycott of Israeli film industry
Following Paramount, Warner Bros Discovery denounced a celebrity-backed boycott of Israeli film institutions, calling it discriminatory and against company policy. The studio said it would not punish artists based on nationality, reaffirming support for inclusivity amid ongoing Gaza tensions.

Flashback: The chilling history of how Hollywood helped Hitler
In a controversial new book, it is revealed how the big studios, desperate to protect German business, let Nazis censor scripts, remove credits from Jews, get movies stopped,, and allegedly even forced one MGM executive to divorce his Jewish wife.

LGBTQIA2S+...

Judge certifies class action over California’s secret gender policies
The case could end statewide policies forcing teachers to deceive families about their own children as early as November.

What happens when transgenderism is no longer cool? Prosecutions, hopefully
Transgender doctrine was always held together by the corporate assumption that it could not be questioned. It cannot survive being dismissed, or worse, laughed at. While any reports of its death are greatly exaggerated, it is certainly weakened.

Education...

Princeton joins move back to standardized testing
It joins other elite schools abandoning the “equity” experiment that scrapped testing.

Washington school district reinstates teacher who replaced words of national anthem with 'f**k ICE, f**k Trump, free Palestine'
Early bragged she wanted to make similar changes to the Pledge of Allegiance in her classroom.

Health...

Study suggests COVID vaccines may boost cancer treatment success
Researchers found cancer patients who received mRNA COVID shots within 100 days before starting immunotherapy lived nearly twice as long as unvaccinated patients. Scientists believe the vaccines may “superdrive” the immune system against tumors, with large-scale trials now underway to confirm the effect.

Religion...

Baltimore pastor forced to carry a gun after violent wackos target churches: ‘No respect for God’
Rev. Rodney Hudson now carries a gun while preaching after being assaulted at the pulpit and mugged outside his church. The former Army paratrooper says faith alone isn’t enough as church attacks soar nationwide, forcing pastors to become their own security.

Travel...

United Airlines pilot injured after mystery object smashes windshield at 36,000 feet
Some online observers suggested that the strike might have been the result of space debris or even a meteor hitting the jet.

Sports...

San Jose Sharks apologize for offensive message during Hispanic heritage night
A message from a fan was shown on the video board during the first intermission of San Jose’s game against Pittsburgh on Saturday night that said, “SJ SHARKS FANS/LOVE ICE!!/GET ‘EM BOYZ!”

Antifa isn’t “leaderless” — It’s an organized machine of violence

Jeff J Mitchell / Staff | Getty Images

The mob rises where men of courage fall silent. The lesson from Portland, Chicago, and other blue cities is simple: Appeasing radicals doesn’t buy peace — it only rents humiliation.

Parts of America, like Portland and Chicago, now resemble occupied territory. Progressive city governments have surrendered control to street militias, leaving citizens, journalists, and even federal officers to face violent anarchists without protection.

Take Portland, where Antifa has terrorized the city for more than 100 consecutive nights. Federal officers trying to keep order face nightly assaults while local officials do nothing. Independent journalists, such as Nick Sortor, have even been arrested for documenting the chaos. Sortor and Blaze News reporter Julio Rosas later testified at the White House about Antifa’s violence — testimony that corporate media outlets buried.

Antifa is organized, funded, and emboldened.

Chicago offers the same grim picture. Federal agents have been stalked, ambushed, and denied backup from local police while under siege from mobs. Calls for help went unanswered, putting lives in danger. This is more than disorder; it is open defiance of federal authority and a violation of the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause.

A history of violence

For years, the legacy media and left-wing think tanks have portrayed Antifa as “decentralized” and “leaderless.” The opposite is true. Antifa is organized, disciplined, and well-funded. Groups like Rose City Antifa in Oregon, the Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club in Texas, and Jane’s Revenge operate as coordinated street militias. Legal fronts such as the National Lawyers Guild provide protection, while crowdfunding networks and international supporters funnel money directly to the movement.

The claim that Antifa lacks structure is a convenient myth — one that’s cost Americans dearly.

History reminds us what happens when mobs go unchecked. The French Revolution, Weimar Germany, Mao’s Red Guards — every one began with chaos on the streets. But it wasn’t random. Today’s radicals follow the same playbook: Exploit disorder, intimidate opponents, and seize moral power while the state looks away.

Dismember the dragon

The Trump administration’s decision to designate Antifa a domestic terrorist organization was long overdue. The label finally acknowledged what citizens already knew: Antifa functions as a militant enterprise, recruiting and radicalizing youth for coordinated violence nationwide.

But naming the threat isn’t enough. The movement’s financiers, organizers, and enablers must also face justice. Every dollar that funds Antifa’s destruction should be traced, seized, and exposed.

