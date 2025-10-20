Morning Brief 2025-10-20

No guests slated for today's show. Subject to change.
News...
No Kings protesters label fellow Democrats as Antifa in New York rally
Protesters participating in the No Kings demonstrations in New York City on Saturday were seen holding signs labeling several well-known Democrats and public figures as “Antifa,” including Gavin Newsom, Zohran Mamdani, Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Jimmy Kimmel.
Soros bankrolled groups behind anti-Trump No Kings protests
Fox News reports George Soros’ Open Society network funneled over $7 million to organizations linked to the No Kings demonstrations against President Trump.
Bernie Sanders, speaking at Soros-backed No Kings rally, says mega-billionaires have ‘hijacked’ economy
“This is about a handful of the wealthiest people on earth who, in their insatiable greed, have hijacked our economy and our political system in order to enrich themselves at the expense of working families throughout this country,” an unhinged Sanders yelled.
Leftist No Kings protests mocked on social media
While “millions” of leftists who refuse to accept the results of the 2024 election threw yet another hissy fit, social media users observed and did what they do best — mock the mockable and astutely tear apart their cause.
Video: Trump responds to No Kings in a way only he can
CNN (probably) labeled it as a deep fake and possibly AI generated. OK — actually we don't know how CNN covered it since that would mean having to watch CNN.
Biden's DOJ worried about ‘backlash’ toward Muslims after Oct 7, docs reveal
Internal emails show the DOJ focused on anti-Muslim “backlash” after Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre, meeting with Muslim and Arab activist groups while anti-Semitic attacks surged nationwide. Officials compared the climate to post-9/11 and prioritized outreach to pro-Palestinian groups.
Secret Service discovers hunting stand with direct sight line to Trump's Air Force One exit in Florida
The hunting stand appeared to have been set up "months ago," according to a law enforcement source cited by Fox News.
NYC Wikipedia conference halted when ‘non-offending pedophile’ storms stage, points gun at own head
A man allegedly clutched a loaded revolver to his head as he declared, “I’m a non-contact pedophile. I want to kill myself” — prompting WikiConference staff to quickly tackle and disarm him before cops took him into custody, sources said.
Masked intruders in Halloween costumes caught on camera threatening to kill Virginia woman during break-in attempt
“Specifically, they said, 'If you do not come out, we will come in.'"
Government shutdown...
Obamacare’s latest scandal is a $35 billion ghost story
A new study found millions of “phantom enrollees” in Biden’s expanded Obamacare program — people who never filed a single claim yet cost taxpayers $35 billion last year, fueling accusations of massive fraud as Democrats push to make the subsidies permanent.
Supreme Court, federal courts to run out of funding due to shutdown
“Federal judges will continue to serve, in accordance with the Constitution, but court staff may only perform certain excepted activities permitted under the Anti-Deficiency Act,” the office said in a statement.
NYC...
Mamdani campaigns with imam tied to World Trade Center bombing
The NYC mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani posed for campaign photos with Imam Siraj Wahhaj — an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 WTC bombing who once called for “jihad” on New York and preached death for gay men. Zohran praised him as a “pillar of the community.”
Mamdani Represents the Zeitgeist of the Militant Democrat Base. He’s a Dangerous Man.
Most Americans are undoubtedly tired of hearing about New York and the socialist currently leading the city’s mayoral race, but what happens in the Big Apple may unfortunately affect the whole country.
Andrew Cuomo’s desperate direct plea to NYC Republicans: Vote for me instead of ‘spoiler’ Sliwa to beat Zohran Mamdani
“Curtis cannot win,” Cuomo said. “Seventy percent of the voters are Democrats. ... There’s no poll that shows him close."
Politics...
Trump commutes sentence of former GOP Rep. George Santos
“Good luck George, have a great life!” Trump wrote. Democrats cheered the move of Trump commuting the sentence of a gay man who committed no violent crimes — oh wait, never mind, scratch that.
Tim Kaine claims he wouldn’t call for Republican to drop out over Jay Jones-style texts
Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine (D) insisted on Sunday that he would not call for a Republican to drop out of a political race if texts surfaced in which said Republican had advocated for the assassination of a political opponent.
Schwarzenegger: Newsom’s California redistricting push ‘a big scam’
“Prop 50 is a big scam ... it says that we should fight Trump because he’s a threat to democracy, but in the meantime, they want to go and tear up the Constitution in California, get rid of the independent commission that draws the district lines and take the power away from the people and give it back to the politicians.”
