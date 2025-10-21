Morning Brief 2025-10-21

BOTTOM OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Peter Atwater
TOPIC: Is the current AI investment boom a bubble that could pop like the 2008 mortgage crisis?
News...
Chip Roy moves to impeach judge over ‘absurd’ sentence for attempted Kavanaugh assassin
Judge "unequivocally based this weak sentence on the attempted assassin's 'gender identity.'"
Demolition begins on part of East Wing of White House for Trump’s new $250 million ballroom
Photos show that construction crews have already ripped off the covered entrance that for decades greeted visitors going on tours or attending special events. The wing historically has housed the first lady’s offices and sits atop a bomb shelter and will be significantly lengthened as part of the expansion.
Trump administration can deploy National Guard in Portland, appeals court says
A Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling Monday will allow the Trump administration to deploy National Guard troops in Portland, saying it is likely to succeed on its appeal of an order that blocked the deployment.
Jeanine Pirro announces charges against 2 more DC teens over ‘Big Balls’ attack
The U.S. attorney charged 19-year-old Lawrence Cotton-Powell and 18-year-old Anthony Taylor with robbery, assault, and carjacking in the beating of federal staffer Edward Coristine, criticizing judges for releasing repeat offenders who went on to attack again.
Biden DOJ subpoenaed Ted Cruz’s phone records in Trump probe
Special counsel Jack Smith’s team secretly sought the Texas senator’s call logs from Jan. 4 to 7, 2021, as part of its Trump investigations — a move Cruz blasted as “21st-century digital Watergate” and political spying by the Biden administration.
Accountant arrested for last month’s shooting at Trump supporter’s home over yard flag
Police say 38-year-old Benjamin Campbell opened fire on North Carolina resident Mark Thomas after tearing down a Trump banner outside his home. Caught on video firing from his Jeep, Campbell faces felony charges for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
Trump administration agrees to deliver more student loan forgiveness
The outcome is the result of an agreement between the American Federation of Teachers and the U.S. Department of Education.
Anti-ICE agitator acts hurt after being 'ran over' by LAPD — but video shows the real story
Video shows a man pretending to be hit by a police SUV during the chaotic No Kings protest outside the federal building, only to return minutes later unharmed as he continued to demonstrate after claiming he was taken to a hospital.
Police thwart possible mass shooting at Atlanta airport after gunman’s family alert
Officers arrested 49-year-old Billy Joe Cagle minutes after his family warned he was livestreaming plans to “shoot up” Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. Police found an AR-15 and 27 rounds in his truck, crediting the quick family call and coordinated response with saving more than two dozen lives.
Virginia Giuffre beaten, raped by ‘well-known prime minister’ in attack that broke Epstein spell, her memoir says
In her posthumous memoir, Giuffre recalled begging Epstein to step in after the unnamed politician forced her to beg for her life — but the pedophile coldly told her it was simply part of her job.
Government shutdown...
Congressional Democrats 'terrified of getting the guillotine' from left-wing base if they vote to end shutdown: Report
Senate Democrats "are going to get hammered" if they support a Republican-led bill to end the government shutdown, according to an anonymous Democrat senator. Centrist Democrats would have opened the government "yesterday," the senator said, but fear career-ending backlash from their base.
Poll shows Trump gaining support amid shutdown as blame shifts away from him
CNN’s Harry Enten says only 48% now blame the president for the ongoing shutdown, down from 61% in 2018–19, with Trump’s approval rising slightly instead of falling as it did during his first term.
NYC...
Beards, protests & the 'addiction of revolution': Mamdani's time in Muslim Brotherhood-ruled Egypt
Mamdani arrived in Egypt as a college student with the Muslim Brotherhood in charge and left soon after the Egyptian military took over again. His time there, in his words, taught him of the "addiction of revolution."
NYC business leaders drop $3 million over 2 days into mayoral race in bid to stop Mamdani
The last-ditch spending blitz comes as the Democratic nominee continues to dominate the mayoral race, with polls showing him holding a double-digit lead over his competitor.
Luxurious and surrounded by armed guards, Zohran Mamdani’s family rental is steeped in inequality
Just beyond the fences, the Ugandan streets teem with boda-boda drivers, market women, and day laborers — but you’d never know it inside the compound.
Zohran Mamdani’s socialist housing plan could crash New York's rickety rental market
The city has the nation’s most regulated housing sector and the largest stock of government-owned and subsidized housing, and yet progressives blame its real estate troubles on the free market.