AFP Contributor / Contributor | Getty Images

This fight transcends party lines. It’s not about left versus right; it’s about civilization versus anarchy. When politicians and judges excuse or ignore mob violence, they imperil the republic itself. Americans must reject silence and cowardice while street militias operate with impunity.

Antifa is organized, funded, and emboldened. The violence in Portland and Chicago is deliberate, not spontaneous. If America fails to confront it decisively, the price won’t just be broken cities — it will be the erosion of the republic itself.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

URGENT: Supreme Court case could redefine religious liberty

Drew Angerer / Staff | Getty Images

The state is effectively silencing professionals who dare speak truths about gender and sexuality, redefining faith-guided speech as illegal.

This week, free speech is once again on the line before the U.S. Supreme Court. At stake is whether Americans still have the right to talk about faith, morality, and truth in their private practice without the government’s permission.

The case comes out of Colorado, where lawmakers in 2019 passed a ban on what they call “conversion therapy.” The law prohibits licensed counselors from trying to change a minor’s gender identity or sexual orientation, including their behaviors or gender expression. The law specifically targets Christian counselors who serve clients attempting to overcome gender dysphoria and not fall prey to the transgender ideology.

The root of this case isn’t about therapy. It’s about erasing a worldview.

The law does include one convenient exception. Counselors are free to “assist” a person who wants to transition genders but not someone who wants to affirm their biological sex. In other words, you can help a child move in one direction — one that is in line with the state’s progressive ideology — but not the other.

Think about that for a moment. The state is saying that a counselor can’t even discuss changing behavior with a client. Isn’t that the whole point of counseling?

One‑sided freedom

Kaley Chiles, a licensed professional counselor in Colorado Springs, has been one of the victims of this blatant attack on the First Amendment. Chiles has dedicated her practice to helping clients dealing with addiction, trauma, sexuality struggles, and gender dysphoria. She’s also a Christian who serves patients seeking guidance rooted in biblical teaching.

Before 2019, she could counsel minors according to her faith. She could talk about biblical morality, identity, and the path to wholeness. When the state outlawed that speech, she stopped. She followed the law — and then she sued.

Her case, Chiles v. Salazar, is now before the Supreme Court. Justices heard oral arguments on Tuesday. The question: Is counseling a form of speech or merely a government‑regulated service?

If the court rules the wrong way, it won’t just silence therapists. It could muzzle pastors, teachers, parents — anyone who believes in truth grounded in something higher than the state.

Censored belief

I believe marriage between a man and a woman is ordained by God. I believe that family — mother, father, child — is central to His design for humanity.

I believe that men and women are created in God’s image, with divine purpose and eternal worth. Gender isn’t an accessory; it’s part of who we are.

I believe the command to “be fruitful and multiply” still stands, that the power to create life is sacred, and that it belongs within marriage between a man and a woman.

And I believe that when we abandon these principles — when we treat sex as recreation, when we dissolve families, when we forget our vows — society fractures.

Are those statements controversial now? Maybe. But if this case goes against Chiles, those statements and others could soon be illegal to say aloud in public.

Faith on trial

In Colorado today, a counselor cannot sit down with a 15‑year‑old who’s struggling with gender identity and say, “You were made in God’s image, and He does not make mistakes.” That is now considered hate speech.

That’s the “freedom” the modern left is offering — freedom to affirm, but never to question. Freedom to comply, but never to dissent. The same movement that claims to champion tolerance now demands silence from anyone who disagrees. The root of this case isn’t about therapy. It’s about erasing a worldview.

The real test

No matter what happens at the Supreme Court, we cannot stop speaking the truth. These beliefs aren’t political slogans. For me, they are the product of years of wrestling, searching, and learning through pain and grace what actually leads to peace. For us, they are the fundamental principles that lead to a flourishing life. We cannot balk at standing for truth.

Maybe that’s why God allows these moments — moments when believers are pushed to the wall. They force us to ask hard questions: What is true? What is worth standing for? What is worth dying for — and living for?

If we answer those questions honestly, we’ll find not just truth, but freedom.

The state doesn’t grant real freedom — and it certainly isn’t defined by Colorado legislators. Real freedom comes from God. And the day we forget that, the First Amendment will mean nothing at all.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Glenn Beck joins Megyn Kelly LIVE — One night ONLY in Fort Worth!

Get ready for sparks to fly. For the first time in years, Glenn will come face-to-face with Megyn Kelly — and this time, he’s the one in the hot seat. On October 25, 2025, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, Glenn joins Megyn on her “Megyn Kelly Live Tour” for a no-holds-barred conversation that promises laughs, surprises, and maybe even a few uncomfortable questions.

What will happen when two of America’s sharpest voices collide under the spotlight? Will Glenn finally reveal the major announcement he’s been teasing on the radio for weeks? You’ll have to be there to find out.

