Morning Brief 2025-10-22

TOP OF HOUR 2
GUEST: Max Tegmark
TOPIC: New bipartisan initiative is calling for a “prohibition on the development of superintelligence until the technology is reliably safe and controllable.”

TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Kevin Freeman
TOPIC: Existential threats to Western civilization.

BOTTOM OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas)
TOPIC: Roy: Europe should be a wake-up call to America, showing what the spread of sharia law looks like.

News...

EPA tells Glenn Beck Program: Grants to progressive nonprofit that sued Diesel Brothers to end under Trump
"The Trump EPA has been combing through every penny that went out the door under its predecessor. The days of unqualified recipients receiving taxpayer dollars are over."

Trump confirms he’s seeking damages against DOJ, says ‘any money’ will go to charity
Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that his legal team was seeking damages from the Department of Justice because “they rigged the election.” While noting the conflict of interest involved in the case, he said that any money he received would go to charity.

‘Not isolated’: Bombshell DHS probe reveals widespread political weaponization at Biden’s FEMA
A DHS investigation found FEMA workers tracked and at times withheld aid from Trump supporters, logging notes about “MAGA” flags, “pro-gun signs,” and anti-Biden slogans during disaster responses. The report contradicts Biden FEMA chief Deanne Criswell’s testimony and exposes years of politically motivated targeting.

House GOP seeks criminal charges against ex-CIA chief over alleged Russiagate lies
Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan sent a criminal referral to the Justice Department accusing former CIA Director John Brennan of making false statements to Congress about the Steele dossier and the CIA’s role in the discredited Trump-Russia probe.

Radical Pennsylvania bills could allow public funding of abortion up to birth
The Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee votes on a package of six bills Wednesday that will make it possible for pregnant Pennsylvania women to kill their unborn babies up to birth. It will also turn Pennsylvania into an abortion tourism destination.

Trump mocks look of Obama’s presidential library
“It’s not too pretty,” said Trump. “He wanted only women and DEI to build it. Well? That’s what they got.”

Trump mocks outrage of 'unhinged leftists' as construction of ballroom begins at White House
Democrats and media allies falsely implying, and in some cases flat out claiming, that Trump is spending taxpayer money on his new White House ballroom and doing so during a government shutdown.

Babylon Bee: White House construction crew finds 1,357 more cocaine stashes
Though the investigation was technically ongoing, President Trump was not shy about who he believed to be responsible. "Hunter Biden's legacy lives on," Trump said. At publishing time, the $250 million White House ballroom renovation had been fully paid off by selling all of the stashed cocaine.

Hunter Biden admits pardon was ‘privilege,’ but then claims he's a victim
In a new interview, Hunter Biden called his 2024 pardon from his father a “gift of privilege,” saying Trump’s election “changed everything” and prompted the clemency, while he accused Trump of running a “revenge tour” driven by “an obsession” with his family.

Florida man steals car from gas station with 1-year-old in back seat — then soon returns car, apologizes to mother: Cops
You can practically hear the Hallmark pitch already: desperate mom, remorseful car thief, fate collides at pump #3. Title writes itself — "My Baby Stole My Baby."

Government shutdown...

Thune, Trump warn Democrats: Republicans are united, and it’s time to end the shutdown
"We are all here today because your Republican team in the Senate is unified."

Chip Roy suggests 'nuclear option' to end Senate stalemate
"We need to be taking a look at the 60-vote threshold. We really do," Roy said, adding that the Senate's supermajority rule has left Republicans "beholden to a broken system." Senate Majority Leader John Thune has rejected the idea, even amid rumors the White House might be pushing for the move.

Fetterman says he would support Republicans nuking filibuster to end government shutdown
"This is just bad political theater," Sen. John Fetterman said.

White House posts massive list of criminal illegal immigrants who were on Medicaid
"The first thing they put out to reopen the government actually turned that money for health care benefits for illegal aliens back on," Vance said earlier in October.

NYC...

Mamdani defends meeting radical imam by claiming it wasn't a big deal when prior mayors did so
Front-running New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is defending his decision to meet with (and praise) a radical Brooklyn imam — claiming that prior NYC mayors had also met with him and falsely asserting that they did not garner national attention.

