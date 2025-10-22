Morning Brief 2025-10-22

TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Max Tegmark
TOPIC: New bipartisan initiative is calling for a “prohibition on the development of superintelligence until the technology is reliably safe and controllable.”
TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Kevin Freeman
TOPIC: Existential threats to Western civilization.
BOTTOM OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas)
TOPIC: Roy: Europe should be a wake-up call to America, showing what the spread of sharia law looks like.
News...
EPA tells Glenn Beck Program: Grants to progressive nonprofit that sued Diesel Brothers to end under Trump
"The Trump EPA has been combing through every penny that went out the door under its predecessor. The days of unqualified recipients receiving taxpayer dollars are over."
Trump confirms he’s seeking damages against DOJ, says ‘any money’ will go to charity
Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that his legal team was seeking damages from the Department of Justice because “they rigged the election.” While noting the conflict of interest involved in the case, he said that any money he received would go to charity.
‘Not isolated’: Bombshell DHS probe reveals widespread political weaponization at Biden’s FEMA
A DHS investigation found FEMA workers tracked and at times withheld aid from Trump supporters, logging notes about “MAGA” flags, “pro-gun signs,” and anti-Biden slogans during disaster responses. The report contradicts Biden FEMA chief Deanne Criswell’s testimony and exposes years of politically motivated targeting.
House GOP seeks criminal charges against ex-CIA chief over alleged Russiagate lies
Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan sent a criminal referral to the Justice Department accusing former CIA Director John Brennan of making false statements to Congress about the Steele dossier and the CIA’s role in the discredited Trump-Russia probe.
Radical Pennsylvania bills could allow public funding of abortion up to birth
The Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee votes on a package of six bills Wednesday that will make it possible for pregnant Pennsylvania women to kill their unborn babies up to birth. It will also turn Pennsylvania into an abortion tourism destination.
Trump mocks look of Obama’s presidential library
“It’s not too pretty,” said Trump. “He wanted only women and DEI to build it. Well? That’s what they got.”
Trump mocks outrage of 'unhinged leftists' as construction of ballroom begins at White House
Democrats and media allies falsely implying, and in some cases flat out claiming, that Trump is spending taxpayer money on his new White House ballroom and doing so during a government shutdown.
Babylon Bee: White House construction crew finds 1,357 more cocaine stashes
Though the investigation was technically ongoing, President Trump was not shy about who he believed to be responsible. "Hunter Biden's legacy lives on," Trump said. At publishing time, the $250 million White House ballroom renovation had been fully paid off by selling all of the stashed cocaine.
Hunter Biden admits pardon was ‘privilege,’ but then claims he's a victim
In a new interview, Hunter Biden called his 2024 pardon from his father a “gift of privilege,” saying Trump’s election “changed everything” and prompted the clemency, while he accused Trump of running a “revenge tour” driven by “an obsession” with his family.
Florida man steals car from gas station with 1-year-old in back seat — then soon returns car, apologizes to mother: Cops
You can practically hear the Hallmark pitch already: desperate mom, remorseful car thief, fate collides at pump #3. Title writes itself — "My Baby Stole My Baby."
Government shutdown...
Thune, Trump warn Democrats: Republicans are united, and it’s time to end the shutdown
"We are all here today because your Republican team in the Senate is unified."
Chip Roy suggests 'nuclear option' to end Senate stalemate
"We need to be taking a look at the 60-vote threshold. We really do," Roy said, adding that the Senate's supermajority rule has left Republicans "beholden to a broken system." Senate Majority Leader John Thune has rejected the idea, even amid rumors the White House might be pushing for the move.
Fetterman says he would support Republicans nuking filibuster to end government shutdown
"This is just bad political theater," Sen. John Fetterman said.
White House posts massive list of criminal illegal immigrants who were on Medicaid
"The first thing they put out to reopen the government actually turned that money for health care benefits for illegal aliens back on," Vance said earlier in October.
NYC...
Mamdani defends meeting radical imam by claiming it wasn't a big deal when prior mayors did so
Front-running New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is defending his decision to meet with (and praise) a radical Brooklyn imam — claiming that prior NYC mayors had also met with him and falsely asserting that they did not garner national attention.
Curtis Sliwa will not quit mayoral race despite pressure for him to let Cuomo face Mamdani alone
“So let’s be very clear: I am not dropping out, under no circumstances.”
