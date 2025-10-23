Morning Brief 2025-10-23

BOTTOM OF HOUR 1
GUEST: Sebastian Gorka
TOPIC: President Trump's counterterrorism program has killed OVER 300 suspected jihadists in the last nine months.
TOP OF HOUR 3
GUEST: Charles Murray
TOPIC: Murray: “I thought I didn’t need God. I was wrong.”
News...
CBS News: Many big names in group of unlikely allies seeking ban, for now, on AI 'superintelligence'
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have joined prominent computer scientists, economists, artists, evangelical Christian leaders, and American conservative commentators Steve Bannon and Glenn Beck to call for a ban on AI "superintelligence" they say could threaten humanity.
Entire White House East Wing will be demolished to make way for ballroom — as Trump reveals new $300M price tag for the project
“In order to do it properly, we had to take down the existing structure,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, as he showed off renderings of what the White House grounds will look like when the project is completed in 2029.
Democrats, media clutch pearls over President Trump’s ballroom build
The same people and publications who cheered tearing down statues are now waxing poetic about Trump building a ballroom on private dime.
Pictures from Harry Truman's demolition of the White House
By autumn 1950, interior demolition had left the White House a cavernous hollow space 165 feet long, 85 feet wide, and 70 to 80 feet high.
GOP senator says she plans to sue Biden DOJ officials, FBI for invasion of phone privacy
Sen. Marsha Blackburn says search of phone records violated her 1st and 4th Amendment rights, her separation of powers protections as a lawmaker and possibly the Stored Communications Act.
The New York Times wants an America without Americans
On Tuesday, Leighton Woodhouse wrote for the New York Times that conservatives are “spinning” a “mythology” that is “historically delusional.” The delusional mythology Woodhouse is referring to? The belief that Americans are a “group of people with a shared history.”
Kamala Harris family Secret Service agent reportedly moonlighted as plus size model
A female agent formerly on the Secret Service detail for Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff moonlighted as a model and never passed her physical fitness test, sources told RealClearPolitics.
Government shutdown...
Dem leader admits shutdown pain ‘worth it’ for political leverage, White House blasts ‘sick’ strategy
House Minority Whip Katherine Clark said Democrats view the government shutdown as “one of the few leverage times we have,” acknowledging it’s hurting families but defending the tactic, prompting the White House to blast Democrats for holding Americans “hostage” for their agenda.
NYC...
NY Post: Mamdani breaks a sweat, fails to give specifics as Cuomo, Sliwa repeatedly pin him into a corner during fiery NYC mayoral debate
Front-runner Zohran Mamdani broke a sweat — literally — during a knock-down, drag-out final mayoral debate Wednesday as a fired-up Andrew Cuomo repeatedly pressed him to “quit acting” and deliver straight answers.
NY Times: 7 takeaways from the final NYC mayoral debate
Cuomo, who was criticized by Democrats and Republicans alike over his languid debate performance last week, assailed Mamdani at every turn. He focused on Mamdani’s limited experience and youth and blasted him for refusing to take positions on some issues.
Cuomo says Trump will ‘knock Mamdani on his tuchus’ if socialist wins NYC mayor race
Cuomo mocked socialist rival Zohran Mamdani, saying Trump would “knock him on his tuchus” if he became mayor, while Mamdani called Cuomo “Trump’s puppet.” Curtis Sliwa urged both to stop grandstanding and focus on working with Trump to help New Yorkers.
Actor torches NYC socialist mayoral frontrunner for dining at luxury sushi spot
Michael Rapaport ripped Zohran Mamdani for eating at $145-a-plate Omen Sushi while calling himself “working class,” mocking him as “Zoron the Moron” and saying, “You ain’t working class — you’re fraud class.”
Politics...
Democrats keep promising an 'alternative' — to what, exactly?
Top Democrat strategists say the party’s biggest problem is failing to offer a positive “alternative” to Trump’s agenda, but that’s the issue — we’ve seen what the alternative to all of that looks like. It was called the Biden years.
Dem megadonors snub Kamala-headlined DNC fundraiser, with one sending 'profanity-laced rejection'
Major Democratic donors turned down the Democratic National Committee's request to host a fundraiser, blasting the party’s lack of direction as DNC cash reserves sank to just $12 million — far behind the GOP’s $86 million war chest.
North Carolina approves new GOP-drawn congressional map
The move is expected to give Republicans an additional U.S. House seat in the 2026 midterms.