Curtis Sliwa will not quit mayoral race despite pressure for him to let Cuomo face Mamdani alone
“So let’s be very clear: I am not dropping out, under no circumstances.”

Curtis Sliwa has a point: Voters want conviction — and it’s shaping every race across the country
In the Donald Trump era, authenticity and clarity of vision rule the day — as the races in NYC, New Jersey, and Virginia show.

Politics...

Democrats are to blame for rising health care and energy prices
With the end of Biden-era subsidies and green tax giveaways, the true cost of Democrats’ failed policies is surfacing. Obamacare and green energy schemes were never sustainable without endless taxpayer bailouts, and now Americans are paying the price for a decade of reckless spending and political favoritism.

Jay Jones proves Democrats will excuse anything for power
Democrats ignored years of vile texts, threats, and reckless behavior — all to protect one of their own.

Bernie won't drop endorsement of Maine senate candidate with Nazi tattoo
Socialist Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is refusing to drop his endorsement of Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner, even after reports broke that Platner has a Nazi-linked tattoo on his chest.

Pod Save Platner: Obama bros described Hegseth tattoo as 'dog whistle' before helping Maine's Platner fend off scrutiny for Nazi tattoo
Platner, a candidate for Maine's Senate seat, admitted to keeping a Nazi tattoo on his chest for nearly two decades but said he didn't know the meaning.

Maine Dem Senate candidate said he wore 'Antifa supersoldier' label on his armor: Report
"This was a dumb joke, like most of my old Reddit posts," Platner said.

Karine Jean-Pierre says Democrats ‘forget’ black women after years of celebrating her identity
The former Biden press secretary told Stephen Colbert that black women are “forgotten” by Democrats, despite once being hailed as a “historic” first black, lesbian press secretary.

Jen Psaki mocks JD Vance’s wife, implies she needs to be ‘saved’ from the vice president
On a left-wing podcast, MSNBC host Jen Psaki joked that second lady Usha Vance should “blink four times” if she needs rescuing from her husband. Psaki called Vance “a chameleon” and “scarier in certain ways” than Trump while speculating about his 2028 presidential ambitions.

Economy...

Jon Stewart gives basic economics lesson to socialist Bernie Sanders
On "The Daily Show," Stewart explained how government subsidies inflate prices by removing cost controls, citing skyrocketing costs in health care and education. Sanders sidestepped the point, pivoting to his usual call for higher taxes on “oligarchs.”

California’s $20 minimum wage delivers job cuts, reduced hours: Report
A new study from the National Bureau of Economic Research confirms what critics of California’s $20 fast-food minimum wage warned all along: Higher mandated pay is costing workers both jobs and hours.

Rent prices are ballooning in major US city following pervasive fraud by bums with low credit scores
Scammers in Atlanta are faking pay stubs, credit reports, and Social Security numbers to get approved for luxury apartments. They move in by paying the first month’s rent, then stop paying altogether — living rent-free for months while landlords struggle through costly eviction processes.

One-time penny stock Beyond Meat soars after addition to meme ETF, jumps 90% on Tuesday
It appears the ETF addition has unleashed a short squeeze with investors who bet against the stock forced to cover their position. More than 63% of the shares available for trading were sold short, per FactSet.

Immigration...

Anti-ICE nonprofit moves into office across the street from Portland ICE facility — with help from city
The Portland Immigrant Rights Coalition, a taxpayer-funded nongovernmental organization, provides guidance to illegal immigrants on the best practices to evade apprehension by federal authorities.

DHS: Illegal alien shot after ramming federal vehicle during operation
DHS blamed rising attacks on ICE on Democrat-led sanctuary policies and anti-enforcement rhetoric.

WAR news...

Trump counterterrorism program kills 370 jihadists in 9 months, official reveals
“We're actually turning most of them into red mist,” Dr. Sebastian Gorka, the deputy assistant to the president and senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council, said in a wide-ranging interview Tuesday.

First look at Shield AI’s new AI-piloted military fighter drone
The company is unveiling the X-Bat, an unmanned, AI-piloted fighter jet with vertical takeoff and landing capabilities, on Wednesday.

Israel...