Curtis Sliwa has a point: Voters want conviction — and it’s shaping every race across the country
In the Donald Trump era, authenticity and clarity of vision rule the day — as the races in NYC, New Jersey, and Virginia show.
Politics...
Democrats are to blame for rising health care and energy prices
With the end of Biden-era subsidies and green tax giveaways, the true cost of Democrats’ failed policies is surfacing. Obamacare and green energy schemes were never sustainable without endless taxpayer bailouts, and now Americans are paying the price for a decade of reckless spending and political favoritism.
Jay Jones proves Democrats will excuse anything for power
Democrats ignored years of vile texts, threats, and reckless behavior — all to protect one of their own.
Bernie won't drop endorsement of Maine senate candidate with Nazi tattoo
Socialist Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is refusing to drop his endorsement of Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner, even after reports broke that Platner has a Nazi-linked tattoo on his chest.
Pod Save Platner: Obama bros described Hegseth tattoo as 'dog whistle' before helping Maine's Platner fend off scrutiny for Nazi tattoo
Platner, a candidate for Maine's Senate seat, admitted to keeping a Nazi tattoo on his chest for nearly two decades but said he didn't know the meaning.
Maine Dem Senate candidate said he wore 'Antifa supersoldier' label on his armor: Report
"This was a dumb joke, like most of my old Reddit posts," Platner said.
Karine Jean-Pierre says Democrats ‘forget’ black women after years of celebrating her identity
The former Biden press secretary told Stephen Colbert that black women are “forgotten” by Democrats, despite once being hailed as a “historic” first black, lesbian press secretary.
Jen Psaki mocks JD Vance’s wife, implies she needs to be ‘saved’ from the vice president
On a left-wing podcast, MSNBC host Jen Psaki joked that second lady Usha Vance should “blink four times” if she needs rescuing from her husband. Psaki called Vance “a chameleon” and “scarier in certain ways” than Trump while speculating about his 2028 presidential ambitions.
Economy...
Jon Stewart gives basic economics lesson to socialist Bernie Sanders
On "The Daily Show," Stewart explained how government subsidies inflate prices by removing cost controls, citing skyrocketing costs in health care and education. Sanders sidestepped the point, pivoting to his usual call for higher taxes on “oligarchs.”
California’s $20 minimum wage delivers job cuts, reduced hours: Report
A new study from the National Bureau of Economic Research confirms what critics of California’s $20 fast-food minimum wage warned all along: Higher mandated pay is costing workers both jobs and hours.
Rent prices are ballooning in major US city following pervasive fraud by bums with low credit scores
Scammers in Atlanta are faking pay stubs, credit reports, and Social Security numbers to get approved for luxury apartments. They move in by paying the first month’s rent, then stop paying altogether — living rent-free for months while landlords struggle through costly eviction processes.
One-time penny stock Beyond Meat soars after addition to meme ETF, jumps 90% on Tuesday
It appears the ETF addition has unleashed a short squeeze with investors who bet against the stock forced to cover their position. More than 63% of the shares available for trading were sold short, per FactSet.
Immigration...
Anti-ICE nonprofit moves into office across the street from Portland ICE facility — with help from city
The Portland Immigrant Rights Coalition, a taxpayer-funded nongovernmental organization, provides guidance to illegal immigrants on the best practices to evade apprehension by federal authorities.
DHS: Illegal alien shot after ramming federal vehicle during operation
DHS blamed rising attacks on ICE on Democrat-led sanctuary policies and anti-enforcement rhetoric.
WAR news...
Trump counterterrorism program kills 370 jihadists in 9 months, official reveals
“We're actually turning most of them into red mist,” Dr. Sebastian Gorka, the deputy assistant to the president and senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council, said in a wide-ranging interview Tuesday.
First look at Shield AI’s new AI-piloted military fighter drone
The company is unveiling the X-Bat, an unmanned, AI-piloted fighter jet with vertical takeoff and landing capabilities, on Wednesday.
Israel...
Hamas directed Al Jazeera's coverage of Gaza, instructing outlet to avoid terms like 'massacre' after terrorist missile landed in Gazan refugee camp
Hamas conspired with Qatari-funded news network Al Jazeera to downplay dissent within Gaza and avoid coverage that could damage "the image of the resistance," according to documents recovered from the strip and released by the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center.
Ukraine - Russia...