Special counsel tapped to probe scandal-plagued Jay Jones over 2022 reckless driving case
Prosecutors are reportedly looking into how Jones completed his community service requirement to avoid jail time.
Democrat Senate hopeful, who claims he's not a Nazi, taught military tactics and recruited for socialist paramilitary group in Maine
Graham Platner, who some say puts the socialist in National Socialist, provided advanced firearms training and recruitment for the Socialist Rifle Association, an extremist group linked to paramilitary activity.
Mamdani effect? Three top mayoral candidates take aim at wallets with socialist-minded tax policies
Three leading Democratic Socialists are mainstreaming tax policies aimed at the redistribution of wealth.
Hunter Biden: Obama leading dad off stage by the hand 'really pissed me off'
"I almost jumped up on the stage and said, 'Don't ever f**king do that to the president of the United States again — ever,'" Hunter told an interviewer.
Ex-GOP senator enters highly competitive race in hopes to flip New Hampshire red
John Sununu, who served as New Hampshire’s U.S. senator from 2003 to 2009 before losing his seat to Democrat Jeanne Shaheen, is looking to re-enter politics. He's got the backing of the NRSC but faces a primary fight with Trump ally Scott Brown.
Jasmine Crockett says 'karma' is making her 'strongly' consider running for a higher office
The "fake ghetto hood rat" claimed that attempts to unseat her have stirred her ambitions for the U.S. Senate, adding that she believes “karma” and a strategy to “expand the electorate” could propel her to statewide victory.
Pro-trans progressive launches bid for Pelosi’s seat before she has a chance to announce retirement
As speculation mounts that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will soon announce her retirement, one California lawmaker is wasting no time entering the succession race.
James Carville fantasizes about Trump ‘collaborators’ paraded in the streets like post-war Nazis
"They should be put in orange pajamas, and they should be marched down Pennsylvania Avenue. And the public should be invited to spit on them."
Economy...
Amazon’s secret strategy to replace 600,000 American workers with robots
Who could have foreseen that having to pay people $23 an hour plus benefits to move a box from one place to another place might eventually lead to them being replaced by robots?
Flashback: Amazon announces $1 billion plan to raise US wages and cut health care costs
The company said in September that the average pay will rise above $23 an hour this year, with cheaper health plans starting in 2026, following a year of nationwide strikes organized by unions and backed by Democrats.
Catastrophic Jaguar Land Rover cyberattack to cost UK economy at least $2.5 billion, according to estimates
The indirect impacts make this one of the most financially consequential hacks in history.
Immigration...
Trump urges Senate to pass Kate’s Law
The president called on lawmakers to approve the long-stalled bill mandating a 10-year sentence for illegal aliens who re-enter the U.S. after deportation, saying Congress must act to finally deliver justice in Steinle’s name.
Democrats plan to add 'master ICE tracker' to website
Rep. Robert Garcia says the tracker will be used to track and document ICE activity using information from sources on the ground.
Cotton demands DHS audit visas after Hamas terrorist found living in Louisiana
Sen. Tom Cotton ordered an immediate security review of all visas issued since 2021 after a Gazan man accused of taking part in Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre was caught living in Louisiana on a fraudulent visa, blasting the Biden administration for failing to properly vet Middle Eastern applicants.
Trucker suspected of killing 3 in horrific DUI crash reported to be illegal migrant
Law enforcement arrested an Indian national suspected of killing three in a major highway accident in California while under the influence of drugs and driving a semi-truck.
WAR News...
US conducts lethal narco-boat strike, this time in the Pacific
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said it was the eighth U.S. strike on a drug-smuggling vessel, declaring that narco-terrorists “will find no safe harbor anywhere in our hemisphere,” as President Trump vowed to cut off Venezuela’s flow of narcotics to the U.S.
Israel...
Netanyahu stresses Israel not a US protectorate, JD Vance responds: 'We don't want one'
"We want Israel as an ally," Vance said, "and for the U.S. to have less interest in the Middle East."
Rockefeller Brothers Fund gave millions to terror-tied extremist groups in 2025
The Rockefeller Brothers Fund has spent millions of dollars in 2025 supporting an array of anti-Israel groups, several of which have ties to terrorism abroad and extremist activists in the United States, a Washington Free Beacon review of the organization’s grantees shows.