Hamas directed Al Jazeera's coverage of Gaza, instructing outlet to avoid terms like 'massacre' after terrorist missile landed in Gazan refugee camp
Hamas conspired with Qatari-funded news network Al Jazeera to downplay dissent within Gaza and avoid coverage that could damage "the image of the resistance," according to documents recovered from the strip and released by the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center.

Ukraine - Russia...

Trump’s second meeting with Putin is off
Russia’s foreign minister said he made clear to Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a call on Monday that their demands in Ukraine haven’t changed.

Lack of decision on Tomahawks made Russia less keen on diplomacy, Zelenskyy says
"The greater the Ukrainian long-range capability, the greater the Russian willingness to end the war. These past few weeks have confirmed this once again."

South America...

Colombian president pushes to ‘get rid of Trump’ amid US counternarcotics campaign in Caribbean
"The easiest way may be through Trump himself. If not, get rid of Trump," the president said while snapping his fingers.

Africa...

Cruz and Stutzman push bill to punish Nigerian officials aiding Christian persecution
The Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act would sanction leaders who enable jihadist violence and Sharia enforcement, aiming to stop the mass murder and abduction of Christians by Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa.

Asia...

What the rise of Japan's new ultraconservative prime minister means for the Trump administration
Margaret Thatcher-san? In many ways, Takaichi will be a natural partner for President Trump in the region but has promised to closely guard Japan’s national interest, especially under the U.S.-Japan trade and investment deal.

NY Times: Japan has a new leader, and she’s a heavy metal drummer
Sanae Takaichi, a fan of Iron Maiden, had an improbable rise to power. Like her mentor, Shinzo Abe, she is expected to lead Japan to the right.

Entertainment...

White House slams 'fake news' TMZ report about Trump possibly setting Puff Daddy free
"There is zero truth to the TMZ report, which we would’ve gladly explained had they reached out before running their fake news. The president, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations."

TMZ: We stand by our story, Trump is considering Diddy commutation this week
According to our source, the president is "vacillating" on a commutation. We're told some of the WH staff are urging Trump not to commute the sentence. But our source states the obvious — "Trump will do what he wants," and we're told Trump could set Diddy free as early as this week.

Ben Stiller decries the 'challenging' climate for comedy under Trump 2.0
Stiller, best known for his role as the mentally challenged Simple Jack in the movie "Tropic Thunder" — which gave us Robert Downey Jr. in blackface warning Stiller to “never go full retard” — I don't even remember my point. Honestly, just rewatch "Tropic Thunder" and forget Stiller ever opened his mouth about politics.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO Max is raising its prices across all plans
Basic with ads now costs $10.99, Standard costs $18.49, and Premium $22.99. The move follows similar price hikes from Disney+, Apple TV, and Netflix, as WBD CEO David Zaslav says the company remains “underpriced” given its content quality.

LGBTQIA2S+...

Accused UnitedHealthcare CEO murderer got beaten up by 7 ‘ladyboys’ in Thailand months before shooting: Report
The 27-year-old bragged to friends over WhatsApp about his raucous nightlife backpacking through Asia before he returned to the U.S. in July 2024 and allegedly assassinated Brian Thompson that December, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

Religion...

Former Satanic priest among seven newly canonized saints by Pope Leo XIV
Pope Leo XIV canonized seven figures at the Vatican before a crowd of 70,000, including Bartolo Longo — a onetime Satanic priest who renounced the occult, returned to Catholicism, and founded the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii.

Science...

Musk blasts Duffy after Artemis contract spat: He ‘is trying to kill NASA!’
Musk referred to the transportation secretary as ”*Sean Dummy” and said he is “trying to kill NASA!” Musk later posted a poll asking users, “Should someone whose biggest claim to fame is climbing trees be running America’s space program?” Musk appeared to be referring to Duffy’s background as a competitive speed climber.

Travel...

A United Airlines emergency landing likely caused by collision with a weather balloon
A flight was diverted to Salt Lake City last week after the pilots discovered a crack in one of the layers of the windshield. A weather balloon may have been what caused the crack, according to the company that owns the balloon.