Trump’s second meeting with Putin is off
Russia’s foreign minister said he made clear to Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a call on Monday that their demands in Ukraine haven’t changed.
Lack of decision on Tomahawks made Russia less keen on diplomacy, Zelenskyy says
"The greater the Ukrainian long-range capability, the greater the Russian willingness to end the war. These past few weeks have confirmed this once again."
South America...
Colombian president pushes to ‘get rid of Trump’ amid US counternarcotics campaign in Caribbean
"The easiest way may be through Trump himself. If not, get rid of Trump," the president said while snapping his fingers.
Africa...
Cruz and Stutzman push bill to punish Nigerian officials aiding Christian persecution
The Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act would sanction leaders who enable jihadist violence and Sharia enforcement, aiming to stop the mass murder and abduction of Christians by Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa.
Asia...
What the rise of Japan's new ultraconservative prime minister means for the Trump administration
Margaret Thatcher-san? In many ways, Takaichi will be a natural partner for President Trump in the region but has promised to closely guard Japan’s national interest, especially under the U.S.-Japan trade and investment deal.
NY Times: Japan has a new leader, and she’s a heavy metal drummer
Sanae Takaichi, a fan of Iron Maiden, had an improbable rise to power. Like her mentor, Shinzo Abe, she is expected to lead Japan to the right.
Entertainment...
White House slams 'fake news' TMZ report about Trump possibly setting Puff Daddy free
"There is zero truth to the TMZ report, which we would’ve gladly explained had they reached out before running their fake news. The president, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations."
TMZ: We stand by our story, Trump is considering Diddy commutation this week
According to our source, the president is "vacillating" on a commutation. We're told some of the WH staff are urging Trump not to commute the sentence. But our source states the obvious — "Trump will do what he wants," and we're told Trump could set Diddy free as early as this week.
Ben Stiller decries the 'challenging' climate for comedy under Trump 2.0
Stiller, best known for his role as the mentally challenged Simple Jack in the movie "Tropic Thunder" — which gave us Robert Downey Jr. in blackface warning Stiller to “never go full retard” — I don't even remember my point. Honestly, just rewatch "Tropic Thunder" and forget Stiller ever opened his mouth about politics.
Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO Max is raising its prices across all plans
Basic with ads now costs $10.99, Standard costs $18.49, and Premium $22.99. The move follows similar price hikes from Disney+, Apple TV, and Netflix, as WBD CEO David Zaslav says the company remains “underpriced” given its content quality.
LGBTQIA2S+...
Accused UnitedHealthcare CEO murderer got beaten up by 7 ‘ladyboys’ in Thailand months before shooting: Report
The 27-year-old bragged to friends over WhatsApp about his raucous nightlife backpacking through Asia before he returned to the U.S. in July 2024 and allegedly assassinated Brian Thompson that December, the New York Times reported Tuesday.
Religion...
Former Satanic priest among seven newly canonized saints by Pope Leo XIV
Pope Leo XIV canonized seven figures at the Vatican before a crowd of 70,000, including Bartolo Longo — a onetime Satanic priest who renounced the occult, returned to Catholicism, and founded the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii.
Science...
Musk blasts Duffy after Artemis contract spat: He ‘is trying to kill NASA!’
Musk referred to the transportation secretary as ”*Sean Dummy” and said he is “trying to kill NASA!” Musk later posted a poll asking users, “Should someone whose biggest claim to fame is climbing trees be running America’s space program?” Musk appeared to be referring to Duffy’s background as a competitive speed climber.
Travel...
A United Airlines emergency landing likely caused by collision with a weather balloon
A flight was diverted to Salt Lake City last week after the pilots discovered a crack in one of the layers of the windshield. A weather balloon may have been what caused the crack, according to the company that owns the balloon.
United flight to Tel Aviv announces its only in-flight meal is a ham sandwich
"The announcer was clearly very embarrassed when explaining to the entire flight that they were overloaded with ham. I’d say it was met with a mix of bemusement. Particularly as the announcer stated, if there’s anyone who can’t eat ham on the plane, please let me know," one passenger told the Washington Free Beacon.
Animals...
Wild black bear caught sneaking into California zoo and 'interacting' with captive bears
A young black bear climbed into Sequoia Park Zoo in Eureka and observed the resident bears before being escorted back into the woods. The wild bear was calm and “just a curious guy,” according to the zoo director.