Newsom shuts down California highway, blames Trump
The Democrat governor blamed the Trump administration for his own decision to close parts of the Golden State’s interstate Saturday.
Michelle Obama's former chief of staff aborts Senate campaign amid scandal over hiring of criminal noncitizen
Jackie Norris' hopes of a Senate seat were ultimately dashed by bad instincts and a really bad hire.
Economy...
Conservative investors push major corporations to drop SPLC over Charlie Kirk assassination
Shareholders at eight major companies, including Amazon and Meta, filed resolutions demanding an end to using the SPLC’s “hate map,” which tagged Turning Point USA before Charlie Kirk’s murder.
Trump extends auto parts rebate for domestic makers, slaps new 25% tariff on imported trucks
The moves come at a delicate moment for the auto industry as consumers are enduring sticker shock. According to Kelley Blue Book, buyers of new autos spent an average of $50,080 in September, the highest average on record. New auto prices have increased 3.6% from a year ago.
Treasury chief slams IMF and World Bank for climate and social ‘mission creep’
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the IMF and World Bank have strayed from their core missions by pouring resources into climate and gender agendas, urging them to refocus on financial stability and end aid to China — echoing Trump’s call for tougher scrutiny of Beijing’s policies.
US egg prices crash 86% since March highs
The price of a dozen eggs has fallen to $1.15 per dozen.
Immigration...
Small Pennsylvania town faces chaos as migrant-staffed meat plant collapses
The Biden-Harris open-border labor model that replaced local American workers with cheap foreign labor has imploded. Charleroi’s largest employer, Fourth Street Foods, is shutting down after defaulting on $90 million in loans, leaving hundreds of mostly Haitian migrants jobless and on the verge of losing legal status.
Flashback: A Pennsylvania town is thriving with Haitian immigrants — and is the latest target of Republican hate
Despite a revitalization, Donald Trump wrongfully claimed Charleroi is "virtually bankrupt" with "massive crime."
Don Lemon calls for 'black people, brown people' to take up arms against ICE
"Go out in your place where you live and get a gun legally. Get a license to carry legally, because when you have people knocking on your door and taking you away without due process as a citizen, isn't that what the Second Amendment was written for?"
Massachusetts woman charged with threatening to kill federal agents while interfering with immigration arrest
"Terrill allegedly yelled, ‘Charlie Kirk died, and we love it. ... We’re coming for you, gonna kill you.’ The incident was captured on agents’ body-worn cameras and allegedly on Terrill’s mobile telephone," the attorney’s office said.
War on drugs...
Trump says Venezuelan leader Maduro 'doesn't want to f**k around with the United States'
Trump confirmed a NY Times report that Maduro had offered the U.S. a huge stake in the country's oil, gold, and other natural resources to try to end U.S. actions taken against the country. "You know why? Because he doesn't want to f**k around with the United States."
Trump shares video of airstrike on 'drug-carrying submarine'
"It was my great honor to destroy a very large DRUG-CARRYING SUBMARINE that was navigating towards the United States on a well known narcotrafficking transit route,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Trump cuts off aid to Colombia, blasts president for fueling drug trade
President Trump announced an immediate end to U.S. aid and subsidies to Colombia, accusing President Gustavo Petro of enabling the country’s booming cocaine industry and warning he’ll “close up the killing fields” if Petro doesn’t act.
Israel...
Trump says Gaza ceasefire still in effect after attack on IDF troops, Israeli strikes
Two IDF soldiers were killed in the attack and three others were injured, leading Israel to respond with a wave of intense strikes against what it said were 20 Hamas targets across the Palestinian enclave.
Hamas official says group won’t disarm, defends public executions
Senior Hamas leader Mohammed Nazzal told Reuters on Friday that the terror group could not commit to disarming and defended the public execution of opponents in Gaza, saying they were “exceptional measures” taken during war.
Hamas may be planning attack on Palestinian civilians, US says
"Should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire," the State Department said.
Bill Maher asks where ‘keffiyeh-wearing college kids’ went as Hamas is ‘shooting everybody’
Maher has repeatedly criticized American activists he sees as excusing or overlooking Hamas abuses while focusing their ire on Israel.
Ukraine - Russia...