United flight to Tel Aviv announces its only in-flight meal is a ham sandwich
"The announcer was clearly very embarrassed when explaining to the entire flight that they were overloaded with ham. I’d say it was met with a mix of bemusement. Particularly as the announcer stated, if there’s anyone who can’t eat ham on the plane, please let me know," one passenger told the Washington Free Beacon.

Animals...

Wild black bear caught sneaking into California zoo and 'interacting' with captive bears
A young black bear climbed into Sequoia Park Zoo in Eureka and observed the resident bears before being escorted back into the woods. The wild bear was calm and “just a curious guy,” according to the zoo director.

Breaking point: Will America stand up to the mob?

Jeff J Mitchell / Staff | Getty Images

The mob rises where men of courage fall silent. The lesson from Portland, Chicago, and other blue cities is simple: Appeasing radicals doesn’t buy peace — it only rents humiliation.

Parts of America, like Portland and Chicago, now resemble occupied territory. Progressive city governments have surrendered control to street militias, leaving citizens, journalists, and even federal officers to face violent anarchists without protection.

Take Portland, where Antifa has terrorized the city for more than 100 consecutive nights. Federal officers trying to keep order face nightly assaults while local officials do nothing. Independent journalists, such as Nick Sortor, have even been arrested for documenting the chaos. Sortor and Blaze News reporter Julio Rosas later testified at the White House about Antifa’s violence — testimony that corporate media outlets buried.

Antifa is organized, funded, and emboldened.

Chicago offers the same grim picture. Federal agents have been stalked, ambushed, and denied backup from local police while under siege from mobs. Calls for help went unanswered, putting lives in danger. This is more than disorder; it is open defiance of federal authority and a violation of the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause.

A history of violence

For years, the legacy media and left-wing think tanks have portrayed Antifa as “decentralized” and “leaderless.” The opposite is true. Antifa is organized, disciplined, and well-funded. Groups like Rose City Antifa in Oregon, the Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club in Texas, and Jane’s Revenge operate as coordinated street militias. Legal fronts such as the National Lawyers Guild provide protection, while crowdfunding networks and international supporters funnel money directly to the movement.

The claim that Antifa lacks structure is a convenient myth — one that’s cost Americans dearly.

History reminds us what happens when mobs go unchecked. The French Revolution, Weimar Germany, Mao’s Red Guards — every one began with chaos on the streets. But it wasn’t random. Today’s radicals follow the same playbook: Exploit disorder, intimidate opponents, and seize moral power while the state looks away.

Dismember the dragon

The Trump administration’s decision to designate Antifa a domestic terrorist organization was long overdue. The label finally acknowledged what citizens already knew: Antifa functions as a militant enterprise, recruiting and radicalizing youth for coordinated violence nationwide.

But naming the threat isn’t enough. The movement’s financiers, organizers, and enablers must also face justice. Every dollar that funds Antifa’s destruction should be traced, seized, and exposed.

AFP Contributor / Contributor | Getty Images

This fight transcends party lines. It’s not about left versus right; it’s about civilization versus anarchy. When politicians and judges excuse or ignore mob violence, they imperil the republic itself. Americans must reject silence and cowardice while street militias operate with impunity.

Antifa is organized, funded, and emboldened. The violence in Portland and Chicago is deliberate, not spontaneous. If America fails to confront it decisively, the price won’t just be broken cities — it will be the erosion of the republic itself.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

URGENT: Supreme Court case could redefine religious liberty

Drew Angerer / Staff | Getty Images

The state is effectively silencing professionals who dare speak truths about gender and sexuality, redefining faith-guided speech as illegal.

This week, free speech is once again on the line before the U.S. Supreme Court. At stake is whether Americans still have the right to talk about faith, morality, and truth in their private practice without the government’s permission.

The case comes out of Colorado, where lawmakers in 2019 passed a ban on what they call “conversion therapy.” The law prohibits licensed counselors from trying to change a minor’s gender identity or sexual orientation, including their behaviors or gender expression. The law specifically targets Christian counselors who serve clients attempting to overcome gender dysphoria and not fall prey to the transgender ideology.

The root of this case isn’t about therapy. It’s about erasing a worldview.

The law does include one convenient exception. Counselors are free to “assist” a person who wants to transition genders but not someone who wants to affirm their biological sex. In other words, you can help a child move in one direction — one that is in line with the state’s progressive ideology — but not the other.