Indonesia defends move to bar Israeli athletes, says it ‘understands the consequences’
Indonesia says it understands the consequences of its decision to block Israeli athletes from entering the country but defends the move as part of its pledge to “maintain international order.”
Ukraine - Russia...
White House hits Russia with massive sanctions, demands 'immediate ceasefire' in Ukraine
"Given President Putin's refusal to end this senseless war, Treasury is sanctioning Russia's two largest oil companies that fund the Kremlin's war machine," Scott Bessent announced.
Trump says Putin talks 'don't go anywhere'
“Every time I speak to Vladimir, I have good conversations, and then they don’t go anywhere,” Trump said, adding, “I just felt it was time. We waited a long time,” about the new sanctions.
Trump denies WSJ reporting on long-range weapons use in Ukraine
"The Wall Street Journal story on the U.S.A.’s approval of Ukraine being allowed to use long-range missiles deep into Russia is FAKE NEWS! The U.S. has nothing to do with those missiles, wherever they may come from, or what Ukraine does with them!" he posted on Truth Social.
Europe...
Notorious pedophile Ian Watkins killed in prison
The former Lostprophets frontman, serving a 29-year sentence for child sex crimes, was murdered at HMP Wakefield in England, where four inmates have been arrested as police continue their investigation.
Media...
Sunny Hostin suggests she had to protect son from her allegedly racist white neighbors
Hostin claimed she once brought her son to the local police station to prevent him from being “harassed” while running in what she described as an “all-white neighborhood.” She said she feared neighbors might falsely report him to police, citing her belief that “black boys are not given the presumption of innocence and youth.”
Flashback: Sunny Hostin forefathers were slave owners
Research says it's very likely her third great-grandfather not only owned a slave but was also involved in the slave trade.
White House hammers Jen Psaki over comments about JD Vance's wife: 'Circle back on that, moron'
After Psaki mocked the vice president’s wife on a podcast, saying that Usha Vance should “blink four times” if she needed rescuing, White House communications chief Steven Cheung fired back, blasting Psaki as “a dumba** who has no comprehension of the truth.”
Environment...
A whistleblower was meeting with the SEC, accusing a solar panel company of fraud. The Biden admin guaranteed a $3 billion loan for the company at the same time.
Sunnova Energy, which filed for bankruptcy in June, allegedly used hidden cells on a spreadsheet to inflate its numbers and defraud investors
LGBTQIA2S+...
Minnesota Supreme Court rules for male who was barred from competing in women's event
The far-left court ruled that a man who claims he's actually a woman was discriminated against by USA Powerlifting when the organization did not allow that man to compete against women in 2018.
Snoop Dogg flips on LGBTQ agenda, teams with GLAAD for kids’ song ‘Love Is Love’
After blasting woke messaging in children’s media just months ago, the rapper — who’ll endorse for a buck — has now partnered with GLAAD on an animated “Doggyland” track promoting same-sex dog parents and lyrics teaching kids that “love won’t change.”
Monkeypox is back, and this time it's ...
Three California residents have been infected with a more severe strain of the virus — marking the first time this type of monkeypox has spread within the U.S., health officials said on Friday.
Education...
Alaska schools’ social studies standards omit Washington, Lincoln, and Christianity
Even in a red state like Alaska, bureaucrats have infiltrated the education department with "protest" and "action civics."
Report predicts growth for Arizona school choice program
Program has witnessed a 753% increase in student participation since 2022.
AI...
Meta cuts 600 jobs at 'Superintelligence Labs'
Zuckerberg has been on a hiring spree to stack his company with top AI researchers, and the cuts on Wednesday did not affect these newest hires, who have been empowered to develop “superintelligence.”
Suzanne Somers AI clone debuts 2 years after her death
Somers died two years ago, but her husband, Alan Hamel, insists that fans will be able to interact with her again via an AI clone he says is “amazing.” Hamel said, "It was Suzanne. And I asked her a few questions, and she answered them, and it blew me and everybody else away."
Sports...
Too big to fail NFL shrugs off criticism of Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime choice
Commissioner Roger Goodell called the pick “carefully thought through” and said the halftime show is "going to be exciting and a united moment."
Animals...
Dozens of wild monkeys dive into Florida river, shocking tourists
A viral TikTok from Silver Springs State Park shows dozens of rhesus macaques leaping from trees and cliffs into the water, startling kayakers. “Look at them all. These are all monkeys jumping in. It’s raining monkeys.”