NY Post runs hit piece on Curtis Sliwa as it tries to sway voters to pick the lesser of two evils
The Post is running an “opposition research” piece on Sliwa as its top story as it tries to pressure him to quit the race and steer Republican voters toward Cuomo.
Politics...
No Kings protesters can’t explain how Trump is a king
At the Soros-funded D.C. rally, marchers waving anti-Trump signs and chanting rehearsed slogans struggled to answer basic questions about their cause, with some claiming Trump was ending women’s right to vote and others parroting vague talking points about “checks and balances.”
Axios: Trump's AI memes testing limits between satire and misinformation
The president posted an AI-generated video of Trump dumping brown sludge over No Kings protesters on Saturday, drawing condemnation from Democrats as well as rockstar Kenny Loggins, whose song "Danger Zone" was used in the post.
Politico: Mike Johnson says Trump was ‘using satire to make a point’ with AI poop-bombing video
Trump on Saturday evening posted an AI-generated video on Truth Social showing him wearing a crown at the stick of a warplane emblazoned with “King Trump.” It is shown bombarding liberal protesters with a poop-like substance.
‘We’re going to have a vote’ on member stock trading, Chip Roy says
Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) said there’s still bipartisan interest in forcing a floor vote on congressional trading.
Bernie Sanders suggests Abraham Lincoln was actually a Democratic Socialist
During an appearance on "The View," Sanders claimed Lincoln’s call for “a government of the people, by the people, for the people” echoed his own socialist ideals.
Trump’s first in-person fundraiser of the 2026 cycle will be for Lindsey Graham
A golf event with the South Carolina Republican next month will mark the president's first campaign appearance of the midterms.
Karine Jean-Pierre writes she couldn’t be a Democrat anymore after party’s ‘horrible’ treatment of Biden
Former Biden White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre unleashed on the Democratic Party in an excerpt from her new memoir, explaining why she decided to become an independent after years as a party flack.
Maine Democratic Senate candidate: Accusing me of watching CNN 'even more insulting than calling me retard'
Graham Platner, who trashed cops and rural voters, says the ultimate insult is being accused of watching CNN.
Economy...
National average gas prices fall below $3 per gallon, lowest since 2020
“Gas prices have finally fallen below $3 per gallon nationally — the earliest date we’ve seen a $2.99 national average since 2020, when COVID was the primary driver of low prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Immigration...
How Trump's border crackdown has choked cartels' fentanyl flow into the US
Seizures of the synthetic opioid at the southern border are down almost 53% compared with last year. The plunge isn't because authorities are catching less fentanyl — it's because cartels simply aren't trafficking as much.
Criminal illegal alien who ran Des Moines schools registered as Maryland voter
By law, only U.S. citizens are allowed to register to vote in U.S. elections, but an election watchdog group looked into voter registration in states where Roberts previously lived and found he registered to vote as a Democrat twice, once in 2011 and again in 2016.
Trump to target San Francisco with immigration raids
“San Francisco was truly one of the great cities of the world, and then 15 years ago, it went wrong, it went woke,” Trump said Sunday.
Israel...
Trump: ‘We are going to eradicate Hamas’ if ceasefire doesn’t hold
“They’re violent people. Hamas has been very violent, but they don’t have the backing of Iran anymore,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “They don’t have the backing of really anybody anymore. They have to be good, and if they’re not good, they’ll be eradicated.”
Hamas resumes terror operations inside Gaza hospitals and schools
Palestinian reports say Hamas has re-established bases in hospitals and schools to interrogate and execute opponents, extort aid agencies, and rebuild its network under the cover of the ceasefire.
NY Times: US increasingly worried Netanyahu could collapse Gaza ceasefire
There is growing worry in the administration that Netanyahu could actively act against the deal, the report says, citing several unnamed U.S. officials.
Jerusalem Post editorial: Israel needs to take tough Gaza decisions, which may test bonds of US relationship
The difference in thinking between the U.S. and Israel on the ceasefire is that the U.S. sees its partners in Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar as having the ability to rein in Hamas and its nature of terrorism. Israel, however, is rightfully skeptical.
New poll finds soaring approval for Trump's handling of Israel-Hamas war
An Emerson College poll shows 47% of voters now approve of the president’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war, up from 30% in April, with independents driving the turnaround. Meanwhile, Democrats are overwhelmingly negative on the peace deal.