Think about that for a moment. The state is saying that a counselor can’t even discuss changing behavior with a client. Isn’t that the whole point of counseling?

One‑sided freedom

Kaley Chiles, a licensed professional counselor in Colorado Springs, has been one of the victims of this blatant attack on the First Amendment. Chiles has dedicated her practice to helping clients dealing with addiction, trauma, sexuality struggles, and gender dysphoria. She’s also a Christian who serves patients seeking guidance rooted in biblical teaching.

Before 2019, she could counsel minors according to her faith. She could talk about biblical morality, identity, and the path to wholeness. When the state outlawed that speech, she stopped. She followed the law — and then she sued.

Her case, Chiles v. Salazar, is now before the Supreme Court. Justices heard oral arguments on Tuesday. The question: Is counseling a form of speech or merely a government‑regulated service?

If the court rules the wrong way, it won’t just silence therapists. It could muzzle pastors, teachers, parents — anyone who believes in truth grounded in something higher than the state.

Censored belief

I believe marriage between a man and a woman is ordained by God. I believe that family — mother, father, child — is central to His design for humanity.

I believe that men and women are created in God’s image, with divine purpose and eternal worth. Gender isn’t an accessory; it’s part of who we are.

I believe the command to “be fruitful and multiply” still stands, that the power to create life is sacred, and that it belongs within marriage between a man and a woman.

And I believe that when we abandon these principles — when we treat sex as recreation, when we dissolve families, when we forget our vows — society fractures.

Are those statements controversial now? Maybe. But if this case goes against Chiles, those statements and others could soon be illegal to say aloud in public.

Faith on trial

In Colorado today, a counselor cannot sit down with a 15‑year‑old who’s struggling with gender identity and say, “You were made in God’s image, and He does not make mistakes.” That is now considered hate speech.

That’s the “freedom” the modern left is offering — freedom to affirm, but never to question. Freedom to comply, but never to dissent. The same movement that claims to champion tolerance now demands silence from anyone who disagrees. The root of this case isn’t about therapy. It’s about erasing a worldview.

The real test

No matter what happens at the Supreme Court, we cannot stop speaking the truth. These beliefs aren’t political slogans. For me, they are the product of years of wrestling, searching, and learning through pain and grace what actually leads to peace. For us, they are the fundamental principles that lead to a flourishing life. We cannot balk at standing for truth.

Maybe that’s why God allows these moments — moments when believers are pushed to the wall. They force us to ask hard questions: What is true? What is worth standing for? What is worth dying for — and living for?

If we answer those questions honestly, we’ll find not just truth, but freedom.

The state doesn’t grant real freedom — and it certainly isn’t defined by Colorado legislators. Real freedom comes from God. And the day we forget that, the First Amendment will mean nothing at all.

This article originally appeared on TheBlaze.com.

Glenn Beck joins Megyn Kelly LIVE — One night ONLY in Fort Worth!

Get ready for sparks to fly. For the first time in years, Glenn will come face-to-face with Megyn Kelly — and this time, he’s the one in the hot seat. On October 25, 2025, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, Glenn joins Megyn on her “Megyn Kelly Live Tour” for a no-holds-barred conversation that promises laughs, surprises, and maybe even a few uncomfortable questions.

What will happen when two of America’s sharpest voices collide under the spotlight? Will Glenn finally reveal the major announcement he’s been teasing on the radio for weeks? You’ll have to be there to find out.

This promises to be more than just an interview — it’s a live showdown packed with wit, honesty, and the kind of energy you can only feel if you are in the room. Tickets are selling fast, so don’t miss your chance to see Glenn like you’ve never seen him before.

Get your tickets NOW at www.MegynKelly.com before they’re gone!

What our response to Israel reveals about us

JOSEPH PREZIOSO / Contributor | Getty Images

I have been honored to receive the Defender of Israel Award from Prime Minister Netanyahu.

The Jerusalem Post recently named me one of the strongest Christian voices in support of Israel.

And yet, my support is not blind loyalty. It’s not a rubber stamp for any government or policy. I support Israel because I believe it is my duty — first as a Christian, but even if I weren’t a believer, I would still support her as a man of reason, morality, and common sense.