Trump says both Ukraine and Russia should declare victory after meeting with Zelenskyy
"I told him, as I likewise strongly suggested to President Putin, that it is time to stop the killing, and make a DEAL! Enough blood has been shed, with property lines being defined by War and Guts. They should stop where they are. Let both claim Victory, let History decide!"
Kremlin pitches Musk on ‘Putin-Trump’ tunnel from Russia to Alaska
A Russian investment envoy proposed that Elon Musk and the Boring Company build a “Putin-Trump” tunnel connecting Alaska and Russia through the Bering Strait.
Europe...
Europe caves to the mob’s veto, policing Jews instead of protecting them
The decision to ban Israeli soccer fans from a match — like the cancellations of Jewish cultural events across Europe — marks a growing trend of authorities surrendering to violent threats. Under the guise of “safety,” Jews are being told to stay home, echoing an ugly history of isolating them “for their own protection.”
Jewish man claims he was arrested after his Star of David ‘antagonized’ protesters
A spokesperson for the Met said the claim that he had been arrested for wearing the Star of David was "not true" and that he had instead "repeatedly breached public order conditions that were in place to keep opposing protest groups apart."
Paris launches huge manhunt after priceless Napoleonic jewels stolen from the Louvre
A gang of masked criminals raided Paris’ Louvre Museum in broad daylight, scaling the walls with a freight elevator and stealing nine priceless treasures — including Napoleon III’s £100 million Eugénie Crown — before escaping on scooters in just seven minutes. French authorities have launched a massive manhunt.
Prince Andrew gives up his royal titles in fallout from Jeffrey Epstein scandal
Britain's Prince Andrew will not use his royal titles, including the Duke of York, any longer, he said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace Friday.
Entertainment...
Warner Bros Discovery rejects Hollywood boycott of Israeli film industry
Following Paramount, Warner Bros Discovery denounced a celebrity-backed boycott of Israeli film institutions, calling it discriminatory and against company policy. The studio said it would not punish artists based on nationality, reaffirming support for inclusivity amid ongoing Gaza tensions.
Flashback: The chilling history of how Hollywood helped Hitler
In a controversial new book, it is revealed how the big studios, desperate to protect German business, let Nazis censor scripts, remove credits from Jews, get movies stopped,, and allegedly even forced one MGM executive to divorce his Jewish wife.
LGBTQIA2S+...
Judge certifies class action over California’s secret gender policies
The case could end statewide policies forcing teachers to deceive families about their own children as early as November.
What happens when transgenderism is no longer cool? Prosecutions, hopefully
Transgender doctrine was always held together by the corporate assumption that it could not be questioned. It cannot survive being dismissed, or worse, laughed at. While any reports of its death are greatly exaggerated, it is certainly weakened.
Education...
Princeton joins move back to standardized testing
It joins other elite schools abandoning the “equity” experiment that scrapped testing.
Washington school district reinstates teacher who replaced words of national anthem with 'f**k ICE, f**k Trump, free Palestine'
Early bragged she wanted to make similar changes to the Pledge of Allegiance in her classroom.
Health...
Study suggests COVID vaccines may boost cancer treatment success
Researchers found cancer patients who received mRNA COVID shots within 100 days before starting immunotherapy lived nearly twice as long as unvaccinated patients. Scientists believe the vaccines may “superdrive” the immune system against tumors, with large-scale trials now underway to confirm the effect.
Religion...
Baltimore pastor forced to carry a gun after violent wackos target churches: ‘No respect for God’
Rev. Rodney Hudson now carries a gun while preaching after being assaulted at the pulpit and mugged outside his church. The former Army paratrooper says faith alone isn’t enough as church attacks soar nationwide, forcing pastors to become their own security.
Travel...
United Airlines pilot injured after mystery object smashes windshield at 36,000 feet
Some online observers suggested that the strike might have been the result of space debris or even a meteor hitting the jet.
Sports...
San Jose Sharks apologize for offensive message during Hispanic heritage night
A message from a fan was shown on the video board during the first intermission of San Jose’s game against Pittsburgh on Saturday night that said, “SJ SHARKS FANS/LOVE ICE!!/GET ‘EM BOYZ!”
Oct. 20, 2010 - Tides Foundation funding investigative 'news' site... Kids bribed with ice cream to vote Democrat!... Glenn's Halloween costume... Evolution... Weird lights over El Paso and NYC... Our system is broken...