This promises to be more than just an interview — it’s a live showdown packed with wit, honesty, and the kind of energy you can only feel if you are in the room. Tickets are selling fast, so don’t miss your chance to see Glenn like you’ve never seen him before.

Get your tickets NOW at www.MegynKelly.com before they’re gone!

What our response to Israel reveals about us

JOSEPH PREZIOSO / Contributor | Getty Images

I have been honored to receive the Defender of Israel Award from Prime Minister Netanyahu.

The Jerusalem Post recently named me one of the strongest Christian voices in support of Israel.

And yet, my support is not blind loyalty. It’s not a rubber stamp for any government or policy. I support Israel because I believe it is my duty — first as a Christian, but even if I weren’t a believer, I would still support her as a man of reason, morality, and common sense.

Because faith isn’t required to understand this: Israel’s existence is not just about one nation’s survival — it is about the survival of Western civilization itself.

It is a lone beacon of shared values in the Middle East. It is a bulwark standing against radical Islam — the same evil that seeks to dismantle our own nation from within.

And my support is not rooted in politics. It is rooted in something simpler and older than politics: a people’s moral and historical right to their homeland, and their right to live in peace.

Israel has that right — and the right to defend herself against those who openly, repeatedly vow her destruction.

Let’s make it personal: if someone told me again and again that they wanted to kill me and my entire family — and then acted on that threat — would I not defend myself? Wouldn’t you? If Hamas were Canada, and we were Israel, and they did to us what Hamas has done to them, there wouldn’t be a single building left standing north of our border. That’s not a question of morality.

That’s just the truth. All people — every people — have a God-given right to protect themselves. And Israel is doing exactly that.

My support for Israel’s right to finish the fight against Hamas comes after eighty years of rejected peace offers and failed two-state solutions. Hamas has never hidden its mission — the eradication of Israel. That’s not a political disagreement.

That’s not a land dispute. That is an annihilationist ideology. And while I do not believe this is America’s war to fight, I do believe — with every fiber of my being — that it is Israel’s right, and moral duty, to defend her people.

Criticism of military tactics is fair. That’s not antisemitism. But denying Israel’s right to exist, or excusing — even celebrating — the barbarity of Hamas? That’s something far darker.

We saw it on October 7th — the face of evil itself. Women and children slaughtered. Babies burned alive. Innocent people raped and dragged through the streets. And now, to see our own fellow citizens march in defense of that evil… that is nothing short of a moral collapse.

If the chants in our streets were, “Hamas, return the hostages — Israel, stop the bombing,” we could have a conversation.

But that’s not what we hear.

What we hear is open sympathy for genocidal hatred. And that is a chasm — not just from decency, but from humanity itself. And here lies the danger: that same hatred is taking root here — in Dearborn, in London, in Paris — not as horror, but as heroism. If we are not vigilant, the enemy Israel faces today will be the enemy the free world faces tomorrow.

This isn’t about politics. It’s about truth. It’s about the courage to call evil by its name and to say “Never again” — and mean it.

And you don’t have to open a Bible to understand this. But if you do — if you are a believer — then this issue cuts even deeper. Because the question becomes: what did God promise, and does He keep His word?

He told Abraham, “I will bless those who bless you, and curse those who curse you.” He promised to make Abraham the father of many nations and to give him “the whole land of Canaan.” And though Abraham had other sons, God reaffirmed that promise through Isaac. And then again through Isaac’s son, Jacob — Israel — saying: “The land I gave to Abraham and Isaac I give to you and to your descendants after you.”

That’s an everlasting promise.

And from those descendants came a child — born in Bethlehem — who claimed to be the Savior of the world. Jesus never rejected His title as “son of David,” the great King of Israel.

He said plainly that He came “for the lost sheep of the house of Israel.” And when He returns, Scripture says He will return as “the Lion of the tribe of Judah.” And where do you think He will go? Back to His homeland — Israel.

Tamir Kalifa / Stringer | Getty Images

And what will He find when He gets there? His brothers — or his brothers’ enemies? Will the roads where He once walked be preserved? Or will they lie in rubble, as Gaza does today? If what He finds looks like the aftermath of October 7th, then tell me — what will be my defense as a Christian?

Some Christians argue that God’s promises to Israel have been transferred exclusively to the Church. I don’t believe that. But even if you do, then ask yourself this: if we’ve inherited the promises, do we not also inherit the land? Can we claim the birthright and then, like Esau, treat it as worthless when the world tries to steal it?

So, when terrorists come to slaughter Israelis simply for living in the land promised to Abraham, will we stand by? Or will we step forward — into the line of fire — and say,

“Take me instead”?

Because this is not just about Israel’s right to exist.

It’s about whether we still know the difference between good and evil.

It’s about whether we still have the courage to stand where God stands.

And if we cannot — if we will not — then maybe the question isn’t whether Israel will survive. Maybe the question is whether we will.