Because faith isn’t required to understand this: Israel’s existence is not just about one nation’s survival — it is about the survival of Western civilization itself.

It is a lone beacon of shared values in the Middle East. It is a bulwark standing against radical Islam — the same evil that seeks to dismantle our own nation from within.

And my support is not rooted in politics. It is rooted in something simpler and older than politics: a people’s moral and historical right to their homeland, and their right to live in peace.

Israel has that right — and the right to defend herself against those who openly, repeatedly vow her destruction.

Let’s make it personal: if someone told me again and again that they wanted to kill me and my entire family — and then acted on that threat — would I not defend myself? Wouldn’t you? If Hamas were Canada, and we were Israel, and they did to us what Hamas has done to them, there wouldn’t be a single building left standing north of our border. That’s not a question of morality.

That’s just the truth. All people — every people — have a God-given right to protect themselves. And Israel is doing exactly that.

My support for Israel’s right to finish the fight against Hamas comes after eighty years of rejected peace offers and failed two-state solutions. Hamas has never hidden its mission — the eradication of Israel. That’s not a political disagreement.

That’s not a land dispute. That is an annihilationist ideology. And while I do not believe this is America’s war to fight, I do believe — with every fiber of my being — that it is Israel’s right, and moral duty, to defend her people.

Criticism of military tactics is fair. That’s not antisemitism. But denying Israel’s right to exist, or excusing — even celebrating — the barbarity of Hamas? That’s something far darker.

We saw it on October 7th — the face of evil itself. Women and children slaughtered. Babies burned alive. Innocent people raped and dragged through the streets. And now, to see our own fellow citizens march in defense of that evil… that is nothing short of a moral collapse.

If the chants in our streets were, “Hamas, return the hostages — Israel, stop the bombing,” we could have a conversation.

But that’s not what we hear.

What we hear is open sympathy for genocidal hatred. And that is a chasm — not just from decency, but from humanity itself. And here lies the danger: that same hatred is taking root here — in Dearborn, in London, in Paris — not as horror, but as heroism. If we are not vigilant, the enemy Israel faces today will be the enemy the free world faces tomorrow.

This isn’t about politics. It’s about truth. It’s about the courage to call evil by its name and to say “Never again” — and mean it.

And you don’t have to open a Bible to understand this. But if you do — if you are a believer — then this issue cuts even deeper. Because the question becomes: what did God promise, and does He keep His word?

He told Abraham, “I will bless those who bless you, and curse those who curse you.” He promised to make Abraham the father of many nations and to give him “the whole land of Canaan.” And though Abraham had other sons, God reaffirmed that promise through Isaac. And then again through Isaac’s son, Jacob — Israel — saying: “The land I gave to Abraham and Isaac I give to you and to your descendants after you.”

That’s an everlasting promise.

And from those descendants came a child — born in Bethlehem — who claimed to be the Savior of the world. Jesus never rejected His title as “son of David,” the great King of Israel.

He said plainly that He came “for the lost sheep of the house of Israel.” And when He returns, Scripture says He will return as “the Lion of the tribe of Judah.” And where do you think He will go? Back to His homeland — Israel.

Tamir Kalifa / Stringer | Getty Images

And what will He find when He gets there? His brothers — or his brothers’ enemies? Will the roads where He once walked be preserved? Or will they lie in rubble, as Gaza does today? If what He finds looks like the aftermath of October 7th, then tell me — what will be my defense as a Christian?

Some Christians argue that God’s promises to Israel have been transferred exclusively to the Church. I don’t believe that. But even if you do, then ask yourself this: if we’ve inherited the promises, do we not also inherit the land? Can we claim the birthright and then, like Esau, treat it as worthless when the world tries to steal it?

So, when terrorists come to slaughter Israelis simply for living in the land promised to Abraham, will we stand by? Or will we step forward — into the line of fire — and say,

“Take me instead”?

Because this is not just about Israel’s right to exist.

It’s about whether we still know the difference between good and evil.

It’s about whether we still have the courage to stand where God stands.

And if we cannot — if we will not — then maybe the question isn’t whether Israel will survive. Maybe the question is whether we will.