Canada...
After years of woke land acknowledgments, some Canadian homeowners may soon be evicted
A British Columbia court granted aboriginal title to nearly 1,900 acres near Vancouver, ruling that government land titles are invalid and leaving private homeowners uncertain about whether they still legally own their properties.
Entertainment...
De Niro’s latest rant: Trump is an ‘alien’ who ‘wants to hurt people’
The 82-year-old on-screen tough guy made an appearance on MSNBC this past weekend to voice support for the No Kings demonstrations, which were very popular with his age demographic.
John Lennon’s killer says he murdered ‘to be a somebody’ as parole denied again
Mark David Chapman told a New York parole board his assassination of the Beatle was driven by selfish hunger for fame, not ideology or insanity. Now 70, Chapman apologized for the “devastation” he caused but was denied parole for the 14th time, with the board citing his lack of genuine remorse.
Media...
A Wake to Remember: MSNBC bids farewell to its dying audience
What we saw at the MSNBC Live '25 festival, the most enlightening and overpriced event since the Kamala Harris book tour.
Gayle King sparks Democrat outrage with selfie alongside Fox News host Jesse Watters
The CBS anchor posted a smiling photo with Watters after sitting next to him on a flight, prompting furious backlash from leftist fans who accused her of “normalizing hate” and betraying her audience.
LGBTQIA2S+...
White ex-state trooper says he was fired for being white after arresting black Philadelphia LGBTQ official
Former trooper Andrew Zaborowski claims he was fired for being white after a 2024 traffic stop in which Philadelphia LGBTQ director Celena McLean yelled, “It’s cause I’m black” and “I work for the mayor,” as she and her husband resisted arrest — charges that were later dropped by DA’s office.
Education...
Teacher's assistant arrested in connection with Turning Point USA attack ahead of Alex Stein event at Illinois State Univ.
Stein celebrated the students who stood their ground to yet another allegedly violent leftist.
Chicago elementary teacher mocks Charlie Kirk’s assassination with vile gun gesture at No Kings protest
“This is who we trust with our children & then wonder why they become radicalized as adults.”
Here’s why teachers are fed up with kids chanting ‘6 7’ in their classrooms: ‘Gonna start kicking people out’
The slang term comes from the viral song “Doot Doot (6 7)” by rapper Skrilla, which features the endlessly repeated lyric “six seven.”
Health...
Spike in childhood peanut allergies was caused by 'experts'
For years, doctors told parents to keep peanuts away from infants — advice now proven to have backfired. A new study shows that avoiding peanuts actually increased allergy risk, while early introduction helps babies build immunity and has already driven allergy rates down sharply.
AI...
Anthropic co-founder warns AI is ‘coming to life’ as experts dismiss talk of machine consciousness
Jack Clark said he’s “deeply afraid” that modern AI is showing signs of self-awareness, likening new systems to “a hammer that realizes it’s a hammer.” Meanwhile, philosophers and neuroscientists rejected the idea that machines are conscious — calling them “AI zombies” that only mimic awareness.
Elon Musk: Grok 5 now has a 10% chance of becoming world’s first AGI
In a recent post on X, Musk noted that his “estimate of the probability of Grok 5 achieving AGI is now at 10% and rising.”
British TV special 'shocks' viewers with AI 'anchor' reveal
Channel 4’s "Will AI Take My Job?" ended with the surprise admission that its host was entirely AI-generated, making it the U.K.’s first news program fronted by an artificial presenter as the network warns of AI’s power to deceive and disrupt real journalism.
Technology...
Amazon Web Services outage shows internet users ‘at mercy’ of too few providers, 'experts' say
"Experts" have warned of the perils of relying on a small number of companies for operating the global internet after a glitch at Amazon’s cloud computing service brought down apps and websites around the world.
Science...
Transportation Secretary Duffy says SpaceX is behind on moon trip, and he will reopen contracts
“We’re not going to wait for one company,” Duffy, who is currently the acting NASA administrator, told CNBC on Monday. “We’re going to push this forward and win the second space race against the Chinese. Get back to the moon, set up a camp, a base.”
Oct. 21, 2011 - The world is going to end today... Why is CAIR joining Occupy Wall Street?... Are assassinations coming?... What didn't Steve Jobs like about Obama?... Biden to reporter: 'Don't screw with me' after questioned about rape comment...